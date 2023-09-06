Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 6)

ABINGTON

231 Spruce St. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 1,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $600,000

77 Catherine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $535,000

118 Bernard Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 2,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,106-square-foot lot. $480,000

1503 Thayer St. #1503 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

56 Townsend St. #C20 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

ACTON

24 Jackson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,242 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

15 Willis Holden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,312-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

20 Nagog Park #20 Condo. $1,300,000

60 Skyline Drive #60 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000

79 Charter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,847-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

107 Central St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,787 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,209-square-foot lot. $1,041,850

8 Till Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,560-square-foot lot. $1,038,500

21 Olde Lantern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,341 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,976-square-foot lot. $925,000

923 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $455,000

170 School St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,200-square-foot lot. $448,000

1 Duggan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $384,000

ALLSTON

30 Penniman Road #605 Condo. $919,000

30 Penniman Road #308 Condo. $799,000

1254 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 868-square-foot lot. $480,000

56 Park Vale Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 505-square-foot lot. $360,000

AMESBURY

189 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,580-square-foot lot. $760,000

12 Hillside Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $615,000

51 Lake Attitash Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,456 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $451,000

5 Russell St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1940, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,721

24 Spring St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $350,000

ANDOVER

6 Ellsworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

27 Stoneybrook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,847 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,996-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

15 Knollcrest Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 4,054 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,632-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

45 Sunset Rock Road. One-family old style, built in 1937, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

305 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,706-square-foot lot. $974,900

14 Cuba St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 2,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $580,000

232 Salem St. One-family antique, built in 1812, 2,934 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 155,910-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Enfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,235-square-foot lot. $530,000

18 Bryan Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

56 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $496,000

100 Brookside Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $471,000

650 Brookside Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

257 N Main St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900

ARLINGTON

4 Lorraine Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

34 Lansdowne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

16 Avola St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

124 George St. One-family Tudor, built in 1932, 3,401 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

106-108 Varnum St. #106 Condo. $1,200,000

84 Everett St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1916, 2,593 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1530 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,219 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

737 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $1,017,000

107 Thesda St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

21 Central St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $967,000

7 Maynard St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $940,000

322 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,421 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $888,845

106-108 Varnum St. #108 Condo. $812,000

26 Trowbridge St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000

993 Massachusetts Ave. #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

ASHLAND

50 Pennock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,670 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,230,902

70 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 3,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

7 Arrowhead Circle #7 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

649 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $582,500

274 Cordaville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $570,000

3-5 Pond St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,154 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $551,500

148 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $535,000

AVON

39 East St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,800-square-foot lot. $610,000

AYER

60 Central Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

36 Cambridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $250,000

BEDFORD

15 Riverside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,884-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

7 Balsam Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,171 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,040-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

36 Putnam Road. One-family split entry, built in 1958, 1,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,158-square-foot lot. $792,000

291 South Road. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,429-square-foot lot. $763,000

BELLINGHAM

61 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,687-square-foot lot. $855,000

12 Oxford Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,614-square-foot lot. $796,000

242 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,172-square-foot lot. $605,000

55 Silver Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1994, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

32 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,125-square-foot lot. $525,444

65 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

111 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $440,000

73-75 Maple St. Two-family conventional, built in 1967, 2,621 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,576-square-foot lot. $440,000

131 Twin Brook Lane #131 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,000

BELMONT

89 Fletcher Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 4,644 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 54,830-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

28 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,995-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

6 Long Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,455-square-foot lot. $970,000

111 Beech St. #1 Condo. $530,000

BERLIN

141 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $810,000

BEVERLY

420 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,620-square-foot lot. $806,000

13 Balch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,759-square-foot lot. $685,000

14-1/2 Roundy St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

2 Duck Pond Road #111 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

BILLERICA

2 Cedarhill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

192 Salem Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,167-square-foot lot. $690,000

42 Mallard St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 2,045 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,084-square-foot lot. $625,000

721 Boston Road. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,023-square-foot lot. $500,000

9 Kenmar Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $341,000

10 Karen Circle #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

3 Karen Circle #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 602 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $267,500

BOSTON

1 Huntington Ave. #PH1802 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 2,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,864-square-foot lot. $6,500,000

1 Dalton St. #4203 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $6,350,000

17 W Cedar St. One-family row-middle, built in 1839, 3,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,806-square-foot lot. $6,170,000

240 Devonshire St. #5412 Condo. $4,275,000

430 Stuart St. #28F Condo. $3,700,000

240 Devonshire St. #5008 Condo. $3,535,000

66 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1809, 2,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,709-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

430 Stuart St. #25H Condo. $2,961,503

76 Wareham St. #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,900,000

165 Tremont St. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2003, 2,133 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,133-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

400 Stuart St. #24B Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

566 Columbus Ave. #614 Condo. $1,975,000

72 Chandler St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,407-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

9-11 Worcester Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,967-square-foot lot. $1,729,000

566 Columbus Ave. #510 Condo. $1,625,000

771 Harrison Ave. #PH10 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000

771 Harrison Ave. #PH2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000

647 Tremont St. #A Condo. $1,550,000

505 Tremont St. #613 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 941 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 941-square-foot lot. $1,337,500

1 Avery St. #18G Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,402-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

188 Brookline Ave. #22D Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,285,000

20 Rowes Wharf #PH1 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $1,243,000

520 Beacon St. #5A Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 896-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

63 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo. $1,100,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,075,000

430 Stuart St. #1503 Condo. $1,075,000

135 Seaport Blvd #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 664 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,070,000

430 Stuart St. #1502 Condo. $960,000

430 Stuart St. #1501 Condo. $890,000

430 Stuart St. #1510 Condo. $875,000

65 E India Row #27H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 875 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $875,000

26 Concord Sq #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $870,000

138 Chandler St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 615 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 615-square-foot lot. $779,000

4 Charlesgate E #802 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $777,500

54 Appleton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $700,000

671 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 587 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 587-square-foot lot. $670,000

4 Charlesgate E #107 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 576-square-foot lot. $665,000

60 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1867, 590 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $629,000

74 Fenway #15 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $615,000

420 W Broadway #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

162 Endicott St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 617-square-foot lot. $590,000

55 Lagrange St. #706 Condo. $590,000

30-34 E Concord St. #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 606-square-foot lot. $575,000

35 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 481 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 481-square-foot lot. $550,000

42-44 Beach St. #3D Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 884 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $550,000

34-36 Grove St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 360 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 360-square-foot lot. $525,000

11 Phillips St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 520 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $500,000

553 Columbus Ave. #2R Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 396 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 396-square-foot lot. $500,000

464 Commonwealth Ave. #36 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 380 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 380-square-foot lot. $464,000

171 Beacon St. #B2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $460,000

8 Garrison St. #704 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 305 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 305-square-foot lot. $415,000

265 Beacon St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 295 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 295-square-foot lot. $395,000

125 Park Drive #34 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 443 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $390,000

566 Columbus Ave. #204 Condo. $326,000

566 Columbus Ave. #209 Condo. $213,700

BOXBOROUGH

1151 Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

100 Summer Road #100 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $600,000

BOXFORD

56 Wildmeadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

194 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $800,000

8 King Richard Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,859 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $750,000

BRAINTREE

26 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

145 Hawthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,112-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

39 Lunar Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,087-square-foot lot. $865,000

30 Arbutus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $730,000

340 Middle St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,462 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $715,000

605 Middle St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

30 Summit Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $361,516

BRIDGEWATER

39 Erbeck Cir Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,880 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 92,924-square-foot lot. $920,000

70 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,365-square-foot lot. $407,000

36 Old Forge Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000

BRIGHTON

12 Baldwin Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,187 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

30 Leicester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $805,000

36 Cummings Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Lake Shore Court #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 823-square-foot lot. $515,000

108 Washington St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $505,000

374 Chestnut Hill Ave. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 568 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 568-square-foot lot. $380,000

55 Lanark Road #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 866-square-foot lot. $300,000

BROCKTON

203 Cambo St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,151-square-foot lot. $640,000

3 Ashfield Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2012, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $630,000

58 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $607,000

96 Pomona Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,609-square-foot lot. $550,000

47 Granite St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,619-square-foot lot. $525,000

34 Fitzpatrick Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $510,000

17 Lalli Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,307-square-foot lot. $465,000

259 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $440,000

529 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,283-square-foot lot. $430,000

133 Riverview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,986-square-foot lot. $425,000

147 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,149-square-foot lot. $420,000

320 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $410,000

125 N Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 941 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,483-square-foot lot. $379,000

86 Mulberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 861 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $375,000

218 Nilsson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,969-square-foot lot. $360,000

678 N Cary St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $310,000

100 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $297,400

25 Eagle Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

BROOKLINE

37 Circuit Road. One-family old style, built in 1903, 5,382 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,368-square-foot lot. $4,500,000

43 Somerset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $2,610,000

11 Lyon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 3,609 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,967-square-foot lot. $2,192,000

6 Edwin St. Three-family decker, built in 1918, 3,936 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,541-square-foot lot. $1,873,000

489 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,600,000

55 Addington Road #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

47 Hammond Pond Pkwy #47 Condo, built in 1972, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000

158 Harvard St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000

10 Lanark Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

1731 Beacon St. #313 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000

205 Kent St. #42 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $592,000

54 Babcock St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1934, 771 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

BURLINGTON

18 Raymond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

18-A Hampden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

110 Francis Wyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,022-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

2 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,277 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

257 Winn St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,763 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $940,000

14 Randall Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $790,000

45 Dolores Drive. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,735-square-foot lot. $735,000

2 Paula St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

11 Beaverbrook Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

CAMBRIDGE

29 Winslow St. #25 Condo, built in 1900, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,965,000

192 Larch Road #2 Condo. $1,400,000

19 Magoun St. #21 Condo. $1,250,000

66 Middlesex St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,420 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,049-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

8-12 Museum Way #2109 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

29-31 Chilton St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1927, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $975,000

17 Otis St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 946 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $910,000

234 Lake View Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1796, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $857,000

90 Tremont St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $820,000

8-12 Museum Way #1225 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

221 Mount Auburn St. #26B Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 886 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $715,000

321 Harvard St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $611,000

5 Crawford St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $582,000

18 Centre St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 458 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $488,000

CANTON

34 Cedarcrest Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 4,110 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,867-square-foot lot. $949,900

714 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,122-square-foot lot. $930,000

200 Revere St. #4211 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

59 Walpole St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,370 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

CARLISLE

6 Kays Walk #6 Condo. $1,559,925

CARVER

33 Copper Lantern Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

79 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $254,000

CHARLESTOWN

81 Russell St. One-family row-middle, built in 1869, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,044-square-foot lot. $1,438,000

6 Shipway Place #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,475 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,160,000

16 Cook St. #1 Condo. $720,000

84 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000

15 Allston St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $480,000

42 8th St. #5307 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 433 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $450,000

CHELMSFORD

8 Churchill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,417-square-foot lot. $620,000

5 Cranberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $618,500

8 Hilltop Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,012 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $585,000

150 Gorham St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,169-square-foot lot. $550,000

40 Thomas Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

236 Wellman Ave. #236 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

71 Princeton St. #216 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,241 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

CHELSEA

44-46 Hancock St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,382 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

100 Boatswains Way #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 728 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,030,000

932 Broadway #101 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,031 square feet, 7 rooms. $425,000

165 Cottage St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

COHASSET

133 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,814-square-foot lot. $1,645,000

15 James Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

4 Margin St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $978,000

646 Jerusalem Road #5 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 910 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $465,000

CONCORD

52 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 2,439 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

204 Virginia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

101 Kenney Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

15 Sweet Birch Lane #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 252,212-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

DANVERS

2 Washington St Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $590,000

25 Conant St. #3 Condo. $549,000

4 Seaview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $420,000

25 Conant St. #4 Condo. $350,000

DEDHAM

25 Ridley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,613-square-foot lot. $735,000

16 Clough Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

DORCHESTER

128 Buttonwood St. Three-family decker, built in 2003, 4,470 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,887,000

132 Buttonwood St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,603 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

114 Cushing Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,995-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

106 Granite Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $900,000

40 Hillsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,064-square-foot lot. $710,000

23 Verdun St. #3 Condo. $630,000

386 Ashmont St. #C Condo. $620,000

942-944 Dorchester Ave. #45 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 875 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $618,000

42 Rosemont St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,022-square-foot lot. $540,900

44 Bowdoin Ave. #2 Condo. $540,000

17 Champlain Circle. One-family row-middle, built in 1984, 918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,444-square-foot lot. $510,000

16 Melbourne St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2006, 1,135 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $508,800

DOVER

105 Haven St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 6,207 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 126,738-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

201 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,063,735-square-foot lot. $1,617,000

DUNSTABLE

51 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $540,000

DUXBURY

170 Evergreen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 68,798-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

19 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,427-square-foot lot. $861,000

EAST BOSTON

8 Thurston St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,140 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

587-589 Bennington St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $850,000

187-191 Condor St. #5 Condo. $760,000

28 Falcon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,594 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,317-square-foot lot. $760,000

61 Wordsworth St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,589-square-foot lot. $705,000

141 Chelsea St. #2 Condo. $615,000

141 Chelsea St. #3 Condo. $599,000

70 Bremen St. #207 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 708 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $500,000

173-179 Brooks St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 508 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 706-square-foot lot. $400,000

187-191 Condor St. #3 Condo. $252,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

288 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,564-square-foot lot. $675,000

632 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $585,000

2 Carina Way One-family ranch, built in 2013, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,214-square-foot lot. $510,000

726 Winter St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,708-square-foot lot. $479,900

210 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,844-square-foot lot. $460,000

EASTON

478 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $715,000

64 Dunbar Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 2,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

10 Lenox Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

101 Village St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,499 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $482,500

585 Turnpike St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $420,000

489 Turnpike St. #3-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $390,000

6 Pinebrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,364 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

585 Turnpike St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

EVERETT

7 Wedgewood St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,993 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $900,000

38 Peirce Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $842,000

36 Vernal St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1902, 2,764 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $760,000

19 Carter St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,328-square-foot lot. $672,000

145 Vernal St. #1 Condo. $650,000

140 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,925-square-foot lot. $578,000

87 Bucknam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

FOXBOROUGH

46 Cannon Forge Drive #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

26 Walnut St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $657,000

17 Hodges Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $547,500

31 Cocasset St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

FRAMINGHAM

74 Carter Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,625-square-foot lot. $1,577,000

201 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1862, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,124-square-foot lot. $700,000

73 Gilbert St. Two-family two family, built in 1931, 1,956 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $691,000

12 Hallett Road. One-family ranch, built in 2014, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,252-square-foot lot. $668,000

31 Saxony Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $658,000

67 Henry St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $650,000

44 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $630,000

5 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $580,000

5 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $570,000

45 Birch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $568,000

125 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,369 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,809-square-foot lot. $525,000

425 Mount Wayte Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $520,000

438 Hollis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1907, 1,826 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $450,000

9 Weld St. #25 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

FRANKLIN

14 Norumbega Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,579 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $926,000

916 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 154,986-square-foot lot. $845,000

3 Charlotte Court. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,234 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $700,000

4 Short St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,229-square-foot lot. $640,000

465 Dailey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,986-square-foot lot. $580,000

FREETOWN

48 Cliff Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $490,000

GEORGETOWN

2 Tenney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 4,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

GLOUCESTER

40 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,309 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

2 Ocean Ave. #3L Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 765 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

GRAFTON

27 Luka Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $635,000

65 N Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1993, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $420,000

107 Fitzpatrick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $360,000

GROVELAND

18 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $1,101,000

HALIFAX

337-337A River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $500,000

15 Lantern Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $327,000

HAMILTON

4 Kennedy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,728 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,736-square-foot lot. $775,000

28 Norman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $665,000

HANOVER

17 Longwood Lane #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000

755 Center St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $800,000

264 Myrtle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $651,000

9 Brewster Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,200-square-foot lot. $630,000

55 Hillside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $625,000

4 Longwood Lane #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

257 Brook Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $442,500

27 Clapp Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $435,000

HANSON

7 Thayer Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,844-square-foot lot. $725,000

329 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $439,000

138 Milford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $360,000

HARVARD

43 Candleberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $1,049,500

309 Littleton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 262,667-square-foot lot. $900,000

6 Pine Hill Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

HAVERHILL

153 Whittier Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,974 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,396-square-foot lot. $730,000

4 Tappan St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,807 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,951-square-foot lot. $671,000

73 Towne Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $655,000

45 Downing Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $485,000

207 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $480,000

436 Water St. #436 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,707 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $471,000

14 Smiley Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $444,444

47 Silver St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,321 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,998-square-foot lot. $420,000

66 Hunters Run Place #66 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,000

856 Broadway #3 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

42 Irving Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $400,000

97 Mercury Terrace #97 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

68 Farrwood Drive #68 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

83 Casablanca Court #83 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

288 Groveland St. #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,470 square feet, 1 bath. $280,000

18-22 Essex St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1893, 637 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

2 Grand Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $225,000

HINGHAM

20 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,874 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,520-square-foot lot. $3,440,000

822 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1770, 5,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,890-square-foot lot. $2,835,000

99 Lazell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 5,549 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 172,422-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

16 Isaac Sprague Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

6 Chamberlain Run One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,637 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,242-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

109 Stayner Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

13 Autumn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,455 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

21 Harvest Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,825-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

7 Michael Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

406 Tuckers Lane #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

HOLBROOK

17 Stevens Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,374-square-foot lot. $800,000

22 Arnold St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,966-square-foot lot. $500,000

40 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

15 Christies Way #15 Condo. $449,900

HOLLISTON

245 Underwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 170,232-square-foot lot. $850,000

346 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $499,900

HOPKINTON

9 S Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,612-square-foot lot. $1,757,000

31 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,161 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

5 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,179-square-foot lot. $1,237,018

27 Primrose Circle #27 Condo, built in 2018, 2,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,230,000

32 Spruce St. #32 Condo, built in 2018, 1,901 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $858,000

1 Bandon Lane #1 Condo, built in 2022, 2,250 square feet, 3 baths. $839,000

41 Nazneen Circle #41 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $818,000

30 Magnolia Drive #30 Condo, built in 2021, 1,610 square feet, 3 baths. $803,000

23 Eastview Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,944-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Sanctuary Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

4 Yale Road. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $632,000

2 Whalen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,781-square-foot lot. $630,000

6 Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,249 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $368,750

HUDSON

241 Lincoln St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,027-square-foot lot. $745,000

5 Lower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,974 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,548-square-foot lot. $615,000

118 Washington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1846, 1,718 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,914-square-foot lot. $610,000

19 Old Bolton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $575,000

12 Old Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $569,000

24 Collins Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,432-square-foot lot. $555,000

18-24 River St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

HULL

101 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

102 Highland Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1889, 2,654 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $600,000

HYDE PARK

128 Wood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,572-square-foot lot. $675,000

19 Dell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,455-square-foot lot. $620,000

7 Kovey Court. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,739-square-foot lot. $525,000

IPSWICH

92 Pineswamp Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $1,164,295

128 High St. #C6 Condo. $750,000

2 Leslie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 428,630-square-foot lot. $455,000

13 Brown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,911-square-foot lot. $400,000

86 Jeffreys Neck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,557-square-foot lot. $400,000

500 Colonial Drive #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,125 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

10 Spring Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1867, 3,374 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,887-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

194 Green St. #1 Condo. $1,075,000

39-41 Cranston St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $750,000

384 Riverway #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $633,600

101 Montebello Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,223 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,223-square-foot lot. $629,900

297-299 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1925, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 991-square-foot lot. $549,000

30 Iffley Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

4 Oleary Way #74 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $432,000

KINGSTON

17 Lydon Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $465,000

25 Cole St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

LAKEVILLE

91 Crooked Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $485,000

35 Riverside Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

2 Keith Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,076-square-foot lot. $205,000

LAWRENCE

93 Bodwell St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,275 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $673,000

61-63 Phillips St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $595,000

9-11 Lafayette Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2014, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $540,000

80 Groton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

32 Highlawn Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,320 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

19 Cedar St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 914 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $290,000

LEXINGTON

15 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,029-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

1 Oxbow Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $3,050,000

155 Shade St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,886 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,680-square-foot lot. $2,799,000

65 Buckman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $2,725,000

218 E Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,712 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $2,116,200

116 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,910 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,101-square-foot lot. $2,035,000

113 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,478 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

2261 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

23 Suzanne Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,534-square-foot lot. $1,612,000

6 Magnolia Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,578 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,904-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

97 Blake Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,526 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,242-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

40 Winchester Drive. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,920-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

7 Rindge Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $900,000

12 Wilson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $765,000

LITTLETON

39 Starr Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,118-square-foot lot. $825,000

129 Whitcomb Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $230,000

LOWELL

172 Trull Ln E One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $810,000

187 Dalton St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,960 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $683,000

707 Bridge St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,326 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,983-square-foot lot. $620,000

26 Emmett Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,608-square-foot lot. $600,000

41 Westview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $600,000

86 Frothingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,567-square-foot lot. $600,000

1400 Gorham St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,000

64 Hayes Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,272-square-foot lot. $510,000

43 Short St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,370-square-foot lot. $480,000

58 6th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

24 Jewett St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $430,000

451 Andover St. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,294-square-foot lot. $425,000

206 Rogers St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,249 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

45 Lowell St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,290-square-foot lot. $410,000

1011 Middlesex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

78 Roper St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $328,000

124 Martin St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

355 Pawtucket Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 721 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

LYNN

290-292 Chestnut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,453 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,577-square-foot lot. $935,000

24 Wolcott Road. Two-family two family, built in 1903, 3,031 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Whiting St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,828 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,327-square-foot lot. $760,000

113 Bowler St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,336 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $750,000

17 Safford St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 1,677 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,832-square-foot lot. $715,000

1 Diane Circle #9 Condo. $709,000

15 Merrill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,098-square-foot lot. $673,900

1 Pennybrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,058-square-foot lot. $635,000

72 Gertrude St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,261-square-foot lot. $630,000

38 Seymour Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,093 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,582-square-foot lot. $575,000

16 Rosemont St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,349 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $565,000

22 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,685 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,596-square-foot lot. $561,000

295 Lynn Shore Drive #201 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,437 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $555,000

60 Thistle St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,752-square-foot lot. $505,000

65 Saunders Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,832-square-foot lot. $505,000

196 Locust St. #2-708 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $382,000

196 Locust St. #2-206 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 545 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $225,000

20 Huss Court #403 Condo, built in 1920, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $210,000

LYNNFIELD

30 Grey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 5,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

MALDEN

1105-1107 Fellsway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,371 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

62-64 Gale St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,673 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $920,000

69 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $917,500

14 Shawmut Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,932 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,350-square-foot lot. $840,000

74 Adams St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,755 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $728,000

16 Bishop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Upland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,650-square-foot lot. $556,000

5 Acorn St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900

69 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $470,000

544 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

26 Holden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

MANSFIELD

1381 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 257,004-square-foot lot. $970,000

55-57 Pineneedle Lane. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,156 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,025-square-foot lot. $730,000

64 Highland Ave. One-family raised cape, built in 1985, 1,830 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,960-square-foot lot. $705,000

205 Essex St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,003-square-foot lot. $680,000

318 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,374-square-foot lot. $452,000

42 Bella Vista Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,498 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,475-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Fairfield Park #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

MARBLEHEAD

30 Lee St. One-family antique, built in 1730, 3,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,115-square-foot lot. $2,495,000

31 Arthur Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,920-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

44 Crestwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,677 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,540-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

50 Brookhouse Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

15 Green St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,046 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,677-square-foot lot. $958,333

62 Brackett Place #C Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

151 Jersey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $239,583

MARION

173 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 4,461 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,290-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

2 Sassamon Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $555,000

MARLBOROUGH

410 Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $710,000

21 Norwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,624-square-foot lot. $620,000

88 Settlers Lane #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,600

25 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,468-square-foot lot. $350,000

145 Pleasant St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

MARSHFIELD

4 Newport St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,863 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

256 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,030,240

48 Jedediahs Path One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,633-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

MATTAPAN

71 Gladeside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,810-square-foot lot. $896,000

570-572 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,010 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,679-square-foot lot. $810,000

1057 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,086-square-foot lot. $650,000

36 Violet St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $560,000

MAYNARD

2 Apple Rdg #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

38 Douglas Ave. #38 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

MEDFIELD

218 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,914-square-foot lot. $980,000

MEDFORD

30 Arlington St. #32 Condo. $1,340,000

119 Playstead Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,765-square-foot lot. $940,000

45 Stanley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $917,000

17 Mystic St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,266 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $880,000

22 Carolina St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,551 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,133-square-foot lot. $760,000

121 Gaston St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,446-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Saint Denis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,178-square-foot lot. $630,000

154 Fellsway W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000

520 High St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,142 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $570,000

26 Foss St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000

MEDWAY

7 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $810,000

4 Charles River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $525,000

MELROSE

10 Chestnut St. Three-family Town House, built in 1890, 4,467 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

252 Beech Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,238-square-foot lot. $969,000

52 W Emerson St. #4 Condo. $747,000

17 Berwick St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $413,000

METHUEN

30 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,349-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Cypress Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,039 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $577,500

144 Merrimack St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $540,000

26 Arnold St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,195 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $530,000

48 Causeway St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,391 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,168-square-foot lot. $520,000

39 Hampstead St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,713-square-foot lot. $494,000

95 Bradley Ave Ext One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $425,000

266 Hampstead St. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 2,686 square feet, 2 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $408,500

16 Baremeadow St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $367,500

MIDDLEBOROUGH

14 Benton St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $601,000

82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $363,000

82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $347,000

23 Londonderry Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1982, 3,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $316,400

MIDDLETON

3 Dolan Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

60 East St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

36 Village Road #614 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900

154 Boston St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 729 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 27,325-square-foot lot. $430,000

MILFORD

7 Quirk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,992-square-foot lot. $790,000

7 Julie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,120-square-foot lot. $750,000

2 Briar Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,017-square-foot lot. $735,000

20 Lantern Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,576-square-foot lot. $650,000

53 S Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,677-square-foot lot. $625,000

54 Kodiak Lane #27 Condo. $574,900

32 Zain Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000

88 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $549,000

105 Depot St. #A Condo. $535,000

20 Windsor Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,224-square-foot lot. $420,000

14 Chapin St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $417,000

17 Shadowbrook Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 766 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000

MILLIS

30 Richardson Drive #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,004

MILTON

5 Pine Garden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,103-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

75 Valley Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,605 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

380 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $1,072,500

17 Laurel Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,559 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $987,000

2 Verndale Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $840,000

15 Kahler Ave. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $750,000

131 Eliot St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,000

72 Guilford Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,610-square-foot lot. $705,600

NAHANT

80 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,729-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

17 Maple Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $775,000

NATICK

47 Algonquian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,714 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,656-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

10 Arlington Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 889 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,138-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

10 Winch Way One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,139,000

35 Travis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $974,000

2 Elwin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $830,000

20 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,202-square-foot lot. $305,000

NEEDHAM

9 Richard Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

15 William St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,650 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

138 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,502,000

103 Lawton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

31 Hollow Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,403,000

81 Lawton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

12 Mcculloch St. #12 Condo duplex, built in 2016, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,310,000

143 Central Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

50 Lawton Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,059,000

6 George Aggott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $975,000

23 Cheney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $615,000

210 Hillside Ave. #31 Condo, built in 1968, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $408,000

NEWBURY

10 Davoli Way One-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6 Caldwell Farm Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000

18 Marsh Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,660 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 399,445-square-foot lot. $750,000

27 Riverview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $620,000

62 Middle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 92,957-square-foot lot. $207,500

NEWBURYPORT

16 69th St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

2 Basin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 1,080 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,886-square-foot lot. $825,000

43 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $770,000

8 Garrison Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

NEWTON

121 Rachel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,436-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

1743 Beacon St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

658 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,926-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

46 Hilltop St. #46 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

9 Applegarth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,463-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

191 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,766-square-foot lot. $1,347,500

508 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

64-66 Cherry St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,155-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

11 Hargrave Circle #A Condo duplex, built in 1950, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

340 Lake Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,687-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

435 Albemarle Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,437-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

61 Truman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $980,000

698 Beacon St. #698 Condo victorian, built in 1895, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,031-square-foot lot. $945,000

141 Jewett St. #141 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $806,000

74 Washington St. #74 Condo two family, built in 1925, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $755,000

118 West St. Two-family old style, built in 1905, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $615,000

17 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $500,000

NORFOLK

15 Old Colony Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,530-square-foot lot. $910,000

3 Strawberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,940-square-foot lot. $823,333

3 Shirley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $810,000

5 Overlea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,636 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,281-square-foot lot. $800,000

7 Pondview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,534-square-foot lot. $738,000

18 Winterberry Way #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900

11 Old Coach Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $610,500

127 Boardman St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,035-square-foot lot. $575,000

48 River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 29,095-square-foot lot. $399,900

NORTH ANDOVER

74 Sherwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,861 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,628-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

235 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

104 Martin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,969 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,219-square-foot lot. $750,000

40 Surrey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,026-square-foot lot. $660,000

24 Marengo St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

8 Walker Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

196 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Star Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,450-square-foot lot. $750,000

52 Montclair Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,635-square-foot lot. $655,000

16 Holbrook Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,419-square-foot lot. $460,000

806 Mount Hope St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $455,000

96 Bulfinch St. #96 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

25 2nd Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,000

NORTH READING

16 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1753, 1,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

13 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,903 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,994-square-foot lot. $1,349,900

31 Brassie Way #31 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

34 Northridge Drive #34 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,586 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

7 Greenbriar Drive #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

NORTHBOROUGH

40 Carriage Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,486-square-foot lot. $825,000

15 Pond View Way One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,887-square-foot lot. $658,000

22 Washington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,295-square-foot lot. $545,000

269 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $510,000

171 Whitney St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $450,000

174 Boundary St. #174 Condo duplex, built in 1995, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $330,000

NORTON

69 Codding Road #69 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 3,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $857,000

29 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,843-square-foot lot. $817,500

203 Plain St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,759-square-foot lot. $430,000

NORWELL

38 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

51 Tiffany Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $835,000

21 Black Pond Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $675,000

39 Tiffany Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $500,000

488 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $483,270

NORWOOD

929 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1888, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,190-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

78 Norton Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,252-square-foot lot. $760,000

105 Albemarle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $715,000

315 Neponset St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,500

PEABODY

12 Newcastle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,645 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

8 Wahtera Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,841 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,913-square-foot lot. $700,000

9 Harrison Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $685,000

1200 Salem St. #136 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000

1200 Salem St. #178 Condo townhse-end, built in 1994, 1,914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $651,000

8 Winnegance Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,321-square-foot lot. $639,900

24 Berry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $587,000

67 Fulton St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $560,000

9 Ledgewood Way #14 Condo, built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000

17 Bourbon St. #76 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000

30 Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,140-square-foot lot. $332,000

68 Prospect St. #8 Condo. $267,800

PEMBROKE

12 Canoe Club Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,416 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90,519-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

9 Emily Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,427-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

28 Fieldstone Drive #28 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,028 square feet, 3 baths. $675,000

506 Mattakeesett St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,185-square-foot lot. $655,000

32 Bagnell Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $626,000

116 Valley St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,184 square feet, 1 bath, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

PLYMOUTH

60 Robbins Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,585,000

47 Timberlane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,916-square-foot lot. $975,000

36 Tinkers Blf #36 Condo. $913,020

802 State Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $790,000

5 Laurie Anns Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 2,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,261-square-foot lot. $789,000

301 Raymond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 2,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

35 Pawtuxet Road. One-family garrison, built in 1973, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $673,500

48 Hood Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,670-square-foot lot. $565,000

256 Bourne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,750-square-foot lot. $534,900

57 Drum Drive #57 Condo. $525,000

21 Dorothy Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $490,000

14 North St. #4A Condo Town House, built in 1755, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $450,000

91 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,234-square-foot lot. $419,000

9-D Theatre Colony Way One-family cottage, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $386,000

538 Bourne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $385,000

78 Lookout Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $315,000

2 Chapel Hill Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $277,500

6 Marc Drive #6A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 947 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

52 Liberty St. #B1 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,025 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $235,000

QUINCY

23 Sea Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

121 Prospect Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

43 Whitney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,922 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,906-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

290 Billings St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $900,000

40 Smith St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,027-square-foot lot. $730,000

511 Hancock St. #304 Condo. $702,500

511 Hancock St. #302 Condo. $685,000

60 W Elm Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

13 Sargent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $660,000

46 Alrick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $660,000

111 Davis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $655,000

28 Larry Place. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,337 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,540-square-foot lot. $650,500

63 The Strand One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $645,000

320 Belmont St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,780-square-foot lot. $612,000

42 Gilmore St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

142 Albatross Road. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $549,900

153 Sumner St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

26 Bigelow St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,612 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,721-square-foot lot. $440,000

54-A Bay State Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,344-square-foot lot. $420,000

18 Douse Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,387-square-foot lot. $378,500

1025 Hancock St. #14C Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,500

115 W Squantum St. #914 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 765 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

RANDOLPH

24 Ledge Hill St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,829-square-foot lot. $755,000

13 Lavally Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,862-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Phyllis Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $567,000

325-327 Canton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1964, 1,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $557,000

75 Druid Hill Ave E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $472,000

20 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1770, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,956-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Lewis Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,580-square-foot lot. $378,007

4 Lind Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $300,000

RAYNHAM

129 Richmond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,756 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $520,000

579 South St E One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1850, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,592-square-foot lot. $396,000

READING

76 Johnson Woods Drive #76 Condo. $1,475,000

79 Lowell St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $890,000

30 Collins Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,842-square-foot lot. $850,000

424 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,106 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,991-square-foot lot. $850,000

36 Abigail Way #3009 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900

54 Track Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1926, 847 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $460,000

REVERE

580 Revere Beach Blvd One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $21,000,000

355 Mountain Ave. #1 Condo. $2,680,000

355 Mountain Ave. #2 Condo. $2,680,000

355 Mountain Ave. #3 Condo. $2,680,000

355 Mountain Ave. #4 Condo. $2,680,000

25 Goodwin Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $925,000

336 Proctor Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,691 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,277-square-foot lot. $750,000

63 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,019 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $655,000

23 Stone St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $625,000

211 N Shore Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,642-square-foot lot. $620,000

111 Reservoir Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $590,000

112 Washburn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,171 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,415-square-foot lot. $510,000

510 Revere Beach Blvd #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

ROCKLAND

359 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,723-square-foot lot. $555,000

119 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,118-square-foot lot. $525,000

39 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,167-square-foot lot. $471,000

1 Hobart Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 909,533-square-foot lot. $350,000

85 Levin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $285,000

ROCKPORT

15 Curtis St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 3,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

ROSLINDALE

181 Metropolitan Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $850,000

101 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,944-square-foot lot. $835,000

6 Rosecliff Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,608-square-foot lot. $565,000

ROWLEY

Forest Ridge Condo #4B Condo. $2,975,000

8 Longmeadow Drive #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $311,000

ROXBURY

255 Northampton St. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,010 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $840,000

18 Albion St. #1 Condo. $569,000

20 Danube St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,944 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,507-square-foot lot. $567,000

25 Fountain St. #502 Condo. $240,800

SALEM

46 Dearborn St. One-family antique, built in 1789, 3,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $885,000

10 Surrey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $710,000

21 Willow Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,374 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,962-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Lemon Street Court. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,834 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,283-square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Hersey St. #2 Condo. $615,000

6 Orchard Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $550,000

97 Essex St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1761, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

14 Bentley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $526,000

74 Tremont St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $515,000

4 Balcomb St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

8 Williams St. #E3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000

13 Osgood St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 618 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,624-square-foot lot. $357,000

131 Essex St. #21 Condo. $345,000

SALISBURY

465 N End Blvd Two-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Atlantic Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,000

1 True Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,593-square-foot lot. $775,000

387 N End Blvd Two-family family flat, built in 1938, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,492-square-foot lot. $650,000

81 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,594-square-foot lot. $605,000

135 Beach Road #B208 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

SAUGUS

14 Cliftondale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,206-square-foot lot. $600,000

28 Harwich St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $590,000

10 Newhall St. One-family old style, built in 1904, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $560,000

21 Clark St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $482,400

SCITUATE

222 Gannett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 5,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,735-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

6 Blanchard Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,150-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

23 Jericho Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,520 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,577-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

16 Delta Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,955 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

1 Bassin Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,832-square-foot lot. $700,000

SHARON

8 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,560-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

203 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,270-square-foot lot. $979,000

31 Tall Tree Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,295-square-foot lot. $780,000

8 Cedrus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $476,000

SHERBORN

14 Bogastow Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 155,509-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

SHREWSBURY

17 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

431 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,194-square-foot lot. $830,000

16 Pheasant Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,744-square-foot lot. $780,000

4 Upland Ave. Two-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Hazel Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1926, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,642-square-foot lot. $400,000

8 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $322,000

12 Williamsburg Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

91 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $275,000

68 Shrewsbury Green Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

SOMERVILLE

29 Day St. #29 Condo, built in 1900, 2,366 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,142,500

28 Cameron Ave. #1 Condo. $1,360,000

40 Corinthian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,281 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,071-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

129 Boston Ave. #B Condo. $1,110,000

375 Canal St. #915 Condo. $1,100,000

38 Fenwick St. #38 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

229 Cedar St. #229B Condo conventional, built in 2018, 2,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

31 Conwell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

42 Bow St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2012, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000

13 Morgan St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $900,000

23 Wesley St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,511 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $875,000

593 Somerville Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

11 Auburn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $855,000

9 Gilson Terrace #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000

60 Cross St E #305 Condo. $800,000

60 Cross St E #232 Condo. $595,000

60 Tufts St. #4 Condo, built in 1870, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $522,500

390 Broadway #54 Condo mid-rise, built in 1978, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $383,304

SOUTH BOSTON

407 E 7th St. #2 Condo. $2,425,000

761 E 7th St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,252 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,109-square-foot lot. $1,899,000

25 Channel Center St. #PH201 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,651-square-foot lot. $1,449,000

394 W 1st St. #394 Condo low-rise, built in 2012, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,581-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

9 W Broadway #525 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $930,000

462 E 7th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1873, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $852,000

235 Gold St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $846,000

345 D St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 849 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 849-square-foot lot. $761,000

26 Preble St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,436-square-foot lot. $750,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

147 Middle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

49 Wildwood Drive #49 Condo Colonial, built in 1998, 2,962 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,217-square-foot lot. $950,000

STONEHAM

2 Whittemore Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $775,000

6 Longbow Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $775,000

52 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,567 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,359-square-foot lot. $750,000

220 Fellsview Terrace #224 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $401,000

2 Nixon Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

200 Park Terrace Drive #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

STOUGHTON

570 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,692-square-foot lot. $675,000

109 Howland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,763-square-foot lot. $660,000

190 Charles Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $635,000

163 Atkinson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $520,000

119 Spallus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $505,000

45 Simpson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $410,000

210 Willow St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,464-square-foot lot. $399,900

410 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $353,000

20 Brian Drive #E Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

SUDBURY

43 Meachen Lane. One-family, built in 1998, 5,159 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,065-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

10 Maple Ave. One-family antique, built in 1875, 3,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

30 Nobscot Road #13 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 3,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000

101 White Pond Way #A26 Condo. $849,995

103 White Pond Way #A25 Condo. $810,000

109 Cold Brook Drive #11 Condo. $784,995

323 Boston Post Road #1A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 570 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $265,000

323 Boston Post Road #1B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 501 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $265,000

SWAMPSCOTT

64-66 Crescent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1884, 1,878 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $950,000

205 Humphrey St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000

12 Summit View Drive. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $785,000

68 Crescent St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,265-square-foot lot. $465,000

TEWKSBURY

51 Belt Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,567 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,061-square-foot lot. $860,000

50 Birchwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,576 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,717-square-foot lot. $845,000

135 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $635,000

2493 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,471 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,609-square-foot lot. $609,000

80 Armando Way #80 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,227 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $545,000

1563 Andover St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

55 Apache Way #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $418,754

TOPSFIELD

18 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,215 square feet, 3 baths, on 43,978-square-foot lot. $1,234,500

8 Surrey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $950,000

TOWNSEND

79 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $430,000

WAKEFIELD

10 Fairmount Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,247 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $840,000

410 Salem St. #812 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

39 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,342-square-foot lot. $710,000

252 Albion St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

17 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,289 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

98 Cedar St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

WALPOLE

2140 Route 1 #2140 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 34,497 square feet. $3,650,000

32 Christina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,135-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

6 Edward Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,337-square-foot lot. $840,000

20 Hitching Post Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,763-square-foot lot. $775,000

1530 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,747-square-foot lot. $760,000

919 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $700,000

1871 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,910-square-foot lot. $661,000

1409 Pennington Drive #1409 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000

2 Rainbow Pond Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

WALTHAM

33 Circle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

40 Hobbs Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

65 Midland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $880,000

48 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089-square-foot lot. $865,000

204 Clocktower Drive #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $552,000

78 Hillcrest St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $538,000

56 Cherry St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

WATERTOWN

20 Wells Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,135 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

202-204 Boylston St. Two-family family flat, built in 1926, 2,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $992,000

92 Putnam St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $820,000

17 Flint Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000

125 Coolidge Ave. #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,310 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

WAYLAND

5 Pheasant Run One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,055 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,595-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

23 Lillian Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,045,000

1502 Wisteria Way #1502 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $970,000

11 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,900-square-foot lot. $806,000

3 Tally Ho Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,481 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $700,000

WELLESLEY

106 Great Plain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,753 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,393-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

60 Chesterton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 3,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

33 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,538-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

66 Audubon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

19 Edgemoor Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2001, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

18 Old Colony Road. One-family garrison, built in 1936, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,918-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

392 Wellesley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,481-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

12 Wildon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,585 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,586-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

1 Dale St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,546-square-foot lot. $725,000

WENHAM

26 Pine Hill Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

28 Pine Hill Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

34 Matfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $335,000

132 Brooks Place. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $310,000

331 N Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $300,000

WEST NEWBURY

13 Meeting House Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 324,086-square-foot lot. $875,000

411 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 3,021 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $700,000

WEST ROXBURY

286 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

16 Midvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,423 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,717-square-foot lot. $840,000

425 Lagrange St. #202 Condo. $695,000

10 Cedarcrest Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,861-square-foot lot. $670,000

9 Cass St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $286,000

WESTBOROUGH

6 Bertis Adams Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,354 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

3 Preservation Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,244 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,534-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

1 Simeon Howard Way #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

56 Lackey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $850,000

15 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,247-square-foot lot. $735,000

14 Quaker Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,900

148 Upton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,199-square-foot lot. $580,000

140 E Main St. One-family antique, built in 1795, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,155-square-foot lot. $500,000

3404 Peters Farm Way #3404 Condo. $449,995

3402 Peters Farm Way #3402 Condo. $417,010

WESTFORD

12 Wilson Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,328 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,552-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

11 Greenbrier Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,692-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

6 Lynwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,090-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

10 Depot St. Two-family antique, built in 1848, 3,115 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $700,000

132 Depot St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $699,900

2 Sunrise Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000

120 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $575,000

26 Green Needles Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 376 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $450,000

4 Main St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1791, 1,427 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

WESTON

29 Derby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 4,443 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,600-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

8 French Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,473-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

WESTPORT

47 Sodom Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

22 O Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 10,495-square-foot lot. $397,000

WESTWOOD

34 Westview Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $800,000

401 Washington St. #1 Condo. $499,000

WEYMOUTH

24 Fisher Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $627,100

19 Emerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $535,000

44 Idlewell Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,392-square-foot lot. $520,000

85 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,063-square-foot lot. $515,000

101 Pond St. #C Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

54 Fountain Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 929 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

233 Lake St. #B Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000

65 Webster St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

WHITMAN

12 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $645,000

251 Park Ave. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,425-square-foot lot. $432,000

WILMINGTON

28 Nassau Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $680,000

168 Lowell St. #6 Condo. $654,900

WINCHESTER

8 Graystone Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,520,000

16 Ardley Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

428 Highland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

7 Conant Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

67 Oak St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1860, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000

12-14 Chapin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,313 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,901-square-foot lot. $625,000

132 Cambridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,225-square-foot lot. $600,000

20 Oak St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000

WINTHROP

48-50 Waldemar Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,644 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

70 Edgehill Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,954-square-foot lot. $530,000

WOBURN

2 Caspian Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $814,900

6 Morningside Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,973-square-foot lot. $810,000

33 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,978-square-foot lot. $736,000

91 Cambridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,286-square-foot lot. $730,000

8 Indian Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,130-square-foot lot. $700,000

4 Thomas St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,168-square-foot lot. $693,000

259 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $690,000

182 Winn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,478 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,640-square-foot lot. $580,000

5 Flagg St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $570,000

9 Van Norden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,543-square-foot lot. $300,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #20 Condo. $278,400

7 E Dexter Ave. #31 Condo. $278,400

WRENTHAM

140 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,939-square-foot lot. $1,104,979

22 Weber Farm Road #22 Condo, built in 2022, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $892,000

19 Weber Farm Road #19 Condo, built in 2022, 2,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $825,228

415 Creek St. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $645,000

