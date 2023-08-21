Real Estate News Diane Sawyer lists her Martha’s Vineyard compound for $24m. See inside. The property comes with a mile of waterfront. The Vineyard Haven estate consists of four buildings with lake and ocean beaches. Bob Gothard

Famed broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer has put her 20.34-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate on the market.

Mark Jenkins of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the property in Vineyard Haven for $24,000,000.

Known as “Chip Chop,” the compound at 794 and 690 Chappaquonsett Road consists of four buildings: a three-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom cottage, and two beach houses. The property comes with two lots: one that’s 17.4 acres and a second that’s 2.84.

-Bob Gothard

–Bob Gothard

In total there are 10 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and 8,147 square feet of living space.

-Bob Gothard

“We thought about it long and hard . . . we’ve been so lucky to be in this amazing home for 28 years, but as our summers became more about time spent differently, with children in camps and travel, it seemed time to let someone else fall in love with this magic place,” Sawyer told the Vineyard Gazette.

Advertisement:

The expansive property has one mile of waterfront space, including 2,000 feet of sandy beach on Vineyard Sound. There is also a beach on Lake Tashmoo that can be used for sailing, paddle boarding, and clamming, Jenkins said.

The home also features a swimming pool with views of Vineyard Sound and a tennis court.

-Bob Gothard

The home was built in 1937 for Broadway performer Katharine Cornell. Since then, the property has welcomed “a broad spectrum of well-known figures from the worlds of literature, theater, cinema, and politics,” according to the listing.

Diane Sawyer — who anchored ABC’s “World News with Diane Sawyer” and co-anchored the CBS prime-time television newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” “CBS Morning News,” “Primetime,” “Good Morning America,” and ABC’s “World News,” among other programs — attended Wellesley College and is a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame and the Broadcast Magazine Hall of Fame.