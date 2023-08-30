Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 30) . Adobe Stock

ABINGTON

255 Summit Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1963, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $600,000

115 Peregrine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $530,000

ACTON

54 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $1,079,000

33 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $574,000

205 Great Road #A10 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

420 Great Road #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

ALLSTON

582 Cambridge St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,137 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

AMESBURY

14 Birchmeadow Road. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,905-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

12 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,820-square-foot lot. $865,000

4 Beacon St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

51 Pamela Lane #51 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $358,000

ANDOVER

48 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,870 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,730-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

12 Greenwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,340-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

24 Maple Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1877, 2,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $630,000

2 Francis Drive #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

401 Brookside Drive #401 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

70 Washington Park Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

1 Powder Mill Sq #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $226,100

ARLINGTON

51 Eliot Road. One-family garrison, built in 1939, 1,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

44 Falmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 2,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

16 Monadnock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

165-167 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

136 Sylvia St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

215 Mountain Ave. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $877,000

70 Dow Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $620,000

69 Grandview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 4,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,924-square-foot lot. $360,000

ASHLAND

157 America Blvd #157 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

137 Leland Farm Road #137 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

AVON

497 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1770, 2,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,882-square-foot lot. $585,000

6 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $537,500

6 Ivy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $510,000

BEDFORD

10 Richard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,989-square-foot lot. $825,000

BELLINGHAM

130 Pulaski Blvd Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,676 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,408-square-foot lot. $430,000

BELMONT

97 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,193-square-foot lot. $2,186,000

26 Staunton Road. One-family old style, built in 1853, 2,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,061-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

76-78 Fairview Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,907 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,428-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

9 Horace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,769-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

9 Stanley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,497-square-foot lot. $865,000

453 Trapelo Road #453 Condo/Apt, built in 1892, 1,250 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

20 Moraine St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

BERLIN

128 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1867, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $480,000

BEVERLY

63 Middlebury Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,191-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

4 Kathleen Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $857,000

7 Robb Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $791,000

471 Cabot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,515-square-foot lot. $740,000

15 Beverly Hills Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

338 Cabot St. Two-family two family, built in 1751, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,704-square-foot lot. $725,000

33 Home St. Two-family duplex, built in 1989, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,091-square-foot lot. $675,000

12 Jordan St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,875-square-foot lot. $545,000

40 Bow St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

BILLERICA

281 Nashua Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,073-square-foot lot. $908,500

5 Billerica Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,821 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,200-square-foot lot. $900,000

47 Sheldon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,240 square feet, 3 baths, on 50,146-square-foot lot. $810,000

9 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,697-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Jefferson St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

73 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,946-square-foot lot. $720,000

100 Marshall St. One-family conventional, built in 1975, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $551,000

60 Ellingwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $546,000

13 Coach Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

4 Holt St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $357,000

BOLTON

37 Sunset Ridge Lane #37 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #30G Condo. $8,595,000

1 Dalton St. #4701 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,663 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $7,800,000

179 W Brookline St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1850, 3,974 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $4,350,000

566 Columbus Ave. #606 Condo. $3,000,000

566 Columbus Ave. #613 Condo. $3,000,000

220 Boylston St. #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,781-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

14 Holyoke St. #1 Condo. $2,795,000

167 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,311-square-foot lot. $2,295,000

430 Stuart St. #21F Condo. $1,946,694

100 Shawmut Ave. #203 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,695 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,825,900

239 Commonwealth Ave. #53 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,215 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

430 Stuart St. #1605 Condo. $1,760,000

1672-R Washington St. #TH1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,514 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,514-square-foot lot. $1,745,000

25 E Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

188 Brookline Ave. #26H Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,420,000

310 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

430 Stuart St. #25G Condo. $1,230,000

151 Tremont St. #18P Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

109-119 Beach St. #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,530 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

430 Stuart St. #23G Condo. $1,200,000

430 Stuart St. #26G Condo. $1,200,000

1948 Washington St. #5C Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,198,000

410 W Broadway #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,112,000

127 Pembroke St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

45 Province St. #709 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

1948 Washington St. #2E Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,045,000

240 Marlborough St. #4A Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 579 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 579-square-foot lot. $975,000

35 Fay St. #318 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 933 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 933-square-foot lot. $882,000

210-216 Lincoln St. #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,318 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $879,000

234 Causeway St. #915 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,108-square-foot lot. $745,750

234 Causeway St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,380 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $736,250

566 Columbus Ave. #105 Condo. $700,000

566 Columbus Ave. #507 Condo. $650,000

138 Prince St. #10 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $620,000

2 Hawthorne Place #3F Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 545 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $550,000

152 Leyden St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

51 Park Drive #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 464 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 464-square-foot lot. $510,000

84 Prince St. #3C Condo row-end, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $509,000

125 Park Drive #28 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 361 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 361-square-foot lot. $440,000

360 Newbury St. #606 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $363,262

BOXBOROUGH

40 Inches Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

BOXFORD

13 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1704, 6,260 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 197,762-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

43 Stonecleave Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,441 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $875,000

BRAINTREE

39 Robbie Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,491-square-foot lot. $635,000

422 John Mahar Hwy #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,325 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

BRIDGEWATER

8 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,996 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,770-square-foot lot. $700,000

188 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

91 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $550,000

BRIGHTON

142 Bigelow St. #136B Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,440-square-foot lot. $1,008,000

28 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,505 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

76 Strathmore Road #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1941, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $560,000

1990 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 807 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 807-square-foot lot. $548,000

1870 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $387,000

126 Englewood Ave. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $385,000

18 Glencoe St. #27 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 674-square-foot lot. $326,000

BROCKTON

57 Ellis St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1908, 3,590 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,282-square-foot lot. $815,500

63 Tosca Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $635,000

34 Mellen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $624,000

226 Lisa Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $565,000

191 Nilsson St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $551,000

300 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,066-square-foot lot. $540,000

59 Banks St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $500,000

1262 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,078-square-foot lot. $400,000

22 Glendale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,762 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $350,000

20 Keswick Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $325,000

15 Bangor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $230,000

BROOKLINE

64 Williston Road. One-family old style, built in 1912, 3,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $3,475,000

224 Aspinwall Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 5,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $3,450,000

96 Verndale St. #1 Condo. $2,400,000

208 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 3,740 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

757 Washington St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 5,488 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $2,360,000

15 Clark Court. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,851-square-foot lot. $2,168,000

26 Leland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,939-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

53 Brington Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,106 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,621-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

20 Doran Road #20 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,001 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,527,000

111 Winthrop Road #4 Condo. $1,510,000

67 Green St. #67 Condo decker, built in 1910, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000

624 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,125-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

91 Glen Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,110,000

16 Addington Road #23 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 646 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

1742 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 869 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $545,000

BURLINGTON

13 Maple Ridge Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,000

56 Chandler Road. One-family garrison, built in 1973, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,681-square-foot lot. $775,000

134 Wilmington Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,840-square-foot lot. $773,000

11 Josephine Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,551-square-foot lot. $759,900

3 Georgia Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $751,000

10 Old Colony Road. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $665,000

12 Ledgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $590,000

CAMBRIDGE

390-394 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 3,099 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,890-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

173 Huron Ave. #173 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,306 square feet, 17 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,095,000

134 Hancock St. #136 Condo. $2,655,000

3 Amory Place. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,624-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

21 Field St. #21 Condo semi detachd, built in 2007, 1,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000

213 Fayerweather St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,522 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,421-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

19 Tremont St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,611,000

29 Andrew St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,359-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

89-91 Clifton St. #2 Condo. $1,050,000

12 Arnold Circle #2 Condo. $1,020,000

3 Henry St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

52 Garden St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $810,000

165 Pleasant St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,033 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,520

50 Follen St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $700,000

850 Massachusetts Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $675,000

152 Berkshire St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000

27 Homer Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 940 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $505,000

CANTON

55 Balancing Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,109 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 38,162-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

234 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,976-square-foot lot. $350,000

35 Will Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000

CARLISLE

246 Elizabeth Ridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,048-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

120 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

CARVER

1 Linbias Path One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,062-square-foot lot. $891,000

CHARLESTOWN

60 Chappie St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $1,486,875

8 Lawnwood Place #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,278 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

42 8th St. #2508 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

42 8th St. #1514 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $768,000

14 Monument St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $536,000

106 13th St. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $499,000

CHELMSFORD

18 Jonathan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,900-square-foot lot. $815,000

47 Thomas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,800-square-foot lot. $760,000

62 Thomas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,432-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Jackson Road #4 Condo. $695,000

12 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,959 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,534-square-foot lot. $570,000

256 Chelmsford St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,030-square-foot lot. $490,000

136 Groton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $394,000

255 North Road #149 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $311,000

CHELSEA

148 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,735 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,428-square-foot lot. $995,000

84-86 Blossom St. #1 Condo. $705,000

25 Beacon Place. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,306-square-foot lot. $500,000

160 Commandants Way #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

COHASSET

133 Nichols Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1957, 7,075 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,800-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

35 Fernway One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 5,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

89 Fairoaks Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,601-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

CONCORD

205 Fairhaven Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 4,533 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 130,530-square-foot lot. $1,940,000

178 Heaths Bridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 2,745 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,531,000

100 Keyes Road #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,145 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $850,000

DANVERS

2 Park St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1774, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

62 Purchase St. #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $282,000

DEDHAM

31 Charlesbank Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $635,000

DORCHESTER

9 Willis St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,347 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,399-square-foot lot. $1,188,000

66-68 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,572 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $850,000

10 Lenoxdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $790,000

25 Romsey St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $695,000

12 Bowdoin Ave. #1 Condo. $615,000

106 Richmond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,428-square-foot lot. $565,000

29 Cushing Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,405 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,405-square-foot lot. $545,000

141 Savin Hill Ave. #A21 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $531,000

703 Adams St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 469 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 469-square-foot lot. $340,000

97 Southern Ave. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,357-square-foot lot. $260,000

DUXBURY

93 Harrison St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

211 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,599-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

99 Bayridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,494-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

143 Bayridge Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $865,000

24 Summerhouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,427-square-foot lot. $225,000

EAST BOSTON

87 Putnam St. #4 Condo. $770,000

313 E Eagle St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 969-square-foot lot. $760,000

404 Meridian St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $420,000

330 Meridian St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $300,000

EASTON

28 Ramblewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 3,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

28 Cornerstone Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,282-square-foot lot. $950,000

163 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,681 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,310-square-foot lot. $645,000

108 Black Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,608 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,150-square-foot lot. $565,000

52 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $515,000

EVERETT

26-A Victoria St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,375 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,814-square-foot lot. $820,000

28 Hoyt St. Two-family two family, built in 1980, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,729-square-foot lot. $800,000

145 Vernal St. #3 Condo. $685,000

145 Vernal St. #2 Condo. $660,000

FOXBOROUGH

24 Bates St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,028-square-foot lot. $705,000

107 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1856, 2,177 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $635,500

70 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,907-square-foot lot. $540,000

6 Hillside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 416 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

FRAMINGHAM

5 Baiting Brook Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,264,485

5 Reservoir Rdg One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,187-square-foot lot. $955,000

17 Gibbs Valley Path One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,666 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $905,000

11 Cunningham Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $725,000

41 Lohnes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,822-square-foot lot. $715,000

65 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1847, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,446-square-foot lot. $630,000

34 Londonderry Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $601,000

47 Mayo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $575,000

23 Edith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $525,000

1550 Worcester Road #106 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $417,500

8 Hallett Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,131-square-foot lot. $400,000

32 Dunster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $360,000

FRANKLIN

12 Mockingbird Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,023-square-foot lot. $875,000

11 Church St. Two-family two family, built in 2017, 2,140 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,777-square-foot lot. $810,000

69 Milliken Ave. #5A Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

FREETOWN

68 Bullock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $510,000

241-A Middleboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1911, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $500,000

GEORGETOWN

10 Stone Row Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,462 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,454-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

28 Parish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,836-square-foot lot. $805,000

GLOUCESTER

164 Hesperus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 907 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $499,000

GRAFTON

12 Valley View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $975,000

99 N Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,790 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $520,000

11 Follette St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $517,500

4 Institute Road. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $495,000

13 Crosby Road. One-family split level, built in 1995, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $470,000

25 Bedford Drive. One-family split level, built in 1967, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $420,000

27 Nottingham Road #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $420,000

HALIFAX

2 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $790,000

39 Ocean Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1986, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $392,000

HANOVER

69 Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

79 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 259,182-square-foot lot. $949,900

115 Shingle Mill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $830,000

HANSON

185 Phillips St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,594 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 670,388-square-foot lot. $600,000

HARVARDHAVERHILL

21 Wedgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,872-square-foot lot. $749,000

15 Fairview Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Meagans Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

132 Kingsbury Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,932-square-foot lot. $537,000

6 Granville St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 1,948 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $520,000

2 12th Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $515,000

8 Bennington St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

43 Irving Ave. #43 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $426,000

44 Hunters Run Place #44 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

31 Hunters Run Place #31 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

174 Farrwood Drive #174 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

94 8th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $374,000

68 Kathy Drive #68 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

24 Washington St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

HINGHAM

10 Chestnut Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

HOLBROOK

19 Arbor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $359,000

HOLLISTON

6 Indian Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,915 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,295-square-foot lot. $931,000

62 Railroad St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1851, 3,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $750,000

33 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $325,000

33 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $280,000

HOPKINTON

10 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 5,021 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,967-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

7 Norcross Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,532 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,465-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

32 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 134,256-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

35 Pond St. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 4,187 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,356-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

15 Mount Auburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,525-square-foot lot. $430,000

HUDSON

3 Lyman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,311-square-foot lot. $850,000

3 Babick Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,940-square-foot lot. $800,000

49 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $409,000

278 Manning St. #601 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 843 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

171 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 1,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,943-square-foot lot. $313,000

425 Main St. #13C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

HULL

35 Richards Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,782 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

19 Q St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $525,000

24 Packard Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $500,000

17 Rockland Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,675-square-foot lot. $450,000

HYDE PARK

55 Sherrin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,001-square-foot lot. $800,000

78 Walnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $750,000

78 Walnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $750,000

2 Meadowview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

42 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

1 Westinghouse Plz #C213 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,027 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,027-square-foot lot. $450,000

30 Massasoit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

IPSWICH

5 Dow Brook Circle #49 Condo. $959,900

194 High St. Two-family split level, built in 1955, 6,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $749,900

JAMAICA PLAIN

141 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 2,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,174-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

120 School St. #1 Condo. $945,000

34 Newbern St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,198 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,350-square-foot lot. $902,000

104 Jamaica St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,843 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,880-square-foot lot. $875,000

40 Orchard St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,401-square-foot lot. $750,000

285-287 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 981-square-foot lot. $620,000

6 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo. $419,000

6 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo. $409,000

KINGSTON

8 Pine Brook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,404 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $660,000

7 Adams Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1935, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,990-square-foot lot. $630,000

51 2nd Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 936 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $461,000

LAKEVILLE

17 Hitching Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,871-square-foot lot. $863,000

23 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,177-square-foot lot. $599,900

LAWRENCE

65-67 Dorchester St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,864 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $790,000

90-92 Bromfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,492 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $765,000

300 Mount Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,000 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

9 Spruce St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,185 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $665,000

10 Corbett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

73 Cambridge St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $560,000

20 Cabot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

1 Bunkerhill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,040 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $440,000

31 Platt St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $350,000

LEXINGTON

2 Ledgelawn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,699-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

23 Bennington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 2,747 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,018-square-foot lot. $1,588,000

143 Reed St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,973 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

263 Marrett Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,559-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

502 Marrett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,249-square-foot lot. $824,500

LINCOLN

73 Old County Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1932, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,255-square-foot lot. $900,000

LITTLETON

643 Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 2,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

540 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,695-square-foot lot. $520,000

LOWELL

136 Gershom Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,990 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $720,000

134 Coburn St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,371 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,315-square-foot lot. $630,000

23 Ames St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,052 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $599,000

18 Dallas Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $515,000

466 Fletcher St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 4,354 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,720-square-foot lot. $510,000

365 Rogers St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,017-square-foot lot. $469,900

7 Dracut St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $460,000

29 Whitney Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,847-square-foot lot. $420,000

15 Alton St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000

45 Stevens St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

96 Coburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,936-square-foot lot. $220,000

215 Foster St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,148 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,797-square-foot lot. $204,000

LYNN

378 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,889 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

35 Sunnyside Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,587-square-foot lot. $720,000

51 Lansing Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

20 Groveland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,734-square-foot lot. $615,000

9 Porter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,856-square-foot lot. $605,000

1 Betty Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,472-square-foot lot. $550,000

16 Lake Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,103-square-foot lot. $519,000

36 Arbor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,628-square-foot lot. $450,000

758 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,048-square-foot lot. $400,000

16 Trevett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 612 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,656-square-foot lot. $340,000

42 Atkins Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $310,000

252 Ocean St. #6 Condo, built in 1900, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,430-square-foot lot. $300,000

29 Murray St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,358-square-foot lot. $215,000

LYNNFIELD

3 Needham Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,842-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

672 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,001-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

2 Heritage Lane. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,401-square-foot lot. $1,072,000

MALDEN

14 George St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $910,000

73 Maynard St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $860,000

49 Prosper St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $800,000

339 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,345-square-foot lot. $792,500

6 Garland Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,781-square-foot lot. $710,000

20 Orchard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $658,000

16 Crestview Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $602,500

1029 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $585,000

11 Almont Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $465,600

49 Lincoln St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1845, 1,398 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,627-square-foot lot. $299,900

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

7 Crooked Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,391-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

MANSFIELD

15 Plowshare Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,681-square-foot lot. $900,000

3 River Edge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $900,000

1 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,817 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,342-square-foot lot. $899,900

6 Gander Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,020-square-foot lot. $850,000

81 Highland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,478 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $770,000

340 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $755,000

69 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,717-square-foot lot. $630,000

150 Rumford Ave. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

MARBLEHEAD

125 Front St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

33 Pinecliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,380-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

26 Casino Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $950,000

5 Auburndale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,992-square-foot lot. $862,000

12 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,538-square-foot lot. $730,000

34 Brown St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,332-square-foot lot. $247,000

MARION

574 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 2,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,469-square-foot lot. $671,000

MARLBOROUGH

60 Barnard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $835,000

48 Kinder Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $819,900

20 Wilshire Way #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

22 Tecumseh Trl #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

43 Curtis Ave. #E Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $415,000

MARSHFIELD

124 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

8 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1949, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,960-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

215 Canal St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,936-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

60 Montana St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

44 Dundee Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $585,000

MATTAPAN

63 Richmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,856-square-foot lot. $590,000

MAYNARD

27 Elmwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $594,000

5 Euclid Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,581-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Deer Path #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000

63 Great Road #109 Condo. $210,000

MEDFIELD

6 Minuteman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,968 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,505-square-foot lot. $2,272,000

41 Hearthstone Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,868-square-foot lot. $940,000

6 Brook St. Two-family old style, built in 1921, 2,560 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,850-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Stagecoach Road. One-family split level, built in 1967, 2,166 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,614-square-foot lot. $835,000

9 Prentiss Place #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $670,000

5 Spring St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $482,000

MEDFORD

36 Burget Ave. #36 Condo. $1,630,000

34 Burget Ave. #34 Condo. $1,575,000

66-68 Bow St. #66 Condo. $980,000

4 College Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,662-square-foot lot. $925,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D405 Condo. $879,900

13 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,134-square-foot lot. $870,000

10 Roland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $858,750

320 Middlesex Ave. #D102 Condo. $799,900

MEDWAY

20 Holbrook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,948-square-foot lot. $890,000

9 Country Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $405,000

MELROSE

9-11 Linwood Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1913, 2,601 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,571-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

MERRIMAC

44 Emery St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $340,000

METHUEN

5 Ricks Way One-family ranch, built in 2012, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,557-square-foot lot. $837,500

16 Mckinley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $720,000

7-9 Linton Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $701,000

20 Annis St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $680,000

5 Pleasant Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $600,000

1 Presidential Lane. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $589,900

11 Cedar Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $500,000

63 Ames St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $487,000

56 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $465,000

34 Birchwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $445,000

6 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,059-square-foot lot. $400,000

70 Derry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,963-square-foot lot. $395,000

13 Winthrop Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1903, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $305,000

182 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $305,000

375 Merrimack St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

678 Wareham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

2 Chestnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 1900, 2,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $540,000

182 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,325-square-foot lot. $358,000

82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $332,000

MIDDLETON

9 Country Club Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

77 Maple St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

40 Village Road #908B Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $440,000

183 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,500-square-foot lot. $350,000

MILFORD

52 Woodridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,529-square-foot lot. $699,000

3 Violet Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $680,000

12 Stoney Brook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,863-square-foot lot. $521,000

6 Della St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 1,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $500,000

24 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $460,000

21 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $435,000

MILLIS

26 Richardson Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $978,755

4 Glen Ellen Blvd #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $942,634

9 Timberline Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $675,000

MILTON

22 Gulliver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,033-square-foot lot. $1,086,000

23 Chilton Park One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

5 Carlson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,558-square-foot lot. $910,000

40 Reservation Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Gibbons St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $825,000

669 Randolph Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $700,000

48 Dyer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $420,000

NATICK

9 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,819 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 243,936-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

94 Eliot St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,177 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

27 Algonquian Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

9 Windsor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

306 Eliot St. One-family gambrel, built in 1979, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,092,500

14 Dwight Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $825,000

16 Winnemay St. Two-family old style, built in 1915, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $780,000

183 Hartford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,298-square-foot lot. $715,000

42 Village Brook Lane #42 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

NEEDHAM

102 Booth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $2,820,000

26 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $2,140,000

15 Gerber Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,990,000

325 Manning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

60 Colby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,682,000

43 Alfreton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,401,800

1195 Central Ave. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

63 Crescent Road #63 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

34 Bonwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

135 Tower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

26 Sherman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

228 Hunnewell St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $700,000

27 Gayland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $675,000

NEWBURY

10 52nd St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $900,000

64 Larkin Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,226-square-foot lot. $719,900

54 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,332-square-foot lot. $689,000

NEWBURYPORT

58 Merrimac St. #3-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,411 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

27 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,970-square-foot lot. $650,000

66 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,660-square-foot lot. $605,000

NEWTON

27 Metacomet Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1914, 5,326 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,912-square-foot lot. $3,415,000

217 Nahanton St. #217 Condo townhse-end, built in 1990, 3,123 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,254,089-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

1010 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 4,020 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,313-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

12 Nathan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

38 Wachusett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,429 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

92 Lewis St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,069 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $1,505,000

245 Grove St. One-family victorian, built in 1850, 3,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,112-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

34 Prescott St. #B Condo. $1,350,000

13 Murray Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,734-square-foot lot. $1,303,000

10 Pillion Court #1 Condo. $1,245,000

184 Pine Grove Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,940-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

18 Cannon St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,864-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

23 Selwyn Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,703-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

1123 Beacon St. #7 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 1,709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,253-square-foot lot. $985,000

48 River Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,647-square-foot lot. $950,000

577 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1837, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,361-square-foot lot. $910,000

54 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $860,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #901N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $852,000

1130 Boylston St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $670,000

NORTH ANDOVER

72 Campion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 6,350 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

24 Lancaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,581,000

586 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,229 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 134,165-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

1463 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

24 Highland Terrace. One-family, built in 1902, 2,408 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,416-square-foot lot. $660,000

210 Chickering Road #105A Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

48 Fernview Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

59 Lakewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $522,000

973 Longview Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $464,384

8 Oak St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,766 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,525-square-foot lot. $420,000

70 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

21 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $379,900

NORTH READING

9 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,249 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,607-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

2 Wilma Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $570,000

NORTHBOROUGH

14 John Edwards Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,161 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,565-square-foot lot. $850,000

62 Bartlett St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59,638-square-foot lot. $520,000

NORTON

241 Old Taunton Ave. One-family, on 32,483-square-foot lot. $799,700

11 Crowe Farm Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,121-square-foot lot. $730,000

10 Fordham Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,312-square-foot lot. $680,000

NORWELL

48 Mount Hope St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 527,947-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

48 Knollwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 259,182-square-foot lot. $847,000

NORWOOD

14 Wood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,650-square-foot lot. $710,000

50 Heaton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

93 Alandale Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,395-square-foot lot. $500,000

48 Queensboro Court #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500

PEABODY

67 Pulaski St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

7 Clinton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,649 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $840,000

47 Home St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,219-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Bourbon St. #35 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $476,000

15 Bourbon St. #63 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000

37 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $340,000

PEMBROKE

84 Hazelwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 132,870-square-foot lot. $885,000

41 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,813 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,877-square-foot lot. $619,925

204 Center St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,360 square feet, 2 baths. $460,000

PEPPERELL

21 Parkwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $401,000

PLYMOUTH

34 Tinkers Blf #34 Condo. $1,062,949

84 Seton Highlands #84 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $969,000

76 Conifer Hl #76 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,000

7 Russell St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $799,000

8 Sea Cliff Drive #8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

21 Champlain Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $735,000

11 Obery St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $650,000

88 Benjamins Gate #88 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

45 Pembroke Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,241 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $600,000

4 Powell St. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $552,000

42 Sandra Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $500,000

185 Sandy Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $330,000

18 Little Micajahs Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $275,000

QUINCY

68 Kendall St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,910 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,262-square-foot lot. $950,000

86 Exeter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Appleton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,034-square-foot lot. $745,000

511 Hancock St. #607 Condo. $738,000

511 Hancock St. #404 Condo. $720,000

511 Hancock St. #204 Condo. $690,000

511 Hancock St. #202 Condo. $670,000

35 Merrymount Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

159 Willard St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000

186 Quincy Ave. #D2 Condo. $460,000

42 Keyes St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,303-square-foot lot. $423,300

200 Cove Way #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000

166 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,592 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $390,000

1025 Hancock St. #6H Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,800

133 Commander Shea Blvd #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

RANDOLPH

223 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

23 Mcdonnell Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,497-square-foot lot. $530,000

227 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,493-square-foot lot. $350,000

78 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,825-square-foot lot. $255,000

RAYNHAM

480 Britton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,828-square-foot lot. $585,000

456 Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,959-square-foot lot. $489,000

305 Britton St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,573-square-foot lot. $470,000

READING

11 Avalon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,768-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

49 Pratt St. One-family old style, built in 1911, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,655-square-foot lot. $860,000

13 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,347-square-foot lot. $820,000

218 West St. #1001 Condo Town House, built in 1800, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

41 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1894, 2,435 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $650,000

REVERE

261 Rice Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 3,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

100 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,035-square-foot lot. $800,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #317 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

62 Asti Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $550,000

510 Revere Beach Blvd #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

ROCKLAND

53 Franklin Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 2,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $550,000

140 Rice Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 13,396-square-foot lot. $455,000

74 Moncrief Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $447,000

ROCKPORT

4 Penzance Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $850,000

45 Quarry Ridge Lane #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000

ROSLINDALE

22 Mendum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

38 Sheffield Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,197 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

4 Ada St. #3 Condo. $585,000

10 Grew Hill Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1950, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $560,000

44-46 Farquhar St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $529,000

644 Hyde Park Ave. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $280,500

ROXBURY

31-35 Juniper St. Three-family conventional, built in 2005, 3,800 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,371-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

90 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $965,000

25 Woodward Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2003, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,162-square-foot lot. $865,000

33 Iroquois St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1926, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,058-square-foot lot. $670,000

75 Humboldt Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $400,000

SALEM

90 Mason St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $850,000

67 Winthrop St. Two-family Town House, built in 1915, 2,492 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,681-square-foot lot. $710,000

44 Buffum St. #1 Condo. $660,000

16 Buchanan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,253-square-foot lot. $657,500

7 Cedarhill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $625,000

1 Dearborn St. #2 Condo. $619,000

38 Cavendish Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,000

10 Bengal Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

15 1st St. #C1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,683 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

78 Proctor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,513-square-foot lot. $510,000

20 Central St. #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $292,500

80 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,687-square-foot lot. $271,000

SALISBURY

187 Atlantic Ave. #1 Condo. $1,100,000

595 N End Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

275 N End Blvd #A6 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

SAUGUS

11 Ernest St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,359 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $800,000

39 Susan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 2,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $760,000

4 Maraia Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,764-square-foot lot. $680,000

5 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $630,000

38 Appleton St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,137-square-foot lot. $560,000

SCITUATE

9 Collier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,963-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

58 Woodworth Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 7,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

79 Indian Wind Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

24 Bay Ridge Road. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,894 square feet, 9 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $963,000

185 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,100-square-foot lot. $280,500

SHARON

39 Castle Drive. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $920,000

SHERBORN

18 Peckham Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

SHREWSBURY

25 Hawthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,346 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

20-D Farmington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,019,000

9 Bay View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $1,018,000

5 Arnold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,505-square-foot lot. $920,000

17 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,706 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $625,000

145 Boylston Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,554-square-foot lot. $500,000

32 Melvin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $500,000

54 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

2 Williamsburg Court #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000

SOMERVILLE

71 School St. #2 Condo. $1,800,000

30 Howard St. #1 Condo, built in 2004, 1,687 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,547,777

61 Myrtle St. #3 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,175,000

358 Washington St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $912,000

98 Electric Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000

27 Walnut St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,135 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000

80 Webster Ave. #4K Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000

20 Garrison Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1930, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $578,500

9 Medford St. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 682 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $103,668

SOUTH BOSTON

150 Seaport Blvd #12F Condo. $1,912,500

161 Tudor St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

401 W 1st St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2014, 1,609 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,609-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

248 Gold St. #1 Condo. $860,000

273 Gold St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

641 E 8th St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $800,000

202-206 K St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $749,000

5 Pacific St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 830-square-foot lot. $720,000

9 W Broadway #514 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 815-square-foot lot. $719,900

227 D St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 930-square-foot lot. $685,000

170 W 7th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 549 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $539,000

552 E 4th St. #6A Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 517 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 517-square-foot lot. $520,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

71 Breakneck Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,058,000

62 Oak Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,855-square-foot lot. $925,000

STONEHAM

24 Crystal Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

200 Franklin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,006 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,488-square-foot lot. $867,500

29 High St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $742,500

200 Park Terrace Drive #245 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $337,000

157 Franklin St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

STOUGHTON

93 Pondview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,615 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $815,000

45 Joanne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $679,000

75 Joanne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $535,000

415 Erin Road #415 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

45 Laurelwood Drive #45 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

STOW

41 Gleasondale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $820,000

SUDBURY

87 Moore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,252 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 88,787-square-foot lot. $2,825,000

28 Taintor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,991 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

92 Maynard Road. One-family antique, built in 1835, 3,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,251-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

31 Old Orchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

589 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,291 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,037-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

3 Howe St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,218 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $910,000

132 Heron Lane #31 Condo. $835,000

10 Northwood Drive #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $532,000

35 Willis Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,579-square-foot lot. $525,000

SWAMPSCOTT

36 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1825, 1,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,526-square-foot lot. $560,000

TEWKSBURY

50 Bradford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,272 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $680,000

35 William G Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,128 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $625,000

54 French St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,478 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,127-square-foot lot. $550,000

112 Apache Way #112 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $465,000

TOPSFIELD

34 Towne Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $855,000

110 Rowley Bridge Road #112 Condo. $820,000

TOWNSEND

17 Ponderosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $399,000

UPTON

6 Farrar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 216,363-square-foot lot. $905,000

WAKEFIELD

9 Curve St. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,052-square-foot lot. $970,000

51 Meriam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $632,000

69 Foundry St. #418 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000

WALPOLE

19 Dover Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,316 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

15 Vintage Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

8 Stetson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

24 Heather Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,204-square-foot lot. $910,000

47 Carl Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $810,000

20 Hale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,132-square-foot lot. $650,000

WALTHAM

57 Lincoln Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,251-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

75-77 Dale St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1875, 4,334 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,582-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

15 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Manning Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,191 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,830-square-foot lot. $830,000

87-89 Howard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,236-square-foot lot. $820,000

38 Willard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,741-square-foot lot. $620,000

WATERTOWN

53-55 Grandview Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 3,416 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,906-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

35 Forest St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1887, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $939,000

141 Coolidge Ave. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,270 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

91 Fayette St. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

190 Mount Auburn St. #2-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $434,700

9 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $418,219

8 Riverside St. #1-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $371,000

WAYLAND

1 Webster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

6 Richard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $747,500

WELLESLEY

68 Old Colony Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,776-square-foot lot. $3,206,800

21 Mansfield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,235-square-foot lot. $2,985,000

28 Clifford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 3,030 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

6 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

201 Lowell Road. One-family garrison, built in 1956, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,807-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

4-6 Metacomet Road #4 Condo. $761,949

54 Prospect St. One-family gambrel, built in 1924, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $600,000

443 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $464,900

WEST NEWBURY

5 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,691 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,446-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

WEST ROXBURY

2420 Beacon St. #401 Condo. $2,050,000

160 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,449-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

257 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,826 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

181 Lasell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,692-square-foot lot. $936,181

4 Bangor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $888,000

425 Lagrange St. #213 Condo. $700,000

12 Eagle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

425 Lagrange St. #102 Condo. $314,000

76 Bryon Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $305,000

425 Lagrange St. #211 Condo. $240,800

WESTBOROUGH

6 Benjamin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,493-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

5 Bertis Adams Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,839-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

7 Isaac Miller Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,528-square-foot lot. $1,029,000

3207 Peters Farm Way #3207 Condo. $571,995

3309 Peters Farm Way #3309 Condo. $535,615

3108 Peters Farm Way #3108 Condo. $446,120

3109 Peters Farm Way #3109 Condo. $403,745

3105 Peters Farm Way #3105 Condo. $360,000

16-C Mayberry Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

WESTFORD

76 Patten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,219 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,090-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

3 Crown Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $650,000

9 Woodridge Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

10 Stone Ridge Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,821 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

WESTON

86 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,342 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 151,040-square-foot lot. $2,780,000

4 Granison Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,690-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

8 Jericho Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000

WESTPORT

2 Maple Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $2,210,000

6 Rodrigues Estate Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2011, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 63,206-square-foot lot. $650,000

2 Village Way #2 Condo cottage, built in 2005, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,200

WESTWOOD

77 Fox Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,481 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,317-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

391 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,073-square-foot lot. $950,000

WEYMOUTH

45 Clubhouse Drive #45 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,777 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $999,000

10 Meeting House Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,286-square-foot lot. $750,000

22 Bald Eagle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,671 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $661,000

17 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,543-square-foot lot. $620,000

90 Trotter Road #3312 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,000

1083 Middle St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,713-square-foot lot. $560,000

18 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,696-square-foot lot. $520,000

4 Wessagussett Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,157-square-foot lot. $460,000

191 Tall Oaks Drive #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

267 Neck St. #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #E1 Condo. $505,900

379 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $475,000

1005 Auburn St. #E2 Condo. $434,900

74 Franklin St. Two-family Town House, built in 1817, 2,364 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,382-square-foot lot. $225,000

WILMINGTON

8 Norfolk Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $970,000

5 Foley Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $920,000

38 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $780,000

40 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $635,000

86 Burlington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $610,000

WINCHESTER

62 Bacon St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 2,863 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,330,000

155 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

44-46 Middlesex St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,203 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

75 Dunster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,105-square-foot lot. $970,000

WINTHROP

47 Edgehill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

106 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1861, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,271-square-foot lot. $931,000

106 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,633-square-foot lot. $552,000

WOBURN

4 Mentas Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

7 Flint Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,672-square-foot lot. $975,000

13 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $885,000

6 Caspian Circle #6 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,900

15 Michaels Grn #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

5 Quimby Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $620,000

27 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,865-square-foot lot. $581,000

11 S Bedford St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,816-square-foot lot. $509,000

WRENTHAM

100 Annawon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,366 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,430-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

14 Weber Farm Road #14 Condo, built in 2022, 2,286 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $844,293

10 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $835,000

150 Eastside Road. One-family ranch, built in 2013, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,957-square-foot lot. $475,000

