Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 6)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
231 Spruce St. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 1,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $600,000
77 Catherine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $535,000
118 Bernard Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 2,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,106-square-foot lot. $480,000
1503 Thayer St. #1503 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000
56 Townsend St. #C20 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
ACTON
24 Jackson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,242 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $1,655,000
15 Willis Holden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,312-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
20 Nagog Park #20 Condo. $1,300,000
60 Skyline Drive #60 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000
79 Charter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,847-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
107 Central St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,787 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,209-square-foot lot. $1,041,850
8 Till Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,560-square-foot lot. $1,038,500
21 Olde Lantern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,341 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,976-square-foot lot. $925,000
923 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $455,000
170 School St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,200-square-foot lot. $448,000
1 Duggan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $384,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #605 Condo. $919,000
30 Penniman Road #308 Condo. $799,000
1254 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 868-square-foot lot. $480,000
56 Park Vale Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 505-square-foot lot. $360,000
AMESBURY
189 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,580-square-foot lot. $760,000
12 Hillside Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $615,000
51 Lake Attitash Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,456 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $451,000
5 Russell St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1940, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,721
24 Spring St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $350,000
ANDOVER
6 Ellsworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
27 Stoneybrook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,847 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,996-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
15 Knollcrest Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 4,054 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,632-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
45 Sunset Rock Road. One-family old style, built in 1937, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
305 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,706-square-foot lot. $974,900
14 Cuba St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 2,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $580,000
232 Salem St. One-family antique, built in 1812, 2,934 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 155,910-square-foot lot. $550,000
10 Enfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,235-square-foot lot. $530,000
18 Bryan Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
56 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $496,000
100 Brookside Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $471,000
650 Brookside Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
257 N Main St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900
ARLINGTON
4 Lorraine Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,755,000
34 Lansdowne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
16 Avola St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
124 George St. One-family Tudor, built in 1932, 3,401 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
106-108 Varnum St. #106 Condo. $1,200,000
84 Everett St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1916, 2,593 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1530 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,219 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
737 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $1,017,000
107 Thesda St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
21 Central St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $967,000
7 Maynard St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $940,000
322 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,421 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $888,845
106-108 Varnum St. #108 Condo. $812,000
26 Trowbridge St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000
993 Massachusetts Ave. #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
ASHLAND
50 Pennock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,670 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,230,902
70 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 3,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
7 Arrowhead Circle #7 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
649 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $582,500
274 Cordaville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $570,000
3-5 Pond St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,154 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $551,500
148 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $535,000
AVON
39 East St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,800-square-foot lot. $610,000
AYER
60 Central Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
36 Cambridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $250,000
BEDFORD
15 Riverside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,884-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
7 Balsam Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,171 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,040-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
36 Putnam Road. One-family split entry, built in 1958, 1,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,158-square-foot lot. $792,000
291 South Road. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,429-square-foot lot. $763,000
BELLINGHAM
61 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,687-square-foot lot. $855,000
12 Oxford Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,614-square-foot lot. $796,000
242 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,172-square-foot lot. $605,000
55 Silver Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1994, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
32 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,125-square-foot lot. $525,444
65 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
111 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $440,000
73-75 Maple St. Two-family conventional, built in 1967, 2,621 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,576-square-foot lot. $440,000
131 Twin Brook Lane #131 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,000
BELMONT
89 Fletcher Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 4,644 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 54,830-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
28 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,995-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
6 Long Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,455-square-foot lot. $970,000
111 Beech St. #1 Condo. $530,000
BERLIN
141 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $810,000
BEVERLY
420 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,620-square-foot lot. $806,000
13 Balch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,759-square-foot lot. $685,000
14-1/2 Roundy St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
2 Duck Pond Road #111 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
BILLERICA
2 Cedarhill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $925,000
192 Salem Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,167-square-foot lot. $690,000
42 Mallard St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 2,045 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,084-square-foot lot. $625,000
721 Boston Road. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,023-square-foot lot. $500,000
9 Kenmar Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $341,000
10 Karen Circle #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
3 Karen Circle #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 602 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $267,500
BOSTON
1 Huntington Ave. #PH1802 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 2,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,864-square-foot lot. $6,500,000
1 Dalton St. #4203 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $6,350,000
17 W Cedar St. One-family row-middle, built in 1839, 3,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,806-square-foot lot. $6,170,000
240 Devonshire St. #5412 Condo. $4,275,000
430 Stuart St. #28F Condo. $3,700,000
240 Devonshire St. #5008 Condo. $3,535,000
66 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1809, 2,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,709-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
430 Stuart St. #25H Condo. $2,961,503
76 Wareham St. #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,900,000
165 Tremont St. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2003, 2,133 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,133-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
400 Stuart St. #24B Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
566 Columbus Ave. #614 Condo. $1,975,000
72 Chandler St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,407-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
9-11 Worcester Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,967-square-foot lot. $1,729,000
566 Columbus Ave. #510 Condo. $1,625,000
771 Harrison Ave. #PH10 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000
771 Harrison Ave. #PH2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000
647 Tremont St. #A Condo. $1,550,000
505 Tremont St. #613 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 941 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 941-square-foot lot. $1,337,500
1 Avery St. #18G Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,402-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
188 Brookline Ave. #22D Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,285,000
20 Rowes Wharf #PH1 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $1,243,000
520 Beacon St. #5A Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 896-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
63 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo. $1,100,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,075,000
430 Stuart St. #1503 Condo. $1,075,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 664 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,070,000
430 Stuart St. #1502 Condo. $960,000
430 Stuart St. #1501 Condo. $890,000
430 Stuart St. #1510 Condo. $875,000
65 E India Row #27H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 875 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $875,000
26 Concord Sq #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $870,000
138 Chandler St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 615 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 615-square-foot lot. $779,000
4 Charlesgate E #802 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $777,500
54 Appleton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $700,000
671 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 587 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 587-square-foot lot. $670,000
4 Charlesgate E #107 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 576-square-foot lot. $665,000
60 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1867, 590 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $629,000
74 Fenway #15 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $615,000
420 W Broadway #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000
162 Endicott St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 617-square-foot lot. $590,000
55 Lagrange St. #706 Condo. $590,000
30-34 E Concord St. #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 606-square-foot lot. $575,000
35 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 481 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 481-square-foot lot. $550,000
42-44 Beach St. #3D Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 884 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $550,000
34-36 Grove St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 360 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 360-square-foot lot. $525,000
11 Phillips St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 520 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $500,000
553 Columbus Ave. #2R Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 396 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 396-square-foot lot. $500,000
464 Commonwealth Ave. #36 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 380 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 380-square-foot lot. $464,000
171 Beacon St. #B2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $460,000
8 Garrison St. #704 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 305 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 305-square-foot lot. $415,000
265 Beacon St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 295 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 295-square-foot lot. $395,000
125 Park Drive #34 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 443 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $390,000
566 Columbus Ave. #204 Condo. $326,000
566 Columbus Ave. #209 Condo. $213,700
BOXBOROUGH
1151 Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
100 Summer Road #100 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $600,000
BOXFORD
56 Wildmeadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
194 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $800,000
8 King Richard Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,859 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $750,000
BRAINTREE
26 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
145 Hawthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,112-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
39 Lunar Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,087-square-foot lot. $865,000
30 Arbutus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $730,000
340 Middle St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,462 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $715,000
605 Middle St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
30 Summit Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $361,516
BRIDGEWATER
39 Erbeck Cir Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,880 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 92,924-square-foot lot. $920,000
70 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,365-square-foot lot. $407,000
36 Old Forge Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000
BRIGHTON
12 Baldwin Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,187 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
30 Leicester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $805,000
36 Cummings Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Lake Shore Court #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 823-square-foot lot. $515,000
108 Washington St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $505,000
374 Chestnut Hill Ave. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 568 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 568-square-foot lot. $380,000
55 Lanark Road #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 866-square-foot lot. $300,000
BROCKTON
203 Cambo St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,151-square-foot lot. $640,000
3 Ashfield Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2012, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $630,000
58 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $607,000
96 Pomona Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,609-square-foot lot. $550,000
47 Granite St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,619-square-foot lot. $525,000
34 Fitzpatrick Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $510,000
17 Lalli Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,307-square-foot lot. $465,000
259 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $440,000
529 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,283-square-foot lot. $430,000
133 Riverview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,986-square-foot lot. $425,000
147 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,149-square-foot lot. $420,000
320 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $410,000
125 N Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 941 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,483-square-foot lot. $379,000
86 Mulberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 861 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $375,000
218 Nilsson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,969-square-foot lot. $360,000
678 N Cary St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $310,000
100 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $297,400
25 Eagle Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
BROOKLINE
37 Circuit Road. One-family old style, built in 1903, 5,382 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,368-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
43 Somerset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $2,610,000
11 Lyon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 3,609 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,967-square-foot lot. $2,192,000
6 Edwin St. Three-family decker, built in 1918, 3,936 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,541-square-foot lot. $1,873,000
489 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,600,000
55 Addington Road #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
47 Hammond Pond Pkwy #47 Condo, built in 1972, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000
158 Harvard St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000
10 Lanark Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
1731 Beacon St. #313 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000
205 Kent St. #42 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $592,000
54 Babcock St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1934, 771 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
BURLINGTON
18 Raymond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
18-A Hampden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
110 Francis Wyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,022-square-foot lot. $1,095,000
2 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,277 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
257 Winn St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,763 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $940,000
14 Randall Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $790,000
45 Dolores Drive. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,735-square-foot lot. $735,000
2 Paula St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $710,000
11 Beaverbrook Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $665,000
CAMBRIDGE
29 Winslow St. #25 Condo, built in 1900, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,965,000
192 Larch Road #2 Condo. $1,400,000
19 Magoun St. #21 Condo. $1,250,000
66 Middlesex St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,420 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,049-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
8-12 Museum Way #2109 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000
29-31 Chilton St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1927, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $975,000
17 Otis St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 946 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $910,000
234 Lake View Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1796, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $857,000
90 Tremont St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $820,000
8-12 Museum Way #1225 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000
221 Mount Auburn St. #26B Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 886 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $715,000
321 Harvard St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $611,000
5 Crawford St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $582,000
18 Centre St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 458 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $488,000
CANTON
34 Cedarcrest Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 4,110 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,867-square-foot lot. $949,900
714 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,122-square-foot lot. $930,000
200 Revere St. #4211 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
59 Walpole St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,370 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
CARLISLE
6 Kays Walk #6 Condo. $1,559,925
CARVER
33 Copper Lantern Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
79 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $254,000
CHARLESTOWN
81 Russell St. One-family row-middle, built in 1869, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,044-square-foot lot. $1,438,000
6 Shipway Place #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,475 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,160,000
16 Cook St. #1 Condo. $720,000
84 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000
15 Allston St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $480,000
42 8th St. #5307 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 433 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $450,000
CHELMSFORD
8 Churchill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,417-square-foot lot. $620,000
5 Cranberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $618,500
8 Hilltop Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,012 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $585,000
150 Gorham St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,169-square-foot lot. $550,000
40 Thomas Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
236 Wellman Ave. #236 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
71 Princeton St. #216 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,241 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
CHELSEA
44-46 Hancock St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,382 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
100 Boatswains Way #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 728 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,030,000
932 Broadway #101 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,031 square feet, 7 rooms. $425,000
165 Cottage St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000
COHASSET
133 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,814-square-foot lot. $1,645,000
15 James Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
4 Margin St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $978,000
646 Jerusalem Road #5 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 910 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $465,000
CONCORD
52 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 2,439 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
204 Virginia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
101 Kenney Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
15 Sweet Birch Lane #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 252,212-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
DANVERS
2 Washington St Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $590,000
25 Conant St. #3 Condo. $549,000
4 Seaview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $420,000
25 Conant St. #4 Condo. $350,000
DEDHAM
25 Ridley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,613-square-foot lot. $735,000
16 Clough Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
DORCHESTER
128 Buttonwood St. Three-family decker, built in 2003, 4,470 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,887,000
132 Buttonwood St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,603 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,490,000
114 Cushing Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,995-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
106 Granite Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $900,000
40 Hillsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,064-square-foot lot. $710,000
23 Verdun St. #3 Condo. $630,000
386 Ashmont St. #C Condo. $620,000
942-944 Dorchester Ave. #45 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 875 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $618,000
42 Rosemont St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,022-square-foot lot. $540,900
44 Bowdoin Ave. #2 Condo. $540,000
17 Champlain Circle. One-family row-middle, built in 1984, 918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,444-square-foot lot. $510,000
16 Melbourne St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2006, 1,135 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $508,800
DOVER
105 Haven St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 6,207 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 126,738-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
201 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,063,735-square-foot lot. $1,617,000
DUNSTABLE
51 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $540,000
DUXBURY
170 Evergreen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 68,798-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
19 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,427-square-foot lot. $861,000
EAST BOSTON
8 Thurston St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,140 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
587-589 Bennington St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $850,000
187-191 Condor St. #5 Condo. $760,000
28 Falcon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,594 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,317-square-foot lot. $760,000
61 Wordsworth St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,589-square-foot lot. $705,000
141 Chelsea St. #2 Condo. $615,000
141 Chelsea St. #3 Condo. $599,000
70 Bremen St. #207 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 708 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $500,000
173-179 Brooks St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 508 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 706-square-foot lot. $400,000
187-191 Condor St. #3 Condo. $252,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
288 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,564-square-foot lot. $675,000
632 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $585,000
2 Carina Way One-family ranch, built in 2013, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,214-square-foot lot. $510,000
726 Winter St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,708-square-foot lot. $479,900
210 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,844-square-foot lot. $460,000
EASTON
478 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $715,000
64 Dunbar Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 2,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
10 Lenox Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
101 Village St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,499 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $482,500
585 Turnpike St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $420,000
489 Turnpike St. #3-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $390,000
6 Pinebrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,364 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
585 Turnpike St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
EVERETT
7 Wedgewood St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,993 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $900,000
38 Peirce Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $842,000
36 Vernal St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1902, 2,764 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $760,000
19 Carter St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,328-square-foot lot. $672,000
145 Vernal St. #1 Condo. $650,000
140 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,925-square-foot lot. $578,000
87 Bucknam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
FOXBOROUGH
46 Cannon Forge Drive #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
26 Walnut St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $657,000
17 Hodges Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $547,500
31 Cocasset St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
FRAMINGHAM
74 Carter Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,625-square-foot lot. $1,577,000
201 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1862, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,124-square-foot lot. $700,000
73 Gilbert St. Two-family two family, built in 1931, 1,956 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $691,000
12 Hallett Road. One-family ranch, built in 2014, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,252-square-foot lot. $668,000
31 Saxony Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $658,000
67 Henry St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $650,000
44 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $630,000
5 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $580,000
5 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $570,000
45 Birch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $568,000
125 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,369 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,809-square-foot lot. $525,000
425 Mount Wayte Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $520,000
438 Hollis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1907, 1,826 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $450,000
9 Weld St. #25 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
FRANKLIN
14 Norumbega Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,579 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $926,000
916 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 154,986-square-foot lot. $845,000
3 Charlotte Court. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,234 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Short St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,229-square-foot lot. $640,000
465 Dailey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,986-square-foot lot. $580,000
FREETOWN
48 Cliff Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $490,000
GEORGETOWN
2 Tenney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 4,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
GLOUCESTER
40 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,309 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
2 Ocean Ave. #3L Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 765 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
GRAFTON
27 Luka Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $635,000
65 N Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1993, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $420,000
107 Fitzpatrick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $360,000
GROVELAND
18 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $1,101,000
HALIFAX
337-337A River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $500,000
15 Lantern Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $327,000
HAMILTON
4 Kennedy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,728 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,736-square-foot lot. $775,000
28 Norman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $665,000
HANOVER
17 Longwood Lane #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000
755 Center St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $800,000
264 Myrtle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $651,000
9 Brewster Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,200-square-foot lot. $630,000
55 Hillside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $625,000
4 Longwood Lane #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
257 Brook Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $442,500
27 Clapp Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $435,000
HANSON
7 Thayer Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,844-square-foot lot. $725,000
329 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $439,000
138 Milford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $360,000
HARVARD
43 Candleberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $1,049,500
309 Littleton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 262,667-square-foot lot. $900,000
6 Pine Hill Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
HAVERHILL
153 Whittier Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,974 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,396-square-foot lot. $730,000
4 Tappan St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,807 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,951-square-foot lot. $671,000
73 Towne Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $655,000
45 Downing Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $485,000
207 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $480,000
436 Water St. #436 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,707 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $471,000
14 Smiley Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $444,444
47 Silver St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,321 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,998-square-foot lot. $420,000
66 Hunters Run Place #66 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,000
856 Broadway #3 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
42 Irving Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $400,000
97 Mercury Terrace #97 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
68 Farrwood Drive #68 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
83 Casablanca Court #83 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
288 Groveland St. #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,470 square feet, 1 bath. $280,000
18-22 Essex St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1893, 637 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
2 Grand Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $225,000
HINGHAM
20 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,874 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,520-square-foot lot. $3,440,000
822 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1770, 5,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,890-square-foot lot. $2,835,000
99 Lazell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 5,549 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 172,422-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
16 Isaac Sprague Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
6 Chamberlain Run One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,637 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,242-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
109 Stayner Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
13 Autumn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,455 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
21 Harvest Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,825-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
7 Michael Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
406 Tuckers Lane #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
HOLBROOK
17 Stevens Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,374-square-foot lot. $800,000
22 Arnold St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,966-square-foot lot. $500,000
40 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
15 Christies Way #15 Condo. $449,900
HOLLISTON
245 Underwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 170,232-square-foot lot. $850,000
346 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $499,900
HOPKINTON
9 S Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,612-square-foot lot. $1,757,000
31 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,161 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
5 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,179-square-foot lot. $1,237,018
27 Primrose Circle #27 Condo, built in 2018, 2,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,230,000
32 Spruce St. #32 Condo, built in 2018, 1,901 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $858,000
1 Bandon Lane #1 Condo, built in 2022, 2,250 square feet, 3 baths. $839,000
41 Nazneen Circle #41 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $818,000
30 Magnolia Drive #30 Condo, built in 2021, 1,610 square feet, 3 baths. $803,000
23 Eastview Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,944-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Sanctuary Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
4 Yale Road. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $632,000
2 Whalen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,781-square-foot lot. $630,000
6 Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,249 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $368,750
HUDSON
241 Lincoln St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,027-square-foot lot. $745,000
5 Lower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,974 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,548-square-foot lot. $615,000
118 Washington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1846, 1,718 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,914-square-foot lot. $610,000
19 Old Bolton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $575,000
12 Old Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $569,000
24 Collins Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,432-square-foot lot. $555,000
18-24 River St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
HULL
101 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $835,000
102 Highland Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1889, 2,654 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $600,000
HYDE PARK
128 Wood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,572-square-foot lot. $675,000
19 Dell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,455-square-foot lot. $620,000
7 Kovey Court. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,739-square-foot lot. $525,000
IPSWICH
92 Pineswamp Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $1,164,295
128 High St. #C6 Condo. $750,000
2 Leslie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 428,630-square-foot lot. $455,000
13 Brown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,911-square-foot lot. $400,000
86 Jeffreys Neck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,557-square-foot lot. $400,000
500 Colonial Drive #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,125 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
10 Spring Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1867, 3,374 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,887-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
194 Green St. #1 Condo. $1,075,000
39-41 Cranston St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $750,000
384 Riverway #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $633,600
101 Montebello Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,223 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,223-square-foot lot. $629,900
297-299 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1925, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 991-square-foot lot. $549,000
30 Iffley Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
4 Oleary Way #74 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $432,000
KINGSTON
17 Lydon Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $465,000
25 Cole St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
LAKEVILLE
91 Crooked Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $485,000
35 Riverside Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
2 Keith Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,076-square-foot lot. $205,000
LAWRENCE
93 Bodwell St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,275 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $673,000
61-63 Phillips St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $595,000
9-11 Lafayette Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2014, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $540,000
80 Groton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
32 Highlawn Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,320 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
19 Cedar St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 914 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $290,000
LEXINGTON
15 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,029-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
1 Oxbow Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $3,050,000
155 Shade St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,886 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,680-square-foot lot. $2,799,000
65 Buckman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $2,725,000
218 E Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,712 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $2,116,200
116 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,910 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,101-square-foot lot. $2,035,000
113 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,478 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
2261 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
23 Suzanne Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,534-square-foot lot. $1,612,000
6 Magnolia Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,578 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,904-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
97 Blake Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,526 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,242-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
40 Winchester Drive. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,920-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
7 Rindge Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $900,000
12 Wilson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $765,000
LITTLETON
39 Starr Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,118-square-foot lot. $825,000
129 Whitcomb Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $230,000
LOWELL
172 Trull Ln E One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $810,000
187 Dalton St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,960 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $683,000
707 Bridge St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,326 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,983-square-foot lot. $620,000
26 Emmett Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,608-square-foot lot. $600,000
41 Westview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $600,000
86 Frothingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,567-square-foot lot. $600,000
1400 Gorham St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,000
64 Hayes Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,272-square-foot lot. $510,000
43 Short St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,370-square-foot lot. $480,000
58 6th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
24 Jewett St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $430,000
451 Andover St. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,294-square-foot lot. $425,000
206 Rogers St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,249 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
45 Lowell St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,290-square-foot lot. $410,000
1011 Middlesex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
78 Roper St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $328,000
124 Martin St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
355 Pawtucket Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 721 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
LYNN
290-292 Chestnut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,453 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,577-square-foot lot. $935,000
24 Wolcott Road. Two-family two family, built in 1903, 3,031 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $900,000
34 Whiting St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,828 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,327-square-foot lot. $760,000
113 Bowler St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,336 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $750,000
17 Safford St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 1,677 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,832-square-foot lot. $715,000
1 Diane Circle #9 Condo. $709,000
15 Merrill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,098-square-foot lot. $673,900
1 Pennybrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,058-square-foot lot. $635,000
72 Gertrude St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,261-square-foot lot. $630,000
38 Seymour Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,093 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,582-square-foot lot. $575,000
16 Rosemont St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,349 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $565,000
22 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,685 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,596-square-foot lot. $561,000
295 Lynn Shore Drive #201 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,437 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $555,000
60 Thistle St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,752-square-foot lot. $505,000
65 Saunders Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,832-square-foot lot. $505,000
196 Locust St. #2-708 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $382,000
196 Locust St. #2-206 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 545 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $225,000
20 Huss Court #403 Condo, built in 1920, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $210,000
LYNNFIELD
30 Grey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 5,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
MALDEN
1105-1107 Fellsway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,371 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
62-64 Gale St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,673 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $920,000
69 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $917,500
14 Shawmut Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,932 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,350-square-foot lot. $840,000
74 Adams St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,755 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $728,000
16 Bishop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $640,000
34 Upland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,650-square-foot lot. $556,000
5 Acorn St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900
69 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $470,000
544 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
26 Holden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
MANSFIELD
1381 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 257,004-square-foot lot. $970,000
55-57 Pineneedle Lane. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,156 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,025-square-foot lot. $730,000
64 Highland Ave. One-family raised cape, built in 1985, 1,830 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,960-square-foot lot. $705,000
205 Essex St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,003-square-foot lot. $680,000
318 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,374-square-foot lot. $452,000
42 Bella Vista Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,498 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,475-square-foot lot. $450,000
12 Fairfield Park #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
MARBLEHEAD
30 Lee St. One-family antique, built in 1730, 3,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,115-square-foot lot. $2,495,000
31 Arthur Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,920-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
44 Crestwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,677 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,540-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
50 Brookhouse Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
15 Green St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,046 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,677-square-foot lot. $958,333
62 Brackett Place #C Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
151 Jersey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $239,583
MARION
173 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 4,461 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,290-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
2 Sassamon Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $555,000
MARLBOROUGH
410 Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $710,000
21 Norwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,624-square-foot lot. $620,000
88 Settlers Lane #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,600
25 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,468-square-foot lot. $350,000
145 Pleasant St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
MARSHFIELD
4 Newport St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,863 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
256 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,030,240
48 Jedediahs Path One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,633-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
MATTAPAN
71 Gladeside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,810-square-foot lot. $896,000
570-572 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,010 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,679-square-foot lot. $810,000
1057 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,086-square-foot lot. $650,000
36 Violet St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $560,000
MAYNARD
2 Apple Rdg #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
38 Douglas Ave. #38 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
MEDFIELD
218 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,914-square-foot lot. $980,000
MEDFORD
30 Arlington St. #32 Condo. $1,340,000
119 Playstead Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,765-square-foot lot. $940,000
45 Stanley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $917,000
17 Mystic St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,266 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $880,000
22 Carolina St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,551 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,133-square-foot lot. $760,000
121 Gaston St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,446-square-foot lot. $640,000
34 Saint Denis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,178-square-foot lot. $630,000
154 Fellsway W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000
520 High St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,142 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $570,000
26 Foss St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000
MEDWAY
7 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $810,000
4 Charles River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $525,000
MELROSE
10 Chestnut St. Three-family Town House, built in 1890, 4,467 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
252 Beech Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,238-square-foot lot. $969,000
52 W Emerson St. #4 Condo. $747,000
17 Berwick St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $413,000
METHUEN
30 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,349-square-foot lot. $650,000
10 Cypress Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,039 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $600,000
5 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $577,500
144 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $540,000
26 Arnold St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,195 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $530,000
48 Causeway St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,391 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,168-square-foot lot. $520,000
39 Hampstead St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,713-square-foot lot. $494,000
95 Bradley Ave Ext One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $425,000
266 Hampstead St. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 2,686 square feet, 2 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $408,500
16 Baremeadow St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $367,500
MIDDLEBOROUGH
14 Benton St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $601,000
82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $363,000
82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $347,000
23 Londonderry Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1982, 3,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $316,400
MIDDLETON
3 Dolan Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
60 East St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
36 Village Road #614 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900
154 Boston St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 729 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 27,325-square-foot lot. $430,000
MILFORD
7 Quirk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,992-square-foot lot. $790,000
7 Julie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,120-square-foot lot. $750,000
2 Briar Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,017-square-foot lot. $735,000
20 Lantern Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,576-square-foot lot. $650,000
53 S Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,677-square-foot lot. $625,000
54 Kodiak Lane #27 Condo. $574,900
32 Zain Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000
88 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $549,000
105 Depot St. #A Condo. $535,000
20 Windsor Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,224-square-foot lot. $420,000
14 Chapin St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $417,000
17 Shadowbrook Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 766 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000
MILLIS
30 Richardson Drive #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,004
MILTON
5 Pine Garden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,103-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
75 Valley Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,605 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
380 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $1,072,500
17 Laurel Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,559 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $987,000
2 Verndale Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $840,000
15 Kahler Ave. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $750,000
131 Eliot St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,000
72 Guilford Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,610-square-foot lot. $705,600
NAHANT
80 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,729-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
17 Maple Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $775,000
NATICK
47 Algonquian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,714 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,656-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
10 Arlington Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 889 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,138-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
10 Winch Way One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,139,000
35 Travis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $974,000
2 Elwin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $830,000
20 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,202-square-foot lot. $305,000
NEEDHAM
9 Richard Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
15 William St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,650 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
138 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,502,000
103 Lawton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
31 Hollow Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,403,000
81 Lawton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
12 Mcculloch St. #12 Condo duplex, built in 2016, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,310,000
143 Central Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
50 Lawton Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,059,000
6 George Aggott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $975,000
23 Cheney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $615,000
210 Hillside Ave. #31 Condo, built in 1968, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $408,000
NEWBURY
10 Davoli Way One-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
6 Caldwell Farm Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000
18 Marsh Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,660 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 399,445-square-foot lot. $750,000
27 Riverview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $620,000
62 Middle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 92,957-square-foot lot. $207,500
NEWBURYPORT
16 69th St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
2 Basin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 1,080 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,886-square-foot lot. $825,000
43 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $770,000
8 Garrison Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
NEWTON
121 Rachel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,436-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
1743 Beacon St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
658 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,926-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
46 Hilltop St. #46 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,655,000
9 Applegarth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,463-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
191 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,766-square-foot lot. $1,347,500
508 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
64-66 Cherry St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,155-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
11 Hargrave Circle #A Condo duplex, built in 1950, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
340 Lake Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,687-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
435 Albemarle Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,437-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
61 Truman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $980,000
698 Beacon St. #698 Condo victorian, built in 1895, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,031-square-foot lot. $945,000
141 Jewett St. #141 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $806,000
74 Washington St. #74 Condo two family, built in 1925, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $755,000
118 West St. Two-family old style, built in 1905, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $615,000
17 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $500,000
NORFOLK
15 Old Colony Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,530-square-foot lot. $910,000
3 Strawberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,940-square-foot lot. $823,333
3 Shirley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $810,000
5 Overlea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,636 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,281-square-foot lot. $800,000
7 Pondview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,534-square-foot lot. $738,000
18 Winterberry Way #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900
11 Old Coach Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $610,500
127 Boardman St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,035-square-foot lot. $575,000
48 River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 29,095-square-foot lot. $399,900
NORTH ANDOVER
74 Sherwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,861 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,628-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
235 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
104 Martin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,969 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,219-square-foot lot. $750,000
40 Surrey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,026-square-foot lot. $660,000
24 Marengo St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
8 Walker Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
196 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
20 Star Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,450-square-foot lot. $750,000
52 Montclair Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,635-square-foot lot. $655,000
16 Holbrook Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,419-square-foot lot. $460,000
806 Mount Hope St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $455,000
96 Bulfinch St. #96 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
25 2nd Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,000
NORTH READING
16 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1753, 1,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
13 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,903 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,994-square-foot lot. $1,349,900
31 Brassie Way #31 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000
34 Northridge Drive #34 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,586 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
7 Greenbriar Drive #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
NORTHBOROUGH
40 Carriage Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,486-square-foot lot. $825,000
15 Pond View Way One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,887-square-foot lot. $658,000
22 Washington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,295-square-foot lot. $545,000
269 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $510,000
171 Whitney St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $450,000
174 Boundary St. #174 Condo duplex, built in 1995, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $330,000
NORTON
69 Codding Road #69 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 3,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $857,000
29 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,843-square-foot lot. $817,500
203 Plain St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,759-square-foot lot. $430,000
NORWELL
38 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
51 Tiffany Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $835,000
21 Black Pond Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $675,000
39 Tiffany Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $500,000
488 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $483,270
NORWOOD
929 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1888, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,190-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
78 Norton Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,252-square-foot lot. $760,000
105 Albemarle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $715,000
315 Neponset St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,500
PEABODY
12 Newcastle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,645 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
8 Wahtera Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,841 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,913-square-foot lot. $700,000
9 Harrison Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $685,000
1200 Salem St. #136 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000
1200 Salem St. #178 Condo townhse-end, built in 1994, 1,914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $651,000
8 Winnegance Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,321-square-foot lot. $639,900
24 Berry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $587,000
67 Fulton St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $560,000
9 Ledgewood Way #14 Condo, built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000
17 Bourbon St. #76 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000
30 Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,140-square-foot lot. $332,000
68 Prospect St. #8 Condo. $267,800
PEMBROKE
12 Canoe Club Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,416 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90,519-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
9 Emily Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,427-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
28 Fieldstone Drive #28 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,028 square feet, 3 baths. $675,000
506 Mattakeesett St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,185-square-foot lot. $655,000
32 Bagnell Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $626,000
116 Valley St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,184 square feet, 1 bath, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $540,000
PLYMOUTH
60 Robbins Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,585,000
47 Timberlane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,916-square-foot lot. $975,000
36 Tinkers Blf #36 Condo. $913,020
802 State Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $790,000
5 Laurie Anns Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 2,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,261-square-foot lot. $789,000
301 Raymond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 2,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
35 Pawtuxet Road. One-family garrison, built in 1973, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $673,500
48 Hood Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,670-square-foot lot. $565,000
256 Bourne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,750-square-foot lot. $534,900
57 Drum Drive #57 Condo. $525,000
21 Dorothy Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $490,000
14 North St. #4A Condo Town House, built in 1755, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $450,000
91 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,234-square-foot lot. $419,000
9-D Theatre Colony Way One-family cottage, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $386,000
538 Bourne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $385,000
78 Lookout Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $315,000
2 Chapel Hill Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $277,500
6 Marc Drive #6A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 947 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000
52 Liberty St. #B1 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,025 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $235,000
QUINCY
23 Sea Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
121 Prospect Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
43 Whitney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,922 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,906-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
290 Billings St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $900,000
40 Smith St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,027-square-foot lot. $730,000
511 Hancock St. #304 Condo. $702,500
511 Hancock St. #302 Condo. $685,000
60 W Elm Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
13 Sargent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $660,000
46 Alrick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $660,000
111 Davis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $655,000
28 Larry Place. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,337 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,540-square-foot lot. $650,500
63 The Strand One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $645,000
320 Belmont St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,780-square-foot lot. $612,000
42 Gilmore St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
142 Albatross Road. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $549,900
153 Sumner St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
26 Bigelow St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,612 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,721-square-foot lot. $440,000
54-A Bay State Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,344-square-foot lot. $420,000
18 Douse Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,387-square-foot lot. $378,500
1025 Hancock St. #14C Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,500
115 W Squantum St. #914 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 765 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000
RANDOLPH
24 Ledge Hill St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,829-square-foot lot. $755,000
13 Lavally Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,862-square-foot lot. $645,000
12 Phyllis Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $567,000
325-327 Canton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1964, 1,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $557,000
75 Druid Hill Ave E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $472,000
20 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1770, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,956-square-foot lot. $450,000
21 Lewis Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,580-square-foot lot. $378,007
4 Lind Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $300,000
RAYNHAM
129 Richmond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,756 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $520,000
579 South St E One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1850, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,592-square-foot lot. $396,000
READING
76 Johnson Woods Drive #76 Condo. $1,475,000
79 Lowell St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $890,000
30 Collins Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,842-square-foot lot. $850,000
424 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,106 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,991-square-foot lot. $850,000
36 Abigail Way #3009 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900
54 Track Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1926, 847 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $460,000
REVERE
580 Revere Beach Blvd One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $21,000,000
355 Mountain Ave. #1 Condo. $2,680,000
355 Mountain Ave. #2 Condo. $2,680,000
355 Mountain Ave. #3 Condo. $2,680,000
355 Mountain Ave. #4 Condo. $2,680,000
25 Goodwin Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $925,000
336 Proctor Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,691 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,277-square-foot lot. $750,000
63 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,019 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $655,000
23 Stone St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $625,000
211 N Shore Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,642-square-foot lot. $620,000
111 Reservoir Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $590,000
112 Washburn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,171 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,415-square-foot lot. $510,000
510 Revere Beach Blvd #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
ROCKLAND
359 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,723-square-foot lot. $555,000
119 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,118-square-foot lot. $525,000
39 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,167-square-foot lot. $471,000
1 Hobart Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 909,533-square-foot lot. $350,000
85 Levin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $285,000
ROCKPORT
15 Curtis St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 3,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
ROSLINDALE
181 Metropolitan Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $850,000
101 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,944-square-foot lot. $835,000
6 Rosecliff Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,608-square-foot lot. $565,000
ROWLEY
Forest Ridge Condo #4B Condo. $2,975,000
8 Longmeadow Drive #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $311,000
ROXBURY
255 Northampton St. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,010 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $840,000
18 Albion St. #1 Condo. $569,000
20 Danube St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,944 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,507-square-foot lot. $567,000
25 Fountain St. #502 Condo. $240,800
SALEM
46 Dearborn St. One-family antique, built in 1789, 3,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $885,000
10 Surrey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $710,000
21 Willow Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,374 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,962-square-foot lot. $650,000
3 Lemon Street Court. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,834 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,283-square-foot lot. $650,000
14 Hersey St. #2 Condo. $615,000
6 Orchard Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $550,000
97 Essex St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1761, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
14 Bentley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $526,000
74 Tremont St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $515,000
4 Balcomb St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
8 Williams St. #E3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000
13 Osgood St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 618 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,624-square-foot lot. $357,000
131 Essex St. #21 Condo. $345,000
SALISBURY
465 N End Blvd Two-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
21 Atlantic Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,000
1 True Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,593-square-foot lot. $775,000
387 N End Blvd Two-family family flat, built in 1938, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,492-square-foot lot. $650,000
81 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,594-square-foot lot. $605,000
135 Beach Road #B208 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
SAUGUS
14 Cliftondale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,206-square-foot lot. $600,000
28 Harwich St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $590,000
10 Newhall St. One-family old style, built in 1904, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $560,000
21 Clark St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $482,400
SCITUATE
222 Gannett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 5,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,735-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
6 Blanchard Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,150-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
23 Jericho Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,520 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,577-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
16 Delta Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,955 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $875,000
1 Bassin Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,832-square-foot lot. $700,000
SHARON
8 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,560-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
203 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,270-square-foot lot. $979,000
31 Tall Tree Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,295-square-foot lot. $780,000
8 Cedrus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $476,000
SHERBORN
14 Bogastow Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 155,509-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
SHREWSBURY
17 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
431 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,194-square-foot lot. $830,000
16 Pheasant Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,744-square-foot lot. $780,000
4 Upland Ave. Two-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $600,000
5 Hazel Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1926, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,642-square-foot lot. $400,000
8 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $322,000
12 Williamsburg Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
91 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $275,000
68 Shrewsbury Green Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
SOMERVILLE
29 Day St. #29 Condo, built in 1900, 2,366 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,142,500
28 Cameron Ave. #1 Condo. $1,360,000
40 Corinthian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,281 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,071-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
129 Boston Ave. #B Condo. $1,110,000
375 Canal St. #915 Condo. $1,100,000
38 Fenwick St. #38 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
229 Cedar St. #229B Condo conventional, built in 2018, 2,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000
31 Conwell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
42 Bow St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2012, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000
13 Morgan St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $900,000
23 Wesley St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,511 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $875,000
593 Somerville Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000
11 Auburn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $855,000
9 Gilson Terrace #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000
60 Cross St E #305 Condo. $800,000
60 Cross St E #232 Condo. $595,000
60 Tufts St. #4 Condo, built in 1870, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $522,500
390 Broadway #54 Condo mid-rise, built in 1978, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $383,304
SOUTH BOSTON
407 E 7th St. #2 Condo. $2,425,000
761 E 7th St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,252 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,109-square-foot lot. $1,899,000
25 Channel Center St. #PH201 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,651-square-foot lot. $1,449,000
394 W 1st St. #394 Condo low-rise, built in 2012, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,581-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 W Broadway #525 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $930,000
462 E 7th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1873, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $852,000
235 Gold St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $846,000
345 D St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 849 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 849-square-foot lot. $761,000
26 Preble St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,436-square-foot lot. $750,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
147 Middle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
49 Wildwood Drive #49 Condo Colonial, built in 1998, 2,962 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,217-square-foot lot. $950,000
STONEHAM
2 Whittemore Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $775,000
6 Longbow Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $775,000
52 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,567 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,359-square-foot lot. $750,000
220 Fellsview Terrace #224 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $401,000
2 Nixon Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
200 Park Terrace Drive #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
STOUGHTON
570 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,692-square-foot lot. $675,000
109 Howland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,763-square-foot lot. $660,000
190 Charles Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $635,000
163 Atkinson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $520,000
119 Spallus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $505,000
45 Simpson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $410,000
210 Willow St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,464-square-foot lot. $399,900
410 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $353,000
20 Brian Drive #E Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
SUDBURY
43 Meachen Lane. One-family, built in 1998, 5,159 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,065-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
10 Maple Ave. One-family antique, built in 1875, 3,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
30 Nobscot Road #13 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 3,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000
101 White Pond Way #A26 Condo. $849,995
103 White Pond Way #A25 Condo. $810,000
109 Cold Brook Drive #11 Condo. $784,995
323 Boston Post Road #1A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 570 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $265,000
323 Boston Post Road #1B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 501 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $265,000
SWAMPSCOTT
64-66 Crescent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1884, 1,878 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $950,000
205 Humphrey St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000
12 Summit View Drive. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $785,000
68 Crescent St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,265-square-foot lot. $465,000
TEWKSBURY
51 Belt Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,567 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,061-square-foot lot. $860,000
50 Birchwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,576 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,717-square-foot lot. $845,000
135 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $635,000
2493 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,471 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,609-square-foot lot. $609,000
80 Armando Way #80 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,227 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $545,000
1563 Andover St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800
55 Apache Way #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $418,754
TOPSFIELD
18 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,215 square feet, 3 baths, on 43,978-square-foot lot. $1,234,500
8 Surrey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $950,000
TOWNSEND
79 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $430,000
WAKEFIELD
10 Fairmount Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,247 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $840,000
410 Salem St. #812 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
39 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,342-square-foot lot. $710,000
252 Albion St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
17 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,289 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
98 Cedar St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
WALPOLE
2140 Route 1 #2140 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 34,497 square feet. $3,650,000
32 Christina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,135-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
6 Edward Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,337-square-foot lot. $840,000
20 Hitching Post Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,763-square-foot lot. $775,000
1530 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,747-square-foot lot. $760,000
919 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $700,000
1871 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,910-square-foot lot. $661,000
1409 Pennington Drive #1409 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000
2 Rainbow Pond Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
WALTHAM
33 Circle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
40 Hobbs Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,149,000
65 Midland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $880,000
48 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089-square-foot lot. $865,000
204 Clocktower Drive #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $552,000
78 Hillcrest St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $538,000
56 Cherry St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000
WATERTOWN
20 Wells Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,135 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
202-204 Boylston St. Two-family family flat, built in 1926, 2,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $992,000
92 Putnam St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $820,000
17 Flint Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000
125 Coolidge Ave. #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,310 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000
WAYLAND
5 Pheasant Run One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,055 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,595-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
23 Lillian Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,045,000
1502 Wisteria Way #1502 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $970,000
11 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,900-square-foot lot. $806,000
3 Tally Ho Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,481 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $700,000
WELLESLEY
106 Great Plain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,753 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,393-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
60 Chesterton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 3,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
33 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,538-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
66 Audubon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $1,630,000
19 Edgemoor Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2001, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
18 Old Colony Road. One-family garrison, built in 1936, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,918-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
392 Wellesley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,481-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
12 Wildon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,585 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,586-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
1 Dale St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,546-square-foot lot. $725,000
WENHAM
26 Pine Hill Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
28 Pine Hill Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
34 Matfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $335,000
132 Brooks Place. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $310,000
331 N Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $300,000
WEST NEWBURY
13 Meeting House Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 324,086-square-foot lot. $875,000
411 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 3,021 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $700,000
WEST ROXBURY
286 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
16 Midvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,423 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,717-square-foot lot. $840,000
425 Lagrange St. #202 Condo. $695,000
10 Cedarcrest Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,861-square-foot lot. $670,000
9 Cass St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $286,000
WESTBOROUGH
6 Bertis Adams Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,354 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
3 Preservation Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,244 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,534-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
1 Simeon Howard Way #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000
56 Lackey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $850,000
15 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,247-square-foot lot. $735,000
14 Quaker Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,900
148 Upton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,199-square-foot lot. $580,000
140 E Main St. One-family antique, built in 1795, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,155-square-foot lot. $500,000
3404 Peters Farm Way #3404 Condo. $449,995
3402 Peters Farm Way #3402 Condo. $417,010
WESTFORD
12 Wilson Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,328 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,552-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
11 Greenbrier Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,692-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
6 Lynwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,090-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
10 Depot St. Two-family antique, built in 1848, 3,115 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $700,000
132 Depot St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $699,900
2 Sunrise Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000
120 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $575,000
26 Green Needles Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 376 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $450,000
4 Main St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1791, 1,427 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
WESTON
29 Derby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 4,443 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,600-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
8 French Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,473-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
WESTPORT
47 Sodom Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
22 O Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 10,495-square-foot lot. $397,000
WESTWOOD
34 Westview Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $800,000
401 Washington St. #1 Condo. $499,000
WEYMOUTH
24 Fisher Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $627,100
19 Emerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $535,000
44 Idlewell Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,392-square-foot lot. $520,000
85 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,063-square-foot lot. $515,000
101 Pond St. #C Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
54 Fountain Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 929 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
233 Lake St. #B Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
65 Webster St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000
WHITMAN
12 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $645,000
251 Park Ave. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,425-square-foot lot. $432,000
WILMINGTON
28 Nassau Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
8 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $680,000
168 Lowell St. #6 Condo. $654,900
WINCHESTER
8 Graystone Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,520,000
16 Ardley Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
428 Highland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
7 Conant Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
67 Oak St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1860, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000
12-14 Chapin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,313 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,901-square-foot lot. $625,000
132 Cambridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,225-square-foot lot. $600,000
20 Oak St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000
WINTHROP
48-50 Waldemar Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,644 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
70 Edgehill Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,954-square-foot lot. $530,000
WOBURN
2 Caspian Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $814,900
6 Morningside Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,973-square-foot lot. $810,000
33 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,978-square-foot lot. $736,000
91 Cambridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,286-square-foot lot. $730,000
8 Indian Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,130-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Thomas St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,168-square-foot lot. $693,000
259 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $690,000
182 Winn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,478 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,640-square-foot lot. $580,000
5 Flagg St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $570,000
9 Van Norden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,543-square-foot lot. $300,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #20 Condo. $278,400
7 E Dexter Ave. #31 Condo. $278,400
WRENTHAM
140 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,939-square-foot lot. $1,104,979
22 Weber Farm Road #22 Condo, built in 2022, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $892,000
19 Weber Farm Road #19 Condo, built in 2022, 2,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $825,228
415 Creek St. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $645,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.