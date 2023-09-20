Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 20)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
144 Leonard Farm Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,799-square-foot lot. $749,000
635 Hancock St. Three-family family flat, built in 1899, 2,346 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,572-square-foot lot. $705,000
35 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $622,500
290 Walnut St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $620,000
85 Ekstrom Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $555,000
77 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,485-square-foot lot. $520,000
1106 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,712-square-foot lot. $485,000
923 Hancock St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $475,000
9 Bank St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 626 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $215,000
ACTON
4 Breezy Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,417 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,819-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
78 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,500-square-foot lot. $950,000
8 Berry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,980-square-foot lot. $895,000
51 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,060-square-foot lot. $845,000
95 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,226 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,200-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Meyer Hill Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $736,000
4 Preston Way #4 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $669,000
698 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,375 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,131-square-foot lot. $655,000
12 Wampus Ave. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
386 Great Road #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 490 square feet, 2 baths. $268,500
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #404 Condo. $1,500,000
30 Penniman Road #505 Condo. $1,500,000
30 Penniman Road #608 Condo. $879,000
3 Cambridge Terrace #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,470-square-foot lot. $654,321
59 Brighton Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $485,000
15 N Beacon St. #811 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $470,000
AMESBURY
46 Cutter Lane #46 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $889,000
25 Greenleaf St. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 3,664 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,084-square-foot lot. $850,000
55 Whittier Meadows Drive #55 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,985 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
66-B Lake Attitash Road. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $390,000
167 Kimball Road. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $309,900
25 Clarks Road #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
ANDOVER
7 Trevino Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,767 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
8 Furnari Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,833-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
40 High St. Three-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,876-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
109 Gould Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,057,500
1 Cyr Circle. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,600-square-foot lot. $853,000
7 Downing St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $805,000
26 River St. One-family old style, built in 1807, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $800,000
78 Princeton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,882-square-foot lot. $771,000
7 Sherry Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,034-square-foot lot. $700,000
6 Dartmouth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,881-square-foot lot. $650,000
332 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,797-square-foot lot. $535,000
98 Main St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
16 Balmoral St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
1 Colonial Drive #10A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
ARLINGTON
84-86 Harlow St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,960 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
4 Bradley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 3,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,568,000
18 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
1-3 Laurel St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1907, 2,701 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
116 Claremont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,167 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
53 Hawthorne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
20 Lakehill Ave. #1 Condo. $1,100,000
44 Park Ave Ext #44 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 2,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000
42 Franklin St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
28 Silk St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 2,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000
43 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $890,000
51 Rangeley Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 1,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $769,000
105 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1884, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $752,000
90 Robbins Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
52 Mount Vernon St. #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
1 Watermill Place #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 777 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $500,000
9 Colonial Village Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $322,000
ASHLAND
136 Myrtle St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $800,000
145 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 246,985-square-foot lot. $655,000
32 Algonquin Trl #32 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $577,601
153 Myrtle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $535,000
223 Leland Farm Road #223 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $518,000
18 Dean Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $500,000
AVON
70 Gill St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $306,500
AYER
60 Central Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
34 Pleasant St. #A Condo. $376,530
55 Littleton Road #22C Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $358,000
BEDFORD
4 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,087-square-foot lot. $1,715,000
12 Pickman Drive #12 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $891,000
29-31 Summer St. Two-family duplex, built in 1959, 1,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $815,000
93-95 South Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1785, 3,521 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,057-square-foot lot. $730,000
30 Independence Road. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,973-square-foot lot. $616,000
BELLINGHAM
83 Taunton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,440-square-foot lot. $650,000
239 Center St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $625,000
147 Bellwood Circle #147 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $607,000
22 Susan Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,078-square-foot lot. $575,000
80 Elbow St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,525-square-foot lot. $400,000
BELMONT
9 Indian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,167-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
53 Selwyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,045-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
28 Betts Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,466 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,509-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
125 Trapelo Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 527 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
BERLIN
31 Wheeler Hill Road #31 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $695,000
191 Lancaster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $370,915
BEVERLY
9 Old Planters Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,449-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
16 Corning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 1,887 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,931-square-foot lot. $1,052,615
10 Beaver Pond Road. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1975, 3,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 131,077-square-foot lot. $900,000
29 Grover St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $740,000
191 Bridge St. One-family split level, built in 1997, 1,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,984-square-foot lot. $700,000
24 Porter Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $630,000
2 Sargent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,850-square-foot lot. $612,000
102 Bisson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,828 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,785-square-foot lot. $600,000
119 Water St. #68 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
492 Cabot St. #3 Condo. $484,000
492 Cabot St. #2 Condo. $460,000
427 Cabot St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,518 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,850-square-foot lot. $425,000
37 Stone St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 825 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
45 Rantoul St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
40 Heather St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,200
BILLERICA
7 Chesterfield Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
7 Dyer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,005 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $790,000
1 Nicholas Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,802 square feet, 3 baths, on 11,688-square-foot lot. $690,000
6 Purcell Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,150-square-foot lot. $608,000
10 Balmoral Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,694-square-foot lot. $595,000
5 C St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
17 Deerfield St. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
4 Shady Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,361 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,755-square-foot lot. $475,000
6 Brentham Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
9 Kenmar Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $252,500
54 Connolly Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,760-square-foot lot. $210,000
BOLTON
82 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,465,000
103 Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $908,000
60 Sunset Ridge Lane #60 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000
42 Pondside Drive #42 Condo row-end, built in 2010, 1,915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000
71 Bolton Woods Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $585,000
BOSTON
430 Stuart St. #33G Condo. $5,330,000
220 Boylston St. #9011 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,266 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,266-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
156 W Newton St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1860, 3,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $3,700,000
1 Franklin St. #4310 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,200,000
45 Temple St. #606 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,175,000
110 Broad St. #901 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 2,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,150,000
7 Columbus Sq #3 Condo. $2,325,000
227 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,778 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,778-square-foot lot. $2,225,900
240 Devonshire St. #5907 Condo. $1,720,000
80-82 Endicott St. #3 Condo. $1,700,000
17 Worcester St. #9 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
7 Hanson St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1870, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,255-square-foot lot. $1,615,000
285 Columbus Ave. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1924, 1,324 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,324-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
566 Columbus Ave. #509 Condo. $1,600,000
240 Devonshire St. #3807 Condo. $1,525,000
74 Appleton St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,235-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
430 Stuart St. #24B Condo. $1,400,694
360 Newbury St. #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 1,141 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,141-square-foot lot. $1,267,500
350 North St. #702 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 918-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
19 Father Francis Gilday St. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,060,000
120 Fulton St. #5E Condo row-middle, built in 1853, 1,210 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
430 Stuart St. #24D Condo. $1,037,000
306 Columbus Ave. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 865-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
230-232 W Newton St. #F Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 712-square-foot lot. $1,001,000
1 Charles St S #PH101 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 725-square-foot lot. $930,000
35 Fay St. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $930,000
566 Columbus Ave. #612 Condo. $925,000
131 Marlborough St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1889, 795 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 795-square-foot lot. $910,000
70 Lincoln St. #L412 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,138-square-foot lot. $884,900
59 Fleet St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 900-square-foot lot. $865,000
448 Park Drive #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 990-square-foot lot. $850,000
448 Park Drive #7 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 990-square-foot lot. $805,000
41 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 724-square-foot lot. $800,000
31 Massachusetts Ave. #2-2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1869, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $795,000
77 Dix St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $782,000
37 Charter St. #1 Condo. $769,000
430 Stuart St. #1617 Condo. $765,000
26 Mount Vernon St. #4F Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 463 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 463-square-foot lot. $725,500
347 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $680,000
333 Maverick St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
78 Phillips St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 449 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 449-square-foot lot. $650,000
65 E India Row #4D Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $640,000
26 Hancock St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 694-square-foot lot. $635,000
21 Beacon St. #6T Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 591 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 591-square-foot lot. $630,000
16 Boardman St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,700
55 Lagrange St. #8F Condo. $599,000
549 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 513 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 513-square-foot lot. $575,000
549 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 439 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 439-square-foot lot. $550,000
247 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 410 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 410-square-foot lot. $472,500
21 Beacon St. #6D Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 290 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 290-square-foot lot. $419,900
366 Commonwealth Ave. #2J Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 216 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 216-square-foot lot. $410,000
36-C Joy St. #F2 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 290 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 290-square-foot lot. $407,500
6 Whittier Place #3F Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $390,000
132 Lincoln St. #9 Office condo, 1,324 square feet, on 1,324-square-foot lot. $375,000
566 Columbus Ave. #208 Condo. $326,000
430 Stuart St. #21B Condo. $280,700
BOXBOROUGH
20 Old Orchard Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1968, 1,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
71 Whitcomb Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $929,000
BOXFORD
7 Sagamore Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 131,987-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
40-A Joseph Smith Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 324,958-square-foot lot. $965,000
546 Ipswich Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $690,000
BRAINTREE
96 Eleanor Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,910 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,002-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
42 Oak St E One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,441-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
11 Butler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
486 West St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $900,000
144 Robert St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,984 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,802-square-foot lot. $850,000
38 Watson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $820,000
42 Old Carriage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,120 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,123-square-foot lot. $800,000
36 Andersen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $780,000
87 Mayflower Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,149-square-foot lot. $778,500
1216 Matthew Woods Drive #1216 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $738,000
32 Doris Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 2,673 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,534-square-foot lot. $735,000
57 Plymouth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $705,000
21 May Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $685,000
66 Division St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,107-square-foot lot. $660,000
298 Commercial St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
BRIDGEWATER
25 Sarah Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,360-square-foot lot. $869,900
7 Corrine Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,262-square-foot lot. $700,000
563 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,616-square-foot lot. $600,000
235 Park Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,834-square-foot lot. $593,000
297 Vernon St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,715-square-foot lot. $585,000
1429 Old Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,300-square-foot lot. $480,000
15 Lakeview Park Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,102-square-foot lot. $440,000
1 Old Cedar Vlg #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
220 Bedford St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
BRIGHTON
101-103 Colborne Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,608 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,892-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
57 Breck Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 3,012 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,249-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
55 Monastery Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,461 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
94 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,936-square-foot lot. $730,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #405 Condo. $725,000
43 Brackett St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,325-square-foot lot. $713,537
1992 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 897 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 897-square-foot lot. $629,000
44 Orkney Road #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 807-square-foot lot. $585,000
132 Lake Shore Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $580,000
1840 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 908-square-foot lot. $490,000
5 Bellvista Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1918, 796 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 796-square-foot lot. $490,000
290 Corey Road #14 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $465,000
84 Strathmore Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1941, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $415,000
36 Bellvista Road #47 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 495 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 495-square-foot lot. $365,000
BROCKTON
41 Hillberg Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1907, 3,717 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,804-square-foot lot. $770,000
183 Algonquin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $720,000
22 West Ave. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,611-square-foot lot. $679,900
477 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $630,000
22 Sycamore Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $620,000
1003 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 147,233-square-foot lot. $600,000
69 Lisa Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,156-square-foot lot. $570,000
358 Hillberg Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,452-square-foot lot. $560,000
35 Digby Ave. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $545,000
159 Clifton Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,367 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,317-square-foot lot. $540,000
77 Southworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $530,000
27 Brian Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,804 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,459-square-foot lot. $520,000
165 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $503,000
27 Connell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,082-square-foot lot. $485,000
36 Coral St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,496 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,383-square-foot lot. $475,000
26 Short St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $470,000
13 N Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1917, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $462,000
20 Stebbins Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,115-square-foot lot. $460,000
50 Torrey Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,603-square-foot lot. $459,900
712 N Quincy St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,253-square-foot lot. $450,000
124 Birchview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,182-square-foot lot. $430,000
144 Battles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,878-square-foot lot. $425,000
101 Norman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,071-square-foot lot. $422,000
147 Hubbard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $411,000
125 Edson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,025-square-foot lot. $410,000
219 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,574-square-foot lot. $410,000
91 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,428 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,096-square-foot lot. $400,000
102 Carl Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 1,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $390,000
23 S Leyden St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $390,000
17 Foster St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $378,000
1021 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1740, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,802-square-foot lot. $363,000
56 Sherman St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $350,000
24 Martin St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $330,000
142 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,471-square-foot lot. $306,250
1134 Montello St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $286,000
329 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,416-square-foot lot. $275,000
121 Bernard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,339-square-foot lot. $212,000
BROOKLINE
174 Laurel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,303-square-foot lot. $3,850,000
18 Monmouth Court. One-family row-end, built in 1876, 3,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,254-square-foot lot. $2,780,000
44 Vernon St. #46 Condo. $2,350,000
49 Verndale St. #51 Condo. $2,300,000
41 Goodnough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
189 Babcock St. #2 Condo. $1,715,000
150 Saint Paul St. #103 Condo low-rise, built in 2007, 1,698 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000
1265 Beacon St. #1001 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,185,000
44 Regent Circle #44 Condo, built in 1984, 1,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,182,500
630 Hammond St. #209 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000
465 Washington St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $880,000
99 Pond Ave. #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
33 Pond Ave. #222 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
38 Kilsyth Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 554 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $207,500
BURLINGTON
3 Clonmel Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,915 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,579-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
57 Washington Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,909-square-foot lot. $925,000
5 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $899,900
2 Town Line Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $820,000
4 Knollwood Court #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $774,000
190 Fox Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,733 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,321-square-foot lot. $690,000
6 Morrison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
29 Gedick Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $619,000
1 Brantwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $610,000
38 Manhattan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $325,000
CAMBRIDGE
12 Fayette St. #2 Condo. $4,100,000
69 Fayerweather St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 3,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
118 Holworthy St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,906-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
203 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1873, 2,168 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $2,170,000
359 Walden St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,644 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,507-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
23 Harrington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,449-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
3 Field St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,658 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
41 Tierney St. Two-family stack, built in 1904, 2,402 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,154-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
29 Otis St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,239 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,215,000
8-12 Museum Way #2106 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
13 Lilac Court. One-family townhse-end, built in 1981, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,263-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
551 Green St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 903 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000
46 Shepard St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 874 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $920,000
122 Webster Ave. #122 Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $911,000
54 Concord Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $819,000
77-79 Martin St. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000
1716 Cambridge St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $760,000
29 Concord Ave. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 497 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $579,000
1776 Massachusetts Ave. #6 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $570,000
11 Cogswell Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000
CANTON
30 Raven Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,895 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,329-square-foot lot. $1,472,000
24 Mohawk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,889 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,979-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
8 Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 945 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $813,000
124 Norfolk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,528-square-foot lot. $630,000
50 Randolph St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,630-square-foot lot. $615,000
CARLISLE
74 Greystone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 5,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 96,660-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
481 Curve St. One-family contemporary, built in 1968, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,354-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
237 Stoney Gate One-family decker, built in 1980, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 178,160-square-foot lot. $1,341,000
98 Wolf Rock Road. One-family decker, built in 1964, 2,292 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
8 Kays Walk #8 Condo. $1,070,000
10 Kays Walk #10 Condo. $922,855
2 Rocky Pt #2 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 3,739 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
CARVER
3 Cherry Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,611-square-foot lot. $581,500
13 Priscilla Mullins Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $575,000
CHARLESTOWN
90 Constitution Road #90 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,993 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,880,000
13 Wall St. One-family row-end, built in 1900, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 790-square-foot lot. $1,499,000
42 Soley St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,120,000
22 Mystic St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,020,000
42 8th St. #1523 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $983,000
197 8th St. #908 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 856 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $900,000
18 Lawrence St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000
58 Winthrop St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1855, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $725,000
4 Mead Street Court. One-family row-end, built in 1860, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $700,000
42 8th St. #1306 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
206 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1890, 667 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000
37 Sackville St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 525 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $491,000
CHELMSFORD
17 Kensington Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,402-square-foot lot. $759,899
22 Parlee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $715,000
10 Waterford Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $685,000
2 Jackson Road #2 Condo. $685,000
28 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,643-square-foot lot. $575,000
255 North Road #120 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
288 Wellman Ave. #288 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
6 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $472,000
6 Technology Drive #114 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
20 Garland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,140-square-foot lot. $400,000
255 North Road #167 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
189 Littleton Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $308,000
9 Glen Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
CHELSEA
160 Garfield Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,279 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,101-square-foot lot. $705,000
51 Crescent Ave. #PH8 Condo. $680,000
100 Boatswains Way #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
220 Spencer Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,010 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000
COHASSET
18 Dolan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 85,574-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
230 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,259 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,861-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
17 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1830, 3,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,934-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
12 Ledgewood Farm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,498 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
478 Beechwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,692-square-foot lot. $1,474,000
15 Wood Way One-family garrison, built in 1964, 2,333 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
20 Tad Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1883, 2,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
CONCORD
95 Westford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 5,003 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 222,877-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
135 Williams Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,279 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,860-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
44 Derby St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 2,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,904-square-foot lot. $1,594,000
33 Coburn Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,454-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
611 Hayward Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,398-square-foot lot. $951,000
55 Darton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $850,000
100 Keyes Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,516 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $699,000
135 Baker Ave. #135 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 83,387-square-foot lot. $279,700
DANVERS
5 Meghans Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,065-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
25 Robin Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,646 square feet, 3 baths, on 15,540-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
11 Ardmore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,112-square-foot lot. $930,000
31 Elliott St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 3,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $900,000
100 Kirkbride Drive #117 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
22 Princeton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,379-square-foot lot. $800,000
15 Princeton St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,107-square-foot lot. $675,000
25 Porter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,383 square feet, 2 baths, on 4,472-square-foot lot. $637,000
146 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
2 Hutton St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1950, 528 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,248-square-foot lot. $510,000
3 Grant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
11 Riverside Ave. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
DEDHAM
325 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
46 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,743 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,304-square-foot lot. $850,000
54 Hillsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $780,000
5 Whiting Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,432-square-foot lot. $665,000
46 Madison St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
16 Crest Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,215-square-foot lot. $638,000
10 Hillside Road. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,428-square-foot lot. $605,000
156 Carol Drive. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,763-square-foot lot. $541,125
62 Autumn Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,016-square-foot lot. $445,000
DORCHESTER
147 Grampian Way #4 Condo. $1,240,000
51 Wilcock St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,596 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $955,000
86 Brunswick St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 4,337 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $950,000
113 Dakota St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,127 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,214-square-foot lot. $870,000
62 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,408-square-foot lot. $839,000
6 Fernald Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,500 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,922-square-foot lot. $785,000
40 Devon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,726 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,970-square-foot lot. $775,000
37 Brent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $765,000
4 Wentworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,611-square-foot lot. $715,000
30 Tuttle St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,242-square-foot lot. $680,000
16 Oakwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
711 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,882 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $640,000
101 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,041-square-foot lot. $609,000
258 E Cottage St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $570,000
12 Capen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,710 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,506-square-foot lot. $565,000
25 Saint Marks Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
32 Brent St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,009-square-foot lot. $400,000
46 Adams St. #A7 Condo low-rise, built in 1962, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $330,000
59 Richfield St. #1 Condo. $300,000
DOVER
3 Powisset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,332 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,294-square-foot lot. $1,695,000
7 Hawthorne Lane #7 Condo Colonial, built in 2013, 3,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
12 Wakeland Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,858-square-foot lot. $675,000
DUNSTABLE
145 Off Pond St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1954, 560 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $400,000
18 Lake Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 1,134 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,077-square-foot lot. $230,000
DUXBURY
13 King Caesar Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,692 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,086-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
15 Union Hall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,988 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
2 Harveys Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,123 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,757-square-foot lot. $1,276,000
34 Tinkertown Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,906 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
90 Stoney Brook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,436-square-foot lot. $962,500
406 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $819,000
102 Tussock Brook Road #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000
EAST BOSTON
5 Seaver St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,385-square-foot lot. $660,000
156 Porter St. #431 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 970 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 970-square-foot lot. $635,000
37 Wordsworth St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $550,000
87 Putnam St. #1 Condo. $530,000
237 Webster St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 939-square-foot lot. $516,500
2-4 Shelby St. #2 Condo. $500,000
6 Shelby St. #3 Condo. $405,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
10 Arrow Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $600,000
231 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 369,824-square-foot lot. $575,000
10 Stone Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,306-square-foot lot. $549,000
603 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $500,000
640 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
36 Village Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,165-square-foot lot. $450,000
29 Rodeo Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,633-square-foot lot. $410,000
14 Evergreen Way One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,083-square-foot lot. $350,000
EASTON
16 Marshall Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 125,453-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
9 Erin Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,208 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
28 Sweet Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $925,000
14 Weather Vane Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,880 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,342-square-foot lot. $675,000
24 Shagbark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,256-square-foot lot. $640,000
642 Foundry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,916-square-foot lot. $640,000
24 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,675-square-foot lot. $557,900
165 Norton Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
45 Allen Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 140,263-square-foot lot. $281,250
4 Goodspeed Lane #B Condo. $227,000
EVERETT
94 Winslow St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,486 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $950,000
181 Bradford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,230 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $775,000
8 Bennett St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $720,000
66 Francis St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000
30 Chelsea St. #708 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,065 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
FOXBOROUGH
12 Camp Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,382 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
28 Windsor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,382 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
4 Ray Charles Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,877 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,530-square-foot lot. $830,000
55 Carroll Drive. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,630-square-foot lot. $785,000
13 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $614,900
10 Market St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 1,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $495,000
FRAMINGHAM
3 Nixon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 2,885 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,623-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
5 Mountain View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,716 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,056-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
200 Edmands Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 6,441 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,965-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
69 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1919, 3,722 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,948-square-foot lot. $905,000
2 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,027 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,032-square-foot lot. $904,000
115 Parmenter Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,411-square-foot lot. $830,000
28 Ledgewood Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $810,000
16 Gleason St. Two-family two family, built in 1882, 2,649 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $795,000
131 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $711,000
36 Cynthia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $600,000
729 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $588,000
71 Elda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,688-square-foot lot. $555,000
27 Belvidere Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,281-square-foot lot. $460,000
3 Warren Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $364,000
82 Bishop St. #82 Condo. $325,000
71 Prescott St. #71 Condo Town House, built in 1954, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000
FRANKLIN
11 Symphony Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 4,073 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 29,102-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
77 Brandywine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,697-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
15 Meadowlark Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,941 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,202-square-foot lot. $823,000
65 Daniels St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,461 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,291-square-foot lot. $815,000
7 Matthew Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,736-square-foot lot. $730,000
158 Longhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $680,000
117 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,207-square-foot lot. $668,000
3 Parmenter Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,255-square-foot lot. $616,900
135 Wachusett St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,499 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $582,000
13 Tuscany Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
90 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,798-square-foot lot. $332,100
FREETOWN
71 Bullock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $565,000
113 County Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,659-square-foot lot. $411,021
24 Central Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $398,900
GEORGETOWN
201 Central St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $542,700
GLOUCESTER
10-12 Norwood Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,241-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
116 E Main St. #1 Condo. $920,000
184 Atlantic St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,008 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,766-square-foot lot. $749,000
1144 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,290 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $610,000
8 Colonial St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,540 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,937-square-foot lot. $530,000
20 Cobblestone Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
11 Perkins Road. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,493-square-foot lot. $420,000
44 Lexington Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 836 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
16 Cleveland Place #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 647 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
GRAFTON
47 Bridle Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,525-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
62 Aspen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,006 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $820,000
50 Lincoln Lane #50 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $700,000
59 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $610,000
3 Northgate Court #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $502,500
24 Bernard Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 921 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $283,000
GROVELAND
16 Hardy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1896, 2,523 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $600,625
77 Gardner St. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,775-square-foot lot. $590,000
6 Coleman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $567,000
505 Diane Circle #505 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
61 Washington St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
HALIFAX
9 7th Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,762-square-foot lot. $445,000
174 Twin Lakes Drive #174 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $363,100
HAMILTON
134 Railroad Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,024 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $470,000
1 Dentali Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,452 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,899-square-foot lot. $352,000
HANOVER
164 Manns Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
74 Old Town Way One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $693,000
269 Water St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $650,000
312 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $600,000
132 Old Farm Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $540,000
221 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $440,000
221 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $400,000
HANSON
209 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $470,000
4 White St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $401,000
HARVARD
339 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,722 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 204,732-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
HAVERHILL
5 Wedgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,796-square-foot lot. $800,000
12 Emma Rose Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,630-square-foot lot. $799,900
17 Hannan Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $710,000
49 Hancock St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,123 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $610,000
10 Calumet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,201-square-foot lot. $550,000
17 Jefferson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $530,000
39 Muriel Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $435,000
130 Forest St. #130 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
15 Acorn St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
82-1/2 Howard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 756 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,129-square-foot lot. $400,000
54 S Riverview St. #54 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
111 Farrwood Drive #111 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
53 Lovejoy St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $380,000
109 Hunters Run Place #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $271,000
130 Old Ferry Road #A Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,000
58 Steeplechase Court #58 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 687 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
4 Grand Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $224,000
HINGHAM
186 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 5,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,017-square-foot lot. $3,750,000
25 Summit Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,519-square-foot lot. $2,399,000
11 Patriots Way One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $1,527,000
14 Winthrop Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
17 Forest Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,644-square-foot lot. $771,000
10 Shipyard Drive #514 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
9 Roc Fall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,928-square-foot lot. $624,000
1402 Tuckers Lane #1402 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
HOLLISTON
30 Foxwood Cv One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,384 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $860,000
13 Hillside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $840,000
1102 Highland St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $815,000
67 High St. Three-family conventional, built in 1871, 2,214 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $755,000
696 Washington St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,968 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $678,000
HOPKINTON
41 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 4,421 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,327-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
9 Stoney Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,897 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,043-square-foot lot. $1,345,000
47 Weston Lane #47 Condo. $944,000
40 Trevor Lane #40 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,889 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
7 Cole Drive #7 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,242 square feet, 3 baths. $725,000
12 Mount Auburn St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $228,000
HUDSON
28 Ruthellen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $910,000
3-A Stratton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,068-square-foot lot. $587,000
12 Alberta Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,016-square-foot lot. $520,000
143 Broad St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $518,000
7 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1874, 2,320 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,618-square-foot lot. $400,000
HULL
11 Seaview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,811-square-foot lot. $850,000
165 Samoset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 2,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $800,000
4 Marina Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
1181 Nantasket Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000
132 Bay St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
HYDE PARK
148 Summit St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,581 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,175-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
1915 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,368 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $840,000
17 Alvarado Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,196 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,456-square-foot lot. $720,000
14 Adams St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $650,000
62-A Business St. #62A Condo low-rise, built in 2004, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,267-square-foot lot. $516,500
25 Alpine St. #31 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 858-square-foot lot. $320,000
IPSWICH
63 Country Club Way One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 5,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,062-square-foot lot. $1,437,500
29 Hawk Hill Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 8,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,213-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
15 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,559-square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Green St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
1 Topsfield Road #B Condo. $350,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
55 Seaverns Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,508-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
71 Tower St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,432 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,380-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
106 Forest Hills St. #202 Condo. $700,000
36 Green St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,123-square-foot lot. $675,000
50 Jamaicaway #11 Condo row-middle, built in 1923, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $456,000
32 Robinwood Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 636-square-foot lot. $450,000
343 S Huntington Ave. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $445,000
3171 Washington St. #303 Condo. $439,000
18 Atwood Sq #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 530-square-foot lot. $375,000
KINGSTON
164 Wapping Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 3,976 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 202,554-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
306 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,425 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
7 Pine Ridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,944 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 181,210-square-foot lot. $705,000
257 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1735, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
34 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,584-square-foot lot. $490,000
30 West Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 805 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $450,000
1 Thomas St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 756 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,565-square-foot lot. $385,000
LAKEVILLE
125 Staples Shore Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,275-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Lang St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 315,678-square-foot lot. $720,000
9 Cottage Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 826 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 15,836-square-foot lot. $720,000
8 Fuller Shores Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,239 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,525-square-foot lot. $630,000
1 Trinity Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
12 Rivers Edge Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,900
9 Woods Edge Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $332,000
LAWRENCE
1 Washington Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $5,350,000
1 Wood Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $5,350,000
14 Prospect Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $5,350,000
150-152 Andover St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,020 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,918-square-foot lot. $730,000
10 Holly St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,974 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,760-square-foot lot. $620,000
221 Bailey St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,954 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $600,000
96 Oxford St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,272 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $475,000
8 Osgood St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,150-square-foot lot. $460,000
1 Campo Seco St. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,653 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,446-square-foot lot. $450,000
2 Lexington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,633 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $430,000
8 Cranshaw Place. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
51 Hofmann Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,915-square-foot lot. $400,000
17 Storrow St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,216 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
65 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,470-square-foot lot. $265,000
20 Knox St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
LEXINGTON
8 Cart Path Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,316 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
374 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $2,399,999
139 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 4,120 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,609-square-foot lot. $2,110,000
52 Waltham St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 5,429 square feet, 1 rooms, on 126-square-foot lot. $1,712,500
21 Hathaway Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,456,000
2 Rogers Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
6 Robinson Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,709 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,140,000
40 Sherburne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
22 Watertown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,580-square-foot lot. $1,043,800
LINCOLN
35 Sandy Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,971 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 135,888-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
71 Sandy Pond Road. One-family antique, built in 1878, 4,510 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,598,000
LITTLETON
12 Mannion Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 157,687-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
19 Andrea St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $660,000
20 Lakeview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,912-square-foot lot. $600,000
LOWELL
189 University Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1909, 4,035 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $860,000
80 Canton St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 3,525 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,026-square-foot lot. $683,000
39 Dover St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,253 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,445-square-foot lot. $682,000
1116 Varnum Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,011-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Kearney Sq #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 2,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
17 Kearney Sq #C3 Condo. $600,000
428 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,301-square-foot lot. $595,000
57 Martin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,075-square-foot lot. $582,900
224 Foster St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,950 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,012-square-foot lot. $570,000
238-A Appleton St. Two-family two family, built in 1891, 2,276 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,047-square-foot lot. $550,000
200 Trotting Park Road. One-family conventional, built in 1974, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,361-square-foot lot. $540,000
1400 Gorham St. #36 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,900
28 Marshall Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $475,000
81 Manchester St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900
91 Hastings St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,219 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,178-square-foot lot. $468,000
92 Chase Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,669-square-foot lot. $437,500
22 A St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,581-square-foot lot. $420,000
234 Beacon St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,698 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000
33 Ottawa St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,778-square-foot lot. $400,000
200 Rogers St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,000
98 Felton St. #98 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
17 Chase Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1950, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $306,000
373 Aiken Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
12 Jennifer Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,018-square-foot lot. $280,000
25 Congress Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,571-square-foot lot. $250,000
LYNN
95 South St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1883, 3,044 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,018-square-foot lot. $870,000
59 Baltimore St. Three-family, built in 1850, 2,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,508-square-foot lot. $807,000
29 Trinity Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,158 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $770,000
30 Emerald Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $715,000
429 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,007-square-foot lot. $710,000
15 Susan Drive #8 Condo. $709,000
116 Quinn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,950-square-foot lot. $650,000
36 Archer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,466-square-foot lot. $650,000
22 Ritchie Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,872-square-foot lot. $645,000
37 Lake View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,723-square-foot lot. $625,000
40 Mary Ellen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,719-square-foot lot. $600,000
96 Spring View Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,495-square-foot lot. $595,000
82 Laurel St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,709-square-foot lot. $570,000
15 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
23 Alden St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $550,000
165 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,560-square-foot lot. $532,000
103 Range Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,971-square-foot lot. $515,000
55 Sadler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $510,000
21 Lockwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $478,000
21 Carnes St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,858-square-foot lot. $470,000
56 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,022-square-foot lot. $453,300
369 Lynnfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,511-square-foot lot. $445,000
481 Broadway One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $442,900
151 Bellevue Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $435,000
29 Murray St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,358-square-foot lot. $330,000
5 Broadway Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,062-square-foot lot. $330,000
458-460 Eastern Ave. #16 Condo, built in 1970, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,573-square-foot lot. $312,000
LYNNFIELD
7 Russet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,550-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
16 Wildewood Drive. One-family split level, built in 1975, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,191-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
22 Wildewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,948-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
170 Moulton Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $920,000
30 Forest Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,529-square-foot lot. $885,000
MALDEN
86 Wyoming Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,093 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
12 Oak Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,561 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
458 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1935, 2,627 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,480-square-foot lot. $975,000
134 Clifton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,332-square-foot lot. $880,000
101 Bowman St. One-family split entry, built in 2018, 2,003 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $825,000
24 Maurice St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,158-square-foot lot. $710,000
253 Bainbridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $695,000
26 Brackenbury St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,571 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $665,000
113 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Lake St. One-family split entry, built in 1999, 1,904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $630,000
434 Medford St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $630,000
992 Salem St. #992 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
146 Pierce St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,009 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $570,000
263 Pearl St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $474,000
263 Pearl St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
397 Ferry St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 881 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
10 Linwood St. #214 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 977 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $408,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
12 Boardman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 2,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,514-square-foot lot. $4,750,000
3 Arbella St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 3,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,682-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
9 Bennett St. Two-family antique, built in 1730, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,351-square-foot lot. $750,000
MANSFIELD
1361 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 365,904-square-foot lot. $990,000
18 Mckenzi Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,349-square-foot lot. $901,000
535 Bird Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,667 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 209,088-square-foot lot. $805,000
45 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,525-square-foot lot. $634,900
163 Rumford Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,134 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
MARBLEHEAD
17 Skinners Path #17 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,612,000
80 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1730, 3,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,150-square-foot lot. $1,603,080
106 Harbor Ave. #2 Condo. $1,500,000
47 Glendale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,987 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,030-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
23 Leicester Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 3,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
6 Liberty Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,817 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
20 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1858, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $975,000
6 Dean Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,215-square-foot lot. $856,000
14 Robert Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
6 Treat Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $790,000
6 Ames Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,185-square-foot lot. $750,000
26 Turner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,057-square-foot lot. $735,000
58 Brackett Place #A Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
MARION
34 Register Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,875 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
459 Mill St. Two-family two family, built in 1840, 2,279 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,969-square-foot lot. $649,900
20 Giffords Corner Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,598-square-foot lot. $355,000
MARLBOROUGH
35 Wright Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,861 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $929,000
130 Ewald Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,704-square-foot lot. $865,000
1126 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1705, 2,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $755,000
17 Sherman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,682-square-foot lot. $711,950
22 Eager Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,985-square-foot lot. $675,000
1 Blossom Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,801-square-foot lot. $566,000
438 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,841-square-foot lot. $525,000
62 Frye St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,163-square-foot lot. $425,000
64 Nashoba Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
336 E Main St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
155 Pleasant St. #B9 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
MARSHFIELD
50 Cove St. One-family conventional, built in 2010, 2,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
1 Autumn Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $751,000
9 Crane Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,311-square-foot lot. $697,000
10 Schooner Way #10 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $668,000
304 Ocean St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,020 square feet, 1 bath. $585,000
23 Elliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,540-square-foot lot. $580,000
94 West St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $501,100
133 Tower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
89 Indiana St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $330,000
MATTAPAN
15 Cookson Terrace. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $810,000
225 W Selden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,960-square-foot lot. $570,000
3 Falcon Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
64 Mattapan St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,334-square-foot lot. $455,000
MAYNARD
20 Arthur St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
4 Apple Rdg #6 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
20 Reo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,987-square-foot lot. $260,000
MEDFIELD
7 Bridlefield Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,913 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,846-square-foot lot. $1,006,000
9 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,983-square-foot lot. $959,000
2 Harman Way #10 Condo. $775,000
25 Nebo St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,166-square-foot lot. $697,500
MEDFORD
112 Whitney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,442 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,901-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
30-32 Arlington St. #30 Condo. $1,325,168
35 5th St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,779 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,605-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
22 Jackson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
15 Lambert St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,499 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
15 Whitman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
35 Hancock St. Two-family two family, built in 1921, 2,171 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,026,000
12 George St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,211 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,189-square-foot lot. $900,000
86-88 George St. #86 Condo. $862,000
31 Essex St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,118-square-foot lot. $860,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D305 Condo. $860,000
70 Norwich Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $820,000
24 Hillside Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,505-square-foot lot. $749,986
34 Salem St. #PH2 Condo. $735,000
119 1st St. #121 Condo. $728,000
2 3rd St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,255-square-foot lot. $710,000
67 Andrews St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,410-square-foot lot. $671,000
890 Highland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $630,000
35 Bradshaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,331-square-foot lot. $625,000
22 Webber St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $612,000
10 3rd St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,000
4 Gilson Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,837-square-foot lot. $575,000
2500 Mystic Valley Pkwy #507 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,228 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $545,000
MEDWAY
2 Waterside Run #2 Condo. $688,729
4 Waterside Run #4 Condo. $685,903
8 Waterside Run #8 Condo. $679,900
6 Waterside Run #6 Condo. $665,987
23 Summer Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,997-square-foot lot. $630,000
172 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1846, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $417,000
MELROSE
222 E Foster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,749-square-foot lot. $1,123,200
106-108 Whitman Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $915,000
744 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,875 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $890,000
37 Temple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $760,000
124 Linwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $757,000
41 N Mountain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $625,000
300 Melrose St. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,006-square-foot lot. $619,900
49 Melrose St. #7G Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $382,000
180 Green St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
MERRIMAC
5-7 Bartlett St. #5 Condo. $435,000
12 Harriman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,143-square-foot lot. $305,000
METHUEN
99 Phoebe St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
81-83 Larchwood Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,700 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $765,000
42-44 Haverhill St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $690,000
82 N Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 3,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,884-square-foot lot. $660,000
48 Olive St. One-family gambrel, built in 1940, 2,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $574,900
14 Adams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,601-square-foot lot. $555,000
128 Oakland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,230-square-foot lot. $526,000
5 Landing Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $510,000
31 Chippy Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,634 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,685-square-foot lot. $450,000
39 Adelaide Ave. #39 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
23 Elm St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $272,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
135 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,865-square-foot lot. $800,000
99 Tispaquin St. MXU RES+NCOM, on 958,170-square-foot lot. $670,000
6 Gibbs Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $585,000
232 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 1,795 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 118,333-square-foot lot. $582,000
175 Plympton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 83,485-square-foot lot. $530,000
47 Sachem St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,523 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
24 Meadowlark Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900
103 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,888 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $463,000
87 Purchase St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
MIDDLETON
17 Sergeant Roode Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
19 Lewis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,592 square feet, 3 baths, on 20,957-square-foot lot. $1,169,000
28 Meadow Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $800,000
72 Fuller Pond Road #72 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
38 Village Road #312 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900
MILFORD
8 Casey Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,345-square-foot lot. $800,000
58 Field Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,361-square-foot lot. $793,000
48 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,886-square-foot lot. $685,000
50 Kodiak Lane #25 Condo. $589,900
25 North St. Two-family two family, built in 1875, 2,763 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $585,000
56 Lawrence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 777 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,902-square-foot lot. $520,000
93 Hayward St. #93 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $432,500
6 Memory Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,463 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $385,000
9 Country Club Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,567 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $369,000
13 Bowdoin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $340,000
40 Jionzo Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $315,000
MILLIS
29 Charles Way #219 Condo. $874,697
213 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 1720, 3,647 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $679,900
24 Ticonderoga Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $650,000
16 Heritage Path One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $615,000
76 Farm St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,245-square-foot lot. $300,000
MILTON
771 Brush Hill Road. One-family antique, built in 1770, 4,038 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
18 Chesterfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,695-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
60 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,767-square-foot lot. $865,000
NATICK
38 Curtis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,452-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
198-R Glen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 158,297-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
33 Fox Hill Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 2,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 29,407-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
12 Oak Knoll Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $833,000
10 Broads Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,385-square-foot lot. $800,000
11 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $795,000
11 Morgan Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,585 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
10 Nouvelle Way #T724 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,041 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $621,000
20 Garden Road #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $581,000
9 Arthur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $570,000
15 Church St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
NEEDHAM
115 Wilshire Park One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,309 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,925,000
381 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,025 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $2,615,000
16 Fair Oaks Park One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
38 Rybury Hillway One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,227 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $2,255,000
170 Richardson Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 3,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,880,000
664 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
62 Jarvis Circle #62 Condo duplex, built in 2012, 2,607 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,360,000
383 Hillside Ave. #383 Condo duplex, built in 2016, 2,865 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,234,000
18 Allindale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
741 Greendale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $850,000
100 Rosemary Way #327 Condo, built in 1986, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $466,000
NEWBURY
1 Oconnors Court. One-family conventional, built in 2001, 2,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
118 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $775,000
1 Maple Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,491-square-foot lot. $575,000
NEWBURYPORT
254 High St. #254 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 2,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
173-175 Storey Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,947 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,234-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
86 Prospect St. #86 Condo. $1,132,500
14 Parker Ridge Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $979,900
Zabriskie Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $880,000
18 Parker Ridge Way #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,868 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $879,900
5 Liberty St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,500
22 Kent St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $665,000
126 Merrimac St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
443 Merrimac St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
5 Woodman Way #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $511,000
58 Lime St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
6 Woodman Way #120 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,999
8 Doyle Drive. One-family, built in 2020, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,068-square-foot lot. $327,236
NEWTON
45 Sewall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 2,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,915-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
12 Orchard Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,108 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,896-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
15 Emerald St. #1 Condo. $1,760,000
82 Halcyon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,055 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,632-square-foot lot. $1,680,000
81-83 Athelstane Road. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 2,382 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
74 Elmhurst Road. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 2,375 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $1,529,000
32 Verndale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,905-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
11 Marion St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,208-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
115 Oakdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,361 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,432-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
15 Saint James St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,332-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1701S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $978,000
54 Bridge St. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,534-square-foot lot. $930,000
34 Prescott St. #C Condo. $845,000
625 Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,740-square-foot lot. $725,000
280 Boylston St. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $540,000
15 Chilton Place #15 Condo two family, built in 1898, 729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $505,000
73 Charlesbank Road #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 995 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,200-square-foot lot. $411,700
549 Centre St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 639 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,859-square-foot lot. $400,000
NORFOLK
39 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Wellfleet Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,273 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
NORTH ANDOVER
22 Wild Rose Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $1,201,000
47 Willow Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
88 Carlton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $987,500
50 Hay Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,001 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $950,000
183 Bear Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 3,496 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $920,000
256 Middlesex St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1906, 2,933 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $817,000
31 Stonecleave Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,569-square-foot lot. $815,000
585 Boxford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $737,500
1 Harvest Drive #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
1 Harvest Drive #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
148 Main St. #A214 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
148 Main St. #F243 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 895 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
148 Main St. #O405 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
20 Browns Court. One-family, built in 1900, 1,308 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $330,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
74 Henry B Riordan Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,528-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
6 Old Wood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,229-square-foot lot. $726,000
37 Germaine Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $680,000
57 Sutherland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,650-square-foot lot. $675,000
83 Paine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,300-square-foot lot. $660,000
53 Newell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,575-square-foot lot. $610,000
81 Oakridge Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,840-square-foot lot. $570,000
360 Oakridge Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,471-square-foot lot. $554,900
180 Park St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
58 Reed Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
32 Roland Baxter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,260-square-foot lot. $450,000
870 Landry Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
791 Old Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 3,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,812-square-foot lot. $340,100
224 Arnold Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,072-square-foot lot. $325,000
NORTH READING
27 Little Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,445 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,424-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
16 Freedom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,348,000
3 Lloyd Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $885,000
12 Sunset Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $830,000
3 Edgewood Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $355,000
3 Edgewood Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $325,000
NORTHBOROUGH
6 Captain Eager Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,438-square-foot lot. $689,000
16 Collins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,428-square-foot lot. $560,000
63 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,481-square-foot lot. $550,000
59 School St. #A23 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $230,000
NORTON
137 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 176,287-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
2 Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $735,000
12 Richmond Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,739 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,990-square-foot lot. $660,000
4 Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,730 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,085-square-foot lot. $610,000
25 Arrow Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
8 Wilbur St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,054-square-foot lot. $243,800
NORWELL
3 Clapp Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,861 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 273,992-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
185 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
369 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $999,000
738 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $810,000
NORWOOD
73 Hoyle St. Three-family family flat, built in 1899, 3,576 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,181-square-foot lot. $1,078,000
28 Lancelot Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,450 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,928-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
61 Mill Pond Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,113-square-foot lot. $985,000
115 Plantation Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $910,000
206 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1936, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $899,000
70-72 Union St. Two-family duplex, built in 1951, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,820-square-foot lot. $750,000
66 Ridgewood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,882-square-foot lot. $680,000
17 Howard St. #3 Condo. $675,000
107 Ellis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,930-square-foot lot. $570,000
50 Emerson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $547,500
93 Fales Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $535,000
403 Neponset St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
767 Washington St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $408,000
17 Harding Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,626-square-foot lot. $401,000
3 Endicott St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 831 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
315 Neponset St. #49 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000
PEABODY
5 Apple Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 3,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $924,900
27 Jackson Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,102-square-foot lot. $835,900
97 Russell St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,502-square-foot lot. $717,000
35 Redberry Lane #35 Condo townhse-end, built in 2005, 1,982 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
29 Styles Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,548-square-foot lot. $600,000
54 Endicott St. #54 Condo townhse-end, built in 2016, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
61 Gardner St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,386-square-foot lot. $550,000
33-R Felton St. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,787 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,351-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Beckett St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,531 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $490,000
19 Bourbon St. #93 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
75 Walnut St. #204 Condo, built in 2004, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $332,000
PEMBROKE
599 Washington St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 996 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $415,000
3 Plymouth St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 3,184 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,870-square-foot lot. $400,000
68 Chapel St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,926 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $386,000
48 Hobomock St. One-family contemporary, built in 1948, 1,495 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $302,000
PEPPERELL
38 Harbor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 172,349-square-foot lot. $570,000
7 Hotel Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,244-square-foot lot. $300,000
41 Groton St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
PLYMOUTH
65 Warren Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 4,604 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,651-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
14 Island Rock One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $1,118,000
10 Ardmore Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
24 N Triangle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $680,000
32 Fairway Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $675,000
14 Hat Trick Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,365-square-foot lot. $660,000
62 Mariners Way #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,457 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $624,900
4 Lawrence Road. One-family garrison, built in 1978, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $600,000
25 Diamond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
7 Russell St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 932 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $565,000
26 Shoreline Way One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $555,000
6 Black Cat Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $525,000
40 Hood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $520,000
21 Pretto Way One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,466 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $475,000
611 White Cliff Drive #611 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
66 Carver Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $419,000
46 Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $375,000
871 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,095 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,075-square-foot lot. $365,000
16 Matthews Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $357,000
15 Silver Birch Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1965, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $330,000
4 Marc Drive #4D3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
5 Marc Drive #5A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
5 Chapel Hill Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
564 State Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $235,000
36 Donna Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $221,733
681 State Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
QUINCY
5 Breck Place #5 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
19 Surfside Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 2,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,775-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
203 Elliot Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,312-square-foot lot. $880,000
5-7 Marsh St. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,763-square-foot lot. $837,500
139-141 Elmwood Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,360 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,479-square-foot lot. $780,000
16 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,217-square-foot lot. $775,000
68 Tyler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,338-square-foot lot. $770,000
53 Buckingham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $755,000
81 Rogers St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,692-square-foot lot. $750,000
32 Lancaster St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,486 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,334-square-foot lot. $720,000
1001 Marina Drive #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
15 George Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,265-square-foot lot. $700,000
511 Hancock St. #502 Condo. $700,000
1433 Furnace Brook Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $658,000
121 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,783-square-foot lot. $655,000
51 Beechwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,365-square-foot lot. $650,000
91 Edwin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $645,000
78 Arnold St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,774-square-foot lot. $640,000
54 Marshall St. One-family conventional, built in 1898, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,172-square-foot lot. $617,888
523 Hancock St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
999 Hancock St. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,037 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $612,000
10 Herbert Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,727-square-foot lot. $610,000
52 Dale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,716-square-foot lot. $600,000
55 Gridley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,558-square-foot lot. $600,000
650 Sea St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $600,000
89 Faxon Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,703 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,676-square-foot lot. $580,000
35 Bay State Road #35 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,389 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000
11 Dorchester St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
1025 Hancock St. #11M Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
100 W Squantum St. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 697 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $359,000
1025 Hancock St. #14E Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000
15 Alton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
115 W Squantum St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $299,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #821 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
179 Presidents Lane #3I Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $236,000
RANDOLPH
21 Hemlock Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $710,000
75 Johnson Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1995, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,940-square-foot lot. $688,500
449 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,150-square-foot lot. $610,000
721 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,669-square-foot lot. $520,000
25 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $500,000
7 Pauline St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $455,000
41 Vesey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,330-square-foot lot. $450,000
RAYNHAM
553 South St E One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $555,000
119 Francine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $372,500
READING
59 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,127 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,952-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
12 Pratt St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,461 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,550-square-foot lot. $955,000
43 Glenmere Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,880-square-foot lot. $865,000
11 Springvale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,512-square-foot lot. $775,000
22 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1897, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $760,000
39 Taylor Drive #2003 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
2 Haven St. #308 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,088 square feet, 1 rooms. $645,000
2 Haven St. #309 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,062 square feet, 1 rooms. $645,000
62 Abigail Way #2006 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900
57 Augustus Court #3004 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $489,000
237 Main St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 761 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
REVERE
129 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
216 Breedens Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,917-square-foot lot. $930,000
20 Washington Sq One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 3,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,655-square-foot lot. $825,000
120 Fenno St. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $780,000
137 Patriot Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,614-square-foot lot. $600,000
55 Proctor Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $575,000
13 Washington Sq One-family old style, built in 1900, 837 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,038-square-foot lot. $550,000
43 Kimball Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,900
495 Revere Beach Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 677 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $262,000
ROCKLAND
66 Damon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,683 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $625,000
431 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,775-square-foot lot. $587,500
218 E Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,481 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,720-square-foot lot. $565,000
249 Pond St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,585-square-foot lot. $560,000
ROCKPORT
10 Mount Locust Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,085 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,112-square-foot lot. $805,000
2 Pooles Terrace. Two-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $560,000
101 Granite St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1835, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
163 South St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
ROSLINDALE
28 Haslet St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,986 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
33 Symmes St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $910,000
16 Cornell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $769,000
111 Birch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,091-square-foot lot. $540,000
ROWLEY
6 Twin Hills Farm Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 4,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,350,000
ROXBURY
190 Hillside St. Three-family decker, built in 1895, 3,678 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
725-727 Parker St. #1 Condo. $1,100,000
725-727 Parker St. #2 Condo. $1,100,000
3 Stockwell St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,375-square-foot lot. $880,000
22-22A Montrose St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,130-square-foot lot. $798,000
487 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,107-square-foot lot. $690,000
126 Crawford St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,611 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $655,000
705 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 881 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $629,900
17 Highland Park Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1986, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $420,000
35 Blue Hill Ave. Two-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,097 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $413,000
25 Fountain St. #410 Condo. $269,200
SALEM
49 Washington Sq #49 Condo Town House, built in 1834, 2,186 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $850,000
34 America Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,349 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
116 Federal St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1782, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $569,000
51 Lafayette St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,752-square-foot lot. $560,000
12 Tanglewood Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
275 Essex St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,545-square-foot lot. $535,000
50 Freedom Holw #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $419,000
Bakers Is One-family camp/cabin, built in 1911, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $375,000
39 Harbor St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 933 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,516-square-foot lot. $360,000
25 Roslyn St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $312,000
185 Lafayette St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $310,000
SALISBURY
504 N End Blvd #C Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
89 Atlantic Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1945, 1,895 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,874-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
9 Cottage Way Two-family duplex, built in 1976, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $775,000
15 Glenwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,404 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,443-square-foot lot. $749,500
1 Morning Fog Circle #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
13 Jak Len Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
219 Beach Road #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
SAUGUS
30 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $725,000
50 Forest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,773 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,703-square-foot lot. $650,000
19 Whitney St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $626,000
19 Gilway St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,072-square-foot lot. $595,000
14 Castle St. One-family old style, built in 1913, 1,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $560,000
123 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $524,000
15 Laconia Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $500,000
117 Winter St. #8 Condo. $460,000
15 Rice St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $232,000
SCITUATE
67 Surfside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 5,027 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
123 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
5 Moorland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $875,000
9 Garfield St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $699,000
21 Bittersweet Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,349 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,267-square-foot lot. $640,000
28 Lighthouse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $216,479
SHARON
4 Preserve Way #16 Condo. $2,095,000
6 Tisdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
385 E Foxboro St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,141 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
16 Belcher St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,362 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,263-square-foot lot. $957,500
23 Colburn Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,278 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $900,000
14 Flintlock Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $840,000
596 Mountain St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1993, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $755,000
575 Massapoag Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $740,000
32 Spring Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,789-square-foot lot. $710,500
3 Webb Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $640,000
SHERBORN
84 N Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
33 Wildwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 4,461 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
SHREWSBURY
10 Settlers Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,322-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
15 Kalamat Farms Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,106-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
27 Rockwell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,172-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
650 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
25 Knowlton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 3,563 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $824,000
18 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,376 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,035-square-foot lot. $780,000
72 S Quinsigamond Ave. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,477 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $650,000
111 Howe Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,689-square-foot lot. $647,000
43 Wachusett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,386-square-foot lot. $610,000
34 Worthington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,544 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $540,000
16 Chamberlain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1916, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
118 Bumble Bee Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,922 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $510,000
70 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,916-square-foot lot. $400,000
19 Eaglehead Terrace #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000
50 Shrewsbury Green Drive #J Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000
SOMERVILLE
75 10 Hills Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 3,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,904-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
106 Hudson St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,408 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,474-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
37 Warner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,490 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,065-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
38 Illinois Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,001 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,276-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
36 Springfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,207 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,481-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
129 Boston Ave. #A Condo. $1,070,000
192 Washington St. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,049,900
51 Oliver St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 2019, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000
197 Washington St. #205 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000
60 Cross St E #207 Condo. $820,000
12 Morton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,000
94 Jaques St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $775,000
10 Austin St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000
20 Acadia Park #2 Condo decker, built in 1909, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000
400 Washington St. #PH4 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,094 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $710,000
35 Pinckney St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1905, 861 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000
76 Franklin St. One-family cottage, built in 1890, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,223-square-foot lot. $450,000
45 Lowell St. #45 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $333,000
SOUTH BOSTON
514 E Broadway #4 Condo. $2,000,000
825 E 4th St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,274 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,274-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
90 I St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,544-square-foot lot. $895,000
178 W 4th St. #4B Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,152-square-foot lot. $890,000
49 L St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $890,000
617 E 5th St. #1 Condo. $890,000
14-16 Jenkins St. #2 Condo. $842,000
762 E 8th St. #3 Condo. $800,000
532 E 3rd St. #1 Condo. $799,900
165 M St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,035-square-foot lot. $775,000
110 O St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $769,000
13 Emmet St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $700,000
40 Baxter St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 936-square-foot lot. $650,000
314-330 W 2nd St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 559 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 559-square-foot lot. $612,500
723 E 4th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 611 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 611-square-foot lot. $565,000
125 W 7th St. #A Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 757 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 757-square-foot lot. $347,100
528 E 3rd St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 635 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 635-square-foot lot. $249,500
SOUTHBOROUGH
32 Lovers Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 3,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 116,305-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
32 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,031 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
154 Boston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
12 Woodbury Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,501 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $673,000
STONEHAM
22 Wright St. #3 Condo. $1,025,000
9 Brookbridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 2009, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,733-square-foot lot. $1,011,000
109 Elm St. #B Condo. $925,000
3 Rose Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,901 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $800,000
15 Lucy St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $615,000
8 Common St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
426 Main St. #506 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $462,000
STOUGHTON
16 Copperwood Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,949 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
504 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,873-square-foot lot. $500,000
66 Copperwood Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
220 Greenbrook Drive #220 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
22 Parker Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $382,500
81 Summer St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $364,000
STOW
68 Dunster Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 3,268 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,454-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
22 Randall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,712 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,558-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
41 Apple Blossom Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,675 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,905-square-foot lot. $908,000
47 Orchard Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000
239 Sudbury Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $600,000
SUDBURY
6 Ruddock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
16 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
119 White Pond Way #A17 Condo. $1,063,915
121 White Pond Way #A16 Condo. $953,065
5 Saxony Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $910,000
130 Heron Lane #30 Condo. $824,995
SWAMPSCOTT
27 Blodgett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,447 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $2,025,000
21 Buena Vista St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,703 square feet, 3 baths, on 18,959-square-foot lot. $685,000
432 Humphrey St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,158 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
52 Crescent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,507 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $575,000
238 Windsor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $530,000
TEWKSBURY
70 Idlewild Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,568 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
287 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2005, 1,386 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,550-square-foot lot. $800,000
91 Maureen Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,328 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,532-square-foot lot. $800,000
121 Fox Run Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,174 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $784,000
138 Beech St. One-family two story, built in 1975, 1,830 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $760,000
53 Trull Brook Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,948 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $720,000
51 Worthern Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
240 Old Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,884-square-foot lot. $695,000
10 Oloughlin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,568 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $680,000
28 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,065 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
79 Pringle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,568 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $590,000
12 Merrimack Meadows Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,520 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $565,000
11 Forest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,914 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
1563 Andover St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800
1563 Andover St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800
100 Decarolis Drive #100 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $470,000
1418 Main St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
9 Lloyd Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 906 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $455,000
TOPSFIELD
28 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,789-square-foot lot. $1,024,000
42 S Main St. #2 Condo. $685,000
281 Rowley Bridge Road #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
136 Ipswich Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,498-square-foot lot. $415,000
TOWNSEND
178 Fitchburg Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 296,339-square-foot lot. $510,000
21 Cedar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,132-square-foot lot. $425,000
444 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $222,500
UPTON
140 Glen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $456,000
WAKEFIELD
9 Butternut Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,299-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
22 Pheasantwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 3,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,458-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
232 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $995,000
51 Whittier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,399-square-foot lot. $910,000
178 Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,432-square-foot lot. $905,000
33 Cordis St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,984-square-foot lot. $900,000
288 Albion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,110-square-foot lot. $810,000
80 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $765,000
5 2nd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $700,000
894 Main St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $671,000
17 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,289 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $655,000
39 Myrtle Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,709-square-foot lot. $625,000
44 Salem St. #F Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
266 Albion St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
554 Main St. Two-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,689-square-foot lot. $334,000
107 Vernon St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 594 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $333,000
50 Tuttle St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 526 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $328,000
WALPOLE
7 Old Town Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $1,749,000
11 Trafalgar Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
28 Sunnyrock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,638 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 101,059-square-foot lot. $1,212,000
72 Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,240-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
326 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $890,000
953 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,159 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
37 Stone St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $740,000
2312 Pennington Drive #2312 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
13 Pilgrim Way One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
3 Stone Hill Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,001-square-foot lot. $545,000
13 Merganser Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $507,000
272 Union St. #272 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
WALTHAM
30 Robbins St. #2 Condo. $1,250,000
36 Arcadia Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,096-square-foot lot. $850,000
62 Lowell St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,938 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $830,000
55 Colburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,975-square-foot lot. $800,000
121 Pond St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000
18 Willow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,320 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,626-square-foot lot. $700,000
1206 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,527 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,622-square-foot lot. $655,000
31 Hammond St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $630,000
38 Wadsworth Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
172 Rose Hill Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,252-square-foot lot. $600,000
30 Dorchester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,283-square-foot lot. $599,500
6 Montview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,282-square-foot lot. $575,000
45 Jacqueline Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000
WATERTOWN
133 Barnard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 2,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
13 York Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1952, 2,800 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,584-square-foot lot. $1,234,567
38 Marshall St. Two-family Town House, built in 1897, 2,838 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,569-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
209-211 Summer St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,176-square-foot lot. $810,000
8 Locust Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
296 Mount Auburn St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,900
236 Sycamore St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $610,000
83 Holt St. #83 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
86 Duff St. #86 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000
20 Putnam St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
32 Whites Ave. #D65 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
WAYLAND
43 Highland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,890-square-foot lot. $2,170,000
11 Keith Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,144 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,342-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
5 Hickory Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,508-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
7 Meadowview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,131-square-foot lot. $899,000
32 Red Barn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,450-square-foot lot. $877,500
143 Boston Post Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,113-square-foot lot. $785,000
WELLESLEY
78 Arnold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,464 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 29,624-square-foot lot. $5,450,000
3 Ordway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 6,087 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,115-square-foot lot. $3,050,000
29 Maurice Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,611 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,625-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
46 Fiske Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 3,671 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
45 Upson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,950-square-foot lot. $1,705,000
84 Wellesley Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 1,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,822-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
32 Kingsbury St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,144 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,448-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
25 Thomas Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,886-square-foot lot. $855,000
WENHAM
2 Princemere Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,212-square-foot lot. $1,505,000
23 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $855,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
291 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $728,000
47 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $515,000
544 Manley St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $400,000
WEST NEWBURY
101 Bachelor St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $405,000
WEST ROXBURY
92 Lasell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,107-square-foot lot. $920,000
208 Weld St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,011-square-foot lot. $839,000
34 Redlands Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $807,000
105 Clement Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,995-square-foot lot. $750,000
142 Keystone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,538-square-foot lot. $700,000
425 Lagrange St. #212 Condo. $675,000
425 Lagrange St. #104 Condo. $618,000
1100 VFW Pkwy #105 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,029-square-foot lot. $588,000
25 Westmoor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $585,100
95 Laurie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,913-square-foot lot. $575,000
25 Westmoor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $540,000
425 Lagrange St. #108 Condo. $240,800
425 Lagrange St. #309 Condo. $202,900
WESTBOROUGH
24 Wayside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,133-square-foot lot. $950,000
3307 Peters Farm Way #3307 Condo. $624,065
3106 Peters Farm Way #3106 Condo. $516,995
5 Old Flanders Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,688-square-foot lot. $460,000
3210 Peters Farm Way #3210 Condo. $405,000
3403 Peters Farm Way #3403 Condo. $400,000
WESTFORD
22 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,272-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
10 Chicory Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,541-square-foot lot. $1,123,000
3 Drew Xing One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,355 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $910,000
3 Howard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $880,000
26 Navajo Terrace #26 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $801,000
57 Village View Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,003-square-foot lot. $799,000
43-R Beaverbrook Road. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $715,000
96 Concord Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $635,000
13 Leland Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $558,000
14 Farmhouse Row #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 891 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
43-R Beaverbrook Road. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $350,000
WESTON
102 Wellesley St. One-family victorian, built in 1896, 4,995 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 72,632-square-foot lot. $3,425,000
110 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 3,587 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 98,768-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
WESTPORT
948 Drift Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 131,595-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
127-C Brayton Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $852,000
78 Amory Petty Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $611,000
219-W Tickle Road. One-family cottage, built in 1926, 868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $325,000
WESTWOOD
127 Greenhill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,614-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
47 Gloucester Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,053-square-foot lot. $780,000
48 Lakeshore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,161-square-foot lot. $515,000
WEYMOUTH
19 Clubhouse Drive #19 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 2,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,042,000
430 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,985-square-foot lot. $750,000
51 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,082-square-foot lot. $750,000
95 Neck St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $700,000
91 Hinston Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
57 Village Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,961-square-foot lot. $510,000
200 Justin Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000
90 Trotter Road #3404 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000
263 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,400-square-foot lot. $450,000
188 Summer St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $403,000
69 Vine St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $352,100
26 Greentree Lane #22 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
26 Greentree Lane #24 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
WHITMAN
34 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,183-square-foot lot. $530,000
82 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,578-square-foot lot. $508,000
637 Temple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,882-square-foot lot. $490,000
1005 Auburn St. #J3 Condo. $479,900
42 Harton Ross Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,724-square-foot lot. $470,000
680 Temple St. #A2 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,530 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
60 Kendrick St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,720-square-foot lot. $460,000
1005 Auburn St. #E3 Condo. $454,900
1 Paradise Lane #H4 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,161 square feet, 2 baths. $450,000
679 Plymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,698-square-foot lot. $450,000
1 Paradise Lane #M1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,142 square feet, 2 baths. $405,000
100 Franklin St. #D4 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
WILMINGTON
317 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
7 Webber St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $970,000
7 Virginia Road. One-family gambrel, built in 2008, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $775,000
4 Sparhawk Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $750,000
6 Draper Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $700,000
168 Lowell St. #2 Condo. $674,900
18 Kelley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $650,000
13 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $575,500
33 Columbia St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 1,383 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $569,900
WINCHESTER
222 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,874-square-foot lot. $2,860,000
11 S Gateway One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,606-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
15 Tufts Road #15 Condo. $1,430,000
17 Tufts Road #17 Condo. $1,425,000
29 Edward Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $945,000
4 Ware Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,263-square-foot lot. $870,000
64 Highland Ave. #11 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
400 Cross St. #304 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $706,000
WINTHROP
15 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,231 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,564-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
151 Strandway One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,283 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,467-square-foot lot. $825,000
550 Pleasant St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000
68 Bates Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $755,000
91 Undine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,274 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,363-square-foot lot. $710,000
124 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $552,000
WOBURN
10 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 3,231 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,481-square-foot lot. $925,000
15 Independence Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,810 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,287-square-foot lot. $890,000
22 Derby Drive #22 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,900
101 Mishawum Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Marion St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,680-square-foot lot. $710,000
36 Cambridge Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $619,900
7 Edith Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $590,000
361 Mishawum Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $375,000
1011 Main St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #2 Condo. $278,400
3 Albert Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $247,000
WRENTHAM
26 Rhodes Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 95,625-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
160 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, on 25,008-square-foot lot. $1,243,600
25 Welcome Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,888-square-foot lot. $999,900
120 Laurie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $876,000
49 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1830, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,524-square-foot lot. $499,000
30 Clark Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,500
