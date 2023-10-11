Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 11)

ABINGTON

56 Olson St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $460,000

ACTON

63 Washington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,164-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

9 Davis Road #C3 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 630 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000

AMESBURY

2 Roselett Way #2 Condo. $675,000

7 Albion St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1860, 1,242 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

39 Whittier Meadows Drive #39 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

7 Birchwood Pt #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

ANDOVER

43 Abbot St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 5,103 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,498-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

14 Chongris Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,249 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,126-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

Advertisement:

19 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

237 Highland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,578-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

61 Wild Rose Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,524 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,398-square-foot lot. $999,000

300 Brookside Drive #F Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

38-A Maple Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1896, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

80 Washington Park Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $363,000

ARLINGTON

52 Foster St. #52 Condo. $1,500,000

57-59 Foster St. #57 Condo. $1,449,900

56-58 Amsden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1916, 3,146 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,182-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

10 Raleigh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,167 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

246 Mystic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,754-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

38 Ronald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

35 Waldo Road #35 Condo. $1,119,995

78 Windsor St. #35 Condo. $1,119,995

133 Thorndike St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

200 Broadway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,250 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $965,000

16 Brattle Place. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $910,000

84-86 Beacon St. #84 Condo. $805,000

Advertisement:

230 Florence Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $680,000

15-17 Alfred Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,665-square-foot lot. $634,000

7 Swan St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 2,255 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $282,676

ASHLAND

61 Hilldale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $653,000

101 Pine Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $530,000

288 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $525,000

BEDFORD

39-41 Evergreen Ave. #39 Condo. $1,099,000

39 Evergreen Ave. #41 Condo. $998,000

BELLINGHAM

1106 S Main St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,240-square-foot lot. $500,000

BELMONT

101 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,012-square-foot lot. $1,512,000

28 Horace Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

BERLIN

24 Wheeler Hill Road #24 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $776,575

BEVERLY

14 Bay View Ave. One-family mansion, built in 2007, 8,251 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 44,884-square-foot lot. $5,700,000

42 Ellsworth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,111 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $827,550

59 Corning St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,431-square-foot lot. $799,900

7 Puritan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,304-square-foot lot. $730,000

Advertisement:

4 Ash St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $655,000

2 Powers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,076-square-foot lot. $635,000

4 Sargent St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,194-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 Longmeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

21 Story Ave. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1932, 2,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $572,000

21 Gage St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

48 Federal St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $392,000

BILLERICA

687 Boston Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

409 Boston Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1800, 4,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

4 Heather Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 4,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,560-square-foot lot. $775,000

11 Westgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,639-square-foot lot. $725,000

65 Charme Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,309-square-foot lot. $721,500

23 Savoy St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,949-square-foot lot. $701,000

7 Eastview Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

BOSTON

48 Chestnut St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,710 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,701-square-foot lot. $7,300,000

83 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo. $6,550,000

54 Gray St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 720-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

50 Commonwealth Ave. #804 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

50 Commonwealth Ave. #805 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

Advertisement:

100 Belvidere St. #3D Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 1,495 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $2,315,625

119 Saint Botolph St. #1 Condo. $2,125,000

566 Columbus Ave. #609 Condo. $2,050,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #17L Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,557 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,557-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

133 Seaport Blvd #717 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,630,000

148 Warren Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,434-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

1 Franklin St. #3106 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 878 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,300,000

234 Causeway St. #1210 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,024-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

20 W 5th St. #5E Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,079,000

234 Causeway St. #701 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,314-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

3531 Washington St. #226 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $915,000

106 Myrtle St. #4 Condo mid-rise, built in 1935, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $840,000

98 Appleton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 717-square-foot lot. $840,000

65 Mount Vernon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 644-square-foot lot. $818,000

20 Symphony Road #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $740,000

126 Union Park St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $639,000

76-78 Wellsmere Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1924, 1,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $612,500

300 Commercial St. #409 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 539 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 539-square-foot lot. $610,000

42 E Springfield St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 577-square-foot lot. $313,100

BOXBOROUGH

23 Eldridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

BOXFORD

140 Spofford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $695,000

BRAINTREE

184 Birch St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,251-square-foot lot. $620,000

10 Spencer St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $595,700

112 Peach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,465-square-foot lot. $579,000

91 Winthrop Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $485,000

501 Commerce Drive #2210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

5 Royal Lake Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $442,500

15 Woodsum Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $343,000

141 Commercial St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 736 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

BRIDGEWATER

35 Patricia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,518-square-foot lot. $652,000

27 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,460-square-foot lot. $565,000

18 Blueberry Knl #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,462 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

260 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,057 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,435-square-foot lot. $350,000

BRIGHTON

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #601 Condo. $860,000

21 Upcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $735,000

133 Chiswick Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,204-square-foot lot. $598,000

108 Washington St. #24 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $510,000

28 Braemore Road #28 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 470 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $325,000

4 Chiswick Road #34 Condo low-rise, built in 1929, 422 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 422-square-foot lot. $275,000

Advertisement:

BROCKTON

15 Briarcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,873-square-foot lot. $850,000

474 Pearl St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 3,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,637-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Montello St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $680,000

66 Brown St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $545,000

15 Tiffany Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

115 Ames St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,899-square-foot lot. $520,000

65 Crestfield Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $500,000

23 Marlene Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,160-square-foot lot. $480,000

573 W Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $470,000

893 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $470,000

137 Arthur St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $460,000

103 Claremount Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,536-square-foot lot. $390,000

148 Menlo St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,817-square-foot lot. $360,000

221 Oak St. #15-31 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

128 Carl Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,247-square-foot lot. $300,000

146 Court St. #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

685 Oak St. #7-14 Condo. $225,000

46 Belding Circle. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,687-square-foot lot. $212,000

Advertisement:

8 Prospect St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000

BROOKLINE

22 Oakland Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 3,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,466-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

12 Williams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1888, 2,918 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $2,040,000

230 Clark Road. One-family old style, built in 1919, 2,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,312-square-foot lot. $1,890,000

177 Winthrop Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,535,000

74 Payson Road. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $930,000

1856 Beacon St. #PHA Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000

BURLINGTON

259 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

19 Prouty Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,758-square-foot lot. $875,000

20 Park Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 3,221 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,405-square-foot lot. $805,500

18 James St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,329 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,078-square-foot lot. $745,000

220 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,155-square-foot lot. $600,000

59 Center St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $237,600

CAMBRIDGE

40 Garden St. One-family victorian, built in 1994, 3,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,855-square-foot lot. $3,950,000

97-99 Elmwood St. #106 Condo. $1,235,000

97-99 Elmwood St. #205 Condo. $1,235,000

17 Otis St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,163,000

85 Richdale Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000

35 Pemberton St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

28 River St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $864,500

85 Richdale Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000

Advertisement:

1963-1975 Massachusetts Ave. #302 Condo family flat, built in 2015, 686 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $815,000

97-99 Elmwood St. #210 Condo. $800,000

57 Jackson St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1926, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

8-12 Museum Way #903 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $715,000

2440 Massachusetts Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

97-99 Elmwood St. #202 Condo. $620,000

97-99 Elmwood St. #201 Condo. $555,000

CANTON

185 Waterman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,607 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 39,724-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

5 Chief Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $865,000

450 Bolivar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,565 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,460-square-foot lot. $855,000

2239 Washington St. #200 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

20 Ridge Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $530,000

35 Will Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

CARLISLE

106 Maple St. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 7,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 303,178-square-foot lot. $2,195,000

445 E Riding Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,619 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 851,598-square-foot lot. $1,627,500

430 Heald Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

CARVER

60 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 231,739-square-foot lot. $730,000

74 Cranberry Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 126,760-square-foot lot. $694,500

22 Jowett St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

2 Shaw Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

CHARLESTOWN

38 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,708-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

Advertisement:

12 School St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,247 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

340 Bunker Hill St. #1A Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

CHELMSFORD

7 Holly Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,068 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 41,680-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

1 Hemlock Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 2,903 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,060-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Poultens Green Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $680,000

24 Algonquin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,265 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,550-square-foot lot. $665,001

29 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,614 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,992-square-foot lot. $570,000

5 Arbor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Pine Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,275-square-foot lot. $532,786

5 Cathy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,199 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

722 Wellman Ave. #722 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

24 2nd Lane #1 Condo. $300,000

360 Littleton Road #B3 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

CHELSEA

56 Franklin Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

CONCORD

20 Ingham Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,114-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

52 Edgewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,920-square-foot lot. $865,000

895 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,848-square-foot lot. $846,500

23 Shirley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $710,000

56 Elm Brook Lane #56 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $600,857

Advertisement:

DANVERS

22 River St. Two-family conventional, built in 1952, 3,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $750,000

111 Sylvan St. One-family old style, built in 1896, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,515-square-foot lot. $680,000

83 Locust St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,385-square-foot lot. $535,000

152 Water St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

2 Mcdewell Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

6 Venice St. #D4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $223,000

DEDHAM

163 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

9 Lakeside Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 1,484 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $725,000

989 East St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,782 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

28 Durham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $640,000

90 High St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $396,000

DORCHESTER

21 Supple Road. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,400 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $881,000

53 Elmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,298-square-foot lot. $810,000

3 Melville Ave. #1 Condo. $728,000

39 Selden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 2,109 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,764-square-foot lot. $580,000

84 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 537 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 537-square-foot lot. $420,000

48 Coffey St. #5B Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $385,000

DUNSTABLE

22 Bear Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,928 square feet, 3 baths, on 66,516-square-foot lot. $975,000

DUXBURY

384 King Caesar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 4,015 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

Advertisement:

97 Gurnet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

157 King Phillips Path One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

12 Pilgrim By Way One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,040-square-foot lot. $700,000

452 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $540,000

EAST BOSTON

228 Webster St. #A Condo. $1,040,000

362 Meridian St. #1A Condo. $710,000

80 Trenton St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 2,342 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,516-square-foot lot. $605,000

86 Princeton St. #2 Condo. $579,900

86 Princeton St. #1 Condo. $549,000

2 White Street Place. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $400,000

156 Porter St. #133 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 997 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 933-square-foot lot. $399,000

156 Porter St. #122 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 779 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 715-square-foot lot. $377,777

EAST BRIDGEWATER

84 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1949, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,274-square-foot lot. $420,000

75 Plymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $416,400

EASTON

27 King Arthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,108 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,058-square-foot lot. $770,000

15 Scotch Dam Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 3,537 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,128-square-foot lot. $735,000

22 Mountain Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,805 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,317-square-foot lot. $730,000

349 Center St. #A Condo. $670,000

234 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $430,000

ESSEX

51 Lufkin Point Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,790-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

EVERETT

12-14 Bailey St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,811 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,296-square-foot lot. $920,000

Advertisement:

92 Lynn St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,493-square-foot lot. $800,000

53 Corey St. #3S Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

FOXBOROUGH

29 Dexter Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $840,000

2 Capone Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $750,000

5 Ouimet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,476-square-foot lot. $590,000

FRAMINGHAM

1057 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 92,478-square-foot lot. $1,599,000

40 Lanewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $800,000

130 Lockland Ave. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,184-square-foot lot. $631,000

471 Winch St. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,411-square-foot lot. $601,000

33 Savoy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,415 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,112-square-foot lot. $550,000

20 Mcphee Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 761 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,452-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $515,000

1063 Old Connecticut Path One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,846-square-foot lot. $458,000

136 Oaks Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,947-square-foot lot. $450,000

103 Windsor Drive #103 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

20 Wilson Drive #20 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

7 Weld St. #41 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 651 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,000

FRANKLIN

394 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,010-square-foot lot. $640,000

98 Highbank Road #98 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,819 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

Advertisement:

599 Old West Central St. #A7 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

FREETOWN

15 Chace Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 309,276-square-foot lot. $525,000

51 Mason Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 3,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $520,000

GEORGETOWN

41 Baldpate Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 4,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

66 Parish Road #5 Condo. $975,000

101 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $629,900

GLOUCESTER

167 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $538,000

6 Parker Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $437,333

6 Parker Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

110 E Main St. #1 Condo. $325,000

124 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,608 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $270,000

12 Middle St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 348 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $202,000

GRAFTON

21 Robin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

10 Creeper Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $840,000

75 Keith Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 2,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 263,102-square-foot lot. $735,000

7 Follette St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $525,000

4 Linda Circuit One-family ranch, built in 1954, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $480,000

9 Hollywood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $480,000

300 Upton St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $425,000

140 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 1,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $240,000

Advertisement:

HANOVER

20 Brook Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $652,000

HARVARDHAVERHILL

17 Tamarac Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $770,000

33 10th Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 3,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $700,000

57 Pear Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,339 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $680,000

10 Hannah St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $605,000

18 Christian Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $555,000

2 Greenhill Farm Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

120 High St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,271 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $350,000

35 Pine Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $335,000

12 Oliver St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000

21 Wingate St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

2 Grand Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

9 Farrwood Drive #9 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

HINGHAM

14 Porters Cove Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,276-square-foot lot. $1,959,000

16 Foley Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,469-square-foot lot. $931,000

9 Adams Court #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $334,881

HOLBROOK

38 Overlook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 771 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $245,000

HOLLISTON

7 Tea Party Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $1,288,000

Advertisement:

867 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,913-square-foot lot. $884,900

38 Westfield Drive. One-family, built in 1968, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $676,000

112 Lakeshore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $575,000

223 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,539-square-foot lot. $559,000

HOPKINTON

3 Warmstone Way #3 Condo, built in 2015, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,020,000

203 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,939-square-foot lot. $965,000

HUDSON

40 Manning St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $575,000

68 Cox St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $520,000

111 Brigham St. #20D Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $467,000

207 Chapin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,236-square-foot lot. $425,000

425 Main St. #22C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $331,000

36 Old Bolton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,194-square-foot lot. $205,000

HULL

10 W St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,893-square-foot lot. $640,000

26 School St. #211 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $391,000

HYDE PARK

679 River St. Three-family decker, built in 1928, 4,320 square feet, 20 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,616-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

79 Harvard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,737-square-foot lot. $782,500

134 Dana Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,873-square-foot lot. $708,000

45 Linwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,623-square-foot lot. $605,000

Advertisement:

IPSWICH

7 Old Essex Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,213-square-foot lot. $733,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

39 W Walnut Park Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,974 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,437-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

41 W Walnut Park Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,974 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,094-square-foot lot. $1,238,000

55 Wachusett St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $955,000

76 Elm St. #G3 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 1,445 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,445-square-foot lot. $799,000

76 Elm St. #403 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $555,000

288 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 832 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 832-square-foot lot. $535,000

262-264 S Huntington Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1904, 879 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 879-square-foot lot. $486,875

76 Elm St. #317 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $435,000

55 Walk Hill St. #3 Condo. $420,000

15 Germania St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1870, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Creighton St. #14 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 981-square-foot lot. $349,349

KINGSTON

31 Bearses Way One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,160-square-foot lot. $801,000

61 Nobadeer Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,304-square-foot lot. $734,900

4 Gray Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,336 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,380-square-foot lot. $385,000

104 3 Rivers Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,607-square-foot lot. $302,500

LAKEVILLE

5 Johnson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,275 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

39 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,424-square-foot lot. $650,000

Advertisement:

7 Hollis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

LAWRENCE

15-17 Thorndike St. Three-family family flat, built in 1885, 3,706 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,114-square-foot lot. $770,000

9 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $420,000

18 Monmouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $415,000

262 E Haverhill St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 741 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $252,500

LEXINGTON

36 Tyler Road. One-family mansion, built in 2016, 5,822 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 45,681-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

7 Turning Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,083-square-foot lot. $790,000

LINCOLN

181 Bedford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

LOWELL

25 Freedom Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,865-square-foot lot. $753,000

9 Ames St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,276 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,673-square-foot lot. $690,000

246 Rogers St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,808 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,506-square-foot lot. $675,000

61 Rindo Park Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $590,000

375 E Merrimack St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,171-square-foot lot. $580,000

65 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Merrill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $501,000

33 Willard St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,452-square-foot lot. $385,000

59 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,790-square-foot lot. $365,000

70 Wilbur St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 3,050 square feet, 2 baths. $350,000

Advertisement:

172 Middle St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 809 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

34 Newhall St. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $298,000

213 Branch St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $269,063

110 Boylston Lane #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $244,000

LYNN

135-137 Tracy Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,947-square-foot lot. $706,000

93 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,586-square-foot lot. $575,000

14 Sherman Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,008-square-foot lot. $560,000

77 Verona St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

12 Great Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,323-square-foot lot. $540,000

28 Kenwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,315 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,762-square-foot lot. $535,000

28 Woodbury Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,525-square-foot lot. $510,000

13 Melville Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,291 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,528-square-foot lot. $465,000

817 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,129-square-foot lot. $390,000

10 Pleasant St. #213 Condo, built in 1987, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $384,900

69 Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $350,000

LYNNFIELD

14 Beechwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,631-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Dewing Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,850-square-foot lot. $840,000

837 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $249,770

Advertisement:

MALDEN

17 Clement St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,569 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $1,006,000

205 Columbia St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,996-square-foot lot. $970,000

508-510 Pleasant St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,839 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $900,000

496 Lebanon St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

86 Winchester St. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,685 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $710,000

131 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,662-square-foot lot. $660,000

MANSFIELD

399 Pratt St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $520,000

420 School St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $484,000

MARBLEHEAD

21 Mechanic St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 1,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

64 Front St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,376 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1 Goodwins Court. One-family old style, built in 1960, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,643-square-foot lot. $750,000

23 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,440-square-foot lot. $750,000

106 Harbor Ave. #1 Condo. $500,000

60 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $430,000

MARLBOROUGH

183 E Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1805, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,735-square-foot lot. $670,000

29 Avebury Lane #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

540 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,761-square-foot lot. $570,000

42 Tecumseh Trl #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

3 Heatherwood Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,751 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

Advertisement:

43 Frye St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,976-square-foot lot. $390,000

42 Church St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

MARSHFIELD

175 Riverside Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 3,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,500-square-foot lot. $1,406,125

682 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 7,021 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $675,000

23 Sycamore Road. One-family old style, built in 1936, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $450,000

451 School St. #10-7 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000

MATTAPAN

18 Oconnell Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,750 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,646-square-foot lot. $775,000

8 Rich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,883-square-foot lot. $585,000

633 River St. #3L Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 737 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 737-square-foot lot. $399,000

MAYNARD

26 Glendale St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $700,333

MEDFIELD

72 Philip St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,488-square-foot lot. $450,000

MEDFORD

11 Lambert St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 3,143 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,370-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

69 Kenmere Road. Two-family two family, built in 1908, 3,448 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E401 Condo. $919,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E407 Condo. $899,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E307 Condo. $885,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E201 Condo. $879,900

110 Brooks St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,996 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,721-square-foot lot. $875,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E207 Condo. $869,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E308 Condo. $859,900

116 Mitchell Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $845,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E302 Condo. $839,900

38 Brookings St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,541 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $770,000

Advertisement:

287 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $769,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E403 Condo. $679,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E303 Condo. $659,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E305 Condo. $659,900

100 Station Lndg #1005 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $633,000

36 Hunewill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,211-square-foot lot. $605,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E404 Condo. $599,900

MEDWAY

4 Applegate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,564 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,039-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

15 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,837 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $830,000

148 Main St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

103 Holliston St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,172 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $526,000

21 Charles St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,931 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $430,000

MELROSE

100 Cottage St. Two-family conventional, built in 1848, 2,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,143-square-foot lot. $1,257,088

15 Mount Hood Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $880,000

15 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,287 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $855,000

68 Hawley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Greenleaf Place #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,447 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

77 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 Melrose St. #7C Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $383,000

77 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $350,000

Advertisement:

MERRIMAC

7 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1888, 2,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $562,500

19 Broad St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

METHUEN

11 Maple Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,441-square-foot lot. $825,000

22 Valley View Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $821,000

31 Booth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,035 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $759,000

18-20 Arlington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,125-square-foot lot. $680,000

238 N Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $680,000

30 Hopkins Circle #30 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,039 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

68 Derry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 2,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,466-square-foot lot. $565,000

2 Joy Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $540,000

185 Edgewood Ave. #185 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

14 Leah Circle #14 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

194 Wareham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $595,000

179 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $312,500

13 Lane St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $250,000

MIDDLETON

9 Dansreau Place #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,973 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $665,000

22 Riverview Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $579,900

MILFORD

13-15 Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,004 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $702,000

Advertisement:

37 Harding St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 2,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $582,000

29 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

17 Deluca Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,071-square-foot lot. $435,000

3 Muriel Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $225,000

MILLIS

14 Glen Ellen Blvd #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,694 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,056,995

8 Hattie Lane #189 Condo. $823,113

45 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $821,500

28 Richardson Drive #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

12 Pine Vw #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

MILTON

109 Atherton St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,832 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,493-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

24 Fairbanks Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,710 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,037,000

60 Ridgewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,105-square-foot lot. $985,000

39 Reedsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $702,500

NAHANT

8 Harbor View Road. One-family old style, built in 1912, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $675,000

NATICK

82 Evergreen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,041-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

8 Westfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,339-square-foot lot. $1,459,990

46 Union St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,610-square-foot lot. $789,000

40 Nouvelle Way #T732 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

11 Morgan Drive #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000

Advertisement:

30 Walden Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

NEEDHAM

8 Arnold St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

1018 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

74 Maple St. #74 Condo, built in 1873, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $703,000

NEWBURY

176 Hay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 4,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $900,000

NEWBURYPORT

156 State St. #4 Condo. $1,600,000

17 Boyd Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1998, 4,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $1,570,000

174 State St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000

28 Dove St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,830-square-foot lot. $525,000

NEWTON

21 Bonnybrook Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1923, 5,766 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,324-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

63 Bigelow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,127-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

84 Hammondswood Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 4,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,686-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

421 Chestnut St. One-family, built in 1985, 1,580 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,047-square-foot lot. $2,088,000

116 Dickerman Road. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,170-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

115 Sargent St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,486-square-foot lot. $1,815,000

30 Burdean Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,839-square-foot lot. $1,785,000

115 Grasmere St. One-family victorian, built in 1898, 2,782 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,197-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

9-11 Glazer Road #9 Condo. $1,550,000

284 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

106 Auburn St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

Advertisement:

77 Florence St. #301N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,779 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

28 Columbia Ave. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1997, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,149-square-foot lot. $920,000

68 Chestnut St. #2 Condo. $894,000

47 Charles St (Aub) #47 Condo Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $825,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #306N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $775,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1016S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $605,000

19 Ricker Terrace #21 Condo. $550,000

169 Washington St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,381-square-foot lot. $458,000

865 Boylston St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $428,000

NORFOLK

44 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 182,631-square-foot lot. $650,000

NORTH ANDOVER

70 Mablin Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,665 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $643,000

70 Farrwood Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

68 Edgelawn Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

78 Edgelawn Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $283,000

85 Farrwood Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

129 Cortland Drive #129 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $239,770

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

282 Cushman Road. One-family conventional, built in 1963, 2,841 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $705,000

103 Colonial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,340-square-foot lot. $700,000

NORTH READING

8 Yankee Woods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

3 Shirley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 2,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $945,000

Advertisement:

12 Country Club Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $825,000

NORTHBOROUGH

137 Howard St. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,554-square-foot lot. $690,000

59 School St. #B3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $280,000

NORTON

21 Walker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,362-square-foot lot. $725,000

233 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,961-square-foot lot. $557,000

NORWELL

9 Curtis Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,940 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,802-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

143 Norwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $815,000

3 Donovan Farm Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000

7 Assinippi Ave. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $402,000

NORWOOD

20 Longwood Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,839-square-foot lot. $670,000

16 Alandale Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,251-square-foot lot. $599,000

785 Washington St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,435 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000

140 Railroad Ave. #B309 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,121 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

PEABODY

4 Forbes Way One-family ranch, built in 1996, 3,597 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

8 Buxton St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,026 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

155 Winona St. One-family garrison, built in 1947, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,491-square-foot lot. $778,000

3301 Woodbridge Road #3301 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

10 Shillaber St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $559,000

Advertisement:

500 Northshore Road #9C Condo, built in 1975, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

3 Tuckers Court. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,342-square-foot lot. $402,000

28 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $300,000

10 Elliott Place #2R Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 736 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $238,950

PEMBROKE

62 Lowell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,047-square-foot lot. $790,000

18 Debra Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,212-square-foot lot. $730,000

14 Barker Square Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

33 Freedom Circle #33 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,452 square feet, 2 baths. $410,000

15 Mill Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,616 square feet, 2 baths, on 9,713-square-foot lot. $287,500

PLYMOUTH

53 Ryecroft One-family contemporary, built in 2009, 4,853 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,843-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

2 Manters Pt One-family Cape Cod, built in 1840, 3,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,717-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Endicott Gln #21 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $869,900

18 Cliffside Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

39 Turnberry Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $720,000

19 Bellevue Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,057 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $699,000

7 Grapefern One-family Town House, built in 2020, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $680,000

24 Peck Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,710-square-foot lot. $627,500

15 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2014, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,670-square-foot lot. $599,900

20 Hillside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $505,000

Advertisement:

68 Herring Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Cortelli Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $410,000

84 Westcliff Drive #84 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,019 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #201 Condo. $359,000

87 White Clover Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,711-square-foot lot. $240,000

10 Tideview Path #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $239,900

8 Walnut St. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $200,000

QUINCY

7 Whaler Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000

26 Hamilton St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $880,000

91 Hamden Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,872-square-foot lot. $845,000

35 Sagamore Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $805,000

33 Edison Park One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $802,500

148-150 Merrymount Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,022 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,510-square-foot lot. $720,000

51 Shirley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

161 Rock Island Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1941, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,314-square-foot lot. $549,000

17 Manet Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,667-square-foot lot. $530,000

10 Hood St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 602 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $445,000

2001 Marina Drive #314 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000

185 Quincy Shore Drive #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $363,500

Advertisement:

RANDOLPH

1 Isabel Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $545,500

30 Decota Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1960, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

31 Dorr St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $200,000

RAYNHAM

49 Elizabeth Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $500,000

110 South St E One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 272,263-square-foot lot. $400,000

READING

40 Bancroft Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,681 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $965,000

5 Jere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,699 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,188-square-foot lot. $825,000

66 Mineral St. Two-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,873 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,065-square-foot lot. $785,000

605 Summer Ave. #3-18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 782 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $367,500

REVERE

90 Bellingham Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,083-square-foot lot. $759,000

65 Beach Road. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $740,000

171 Broadsound Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,064-square-foot lot. $735,000

456 Reservoir Ave. #456 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,779 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #4S Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

9 Mountain Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,069 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

847 N Shore Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,085-square-foot lot. $330,000

ROCKLAND

104 Beal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $467,500

508 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,007 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,272-square-foot lot. $465,000

Advertisement:

47 Pacific St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,741 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $420,000

6 Warren Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,328-square-foot lot. $400,000

78 Hingham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1827, 2,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,317-square-foot lot. $351,575

27 Hobart Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 909,533-square-foot lot. $275,000

ROCKPORT

6 Squam Hill Court #A Condo. $394,000

84-A Granite St. #84A Condo/Apt, built in 1832, 954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

ROSLINDALE

4 New Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $840,000

77 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,442-square-foot lot. $705,000

86 Cornell St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $524,900

652 Hyde Park Ave. #4 Condo. $455,000

100 Tyndale St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 876-square-foot lot. $450,000

ROWLEY

194 Leslie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $585,000

582 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 326,587-square-foot lot. $200,000

ROXBURY

2 Sunderland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,633 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,466-square-foot lot. $480,000

25 Fountain St. #305 Condo. $356,100

SALEM

22 Pickman Road. One-family old style, built in 1938, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $780,000

22 Lemon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,843 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,953-square-foot lot. $776,000

46-1/2 Essex St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,810-square-foot lot. $750,000

16 Surrey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,915-square-foot lot. $705,000

2 Orchard Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $630,000

Advertisement:

52 Forrester St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $555,000

16 Cushing St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $549,900

51 Lafayette St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,527 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,752-square-foot lot. $540,000

434 Essex St. #3R Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $300,000

SALISBURY

2 Linda Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $875,000

118 Beach Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 2,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,567-square-foot lot. $588,500

45 Old County Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $574,900

17 Folly Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,051-square-foot lot. $530,000

14 Seabrook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,966 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $237,500

SAUGUS

7 Henry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Nirvana Drive #2C Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

9 Lothrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,230-square-foot lot. $440,000

1-15 Essex St. #5C Condo. $352,000

SCITUATE

14 Oakhurst Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,541-square-foot lot. $714,613

SHARON

41 Cape Club Drive #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

27 Maskwonicut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Leonard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,684-square-foot lot. $570,000

SHERBORN

44 S Main St. One-family antique, built in 1891, 2,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,432-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

Advertisement:

15 Curve St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,934-square-foot lot. $865,900

SHREWSBURY

8 Hobblebush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,678-square-foot lot. $860,000

4 Point Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $820,000

54 Lakeside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,875-square-foot lot. $785,000

186 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,491-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Alice Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,079-square-foot lot. $711,000

210 S Quinsigamond Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $710,000

211 Old Mill Road #211 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

21 Tanager Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,698-square-foot lot. $589,000

29 Kenda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,670-square-foot lot. $575,000

15 Whippoorwill Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,764-square-foot lot. $540,000

118 Bumble Bee Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,922 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

45 Old Laxfield Road #45 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

84 Topsfield Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,555-square-foot lot. $470,000

263 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,740-square-foot lot. $377,000

20 Williamsburg Court #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,000

32 Shrewsbury Green Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $264,000

SOMERVILLE

195 Morrison Ave. #1 Condo. $1,695,000

375-A Canal St. #PH211 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,143 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,550,000

Advertisement:

32 Jackson Road #A Condo conventional, built in 1890, 2,293 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

10 Josephine Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000

69 Clarendon Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1905, 1,123 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,970-square-foot lot. $949,000

3 Church St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $879,000

223 School St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $819,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2A Condo. $730,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3E Condo. $670,000

419 Norfolk St. #2D Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 722 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $545,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2B Condo. $537,000

SOUTH BOSTON

893 E 4th St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,614 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

616 E 6th St. Two-family row-end, built in 1890, 3,658 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,044-square-foot lot. $2,135,000

791 E 3rd St. #2 Condo. $2,058,000

178 L St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 3,841 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,244-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

84 G St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,917 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,917-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

89 Dresser St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

171 W 4th St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,191 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,191-square-foot lot. $965,000

120 W 7th St. #505 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,066-square-foot lot. $830,000

236-238 E St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

12 Douglas St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 874-square-foot lot. $665,000

743 E 4th St. #1F Condo. $650,000

3 Cutler Court. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Lennon Court #13 Condo low-rise, built in 1939, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 914-square-foot lot. $585,000

Advertisement:

SOUTHBOROUGH

15 Liberty Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,087 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

142 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $412,500

STONEHAM

15 Aricia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $950,000

128-C Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Newcomb Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,738-square-foot lot. $776,000

STOUGHTON

23 Mceachron Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,996-square-foot lot. $830,000

476 Turnpike St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 3,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $700,000

2020 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 3,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $690,000

183 Brickel Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $610,000

79 Cross St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $577,500

64 Kim Terrace #C Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

35 Rosewood Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,230 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

399 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1939, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $300,000

SUDBURY

231 Goodmans Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,985 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

122 White Pond Way #A12 Condo. $1,110,285

192 Boston Post Road #29 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $980,000

192 Boston Post Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,377 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $949,000

126 Heron Lane #28 Condo. $859,995

124 Heron Lane #27 Condo. $850,000

39 Dawson Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,251 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

SWAMPSCOTT

16 Cliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,552 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

432 Humphrey St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,216 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000

TEWKSBURY

3 Crawford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,861-square-foot lot. $867,500

50 Melrose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,124 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $805,000

60 Bay State Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,742 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,628-square-foot lot. $537,000

1218 Emerald Court #1218 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $517,000

1563 Andover St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

1563 Andover St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,800

151 Patrick Road #151 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $475,000

177 Apache Way #177 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $465,000

TOPSFIELD

12 Pheasant Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,448-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

UPTON

3 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,561 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,746-square-foot lot. $765,000

97 Glen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 329,749-square-foot lot. $540,000

112 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $300,000

WAKEFIELD

12 Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,087,000

143 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,170-square-foot lot. $975,000

3 Nelly St. #B Condo. $850,000

514 Water St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,477-square-foot lot. $549,900

12 Emerald St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1875, 1,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $350,000

Advertisement:

WALPOLE

70 Allen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,268-square-foot lot. $560,000

30 Fuller Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,384-square-foot lot. $500,000

632 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,237 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

WALTHAM

31 Allen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,963-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

376 Waverley Oaks Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000

64 Jacqueline Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

80 Kendall Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,187 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,945-square-foot lot. $375,000

WATERTOWN

23-25 Fairfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $950,000

7 Arthur Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,783 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $870,000

28 Rose Ave. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1957, 1,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

158 N Beacon St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,564 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $675,000

10 Williams St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

WAYLAND

3 Cart Path One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 5,539 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $2,041,275

6 Adams Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,503 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 84,829-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

21 Sylvan Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,759-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

WELLESLEY

60 Damien Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 4,078 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 25,220-square-foot lot. $3,422,500

8 Commonwealth Park One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,018 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,480-square-foot lot. $1,946,000

75 Grove St. #431 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,505,000

Advertisement:

WENHAM

6 Wallis Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

455 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $210,000

WEST NEWBURY

17 Mechanic St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,371 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $353,500

WEST ROXBURY

2 Willers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,288-square-foot lot. $650,000

425 Lagrange St. #105 Condo. $650,000

12 Libbey St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $570,000

96 Buchanan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,719-square-foot lot. $495,000

52 Bryon Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $323,000

WESTBOROUGH

30 Church St. One-family antique, built in 1856, 3,700 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,627-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

27 Kay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,979-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

233 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,723 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $970,000

6 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,764-square-foot lot. $505,000

WESTFORD

9 Magnolia Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 2,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,591-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

16 Pierce Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $835,000

24 Old Lowell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $715,000

90 N Main St. Two-family old style, built in 1920, 1,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $570,000

49-C W Prescott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $546,000

10 White Pine Knl #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $341,000

Advertisement:

WESTPORT

1904 Main Road. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,015 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 15,047-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

116 Old County Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 248,292-square-foot lot. $915,000

4 Bergeron Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 60,679-square-foot lot. $780,000

422 Briggs Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $455,000

1878 Drift Road #H Condo cottage, built in 1950, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 John Reed Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $380,000

WESTWOOD

15 Curtis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,096-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

147 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,166-square-foot lot. $900,000

WEYMOUTH

75 Front St. Two-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,556 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $834,000

50 Friend St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $785,000

227 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,947-square-foot lot. $730,000

128 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $570,000

592 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,769-square-foot lot. $565,000

94 Forest St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $560,000

73 Broad Reach #T123C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

61 Broad Reach #T113B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

202 Tall Oaks Drive #O Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

60 Greentree Lane #29 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

Advertisement:

WHITMAN

877 Auburnville Way #M3 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

405 Beulah St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,327-square-foot lot. $450,000

WILMINGTON

117 Mcdonald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,186,000

21 Liberty St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $415,000

98 Aldrich Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $400,000

168 Lowell St. #10 Condo. $285,300

WINCHESTER

34 Leslie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 6,595 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,631-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

26 Crescent Road. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

17 Bellevue Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,094-square-foot lot. $995,000

7 Conant Road #45 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

WINTHROP

27 Seaview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,530 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,023-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

194 Washington Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,862 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,945-square-foot lot. $810,000

158 Bay View Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,225 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,473-square-foot lot. $360,000

1000 Governors Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 909 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $348,000

WOBURN

11 Watson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $1,368,125

16 Sonrel St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,880 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,488-square-foot lot. $926,000

5 Danforth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,137-square-foot lot. $881,000

22 Auburn St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 3,070 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,880-square-foot lot. $800,000

1 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1862, 2,127 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,616-square-foot lot. $770,000

Advertisement:

9-A Thornton St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $755,000

10 Ellen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $700,000

201 Bedford Road #89 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

18-A Buttaro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Wilbur St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

145 Winn St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $350,000

145 Winn St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $260,000

WRENTHAM

249 Shears St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 976 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,922-square-foot lot. $408,500

24 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,534-square-foot lot. $300,000

24 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,534-square-foot lot. $285,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].