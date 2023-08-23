Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 23)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
73 Leonard Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,860 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,621-square-foot lot. $800,000
2 Arch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $525,500
54 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,663-square-foot lot. $250,000
ACTON
4 Maddy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,291 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,175-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
15 Sawmill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,153-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
54 Seminole Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,469 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,200-square-foot lot. $995,000
65 Seminole Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $927,000
2 Fraser Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,025-square-foot lot. $700,000
424 Great Road #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 530 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $232,000
ALLSTON
1427 Commonwealth Ave. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 614-square-foot lot. $460,000
AMESBURY
5 Bailey Pond Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $798,000
191 Lions Mouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,240-square-foot lot. $770,000
12 Union St. #12 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $211,000
ANDOVER
24 Willard Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,636-square-foot lot. $800,000
16 Balmoral St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
ARLINGTON
1025-1027 Massachusetts Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 5,954 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 25,526-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
59 Claremont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,587-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
24 Wall St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
32 Prospect Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 2,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
120 Scituate St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,661-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
20 Nourse St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,215,000
71-73 Egerton Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
159 Warren St. One-family, built in 1870, 2,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
38 Kensington Park One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $985,000
12 Stone Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $820,000
305 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $795,000
625 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 882 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $625,000
130 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,003 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $620,000
27-29 Daniels St. #27 Condo. $607,490
480 Summer St. #480 Condo/Apt, built in 1953, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000
135 Pleasant St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 544 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000
12 Pond Lane #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 746 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000
ASHLAND
1 Summit Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,255,000
20 Independence Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
37 Bay Colony Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $630,000
316 America Blvd #316 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
62 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $500,000
AVON
26 E High St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,681 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,660-square-foot lot. $800,000
AYER
5 3rd St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,505-square-foot lot. $650,000
BEDFORD
65-67 Neillian Way Two-family duplex, built in 1956, 1,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $635,000
40 Page Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,777-square-foot lot. $600,000
BELLINGHAM
41 Puddingstone Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,150-square-foot lot. $630,000
172 Blackstone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 3,743 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,145-square-foot lot. $617,500
22 Judy Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $595,000
26 Joyce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,959 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,831-square-foot lot. $570,000
390 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,325-square-foot lot. $450,000
BELMONT
14-16 Park Road #2 Condo. $1,330,000
679-681 Belmont St. Two-family old style, built in 1915, 2,464 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,634-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
22 Benjamin Road #22 Condo. $955,000
14 Leslie Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $632,500
131 Trapelo Road #131 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000
BERLIN
197 River Rd W One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,522-square-foot lot. $720,000
74 Brook Lane #74 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
191 Lancaster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $370,915
BEVERLY
6 Juniper St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 4,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,092-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
159 Colon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $950,000
19 Longview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,069-square-foot lot. $700,000
8 Salters Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $608,000
2 Duck Pond Road #122 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,065 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
BILLERICA
10 Ross Road. One-family split entry, built in 1995, 2,095 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $675,000
226 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $620,000
24 Pinewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,188-square-foot lot. $550,000
32 Little John Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
14 Seminole Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,490 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $353,750
BOSTON
430 Stuart St. #29G Condo. $9,520,000
1 Dalton St. #3703 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,600,000
185 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 2,227 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,227-square-foot lot. $5,200,000
240 Devonshire St. #4503 Condo. $2,700,000
212 W Springfield St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,995-square-foot lot. $2,675,000
60 Chandler St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 2,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $2,660,000
100 Belvidere St. #4D Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,494-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
9-11 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $2,350,101
400 Stuart St. #16J Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $2,048,000
361 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,562 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,025,000
566 Columbus Ave. #314 Condo. $2,025,000
1 Huntington Ave. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 2,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,062-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
430 Stuart St. #30B Condo. $1,856,694
16 Gray St. #6 Condo. $1,820,000
98 W Springfield St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,388 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,304,000
188 Brookline Ave. #20H Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,295,000
16 Miner St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
1597 Washington St. #610 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
401 Beacon St. #1B Condo row-end, built in 1890, 878 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,100,000
45 Lewis St. #118 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,047,820
2 Clarendon St. #706 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 909-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
1 Avery St. #10A Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
18 Garden St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 920-square-foot lot. $995,500
430 Stuart St. #1601 Condo. $950,000
566 Columbus Ave. #412 Condo. $850,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1112 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 499 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $825,000
416 Marlborough St. #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $813,000
43-1/2 Charter St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 705 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $790,000
405 Commonwealth Ave. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 697 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 697-square-foot lot. $750,000
103 Appleton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 532-square-foot lot. $745,000
234 Causeway St. #1014 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 682 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 682-square-foot lot. $688,250
65 E India Row #23A Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 758 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 758-square-foot lot. $670,000
145 Pinckney St. #123 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 570 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $632,500
22 E Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 618 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 618-square-foot lot. $630,000
19 Revere St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 539 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 539-square-foot lot. $614,500
19 Wiget St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $605,000
416 Commonwealth Ave. #120 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 629 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 629-square-foot lot. $595,000
8 Garrison St. #311 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $585,000
60 Queensberry St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 451 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 451-square-foot lot. $535,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #15S Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 426 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 426-square-foot lot. $509,000
38-40 Saint Botolph St. #47 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 364 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 364-square-foot lot. $489,000
77 Tyler St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 524 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 524-square-foot lot. $465,000
8-10 Sheafe St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1937, 388 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 388-square-foot lot. $450,000
21 Wormwood St. #301 Condo. $424,023
1411 Washington St. #12A Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 357 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 357-square-foot lot. $412,000
566 Columbus Ave. #202 Condo. $326,000
566 Columbus Ave. #201 Condo. $213,700
BOXBOROUGH
86 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $840,500
56 Leonard Road #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
BOXFORD
14 Pearl Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $939,000
BRAINTREE
36 Whites Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,430-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
16 Oregon Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 5,303 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,906-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
37 Brewster Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,389-square-foot lot. $885,000
16 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,157 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,431-square-foot lot. $635,000
20 Skyline Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
BRIDGEWATER
125 3 Rivers Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1994, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,780-square-foot lot. $670,000
128 Park Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,076-square-foot lot. $595,000
BRIGHTON
41 Orkney Road. Three-family row-end, built in 1910, 5,028 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 3,251-square-foot lot. $2,230,000
51-53 Beechcroft St. Three-family decker, built in 1925, 3,720 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,435-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
41-43 Claymoss Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,282 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,474-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
59 Dunboy St. #2 Condo. $1,128,000
64 Foster St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,594 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,749-square-foot lot. $910,000
23 Lake Shore Court #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,058-square-foot lot. $600,000
137 Englewood Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $505,000
24 Ransom Road #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 739 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 739-square-foot lot. $505,000
26 Waverly St. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 1962, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $492,000
2 Sutherland Road #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $460,000
14 Commonwealth Court #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $430,500
108 Washington St. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 686 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 686-square-foot lot. $401,500
BROCKTON
104 Newbury St. Two-family two family, built in 2019, 3,555 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,305-square-foot lot. $870,000
418 Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,398 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $657,500
24 Mellen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,293-square-foot lot. $600,000
8 Dudley Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,678-square-foot lot. $480,000
162 Kevin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $475,000
12 Bernice Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,873-square-foot lot. $460,000
186 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,925-square-foot lot. $450,000
88 Massasoit Ave. One-family split level, built in 1985, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,819-square-foot lot. $450,000
46 Gladstone St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $440,000
30 Otis St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,775-square-foot lot. $320,000
1024 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,659-square-foot lot. $319,000
15 Longworth Ave. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,000
113 Oak Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
685 Oak St. #13-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
BROOKLINE
26-28 Colbourne Cres #26 Condo. $3,500,000
8 Griggs Terrace. One-family row-middle, built in 1908, 3,685 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,269-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
805 Heath St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 3,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
18 Heathwood Lane. One-family split level, built in 1997, 3,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $2,162,500
12 Shailer St. #12 Condo. $2,075,000
111 Winthrop Road #5 Condo. $1,770,000
77 Pond Ave. #1402 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000
26 White Place #1 Condo, built in 1850, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
62 Dwight St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1917, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,145,000
580 Washington St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1922, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,030,000
159 Saint Paul St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000
149 Fuller St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $950,000
20 Stearns Road #45 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
183 Fuller St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 284 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom. $285,000
BURLINGTON
6 Partridge Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $695,000
CAMBRIDGE
8 Holly Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1912, 3,612 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,935-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
17 Marcella St. Three-family decker, built in 1903, 3,111 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
251 River St. #251 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,332,000
182 Thorndike St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1894, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,655-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
454 Green St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,028,000
7 Beech St. #317 Condo, built in 2021, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $905,000
7 Beech St. #209 Condo, built in 2021, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $882,000
25 Cameron Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $812,000
12 Arnold Circle #1 Condo. $749,000
315 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $718,100
25 Wheeler St. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000
33 Warren St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000
1 Dana St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 500 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $456,000
CANTON
70 York Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,038 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
39 Kelly Way #39 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $849,000
128 Dedham St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,866-square-foot lot. $400,000
CHARLESTOWN
2 Franklin St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,337,000
42 8th St. #1108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900
42 8th St. #5306 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $730,000
37 School St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2015, 833 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $725,000
CHELMSFORD
6 Wyndbrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 292,288-square-foot lot. $980,000
6 Autumn Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,825-square-foot lot. $875,000
113 Turnpike Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $538,000
174 North Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,866-square-foot lot. $423,125
764 Wellman Ave. #764 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
CHELSEA
36 Beacon St. Two-family two family, built in 1857, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $700,000
3 Suffolk St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $525,000
175 Cottage St. #711 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
165 Cottage St. #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $409,900
COHASSET
91 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
8 Stevens Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1890, 4,077 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,570-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
19 Windy Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
42 Smith Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,826 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 19,557-square-foot lot. $940,000
CONCORD
312 Nashoba Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 5,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 73,977-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
118 Monsen Road. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 2,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,505,000
23 Anson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,634 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
180 Cambridge Turnpike. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,771 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $900,000
DANVERS
50 Conant St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,596 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,544-square-foot lot. $950,000
40 Vista Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $710,000
2 Cardinal Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $615,000
29 Garden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,012-square-foot lot. $596,000
DEDHAM
43 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,727 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
374 East St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $802,000
70 Clisby Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $729,000
6 Kimball Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,522-square-foot lot. $678,000
54 Harding Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,833-square-foot lot. $665,000
7 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,510-square-foot lot. $620,000
112 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $400,000
DORCHESTER
147 Grampian Way #5 Condo. $1,300,000
3 Ocean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1876, 2,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,997-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
12 Half Moon St. #12 Condo semi detachd, built in 2016, 2,033 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
9 Fox Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1917, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,945-square-foot lot. $950,000
106 Geneva Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,540 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,850-square-foot lot. $900,000
233 Centre St. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 3,527 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,096-square-foot lot. $875,000
45 Senator Bolling Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,188 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,663-square-foot lot. $825,000
19 Stonehurst St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,105-square-foot lot. $710,000
4 Napier Park #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,952-square-foot lot. $700,000
44 Bowdoin Ave. #1 Condo. $530,000
73-75 Leonard St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $500,000
12 Hewins St. Three-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,528 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,259-square-foot lot. $365,000
16 Dudley Terrace. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,237-square-foot lot. $350,000
DOVER
28 Tubwreck Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,659,000
67 Centre St. One-family old style, built in 1912, 3,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,271-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
141 Pine St. One-family decker, built in 1970, 3,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,610-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
EAST BOSTON
40 Falcon St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,420 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,187-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
362 Meridian St. #2 Condo. $880,000
117 Falcon St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
87 Putnam St. #3 Condo. $665,000
62 Putnam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,692-square-foot lot. $615,000
150 Orleans St. #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $600,000
226 Saratoga St. #3 Condo. $599,900
156 Porter St. #113 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 874 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $555,000
248-250 Everett St. One-family row-end, built in 1900, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 795-square-foot lot. $550,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
30 Shelby Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,879-square-foot lot. $875,000
35 Stonebridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,511 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $775,000
6 Bell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
122 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,280-square-foot lot. $503,000
1401 Plymouth St. #1401 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $347,000
EASTON
350 Foundry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $820,000
274 Massapoag Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,292 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $811,000
44 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,117-square-foot lot. $690,000
52 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 882 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $550,000
58 Massapoag Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $545,000
29 Marshall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,307 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,543-square-foot lot. $520,000
204 Massapoag Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,203 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $335,000
15 Foundry St. #E55 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $321,000
EVERETT
83 Pearl St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 4,464 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,099-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
23 Winthrop St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,579 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $850,000
53 Hillside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,281 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $850,000
117 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $695,000
30 Shirley St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,378-square-foot lot. $690,000
82 Jefferson Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,332-square-foot lot. $610,000
39 Luke Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,441-square-foot lot. $570,000
30 Chelsea St. #707 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $392,000
FOXBOROUGH
24 Capone Road #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $690,000
10 Payn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,295-square-foot lot. $575,000
FRAMINGHAM
31 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,377-square-foot lot. $950,000
16 Summer Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,699-square-foot lot. $821,000
25 Blackberry Lane. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,708-square-foot lot. $805,000
29 Newton Place. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1937, 2,482 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,310-square-foot lot. $660,000
198 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $435,000
50 Guild Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $350,000
15 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,139-square-foot lot. $333,000
83 Nicholas Road #H Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
40 Bates Road. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,729-square-foot lot. $300,000
77 Nicholas Road #B Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $240,000
FRANKLIN
9 September Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
190 Wachusett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,929-square-foot lot. $558,000
6 Pinehurst St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $490,000
58 Raymond St. #58 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
FREETOWN
15 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 124,407-square-foot lot. $480,000
43 Mason Road. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $385,000
GEORGETOWN
1 Rock Pond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,481-square-foot lot. $670,000
GLOUCESTER
130 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,355 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,196-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
7 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,392 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $750,000
39-R Sargent St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,242 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,178-square-foot lot. $635,000
21 Honeysuckle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,049 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,320-square-foot lot. $630,000
302 Western Ave. #302B Condo. $599,000
67 Friend St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 480 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $211,500
GRAFTON
373 Providence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $999,000
14 George Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,453-square-foot lot. $840,000
55 Wesson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $776,000
16 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $705,000
80 Fitzpatrick Road. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $646,000
20 Williams Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $420,000
HALIFAX
138 Fuller St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
HAMILTON
21 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,878 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
12 Red Coach Road. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,121-square-foot lot. $775,000
HANOVER
607 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1726, 3,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 203,861-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
121 Setterland Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 2,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $950,000
42 Stonegate Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,134-square-foot lot. $950,000
184 Birchwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $930,000
265 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $879,900
22 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,965 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,068-square-foot lot. $800,000
280 Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $795,000
160 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,733 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $775,000
HANSON
560 Maquan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,776 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,745-square-foot lot. $935,000
123 Partridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $739,000
475 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1864, 2,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $609,000
159 Crescent St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $460,000
1489 Main St. #3 Condo duplex, built in 2020, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $427,000
HAVERHILL
2-4 Bryant Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,235 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,622-square-foot lot. $718,500
1 Lincolnshire Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,233-square-foot lot. $555,000
71 Crystal Lake Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $500,000
30 Leyland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $490,000
13 Riverbank Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000
35 Taylor St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,673 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
35 19th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,831 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $415,000
265 Farrwood Drive #265 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $384,500
HINGHAM
2 Merrill St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 6,615 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,450-square-foot lot. $4,775,000
16 Village Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
41 Wompatuck Road. One-family split level, built in 1920, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,788-square-foot lot. $850,000
87 North St. #87 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $840,000
HOLBROOK
31 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $475,000
65 E Shore Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1950, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $217,000
HOLLISTON
62 Wingate Road. One-family, built in 1969, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $728,000
62 Cedar St. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,854-square-foot lot. $535,000
236 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $516,500
60 Norland St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $403,750
HOPKINTON
24 Wescott Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,564 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 72,157-square-foot lot. $2,424,000
21 Greenwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,101 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,940-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
2 Edge Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,469,000
7 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,330-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
13 Courtney Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
29 Briarcliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,867-square-foot lot. $950,000
9 Apple Tree Hill Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
HUDSON
29 Grove St. #A Condo. $799,900
8 Collins Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,213-square-foot lot. $660,000
31 Forest Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,612-square-foot lot. $657,000
278 Manning St. #902 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $304,000
35 Giasson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,918-square-foot lot. $205,000
8 Sumu Court #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,354 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $66,623
HULL
55 Revere St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,290-square-foot lot. $600,000
155 Nantasket Ave. #202 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,097 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $547,000
HYDE PARK
2 W Milton St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,815-square-foot lot. $460,000
IPSWICH
49 East St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,062-square-foot lot. $625,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
7-9 Halifax St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
46 Sedgwick St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,195 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,040-square-foot lot. $1,555,000
20 Woodlawn St. Three-family decker, built in 1935, 3,516 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,911-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
56 Mozart St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,136 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,236-square-foot lot. $1,123,000
38 Haverford St. #38 Condo. $740,000
5 Sylvia St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,304-square-foot lot. $655,000
303 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $520,000
307 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $475,000
47-1/2 Jamaica St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 555 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 555-square-foot lot. $390,000
KINGSTON
395 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,692 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
318 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 816,140-square-foot lot. $925,000
25 Lot Phillips Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,712 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $817,000
8 Jones River Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 1,728 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $800,000
25 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,204 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $605,000
LAWRENCE
275-277 Water St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,696 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,168-square-foot lot. $705,000
3 Copley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $487,000
28-32 Chester St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $485,000
270 E Haverhill St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
LEXINGTON
1347 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,839 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,356-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
64 Shade St. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 2,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,018-square-foot lot. $1,506,000
29 Webster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,212-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
44 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
51 Winthrop Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,954-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
9 Idylwilde Road. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,087,500
76 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 1,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $765,000
LINCOLN
70 Davison Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 5,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 165,944-square-foot lot. $2,180,000
96 Page Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,150-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
LITTLETON
2 Hannah Dodge Road #A Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,779 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
LOWELL
133 Parkview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $790,000
486 Westford St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,083 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,012-square-foot lot. $700,000
102 W Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,586-square-foot lot. $540,000
424 Princeton Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,726-square-foot lot. $540,000
1400 Gorham St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
86 White St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
172 Middle St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 951 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
256-C Market St. #4502 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $286,550
9 L St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,633 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $275,000
30 Lyons St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,567 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,476-square-foot lot. $260,000
56 Plummer Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,292-square-foot lot. $222,000
LYNN
48 Estes St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,876 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,578-square-foot lot. $915,000
270 Ocean St. #270 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,033-square-foot lot. $725,000
12 Waverly St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,995-square-foot lot. $665,000
17 Conomo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,051-square-foot lot. $575,000
42 Lovers Leap Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,321 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,813-square-foot lot. $430,000
326 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
279 Eastern Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,590-square-foot lot. $400,000
295 Lynn Shore Drive #403 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 887 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $385,000
20 Nahant Place #409 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,809-square-foot lot. $367,000
368 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,546-square-foot lot. $270,500
70 Mudge St. #21 Condo, built in 1970, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,183-square-foot lot. $237,000
LYNNFIELD
36 Chatham Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 4,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
12 Apple Hill Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1956, 5,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,498-square-foot lot. $1,484,823
25 Heritage Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
111 Locksley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,841-square-foot lot. $900,000
438 Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,968 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,561-square-foot lot. $570,000
MALDEN
540-542 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,309 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,168-square-foot lot. $870,000
65 Central Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $765,000
13 Gale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,891 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,348-square-foot lot. $725,000
276-278 Lebanon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,430 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,232-square-foot lot. $710,000
955 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $580,000
102 Beachview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $440,000
115 Wyllis Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1947, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,643-square-foot lot. $360,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
10 Brookwood Road. One-family mansion, built in 1994, 6,930 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 784,084-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
MANSFIELD
14 Holstein Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,898-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
35 Deer Path Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,075-square-foot lot. $840,000
461 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,009-square-foot lot. $750,000
150 Rumford Ave. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
26 Webb Place #1D Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 745 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $247,500
MARBLEHEAD
25 Foster St. One-family conventional, built in 1993, 5,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,072-square-foot lot. $4,250,000
21 Pickwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,892-square-foot lot. $1,045,000
1 Red Frank Lane. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,070-square-foot lot. $619,000
MARION
42 Bullivant Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,931 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,384-square-foot lot. $865,000
MARLBOROUGH
221 Lakeshore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $825,000
29 Bicknell St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,549-square-foot lot. $700,000
202 Williams St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,053-square-foot lot. $660,000
151 Evelina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,936-square-foot lot. $634,900
35 Lilac Circle #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $581,000
406 Lincoln St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,868 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $515,000
849 Boston Post Rd E #9C Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
280 Elm St. #B8 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $346,500
12 Evelina Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,041-square-foot lot. $330,000
MARSHFIELD
251 Damons Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,777 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 170,320-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
564 Ocean St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
91 Tilden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $960,000
89 Settlers Path One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,573 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $860,000
70 Samuel Curtis Way #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
132 Stagecoach Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,178-square-foot lot. $685,000
72 Chandler Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $645,000
26 Leverett St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $600,000
627 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,219 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,900-square-foot lot. $589,000
83 Upland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $260,000
MAYNARD
7 Charles St. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,621-square-foot lot. $701,000
22 Brown St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,290-square-foot lot. $682,000
7 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $630,000
MEDFIELD
4 Evergreen Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,201-square-foot lot. $1,595,000
12 Hospital Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,106-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
2 Trailside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,058-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
5 Hennery Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,060,000
344 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1876, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,842-square-foot lot. $904,000
11 Harman Way #6 Condo. $850,000
13 Nebo St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,842-square-foot lot. $845,000
185 South St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 1,335 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,846-square-foot lot. $655,000
MEDFORD
15 Hurlcroft Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,756 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,910-square-foot lot. $935,000
15 Whittemore St. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $930,000
28 Palmer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,877-square-foot lot. $756,000
1 Saint Clare Road #8 Condo high-rise, built in 1951, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
12 9th St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,140 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $575,000
MEDWAY
6 Newton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,636 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 48,047-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
7 Wildebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,910-square-foot lot. $890,000
MELROSE
41 Black Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $980,000
71 Orient Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,006-square-foot lot. $963,500
2 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $621,250
2 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $579,000
49 Melrose St. #4E Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
MERRIMAC
2 Pleasantview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1921, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $525,000
METHUEN
436 Howe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2017, 2,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $885,000
123 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,943 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,452-square-foot lot. $803,000
31 Phoebe St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,510 square feet, 3 baths. $799,000
96 Cross St. One-family split entry, built in 2000, 1,942 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,376-square-foot lot. $599,900
11 Meetinghouse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $550,000
4 Moison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,586-square-foot lot. $508,000
1 Riverview Blvd #2-104 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
44 Gaston St. #44 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,371
2 Sawyer Place. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,351-square-foot lot. $210,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
43 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,528 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $680,000
33 Stone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,258-square-foot lot. $630,000
16 Patriots Path One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,989-square-foot lot. $609,000
11 Elisha Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
663 Wareham St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,311 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000
MIDDLETON
15 Campbell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 3,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,981-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
4 Bellingham Court #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $638,000
MILFORD
301 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $655,000
101 Congress St. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,833 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $552,000
19 Alden St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900
11 Shadowbrook Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $246,000
MILLIS
1 Pine House Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $995,000
9 Apple Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,977 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $901,000
30 Ticonderoga Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $710,000
259 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $649,900
95 Van Kleeck Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $609,000
412 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $550,000
MILTON
26 Meredith Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,359-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
88 Wharf St. #314 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,405,000
3 Rustlewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
10 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,505-square-foot lot. $820,000
88 Wharf St. #511 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,460 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $702,250
NATICK
7 Cordial Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 4,794 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 78,452-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
28 Stacey St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,498-square-foot lot. $805,000
15 Speen St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,659 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,910-square-foot lot. $790,000
13 Jameson St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,997-square-foot lot. $775,000
3 Appleton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $675,000
24 Plain St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $650,000
44 Harwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,090-square-foot lot. $500,000
51 Village Brook Lane #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
NEEDHAM
24 Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
32 Briarwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,398 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,520,000
638 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
26 William St. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 3,773 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
12 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
523 Greendale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $966,000
115 Highgate St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $800,000
NEWBURYPORT
13 67th St. One-family conventional, built in 2001, 2,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,435-square-foot lot. $2,395,000
229 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,660-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
10 77th St. One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 1,943 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,523-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
38 Charles St. #38 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000
10 Beck St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,480-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
22 High St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
13 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,134-square-foot lot. $875,000
11 Cutting Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,060-square-foot lot. $203,000
NEWTON
25 Bonad Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,930 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,187-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
10 Doris Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 2,930 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,310-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
108 Fuller St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 3,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,066-square-foot lot. $2,425,000
100 Hillside Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 3,993 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,411-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
401 Dedham St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1980, 2,290 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,240,857-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
79 Evelyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,909 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,816-square-foot lot. $2,065,000
295 Spiers Road. One-family split level, built in 1950, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
1684 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,709 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
95 Wood End Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,458 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,725-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
108 Hunnewell Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1915, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,705-square-foot lot. $1,664,000
123 Auburn St. #1 Condo. $1,440,000
442-444 Lowell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,210 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
20-22 Minot Place. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,604 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,880-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
92 Oakdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,528-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
27 Williams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,865-square-foot lot. $985,000
37 Selwyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,469-square-foot lot. $872,000
57 Hatfield Road. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,104-square-foot lot. $870,000
40 Cook St. #40 Condo old style, built in 1900, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $800,000
34 Prescott St. #D Condo. $759,000
159 Washington St. #4 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,489 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,630-square-foot lot. $697,500
NORFOLK
8 Sumner St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,913
74 Meetinghouse Road #74 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000
7 Hill St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $624,900
7 Hill St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900
NORTH ANDOVER
45 Hitching Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,560 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
40 Marbleridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
96 Lost Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $1,045,000
42 W Woodbridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $730,000
36 Brewster St. #36 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
23 Fernview Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
385 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $800,000
107 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,870 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,930-square-foot lot. $726,000
679 Hickory Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,830-square-foot lot. $660,000
133 Westside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $570,000
NORTH READING
220 Martins Lndg #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,000
43 Oakdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $465,000
15 Main St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
NORTHBOROUGH
7 Mulligan Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,108 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,921-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
16 Crestwood Drive #16 Condo duplex, built in 1981, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $360,000
NORTON
170 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,714 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 147,581-square-foot lot. $800,000
59 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,805 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $675,000
7 Allen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,566-square-foot lot. $662,000
4 Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,730 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,085-square-foot lot. $615,000
15 Kensington Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $560,000
106 John Scott Blvd One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $525,000
42 N Worcester St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 98,010-square-foot lot. $425,000
NORWELL
95 Tiffany Road. One-family antique, built in 1872, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $675,000
NORWOOD
138 Nichols St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,355-square-foot lot. $903,000
35 5th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $692,000
11 Berwick Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,625-square-foot lot. $635,000
211 Central St. #A306 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
226 Rock St. #D4 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
PEABODY
8 Peterson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
7 Briarwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,829-square-foot lot. $888,000
12 Murdock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $700,000
7 Gwinnett Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $685,000
31 Andover St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,718 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,802-square-foot lot. $620,000
1201 Foxwood Circle #1201 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $571,000
7 Briarwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,829-square-foot lot. $565,000
7 Park St. #14 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
PEMBROKE
9 Autumn Waye One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,882-square-foot lot. $750,000
47 Station St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,012 square feet, 3 baths, on 128,524-square-foot lot. $603,000
PEPPERELL
66 Park St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,075-square-foot lot. $465,500
9-15 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,826-square-foot lot. $215,000
PLYMOUTH
58 Rosebay Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,659-square-foot lot. $785,000
599 Long Pond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 2,846 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $750,000
143 Lunns Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $685,000
25 Langford Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,167-square-foot lot. $630,000
246 Court St. One-family, built in 1884, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,689-square-foot lot. $606,000
21 Cape Cod Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,490-square-foot lot. $600,000
88 Sandwich St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,737 square feet, 1 bath. $525,000
88 Sandwich St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 393 square feet, 1 bath. $525,000
88 Sandwich St. #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 651 square feet, 2 baths. $525,000
12 State Road #4D Condo Town House, built in 1950, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
24 Westcliff Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
10 Chapel Hill Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
37 Lakeview Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $220,000
QUINCY
273 Bellevue Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,005-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
136 Bunker Hill Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,061-square-foot lot. $750,000
16 Homestead Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,135 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,475-square-foot lot. $736,000
45 Howe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $710,000
48 Quarry St. #48 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
511 Hancock St. #402 Condo. $685,000
511 Hancock St. #307 Condo. $675,000
883 E Squantum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,018-square-foot lot. $650,000
1022 Hancock St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $596,000
48 Sachem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $587,500
511 Hancock St. #608 Condo. $585,000
511 Hancock St. #508 Condo. $540,000
511 Hancock St. #408 Condo. $530,000
186-188 Quincy Ave. #D1 Condo. $450,000
15 Bower Road #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $446,000
25 California Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,054-square-foot lot. $440,000
308 Quarry St. #306 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
350 Granite St. #350 Condo Town House, built in 1928, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,500
20 Hull St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $342,000
26 Hull St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $341,500
350 Granite St. #350 Condo Town House, built in 1928, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
593 Quincy Shore Drive. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 1,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $278,000
200 Newbury Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 615 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
RANDOLPH
7 EJ Foley Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $920,000
62 Lillian St N One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,082-square-foot lot. $740,733
27 Willard Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,177 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,263-square-foot lot. $630,000
50 Soren St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Connolly St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,290-square-foot lot. $360,000
19 Vesey Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $350,000
20 Nelson Drive #3D Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
RAYNHAM
123 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,573-square-foot lot. $650,000
6 Butter Cup Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,131 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
88 Wilbur St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $490,000
88 Orchard St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,532-square-foot lot. $312,000
READING
422 Summer Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,640-square-foot lot. $960,000
382 Charles St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,769-square-foot lot. $810,000
1 Sumner Cheney Place #1 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000
39 Taylor Drive #1005 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $679,000
62 Abigail Way #4008 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
4 Summit Ave. #1 Condo. $455,000
REVERE
76 Oakwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1963, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $910,000
148 Malden St. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,265-square-foot lot. $708,000
21 Trevalley Road. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 1,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,029-square-foot lot. $530,000
23 Porter Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
15 Wave Ave. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
ROCKLAND
5 Dyer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $582,500
19 Butternut Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,381-square-foot lot. $470,000
103 Grove St. #333 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $207,000
ROCKPORT
5 Haddow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $755,000
4 Babcock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 2,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $450,000
ROSLINDALE
44 Eastbourne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
551 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,528 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,027-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
42 Mendelssohn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
79 Aldrich St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $550,000
24 Highfield Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 953-square-foot lot. $530,000
50 Seymour St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 890-square-foot lot. $318,000
ROXBURY
20-22 Logan St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 1,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,266-square-foot lot. $725,000
691 Massachusetts Ave. #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 2010, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $650,000
25 Fountain St. #203 Condo. $278,700
25 Fountain St. #507 Condo. $202,900
25 Fountain St. #508 Condo. $202,900
SALEM
106 Bridge St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,030 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $720,000
17 Webb St. #2 Condo. $650,000
111 Highland Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,808-square-foot lot. $542,000
34 Pleasant St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $487,000
19 Varney St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $400,000
15 Lynde St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
SAUGUS
17 Carver St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,201-square-foot lot. $805,000
16 Denver St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,188 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $645,000
8 Ernest St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,867 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $610,000
256 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,339-square-foot lot. $560,000
27 Viking Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $517,000
SCITUATE
60 Mordecai Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
10 Fairview Ave. One-family antique, built in 1740, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,114-square-foot lot. $670,000
8 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,642-square-foot lot. $450,000
SHARON
55 Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,628-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
43 Greenwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,807-square-foot lot. $830,000
25 Norwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $591,150
SHREWSBURY
10 Browne Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
17 Toblin Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $790,000
23 Stoney Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,995-square-foot lot. $710,000
58 Blossom Tree Drive #58 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $680,000
57 Shirley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,715-square-foot lot. $620,000
44 Sias Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
90 Holden St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,971 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $539,000
6 Boxford Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
19 Cortland Grove Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $452,000
6 Fairview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $425,000
135 Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $350,000
42 Shrewsbury Green Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
SOMERVILLE
23 Curtis Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1913, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
11 Windom St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,731 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,360,000
1 Tannery Brook Row #2C Condo, built in 1890, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,335,000
40 Pennsylvania Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,938 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,550-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 Nevada Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1895, 957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,375-square-foot lot. $970,000
81 Partridge Ave. One-family, built in 1870, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,010-square-foot lot. $908,500
33 Jaques St. #3 Condo. $870,000
35 Sargent Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1890, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000
33 Jaques St. #2 Condo. $725,000
53 Kent St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 641 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000
124 Highland Ave. #203 Condo. $312,831
SOUTH BOSTON
401 E 7th St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,258 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
9 Glover Court #6 Condo. $1,325,000
6 Burnham Place #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
32 Telegraph St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1875, 1,685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,685-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
718 E 8th St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,283 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,283-square-foot lot. $979,000
33 Sleeper St. #210 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,033 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,033-square-foot lot. $935,000
665 E 6th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $919,600
303 Silver St. #1 Condo. $800,000
225 Dorchester St. #21 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $779,000
6 Story St. #1 Condo. $760,000
128 Tudor St. #G Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $600,000
413 E 8th St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 772 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 772-square-foot lot. $550,000
350 W 4th St. #411 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826-square-foot lot. $540,000
554 E 4th St. #4B Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 517 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 517-square-foot lot. $400,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
29 Sears Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 5,163 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
259 Cordaville Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $680,000
1 Summit Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,565-square-foot lot. $662,000
STONEHAM
6 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $962,100
4 Myopia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $830,000
43 Pomeworth St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000
159 Franklin St. #D1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
STOUGHTON
20 Brookdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $550,000
2351 Central St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,606-square-foot lot. $200,000
STOW
34 Wildlife Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
12 Heather Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
SUDBURY
123 Moore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,087-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
58 Old Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
376 Old Lancaster Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $802,000
119 Cold Brook Drive #6 Condo. $799,995
19 Pinewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,421 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
111 Boston Post Road #213 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,315 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $348,000
SWAMPSCOTT
5 Rockyledge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 3,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,291-square-foot lot. $1,866,800
216 Windsor Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1949, 728 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $975,000
91 Nason Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $890,000
TEWKSBURY
239 Foster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,175-square-foot lot. $710,000
30 Kent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,343 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,810-square-foot lot. $567,000
TOPSFIELD
11 Perkins Row One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,196 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $689,000
TOWNSEND
105 Warren Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 131,421-square-foot lot. $560,000
31 Elm Circle. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,206-square-foot lot. $390,000
UPTON
22 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $374,500
WAKEFIELD
12 Garden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,319-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
5 Old Colony Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,402-square-foot lot. $836,000
22 Ledgewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,992-square-foot lot. $809,000
70 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,774-square-foot lot. $799,900
90 Outlook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,833-square-foot lot. $775,000
41 Old Nahant Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,791 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,781-square-foot lot. $699,900
17 Walden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,244-square-foot lot. $665,000
59 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $597,550
11 Traverse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $461,251
276 Albion St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $373,000
WALPOLE
94 High St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,011-square-foot lot. $680,000
87 Edgewood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,321-square-foot lot. $650,000
4302 Pennington Drive #4302 Condo. $556,645
145 South St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
WALTHAM
46 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
94-96 Prospect St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,320 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
86 Hillcrest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,449-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
22-24 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,362 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
41-43 Lyman St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,432 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
31 Wellington St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 3,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000
136 Longfellow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,948 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $955,000
20 Shade St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $800,000
114 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,061-square-foot lot. $641,000
WATERTOWN
806 Belmont St. #806 Condo. $1,445,000
13-15 Chandler St. Two-family family flat, built in 1950, 2,070 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
22-24 Porter St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1923, 3,231 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $1,077,000
10 Oliver Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000
521 Mount Auburn St. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 982 square feet, 2 baths. $637,000
521 Mount Auburn St. #15 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 716 square feet, 2 baths. $637,000
12 Green St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 746 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $463,000
32 Whites Ave. #F6606 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000
32 Whites Ave. #D54 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $387,500
WAYLAND
38 High Rock Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1963, 4,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 104,431-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
92 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,513-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
18 Pine Needle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,938 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,413,750
322 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,589-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
18 Old Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,990-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
WELLESLEY
55 Edmunds Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 23,075-square-foot lot. $4,375,000
92 Old Colony Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 4,090 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,289-square-foot lot. $3,900,000
177 Hampshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 4,193 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,129-square-foot lot. $2,225,000
619 Washington St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 3,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,620,000
12 Appleby Road #2L Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
594 Washington St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1869, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $725,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
450 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 2,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $834,000
WEST NEWBURY
1 Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $849,900
WEST ROXBURY
39 Freeman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,747 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,568-square-foot lot. $725,000
1300 Lagrange St. #1304 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,035-square-foot lot. $575,000
50-56 Broadlawn Park #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $492,000
WESTBOROUGH
9 Mctaggart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,679 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,557-square-foot lot. $989,000
9 Nash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,214-square-foot lot. $950,000
3306 Peters Farm Way #3306 Condo. $622,080
8 Maple Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,901-square-foot lot. $612,000
3206 Peters Farm Way #3206 Condo. $545,000
9 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $532,500
3107 Peters Farm Way #3107 Condo. $511,995
3110 Peters Farm Way #3110 Condo. $409,965
2103 Talbot Way #2103 Condo, built in 2019, 956 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000
2112 Talbot Way #2112 Condo, built in 2019, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,900
155 Milk St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
WESTFORD
143-R Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 4,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,671-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
20 Butterfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,170-square-foot lot. $989,000
21 Hartford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $920,000
40 Forge Village Road. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,938 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 196,456-square-foot lot. $775,000
1 Kings Pine Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1963, 1,984 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,249-square-foot lot. $728,000
21 Endmoor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $575,000
WESTON
451 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 9,200 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 245,566-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
30 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,911 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,760,000
12 Wits End One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
3 Peakes Lane #3 Condo. $1,798,700
137 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,905 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
183 Conant Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,650-square-foot lot. $882,000
60 Jericho Road #60 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,000
WESTPORT
59 E Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 7,133-square-foot lot. $712,000
196 Sodom Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $420,000
WESTWOOD
42 Buckmaster Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $885,000
230 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,039 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,271-square-foot lot. $640,000
WEYMOUTH
54 Erika Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $800,000
43 Sanderson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1947, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $665,000
29 Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,586-square-foot lot. $610,000
31 Carver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
95 Moreland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $555,000
1366 Pleasant St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 2013, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
1012 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 18,376-square-foot lot. $449,000
122 Tall Oaks Drive #X Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
11 Birchbrow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $350,000
160 Burkhall St. #503 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $331,200
WHITMAN
774 Bedford St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $603,000
24 Joyce Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $510,000
246 Winter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,191-square-foot lot. $365,000
WILMINGTON
16 Patchs Pond Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $900,000
25 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $804,500
37 Nassau Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $731,000
40 Middlesex Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,985 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $715,000
3 Marie Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $420,000
WINCHESTER
7 Wainwright Road #37 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 3,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,575,000
133 Cambridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,411-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
99 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
41 Edward Drive #41 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,738 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $885,000
200 Swanton St. #702 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 394 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
WINTHROP
27 Trident Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,254 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,814-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
110 Summit Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
242 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,880-square-foot lot. $455,000
35 Fremont St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,039 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $427,500
WOBURN
3 Mentas Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 385,019-square-foot lot. $1,359,000
489 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1882, 1,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,605-square-foot lot. $775,000
13 Franklin St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
77 Pleasant St. Three-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,800 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,790-square-foot lot. $500,000
WRENTHAM
61 Weber Farm Road #61 Condo, built in 2022, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $829,238
34 Mount St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 144,630-square-foot lot. $780,000
102 Beach St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $397,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group.
