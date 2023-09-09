Real Estate News Four Mass. suburbs among the hottest zip codes to buy a home Despite its high median listing prices, one North Shore town ranked fourth in the nation for its homes’ spaciousness, convenience, and value.

Four Massachusetts suburbs are among the nation’s most sought-after places to buy a house, according to a new list published by Realtor.com.

Westfield, Attleboro, Andover, and Shrewsbury made The Hottest Zip Codes of 2023 list, which spotlights the most coveted communities for home buyers looking for space, convenience, and value.

According to Realtor.com, homes in the Northeast markets that made the list tend to be higher priced, but offer more space at a relatively low price compared to the high-cost cities nearby. That was the case for Andover (zip code 01810), which ranked fourth on their list.

In Andover, the median listing price for a home is $992,000. Despite the high price tag, homes in the North Shore town, which is about 25 miles from Boston, only remain on the market for an average of 19 days. The community also offers more real estate bang for the buyer’s buck when compared to homes in nearby Boston, with homes at prices nearly 25 percent less per-square-foot than Boston listings. That bodes well for buyers, as the typical household in Andover is larger than the U.S. average, according to Realtor.com, which suggests that buyers there may be looking for more space to accommodate a larger household.

Further down the list were suburbs of two Massachusetts cities as well as Rhode Island’s capital city.

Attleboro (zip code 02703), a Providence, R.I. suburb, ranked 20th on the list, with a median home asking price of $449,000 and homes that stay on the market an average of 25 days. Westfield (zip code 01085), a suburb of Springfield, ranked 21 on the list with a median asking price of $392,000 and homes taking about 28 days to sell. Worcester suburb Shrewsbury (zip code 01545) came in at number 23, with a typical listing price of $727,000, and listings that sell in about 25 days.

Here are Realtor.com’s Top 10 Hottest Zip Codes of 2023:

1. Gahanna, OH

2. Southington, CT

3. Ridgewood, NJ

4. Andover, MA

5. Nazareth, PA

6. Highland, IN

7. Trenton, MI

8. Norwalk, CT

9. Pittsford, NY

10. Ballwin, MO