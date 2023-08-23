Real Estate News Rhode Island home prices soared in July Sales are down again, but the number of listings has increased slightly. Home prices in Providence have increased more than 30% year over year when compared with July 2022.

The inventory of available listings has increased slightly in Rhode Island, but sales are down and prices are way up.

Condos and multifamily homes saw double-digit year-over-year increases to the median price in July, according to a report the Rhode Island Association of Realtors released Tuesday. In the single-family market, the jump was less pronounced but still requires a leap of faith for prospective home buyers facing high mortgage rates and persistently low inventory.

Market Median

sales

price Y-o-Y

Change Completed sales Condo $359,900 12.5% ⬇27.8% Single-family $440,000 7.3% ⬇28.7% Multifamily $500,000 11.1% ⬇25.2% Source: R.I. Association of Realtors

“Mortgage rates have been creeping up further this summer, which has slowed sales activity,” said Bryant Da Cruz, association president, said in a statement. “While that has increased the supply of available homes a little bit, we’re watching rates carefully as housing costs have been a main driver of the increase in inflation.”

Let’s get in the time machine and compare last month’s number with the market back in July 2021:

Market Median

sales price

July 2021 Change

since

July 2021 Condo $275,000 30.9% Single-family $384,000 14.6% Multifamily $370,000 35.1% Source: R.I. Association of Realtors

Despite long-term mortgage rates that flirted with and are now dating 7%, homes in the state are spending less time on the market amid low inventory and increased competition as prospective home buyers in Massachusetts cross state lines in search of bargains.

Market No. of sales

July 2023 No. of

sales

July 2021 Days on

Market

July 2023 Days on Market

July 2021 Condo 139 233 25 35 Single-family 670 1,072 25 28 Multifamily 128 248 18 29 Source: R.I. Association of Realtors

“The housing market helps drive the economy, so it’s important that we’re able to keep sales moving,” Da Cruz said.

In a sign of hope, the number of single-family and condo listings is up since May, the height of the homebuying season, but not at the levels seen two years ago:

Market May 2023 July 2023 July 2021 Condo 253 292 387 Single-family 1,068 1,130 1,723 Multifamily 210 196 433 Source: R.I. Association of Realtors

“Single-family home sales, which went under contract in July but scheduled to close after the month’s end, fell 19.9% from July 2022, indicating the sales slowdown will continue,” Da Cruz said.

These were the Rhode Island communities with the top 10 increases in the median sales price:

rank Community Median

sale price

July 2023 % Change

y-o-y Number

of sales 1. Block Island $4,262,500 222.9% 2 2. Newport $1,550,000 70.8% 7 3. West Greenwich $739,000 42.1% 5 4. Narragansett $825,000 36.4% 16 5. Glocester $432,000 31.9% 4 6. Warren $566,125 31.7% 4 7. Providence $417,500 30.1% 60 8. East Providence $430,000 25.6% 34 9. Smithfield $522,500 20.1% 8 10. Hopkinton $490,000 18.1% 3 Source: R.I. Association of Realtors

These were the communities with the top 10 declines in the median sales price:

rank Community Median

sale price

July 2023 % Change

y-o-y Number

of sales 1. Charlestown $367,500 -42.6% 3 2. Exeter $475,100 -18.2% 9 3. Scituate $439,950 -16.2% 8 4. Richmond $410,000 -5.4% 6 5. Tiverton $420,000 -4.6% 14 6. Burrillville $425,000 -3.9% 14 7. Jamestown $1,061,875 -3.5% 6 8. Barrington $689,000 -1.7% 27 9. Cranston $387,000 -1.4% 52 10. West Warwick $345,000 -1.4% 16 Source: R.I. Association of Realtors