Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 27)

ABINGTON

19 Platt St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $580,000

71 Randolph St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $484,000

ACTON

8 Barts Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $1,417,000

510 Acorn Park Drive #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 3,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,345-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

20 Captain Browns Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $955,000

22 Devon Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $648,000

25 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

525 Tumbling Hawk #525 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $494,000

ALLSTON

30 Penniman Road #303 Condo. $705,000

30 Penniman Road #203 Condo. $680,000

59 Brighton Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $495,000

AMESBURY

18 Bartletts Reach #18 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

75 Main St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $436,000

6 Estes St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $285,000

9 Winter St. #A Condo family flat, built in 1910, 546 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

ANDOVER

32 Hidden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,699-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

3 Ivana Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 3,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,330,000

10 Whittemore Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,167 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,260-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

6 Candlewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,585-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

7 Belle Isle Way One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,401 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,149-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

16 Bobby Jones Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,160,000

5 Furnari Farm Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

12 Patriot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,395-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

207 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,133 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,292-square-foot lot. $750,000

66 Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,953 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $615,000

170 Haverhill St. #124 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

1 Colonial Drive #4A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

ARLINGTON

35 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1909, 2,543 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

102 Alpine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

245 Highland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,747 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,182-square-foot lot. $940,000

19 Tufts St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $693,000

35 Tufts St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $550,000

47 Mystic St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000

990 Massachusetts Ave. #B21 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

AVON

169 Packard St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,631-square-foot lot. $485,000

718 W Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 1,979 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,925-square-foot lot. $455,000

BEDFORD

21 Kendall Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

22 Alaska Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $549,000

BELLINGHAM

100 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Northern Lights Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,706 square feet, 2 baths, on 9,931-square-foot lot. $660,000

7 Candlelight Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2015, 2,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,399-square-foot lot. $640,000

75 Taunton St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,203-square-foot lot. $549,000

18 Stella Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,795-square-foot lot. $475,000

640 Maple Brook Road #640 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $395,000

BELMONT

7 Garrison Road. One-family garrison, built in 1941, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

669-671 Belmont St. Three-family old style, built in 1923, 3,151 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,387-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

46-48 Colby St. Two-family old style, built in 1917, 2,543 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,924-square-foot lot. $1,048,000

10-12 Russell Terrace. Two-family old style, built in 1920, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,823-square-foot lot. $905,000

BEVERLY

34 Old Planters Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,228-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

492 Cabot St. #1B Condo. $452,500

42 Williams St. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,877-square-foot lot. $450,000

50 Rantoul St. #501 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

492 Cabot St. #1A Condo. $329,900

BILLERICA

15 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,960-square-foot lot. $685,000

1 Webb Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $433,000

BOLTON

337 Wattaquadock Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $610,000

BOSTON

2-A Milford St. Three-family row-end, built in 1890, 3,585 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $5,400,000

4-A Milford St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,895 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $5,400,000

430 Stuart St. #30A Condo. $5,100,000

120 W Newton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 3,010 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,978-square-foot lot. $5,000,000

430 Stuart St. #23A Condo. $4,440,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #404 Condo free-standng, built in 1999, 4,511 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 4,511-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #405 Condo. $3,200,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #406 Condo. $3,200,000

188 Brookline Ave. #23E Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $2,930,000

240 Devonshire St. #4103 Condo. $2,625,000

129 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1862, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

21 Wormwood St. #611 Condo. $2,537,500

20 Rowes Wharf #TH9 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,776-square-foot lot. $2,340,000

451 Marlborough St. #1W Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,175,000

1 Marlborough St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $1,980,000

145 Warren Ave. #1 Condo. $1,650,000

903 Beacon St. #2 Condo. $1,499,000

430 Stuart St. #1516 Condo. $1,450,000

1 Franklin St. #1811 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 948 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,390,000

47 Hancock St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,083-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,225,000

27 Cleveland Place. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 609-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

175 Portland St. #4 Office condo , 2,976 square feet, on 2,976-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

216 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,005-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

566 Columbus Ave. #306 Condo. $950,000

232 W Canton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 788-square-foot lot. $915,000

236 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1881, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 980-square-foot lot. $900,000

25 Dunster Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $900,000

22 Medfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,001-square-foot lot. $859,000

280 Commonwealth Ave. #307 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 659 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 659-square-foot lot. $852,000

90 Mount Vernon St. One-family row-middle, built in 1826, 4,996 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,352-square-foot lot. $825,000

80-82 Endicott St. #2 Condo. $775,000

8 Garrison St. #707 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $690,000

80 Broad St. #205 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $615,000

84 Prince St. #3A Condo row-end, built in 1900, 656 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 656-square-foot lot. $590,000

1721 Washington St. #312 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 711 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $576,105

8 Garrison St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 495 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 495-square-foot lot. $552,000

BOXBOROUGH

188 Swanson Road #327 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $224,900

BRAINTREE

803 Commercial St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $750,000

23 Longwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $720,000

426 John Mahar Hwy #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

501 Commerce Drive #3312 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

15 Skyline Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000

BRIDGEWATER

293 Hayward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $585,000

1895 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $325,000

BRIGHTON

5 Leamington Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,338 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,549-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

31 Priscilla Road. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,133-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

434 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,369-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

26 N Crescent Circuit Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,364 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

99 Tremont St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,121 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $875,000

6 Atkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $720,000

46 Waverly St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,164-square-foot lot. $500,000

1666 Commonwealth Ave. #44 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 573 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 573-square-foot lot. $408,000

59 Lanark Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $385,000

6 Cypress Road #606 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 594 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 594-square-foot lot. $375,000

22 Chiswick Road #18 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $365,000

BROCKTON

44 Martland Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1874, 3,696 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,828-square-foot lot. $850,000

25 Arthur St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,856 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Fern Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,177-square-foot lot. $605,000

556 W Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $585,000

396 W Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,987-square-foot lot. $550,000

223 Copeland St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,744-square-foot lot. $475,000

72 Lisa Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,639-square-foot lot. $450,000

374 Quincy St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,399-square-foot lot. $429,900

331 N Cary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,363-square-foot lot. $415,000

64 Menlo St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

108 Oak Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $226,000

BROOKLINE

135 Lagrange St. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 3,978 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,250-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

18 Evans Road. One-family old style, built in 1919, 3,714 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,631-square-foot lot. $2,660,018

134 Salisbury Road #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 3,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,440,000

142 Bellingham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,771-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

1272 Beacon St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,855,000

189 Babcock St. #1 Condo. $1,675,000

38 Loveland Road #38 Condo decker, built in 2005, 2,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,400,000

72 Wallis Road. One-family bi-level, built in 1977, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,762-square-foot lot. $940,000

22 Chestnut Place #316 Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $744,000

125 Pleasant St. #107 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 853 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $675,000

60 Babcock St. #56 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

BURLINGTON

1 Princeton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,550-square-foot lot. $1,715,000

1 Bates St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,443-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

43 Bedford St. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,277-square-foot lot. $880,000

CAMBRIDGE

17 Lancaster St. One-family victorian, built in 1883, 3,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,681-square-foot lot. $5,100,000

9 Blanchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

6 Winslow St. Three-family decker, built in 1911, 3,069 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,445-square-foot lot. $1,970,000

152 Charles St. #1 Condo. $1,855,000

21 Montgomery St. #21 Condo , built in 1894, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,662,500

14-16 Granville Road #2 Condo. $1,000,000

40 Inman St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $900,000

20 Saint Paul St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $895,000

1 Earhart St. #507 Condo two story, built in 2006, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $880,000

22 Bigelow St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000

12-16 Ellery St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $729,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #315 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

10 Shepard St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 473 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

CANTON

48 Kenney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,415-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

14 White Sisters Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,067-square-foot lot. $860,000

421 Walpole St. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,900-square-foot lot. $700,000

28-A Walnut Knls Two-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,238-square-foot lot. $660,000

48 Indian Woods Way #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,273 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $659,900

84 Walpole St. #6K Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

CARLISLE

332 Russell St. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $948,000

CARVER

15 Woodhaven St. One-family split level, built in 1982, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $660,000

7 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $490,000

3 Everett St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $450,000

15 Lillian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $350,000

CHELMSFORD

6 Castlewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,541-square-foot lot. $920,000

22 Kelshill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $830,000

7 Buckman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,596-square-foot lot. $681,000

12 New Fletcher St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,550-square-foot lot. $581,500

32 Carlisle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $465,000

19 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

360 Littleton Road #B10 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

COHASSET

48 Nichols Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,487-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

26 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,033-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

CONCORD

349 Main St. One-family , built in 1896, 3,230 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,652-square-foot lot. $2,249,000

215 Virginia Road. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,265-square-foot lot. $1,417,000

780 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $777,000

70 Isaac Davis Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,806-square-foot lot. $600,000

DANVERS

4 Hidden Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,566-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

25 Conant St. #1 Condo. $520,000

42 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1869, 1,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

34 Bayview Terrace #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #104 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 942 square feet, 1 bath. $230,000

DEDHAM

60 Solaris Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,648-square-foot lot. $855,001

114 Madison St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $766,000

18 Pond Farm Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $760,000

24 Mount Hope St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,717 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $620,000

309 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,716-square-foot lot. $470,000

16 N Stone Mill Drive #1024 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $413,000

DORCHESTER

29 S Munroe Terrace. Three-family decker, built in 1927, 4,473 square feet, 20 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

87 Westville St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,585 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,699-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

472 Ashmont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,465 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,087-square-foot lot. $950,000

14-16 Jacob St. Two-family two family, built in 2001, 2,234 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $870,000

58 Sawyer Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,534-square-foot lot. $813,000

267 Normandy St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,446 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,396-square-foot lot. $730,000

44 Mascot St. #44 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $600,000

3 Pearl St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $575,000

DOVER

12 Fox Run Road. One-family mansion, built in 2020, 8,010 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 89,647-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

DUNSTABLE

12 Woods Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 3,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $680,000

DUXBURY

74 Peterson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 3,301 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $2,460,000

37 Bow St. One-family antique, built in 1716, 2,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

3 Deacons Path #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,451 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

70 Tussock Brook Road #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

EAST BOSTON

221 E Eagle St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,862 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,168-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

148 Faywood Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,818-square-foot lot. $825,000

80-84 Moore St. #5 Condo. $755,000

80-84 Moore St. #3 Condo. $660,000

80-84 Moore St. #2 Condo. $649,000

80-84 Moore St. #4 Condo. $645,000

80-84 Moore St. #1 Condo. $599,000

77 Byron St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

159 Cottage St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 543 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 543-square-foot lot. $315,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

50 W Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1869, 1,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,780-square-foot lot. $530,000

508 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 730 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,210-square-foot lot. $400,000

78 Crystal Water Drive #78 Condo free-standng, built in 2000, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $365,000

EASTON

27 Black Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,356-square-foot lot. $832,500

22 Reynolds St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,092-square-foot lot. $590,000

489 Turnpike St. #5-8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $400,000

20 Sharron Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $268,000

EVERETT

19 Waters Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1877, 1,882 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $830,000

92 Irving St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,265 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $320,000

68 Linden St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

FOXBOROUGH

5 Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,368-square-foot lot. $805,000

41 Elm St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

20 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,837-square-foot lot. $393,000

FRAMINGHAM

257 Belknap Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 5,475 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

282 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,710 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,177-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

70 Edgebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,204-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Crestwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,312-square-foot lot. $820,000

162 Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 3,012 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $760,000

58 Sloane Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,268-square-foot lot. $605,000

2 Universal St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

2 Universal St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

4 Bishop St. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,221 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

FRANKLIN

3 Beechwood Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $679,000

323 Eagles Nest Way #323 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

895 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,845-square-foot lot. $500,000

108 Highwood Drive #108 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

113 Highwood Drive #113 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $215,000

GEORGETOWN

107 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,042-square-foot lot. $645,000

GLOUCESTER

21 Horton St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 948 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

9 Summit St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,542 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 Beach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,106 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,425-square-foot lot. $620,000

66 Adams Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,322 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,580-square-foot lot. $620,000

1018 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,307-square-foot lot. $560,000

GRAFTON

120 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $815,000

8 Canton Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,909 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 943,945-square-foot lot. $650,000

65 Hudson Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $595,000

3 Hovey Pond Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,547-square-foot lot. $397,000

51 Carroll Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $340,000

GROVELAND

16 Lanen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $485,000

HANOVER

185 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

25 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $537,000

HANSON

200 Gray Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,603 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,515-square-foot lot. $857,500

92 Litchfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $840,000

136 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $620,000

HARVARD

23 Candleberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $960,000

HAVERHILL

33 Colonial Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 2,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,816-square-foot lot. $760,000

1352 Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,852 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $670,000

10 Nottingham Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,660-square-foot lot. $640,000

16 Hazen Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $620,000

50 Wayne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,422-square-foot lot. $540,000

90 8th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $530,000

265 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $525,000

61 Woodland Park Drive #61 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

2 Cross Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

14 7th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,283-square-foot lot. $482,500

234 Brickett Hill Circle #234 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,673 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

43 Downing Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $439,000

20 Lackey St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $410,000

13 Hanover St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

116 Locust St. #116 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000

4 Parkview Lane #B Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 676 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $269,000

HINGHAM

13 Martins Cove Road. One-family conventional, built in 2006, 4,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 39,715-square-foot lot. $4,800,000

170 Otis St. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 3,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

66 Lincoln St. One-family antique, built in 1737, 4,693 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,071-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

29 Franklin Rodgers Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

5 Charles Everett Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,381 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,770-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

13 Kilmer Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 938 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,607-square-foot lot. $1,562,000

10 Sherwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,610-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

22 Governor Andrew Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,630-square-foot lot. $850,000

5 Hazelwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

HOLBROOK

4 Juniper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $443,000

35 Dale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 924 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $200,000

41 Juniper Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,389 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $200,000

HOPKINTON

36 Greenwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,708 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 125,897-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

12 Jamie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,809 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

45 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,468-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

16 Heartwood Way #16 Condo , built in 2016, 1,880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

132 Hayden Rowe St. Two-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,762 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,215-square-foot lot. $690,000

HUDSON

8 Green St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,852 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $660,000

278 Manning St. #1303 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $356,000

HULL

12 Crest Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1880, 3,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,666-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

16 Helen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,585 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,032-square-foot lot. $525,000

HYDE PARK

81 Lodgehill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,627-square-foot lot. $655,000

90 Sherrin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,144-square-foot lot. $545,000

32 Williams Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1983, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $378,000

IPSWICH

2 Farragut Road #5 Condo. $369,900

4 Farragut Road #3 Condo. $315,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

384 Arborway Three-family conventional, built in 1930, 4,568 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

48 Jamaica St. Three-family decker, built in 1914, 3,114 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,110-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

160 Williams St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,420 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

120 Paul Gore St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,077-square-foot lot. $750,000

77 Woodlawn St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,014 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $597,000

20 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1914, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,024-square-foot lot. $575,000

176 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,499 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,499-square-foot lot. $445,000

332 Jamaicaway #206 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 463 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 463-square-foot lot. $281,593

KINGSTON

73 Ring Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,768 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $730,000

26 Arbor Hills Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

LAKEVILLE

17 Long Point Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 5,194 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,344-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

19 Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,780-square-foot lot. $730,000

57 Long Point Road #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $527,500

LAWRENCE

54-56 Bodwell St. Two-family duplex, built in 2010, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,736-square-foot lot. $750,000

66-68 Crescent St. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 3,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,751-square-foot lot. $675,000

26-28 Stearns Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 2,986 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $589,000

5-7 Pleasant Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,514-square-foot lot. $580,000

76 Bunkerhill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,807 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,870-square-foot lot. $577,500

67 Milton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,346 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

72 S Bowdoin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,572-square-foot lot. $480,000

125 Bailey St. One-family conventional, built in 2001, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $400,000

LEXINGTON

6 Jonas Stone Circle. One-family mansion, built in 1989, 5,516 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $3,172,000

127 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

226 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,114-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

42 Arcola St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

5 Belfry Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 2,286 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,868-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

4 Lillian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

11 Marshall Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,068-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

67 Potter Pond #67 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,812 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

8 Cary Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,862-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

405 Concord Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,742-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

106 Potter Pond #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $730,000

55 Potter Pond #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,049 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $591,000

LITTLETON

58 Spectacle Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $913,000

8 Reed Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,691-square-foot lot. $665,000

LOWELL

4 Riverby St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 4,534 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,943-square-foot lot. $735,000

952 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,895 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $675,000

119 5th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,742 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

20 Freda Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,122-square-foot lot. $615,000

84 B St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $390,000

357 Boylston St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,634 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

1961 Middlesex St. #F Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

549 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,499-square-foot lot. $340,000

100 Park Ave W #B9 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,063 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

1 Coburn Place. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,334 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,221-square-foot lot. $240,000

LYNN

322 Essex St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,103 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Lyman St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,565 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,174-square-foot lot. $820,000

83-85 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 2000, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,045-square-foot lot. $770,000

72 Bulfinch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,555-square-foot lot. $675,000

7 Lander St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,591 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,973-square-foot lot. $535,000

56 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,022-square-foot lot. $512,000

36 Elizabeth St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,456-square-foot lot. $505,000

37 Parkland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,650-square-foot lot. $475,000

297 Chatham St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $400,000

67 Hood St. #1 Condo , built in 1915, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,745-square-foot lot. $355,000

200 Locust St. #103 Condo high-rise, built in 1989, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $200,000

LYNNFIELD

11 Willis Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 3,756 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,191-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

380 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 5,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 123,484-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

39 Edward Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $830,000

MALDEN

113 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $860,000

1470-1472 Eastern Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,896-square-foot lot. $835,000

42 Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,994 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,957-square-foot lot. $835,000

220 Lebanon St. #1 Condo. $750,000

5 Pamela Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $691,000

102 Hawthorne St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $650,000

30 Franklin St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

20-30 Daniels St. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

1 Dexter St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $388,000

150 Elwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,624-square-foot lot. $360,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

2 Hickory Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1964, 2,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,936-square-foot lot. $1,222,000

MANSFIELD

44 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,335-square-foot lot. $650,000

MARBLEHEAD

4 Homestead Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,972-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

26 Beverly Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $889,000

MARION

60 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,454-square-foot lot. $937,500

119 Quails Xing One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,264-square-foot lot. $545,000

MARLBOROUGH

29 Orchard St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,407 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,266-square-foot lot. $660,000

44 Queensview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,034-square-foot lot. $590,000

50 Village Drive #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

120 Newton St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,909-square-foot lot. $475,000

52 Village Drive #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B16 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

MARSHFIELD

148 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $1,332,500

14 Brighton St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $900,000

532 Ocean St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $839,000

96 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,910 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,524-square-foot lot. $720,000

43 Bayberry Road. One-family cottage, built in 1957, 618 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $465,000

76 Island St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $390,000

MATTAPAN

45 Mattapan St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,456-square-foot lot. $675,000

41 Westmore Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1989, 1,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $274,900

MAYNARD

1 Sarah Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,890 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $870,000

22 Arthur St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

122 Waltham St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $475,300

MEDFIELD

145 Harding St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,503-square-foot lot. $903,000

7 Spring Valley Road. One-family split level, built in 1975, 2,177 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,944-square-foot lot. $755,000

208 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,409-square-foot lot. $700,000

MEDFORD

44 Greenleaf Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,536 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

77 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,906 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,192-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

6 Dunbar Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,626 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $900,000

195 Lawrence Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,303-square-foot lot. $860,000

240 Salem St. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D207 Condo. $820,000

8 Held Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $730,000

MEDWAY

4 Cynthia Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $660,000

370 Village St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $555,000

MELROSE

195 Melrose St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

28 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,527-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

187 Melrose St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $860,000

MERRIMAC

81 Church St. Two-family antique, built in 1705, 4,181 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,956-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

17 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,315 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $767,000

METHUEN

10 Morgan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $935,000

83 Brown St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,887-square-foot lot. $770,000

400 Merrimack St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1946, 2,483 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $575,000

50 Howe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $555,000

83 Derry Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,614-square-foot lot. $555,000

62 Ayers Village Road. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $540,000

15-B Mystic St. #15B Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $492,000

31 Duston Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,282 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $247,500

35 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $225,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

21 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,595 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,068-square-foot lot. $815,000

621 Wareham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,054 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $600,000

122 Arch St. Two-family two family, built in 1904, 2,104 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $565,000

8 Elisha Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,699 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

3 Peirce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $375,000

MIDDLETON

38 Village Road #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $472,000

MILFORD

158 Walden Way #158 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

30 Taft St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,312-square-foot lot. $590,000

53 Kodiak Lane #35 Condo. $584,900

24 Trinity Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 Grant St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $495,000

4 Shadowbrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $296,000

MILLIS

1 Frontier Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $1,529,500

23 Bogastow Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $891,523

112 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 127,631-square-foot lot. $762,000

432 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $700,000

MILTON

30 Governor Stoughton Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

NATICK

74 Hartford St. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $660,000

NEEDHAM

970 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,771 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,408,000

NEWBURY

7 Pauls Way One-family conventional, built in 1979, 4,256 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 133,729-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

NEWBURYPORT

8 77th St. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,015-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

87 Storey Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,590-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Christopher St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $625,000

34 Temple St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1865, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $579,500

59 Milk St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000

NEWTON

31 Botsford Road. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,198 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,996-square-foot lot. $3,499,000

500 Dudley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 4,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,186-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

14 Columbine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,460 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,387-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

148 Church St. #1 Condo. $1,700,000

148 Church St. #2 Condo. $1,615,000

29 Montclair Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,090-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

371 Cherry St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,113 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,810-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

28 Halcyon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,637 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $1,182,368

16-18 Jasset St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,867-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

415 Parker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,210 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

265-267 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,268 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,702-square-foot lot. $951,000

326 Adams St. #326 Condo. $940,000

210 Nahanton St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,532 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $915,000

68 Chestnut St. #6 Condo. $612,500

37 Commonwealth Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $522,000

NORFOLK

16 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 115,113-square-foot lot. $935,000

9 Boydes Xing #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

12 Sumner St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000

NORTH ANDOVER

531 Johnson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $672,500

3 Walker Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

1 Washington St. #A Condo. $525,000

1 Washington St. #B Condo. $520,000

168 Crescent Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,317-square-foot lot. $470,000

13 Oak Knoll Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900

70 Broadway #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

5 Taylor St. One-family ranch, built in 1927, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,986-square-foot lot. $240,000

NORTH READING

5 Erwin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $910,000

5 Willard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $665,000

9 Rodgers Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $650,000

23 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $440,000

NORTHBOROUGH

6 Spruce Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $670,000

490 Main St. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 534,046-square-foot lot. $425,000

NORTON

8 Horton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,639-square-foot lot. $940,000

62 Godfrey Drive #62 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $514,900

14 Lagoon Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,280-square-foot lot. $300,000

NORWELL

11 Bayberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,454,000

253 Prospect St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,446 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $860,000

NORWOOD

61-63 Maple St. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,960 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,359-square-foot lot. $900,000

79 Rosemary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,502-square-foot lot. $879,000

16 Cedar Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,998-square-foot lot. $743,000

56 Davis Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,900-square-foot lot. $743,000

22 Dorset St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,010-square-foot lot. $635,000

217 Rock St. #H8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 691 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

PEABODY

3505 Woodbridge Road #3505 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

17 Oak Leaf Way #17 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

26 Eagan Place #26 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

6 Ledgewood Way #19 Condo , built in 1984, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000

20 Beacon Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,214-square-foot lot. $432,617

PEMBROKE

34 4 Winds Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Greenwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,790-square-foot lot. $710,000

74 Littles Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1959, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

131 Indian Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $569,900

24 Barker Square Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,500

25 Reservoir Road #24 Condo. $437,565

4 Alice Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,898-square-foot lot. $382,500

PEPPERELL

17 Celestial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,919 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,085-square-foot lot. $812,000

95 Lowell Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

5 Countryside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,240-square-foot lot. $475,000

PLYMOUTH

117 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $870,000

40 Tinkers Blf #40 Condo. $869,900

70 Winding Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,647 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $825,000

14 Reed Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $805,000

32 Sterling Blvd #32 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $611,000

53 Crabtree Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

7 Russell St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $570,000

28 Old Field Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

363 Lunns Way One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,989-square-foot lot. $560,000

8 Jaye St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

464 Lunns Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1999, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $554,000

3 Derek Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,499-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Stafford St. One-family , built in 1900, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $540,000

1 Mariners Way #1304 Condo. $484,400

4 Swan Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,352-square-foot lot. $475,000

58 Stockade Path One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $451,000

15 Harvard Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

9 Great Wind Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $444,500

15 Standish Ave. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #202 Condo. $299,900

27 Ocean Walk Drive #206 Condo. $299,900

181 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $275,750

182 Halfway Pond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 3,192 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $251,000

QUINCY

60 Harrington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,340-square-foot lot. $770,000

36 Ridgeway St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

53 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

75 Davis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $695,000

12 Border St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Seaport Drive #2605 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,299 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

45 Hancock St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,500

166 Quincy Shore Drive #124 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

1022 Hancock St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $552,830

8 Prospect Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,860-square-foot lot. $530,000

200 Falls Blvd #I301 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

111 Warren Ave. #5F Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $312,000

RANDOLPH

315 North St. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,229 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,090-square-foot lot. $450,000

15 Thompson Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

21 Devine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,882-square-foot lot. $225,000

RAYNHAM

57 Dean St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 3,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,671-square-foot lot. $649,000

8 Mowry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $537,000

270 Elm St W One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 40,088-square-foot lot. $475,000

183 Leonard St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,900

READING

23 Green Meadow Drive #23 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,601 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,475,000

22 Chapin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1947, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

62 Deering St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,109-square-foot lot. $669,000

REVERE

163 Crest Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,707-square-foot lot. $916,000

19 Roosevelt St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,220 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,932-square-foot lot. $700,000

280 Reservoir Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,133-square-foot lot. $625,000

468 Proctor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $585,000

73 Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1917, 2,108 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $465,000

19 Cove St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $325,000

29 Martin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,252-square-foot lot. $300,000

ROCKLAND

41 Franklin Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $385,000

ROSLINDALE

69 Walter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

308-310 Cummins Hwy Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,534 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,726-square-foot lot. $1,000,500

38 Granfield Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,252-square-foot lot. $570,000

650 South St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $530,000

28 Bexley Road #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1940, 529 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 529-square-foot lot. $310,000

ROWLEY

80 Spencer Knowles Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,606-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

ROXBURY

491 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,717 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 851-square-foot lot. $1,599,000

877 Harrison Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2002, 1,600 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $725,000

151 Crawford St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,933 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,709-square-foot lot. $640,000

14 Quincy St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,839-square-foot lot. $530,000

25 Fountain St. #308 Condo. $202,900

SALEM

1 Shore Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,678 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,448-square-foot lot. $785,000

15 Freedom Holw #15 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,000

102 Leach St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,101-square-foot lot. $414,500

21 Southwick St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,026-square-foot lot. $412,000

11 Church St. #703 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 982 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

SALISBURY

8 17th St W One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $935,000

11 Mason Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $622,000

75 Atlantic Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,037 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

233 Beach Road #A13 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,385 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $469,000

SAUGUS

82 Hammersmith Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,722-square-foot lot. $870,111

19 Horton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,399-square-foot lot. $695,000

15 Laurel St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,922 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $665,000

22 Anawan Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $605,000

27 Dustin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $580,000

11 Cliftondale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,516-square-foot lot. $570,000

21 Victor St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,948-square-foot lot. $530,000

423 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $515,000

28 Western Ave. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $510,000

14 Elaine Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $415,000

11 Essex St. #D Condo. $310,000

SCITUATE

18 6th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,377-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

1 Atlantic Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,200

SHARON

9 Hampshire Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,603-square-foot lot. $665,000

SHERBORN

64 Greenwood St. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 5,402 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

SHREWSBURY

75 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,866-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

17 Willet Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,157 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,615-square-foot lot. $880,000

12 Browne Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $814,000

3 Revere Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $805,000

37 Canna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 Cook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $642,000

372 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $640,000

90 Bumble Bee Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,826-square-foot lot. $612,500

21 High St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,381-square-foot lot. $590,000

3 Fyrbeck Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,135-square-foot lot. $500,000

39 Shirley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,382-square-foot lot. $305,000

SOMERVILLE

22 White Street Place #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,625,000

142 Powder House Blvd Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,014 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $1,553,000

42 Clarendon Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1925, 3,375 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,223-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

34 Simpson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,111 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

66 Hudson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,377 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,739-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

123 Pearson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,518-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

221 Beacon St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,252,000

14 High St. Three-family family flat, built in 1935, 3,004 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,096-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

124 Highland Ave. #205 Condo. $1,140,000

74 Lowell St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $990,000

312 Beacon St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $977,000

24 Kensington Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1850, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $960,000

135 Willow Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 2006, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

38 Vernon St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,480 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,527-square-foot lot. $900,000

54-56 Clarendon Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,000

36 Clyde St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Bolton St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 1915, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

SOUTH BOSTON

851 E Broadway One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,927 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,125-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

120 M St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1870, 2,143 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 925-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

774 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $1,997,500

157 O St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1905, 2,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,308-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

9 Glover Court #3 Condo. $1,225,000

9 Glover Court #1 Condo. $1,100,000

858 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,602 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,602-square-foot lot. $975,000

757 E 5th St. #757 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 957-square-foot lot. $820,000

225 Dorchester St. #18 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,178 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

170 I St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 2015, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000

736 E 6th St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2006, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $680,000

183 W 5th St. #3 Condo. $670,000

183 W 5th St. #2 Condo. $660,000

63 Melcher St. #209 Condo mid-rise, built in 1916, 519 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $625,000

183 W 5th St. #1 Condo. $610,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

44 Sears Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 7,916 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 313,632-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

4 Middle Road. One-family old style, built in 1812, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,708-square-foot lot. $620,000

STONEHAM

5 Sparhawk Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $990,000

85 Central St. #B Condo. $825,000

3 Drummond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $770,000

3 Crosby St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $529,000

11 Fuller St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,476 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,667-square-foot lot. $450,000

35 Wright St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,638-square-foot lot. $375,000

200 Fellsview Terrace #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

STOUGHTON

117 Pinewood Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $625,000

41 Jessica Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

59 Meadowood Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $402,000

1483 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,180-square-foot lot. $400,000

64 Kim Terrace #B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $395,000

STOW

71 Pompositticutt St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $780,000

167 Harvard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 134,165-square-foot lot. $450,000

SUDBURY

15 Kendra Drive. One-family , built in 2006, 5,498 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 57,424-square-foot lot. $2,330,000

38 Fox Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,344 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

37 Bigelow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,817 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,241-square-foot lot. $1,912,500

123 Barton Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $900,000

127 Heron Lane #45 Condo. $862,500

125 Heron Lane #46 Condo. $850,000

24 Hudson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,443-square-foot lot. $735,000

24 Woodland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $550,000

SWAMPSCOTT

77 Blodgett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 4,478 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,716-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

304 Humphrey St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,903 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $895,000

22 Shelton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,665-square-foot lot. $769,000

16 Bar Link Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

TEWKSBURY

121 Sawyers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

447 Kendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,534 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $765,000

68 Juniper Lane #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,371 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $565,000

14 Ellington Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,718-square-foot lot. $560,000

33 Heath St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,048 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $532,000

83 Apache Way #83 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $465,000

TOWNSEND

44 Dudley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,121-square-foot lot. $500,000

WAKEFIELD

68 Holland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $940,000

7 Auburn St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,858-square-foot lot. $815,000

22 Lake St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $791,000

15 Thistledale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $660,000

141 Montrose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,581-square-foot lot. $450,000

WALPOLE

5 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,045-square-foot lot. $1,199,500

4402 Pennington Drive #4402 Condo. $599,995

5 Rainbow Pond Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,427 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $340,000

15 Winthrop St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

WALTHAM

66 Milner St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,688 square feet, 3 baths, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

7-9 Oak St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,709 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $925,000

52 Wellington St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $800,000

56 Irving St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $787,000

115 Taylor St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

8 Florence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

74 School St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

107 Clocktower Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $293,895

WATERTOWN

23-25 Commonwealth Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1903, 3,795 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

14 Prospect St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 2,250 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $930,000

4 Repton Circle #4201 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000

23 Homer St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

56 Bigelow Ave. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,110 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

18 Pierce Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000

81 Pierce Road #81 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

227 Coolidge Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

920 Belmont St. #920 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $402,500

183 Mount Auburn St. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 728 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

WAYLAND

258 Pelham Island Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,227-square-foot lot. $1,276,000

16 Willard St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1865, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000

WELLESLEY

89 Monadnock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,862 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 20,187-square-foot lot. $5,603,194

19 Longmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 6,394 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 20,707-square-foot lot. $4,216,875

5 Vane St. One-family garrison, built in 1938, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,990-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

85 Grove St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

2 Metacomet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,803 square feet, 3 baths, on 15,634-square-foot lot. $995,000

WEST ROXBURY

41 Park St. One-family victorian, built in 1920, 3,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,562-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

28 Billings St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,868 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

38 Caspar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,220 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

5245 Washington St. #8 Condo. $729,900

50-56 Broadlawn Park #223 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,163 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,163-square-foot lot. $450,000

WESTBOROUGH

2 Grindstone Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,133 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,969-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

7 Samuel Harrington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,385 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,559-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

31 Byard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,667-square-foot lot. $900,000

3211 Peters Farm Way #3211 Condo. $451,655

WESTFORD

124 Carlisle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,226-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

41-R Beaverbrook Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 3,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 226,512-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

41 Indian Ridge Terrace #41 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $714,000

34 Nutting Road. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,208-square-foot lot. $710,000

11 Arapahoe Way #11 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $697,500

5 Cummings Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,115-square-foot lot. $610,000

WESTON

5 Irving Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,690-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

WESTPORT

14 Aimes Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 3,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 64,120-square-foot lot. $975,000

14 Hunters Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $750,000

81-A Sylvia Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 520 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 11,711-square-foot lot. $475,000

50 Robert St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $339,000

WESTWOOD

77 Hemlock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,638 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

86 Lakeshore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,501-square-foot lot. $835,000

17 Sunrise Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,163-square-foot lot. $815,000

WEYMOUTH

50 Duncan Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,925 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,848-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

2 Mutton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,021-square-foot lot. $987,000

4 Mutton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,026-square-foot lot. $987,000

4 Blair Grn One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,484-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Veda Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,004-square-foot lot. $782,000

25 Camp St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,378 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,677-square-foot lot. $775,000

24 Holmes Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,084-square-foot lot. $700,000

266 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1838, 2,922 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,950-square-foot lot. $700,000

39 Raycroft Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $680,000

41 Echo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $675,000

112 Donnellan Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Edith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1933, 1,823 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

88 Greenvale Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $612,500

59 Sagamore Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1943, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,366-square-foot lot. $560,000

9 Palmer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,244-square-foot lot. $500,000

1012 Pleasant St. #34 Condo townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

163 Roosevelt Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,101 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $486,000

159 Tall Oaks Drive #H Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

1601 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $350,000

1047 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 984 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,918-square-foot lot. $340,000

46 Greentree Lane #32 Condo , built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,000

575 Broad St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 913 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $319,000

WHITMAN

211 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,369 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,648-square-foot lot. $587,000

236 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,413-square-foot lot. $376,500

159 Auburn St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 27,465-square-foot lot. $300,000

WILMINGTON

23 Hopkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,563-square-foot lot. $695,000

6 Hanson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $646,400

3 Hanson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $435,000

WINCHESTER

1 Marshall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $1,899,000

437 Highland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,435 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,112-square-foot lot. $937,000

WOBURN

24 Derby Drive #24 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

26 Derby Drive #26 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

28 Hiawatha Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $729,000

6 Jean Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,986-square-foot lot. $645,000

5 Surrey Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $590,000

80 N Warren St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 849 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

WRENTHAM

1205 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 197,773-square-foot lot. $840,000

479 Shears St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,821-square-foot lot. $350,000

15 Hillcrest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,110 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,833-square-foot lot. $339,950

42 Cooks Circle. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 339,779-square-foot lot. $300,000

