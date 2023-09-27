1 in 3 people feels ‘trapped’ in their housing situation, report finds

Address newsletter
It’s a brutal housing market out there. It has been for years.
To gauge buyer sentiment, All Star Home, a home improvement service provider, surveyed 1,000 homeowners across the United States about their moving habits and regrets.
They released the findings on Tuesday. Here are the highlights:
Of the respondents who haven’t moved in the past three years, about a third feel trapped, 33% plan on moving, and nearly 80% think buying a home is more difficult now.
Unexpected costs are the biggest regret, followed by missing an old neighborhood or city, as well as missing an old home.
Nearly one-third regret how much they spent on moving, while about a quarter of the respondents said they wish they hadn’t paid what they did for their new home. High mortgage rates also played a role. The mortgage rate slid past 7% weeks ago and shows no signs of slipping into the sixes anytime soon.
Twenty-two percent of the respondents who purchased a home bought a fixer-upper, and of those respondents, 32% regretted it, according to the survey.
Housing experts have warned buyers not to waive the home inspection to get a property. Nearly half of the buyers All Star Homes surveyed who did so regretted it.
