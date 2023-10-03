Real Estate News Jackie Kennedy’s former Georgetown estate heads to auction The opulent compound includes 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and 5 half baths across the three homes. The Federal-style mansion was also the residence of Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and the former Miss America Yolande Fox. Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Following the tragic assassination of President Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy purchased an 18th-century residence in Georgetown, known as the “Baker House,” to be her personal home.

She would move again a year later as the home attracted too much attention from the public and especially the paparazzi. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal-style mansion was also the residence of Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America Yolande Fox. Now combined with two other homes to create a massive 16,300-square-foot mansion, the property hit the market last year for $26,500,000, but is currently priced at $19,500,000, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Advertisement:

It is going to a no-reserve auction on October 24th.



The opulent compound includes 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and 5 half baths across the three homes. The former Kennedy home has been meticulously maintained, with original fireplaces, impressive grand entry hall, and wood-paneled library.

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Renovations have created a showplace home with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. An elegant dining room with gold-leaf ceiling, a gym, an executive office, and a spacious-modern kitchen are just a few of the home’s amenities.

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

The second floor is devoted to a spacious primary suite with parquet flooring, spa-quality bath, and a private balcony with garden views. Four additional bedrooms feature en-suites, and a lofted observation deck offers stellar views of the property and surrounding city, including the Washington Monument.

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

The additional homes are connected via passageways as well as an underground parking lot. One of the homes features a fantastic Italianate entertaining room and three bedrooms, while the other offers five bedrooms with oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and elegant molding throughout. All three homes offer modern luxury while retaining their unique and historic character.

. – Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Georgetown is an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C., known for its Federal homes, fine dining, and luxury hotels.

Advertisement:

Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Auction conducted by Concierge Auctions will conduct the auction.