Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 13)

ABINGTON

117 Monroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,098-square-foot lot. $550,000

59 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $535,000

81 Dorsey St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,903-square-foot lot. $500,000

319 Tamarack Lane #319 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

204 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $455,000

ACTON

21 Windemere Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,944-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

46 Nashoba Road. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 2,401 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,274-square-foot lot. $913,500

307 Central St. #1 Condo. $912,000

32 Washington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,933-square-foot lot. $870,000

9 Franklin Place #9 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 228,540-square-foot lot. $825,000

608 Massachusetts Ave. One-family antique, built in 1880, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $810,000

19 Faulkner Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,014 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $809,000

126 Willow St. One-family conventional, built in 1750, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $799,000

29 Lothrop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,780-square-foot lot. $751,000

52 Lawsbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $430,000

380 Great Road #A103 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

205 Great Road #B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $235,000

ALLSTON

30 Penniman Road #607 Condo. $899,000

1409 Commonwealth Ave. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 529 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 529-square-foot lot. $380,790

AMESBURY

26 Merrimac St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 3,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

17 Woodman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,110 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $975,000

9 Unicorn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

38 Whittier St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $610,000

6 Colchester St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $530,000

45 Pamela Lane #45 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

1 Birchwood Pt #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

ANDOVER

60 Bartlet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 6,150 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,282-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

7 Powers Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 5,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,957-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

57 Cheever Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 4,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

116 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1854, 3,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,518-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Iron Gate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

38 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,660-square-foot lot. $975,000

52 Morton St. One-family old style, built in 1825, 1,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,635-square-foot lot. $851,000

239 High Plain Road. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $749,000

36 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $685,000

13 York St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,891-square-foot lot. $679,310

3 Samos Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,149-square-foot lot. $660,000

15 Canterbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,705-square-foot lot. $650,000

29 Stevens St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,771-square-foot lot. $630,000

ARLINGTON

14 Yerxa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

20 Lafayette St. #20A Condo. $1,425,000

28 Brattle Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

78 Windsor St. #78 Condo. $1,170,000

94 Webster St. #94 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

154 Brooks Ave. #154 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $892,100

186 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $870,000

44 Beacon St. #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

6 Eustis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $793,000

128 Palmer St. #128 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,354 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

22 Richardson Ave. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

ASHLAND

28 Brogden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,577 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

15 America Blvd #15 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

125 America Blvd #125 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $656,500

17 Old Country Path One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $607,000

AVON

108 Pratt St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $330,000

AYER

23 Appleblossom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $805,000

17 Nashua St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $425,000

BEDFORD

11 Ruben Duren Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $1,337,000

190 North Road. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $980,000

15 Kendall Court #15 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000

BELLINGHAM

124 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,369-square-foot lot. $530,000

63 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,100-square-foot lot. $250,000

BELMONT

15 Snake Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1946, 2,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,394-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

37 Oliver Road. One-family old style, built in 1934, 3,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,780-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

89 Hammond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,294-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

96 Cross St. One-family garrison, built in 1931, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,815-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

202 Beech St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

BERLIN

14 Collins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,283 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 133,579-square-foot lot. $1,162,000

30 Wheeler Hill Road #30 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,050

31 Village Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

BEVERLY

8 Brookhead Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,135-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

16 Home St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,922 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,050-square-foot lot. $876,000

8 Michael Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $836,500

21 Odell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,664 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Cliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,755-square-foot lot. $775,000

115 Hale St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,592-square-foot lot. $770,600

8 Dondi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $580,000

716 Cabot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,420-square-foot lot. $550,000

116-128 Rantoul St. #505 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

BILLERICA

359 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,975-square-foot lot. $877,000

23 Gilman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,015-square-foot lot. $855,000

48 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,074 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,075-square-foot lot. $590,000

17 Verbena Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,489-square-foot lot. $480,000

8 Melody Lane. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

9 Tercentennial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100-square-foot lot. $294,500

5 Susan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $205,000

BOLTON

64 Mill Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

119 Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $935,000

BOSTON

240 Devonshire St. #PH2A Condo. $11,950,000

240 Devonshire St. #5601 Condo. $6,675,000

137 W Newton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $5,450,000

180 Beacon St. #17A Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $3,820,000

180 Beacon St. #17B Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,293 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,293-square-foot lot. $3,820,000

150 Seaport Blvd #17C Condo. $3,800,000

430 Stuart St. #23E Condo. $3,459,504

135 Seaport Blvd #1910 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,805 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,395,000

180 Beacon St. #5G Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 2,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,220-square-foot lot. $3,095,000

85 E India Row #A Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 763 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 763-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

85 E India Row #B Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

117 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

430 Stuart St. #27B Condo. $1,850,000

63 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo. $1,850,000

151-153 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,836 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,836-square-foot lot. $1,785,000

215 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1883, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,401-square-foot lot. $1,690,000

126-128 Fulton St. #22 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,190 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

45 Province St. #1203 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

13 Winchester St. #13 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,533-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

43 Winter St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,465 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

1 Franklin St. #1110 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,070,000

376 Commercial St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,023-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

20 Rowes Wharf #503 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 711 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

126-128 Fulton St. #14 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020-square-foot lot. $1,029,000

234 Causeway St. #713 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $950,000

570 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,095-square-foot lot. $885,000

37 W Newton St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 850-square-foot lot. $863,000

51 Revere St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 857 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 857-square-foot lot. $790,000

234 W Newton St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 635-square-foot lot. $757,000

10 Rowes Wharf #1201 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 2,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,341-square-foot lot. $684,500

566 Columbus Ave. #407 Condo. $650,000

6 Whittier Place #14E Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,179-square-foot lot. $575,000

21 Beacon St. #9M Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 409 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 409-square-foot lot. $558,000

7-9 Putnam St. #7B Condo Town House, built in 1983, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $550,000

656 Tremont St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 442 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 442-square-foot lot. $470,000

849 Cummins Hwy #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

430 Stuart St. #23H Condo. $326,000

566 Columbus Ave. #205 Condo. $326,000

430 Stuart St. #21H Condo. $252,000

430 Stuart St. #1511 Condo. $232,800

430 Stuart St. #22F Condo. $213,700

BOXBOROUGH

101 Schoolhouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 129,835-square-foot lot. $920,000

275 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $769,000

300 Codman Hill Road #24C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 691 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

BRAINTREE

60 Messina Woods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

47 Sycamore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $995,000

234 Allerton Commons Lane #234 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

501 Commerce Drive #1316 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

BRIDGEWATER

105 Jennifer Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,576-square-foot lot. $700,000

69 Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 2,061 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,360-square-foot lot. $675,000

38 Brick Kiln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,112-square-foot lot. $630,000

113 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,872 square feet, 2 baths, on 18,586-square-foot lot. $515,000

48 Hammond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $440,000

BRIGHTON

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #306 Condo. $682,500

95-A Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 844 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,022-square-foot lot. $645,000

19 Sparhawk St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $630,000

100 Goodenough St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,418-square-foot lot. $500,000

1762 Commonwealth Ave. #9 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $500,000

1945-1949 Commonwealth Ave. #1945-3 Condo. $250,000

BROCKTON

19 Brides Court. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,958 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $625,000

935 Crescent St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,037-square-foot lot. $620,000

36 Churchill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,646-square-foot lot. $580,000

429 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $535,000

161 Ardsley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,067-square-foot lot. $505,000

515 W Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,036-square-foot lot. $481,000

79 Tilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,242-square-foot lot. $471,000

47 Grant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $442,000

14 Budd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $385,000

110 Tosca Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $380,000

30 Rutland Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,646-square-foot lot. $380,000

50 Coral St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,094-square-foot lot. $375,000

214 W Elm St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $326,000

28 Massasoit Ave. One-family split level, built in 1976, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,119-square-foot lot. $320,000

56 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,734-square-foot lot. $305,000

146 Court St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

221 Oak St. #9-31 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

BROOKLINE

54 Harvard Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 2017, 3,313 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,749-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

66 Toxteth St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

18 Naples Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,627 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $2,258,888

153 Cypress St. One-family victorian, built in 1893, 2,913 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

36 Vernon St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1896, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,870,000

133 Chestnut St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,821 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $1,749,000

114 Davis Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,650,000

53 Wallis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

640 Washington St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1898, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

20 Stearns Road #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

50 Park St. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,203 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

125 Sumner Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1929, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $830,000

26 Linden St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1923, 901 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000

34 Garrison Road #5 Condo row-end, built in 1915, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000

6 Lanark Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $737,000

104 Sewall Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 931 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000

183 Kent St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 636 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000

173 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,154-square-foot lot. $400,000

60 Babcock St. #35 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 509 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

BURLINGTON

35 Donald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,849,000

5 Frances Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,162-square-foot lot. $755,000

243 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,242 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,750-square-foot lot. $725,000

18 Georgia Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

12 Ivy Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $600,000

CAMBRIDGE

279 Concord Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1912, 4,185 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 5,077-square-foot lot. $3,302,000

83 Cambridge Pkwy #W508 Condo. $1,650,000

19 Whitney Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,130 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,765-square-foot lot. $1,567,500

111 Charles St. #111 Condo free-standng, built in 2012, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,155,000

69 Harvey St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1884, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000

47 Chestnut St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $885,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #W705 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000

32-34 Gorham St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1925, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000

173 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

5 Crawford St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

4 Canal Park #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 491 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $587,500

182 Huron Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $568,050

CANTON

55 Trayer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,578-square-foot lot. $870,000

23 Edward St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,800-square-foot lot. $745,000

117 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,148-square-foot lot. $680,000

12 Forge Pond #12 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,260 square feet, 1 bath. $250,000

CARLISLE

129 Log Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

CARVER

7 Ewell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,528-square-foot lot. $850,000

14 Craig St. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,688-square-foot lot. $640,000

9 Circuit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Cornish St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,393-square-foot lot. $520,000

CHARLESTOWN

115 Baldwin St. One-family row-middle, built in 1885, 1,993 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,570,000

44 High St. #8 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

20 Mystic St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1870, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

74 Pearl St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1875, 871 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

364 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

CHELMSFORD

6 Nabnasset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,919 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,273-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

41 Pine Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,900-square-foot lot. $688,888

9 Meadowbrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $650,000

28 Golden Cove Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,056-square-foot lot. $630,000

55 Dalton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $610,000

71 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $610,000

19 Whippletree Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $599,000

24 Boston Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,900

30 Riverneck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,840-square-foot lot. $492,000

117 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,378-square-foot lot. $459,900

753 Wellman Ave. #753 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

71 Princeton St. #212 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,532 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

CONCORD

60 Laurel St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 2,809 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

84 Monument Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,977 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $2,117,500

141 Old Bedford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,127 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,713,000

1796 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,076-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

DANVERS

19 Wildwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,445 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $890,000

6 Sheffield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,858 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

138 Holten St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

37 Constitution Lane #47 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,279 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $518,000

25 Conant St. #2 Condo. $449,000

11 Cherry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

147 Sylvan St. #4B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

DEDHAM

162 Schoolmaster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 5,193 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 47,528-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

17 Linden Place. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,318 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

165 Monroe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $765,000

17 Stafford St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,523-square-foot lot. $750,000

91 Pine Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $750,000

67 Barrows St. One-family antique, built in 1856, 2,144 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $700,000

78 Hyde Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,225-square-foot lot. $590,000

DORCHESTER

16 Saint Marks Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,093 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

37 Stockton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,680 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $910,000

90 Bloomfield St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,095-square-foot lot. $865,000

33 Kenberma Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,450 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,072-square-foot lot. $850,000

46 Draper St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,308 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,227-square-foot lot. $850,000

46-48 Franconia St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

115 Woodrow Ave. #A Condo. $660,000

22 Grayson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,098-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Ashton St. #3 Condo. $600,000

8 Ashton St. #6 Condo. $560,000

141 Pleasant St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 955-square-foot lot. $550,000

8 Ashton St. #4 Condo. $545,000

8 Ashton St. #2 Condo. $529,999

8 Ashton St. #1 Condo. $520,000

98 Fuller St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

8 Saxton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 708 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 708-square-foot lot. $465,000

DOVER

123 Centre St. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 2,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $8,000,000

DUXBURY

12 Prior Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,922 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

45 Driftwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,449,000

EAST BOSTON

31-33 Boardman St. #31-2 Condo. $700,000

105 Boardman St. #105 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,748-square-foot lot. $663,000

305 Sumner St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2015, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000

185 Webster St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $610,000

156 Porter St. #205 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 864 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 801-square-foot lot. $449,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

10 Eliab Latham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,242-square-foot lot. $742,000

220 W Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $692,000

45 Hillcrest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $400,000

1393 Plymouth St. #1393 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

20 Robins St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,130

112 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $230,000

EASTON

3 Quail Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $790,000

23 Wilbur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $502,000

104 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,254-square-foot lot. $400,000

108 Norton Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $317,500

17 Greenwood Village St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

EVERETT

21 Dowse St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,637 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

91 Waverly St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,021 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $950,000

180 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,724-square-foot lot. $675,000

13 Yarmouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,676-square-foot lot. $660,000

16 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,818-square-foot lot. $600,000

147 Jefferson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,003 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $525,000

30 Chelsea St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $476,000

FOXBOROUGH

19 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,093-square-foot lot. $625,000

103 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $546,450

FRAMINGHAM

110 Old Connecticut Path One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $877,500

10 Hemlock Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $874,000

2 Kings Row Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,073-square-foot lot. $760,000

459 Winch St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,849-square-foot lot. $725,000

20 Tower St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

47 Vose St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,977-square-foot lot. $530,000

2002 Windsor Drive #2002 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,500

1011 Windsor Drive #1011 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

2 Alicia St. One-family gambrel, built in 1983, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,151-square-foot lot. $250,000

FRANKLIN

45 Silver Fox Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,619-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

84 Populatic St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1950, 1,211 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,158-square-foot lot. $875,000

4 Angelo Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,122-square-foot lot. $775,000

14 High St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,442-square-foot lot. $687,200

FREETOWN

41 Point Of Pines Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 115,913-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 Winfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,500 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,403-square-foot lot. $625,000

GEORGETOWN

4 Fazio Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,234 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $825,000

353 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,956 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,621-square-foot lot. $402,000

3 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $354,000

3 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $323,000

GLOUCESTER

165 Atlantic Road #3 Condo. $2,500,000

20-R Edgemoor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,796 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,372-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

30 Riverview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,040 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,495-square-foot lot. $765,000

30 Sumner St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,457 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $700,000

44 Sumner St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,736 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $585,000

GRAFTON

2 Autumn Harvest Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

20 Clearview St. One-family, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,080,900

46 Aspen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $825,000

57 Elliot Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $700,000

124 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1952, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $499,000

131 Upton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $455,000

4 Bedford Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $430,000

15 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,791 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $425,000

7 Elizabeth St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $400,000

GROVELAND

213 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 2015, 2,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 127,195-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

108 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1785, 3,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

HALIFAX

24 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 160,737-square-foot lot. $580,000

132 Twin Lakes Drive #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $354,000

HAMILTON

1 Junction Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

HANOVER

17 Cobblestone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,193 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

HANSON

114 Andrew Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,674 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $700,000

64 Crescent Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $454,500

HAVERHILL

5 Rolling Meadows Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $875,000

19 Hammond Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,430 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,254-square-foot lot. $675,000

35 S Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $575,000

105 Cogswell St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $460,000

32 Farrwood Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,750

138 Farrwood Drive #138 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

45 Steeplechase Court #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

144 Old Ferry Road #L Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $292,500

30 E Broadway #A Condo. $261,450

HINGHAM

17 Kress Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

108 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,007-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

18 Liberty Pole Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

8 Green Street Court. One-family antique, built in 1880, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,570-square-foot lot. $1,002,000

2506 Hockley Drive #2506 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

19 Beals Cove Road #K Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $367,000

HOLBROOK

479 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 3,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 422,532-square-foot lot. $700,000

40 Hillsdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,930-square-foot lot. $540,000

63 Marion St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,485-square-foot lot. $460,000

HOLLISTON

3 Kingsbury Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,392 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,484-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

HOPKINTON

3 Lakeview Path One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,517 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 91,345-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

17 Rocky Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,155-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

61 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,111-square-foot lot. $950,000

44 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,828-square-foot lot. $780,000

68 Old Elm Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $757,000

33 Woody Island Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $640,000

16 Mcneil Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

5 Walcott Valley Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $432,000

HUDSON

4 Quail Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,621-square-foot lot. $840,000

6-B Philip St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,700-square-foot lot. $730,000

7-9 Spring St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,897 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,790-square-foot lot. $650,000

265 Manning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,469 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,833-square-foot lot. $620,000

13 Huron Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,461-square-foot lot. $615,000

13 Curley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,906-square-foot lot. $570,000

250 Main St. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,137 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

155 Forest Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $390,000

48 Washington St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

HULL

12 Oceanside Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $850,000

50-A Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 874 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $421,000

71 Packard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $305,000

HYDE PARK

12 Drury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

90 Sherrin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,144-square-foot lot. $545,000

54 Birchcroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 775 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $494,000

175 Clare Ave. #E7 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $280,000

IPSWICH

63 River Road #63 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,062-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

5 Scott Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,325 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,801-square-foot lot. $500,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

44 Cedarwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

48 Newbern St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $991,000

3 Adelaide Terrace #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,360-square-foot lot. $950,000

57 May St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,466-square-foot lot. $925,000

35 Paul Gore St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $915,000

46 Wyvern St. #48 Condo. $900,000

95 Parkton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,765-square-foot lot. $875,000

20-22 Wyvern St. Two-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,464-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Grovenor Road #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,344-square-foot lot. $705,000

90 Bynner St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $540,000

LAKEVILLE

122 Precinct St. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $495,000

LAWRENCE

281 Merrimack St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Prospect Court. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $503,000

22 Barnard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,240-square-foot lot. $500,000

28 Kendall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,014-square-foot lot. $470,000

130 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $440,000

3 Skyview Court #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $361,000

12 Skyview Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,274 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

LEXINGTON

4 Millbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,658 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $3,220,000

110 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

50 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,742-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

31 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,947 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,106-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

LINCOLN

11 Farrar Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,131-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

LITTLETON

11 Bumble Bee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

LOWELL

491 Dutton St. #103 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 9,500 square feet. $1,615,000

13 Whitney Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 3,916 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $875,000

69 Clitheroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,818 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

64 3rd St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,309 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $705,000

246 Parker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,734 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,117-square-foot lot. $688,000

51 Sidney St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $650,000

67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $565,000

49 Juniper St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,736-square-foot lot. $555,000

65 Fairmount St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,770 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,663-square-foot lot. $500,000

185 Circuit Ave. #185 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000

10 Boylston Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,000

446 Westford St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

396 E Merrimack St. #398 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,000

LYNN

3 Diane Circle #10 Condo. $709,000

695 Lynnfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $705,000

44 Graves Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,107-square-foot lot. $645,000

11 Light Street Court. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,294-square-foot lot. $625,000

295 Lynn Shore Drive #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,427 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $563,000

32 Whiting St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $550,000

22 Perkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,595-square-foot lot. $520,000

107 Edgemere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,459-square-foot lot. $490,000

119 Millard Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

154 Lynnway #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $450,000

9 Woodrow Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,205-square-foot lot. $425,000

49 Munroe St. #204 Condo loft, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,396-square-foot lot. $275,000

LYNNFIELD

258 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1823, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,011-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

2 Ostis Way One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 5,202 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,598-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

31 Apple Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,599-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

MALDEN

115-117 Medford St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,245 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,622-square-foot lot. $845,000

212 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $715,000

159 Floral Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,829-square-foot lot. $714,000

115 Gilbert St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $678,000

84 Lawrence St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $551,000

30 Hubbard St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $550,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

29 Harbor St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 2,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,002-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

MANSFIELD

6 Casa Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,337-square-foot lot. $585,000

179 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,039 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,486-square-foot lot. $389,900

MARBLEHEAD

25 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

15 Kenneth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,550-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 Bayview Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

33 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,334-square-foot lot. $827,000

5 Lime St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

36 Intrepid Circle #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $777,000

26 Cedar St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1925, 2,087 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

MARLBOROUGH

25 Rogers Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 2,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,727-square-foot lot. $780,000

77 Shanes Lane #77 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

85 Shanes Lane #85 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

158 Millham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,947-square-foot lot. $519,500

276 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242-square-foot lot. $507,500

3 Farmington Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

73 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,808-square-foot lot. $425,000

MARSHFIELD

715 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 3,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,600-square-foot lot. $970,000

593 Careswell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $941,000

38 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,140-square-foot lot. $900,000

33 Carolina Trl One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $820,000

4 Fremont Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,132-square-foot lot. $685,000

566 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $625,000

108 Acorn St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,440-square-foot lot. $595,000

51 Ocean St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,916-square-foot lot. $550,000

8 Knox Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,925-square-foot lot. $500,000

MATTAPAN

70-72 Sanford St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $885,000

68 Clarkwood St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,067 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,625-square-foot lot. $765,000

14 Idaho St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $621,800

MAYNARD

5 Louise St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $708,000

83-85 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,036 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,528-square-foot lot. $550,000

MEDFIELD

1 Chestnut Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,573 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,296-square-foot lot. $1,715,000

118 South St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 4,696 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,627-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

1 Loeffler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,402-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

19 Marlyn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 3,061 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,971-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

MEDFORD

127 Traincroft One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,539-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

66 Bow St. #68 Condo. $1,090,000

16 Dwyer Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,182-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

46 Oakland St. #46 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

948 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000

500 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

13 Irving St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $684,000

10 Maverick St. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,062-square-foot lot. $630,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #214 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $625,000

235 Winthrop St. #3312 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,393 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $529,000

45 Cross St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 694 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

MEDWAY

85 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $904,000

5 Rosewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $839,000

10 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,272-square-foot lot. $785,000

7 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,808-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $749,900

28 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $605,000

301 Village St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $550,000

50 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $500,000

MELROSE

79 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,096 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $999,000

444 Upham St. One-family gambrel, built in 1946, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,085-square-foot lot. $925,000

145 Penny Road. One-family split level, built in 1986, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,033-square-foot lot. $860,000

93 E Foster St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,674-square-foot lot. $770,000

7 Blueberry Hill Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,793 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $228,600

METHUEN

6 Clementi Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1992, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,136-square-foot lot. $610,000

23 Jayson Road. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $595,000

5 Moody Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $585,000

103 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $471,000

24 Druid Hill Ave. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

77 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

48 High St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000

28 Stevens St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

96 N Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $642,500

MIDDLETON

3 Leary Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 125,000-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

12 Fox Run #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 2,753 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

MILFORD

38-38A Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,865 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $670,000

52 Kodiak Lane #26 Condo. $584,900

168 Highland St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $570,000

6 Treeland Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,428-square-foot lot. $567,000

13 Vassar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $452,000

26 Purdue Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,942-square-foot lot. $435,000

21 Bragg Slip Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,864-square-foot lot. $430,000

42 High St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $320,900

MILTON

1054 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,598-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

348 Truman Hwy One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

575 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,218-square-foot lot. $1,022,424

31 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,402-square-foot lot. $925,000

20 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $869,000

30 Holmes Lane. One-family antique, built in 1765, 2,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,034-square-foot lot. $860,000

46 Rowe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,428-square-foot lot. $800,000

36 Central Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

19 Orchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,924-square-foot lot. $600,000

NAHANT

6 Cary St. One-family old style, built in 1858, 3,804 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 30,627-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

21 Little Nahant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,245-square-foot lot. $999,000

NATICK

1 Fairs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,301-square-foot lot. $1,865,875

260 Eliot St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $1,154,000

18 Moore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $1,042,130

29 Virginia Road. One-family garrison, built in 1949, 2,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,703-square-foot lot. $700,000

5 Stanley St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $655,000

228 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $469,000

17 Hudson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Walden Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,182

19 Village Hill Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

NEEDHAM

98 Bird St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,862,500

40 Hillside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $2,220,000

85 Clarke Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

131 Woodbine Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

16 Andrea Circle #16 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 3,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,490,000

17 Grosvenor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

182 Marked Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 2,307 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

55 Glover Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

235 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

NEWBURY

78 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 5,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

NEWBURYPORT

68 Middle St. #1 Condo. $1,551,007

67 Purchase St. One-family antique, built in 1893, 2,143 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $1,463,000

29 Storeybrook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,156-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

8 57th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $959,000

11 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1884, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,980-square-foot lot. $830,000

131 Old Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $536,400

NEWTON

263 Arnold Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $4,185,000

164 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,562 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,556-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

1242 Beacon St. #1244 Condo. $2,060,000

23 Ashford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,625-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

4 Cochituate Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 2,330 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,082-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

44 Erie Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 2,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,073-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

27 Coolidge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

10 Read Court. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,401,000

50 Crosby Road #1 Condo two family, built in 1925, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

182-184 Cabot St. #182 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

131 Charlesbank Road #B Condo victorian, built in 1870, 2,065 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,080-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

210 Nahanton St. #314 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

17 Elsworth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $800,000

64 Ober Road #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,505 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 523,183-square-foot lot. $750,000

8 Noble St. #8 Condo two family, built in 1935, 1,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $650,000

53 Paul St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,426-square-foot lot. $632,500

20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,098 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $549,900

NORFOLK

45 Silver Fox Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,598 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,339-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

8 Dupee St. #30 Condo. $808,300

NORTH ANDOVER

7 Hidden Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,982 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

343 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 4,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

37 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

80 Huckleberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $950,000

42 Empire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,303-square-foot lot. $815,000

15 Beacon Hill Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,926-square-foot lot. $600,000

2 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

598 Old Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,419-square-foot lot. $810,000

1061 Lincolnshire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,766-square-foot lot. $781,700

25 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,590-square-foot lot. $670,000

74 North Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,130-square-foot lot. $625,000

140 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900

80 Broadway #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

40 Coral Road. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,888-square-foot lot. $206,000

NORTH READING

131 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

16 Stevens Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

207 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1763, 3,890 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,439-square-foot lot. $858,400

1 Timber Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $825,000

63 Central St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

14 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1887, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $470,000

NORTHBOROUGH

23 Claflin Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $938,000

109 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,813-square-foot lot. $710,000

5 Milk Porridge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,778-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Charina Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,053-square-foot lot. $639,900

25 Colburn St. #25 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $610,000

NORTON

16 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $955,000

361 Godfrey Drive #361 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

87 Richardson Ave. One-family log, built in 1979, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $525,000

77 Barrows St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $445,000

NORWELL

78 Jacobs Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 3,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

900 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,333 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

281 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 609,840-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

42 Donovan Farm Way #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $842,500

22 Hemlock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $600,000

NORWOOD

152 Albemarle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

17 Howard St. #1 Condo. $685,000

1316 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 2,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,960-square-foot lot. $670,000

12 Mayfair St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,730-square-foot lot. $612,000

764 Neponset St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,861-square-foot lot. $600,000

81 Jacobsen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $595,000

25 Northplain St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $535,000

PEABODY

24 Worcester Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,059-square-foot lot. $900,000

12 Blackstone St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $787,000

30 Kosciusko St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,218-square-foot lot. $680,000

18 Rainbow Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,107-square-foot lot. $647,000

21 Nancy Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,691-square-foot lot. $637,000

21 Sheffield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,007-square-foot lot. $625,000

2 Farnham Ave. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,045 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $590,000

PEMBROKE

516 Mattakeesett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,366-square-foot lot. $750,000

664 Center St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 1,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $455,000

10 Cynthia Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,875-square-foot lot. $425,000

PEPPERELL

34 Bacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,219-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,972-square-foot lot. $475,000

PLYMOUTH

43 Pond View Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,200,100

19 Climbers Path One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 2,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,605-square-foot lot. $925,000

12 Lincoln St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1875, 4,193 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,793-square-foot lot. $828,000

37 Colony Beach Blvd One-family contemporary, built in 1925, 2,223 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,504-square-foot lot. $740,000

39 Tenderwood One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,367 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,063-square-foot lot. $740,000

59 Billington Sea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,375-square-foot lot. $660,000

45 Plaza Way #5201 Condo. $649,000

216 Water St. #205B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900

45 Wyndham Hill Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1997, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $620,000

11 Kirk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $599,000

52 Jan Marie Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

15 Lafayette Road. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 1,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $565,000

53 Lawrence Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $550,000

1746 State Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

49 Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $367,500

174 Valley Road. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $360,000

12 Muster Fld One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $354,000

5 Red Fox Lane. One-family cottage, built in 1952, 704 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $290,000

1 Chapel Hill Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

QUINCY

224 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,578 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $990,000

18 Sachem St. Three-family family flat, built in 1921, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,550

511 Hancock St. #205 Condo. $788,000

27 Stanley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,800-square-foot lot. $750,000

111 Davis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $640,000

326 E Squantum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,832-square-foot lot. $618,000

45 Hancock St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,500

83 Bird St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Wilgus Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $513,000

8 Fallon Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

195 Independence Ave. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,000

1025 Hancock St. #10J Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #610 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #317 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $299,900

RANDOLPH

15 Toscano Way #15 Condo. $567,500

23 Mcdonnell Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,497-square-foot lot. $530,000

28 Stoughton St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1963, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

18 Nelson Drive #1H Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

RAYNHAM

53 Cedarmill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $775,000

1681 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $440,000

485 Elm St E One-family ranch, built in 1957, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,807-square-foot lot. $425,000

READING

256 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 4,400 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

16 Parkview Road. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,215-square-foot lot. $824,900

15 Dunbar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $800,000

62 Salem St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 1800, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

1 Charles St. #X Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $588,000

REVERE

11 Douglas St. Two-family two family, built in 1969, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $705,000

34 Ensign St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $651,000

112 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $615,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #4L Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

48 Calumet St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,422-square-foot lot. $490,000

45 Mccoba St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

29 Avon St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $300,000

187 Arnold St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $250,000

ROCKLAND

47 Centre Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $585,000

185 Pond St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $480,000

ROCKPORT

195 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 2019, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

13 Bayridge Lane #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $888,000

233-A Granite St. #233A Condo/Apt, built in 1944, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $490,000

ROSLINDALE

58 Cornell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

36 Johnswood Road #38 Condo. $1,275,000

664 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 2,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,320-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

110 Glendower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $830,000

78 Hewlett St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000

30 Wellsmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,180-square-foot lot. $599,000

ROWLEY

1 Rowley Country Club Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,823 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000

ROXBURY

263-265 Northampton St. #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 2011, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,254-square-foot lot. $1,151,000

4 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $657,000

5 Sachem St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $655,000

43 Thorndike St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2000, 1,491 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,491-square-foot lot. $599,000

565 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 521 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 521-square-foot lot. $510,000

64 Regent St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,091-square-foot lot. $350,000

25 Fountain St. #310 Condo. $269,200

SALEM

79 Columbus Ave. One-family old style, built in 2021, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $990,000

2 Gallows Circle. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $815,000

92 Moffatt Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $710,000

145 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1859, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

9 Day Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $547,500

74 Tremont St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $520,000

33 Forrester St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

16 Cloutman St. #2 Condo. $500,000

83-1/2 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 1,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,019-square-foot lot. $490,000

20 Willow Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $474,900

71 Leach St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 832 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $451,000

79 Freedom Holw #79 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

SALISBURY

33 Folly Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

SAUGUS

22 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split level, built in 1976, 2,106 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $935,000

7 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,347-square-foot lot. $835,000

26 Juniper Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Alfred Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $680,000

38 Biscayne Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,539-square-foot lot. $660,000

9 Laconia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $658,275

19 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,482-square-foot lot. $545,000

1-15 Essex St. #5D Condo. $365,000

SCITUATE

54 Garrison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 6,066 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 94,576-square-foot lot. $1,749,000

88 Marion Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $849,900

11 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,777-square-foot lot. $400,000

SHARON

10 Cape Club Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

54 Huntington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,987 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,779-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

72 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,028-square-foot lot. $943,500

1 Montaup Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,995-square-foot lot. $910,000

5 Leo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $650,000

55 Orchard Hill Drive #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

5 Gabriel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,375-square-foot lot. $525,000

SHERBORN

134 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 7,319 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 132,422-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

54 Nason Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 304,920-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

5 Deerfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 4,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

187 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $700,000

SHREWSBURY

9 Hickory Bend Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,464 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

5 Farmington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,685-square-foot lot. $790,000

66 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $760,000

15 Trowbridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $715,000

17 Greenbriar Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,262-square-foot lot. $630,000

4 Karen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,717-square-foot lot. $602,000

22 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,657-square-foot lot. $509,900

2 Sadler Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $495,000

SOMERVILLE

34 Laurel St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,939 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

34 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,383 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

64 Moreland St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,009 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,395-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

14 Connecticut Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,243 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

22 Claremon St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000

77 10 Hills Road #77 Condo. $1,125,000

66 Woods Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,084-square-foot lot. $1,032,500

23 Park St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $943,000

25 Linden Ave. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 544 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

SOUTH BOSTON

22 Liberty Drive #11E Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,400,000

351 E 8th St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,623 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,545,000

447 W 4th St. Two-family conventional, built in 2020, 3,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

9 Glover Court #5 Condo. $1,325,000

637 E 1st St. #301 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 1,424 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,424-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

906 E Broadway #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $965,000

776 E 6th St. #2 Condo. $952,500

8-12 Carpenter St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,038 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $855,000

5-7 Norcross Place #1 Condo row-end, built in 1888, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $725,000

366 Dorchester St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 814-square-foot lot. $670,000

1306 Columbia Road #1D Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,017-square-foot lot. $475,954

171 W 4th St. #9 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,433-square-foot lot. $209,573

SOUTHBOROUGH

5 Country Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,807 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

37 Clifford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1822, 3,979 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $930,000

STONEHAM

19 Skyewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,452-square-foot lot. $1,645,000

12 Concord Road. One-family split entry, built in 1988, 2,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $885,000

50 Gould St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1884, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

120 Fellsview Terrace #124 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $319,000

STOUGHTON

1286 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 4,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $860,000

112 Golden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $650,000

365 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $567,000

139 Stoughton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $560,000

408 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,723-square-foot lot. $545,000

618 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,240-square-foot lot. $507,000

30 Penopscot St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $500,000

483 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $492,000

29 Rosewood Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

STOW

17 Boxboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 115,870-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

34 Meeting House Lane #317 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,209 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

SUDBURY

83 Belcher Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,613-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

123 Victoria Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

137 Dutton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 232,535-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

22 Blackmer Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,353 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

128 Heron Lane #29 Condo. $849,995

SWAMPSCOTT

28 Greenwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $889,000

TEWKSBURY

58 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 904 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,126-square-foot lot. $851,000

130 Eastgate Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,316 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $725,000

31 Shawsheen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,000-square-foot lot. $686,000

144 Vale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

27 Merrimack Meadows Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $530,000

1418 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,000

1418 Main St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000

1418 Main St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

283 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,406 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $438,100

45 Paulies Place #45 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,728 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $250,000

TOPSFIELD

30 Canterbury Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,998-square-foot lot. $415,000

TOWNSEND

170 S Row Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,854 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,676-square-foot lot. $690,000

32 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $489,000

UPTON

23 Rockdale Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $637,000

15 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $475,000

WAKEFIELD

24 Myrtle Terrace. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,935-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

894 Main St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,700

554 North Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 2,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $630,000

WALPOLE

7 Pine Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $882,000

55 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,369 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,338-square-foot lot. $680,000

4 Bellingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

91 Bruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,540-square-foot lot. $557,000

145 South St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

WALTHAM

6 Manor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,509-square-foot lot. $990,000

28 Wingate Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $940,000

19 Plympton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $865,000

105 Vernon St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

9 Summit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,476-square-foot lot. $750,000

105 Bishops Forest Drive #105 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

35 Moore St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $725,000

81 Arcadia Ave. One-family split level, built in 1940, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

61 Lowell St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,483 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

68 Reservoir Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $550,000

131 Hardy Pond Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $519,000

58 Adams St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 416 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000

WATERTOWN

13 Keenan St. Two-family family flat, built in 1927, 3,031 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

17-19 Fayette St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,686 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,051,000

230 Westminster Ave. #230 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,040,000

147 Lexington St. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,253-square-foot lot. $1,028,000

110 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

32 Whites Ave. #E111 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $472,000

8 Riverside St. #1-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000

WAYLAND

14 Winthrop Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,795-square-foot lot. $1,013,000

38 Oak Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,926-square-foot lot. $900,000

5 Daybreak #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $483,750

WELLESLEY

31 Cranmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,249 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,660-square-foot lot. $5,462,500

47 Cypress Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,950 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 19,753-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

36 Sheridan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $2,995,000

29 Tennyson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,082-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

27 Wareland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,570-square-foot lot. $2,106,407

106 Benvenue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1740, 3,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,904-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

410 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,383-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

3 Bobolink Road. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,354 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,079-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

64 Linden St. #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,015,000

310 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $998,000

310 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $980,000

WENHAM

1 Angus Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 4,654 square feet, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $2,695,000

10 Friend Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000

123 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $300,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

93 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $538,500

380 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $413,000

WEST NEWBURY

4 Hanover Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,962 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $820,000

WEST ROXBURY

24 Bellaire Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,623-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

955 Lagrange St. #955 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,365-square-foot lot. $810,000

425 Lagrange St. #208 Condo. $700,000

9 Marlin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $610,000

55 Broadlawn Park #11A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $458,000

5050 Washington St. #557 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,030-square-foot lot. $400,000

WESTBOROUGH

14 Indian Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $785,000

3201 Peters Farm Way #3201 Condo. $529,995

60 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,857-square-foot lot. $525,300

3209 Peters Farm Way #3209 Condo. $406,540

56 Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,506-square-foot lot. $302,850

WESTFORD

20 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

49 Chicory Road #49 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,016-square-foot lot. $1,159,000

9 Hyacinth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,958-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

26 Green Needles Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 376 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $800,000

76 Tenney Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 2,606 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $780,000

11 Monadnock Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

34 E Prescott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $540,000

11 Farmhouse Row #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 824 square feet, 2 baths. $354,900

WESTON

95 Rockport Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 5,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 124,033-square-foot lot. $5,700,000

90 Sylvan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,827 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $4,100,000

241 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,585 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 45,296-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

19 Indian Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 3,118 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,405-square-foot lot. $2,520,000

40 Myles Standish Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,356-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

38 Golden Ball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,225-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

WESTPORT

203 Mouse Mill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $680,000

676 Sodom Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $583,000

6 Lakeshore Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $420,000

256 Tickle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $335,000

WESTWOOD

401 Washington St. #2 Condo. $510,000

22 Millbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,891-square-foot lot. $444,015

WEYMOUTH

40 Jordan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,592 square feet, 3 baths, on 24,615-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

159 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,419-square-foot lot. $800,000

50 Duncan Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,925 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,848-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Rogers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,160-square-foot lot. $649,900

44 Raycroft Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,095-square-foot lot. $630,000

112 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1943, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,849-square-foot lot. $628,000

90 Trotter Road #3412 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

62 Cain Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1748, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $579,000

21 Shawmut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $545,000

120 Lorraine St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,835-square-foot lot. $525,000

1535 Commercial St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

903 Front St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,106-square-foot lot. $425,000

WHITMAN

92 Hill Top Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,234-square-foot lot. $550,000

34 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $450,000

383 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,879-square-foot lot. $450,000

71 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $435,000

WILMINGTON

17 Palmer Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $922,000

2 Hawthorne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $806,500

8 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1760, 2,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $759,900

7 Ballardvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $615,000

WINCHESTER

4 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,363-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

3 Stowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,593-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

58 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,430-square-foot lot. $1,142,000

8 Chesterford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,488-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

14 Locke St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $960,000

29 Harvard St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1899, 2,065 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $790,000

50 Lake St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

576 Main St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 739 square feet, 1 bath. $269,000

WINTHROP

89 Johnson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1893, 2,990 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,067-square-foot lot. $975,000

144 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,208-square-foot lot. $880,000

148 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

124 Terrace Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,866 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $615,000

60 Hermon St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $455,000

WOBURN

13 Carson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,180-square-foot lot. $680,000

13 Scott St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,394-square-foot lot. $600,000

295 Salem St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,252 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

8 Ward St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $468,000

9 Caulfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,111-square-foot lot. $464,000

WRENTHAM

170 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,002-square-foot lot. $1,331,996

