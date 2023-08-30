Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 30)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
255 Summit Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1963, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $600,000
115 Peregrine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $530,000
ACTON
54 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $1,079,000
33 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $574,000
205 Great Road #A10 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
420 Great Road #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
ALLSTON
582 Cambridge St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,137 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $1,480,000
AMESBURY
14 Birchmeadow Road. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,905-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
12 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,820-square-foot lot. $865,000
4 Beacon St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
51 Pamela Lane #51 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $358,000
ANDOVER
48 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,870 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,730-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
12 Greenwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,340-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
24 Maple Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1877, 2,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $630,000
2 Francis Drive #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
401 Brookside Drive #401 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
70 Washington Park Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
1 Powder Mill Sq #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $226,100
ARLINGTON
51 Eliot Road. One-family garrison, built in 1939, 1,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
44 Falmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 2,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
16 Monadnock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
165-167 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
136 Sylvia St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
215 Mountain Ave. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $877,000
70 Dow Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $620,000
69 Grandview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 4,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,924-square-foot lot. $360,000
ASHLAND
157 America Blvd #157 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
137 Leland Farm Road #137 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
AVON
497 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1770, 2,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,882-square-foot lot. $585,000
6 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $537,500
6 Ivy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $510,000
BEDFORD
10 Richard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,989-square-foot lot. $825,000
BELLINGHAM
130 Pulaski Blvd Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,676 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,408-square-foot lot. $430,000
BELMONT
97 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,193-square-foot lot. $2,186,000
26 Staunton Road. One-family old style, built in 1853, 2,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,061-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
76-78 Fairview Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,907 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,428-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
9 Horace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,769-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
9 Stanley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,497-square-foot lot. $865,000
453 Trapelo Road #453 Condo/Apt, built in 1892, 1,250 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000
20 Moraine St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
BERLIN
128 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1867, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $480,000
BEVERLY
63 Middlebury Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,191-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
4 Kathleen Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $857,000
7 Robb Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $791,000
471 Cabot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,515-square-foot lot. $740,000
15 Beverly Hills Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
338 Cabot St. Two-family two family, built in 1751, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,704-square-foot lot. $725,000
33 Home St. Two-family duplex, built in 1989, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,091-square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Jordan St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,875-square-foot lot. $545,000
40 Bow St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
BILLERICA
281 Nashua Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,073-square-foot lot. $908,500
5 Billerica Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,821 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,200-square-foot lot. $900,000
47 Sheldon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,240 square feet, 3 baths, on 50,146-square-foot lot. $810,000
9 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,697-square-foot lot. $800,000
19 Jefferson St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
73 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,946-square-foot lot. $720,000
100 Marshall St. One-family conventional, built in 1975, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $551,000
60 Ellingwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $546,000
13 Coach Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $450,000
4 Holt St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $357,000
BOLTON
37 Sunset Ridge Lane #37 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000
BOSTON
430 Stuart St. #30G Condo. $8,595,000
1 Dalton St. #4701 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,663 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $7,800,000
179 W Brookline St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1850, 3,974 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $4,350,000
566 Columbus Ave. #606 Condo. $3,000,000
566 Columbus Ave. #613 Condo. $3,000,000
220 Boylston St. #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,781-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
14 Holyoke St. #1 Condo. $2,795,000
167 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,311-square-foot lot. $2,295,000
430 Stuart St. #21F Condo. $1,946,694
100 Shawmut Ave. #203 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,695 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,825,900
239 Commonwealth Ave. #53 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,215 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $1,770,000
430 Stuart St. #1605 Condo. $1,760,000
1672-R Washington St. #TH1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,514 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,514-square-foot lot. $1,745,000
25 E Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
188 Brookline Ave. #26H Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,420,000
310 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
430 Stuart St. #25G Condo. $1,230,000
151 Tremont St. #18P Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
109-119 Beach St. #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,530 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
430 Stuart St. #23G Condo. $1,200,000
430 Stuart St. #26G Condo. $1,200,000
1948 Washington St. #5C Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,198,000
410 W Broadway #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,112,000
127 Pembroke St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
45 Province St. #709 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
1948 Washington St. #2E Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,045,000
240 Marlborough St. #4A Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 579 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 579-square-foot lot. $975,000
35 Fay St. #318 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 933 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 933-square-foot lot. $882,000
210-216 Lincoln St. #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,318 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $879,000
234 Causeway St. #915 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,108-square-foot lot. $745,750
234 Causeway St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,380 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $736,250
566 Columbus Ave. #105 Condo. $700,000
566 Columbus Ave. #507 Condo. $650,000
138 Prince St. #10 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $620,000
2 Hawthorne Place #3F Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 545 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $550,000
152 Leyden St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000
51 Park Drive #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 464 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 464-square-foot lot. $510,000
84 Prince St. #3C Condo row-end, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $509,000
125 Park Drive #28 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 361 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 361-square-foot lot. $440,000
360 Newbury St. #606 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $363,262
BOXBOROUGH
40 Inches Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
BOXFORD
13 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1704, 6,260 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 197,762-square-foot lot. $1,680,000
43 Stonecleave Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,441 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $875,000
BRAINTREE
39 Robbie Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,491-square-foot lot. $635,000
422 John Mahar Hwy #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,325 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
BRIDGEWATER
8 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,996 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,770-square-foot lot. $700,000
188 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $675,000
91 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $550,000
BRIGHTON
142 Bigelow St. #136B Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,440-square-foot lot. $1,008,000
28 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,505 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
76 Strathmore Road #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1941, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $560,000
1990 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 807 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 807-square-foot lot. $548,000
1870 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $387,000
126 Englewood Ave. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $385,000
18 Glencoe St. #27 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 674-square-foot lot. $326,000
BROCKTON
57 Ellis St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1908, 3,590 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,282-square-foot lot. $815,500
63 Tosca Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $635,000
34 Mellen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $624,000
226 Lisa Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $565,000
191 Nilsson St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $551,000
300 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,066-square-foot lot. $540,000
59 Banks St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $500,000
1262 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,078-square-foot lot. $400,000
22 Glendale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,762 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $350,000
20 Keswick Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $325,000
15 Bangor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $230,000
BROOKLINE
64 Williston Road. One-family old style, built in 1912, 3,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $3,475,000
224 Aspinwall Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 5,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $3,450,000
96 Verndale St. #1 Condo. $2,400,000
208 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 3,740 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
757 Washington St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 5,488 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $2,360,000
15 Clark Court. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,851-square-foot lot. $2,168,000
26 Leland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,939-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
53 Brington Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,106 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,621-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
20 Doran Road #20 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,001 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,527,000
111 Winthrop Road #4 Condo. $1,510,000
67 Green St. #67 Condo decker, built in 1910, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000
624 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,125-square-foot lot. $1,399,000
91 Glen Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,110,000
16 Addington Road #23 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 646 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
1742 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 869 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $545,000
BURLINGTON
13 Maple Ridge Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,000
56 Chandler Road. One-family garrison, built in 1973, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,681-square-foot lot. $775,000
134 Wilmington Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,840-square-foot lot. $773,000
11 Josephine Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,551-square-foot lot. $759,900
3 Georgia Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $751,000
10 Old Colony Road. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $665,000
12 Ledgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $590,000
CAMBRIDGE
390-394 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 3,099 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,890-square-foot lot. $5,250,000
173 Huron Ave. #173 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,306 square feet, 17 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,095,000
134 Hancock St. #136 Condo. $2,655,000
3 Amory Place. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,624-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
21 Field St. #21 Condo semi detachd, built in 2007, 1,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000
213 Fayerweather St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,522 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,421-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
19 Tremont St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,611,000
29 Andrew St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,359-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
89-91 Clifton St. #2 Condo. $1,050,000
12 Arnold Circle #2 Condo. $1,020,000
3 Henry St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
52 Garden St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $810,000
165 Pleasant St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,033 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,520
50 Follen St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $700,000
850 Massachusetts Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $675,000
152 Berkshire St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000
27 Homer Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 940 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $505,000
CANTON
55 Balancing Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,109 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 38,162-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
234 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,976-square-foot lot. $350,000
35 Will Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000
CARLISLE
246 Elizabeth Ridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,048-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
120 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
CARVER
1 Linbias Path One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,062-square-foot lot. $891,000
CHARLESTOWN
60 Chappie St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $1,486,875
8 Lawnwood Place #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,278 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000
42 8th St. #2508 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
42 8th St. #1514 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $768,000
14 Monument St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $536,000
106 13th St. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $499,000
CHELMSFORD
18 Jonathan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,900-square-foot lot. $815,000
47 Thomas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,800-square-foot lot. $760,000
62 Thomas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,432-square-foot lot. $750,000
4 Jackson Road #4 Condo. $695,000
12 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,959 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,534-square-foot lot. $570,000
256 Chelmsford St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,030-square-foot lot. $490,000
136 Groton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $394,000
255 North Road #149 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $311,000
CHELSEA
148 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,735 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,428-square-foot lot. $995,000
84-86 Blossom St. #1 Condo. $705,000
25 Beacon Place. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,306-square-foot lot. $500,000
160 Commandants Way #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
COHASSET
133 Nichols Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1957, 7,075 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,800-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
35 Fernway One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 5,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
89 Fairoaks Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,601-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
CONCORD
205 Fairhaven Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 4,533 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 130,530-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
178 Heaths Bridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 2,745 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,531,000
100 Keyes Road #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,145 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $850,000
DANVERS
2 Park St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1774, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
62 Purchase St. #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $282,000
DEDHAM
31 Charlesbank Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $635,000
DORCHESTER
9 Willis St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,347 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,399-square-foot lot. $1,188,000
66-68 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,572 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $850,000
10 Lenoxdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $790,000
25 Romsey St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $695,000
12 Bowdoin Ave. #1 Condo. $615,000
106 Richmond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,428-square-foot lot. $565,000
29 Cushing Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,405 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,405-square-foot lot. $545,000
141 Savin Hill Ave. #A21 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $531,000
703 Adams St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 469 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 469-square-foot lot. $340,000
97 Southern Ave. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,357-square-foot lot. $260,000
DUXBURY
93 Harrison St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
211 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,599-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
99 Bayridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,494-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
143 Bayridge Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $865,000
24 Summerhouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,427-square-foot lot. $225,000
EAST BOSTON
87 Putnam St. #4 Condo. $770,000
313 E Eagle St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 969-square-foot lot. $760,000
404 Meridian St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $420,000
330 Meridian St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $300,000
EASTON
28 Ramblewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 3,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
28 Cornerstone Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,282-square-foot lot. $950,000
163 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,681 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,310-square-foot lot. $645,000
108 Black Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,608 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,150-square-foot lot. $565,000
52 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $515,000
EVERETT
26-A Victoria St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,375 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,814-square-foot lot. $820,000
28 Hoyt St. Two-family two family, built in 1980, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,729-square-foot lot. $800,000
145 Vernal St. #3 Condo. $685,000
145 Vernal St. #2 Condo. $660,000
FOXBOROUGH
24 Bates St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,028-square-foot lot. $705,000
107 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1856, 2,177 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $635,500
70 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,907-square-foot lot. $540,000
6 Hillside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 416 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
FRAMINGHAM
5 Baiting Brook Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,264,485
5 Reservoir Rdg One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,187-square-foot lot. $955,000
17 Gibbs Valley Path One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,666 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $905,000
11 Cunningham Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $725,000
41 Lohnes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,822-square-foot lot. $715,000
65 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1847, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,446-square-foot lot. $630,000
34 Londonderry Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $601,000
47 Mayo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $575,000
23 Edith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $525,000
1550 Worcester Road #106 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $417,500
8 Hallett Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,131-square-foot lot. $400,000
32 Dunster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $360,000
FRANKLIN
12 Mockingbird Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,023-square-foot lot. $875,000
11 Church St. Two-family two family, built in 2017, 2,140 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,777-square-foot lot. $810,000
69 Milliken Ave. #5A Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
FREETOWN
68 Bullock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $510,000
241-A Middleboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1911, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $500,000
GEORGETOWN
10 Stone Row Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,462 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,454-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
28 Parish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,836-square-foot lot. $805,000
GLOUCESTER
164 Hesperus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 907 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $499,000
GRAFTON
12 Valley View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $975,000
99 N Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,790 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $520,000
11 Follette St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $517,500
4 Institute Road. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $495,000
13 Crosby Road. One-family split level, built in 1995, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $470,000
25 Bedford Drive. One-family split level, built in 1967, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $420,000
27 Nottingham Road #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $420,000
HALIFAX
2 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $790,000
39 Ocean Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1986, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $392,000
HANOVER
69 Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
79 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 259,182-square-foot lot. $949,900
115 Shingle Mill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $830,000
HANSON
185 Phillips St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,594 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 670,388-square-foot lot. $600,000
HARVARDHAVERHILL
21 Wedgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,872-square-foot lot. $749,000
15 Fairview Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $650,000
6 Meagans Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
132 Kingsbury Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,932-square-foot lot. $537,000
6 Granville St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 1,948 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $520,000
2 12th Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $515,000
8 Bennington St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
43 Irving Ave. #43 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $426,000
44 Hunters Run Place #44 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
31 Hunters Run Place #31 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
174 Farrwood Drive #174 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
94 8th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $374,000
68 Kathy Drive #68 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
24 Washington St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
HINGHAM
10 Chestnut Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
HOLBROOK
19 Arbor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $359,000
HOLLISTON
6 Indian Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,915 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,295-square-foot lot. $931,000
62 Railroad St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1851, 3,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $750,000
33 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $325,000
33 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $280,000
HOPKINTON
10 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 5,021 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,967-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
7 Norcross Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,532 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,465-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
32 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 134,256-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
35 Pond St. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 4,187 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,356-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
15 Mount Auburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,525-square-foot lot. $430,000
HUDSON
3 Lyman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,311-square-foot lot. $850,000
3 Babick Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,940-square-foot lot. $800,000
49 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $409,000
278 Manning St. #601 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 843 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
171 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 1,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,943-square-foot lot. $313,000
425 Main St. #13C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
HULL
35 Richards Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,782 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
19 Q St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $525,000
24 Packard Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $500,000
17 Rockland Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,675-square-foot lot. $450,000
HYDE PARK
55 Sherrin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,001-square-foot lot. $800,000
78 Walnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $750,000
78 Walnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $750,000
2 Meadowview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
42 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
1 Westinghouse Plz #C213 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,027 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,027-square-foot lot. $450,000
30 Massasoit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
IPSWICH
5 Dow Brook Circle #49 Condo. $959,900
194 High St. Two-family split level, built in 1955, 6,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $749,900
JAMAICA PLAIN
141 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 2,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,174-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
120 School St. #1 Condo. $945,000
34 Newbern St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,198 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,350-square-foot lot. $902,000
104 Jamaica St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,843 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,880-square-foot lot. $875,000
40 Orchard St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,401-square-foot lot. $750,000
285-287 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 981-square-foot lot. $620,000
6 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo. $419,000
6 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo. $409,000
KINGSTON
8 Pine Brook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,404 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $660,000
7 Adams Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1935, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,990-square-foot lot. $630,000
51 2nd Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 936 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $461,000
LAKEVILLE
17 Hitching Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,871-square-foot lot. $863,000
23 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,177-square-foot lot. $599,900
LAWRENCE
65-67 Dorchester St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,864 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $790,000
90-92 Bromfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,492 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $765,000
300 Mount Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,000 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
9 Spruce St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,185 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $665,000
10 Corbett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $600,000
73 Cambridge St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $560,000
20 Cabot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
1 Bunkerhill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,040 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $440,000
31 Platt St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $350,000
LEXINGTON
2 Ledgelawn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,699-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
23 Bennington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 2,747 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,018-square-foot lot. $1,588,000
143 Reed St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,973 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
263 Marrett Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,559-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
502 Marrett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,249-square-foot lot. $824,500
LINCOLN
73 Old County Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1932, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,255-square-foot lot. $900,000
LITTLETON
643 Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 2,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
540 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,695-square-foot lot. $520,000
LOWELL
136 Gershom Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,990 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $720,000
134 Coburn St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,371 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,315-square-foot lot. $630,000
23 Ames St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,052 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $599,000
18 Dallas Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $515,000
466 Fletcher St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 4,354 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,720-square-foot lot. $510,000
365 Rogers St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,017-square-foot lot. $469,900
7 Dracut St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $460,000
29 Whitney Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,847-square-foot lot. $420,000
15 Alton St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000
45 Stevens St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
96 Coburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,936-square-foot lot. $220,000
215 Foster St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,148 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,797-square-foot lot. $204,000
LYNN
378 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,889 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
35 Sunnyside Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,587-square-foot lot. $720,000
51 Lansing Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
20 Groveland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,734-square-foot lot. $615,000
9 Porter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,856-square-foot lot. $605,000
1 Betty Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,472-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Lake Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,103-square-foot lot. $519,000
36 Arbor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,628-square-foot lot. $450,000
758 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,048-square-foot lot. $400,000
16 Trevett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 612 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,656-square-foot lot. $340,000
42 Atkins Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $310,000
252 Ocean St. #6 Condo, built in 1900, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,430-square-foot lot. $300,000
29 Murray St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,358-square-foot lot. $215,000
LYNNFIELD
3 Needham Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,842-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
672 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,001-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
2 Heritage Lane. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,401-square-foot lot. $1,072,000
MALDEN
14 George St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $910,000
73 Maynard St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $860,000
49 Prosper St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $800,000
339 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,345-square-foot lot. $792,500
6 Garland Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,781-square-foot lot. $710,000
20 Orchard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $658,000
16 Crestview Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $602,500
1029 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $585,000
11 Almont Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $465,600
49 Lincoln St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1845, 1,398 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,627-square-foot lot. $299,900
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
7 Crooked Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,391-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
MANSFIELD
15 Plowshare Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,681-square-foot lot. $900,000
3 River Edge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $900,000
1 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,817 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,342-square-foot lot. $899,900
6 Gander Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,020-square-foot lot. $850,000
81 Highland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,478 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $770,000
340 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $755,000
69 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,717-square-foot lot. $630,000
150 Rumford Ave. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
MARBLEHEAD
125 Front St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
33 Pinecliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,380-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
26 Casino Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $950,000
5 Auburndale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,992-square-foot lot. $862,000
12 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,538-square-foot lot. $730,000
34 Brown St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,332-square-foot lot. $247,000
MARION
574 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 2,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,469-square-foot lot. $671,000
MARLBOROUGH
60 Barnard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $835,000
48 Kinder Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $819,900
20 Wilshire Way #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
22 Tecumseh Trl #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
43 Curtis Ave. #E Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $415,000
MARSHFIELD
124 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
8 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1949, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,960-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
215 Canal St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,936-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
60 Montana St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
44 Dundee Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
MATTAPAN
63 Richmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,856-square-foot lot. $590,000
MAYNARD
27 Elmwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $594,000
5 Euclid Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,581-square-foot lot. $500,000
14 Deer Path #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000
63 Great Road #109 Condo. $210,000
MEDFIELD
6 Minuteman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,968 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,505-square-foot lot. $2,272,000
41 Hearthstone Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,868-square-foot lot. $940,000
6 Brook St. Two-family old style, built in 1921, 2,560 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,850-square-foot lot. $880,000
11 Stagecoach Road. One-family split level, built in 1967, 2,166 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,614-square-foot lot. $835,000
9 Prentiss Place #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $670,000
5 Spring St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $482,000
MEDFORD
36 Burget Ave. #36 Condo. $1,630,000
34 Burget Ave. #34 Condo. $1,575,000
66-68 Bow St. #66 Condo. $980,000
4 College Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,662-square-foot lot. $925,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D405 Condo. $879,900
13 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,134-square-foot lot. $870,000
10 Roland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $858,750
320 Middlesex Ave. #D102 Condo. $799,900
MEDWAY
20 Holbrook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,948-square-foot lot. $890,000
9 Country Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $405,000
MELROSE
9-11 Linwood Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1913, 2,601 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,571-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
MERRIMAC
44 Emery St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $340,000
METHUEN
5 Ricks Way One-family ranch, built in 2012, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,557-square-foot lot. $837,500
16 Mckinley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $720,000
7-9 Linton Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $701,000
20 Annis St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $680,000
5 Pleasant Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $600,000
1 Presidential Lane. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $589,900
11 Cedar Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $500,000
63 Ames St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $487,000
56 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $465,000
34 Birchwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $445,000
6 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,059-square-foot lot. $400,000
70 Derry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,963-square-foot lot. $395,000
13 Winthrop Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1903, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $305,000
182 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $305,000
375 Merrimack St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
678 Wareham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
2 Chestnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 1900, 2,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $540,000
182 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,325-square-foot lot. $358,000
82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $332,000
MIDDLETON
9 Country Club Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
77 Maple St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
40 Village Road #908B Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $440,000
183 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,500-square-foot lot. $350,000
MILFORD
52 Woodridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,529-square-foot lot. $699,000
3 Violet Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $680,000
12 Stoney Brook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,863-square-foot lot. $521,000
6 Della St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 1,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $500,000
24 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $460,000
21 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $435,000
MILLIS
26 Richardson Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $978,755
4 Glen Ellen Blvd #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $942,634
9 Timberline Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $675,000
MILTON
22 Gulliver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,033-square-foot lot. $1,086,000
23 Chilton Park One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
5 Carlson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,558-square-foot lot. $910,000
40 Reservation Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $880,000
11 Gibbons St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $825,000
669 Randolph Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $700,000
48 Dyer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $420,000
NATICK
9 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,819 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 243,936-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
94 Eliot St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,177 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
27 Algonquian Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
9 Windsor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
306 Eliot St. One-family gambrel, built in 1979, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,092,500
14 Dwight Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $825,000
16 Winnemay St. Two-family old style, built in 1915, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $780,000
183 Hartford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,298-square-foot lot. $715,000
42 Village Brook Lane #42 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
NEEDHAM
102 Booth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $2,820,000
26 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $2,140,000
15 Gerber Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,990,000
325 Manning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
60 Colby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,682,000
43 Alfreton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,401,800
1195 Central Ave. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
63 Crescent Road #63 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
34 Bonwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
135 Tower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
26 Sherman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
228 Hunnewell St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $700,000
27 Gayland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $675,000
NEWBURY
10 52nd St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $900,000
64 Larkin Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,226-square-foot lot. $719,900
54 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,332-square-foot lot. $689,000
NEWBURYPORT
58 Merrimac St. #3-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,411 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
27 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,970-square-foot lot. $650,000
66 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,660-square-foot lot. $605,000
NEWTON
27 Metacomet Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1914, 5,326 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,912-square-foot lot. $3,415,000
217 Nahanton St. #217 Condo townhse-end, built in 1990, 3,123 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,254,089-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
1010 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 4,020 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,313-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
12 Nathan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,965,000
38 Wachusett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,429 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
92 Lewis St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,069 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $1,505,000
245 Grove St. One-family victorian, built in 1850, 3,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,112-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
34 Prescott St. #B Condo. $1,350,000
13 Murray Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,734-square-foot lot. $1,303,000
10 Pillion Court #1 Condo. $1,245,000
184 Pine Grove Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,940-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
18 Cannon St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,864-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
23 Selwyn Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,703-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
1123 Beacon St. #7 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 1,709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,253-square-foot lot. $985,000
48 River Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,647-square-foot lot. $950,000
577 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1837, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,361-square-foot lot. $910,000
54 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $860,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #901N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $852,000
1130 Boylston St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $670,000
NORTH ANDOVER
72 Campion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 6,350 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
24 Lancaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,581,000
586 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,229 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 134,165-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
1463 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
24 Highland Terrace. One-family, built in 1902, 2,408 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,416-square-foot lot. $660,000
210 Chickering Road #105A Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
48 Fernview Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
59 Lakewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $522,000
973 Longview Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $464,384
8 Oak St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,766 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,525-square-foot lot. $420,000
70 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
21 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $379,900
NORTH READING
9 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,249 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,607-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
2 Wilma Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $570,000
NORTHBOROUGH
14 John Edwards Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,161 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,565-square-foot lot. $850,000
62 Bartlett St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59,638-square-foot lot. $520,000
NORTON
241 Old Taunton Ave. One-family, on 32,483-square-foot lot. $799,700
11 Crowe Farm Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,121-square-foot lot. $730,000
10 Fordham Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,312-square-foot lot. $680,000
NORWELL
48 Mount Hope St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 527,947-square-foot lot. $2,395,000
48 Knollwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 259,182-square-foot lot. $847,000
NORWOOD
14 Wood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,650-square-foot lot. $710,000
50 Heaton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
93 Alandale Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,395-square-foot lot. $500,000
48 Queensboro Court #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500
PEABODY
67 Pulaski St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
7 Clinton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,649 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $840,000
47 Home St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,219-square-foot lot. $550,000
14 Bourbon St. #35 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $476,000
15 Bourbon St. #63 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000
37 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $340,000
PEMBROKE
84 Hazelwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 132,870-square-foot lot. $885,000
41 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,813 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,877-square-foot lot. $619,925
204 Center St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,360 square feet, 2 baths. $460,000
PEPPERELL
21 Parkwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $401,000
PLYMOUTH
34 Tinkers Blf #34 Condo. $1,062,949
84 Seton Highlands #84 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $969,000
76 Conifer Hl #76 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,000
7 Russell St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $799,000
8 Sea Cliff Drive #8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
21 Champlain Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $735,000
11 Obery St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $650,000
88 Benjamins Gate #88 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
45 Pembroke Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,241 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Powell St. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $552,000
42 Sandra Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $500,000
185 Sandy Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $330,000
18 Little Micajahs Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $275,000
QUINCY
68 Kendall St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,910 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,262-square-foot lot. $950,000
86 Exeter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Appleton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,034-square-foot lot. $745,000
511 Hancock St. #607 Condo. $738,000
511 Hancock St. #404 Condo. $720,000
511 Hancock St. #204 Condo. $690,000
511 Hancock St. #202 Condo. $670,000
35 Merrymount Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
159 Willard St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
186 Quincy Ave. #D2 Condo. $460,000
42 Keyes St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,303-square-foot lot. $423,300
200 Cove Way #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000
166 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,592 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $390,000
1025 Hancock St. #6H Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,800
133 Commander Shea Blvd #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000
RANDOLPH
223 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $540,000
23 Mcdonnell Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,497-square-foot lot. $530,000
227 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,493-square-foot lot. $350,000
78 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,825-square-foot lot. $255,000
RAYNHAM
480 Britton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,828-square-foot lot. $585,000
456 Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,959-square-foot lot. $489,000
305 Britton St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,573-square-foot lot. $470,000
READING
11 Avalon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,768-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
49 Pratt St. One-family old style, built in 1911, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,655-square-foot lot. $860,000
13 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,347-square-foot lot. $820,000
218 West St. #1001 Condo Town House, built in 1800, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
41 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1894, 2,435 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $650,000
REVERE
261 Rice Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 3,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
100 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,035-square-foot lot. $800,000
360 Revere Beach Blvd #317 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
62 Asti Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $550,000
510 Revere Beach Blvd #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
ROCKLAND
53 Franklin Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 2,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $550,000
140 Rice Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 13,396-square-foot lot. $455,000
74 Moncrief Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $447,000
ROCKPORT
4 Penzance Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $850,000
45 Quarry Ridge Lane #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000
ROSLINDALE
22 Mendum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
38 Sheffield Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,197 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
4 Ada St. #3 Condo. $585,000
10 Grew Hill Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1950, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $560,000
44-46 Farquhar St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $529,000
644 Hyde Park Ave. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $280,500
ROXBURY
31-35 Juniper St. Three-family conventional, built in 2005, 3,800 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,371-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
90 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $965,000
25 Woodward Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2003, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,162-square-foot lot. $865,000
33 Iroquois St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1926, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,058-square-foot lot. $670,000
75 Humboldt Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $400,000
SALEM
90 Mason St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $850,000
67 Winthrop St. Two-family Town House, built in 1915, 2,492 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,681-square-foot lot. $710,000
44 Buffum St. #1 Condo. $660,000
16 Buchanan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,253-square-foot lot. $657,500
7 Cedarhill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $625,000
1 Dearborn St. #2 Condo. $619,000
38 Cavendish Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,000
10 Bengal Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
15 1st St. #C1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,683 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
78 Proctor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,513-square-foot lot. $510,000
20 Central St. #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $292,500
80 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,687-square-foot lot. $271,000
SALISBURY
187 Atlantic Ave. #1 Condo. $1,100,000
595 N End Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
275 N End Blvd #A6 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
SAUGUS
11 Ernest St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,359 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $800,000
39 Susan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 2,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $760,000
4 Maraia Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,764-square-foot lot. $680,000
5 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $630,000
38 Appleton St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,137-square-foot lot. $560,000
SCITUATE
9 Collier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,963-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
58 Woodworth Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 7,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
79 Indian Wind Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
24 Bay Ridge Road. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,894 square feet, 9 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $963,000
185 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,100-square-foot lot. $280,500
SHARON
39 Castle Drive. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $920,000
SHERBORN
18 Peckham Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
SHREWSBURY
25 Hawthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,346 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
20-D Farmington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,019,000
9 Bay View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $1,018,000
5 Arnold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,505-square-foot lot. $920,000
17 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,706 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $625,000
145 Boylston Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,554-square-foot lot. $500,000
32 Melvin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $500,000
54 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
2 Williamsburg Court #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000
SOMERVILLE
71 School St. #2 Condo. $1,800,000
30 Howard St. #1 Condo, built in 2004, 1,687 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,547,777
61 Myrtle St. #3 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,175,000
358 Washington St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $912,000
98 Electric Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000
27 Walnut St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,135 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000
80 Webster Ave. #4K Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000
20 Garrison Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1930, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $578,500
9 Medford St. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 682 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $103,668
SOUTH BOSTON
150 Seaport Blvd #12F Condo. $1,912,500
161 Tudor St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
401 W 1st St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2014, 1,609 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,609-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
248 Gold St. #1 Condo. $860,000
273 Gold St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
641 E 8th St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $800,000
202-206 K St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $749,000
5 Pacific St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 830-square-foot lot. $720,000
9 W Broadway #514 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 815-square-foot lot. $719,900
227 D St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 930-square-foot lot. $685,000
170 W 7th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 549 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $539,000
552 E 4th St. #6A Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 517 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 517-square-foot lot. $520,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
71 Breakneck Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,058,000
62 Oak Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,855-square-foot lot. $925,000
STONEHAM
24 Crystal Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
200 Franklin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,006 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,488-square-foot lot. $867,500
29 High St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $742,500
200 Park Terrace Drive #245 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $337,000
157 Franklin St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
STOUGHTON
93 Pondview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,615 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $815,000
45 Joanne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $679,000
75 Joanne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $535,000
415 Erin Road #415 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
45 Laurelwood Drive #45 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
STOW
41 Gleasondale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $820,000
SUDBURY
87 Moore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,252 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 88,787-square-foot lot. $2,825,000
28 Taintor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,991 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
92 Maynard Road. One-family antique, built in 1835, 3,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,251-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
31 Old Orchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
589 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,291 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,037-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
3 Howe St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,218 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $910,000
132 Heron Lane #31 Condo. $835,000
10 Northwood Drive #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $532,000
35 Willis Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,579-square-foot lot. $525,000
SWAMPSCOTT
36 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1825, 1,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,526-square-foot lot. $560,000
TEWKSBURY
50 Bradford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,272 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $680,000
35 William G Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,128 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $625,000
54 French St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,478 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,127-square-foot lot. $550,000
112 Apache Way #112 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $465,000
TOPSFIELD
34 Towne Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $855,000
110 Rowley Bridge Road #112 Condo. $820,000
TOWNSEND
17 Ponderosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $399,000
UPTON
6 Farrar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 216,363-square-foot lot. $905,000
WAKEFIELD
9 Curve St. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,052-square-foot lot. $970,000
51 Meriam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $632,000
69 Foundry St. #418 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000
WALPOLE
19 Dover Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,316 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
15 Vintage Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
8 Stetson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
24 Heather Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,204-square-foot lot. $910,000
47 Carl Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $810,000
20 Hale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,132-square-foot lot. $650,000
WALTHAM
57 Lincoln Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,251-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
75-77 Dale St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1875, 4,334 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,582-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
15 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $900,000
22 Manning Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,191 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,830-square-foot lot. $830,000
87-89 Howard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,236-square-foot lot. $820,000
38 Willard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,741-square-foot lot. $620,000
WATERTOWN
53-55 Grandview Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 3,416 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,906-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
35 Forest St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1887, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $939,000
141 Coolidge Ave. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,270 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
91 Fayette St. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
190 Mount Auburn St. #2-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $434,700
9 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $418,219
8 Riverside St. #1-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $371,000
WAYLAND
1 Webster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
6 Richard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $747,500
WELLESLEY
68 Old Colony Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,776-square-foot lot. $3,206,800
21 Mansfield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,235-square-foot lot. $2,985,000
28 Clifford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 3,030 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,320,000
6 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $1,780,000
201 Lowell Road. One-family garrison, built in 1956, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,807-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
4-6 Metacomet Road #4 Condo. $761,949
54 Prospect St. One-family gambrel, built in 1924, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $600,000
443 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $464,900
WEST NEWBURY
5 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,691 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,446-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
WEST ROXBURY
2420 Beacon St. #401 Condo. $2,050,000
160 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,449-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
257 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,826 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
181 Lasell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,692-square-foot lot. $936,181
4 Bangor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $888,000
425 Lagrange St. #213 Condo. $700,000
12 Eagle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
425 Lagrange St. #102 Condo. $314,000
76 Bryon Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $305,000
425 Lagrange St. #211 Condo. $240,800
WESTBOROUGH
6 Benjamin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,493-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
5 Bertis Adams Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,839-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 Isaac Miller Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,528-square-foot lot. $1,029,000
3207 Peters Farm Way #3207 Condo. $571,995
3309 Peters Farm Way #3309 Condo. $535,615
3108 Peters Farm Way #3108 Condo. $446,120
3109 Peters Farm Way #3109 Condo. $403,745
3105 Peters Farm Way #3105 Condo. $360,000
16-C Mayberry Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
WESTFORD
76 Patten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,219 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,090-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
3 Crown Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $650,000
9 Woodridge Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
10 Stone Ridge Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,821 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
WESTON
86 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,342 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 151,040-square-foot lot. $2,780,000
4 Granison Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,690-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
8 Jericho Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000
WESTPORT
2 Maple Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $2,210,000
6 Rodrigues Estate Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2011, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 63,206-square-foot lot. $650,000
2 Village Way #2 Condo cottage, built in 2005, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,200
WESTWOOD
77 Fox Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,481 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,317-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
391 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,073-square-foot lot. $950,000
WEYMOUTH
45 Clubhouse Drive #45 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,777 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $999,000
10 Meeting House Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,286-square-foot lot. $750,000
22 Bald Eagle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,671 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $661,000
17 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,543-square-foot lot. $620,000
90 Trotter Road #3312 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,000
1083 Middle St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,713-square-foot lot. $560,000
18 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,696-square-foot lot. $520,000
4 Wessagussett Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,157-square-foot lot. $460,000
191 Tall Oaks Drive #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
267 Neck St. #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
WHITMAN
1005 Auburn St. #E1 Condo. $505,900
379 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $475,000
1005 Auburn St. #E2 Condo. $434,900
74 Franklin St. Two-family Town House, built in 1817, 2,364 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,382-square-foot lot. $225,000
WILMINGTON
8 Norfolk Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $970,000
5 Foley Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $920,000
38 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $780,000
40 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $635,000
86 Burlington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $610,000
WINCHESTER
62 Bacon St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 2,863 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,330,000
155 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
44-46 Middlesex St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,203 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
75 Dunster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,105-square-foot lot. $970,000
WINTHROP
47 Edgehill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
106 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1861, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,271-square-foot lot. $931,000
106 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,633-square-foot lot. $552,000
WOBURN
4 Mentas Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
7 Flint Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,672-square-foot lot. $975,000
13 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $885,000
6 Caspian Circle #6 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,900
15 Michaels Grn #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
5 Quimby Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $620,000
27 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,865-square-foot lot. $581,000
11 S Bedford St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,816-square-foot lot. $509,000
WRENTHAM
100 Annawon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,366 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,430-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
14 Weber Farm Road #14 Condo, built in 2022, 2,286 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $844,293
10 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $835,000
150 Eastside Road. One-family ranch, built in 2013, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,957-square-foot lot. $475,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.