Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 13)

ABINGTON
117 Monroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,098-square-foot lot. $550,000
59 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $535,000
81 Dorsey St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,903-square-foot lot. $500,000
319 Tamarack Lane #319 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
204 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $455,000
ACTON
21 Windemere Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,944-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
46 Nashoba Road. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 2,401 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,274-square-foot lot. $913,500
307 Central St. #1 Condo. $912,000
32 Washington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,933-square-foot lot. $870,000
9 Franklin Place #9 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 228,540-square-foot lot. $825,000
608 Massachusetts Ave. One-family antique, built in 1880, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $810,000
19 Faulkner Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,014 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $809,000
126 Willow St. One-family conventional, built in 1750, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $799,000
29 Lothrop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,780-square-foot lot. $751,000
52 Lawsbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $430,000
380 Great Road #A103 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
205 Great Road #B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 783 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $235,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #607 Condo. $899,000
1409 Commonwealth Ave. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 529 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 529-square-foot lot. $380,790
AMESBURY
26 Merrimac St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 3,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
17 Woodman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,110 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $975,000
9 Unicorn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $635,000
38 Whittier St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $610,000
6 Colchester St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $530,000
45 Pamela Lane #45 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
1 Birchwood Pt #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
ANDOVER
60 Bartlet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 6,150 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,282-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
7 Powers Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 5,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,957-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
57 Cheever Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 4,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
116 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1854, 3,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,518-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
21 Iron Gate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
38 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,660-square-foot lot. $975,000
52 Morton St. One-family old style, built in 1825, 1,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,635-square-foot lot. $851,000
239 High Plain Road. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $749,000
36 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $685,000
13 York St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,891-square-foot lot. $679,310
3 Samos Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,149-square-foot lot. $660,000
15 Canterbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,705-square-foot lot. $650,000
29 Stevens St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,771-square-foot lot. $630,000
ARLINGTON
14 Yerxa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
20 Lafayette St. #20A Condo. $1,425,000
28 Brattle Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
78 Windsor St. #78 Condo. $1,170,000
94 Webster St. #94 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
154 Brooks Ave. #154 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $892,100
186 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $870,000
44 Beacon St. #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
6 Eustis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $793,000
128 Palmer St. #128 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,354 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000
22 Richardson Ave. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
ASHLAND
28 Brogden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,577 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
15 America Blvd #15 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
125 America Blvd #125 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $656,500
17 Old Country Path One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $607,000
AVON
108 Pratt St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $330,000
AYER
23 Appleblossom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $805,000
17 Nashua St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $425,000
BEDFORD
11 Ruben Duren Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $1,337,000
190 North Road. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $980,000
15 Kendall Court #15 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000
BELLINGHAM
124 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,369-square-foot lot. $530,000
63 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,100-square-foot lot. $250,000
BELMONT
15 Snake Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1946, 2,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,394-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
37 Oliver Road. One-family old style, built in 1934, 3,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,780-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
89 Hammond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,294-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
96 Cross St. One-family garrison, built in 1931, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,815-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
202 Beech St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
BERLIN
14 Collins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,283 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 133,579-square-foot lot. $1,162,000
30 Wheeler Hill Road #30 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,050
31 Village Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
BEVERLY
8 Brookhead Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,135-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
16 Home St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,922 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,050-square-foot lot. $876,000
8 Michael Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $836,500
21 Odell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,664 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Cliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,755-square-foot lot. $775,000
115 Hale St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,592-square-foot lot. $770,600
8 Dondi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $580,000
716 Cabot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,420-square-foot lot. $550,000
116-128 Rantoul St. #505 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000
BILLERICA
359 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,975-square-foot lot. $877,000
23 Gilman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,015-square-foot lot. $855,000
48 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,074 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,075-square-foot lot. $590,000
17 Verbena Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,489-square-foot lot. $480,000
8 Melody Lane. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
9 Tercentennial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100-square-foot lot. $294,500
5 Susan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $205,000
BOLTON
64 Mill Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
119 Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $935,000
BOSTON
240 Devonshire St. #PH2A Condo. $11,950,000
240 Devonshire St. #5601 Condo. $6,675,000
137 W Newton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $5,450,000
180 Beacon St. #17A Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $3,820,000
180 Beacon St. #17B Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 1,293 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,293-square-foot lot. $3,820,000
150 Seaport Blvd #17C Condo. $3,800,000
430 Stuart St. #23E Condo. $3,459,504
135 Seaport Blvd #1910 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,805 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,395,000
180 Beacon St. #5G Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 2,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,220-square-foot lot. $3,095,000
85 E India Row #A Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 763 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 763-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
85 E India Row #B Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
117 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
430 Stuart St. #27B Condo. $1,850,000
63 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo. $1,850,000
151-153 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,836 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,836-square-foot lot. $1,785,000
215 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1883, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,401-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
126-128 Fulton St. #22 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,190 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
45 Province St. #1203 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
13 Winchester St. #13 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,533-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
43 Winter St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,465 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
1 Franklin St. #1110 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,070,000
376 Commercial St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,023-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
20 Rowes Wharf #503 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 711 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
126-128 Fulton St. #14 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020-square-foot lot. $1,029,000
234 Causeway St. #713 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $950,000
570 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,095-square-foot lot. $885,000
37 W Newton St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 850-square-foot lot. $863,000
51 Revere St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 857 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 857-square-foot lot. $790,000
234 W Newton St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 635-square-foot lot. $757,000
10 Rowes Wharf #1201 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 2,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,341-square-foot lot. $684,500
566 Columbus Ave. #407 Condo. $650,000
6 Whittier Place #14E Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,179-square-foot lot. $575,000
21 Beacon St. #9M Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 409 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 409-square-foot lot. $558,000
7-9 Putnam St. #7B Condo Town House, built in 1983, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $550,000
656 Tremont St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 442 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 442-square-foot lot. $470,000
849 Cummins Hwy #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
430 Stuart St. #23H Condo. $326,000
566 Columbus Ave. #205 Condo. $326,000
430 Stuart St. #21H Condo. $252,000
430 Stuart St. #1511 Condo. $232,800
430 Stuart St. #22F Condo. $213,700
BOXBOROUGH
101 Schoolhouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 129,835-square-foot lot. $920,000
275 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $769,000
300 Codman Hill Road #24C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 691 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
BRAINTREE
60 Messina Woods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
47 Sycamore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $995,000
234 Allerton Commons Lane #234 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
501 Commerce Drive #1316 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
BRIDGEWATER
105 Jennifer Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,576-square-foot lot. $700,000
69 Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 2,061 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,360-square-foot lot. $675,000
38 Brick Kiln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,112-square-foot lot. $630,000
113 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,872 square feet, 2 baths, on 18,586-square-foot lot. $515,000
48 Hammond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $440,000
BRIGHTON
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #306 Condo. $682,500
95-A Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 844 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,022-square-foot lot. $645,000
19 Sparhawk St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $630,000
100 Goodenough St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,418-square-foot lot. $500,000
1762 Commonwealth Ave. #9 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $500,000
1945-1949 Commonwealth Ave. #1945-3 Condo. $250,000
BROCKTON
19 Brides Court. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,958 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $625,000
935 Crescent St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,037-square-foot lot. $620,000
36 Churchill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,646-square-foot lot. $580,000
429 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $535,000
161 Ardsley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,067-square-foot lot. $505,000
515 W Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,036-square-foot lot. $481,000
79 Tilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,242-square-foot lot. $471,000
47 Grant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $442,000
14 Budd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $385,000
110 Tosca Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $380,000
30 Rutland Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,646-square-foot lot. $380,000
50 Coral St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,094-square-foot lot. $375,000
214 W Elm St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $326,000
28 Massasoit Ave. One-family split level, built in 1976, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,119-square-foot lot. $320,000
56 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,734-square-foot lot. $305,000
146 Court St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
221 Oak St. #9-31 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000
BROOKLINE
54 Harvard Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 2017, 3,313 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,749-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
66 Toxteth St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
18 Naples Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,627 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $2,258,888
153 Cypress St. One-family victorian, built in 1893, 2,913 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
36 Vernon St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1896, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,870,000
133 Chestnut St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,821 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $1,749,000
114 Davis Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,650,000
53 Wallis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
640 Washington St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1898, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
20 Stearns Road #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
50 Park St. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,203 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
125 Sumner Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1929, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $830,000
26 Linden St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1923, 901 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000
34 Garrison Road #5 Condo row-end, built in 1915, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000
6 Lanark Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $737,000
104 Sewall Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 931 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000
183 Kent St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 636 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000
173 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,154-square-foot lot. $400,000
60 Babcock St. #35 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 509 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
BURLINGTON
35 Donald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,849,000
5 Frances Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,162-square-foot lot. $755,000
243 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,242 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,750-square-foot lot. $725,000
18 Georgia Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
12 Ivy Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $600,000
CAMBRIDGE
279 Concord Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1912, 4,185 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 5,077-square-foot lot. $3,302,000
83 Cambridge Pkwy #W508 Condo. $1,650,000
19 Whitney Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,130 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,765-square-foot lot. $1,567,500
111 Charles St. #111 Condo free-standng, built in 2012, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,155,000
69 Harvey St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1884, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000
47 Chestnut St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $885,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #W705 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000
32-34 Gorham St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1925, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000
173 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
5 Crawford St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000
4 Canal Park #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 491 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $587,500
182 Huron Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $568,050
CANTON
55 Trayer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,578-square-foot lot. $870,000
23 Edward St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,800-square-foot lot. $745,000
117 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,148-square-foot lot. $680,000
12 Forge Pond #12 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,260 square feet, 1 bath. $250,000
CARLISLE
129 Log Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
CARVER
7 Ewell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,528-square-foot lot. $850,000
14 Craig St. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,688-square-foot lot. $640,000
9 Circuit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $550,000
10 Cornish St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,393-square-foot lot. $520,000
CHARLESTOWN
115 Baldwin St. One-family row-middle, built in 1885, 1,993 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
44 High St. #8 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
20 Mystic St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1870, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
74 Pearl St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1875, 871 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
364 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000
CHELMSFORD
6 Nabnasset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,919 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,273-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
41 Pine Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,900-square-foot lot. $688,888
9 Meadowbrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $650,000
28 Golden Cove Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,056-square-foot lot. $630,000
55 Dalton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $610,000
71 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $610,000
19 Whippletree Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $599,000
24 Boston Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,900
30 Riverneck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,840-square-foot lot. $492,000
117 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,378-square-foot lot. $459,900
753 Wellman Ave. #753 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
71 Princeton St. #212 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,532 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
CONCORD
60 Laurel St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 2,809 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $2,225,000
84 Monument Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,977 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $2,117,500
141 Old Bedford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,127 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,713,000
1796 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,076-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
DANVERS
19 Wildwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,445 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $890,000
6 Sheffield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,858 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
138 Holten St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000
37 Constitution Lane #47 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,279 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $518,000
25 Conant St. #2 Condo. $449,000
11 Cherry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
147 Sylvan St. #4B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
DEDHAM
162 Schoolmaster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 5,193 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 47,528-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
17 Linden Place. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,318 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
165 Monroe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $765,000
17 Stafford St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,523-square-foot lot. $750,000
91 Pine Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $750,000
67 Barrows St. One-family antique, built in 1856, 2,144 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $700,000
78 Hyde Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,225-square-foot lot. $590,000
DORCHESTER
16 Saint Marks Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,093 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
37 Stockton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,680 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $910,000
90 Bloomfield St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,095-square-foot lot. $865,000
33 Kenberma Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,450 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,072-square-foot lot. $850,000
46 Draper St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,308 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,227-square-foot lot. $850,000
46-48 Franconia St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
115 Woodrow Ave. #A Condo. $660,000
22 Grayson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,098-square-foot lot. $615,000
8 Ashton St. #3 Condo. $600,000
8 Ashton St. #6 Condo. $560,000
141 Pleasant St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 955-square-foot lot. $550,000
8 Ashton St. #4 Condo. $545,000
8 Ashton St. #2 Condo. $529,999
8 Ashton St. #1 Condo. $520,000
98 Fuller St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
8 Saxton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 708 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 708-square-foot lot. $465,000
DOVER
123 Centre St. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 2,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $8,000,000
DUXBURY
12 Prior Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,922 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
45 Driftwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,449,000
EAST BOSTON
31-33 Boardman St. #31-2 Condo. $700,000
105 Boardman St. #105 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,748-square-foot lot. $663,000
305 Sumner St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2015, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000
185 Webster St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $610,000
156 Porter St. #205 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 864 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 801-square-foot lot. $449,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
10 Eliab Latham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,242-square-foot lot. $742,000
220 W Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $692,000
45 Hillcrest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $400,000
1393 Plymouth St. #1393 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
20 Robins St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,130
112 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $230,000
EASTON
3 Quail Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $790,000
23 Wilbur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $502,000
104 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,254-square-foot lot. $400,000
108 Norton Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $317,500
17 Greenwood Village St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
EVERETT
21 Dowse St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,637 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
91 Waverly St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,021 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $950,000
180 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,724-square-foot lot. $675,000
13 Yarmouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,676-square-foot lot. $660,000
16 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,818-square-foot lot. $600,000
147 Jefferson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,003 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $525,000
30 Chelsea St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $476,000
FOXBOROUGH
19 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,093-square-foot lot. $625,000
103 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $546,450
FRAMINGHAM
110 Old Connecticut Path One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $877,500
10 Hemlock Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $874,000
2 Kings Row Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,073-square-foot lot. $760,000
459 Winch St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,849-square-foot lot. $725,000
20 Tower St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
47 Vose St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,977-square-foot lot. $530,000
2002 Windsor Drive #2002 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,500
1011 Windsor Drive #1011 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
2 Alicia St. One-family gambrel, built in 1983, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,151-square-foot lot. $250,000
FRANKLIN
45 Silver Fox Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,619-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
84 Populatic St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1950, 1,211 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,158-square-foot lot. $875,000
4 Angelo Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,122-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 High St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,442-square-foot lot. $687,200
FREETOWN
41 Point Of Pines Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 115,913-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
6 Winfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,500 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,403-square-foot lot. $625,000
GEORGETOWN
4 Fazio Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,234 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $825,000
353 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,956 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,621-square-foot lot. $402,000
3 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $354,000
3 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $323,000
GLOUCESTER
165 Atlantic Road #3 Condo. $2,500,000
20-R Edgemoor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,796 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,372-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
30 Riverview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,040 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,495-square-foot lot. $765,000
30 Sumner St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,457 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $700,000
44 Sumner St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,736 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
GRAFTON
2 Autumn Harvest Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
20 Clearview St. One-family, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,080,900
46 Aspen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $825,000
57 Elliot Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $700,000
124 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1952, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $499,000
131 Upton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $455,000
4 Bedford Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $430,000
15 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,791 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $425,000
7 Elizabeth St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $400,000
GROVELAND
213 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 2015, 2,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 127,195-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
108 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1785, 3,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
HALIFAX
24 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 160,737-square-foot lot. $580,000
132 Twin Lakes Drive #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $354,000
HAMILTON
1 Junction Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
HANOVER
17 Cobblestone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,193 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
HANSON
114 Andrew Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,674 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $700,000
64 Crescent Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $454,500
HAVERHILL
5 Rolling Meadows Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $875,000
19 Hammond Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,430 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,254-square-foot lot. $675,000
35 S Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $575,000
105 Cogswell St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $460,000
32 Farrwood Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,750
138 Farrwood Drive #138 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
45 Steeplechase Court #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
144 Old Ferry Road #L Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $292,500
30 E Broadway #A Condo. $261,450
HINGHAM
17 Kress Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
108 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,007-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
18 Liberty Pole Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
8 Green Street Court. One-family antique, built in 1880, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,570-square-foot lot. $1,002,000
2506 Hockley Drive #2506 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
19 Beals Cove Road #K Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $367,000
HOLBROOK
479 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 3,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 422,532-square-foot lot. $700,000
40 Hillsdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,930-square-foot lot. $540,000
63 Marion St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,485-square-foot lot. $460,000
HOLLISTON
3 Kingsbury Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,392 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,484-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
HOPKINTON
3 Lakeview Path One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,517 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 91,345-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
17 Rocky Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,155-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
61 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,111-square-foot lot. $950,000
44 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,828-square-foot lot. $780,000
68 Old Elm Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $757,000
33 Woody Island Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $640,000
16 Mcneil Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
5 Walcott Valley Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $432,000
HUDSON
4 Quail Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,621-square-foot lot. $840,000
6-B Philip St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,700-square-foot lot. $730,000
7-9 Spring St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,897 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,790-square-foot lot. $650,000
265 Manning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,469 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,833-square-foot lot. $620,000
13 Huron Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,461-square-foot lot. $615,000
13 Curley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,906-square-foot lot. $570,000
250 Main St. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,137 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
155 Forest Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $390,000
48 Washington St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
HULL
12 Oceanside Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $850,000
50-A Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 874 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $421,000
71 Packard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $305,000
HYDE PARK
12 Drury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $580,000
90 Sherrin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,144-square-foot lot. $545,000
54 Birchcroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 775 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $494,000
175 Clare Ave. #E7 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $280,000
IPSWICH
63 River Road #63 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,062-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
5 Scott Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,325 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,801-square-foot lot. $500,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
44 Cedarwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
48 Newbern St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $991,000
3 Adelaide Terrace #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,360-square-foot lot. $950,000
57 May St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,466-square-foot lot. $925,000
35 Paul Gore St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $915,000
46 Wyvern St. #48 Condo. $900,000
95 Parkton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,765-square-foot lot. $875,000
20-22 Wyvern St. Two-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,464-square-foot lot. $850,000
11 Grovenor Road #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,344-square-foot lot. $705,000
90 Bynner St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $540,000
LAKEVILLE
122 Precinct St. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $495,000
LAWRENCE
281 Merrimack St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
10 Prospect Court. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $503,000
22 Barnard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,240-square-foot lot. $500,000
28 Kendall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,014-square-foot lot. $470,000
130 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $440,000
3 Skyview Court #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $361,000
12 Skyview Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,274 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
LEXINGTON
4 Millbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,658 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $3,220,000
110 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
50 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,742-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
31 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,947 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,106-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
LINCOLN
11 Farrar Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,131-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
LITTLETON
11 Bumble Bee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
LOWELL
491 Dutton St. #103 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 9,500 square feet. $1,615,000
13 Whitney Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 3,916 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $875,000
69 Clitheroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,818 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
64 3rd St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,309 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $705,000
246 Parker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,734 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,117-square-foot lot. $688,000
51 Sidney St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $650,000
67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $565,000
49 Juniper St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,736-square-foot lot. $555,000
65 Fairmount St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,770 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,663-square-foot lot. $500,000
185 Circuit Ave. #185 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000
10 Boylston Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,000
446 Westford St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
396 E Merrimack St. #398 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,000
LYNN
3 Diane Circle #10 Condo. $709,000
695 Lynnfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $705,000
44 Graves Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,107-square-foot lot. $645,000
11 Light Street Court. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,294-square-foot lot. $625,000
295 Lynn Shore Drive #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,427 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $563,000
32 Whiting St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $550,000
22 Perkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,595-square-foot lot. $520,000
107 Edgemere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,459-square-foot lot. $490,000
119 Millard Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
154 Lynnway #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $450,000
9 Woodrow Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,205-square-foot lot. $425,000
49 Munroe St. #204 Condo loft, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,396-square-foot lot. $275,000
LYNNFIELD
258 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1823, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,011-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
2 Ostis Way One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 5,202 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,598-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
31 Apple Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,599-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
MALDEN
115-117 Medford St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,245 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,622-square-foot lot. $845,000
212 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $715,000
159 Floral Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,829-square-foot lot. $714,000
115 Gilbert St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $678,000
84 Lawrence St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $551,000
30 Hubbard St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $550,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
29 Harbor St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 2,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,002-square-foot lot. $1,595,000
MANSFIELD
6 Casa Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,337-square-foot lot. $585,000
179 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,039 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,486-square-foot lot. $389,900
MARBLEHEAD
25 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
15 Kenneth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,550-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
6 Bayview Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
33 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,334-square-foot lot. $827,000
5 Lime St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
36 Intrepid Circle #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $777,000
26 Cedar St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1925, 2,087 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
MARLBOROUGH
25 Rogers Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 2,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,727-square-foot lot. $780,000
77 Shanes Lane #77 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
85 Shanes Lane #85 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
158 Millham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,947-square-foot lot. $519,500
276 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242-square-foot lot. $507,500
3 Farmington Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000
73 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,808-square-foot lot. $425,000
MARSHFIELD
715 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 3,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,600-square-foot lot. $970,000
593 Careswell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $941,000
38 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,140-square-foot lot. $900,000
33 Carolina Trl One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $820,000
4 Fremont Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,132-square-foot lot. $685,000
566 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $625,000
108 Acorn St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,440-square-foot lot. $595,000
51 Ocean St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,916-square-foot lot. $550,000
8 Knox Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,925-square-foot lot. $500,000
MATTAPAN
70-72 Sanford St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $885,000
68 Clarkwood St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,067 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,625-square-foot lot. $765,000
14 Idaho St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $621,800
MAYNARD
5 Louise St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $708,000
83-85 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,036 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,528-square-foot lot. $550,000
MEDFIELD
1 Chestnut Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,573 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,296-square-foot lot. $1,715,000
118 South St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 4,696 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,627-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
1 Loeffler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,402-square-foot lot. $1,665,000
19 Marlyn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 3,061 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,971-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
MEDFORD
127 Traincroft One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,539-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
66 Bow St. #68 Condo. $1,090,000
16 Dwyer Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,182-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
46 Oakland St. #46 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
948 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000
500 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
13 Irving St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $684,000
10 Maverick St. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,062-square-foot lot. $630,000
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #214 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $625,000
235 Winthrop St. #3312 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,393 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $529,000
45 Cross St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 694 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
MEDWAY
85 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $904,000
5 Rosewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $839,000
10 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,272-square-foot lot. $785,000
7 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,808-square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $749,900
28 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $605,000
301 Village St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $550,000
50 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $500,000
MELROSE
79 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,096 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $999,000
444 Upham St. One-family gambrel, built in 1946, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,085-square-foot lot. $925,000
145 Penny Road. One-family split level, built in 1986, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,033-square-foot lot. $860,000
93 E Foster St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,674-square-foot lot. $770,000
7 Blueberry Hill Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,793 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $228,600
METHUEN
6 Clementi Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1992, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,136-square-foot lot. $610,000
23 Jayson Road. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $595,000
5 Moody Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $585,000
103 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $471,000
24 Druid Hill Ave. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
77 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
48 High St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000
28 Stevens St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
96 N Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $642,500
MIDDLETON
3 Leary Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 125,000-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
12 Fox Run #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 2,753 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
MILFORD
38-38A Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,865 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $670,000
52 Kodiak Lane #26 Condo. $584,900
168 Highland St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $570,000
6 Treeland Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,428-square-foot lot. $567,000
13 Vassar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $452,000
26 Purdue Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,942-square-foot lot. $435,000
21 Bragg Slip Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,864-square-foot lot. $430,000
42 High St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $320,900
MILTON
1054 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,598-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
348 Truman Hwy One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
575 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,218-square-foot lot. $1,022,424
31 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,402-square-foot lot. $925,000
20 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $869,000
30 Holmes Lane. One-family antique, built in 1765, 2,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,034-square-foot lot. $860,000
46 Rowe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,428-square-foot lot. $800,000
36 Central Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
19 Orchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,924-square-foot lot. $600,000
NAHANT
6 Cary St. One-family old style, built in 1858, 3,804 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 30,627-square-foot lot. $1,770,000
21 Little Nahant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,245-square-foot lot. $999,000
NATICK
1 Fairs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,301-square-foot lot. $1,865,875
260 Eliot St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $1,154,000
18 Moore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $1,042,130
29 Virginia Road. One-family garrison, built in 1949, 2,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,703-square-foot lot. $700,000
5 Stanley St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $655,000
228 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $469,000
17 Hudson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
17 Walden Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,182
19 Village Hill Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
NEEDHAM
98 Bird St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,862,500
40 Hillside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $2,220,000
85 Clarke Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
131 Woodbine Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
16 Andrea Circle #16 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 3,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,490,000
17 Grosvenor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
182 Marked Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 2,307 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
55 Glover Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
235 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
NEWBURY
78 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 5,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
NEWBURYPORT
68 Middle St. #1 Condo. $1,551,007
67 Purchase St. One-family antique, built in 1893, 2,143 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $1,463,000
29 Storeybrook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,156-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
8 57th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $959,000
11 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1884, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,980-square-foot lot. $830,000
131 Old Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $536,400
NEWTON
263 Arnold Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $4,185,000
164 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,562 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,556-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
1242 Beacon St. #1244 Condo. $2,060,000
23 Ashford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,625-square-foot lot. $1,780,000
4 Cochituate Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 2,330 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,082-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
44 Erie Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 2,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,073-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
27 Coolidge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
10 Read Court. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,401,000
50 Crosby Road #1 Condo two family, built in 1925, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
182-184 Cabot St. #182 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
131 Charlesbank Road #B Condo victorian, built in 1870, 2,065 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,080-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
210 Nahanton St. #314 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
17 Elsworth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $800,000
64 Ober Road #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,505 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 523,183-square-foot lot. $750,000
8 Noble St. #8 Condo two family, built in 1935, 1,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $650,000
53 Paul St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,426-square-foot lot. $632,500
20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,098 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $549,900
NORFOLK
45 Silver Fox Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,598 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,339-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
8 Dupee St. #30 Condo. $808,300
NORTH ANDOVER
7 Hidden Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,982 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
343 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 4,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
37 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
80 Huckleberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $950,000
42 Empire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,303-square-foot lot. $815,000
15 Beacon Hill Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,926-square-foot lot. $600,000
2 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
598 Old Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,419-square-foot lot. $810,000
1061 Lincolnshire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,766-square-foot lot. $781,700
25 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,590-square-foot lot. $670,000
74 North Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,130-square-foot lot. $625,000
140 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900
80 Broadway #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
40 Coral Road. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,888-square-foot lot. $206,000
NORTH READING
131 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
16 Stevens Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
207 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1763, 3,890 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,439-square-foot lot. $858,400
1 Timber Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $825,000
63 Central St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
14 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1887, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $470,000
NORTHBOROUGH
23 Claflin Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $938,000
109 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,813-square-foot lot. $710,000
5 Milk Porridge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,778-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Charina Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,053-square-foot lot. $639,900
25 Colburn St. #25 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $610,000
NORTON
16 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $955,000
361 Godfrey Drive #361 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
87 Richardson Ave. One-family log, built in 1979, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $525,000
77 Barrows St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $445,000
NORWELL
78 Jacobs Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 3,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
900 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,333 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
281 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 609,840-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
42 Donovan Farm Way #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $842,500
22 Hemlock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $600,000
NORWOOD
152 Albemarle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
17 Howard St. #1 Condo. $685,000
1316 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 2,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,960-square-foot lot. $670,000
12 Mayfair St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,730-square-foot lot. $612,000
764 Neponset St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,861-square-foot lot. $600,000
81 Jacobsen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $595,000
25 Northplain St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $535,000
PEABODY
24 Worcester Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,059-square-foot lot. $900,000
12 Blackstone St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $787,000
30 Kosciusko St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,218-square-foot lot. $680,000
18 Rainbow Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,107-square-foot lot. $647,000
21 Nancy Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,691-square-foot lot. $637,000
21 Sheffield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,007-square-foot lot. $625,000
2 Farnham Ave. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,045 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $590,000
PEMBROKE
516 Mattakeesett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,366-square-foot lot. $750,000
664 Center St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 1,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $455,000
10 Cynthia Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,875-square-foot lot. $425,000
PEPPERELL
34 Bacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,219-square-foot lot. $800,000
30 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,972-square-foot lot. $475,000
PLYMOUTH
43 Pond View Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,200,100
19 Climbers Path One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 2,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,605-square-foot lot. $925,000
12 Lincoln St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1875, 4,193 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,793-square-foot lot. $828,000
37 Colony Beach Blvd One-family contemporary, built in 1925, 2,223 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,504-square-foot lot. $740,000
39 Tenderwood One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,367 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,063-square-foot lot. $740,000
59 Billington Sea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,375-square-foot lot. $660,000
45 Plaza Way #5201 Condo. $649,000
216 Water St. #205B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900
45 Wyndham Hill Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1997, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $620,000
11 Kirk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $599,000
52 Jan Marie Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
15 Lafayette Road. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 1,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $565,000
53 Lawrence Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $550,000
1746 State Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
49 Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $367,500
174 Valley Road. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $360,000
12 Muster Fld One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $354,000
5 Red Fox Lane. One-family cottage, built in 1952, 704 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $290,000
1 Chapel Hill Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
QUINCY
224 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,578 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $990,000
18 Sachem St. Three-family family flat, built in 1921, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,550
511 Hancock St. #205 Condo. $788,000
27 Stanley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,800-square-foot lot. $750,000
111 Davis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $640,000
326 E Squantum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,832-square-foot lot. $618,000
45 Hancock St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,500
83 Bird St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
14 Wilgus Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $513,000
8 Fallon Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
195 Independence Ave. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,000
1025 Hancock St. #10J Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #610 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #317 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $299,900
RANDOLPH
15 Toscano Way #15 Condo. $567,500
23 Mcdonnell Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,497-square-foot lot. $530,000
28 Stoughton St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1963, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
18 Nelson Drive #1H Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
RAYNHAM
53 Cedarmill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $775,000
1681 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $440,000
485 Elm St E One-family ranch, built in 1957, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,807-square-foot lot. $425,000
READING
256 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 4,400 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
16 Parkview Road. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,215-square-foot lot. $824,900
15 Dunbar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $800,000
62 Salem St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 1800, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
1 Charles St. #X Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $588,000
REVERE
11 Douglas St. Two-family two family, built in 1969, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $705,000
34 Ensign St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $651,000
112 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $615,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #4L Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000
48 Calumet St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,422-square-foot lot. $490,000
45 Mccoba St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
29 Avon St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $300,000
187 Arnold St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $250,000
ROCKLAND
47 Centre Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $585,000
185 Pond St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $480,000
ROCKPORT
195 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 2019, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
13 Bayridge Lane #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $888,000
233-A Granite St. #233A Condo/Apt, built in 1944, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $490,000
ROSLINDALE
58 Cornell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
36 Johnswood Road #38 Condo. $1,275,000
664 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 2,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,320-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
110 Glendower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $830,000
78 Hewlett St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000
30 Wellsmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,180-square-foot lot. $599,000
ROWLEY
1 Rowley Country Club Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,823 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000
ROXBURY
263-265 Northampton St. #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 2011, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,254-square-foot lot. $1,151,000
4 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $657,000
5 Sachem St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $655,000
43 Thorndike St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2000, 1,491 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,491-square-foot lot. $599,000
565 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 521 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 521-square-foot lot. $510,000
64 Regent St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,091-square-foot lot. $350,000
25 Fountain St. #310 Condo. $269,200
SALEM
79 Columbus Ave. One-family old style, built in 2021, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $990,000
2 Gallows Circle. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $815,000
92 Moffatt Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $710,000
145 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1859, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
9 Day Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $547,500
74 Tremont St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $520,000
33 Forrester St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000
16 Cloutman St. #2 Condo. $500,000
83-1/2 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 1,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,019-square-foot lot. $490,000
20 Willow Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $474,900
71 Leach St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 832 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $451,000
79 Freedom Holw #79 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
SALISBURY
33 Folly Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
SAUGUS
22 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split level, built in 1976, 2,106 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $935,000
7 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,347-square-foot lot. $835,000
26 Juniper Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $750,000
7 Alfred Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $680,000
38 Biscayne Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,539-square-foot lot. $660,000
9 Laconia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $658,275
19 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,482-square-foot lot. $545,000
1-15 Essex St. #5D Condo. $365,000
SCITUATE
54 Garrison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 6,066 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 94,576-square-foot lot. $1,749,000
88 Marion Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $849,900
11 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,777-square-foot lot. $400,000
SHARON
10 Cape Club Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
54 Huntington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,987 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,779-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
72 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,028-square-foot lot. $943,500
1 Montaup Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,995-square-foot lot. $910,000
5 Leo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $650,000
55 Orchard Hill Drive #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
5 Gabriel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,375-square-foot lot. $525,000
SHERBORN
134 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 7,319 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 132,422-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
54 Nason Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 304,920-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
5 Deerfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 4,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
187 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $700,000
SHREWSBURY
9 Hickory Bend Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,464 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
5 Farmington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,685-square-foot lot. $790,000
66 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $760,000
15 Trowbridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $715,000
17 Greenbriar Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,262-square-foot lot. $630,000
4 Karen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,717-square-foot lot. $602,000
22 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,657-square-foot lot. $509,900
2 Sadler Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $495,000
SOMERVILLE
34 Laurel St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,939 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
34 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,383 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
64 Moreland St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,009 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,395-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
14 Connecticut Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,243 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
22 Claremon St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000
77 10 Hills Road #77 Condo. $1,125,000
66 Woods Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,084-square-foot lot. $1,032,500
23 Park St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $943,000
25 Linden Ave. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 544 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
SOUTH BOSTON
22 Liberty Drive #11E Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,400,000
351 E 8th St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,623 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,545,000
447 W 4th St. Two-family conventional, built in 2020, 3,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
9 Glover Court #5 Condo. $1,325,000
637 E 1st St. #301 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 1,424 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,424-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
906 E Broadway #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $965,000
776 E 6th St. #2 Condo. $952,500
8-12 Carpenter St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,038 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $855,000
5-7 Norcross Place #1 Condo row-end, built in 1888, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $725,000
366 Dorchester St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 814-square-foot lot. $670,000
1306 Columbia Road #1D Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,017-square-foot lot. $475,954
171 W 4th St. #9 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,433-square-foot lot. $209,573
SOUTHBOROUGH
5 Country Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,807 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
37 Clifford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1822, 3,979 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $930,000
STONEHAM
19 Skyewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,452-square-foot lot. $1,645,000
12 Concord Road. One-family split entry, built in 1988, 2,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $885,000
50 Gould St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1884, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
120 Fellsview Terrace #124 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $319,000
STOUGHTON
1286 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 4,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $860,000
112 Golden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $650,000
365 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $567,000
139 Stoughton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $560,000
408 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,723-square-foot lot. $545,000
618 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,240-square-foot lot. $507,000
30 Penopscot St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $500,000
483 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $492,000
29 Rosewood Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
STOW
17 Boxboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 115,870-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
34 Meeting House Lane #317 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,209 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
SUDBURY
83 Belcher Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,613-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
123 Victoria Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
137 Dutton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 232,535-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
22 Blackmer Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,353 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
128 Heron Lane #29 Condo. $849,995
SWAMPSCOTT
28 Greenwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $889,000
TEWKSBURY
58 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 904 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,126-square-foot lot. $851,000
130 Eastgate Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,316 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $725,000
31 Shawsheen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,000-square-foot lot. $686,000
144 Vale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000
27 Merrimack Meadows Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $530,000
1418 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,000
1418 Main St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000
1418 Main St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
283 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,406 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $438,100
45 Paulies Place #45 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,728 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $250,000
TOPSFIELD
30 Canterbury Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,998-square-foot lot. $415,000
TOWNSEND
170 S Row Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,854 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,676-square-foot lot. $690,000
32 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $489,000
UPTON
23 Rockdale Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $637,000
15 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $475,000
WAKEFIELD
24 Myrtle Terrace. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,935-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
894 Main St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,700
554 North Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 2,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $630,000
WALPOLE
7 Pine Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $882,000
55 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,369 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,338-square-foot lot. $680,000
4 Bellingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
91 Bruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,540-square-foot lot. $557,000
145 South St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
WALTHAM
6 Manor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,509-square-foot lot. $990,000
28 Wingate Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $940,000
19 Plympton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $865,000
105 Vernon St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
9 Summit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,476-square-foot lot. $750,000
105 Bishops Forest Drive #105 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
35 Moore St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $725,000
81 Arcadia Ave. One-family split level, built in 1940, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
61 Lowell St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,483 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000
68 Reservoir Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $550,000
131 Hardy Pond Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $519,000
58 Adams St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 416 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000
WATERTOWN
13 Keenan St. Two-family family flat, built in 1927, 3,031 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
17-19 Fayette St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,686 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,051,000
230 Westminster Ave. #230 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,040,000
147 Lexington St. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,253-square-foot lot. $1,028,000
110 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
32 Whites Ave. #E111 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $472,000
8 Riverside St. #1-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
WAYLAND
14 Winthrop Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,795-square-foot lot. $1,013,000
38 Oak Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,926-square-foot lot. $900,000
5 Daybreak #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $483,750
WELLESLEY
31 Cranmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,249 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,660-square-foot lot. $5,462,500
47 Cypress Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,950 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 19,753-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
36 Sheridan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $2,995,000
29 Tennyson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,082-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
27 Wareland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,570-square-foot lot. $2,106,407
106 Benvenue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1740, 3,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,904-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
410 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,383-square-foot lot. $1,445,000
3 Bobolink Road. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,354 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,079-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
64 Linden St. #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,015,000
310 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $998,000
310 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $980,000
WENHAM
1 Angus Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 4,654 square feet, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $2,695,000
10 Friend Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000
123 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $300,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
93 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $538,500
380 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $413,000
WEST NEWBURY
4 Hanover Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,962 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $820,000
WEST ROXBURY
24 Bellaire Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,623-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
955 Lagrange St. #955 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,365-square-foot lot. $810,000
425 Lagrange St. #208 Condo. $700,000
9 Marlin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $610,000
55 Broadlawn Park #11A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $458,000
5050 Washington St. #557 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,030-square-foot lot. $400,000
WESTBOROUGH
14 Indian Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $785,000
3201 Peters Farm Way #3201 Condo. $529,995
60 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,857-square-foot lot. $525,300
3209 Peters Farm Way #3209 Condo. $406,540
56 Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,506-square-foot lot. $302,850
WESTFORD
20 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
49 Chicory Road #49 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,016-square-foot lot. $1,159,000
9 Hyacinth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,958-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
26 Green Needles Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 376 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $800,000
76 Tenney Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 2,606 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $780,000
11 Monadnock Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
34 E Prescott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $540,000
11 Farmhouse Row #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 824 square feet, 2 baths. $354,900
WESTON
95 Rockport Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 5,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 124,033-square-foot lot. $5,700,000
90 Sylvan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,827 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
241 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,585 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 45,296-square-foot lot. $3,550,000
19 Indian Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 3,118 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,405-square-foot lot. $2,520,000
40 Myles Standish Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,356-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
38 Golden Ball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,225-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
WESTPORT
203 Mouse Mill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $680,000
676 Sodom Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $583,000
6 Lakeshore Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $420,000
256 Tickle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $335,000
WESTWOOD
401 Washington St. #2 Condo. $510,000
22 Millbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,891-square-foot lot. $444,015
WEYMOUTH
40 Jordan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,592 square feet, 3 baths, on 24,615-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
159 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,419-square-foot lot. $800,000
50 Duncan Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,925 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,848-square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Rogers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,160-square-foot lot. $649,900
44 Raycroft Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,095-square-foot lot. $630,000
112 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1943, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,849-square-foot lot. $628,000
90 Trotter Road #3412 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
62 Cain Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1748, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $579,000
21 Shawmut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $545,000
120 Lorraine St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,835-square-foot lot. $525,000
1535 Commercial St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
903 Front St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,106-square-foot lot. $425,000
WHITMAN
92 Hill Top Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,234-square-foot lot. $550,000
34 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $450,000
383 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,879-square-foot lot. $450,000
71 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $435,000
WILMINGTON
17 Palmer Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $922,000
2 Hawthorne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $806,500
8 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1760, 2,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $759,900
7 Ballardvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $615,000
WINCHESTER
4 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,363-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
3 Stowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,593-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
58 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,430-square-foot lot. $1,142,000
8 Chesterford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,488-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
14 Locke St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $960,000
29 Harvard St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1899, 2,065 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $790,000
50 Lake St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000
576 Main St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 739 square feet, 1 bath. $269,000
WINTHROP
89 Johnson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1893, 2,990 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,067-square-foot lot. $975,000
144 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,208-square-foot lot. $880,000
148 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
124 Terrace Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,866 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $615,000
60 Hermon St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $455,000
WOBURN
13 Carson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,180-square-foot lot. $680,000
13 Scott St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,394-square-foot lot. $600,000
295 Salem St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,252 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
8 Ward St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $468,000
9 Caulfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,111-square-foot lot. $464,000
WRENTHAM
170 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,002-square-foot lot. $1,331,996
