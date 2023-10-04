Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 4)

ABINGTON

109 Regency Lane #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

98 Thicket St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,125-square-foot lot. $365,000

ACTON

524 Main St. #1 Condo. $1,350,000

8 Piper Road. One-family antique, built in 1862, 2,013 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $901,000

7 Flagg Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $755,000

14 Agawam Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $632,500

713 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1735, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,550-square-foot lot. $500,000

36 Martin St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,123 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,379-square-foot lot. $409,000

274 Main St. #3A Condo Town House, built in 1960, 832 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

ALLSTON

21-R Griggs Place. One-family row-middle, built in 1960, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,618-square-foot lot. $742,000

15 N Beacon St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 805-square-foot lot. $510,000

20 Penniman Road #205 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,045

AMESBURY

25 Cedar St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000

45 Macy St. #303A Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,900

ANDOVER

3 Westminster Roadway One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,421 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

6 Stinson Road. One-family antique, built in 1766, 4,355 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,725-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

11 Belle Haven Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,050-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

27 Hemlock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,993 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,154-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

2 Powder Mill Sq #3 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

33 Ballardvale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,458-square-foot lot. $785,000

302 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

ARLINGTON

20 Lafayette St. #20 Condo. $1,500,000

76 Claremont Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,195 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,661-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

65 Crosby St. #65 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 3,051 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,277,000

2008 Symmes Circle #2008 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,035,000

222 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $900,000

18 Frazer Road. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $680,000

57 Randolph St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $628,000

1 Watermill Place #302 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

ASHLAND

1 Ivy Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $900,000

9 Boulder Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,456-square-foot lot. $840,000

188 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $530,000

34 Tilton Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1935, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $370,000

AVON

30 Mccoy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,220 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,612-square-foot lot. $575,000

AYER

17 Shaker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,201-square-foot lot. $657,500

4 E Main St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,039 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $465,000

26 Harvard Road #A Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

BEDFORD

9 Lane Farm Drive #9 Condo free-standng, built in 2005, 2,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,130,000

22 Cot Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

476 North Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $700,000

BELLINGHAM

9 Overlook Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,784-square-foot lot. $390,000

BELMONT

56 Fairmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1893, 3,642 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,793-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

BEVERLY

201 Elliott St. #100 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

4 Beverly Hills Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,548-square-foot lot. $726,000

78 Haskell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,888-square-foot lot. $687,500

9 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $620,000

191 Hale St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,445-square-foot lot. $575,000

116-128 Rantoul St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $442,000

12 Evelyn Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,074 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,160-square-foot lot. $438,000

40 Bow St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000

5 James St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $298,000

15 Middle St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $245,000

10 Pierce Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,972 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,873-square-foot lot. $200,000

BILLERICA

26 Arcadia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,250-square-foot lot. $1,142,000

23 Nile St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

112 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,313-square-foot lot. $670,000

2 Blossom Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,678 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

58 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,047-square-foot lot. $655,000

216 Rangeway Road #183 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,613 square feet, 3 baths. $640,000

4 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

15 Deerfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

32 Riverdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,453-square-foot lot. $380,000

14 Susan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $365,000

10 Kenmar Drive #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

14 Kenmar Drive #120 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

16 Kenmar Drive #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

8 Kenmar Drive #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

BOLTON

166 Harvard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 252,212-square-foot lot. $930,000

26 Woobly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $800,000

113 Green Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $799,900

31 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $228,450

BOSTON

409 Commonwealth Ave. #E Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 3,725 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,725-square-foot lot. $5,425,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6H Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,415,000

430 Stuart St. #32B Condo. $2,949,000

133 Seaport Blvd #2002 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,480,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1018 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,261 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,300,000

50 Fleet St. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,686-square-foot lot. $2,035,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #19B Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,593 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,593-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

566 Columbus Ave. #313 Condo. $1,875,000

1 Franklin St. #1404 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,780,000

28-32 Atlantic Ave. #420 Condo mid-rise, built in 1868, 1,515 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,515-square-foot lot. $1,695,000

151 Tremont St. #23F Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

151 Tremont St. #23G Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 580 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

109 Child St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 2,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

157 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,014-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

175 Portland St. #2 Office condo, 2,976 square feet, on 2,976-square-foot lot. $1,187,500

1 Franklin St. #1809 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,100,000

13 Worcester Sq #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 980-square-foot lot. $965,000

43 Westland Ave. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 847 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 847-square-foot lot. $845,000

151 Tremont St. #12T Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $825,000

30-34 E Concord St. #17 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $800,000

125 Beacon St. #9 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 728 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 728-square-foot lot. $770,000

63 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo. $725,000

52-R River St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,078 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

51 Park Drive #25 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 534-square-foot lot. $524,988

74 Webster St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1910, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

26 Ogden St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $499,900

8 Whittier Place #18G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 589 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 589-square-foot lot. $404,800

BOXBOROUGH

60 Barteau Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

BOXFORD

105 Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $805,000

BRAINTREE

200 Town St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,855 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,289-square-foot lot. $700,000

110 Linda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $670,000

23 Staten Road. One-family old style, built in 1918, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,775-square-foot lot. $645,000

31 Faulkner Place. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $645,000

87 Amherst Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,771-square-foot lot. $641,000

54 Celia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,481 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $640,000

178 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $492,000

614 Pond St. #1212 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 933 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,308

BRIDGEWATER

10 Greenbrier Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,738-square-foot lot. $615,000

125 Sharon Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,738-square-foot lot. $600,000

435 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,452-square-foot lot. $600,000

289-293 South St. Two-family, built in 1875, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,223-square-foot lot. $560,000

59 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $549,500

220 Bedford St. #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

56 Mary Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

BRIGHTON

16-18 Breck Ave. #16 Condo. $1,165,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #409 Condo. $749,000

9 South St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,205-square-foot lot. $618,000

14 Melvin Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 814-square-foot lot. $430,000

26 Commonwealth Terrace #11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $419,000

BROCKTON

510 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,087-square-foot lot. $775,000

58 Woodside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,403-square-foot lot. $649,900

34 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,101 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $609,000

145 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $555,000

35 Dagmar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $505,000

65 Emory St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,685 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

168 Coe Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $490,000

28 Moody St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,648 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

546 Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 1,902 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $465,000

816 N Quincy St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,027-square-foot lot. $465,000

174 Edward St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,672-square-foot lot. $430,000

127 Copeland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $385,000

685 Oak St. #10-10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,163 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $297,000

147 Centre St. #508 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

113 Oak Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

BROOKLINE

47 Monmouth St. One-family duplex, built in 1855, 3,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

22 Kennard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,182 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

134 Salisbury Road #1 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 3,909 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,475,000

111 University Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 3,624 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,868-square-foot lot. $2,020,000

50 Garrison Road #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

30 Stearns Road #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1977, 1,555 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

23 Warwick Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $966,000

749 Heath St. #749 Condo, built in 1984, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

41 Centre St. #408 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $875,000

8 Homer St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $705,000

17 Westbourne Terrace #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1916, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $688,000

BURLINGTON

9 Red Coat Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 2,919 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,354-square-foot lot. $1,307,000

10 Murray Ave. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $869,000

20 Maple Ridge Drive #20 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 2,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $852,000

17 Winn Valley Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,864-square-foot lot. $800,000

CAMBRIDGE

110-112 Hampshire St. #110 Condo. $1,670,000

110-112 Hampshire St. #112 Condo. $1,670,000

145 Willow St. #3 Condo. $1,325,000

38-40 Madison Ave. #1 Condo. $1,280,000

61 Garfield St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

169 Otis St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,174-square-foot lot. $830,000

8-12 Museum Way #229 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

97 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,650-square-foot lot. $675,000

22 Concord Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $630,000

29 Concord Ave. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 498 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $580,000

1 Crawford St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $569,000

4 Canal Park #610 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 512 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000

29 Concord Ave. #512 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 495 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $530,000

16 Chauncy St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 389 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $443,000

CANTON

80 York Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,443,000

11 Harrison Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,520-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

43 Kelly Way #43 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $903,500

195 Lawrence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,488-square-foot lot. $835,000

1 Flintlock Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 2,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $809,900

1 Revolution Way #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

101 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $720,000

785 Washington St. #6 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,298 square feet. $375,000

CARLISLE

476 East St. One-family antique, built in 1720, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $803,567

CARVER

7 Bow St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $642,500

CHARLESTOWN

13 Hancock St. One-family row-middle, built in 2011, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $1,835,000

CHELMSFORD

5 San Rosa Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $900,000

135-137 Middlesex St. Two-family duplex, built in 1925, 3,235 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,128-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Diane Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

255 North Road #133 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,757 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

26 Ledge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,585 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,480-square-foot lot. $480,000

181 Littleton Road #241 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

23 Village Sq #23 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 3,058 square feet, 2 baths. $415,000

32 Monmouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $225,000

CHELSEA

51 Crescent Ave. #PH10 Condo. $670,000

50 Boatswains Way #513 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

469 Washington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,790-square-foot lot. $550,000

COHASSET

246 Beechwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1880, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $525,000

CONCORD

481 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 24,500-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

103 Park Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,961 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,682-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

19 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,053 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $610,000

DANVERS

17 Mill St. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,084 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $752,000

4 Edgehill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,999-square-foot lot. $700,000

10 Fowler St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 4,620-square-foot lot. $699,000

12 Bell St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $375,000

62 Purchase St. #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

113 Burley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,147-square-foot lot. $275,000

DEDHAM

12 Cherry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 2,767 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,476-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

82 Madison St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 886 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $1,104,000

45 Youngs Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,591-square-foot lot. $770,000

13 Lewis Farm Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000

DORCHESTER

64 Florida St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 3,216 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,766-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

5-7 Rosselerin Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,812 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

51 Mellen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,942 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,836-square-foot lot. $979,000

133-135 Whitfield St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,034-square-foot lot. $945,000

18 Lyndhurst St. Two-family conventional, built in 1831, 4,640 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $899,000

14-16 Brent St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,782 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,948-square-foot lot. $860,000

3 Nixon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 3,032 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,229-square-foot lot. $840,000

115 Woodrow Ave. #2 Condo. $680,000

24-R Spring Garden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,590-square-foot lot. $600,000

8 Harvard Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,476 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,185-square-foot lot. $500,000

12 Normandy St. #3 Condo. $495,000

125 Wilmington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,187-square-foot lot. $375,000

135 Neponset Ave. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 732-square-foot lot. $346,000

400 Savin Hill Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $320,000

59 Sumner St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1988, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 936-square-foot lot. $293,000

59 Sumner St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1988, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 936-square-foot lot. $275,000

DUXBURY

33 Anchorage Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1949, 4,451 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 83,996-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

96 Plantation Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $875,000

40 Union Hall Road. One-family conventional, built in 1983, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 118,408-square-foot lot. $870,000

100 Parks St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $575,000

100 Parks St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $350,000

EAST BOSTON

132 Marginal St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,720 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,813-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

109 Eutaw St. Three-family decker, built in 1865, 3,848 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

80-84 Moore St. #6 Condo. $770,000

33 Leyden St. #6 Condo. $515,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

692 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,722-square-foot lot. $625,000

61 Old Bedford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $400,000

565 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,997-square-foot lot. $200,000

EASTON

28 Peterson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

36 Baldwin St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $400,000

ESSEX

18 Southern Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1790, 1,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

EVERETT

93 Irving St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,491 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $1,000,100

44 Kelvin St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,860 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,507-square-foot lot. $700,000

141 Jefferson Ave. #141 Condo/Apt, built in 1877, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

FOXBOROUGH

66 Fairway Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,572-square-foot lot. $875,000

37 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,910-square-foot lot. $830,000

107 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

3 Carroll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,840-square-foot lot. $700,000

2 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,783-square-foot lot. $545,000

81 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,740-square-foot lot. $450,000

96 Main St. #D2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

FRAMINGHAM

8 Rons Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,980-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

3 Louis W Farley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $820,000

25 Doris Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $737,000

14 Tower St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

350 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,802-square-foot lot. $625,000

54 Richwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,480-square-foot lot. $605,000

38 Woodmere Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,255-square-foot lot. $565,000

225 Warren Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,525-square-foot lot. $560,000

7 Ruth Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,588-square-foot lot. $560,000

7 Edith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $555,000

127 Edgewater Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,759-square-foot lot. $492,000

1 Kings Court. One-family conventional, built in 1877, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,578-square-foot lot. $450,000

FRANKLIN

33 Townline Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,382 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,821-square-foot lot. $935,000

7 Brian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,370 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,133-square-foot lot. $801,000

219 Irondequoit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,330-square-foot lot. $760,000

61 Hillside Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1910, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,833-square-foot lot. $665,000

47 Acorn Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,937 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,337-square-foot lot. $660,000

59 Lawrence Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 5 baths. $636,000

547 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,215-square-foot lot. $612,000

464 Coronation Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,576-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Crocker Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $500,000

22 Pheasant Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $440,000

FREETOWN

103 Narrows Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,349-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

237 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $581,000

GEORGETOWN

9 Parish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 83,124-square-foot lot. $830,000

201 Central St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

GLOUCESTER

28 Grapevine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 2,590 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,275-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

116 E Main St. #4 Condo. $1,020,000

116 E Main St. #3 Condo. $940,000

18 Fair St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,560-square-foot lot. $559,000

85 Friend St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,570-square-foot lot. $557,500

18 Mondello Sq #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,000

14 Riverview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,040 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,998-square-foot lot. $312,500

GRAFTON

208 Old Westboro Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $565,000

6 Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $440,000

59 Samuel Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $423,000

26 Gordon Circle #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $395,000

4 Westboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $376,000

13 Nottingham Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $325,000

68 Follette St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $250,000

GROVELAND

302 Diane Circle #302 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

HALIFAX

97 Cedar Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Oak Place. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 171,191-square-foot lot. $350,000

HAMILTON

259 Lake Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

HANOVER

54 Davis St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $480,000

HANSON

604 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,879 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $569,900

HARVARD

35 Lancaster County Road #1A Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $649,000

HAVERHILL

1 Jackson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,398 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,391-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

23 Lafayette St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,232 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $700,000

46 Kensington Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,864-square-foot lot. $690,000

27 Glines St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,193 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,721-square-foot lot. $680,000

174 Crosby St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $670,000

86 E Broadway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,702-square-foot lot. $550,000

306 Ferry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,943 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,246-square-foot lot. $525,000

49 Wheeler Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $520,000

37 W Meadow Road #37 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

71 S Kimball St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $454,500

40 Morgan Drive #40 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

20-B Chadwick St. #20B Condo Town House, built in 1895, 1,889 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

440 North Ave. #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 551 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $218,000

HINGHAM

20 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,874 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,520-square-foot lot. $3,440,000

9 Wompatuck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $2,203,000

64 Downer Ave. One-family antique, built in 1843, 3,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,020-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

162 Stayner Drive #162 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,375,000

165 Fort Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,682-square-foot lot. $1,351,000

29 Governor Long Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,772 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,671-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

49 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,994 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,912-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

3606 Tuckers Lane #3606 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

HOLBROOK

22 Quincy St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 2,115 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,093-square-foot lot. $650,000

HOLLISTON

110 Richard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $790,000

429 Underwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,212-square-foot lot. $655,000

HOPKINTON

20 S Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,576-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

22 Kimball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,052-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

8 Davenport Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $925,000

15 Aspen Way #15 Condo, built in 2020, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

3 Highcroft Way #3 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

34 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $550,000

12 Apple Tree Hill Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

HUDSON

14 Ordway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,005-square-foot lot. $797,000

17 Richard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

HULL

212 Nantasket Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

10-A Marina Drive #10A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,868 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

37 Oceanside Drive #37 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,329 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

17 J St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,839 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $440,000

26 School St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,335 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $323,000

8-A Richards Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 512 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,664-square-foot lot. $249,000

HYDE PARK

10 Warren Park One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,954-square-foot lot. $755,000

55 Asheville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $740,000

48 Hillis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,642-square-foot lot. $588,000

42 Windham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $476,000

IPSWICH

11 Wainwright St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $805,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

50 Battery St. #50 Condo mid-rise, built in 1992, 1,566 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,566-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

32 Perkins St. #2 Condo. $1,425,000

194 Green St. #2 Condo. $1,260,000

116 School St. #1 Condo. $980,000

7 Boylston St. #A Condo. $735,000

KINGSTON

17 Brentwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,184 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,904-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $570,000

17 Drew Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 789 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

LAKEVILLE

92 Kingman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,742-square-foot lot. $668,000

32 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,122-square-foot lot. $650,000

425 Bedford St. One-family gambrel, built in 1935, 1,080 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,965-square-foot lot. $400,000

LAWRENCE

8 Fulton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,068 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,562-square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Carleton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1975, 2,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

17 Garfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,591 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,507-square-foot lot. $740,000

17 Glenwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $565,000

4 Rita Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

26 School St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,942 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,998-square-foot lot. $500,000

109 Farnham St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,804-square-foot lot. $425,000

160 Byron Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $425,000

76 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $276,000

LEXINGTON

77 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

61 Burlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 1,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,749-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

150 Concord Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,767 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,720-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

2 Manor Terrace #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

LOWELL

56 Endicott St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $760,000

66 Bowl Rd Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,018-square-foot lot. $700,000

43 Brookside St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,129 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,750-square-foot lot. $612,000

106 Beacon St. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 2,117 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,116-square-foot lot. $555,000

74 Easton St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

92 Bellevue St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,398 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,622-square-foot lot. $454,000

40 Fulton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,240 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,513-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 Beech St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $422,000

682 Broadway St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,436-square-foot lot. $420,000

36 Bunker Hill Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,988-square-foot lot. $410,000

43 S Loring St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

200-A Market St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,460 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

24 Rockingham St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

35 Whitney Ave. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

369 Aiken Ave. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

LYNN

757-759 Summer St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,744 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

108 New Park St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,336 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $905,000

1 Brimblecom St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,276 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $880,000

142 Myrtle St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,793 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $810,000

55 Harwood St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,292 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,550-square-foot lot. $795,000

463 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,777 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $700,000

45 Quinn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,225-square-foot lot. $650,000

45 Magnolia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,243-square-foot lot. $625,000

28 Wave St. #2 Condo, built in 1915, 1,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,165-square-foot lot. $535,000

8 William St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,390-square-foot lot. $535,000

23 Broadway Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,299-square-foot lot. $525,000

306 Euclid Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

5 Stocker Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,964-square-foot lot. $480,000

88 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,730-square-foot lot. $430,000

100 Flint St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

10 Pleasant St. #102 Condo, built in 1987, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $310,000

21 High Rock Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,115-square-foot lot. $303,500

21 High Rock Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,115-square-foot lot. $265,000

358 Broadway #24 Condo, built in 1975, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $225,000

LYNNFIELD

2 Powder Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,362 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,200-square-foot lot. $1,337,500

10 Apple Hill Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,498-square-foot lot. $800,000

755 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $680,000

MALDEN

181 Highland Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,181 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,585-square-foot lot. $895,000

101-103 Judson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,867 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $866,000

48 Watts St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $705,000

25 James St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $545,000

244 Salem St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

48 Marlboro St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1936, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,258-square-foot lot. $450,000

103 Newman Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 508 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $245,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

40 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,649-square-foot lot. $2,065,000

21 Blynman Circle. One-family cottage, built in 2014, 3,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,627-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

MANSFIELD

23 Southpark Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $775,000

13-15 Coral St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,572 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $575,000

270 N Main St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,317 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $457,500

270 N Main St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,317 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

MARBLEHEAD

47 Glendale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,987 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,030-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

132 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,288-square-foot lot. $950,000

24 Lee St. #A1 Condo. $945,000

24 Lee St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 1,380 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $945,000

40 Pickwick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,485 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,006-square-foot lot. $830,000

6 Old Salem Road. One-family old style, built in 1938, 1,922 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Sapphire Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,634-square-foot lot. $725,000

46 Prospect St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $574,500

MARION

25 West Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

East Ave. RES DEV LAND, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

MARLBOROUGH

84 Curtis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,595-square-foot lot. $634,530

17 Fontaine St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,420-square-foot lot. $618,000

43 Village Drive #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

53 Frye St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,364-square-foot lot. $380,000

116 Boston Post Rd E #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

688 Boston Post Rd E #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

MARSHFIELD

290 Standish St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

333 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $849,000

99 Bayberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,654 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,015-square-foot lot. $659,900

16 Windchime Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $450,000

MATTAPAN

31 Almont St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,196 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $820,000

MAYNARD

6-A Lower Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,055-square-foot lot. $685,000

MEDFIELD

50 Vine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,719 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,406-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

7 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,927 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,477,777

5 Crest Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,671-square-foot lot. $915,000

96 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,413 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $849,000

MEDFORD

11 Badger Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,675-square-foot lot. $1,645,000

4 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,799 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,669-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E402 Condo. $859,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E202 Condo. $819,900

82 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $799,000

16 Water St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1901, 1,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $792,000

46 Winchester St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,506 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,211-square-foot lot. $736,800

320 Middlesex Ave. #E405 Condo. $669,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E205 Condo. $640,710

86-A Winchester St. #86A Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E203 Condo. $639,900

44 Terrace Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,385 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,683-square-foot lot. $600,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E105 Condo. $599,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E406 Condo. $599,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E206 Condo. $579,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E204 Condo. $569,900

235 Winthrop St. #7706 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $540,000

305 Riverside Ave. #43 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $360,000

MEDWAY

19 Stable Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,654 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,184,000

13 Waterside Run #13 Condo. $669,900

42 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,954-square-foot lot. $575,000

MELROSE

28 Richardson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,825 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,126-square-foot lot. $975,000

155 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $480,000

51 Melrose St. #4C Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,900

METHUEN

61 Pine Tree Drive #61 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 4,435 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $910,000

26 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $704,300

176 Broadway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 3,628 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $700,000

59 Cochrane Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $595,000

97 Bay State Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $540,000

16 Tyler St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

11 Byron Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $425,000

58 Capitol St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,097-square-foot lot. $342,000

395 Merrimack St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

39 Katie Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,775-square-foot lot. $540,000

121 Plympton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $525,000

39 Smith St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

MILFORD

141 Central St. #A Condo. $1,500,000

22 Mill Pond Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,471 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,572-square-foot lot. $800,000

48 Kodiak Lane #24 Condo. $574,900

15 Rosenfeld Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,222-square-foot lot. $395,000

32 Glines Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

MILLIS

33 Charles Way #217 Condo. $901,540

190 Curve St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $750,000

421 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $750,000

245 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $730,000

31 Charles Way #218 Condo. $701,220

282 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $343,750

MILTON

4 Fletcher Steele Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,929 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,592-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

5 Cary Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,280-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

34 Lochland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $891,000

131 Eliot St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000

48 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,619 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,870-square-foot lot. $650,000

NATICK

3 Wayside Road #2 Condo. $1,325,000

26 Sherwood Road. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,295-square-foot lot. $1,176,000

5 Allen St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

68 Harwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1949, 1,483 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,369-square-foot lot. $765,000

27 Fern St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $680,000

54 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,058-square-foot lot. $650,000

18 Union St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

16 Kelsey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,577 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $510,000

8 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $450,000

3 Village Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $374,000

NEEDHAM

48 Mayo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $2,490,000

728 Webster St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 4,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,562,500

210 Charles River St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

10 Rivard Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

169 Melrose Ave. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $900,000

280 Greendale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $860,000

212 Central Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $730,000

1210 Greendale Ave. #312 Condo, built in 1968, 1,389 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,500

NEWBURY

8 Seagate #8 Condo. $1,700,000

11 Fatherland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,988-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

59 Hanover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,512-square-foot lot. $825,000

5 Riverview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $290,000

NEWBURYPORT

41 Moulton St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

12 Fruit St. One-family federalist, built in 1820, 2,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,530-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

8 77th St. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,015-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

23 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,850-square-foot lot. $950,000

30 Phillips Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 1,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,350-square-foot lot. $949,900

191 Merrimac St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,960-square-foot lot. $775,000

30 Carter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,780-square-foot lot. $760,000

16 Warren St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,109 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $564,000

NEWTON

240 Mount Vernon St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 4,693 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $3,375,000

296 Ward St. One-family victorian, built in 1887, 3,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,321-square-foot lot. $2,775,000

405 Dedham St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,240,857-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

57 Erie Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1896, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,002-square-foot lot. $1,912,500

81 Washburn Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1914, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

38 Chandler Place #38 Condo. $1,640,000

9-11 Eddy St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 3,550 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,080-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

210 Nahanton St. #214 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

150 Chapel St. #150 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

77 Florence St. #401S Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

273-275 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1964, 1,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,697-square-foot lot. $950,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1015S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $945,000

152 Washington St. #152 Condo two family, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $900,000

1175 Chestnut St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 202,720-square-foot lot. $850,000

174 Adams St. #12 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,463 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,024-square-foot lot. $810,000

6 Saco St. #6 Condo duplex, built in 1920, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,417-square-foot lot. $760,000

85 Tolman St. #85 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,840-square-foot lot. $740,000

16-18 Whittemore Road #2 Condo two family, built in 1924, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $650,000

36 Henshaw St. #1 Condo mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

17 Murphy Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,666-square-foot lot. $515,000

150 Washington St. #150 Condo two family, built in 1925, 2,326 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $475,000

NORTH ANDOVER

203 Turnpike St. #400 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 355 square feet. $950,000

203 Turnpike St. #401 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 404 square feet. $950,000

203 Turnpike St. #402 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 305 square feet. $950,000

203 Turnpike St. #404 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 824 square feet. $950,000

203 Turnpike St. #406 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 372 square feet. $950,000

203 Turnpike St. #407 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 529 square feet. $950,000

26 Woodbury Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $885,000

51 Empire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $805,000

252 Boxford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $660,000

869 Turnpike St. #210 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,650 square feet. $270,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

172 Quail Creek Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,608-square-foot lot. $768,000

117 Westside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

499 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,878 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 155,074-square-foot lot. $530,000

8 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,146-square-foot lot. $425,000

23-R Eddy St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,311-square-foot lot. $340,000

NORTH READING

42 Main St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1974, 588 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

NORTHBOROUGH

4 Hitching Post Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,194-square-foot lot. $587,000

35 Deacon St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $510,000

NORTON

3 Kayak Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,122-square-foot lot. $770,000

122 Freeman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,615-square-foot lot. $375,000

15 Goldenwood Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $236,100

NORWELL

31 Captain Vinal Way One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $944,000

25 Donovan Farm Way #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

95 Stetson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $825,000

NORWOOD

470 Nahatan St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,622-square-foot lot. $765,000

26 Summit Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $740,000

785 Washington St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,018 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $425,000

238 Rock St. #C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

315 Neponset St. #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

PEABODY

3 Rodney Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,668-square-foot lot. $760,000

4 Northend St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 2,610 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $700,000

3 Truman Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Colonial Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $585,000

43 Home St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $575,000

1200 Salem St. #179 Condo townhse-end, built in 1994, 1,788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

8 Warren St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

32 Swampscott Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,707-square-foot lot. $225,000

PEMBROKE

266 Center St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 1,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,984-square-foot lot. $585,000

61 Dwelley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,190-square-foot lot. $450,000

PLYMOUTH

129 Stage Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,537-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

38 Tinkers Blf #38 Condo. $1,063,627

35 Muirfield #35 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 4,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,036,000

80 Woody Nook One-family contemporary, built in 2020, 3,454 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,193-square-foot lot. $950,000

34 Valley Front One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,158-square-foot lot. $771,500

323 Carver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,059-square-foot lot. $765,000

8 Pine Needle Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,848-square-foot lot. $690,000

24 Sheridan Drive. One-family salt box, built in 1975, 2,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $661,000

111 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2015, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,387-square-foot lot. $659,000

12 Buttonwood Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $655,000

2 Pepperbush One-family Town House, built in 2019, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,856-square-foot lot. $629,000

35 Fox Holw One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,044-square-foot lot. $615,000

20 White Violet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $610,000

90 Fairway Drive #90 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

119 Herring Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

2 Durigan St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $450,000

543 White Cliff Drive #543 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

1121 State Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,708-square-foot lot. $400,000

300 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,431-square-foot lot. $385,000

948 State Road. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,664-square-foot lot. $385,000

31 Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

58 Cypress St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $375,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #101 Condo. $359,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #107 Condo. $359,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #104 Condo. $331,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #105 Condo. $325,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #203 Condo. $299,999

27 Ocean Walk Drive #204 Condo. $299,900

27 Ocean Walk Drive #205 Condo. $299,000

216 Water St. #201A Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $216,800

QUINCY

45 Spear St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,283-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #103 Condo. $870,000

321 Beale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,622-square-foot lot. $838,000

46 Edgemere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,984-square-foot lot. $800,000

16 Dunmore St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,488 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,830-square-foot lot. $785,000

42 Essex St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $739,000

511 Hancock St. #503 Condo. $720,000

1390 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,174 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,913-square-foot lot. $700,000

18 Cliveden St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $665,000

165 Old Colony Ave. #K Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $664,000

44 Dimmock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,237 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,493-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Curtis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $620,000

158 Quincy Shore Drive #81 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,528 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,000

200 Falls Blvd #I103 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

10 Curtis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 549 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

422 Hancock St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 441 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $264,000

RANDOLPH

30 Tiffany Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $830,000

2 Jeanne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $665,000

15 Englewood Ave E One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,047-square-foot lot. $580,000

600 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,454-square-foot lot. $472,000

52-R Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,640-square-foot lot. $470,000

116 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,644-square-foot lot. $450,000

5 Pauline St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

565 N Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1800, 2,296 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

87 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $360,000

21 West St. #B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

RAYNHAM

28 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $430,000

READING

30 Selfridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,331 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,254-square-foot lot. $2,030,000

94 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 5,033 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

44 Emerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $1,729,000

365 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,585 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

277 Summer Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,394 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $800,100

31 Cape Cod Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $760,000

20 Governors Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $680,000

23 Augustus Court #4002 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

75 Augustus Court #3003 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000

REVERE

80 Bickford Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,842-square-foot lot. $625,000

11 Tobin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 2,199 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $600,000

30 Pearl Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $330,000

500 Revere Beach Blvd #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

ROCKLAND

40 E Water St. Three-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 baths, on 9,372-square-foot lot. $779,000

33 Winter Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 1,570 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $692,000

169 Turner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 22,979-square-foot lot. $565,000

181 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $545,000

83 Brookside Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

4 Walnut Court #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $502,000

327 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,007-square-foot lot. $500,000

100 North Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $380,000

ROCKPORT

4 Quarry Run One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 3,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

4 Union Lane. One-family old style, built in 1850, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,919-square-foot lot. $620,000

ROSLINDALE

345 Belgrade Ave. #R1 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,307-square-foot lot. $699,900

37 June St. #B Condo. $660,000

23 Conway St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $554,900

29 Harrison St. #E Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,729-square-foot lot. $550,000

543 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000

ROWLEY

269 Dodge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,052-square-foot lot. $895,000

ROXBURY

30 Woodbine St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,878-square-foot lot. $830,000

9 Brookford St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,708-square-foot lot. $625,000

SALEM

5 Cabot St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,500 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,222-square-foot lot. $765,000

260 Lafayette St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1851, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

14 Hersey St. #1 Condo. $500,000

29 Buena Vista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $485,000

56 Jefferson Ave. #3 Condo. $485,000

1 Griswold Drive #11B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,500

11 Prescott St. #1 Condo. $400,000

31 Hazel St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,676-square-foot lot. $352,500

SALISBURY

77 N End Blvd One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,846-square-foot lot. $410,000

SAUGUS

4 Twilight Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

25 Viking Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $899,900

21 Intervale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,680-square-foot lot. $765,000

56 Saville St. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,987 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,884-square-foot lot. $630,000

64 Central St. One-family contemporary, built in 1935, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,945-square-foot lot. $610,000

10 Sunnyside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $605,000

25 Birch St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $560,000

61 Riverbank Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,794-square-foot lot. $560,000

29 Clinton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $520,000

SCITUATE

664 1st Parish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,218-square-foot lot. $865,000

23 Acorn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,543 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $820,000

20 Newell St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,243 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $735,000

SHARON

52 Orchard Hill Drive #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,893 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $877,000

403 Massapoag Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,542-square-foot lot. $800,000

8 Edgewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $775,000

50 Cortland Drive #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

46 Ames St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

51 Norwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,019-square-foot lot. $500,000

SHERBORN

105 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $365,000

SHREWSBURY

4 Hemingway St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,138 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,968-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Seton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,327-square-foot lot. $975,000

39 Ireta Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,735-square-foot lot. $750,000

30 Colton Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,320-square-foot lot. $654,500

10 Eastwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,109-square-foot lot. $550,000

11 Minuteman Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,358 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,575-square-foot lot. $520,000

73 Brookdale Circle #73 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $504,000

14 Old Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,347-square-foot lot. $440,000

3 Kenda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,013-square-foot lot. $385,000

22 Williamsburg Court #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000

18 Williamsburg Court #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

SOMERVILLE

7 Cedar Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1905, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,372-square-foot lot. $1,692,500

7 Appleton St. #7 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 2,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,399,000

58 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,270 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,283-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

38 Pinckney St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,594 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,321-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

23 Elm Place. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 1,951 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,227-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

26-28 Kensington Ave. #2 Condo. $945,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #34 Condo. $760,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3D Condo. $700,000

SOUTH BOSTON

22 Liberty Drive #6A Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,900,000

933 E Broadway Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,641 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $2,260,000

384 K St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $1,327,000

532-534 E 3rd St. #3 Condo. $1,250,000

44 Mercer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

136 W 7th St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,364 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,316-square-foot lot. $974,522

5 Gates St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,257-square-foot lot. $850,000

202-206 K St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,005-square-foot lot. $745,000

111 M St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $675,000

665 E 5th St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $635,000

357 W 4th St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1890, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $620,250

145 Farragut Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $420,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

56 Presidential Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 169,884-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

STONEHAM

6 Oak Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,296-square-foot lot. $841,000

85 Central St. #A Condo. $825,000

4 Theresa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,073-square-foot lot. $635,000

STOUGHTON

260 William Kelley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,579-square-foot lot. $805,000

24 Brackett Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $785,000

7 Brad Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $685,000

880 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,662-square-foot lot. $630,000

1900 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Harwich Lane #11 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $573,000

144 West St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,285-square-foot lot. $520,000

137 Seaver St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $450,000

10 Porter St. #C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,237 square feet, 1 bath. $260,000

STOW

7 Maple St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 126,324-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

14 Maple St. Two-family family flat, built in 2005, 1,949 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $711,000

136 Old Bolton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,600-square-foot lot. $350,000

SUDBURY

19 Marked Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,813 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

47 Pratts Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 92,272-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

26 Alta Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

SWAMPSCOTT

21 Puritan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,888-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

158 Aspen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $680,000

143 Burrill St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,162 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

1002 Paradise Road #PHJ Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

1002 Paradise Road #3L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

TEWKSBURY

30 Joanne Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,144 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,525-square-foot lot. $610,000

1563 Andover St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

1563 Andover St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

1563 Andover St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

1563 Andover St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

15 Heritage Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000

1830 Main St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $350,000

TOPSFIELD

14 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,324 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,523-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

42 S Main St. #1 Condo. $807,500

TOWNSEND

95 Bayberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $525,000

5 Wyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,230-square-foot lot. $470,000

21 Emery Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $369,000

UPTON

81 High St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $459,000

WAKEFIELD

14 Columbia Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,052 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

134 New Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,699 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,675-square-foot lot. $855,000

1 Minot St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $836,000

101 Nahant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1807, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $729,000

132 Vernon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 2,049 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,238-square-foot lot. $705,000

42 Harrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $505,000

15 Richardson Ave. #4 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $280,000

WALPOLE

3 Sunnyrock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,586 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

WALTHAM

65 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

50 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,022 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,401-square-foot lot. $1,187,000

52 Stearns St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,046 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000

84 Shirley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,639-square-foot lot. $860,000

426 Main St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000

47 Hibiscus Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $710,000

416 Waverley Oaks Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,279-square-foot lot. $630,000

40 Amherst Ave. One-family old style, built in 1922, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,345-square-foot lot. $506,000

WATERTOWN

96-98 Riverside St. #96 Condo. $1,450,000

96-98 Riverside St. #98 Condo. $1,398,500

30 Boyd St. Two-family Town House, built in 1915, 2,995 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,739-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

22 Prentiss St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,069-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

60 Merrill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $1,028,000

50 Fairfield St. #50 Condo. $950,000

41 Wilson Ave. #41 Condo Town House, built in 1950, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $742,000

11 Townly Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Hovey St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

WAYLAND

135 Commonwealth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

39 Lake Shore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,090-square-foot lot. $1,033,000

94 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,713-square-foot lot. $865,000

15 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,934-square-foot lot. $550,000

WELLESLEY

118 Parker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,933 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,016-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

75 Grove St. #323 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

65 Grove St. #146 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000

63 Linden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000

WENHAM

367 Grapevine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,295-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

36 Mayflower Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $960,000

10 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,647-square-foot lot. $763,840

WEST BRIDGEWATER

10 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,133 square feet, 4 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $919,850

174 Forest St. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $528,000

WEST NEWBURY

9 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 3,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $800,000

59 Prospect St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,853 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $720,000

WEST ROXBURY

7 Dunwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,777-square-foot lot. $850,000

19 Centre Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,208-square-foot lot. $835,000

28 Hartlawn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,372 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,982-square-foot lot. $825,000

5245 Washington St. #7 Condo. $710,000

196 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,454-square-foot lot. $665,000

WESTBOROUGH

12 Weld St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,169-square-foot lot. $665,000

WESTFORD

1 Rosebud Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

3 Jester Road. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 2,421 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $909,500

54 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1815, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $725,000

5 Adams Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,281 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,500

2 Woodridge Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

18 Summer Village Road #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 863 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

WESTON

181 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 63,049-square-foot lot. $2,800,888

12 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,890-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

33 Hobbs Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,283-square-foot lot. $970,000

WESTPORT

16 Pine Tree Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $399,000

12 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 13,521-square-foot lot. $291,000

WESTWOOD

298 Washington St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $802,000

77 Sycamore Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

119 Carroll Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,410-square-foot lot. $720,000

401 Washington St. #407-2 Condo. $525,000

401 Washington St. #403-1 Condo. $499,000

WEYMOUTH

15 Ben Hogan Lndg #15 Condo free-standng, built in 2012, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

12 Randall Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,726 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $835,000

61 Bradford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,469-square-foot lot. $655,000

43 Grant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,512 square feet, 3 baths, on 12,571-square-foot lot. $599,900

30 Thayer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,286-square-foot lot. $590,000

29 Weyham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $580,000

19 Crescent Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,601-square-foot lot. $515,000

1535 Commercial St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

11 Common St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,681-square-foot lot. $462,000

23 Church St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,000

160 Burkhall St. #215 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,000

WHITMAN

44 Hopkins Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 2,311 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $649,000

100 Glen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,688-square-foot lot. $550,000

676 South Ave. One-family old style, built in 1855, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,912-square-foot lot. $485,000

18 Vaughan Ave. One-family old style, built in 1891, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $290,000

WILMINGTON

27 Randolph Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $950,000

83 Nichols St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $700,000

35 Marcia Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $685,000

168 Lowell St. #4 Condo. $654,900

620 Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $600,000

WINCHESTER

11 Alden Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,184-square-foot lot. $950,000

WINTHROP

191 Court Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,595 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

212 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000

121 Locust St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $389,500

222 Winthrop Shore Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 736 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

600 Governors Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 989 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

300 Governors Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 723 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

WOBURN

5 Russo Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 2019, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,044-square-foot lot. $1,032,000

3 Highet Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,055-square-foot lot. $880,000

15 Hart Place. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,011 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $840,000

30 Derby Drive #30 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,900

28 Derby Drive #28 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

11 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,323-square-foot lot. $641,000

2 Liana St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Conn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,645-square-foot lot. $600,000

269 Cambridge Road #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

31 Park St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $480,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].