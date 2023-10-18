Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 18)

ABINGTON

54 Indian Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,344-square-foot lot. $888,000

1066 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,326-square-foot lot. $530,000

307 Regency Lane #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000

13 Doris Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $457,275

ACTON

3 Fort Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 5,171 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,136-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

30 Nagog Park #30 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 13,164 square feet, 2 baths, on 51,964-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

163 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 120,946-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

Advertisement:

1 Maillet Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $950,000

159 Prospect St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000

75 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $870,000

ALLSTON

42 Pratt St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,790 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,039-square-foot lot. $475,000

AMESBURY

4 Roselett Way #4 Condo. $705,000

48 Fern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2008, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,370-square-foot lot. $610,000

39 Macy St. Two-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $530,000

29 Field St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,278 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $500,000

20 Collins St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $480,000

39 Millyard #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,012 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

ANDOVER

6 David Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

19 Robert Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,650,000

15 Rennie Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 5,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,376-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

28 Crenshaw Lane #28 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 4,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,370,000

26 Brundrett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,982 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,586-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

6 Keystone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,977 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,823-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

Advertisement:

12 Regis Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 3,076 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,248-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

27 Rutgers Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 3,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

80 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Nicoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,141-square-foot lot. $950,000

48 Gray Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,954-square-foot lot. $800,000

7 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,362-square-foot lot. $797,000

2 High Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $755,000

492 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $670,000

8 Binney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $520,000

5 Porter Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

10 Colonial Drive #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 470 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $210,000

ARLINGTON

31 Lantern Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 3,271 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,462-square-foot lot. $2,699,000

21 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1820, 2,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

113 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,146 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

Advertisement:

7 Bellevue Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,935-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

292 Mystic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

97 Sylvia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1965, 2,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

20 Mystic Valley Pkwy #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000

ASHLAND

433 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

11 Thomas St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,959 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $785,000

61 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $765,000

5 Fruit St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $730,000

12 Boulder Hill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $728,000

45 Cross St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,145 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $690,000

26 Strobus Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $685,000

405 America Blvd #405 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

14 Mulberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $435,000

5 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $335,000

AVON

33 Walnut Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

AYER

206 Haymeadow Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $685,000

92 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $470,000

BEDFORD

3 El Will Farm Road. One-family garrison, built in 1992, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,426-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

Advertisement:

11 Fletcher Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

BELLINGHAM

250 Shirley Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 2,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,316-square-foot lot. $615,000

27 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $485,000

12 Debra Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,656 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

BELMONT

578 School St. Two-family old style, built in 1915, 2,480 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

45 Marlboro St. Three-family old style, built in 1905, 4,194 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,590,000

81 Marsh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,520-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

21 Gorham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,170-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

14 Herbert Road. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,914-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

258 Concord Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

1 Winslow Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000

BERLIN

172 River Rd W One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $975,000

26 Brook Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

28 Wheeler Hill Road #28 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $201,700

BEVERLY

1 Hickory Hill Way #3 Condo. $995,000

60 Grover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $910,000

22 Hobart Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,233 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $899,900

17 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,058-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 E Corning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,016 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,732-square-foot lot. $440,000

Advertisement:

36 Dunham Road #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000

60 Rantoul St. #107N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $336,000

BILLERICA

21 Bennett Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,612 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $930,833

57 Pollard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,924-square-foot lot. $670,000

621 Boston Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,766 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,365-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Truman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

5 Dolan Road. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,106-square-foot lot. $581,000

590 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

73 Whipple Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $435,000

17 Charnstaff Lane. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $385,000

27 Connolly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,599 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $275,000

BOLTON

189 Forbush Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $750,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #33C Condo. $15,000,000

430 Stuart St. #34B Condo. $13,250,000

430 Stuart St. #34A Condo. $11,000,000

4 W Cedar St. One-family row-middle, built in 1899, 4,138 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $6,350,000

18 Union Wharf #18 Condo Town House, built in 1855, 2,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,286-square-foot lot. $4,950,000

4-1/2 Arlington St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1915, 2,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,545-square-foot lot. $4,800,000

430 Stuart St. #22A Condo. $4,190,000

86 Pembroke St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 3,634 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,632-square-foot lot. $3,850,000

75 Marlborough St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 2,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,045-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

Advertisement:

240 Devonshire St. #5110 Condo. $2,775,000

251 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,953 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,953-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

1-A Joy St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1999, 1,668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,668-square-foot lot. $2,408,303

5 Wellington St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

324-332 Beacon St. #113 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 1,354 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,354-square-foot lot. $1,970,000

1 Huntington Ave. #203 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 1,584 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,584-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

31 Brimmer St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,367-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

100 Lovejoy Wharf #PH3B Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,799,000

240 Devonshire St. #5014 Condo. $1,725,000

350 Columbus Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,341-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

198 W Springfield St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,298-square-foot lot. $1,505,000

8-10 Grimes St. #8 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,365,000

1 Avery St. #12A Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

7 Columbus Sq #2 Condo. $875,000

214 Market St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

3 Avery St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,748-square-foot lot. $810,000

717 Atlantic Ave. #7D Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $780,000

80 E Brookline St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1935, 641 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 641-square-foot lot. $740,000

85 E India Row #8H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 878 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 878-square-foot lot. $726,000

53 Garden St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 642-square-foot lot. $686,000

449-463 Washington St. #4E Condo high-rise, built in 1900, 830 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $655,000

Advertisement:

113 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 608 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 608-square-foot lot. $629,000

5-9R Trenton St. #7 Condo. $615,000

131 Park Drive #36 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $610,000

258 Everett St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000

40-42 Beach St. #7A Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $550,000

30-34 E Concord St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 525 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 525-square-foot lot. $536,000

6 Whittier Place #10J Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 802 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $455,000

6 Whittier Place #11F Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $425,000

8 Garrison St. #700 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 275 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 275-square-foot lot. $410,000

BOXBOROUGH

318 Reed Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 137,214-square-foot lot. $1,106,000

108 Blanchard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,901 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

379 Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $831,972

318 Codman Hill Road #35E Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,000

BOXFORD

25 Baldpate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,068 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

5 Pinehurst Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000

8 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $825,000

44 Curtis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $775,000

9 School St. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 2,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $725,000

BRAINTREE

Advertisement:

63 Fountain St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,979-square-foot lot. $875,000

801 Granite St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,285 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,359-square-foot lot. $799,000

41 Sheppard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,018-square-foot lot. $665,000

426 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,328-square-foot lot. $650,000

424 John Mahar Hwy #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

111 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $590,000

79 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $575,000

BRIDGEWATER

950 Vernon St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $587,000

305 North St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,540-square-foot lot. $525,000

BRIGHTON

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #609 Condo. $1,600,000

41 Madeline St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,955-square-foot lot. $890,000

135-137 Nonantum St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,092 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,160-square-foot lot. $875,000

191 Washington St. #315 Condo. $590,000

180 Telford St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $588,000

160 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $510,000

1742 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1940, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $510,000

155 Strathmore Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $410,000

1992 Commonwealth Ave. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 936-square-foot lot. $400,000

120 Lanark Road #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1947, 627 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 627-square-foot lot. $340,000

Advertisement:

61 Colborne Road #B2 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 470 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $293,000

BROCKTON

31 Lyman St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,296 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,053-square-foot lot. $812,000

33 Cypress Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 5,047 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,157-square-foot lot. $791,000

455 W Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,770 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,111-square-foot lot. $782,000

199 Healey Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1948, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,118-square-foot lot. $725,000

20 Johnson Court. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $669,000

192 Hovenden Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Toby Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $515,000

25 Louis St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $505,000

33 Breer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,639-square-foot lot. $505,000

63 Woodland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,064-square-foot lot. $500,000

25 Juneau Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,929-square-foot lot. $490,000

9 Corala Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,918-square-foot lot. $441,000

83 11th Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $420,000

93 Jacob St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $420,000

66 S Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $410,000

157 Tina Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $405,000

Advertisement:

59 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 899 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $355,000

64 Elm Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $326,000

221 Oak St. #11-15 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

170 Boundary St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $250,000

221 Oak St. #6-31 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

303 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $210,000

BROOKLINE

195 Middlesex Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 5,235 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,594-square-foot lot. $4,800,000

245 Woodland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 3,725 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

1160 Beacon St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,150,000

56 Addington Road. Two-family decker, built in 1927, 3,624 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,643-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

47 University Road. Three-family decker, built in 1898, 3,179 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

690 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,918-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

99 Pond Ave. #423 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,767 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,360,000

17 Stearns Road #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $885,000

1856 Beacon St. #PHA Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000

17 Roberts St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000

24 Juniper St. #61 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $203,100

BURLINGTON

64 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,262,500

56 7 Springs Lane #E Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,249,500

41 Mountain Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,786 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,502-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

11 Randall Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $755,000

12 Sarah St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $676,000

5 Francis Wyman Road. One-family conventional, built in 1798, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,250-square-foot lot. $615,000

59 Center St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $261,900

CAMBRIDGE

74 Hammond St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,260 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,132-square-foot lot. $5,025,000

37 Larch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 3,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,424-square-foot lot. $3,050,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $3,000,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,000,000

50 Sacramento St. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 2,923 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

466 Putnam Ave. #466 Condo. $2,100,000

130 Garden St. Two-family two family, built in 1897, 2,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,721-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6-8 Watson St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1873, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,145,000

113 Richdale Ave. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

84 Clifton St. #84 Condo family flat, built in 1923, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,008,000

515 Green St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1838, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $985,000

CANTON

44 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

187 Indian Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,859-square-foot lot. $830,000

8 Stonewood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,807-square-foot lot. $700,000

690 Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,644-square-foot lot. $650,000

67 Sherman St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,908 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,091-square-foot lot. $620,000

Advertisement:

25 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,573-square-foot lot. $587,000

27 Maple St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $518,800

106 Shaw Farm Road #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

CARVER

5 Kestrel Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,477 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,477-square-foot lot. $800,000

265 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $500,000

11 Lillian Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $487,000

24 Cranberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $250,000

CHARLESTOWN

7 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,103-square-foot lot. $995,000

106 13th St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $719,000

45 1st Ave. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $668,000

45 1st Ave. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000

CHELMSFORD

53 Brick Kiln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $839,900

73 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,069-square-foot lot. $785,000

36 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000

10 Galloway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,580-square-foot lot. $689,900

245 Graniteville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,534-square-foot lot. $595,000

29 Janet Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,027 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,217-square-foot lot. $580,000

12 Crabapple Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,250-square-foot lot. $565,333

54 Westview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $517,500

Advertisement:

311 Littleton Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000

188 Dunstable Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,500-square-foot lot. $450,000

522 Wellman Ave. #522 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

181 Littleton Road #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

182 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,510-square-foot lot. $350,000

1 Courthouse Lane #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 812 square feet, 3 baths. $220,000

1 Courthouse Lane #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 812 square feet, 3 baths. $220,000

CHELSEA

60 Dudley St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 1,241 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000

157 Winnisimmet St. #73A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $389,000

165 Cottage St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $380,000

44 Lafayette Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

COHASSET

50 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,012-square-foot lot. $710,000

279 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 40,538-square-foot lot. $662,000

CONCORD

96 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,764 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

143 Hunters Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,404 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,276-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

100 Keyes Road #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $535,000

DANVERS

14 Shawmut Ave. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 151,589-square-foot lot. $950,000

5 Locksley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $925,000

100 Kirkbride Drive #105 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000

4 Tomahawk Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,005-square-foot lot. $690,777

Advertisement:

8 Cortland Road. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,556-square-foot lot. $665,000

40 Garden St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,745-square-foot lot. $621,000

2 High Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1824, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

34 Riverview Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

4 Mcdewell Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $336,000

DEDHAM

561 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,481 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

25 Coronation Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,073-square-foot lot. $750,000

75 Maple Place. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $729,875

152 River St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

7 Chauncey St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,980 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,714-square-foot lot. $636,000

253 Sprague St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,170-square-foot lot. $615,000

19 Sprague St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $601,000

17 Harding Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $551,000

DORCHESTER

4 Fields Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,775-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

23 Beale St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $1,363,000

62 East St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,080 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,752-square-foot lot. $1,126,000

14 Sagamore St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,370 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

147 Bowdoin St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,735 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,094-square-foot lot. $700,000

Advertisement:

593 Gallivan Blvd #1 Condo. $595,000

593 Gallivan Blvd #2 Condo. $595,000

10 Saco St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $565,000

73 Mount Ida Road #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,900

80 Florida St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 892-square-foot lot. $495,000

30 Hill Top St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 986-square-foot lot. $485,000

345 Ashmont St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1939, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $420,000

179 Geneva Ave. #179 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

14 Dudley Terrace. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,277-square-foot lot. $360,000

218-220 E Cottage St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $315,000

DOVER

17 Farm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,788-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

21 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

25 Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

7 Circle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,343 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,612-square-foot lot. $985,000

DUXBURY

24 Orchard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,629-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

EAST BOSTON

68 Orient Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,852 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

23 Eutaw St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 3,102 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

669 Saratoga St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $968,500

63 Webster St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,175-square-foot lot. $699,000

Advertisement:

86 Princeton St. #3 Condo. $693,000

181 Cowper St. #103 Condo. $675,000

181 Cowper St. #302 Condo. $660,000

137 Falcon St. #2 Condo. $645,140

204 E Eagle St. #3 Condo. $555,000

156 Porter St. #102 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 776 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 712-square-foot lot. $385,300

EAST BRIDGEWATER

25 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,545-square-foot lot. $680,000

549 Plymouth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1887, 2,718 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $620,000

210 Washington St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 2021, 1,756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

52 Surrey Lane #52 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900

107 Hillcrest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $464,000

534 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,530-square-foot lot. $440,000

316 Bedford St. #316 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

236 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $240,000

EASTON

4 Depot Place. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 2,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $885,000

11 Coughlin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,392 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $729,000

545 Foundry St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $658,900

121 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,075-square-foot lot. $625,000

72 Black Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,248 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

ESSEX

7 John Wise Ave. #2 Condo old style, built in 1900, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $853,500

EVERETT

6 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1882, 3,256 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $900,000

11 Foster St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $840,000

Advertisement:

1-A Wilbur St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,548 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,513-square-foot lot. $793,000

60 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1903, 1,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $690,000

25 Parker St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,169-square-foot lot. $689,000

60 Windsor St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $635,000

148 Cottage St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,418-square-foot lot. $620,000

54 Sycamore St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,894-square-foot lot. $605,000

23 Mohan St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $510,000

FOXBOROUGH

247 Cocasset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,291-square-foot lot. $990,000

6 Capone Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

19 North St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,900

63 S Grove St. One-family contemporary, built in 1935, 2,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,300-square-foot lot. $525,000

9 Hallowell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,506-square-foot lot. $317,000

83 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,805-square-foot lot. $249,000

FRAMINGHAM

2 Woodstock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,215-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

20 Blackberry Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Hodder Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $802,000

47 Indian Head Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,656 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,486-square-foot lot. $740,000

74 Lovering Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,564-square-foot lot. $701,000

Advertisement:

55 Overlook Dr W One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,255-square-foot lot. $700,000

3 Bonito Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $690,000

495 Water St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,906 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $660,000

157 Fay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,459-square-foot lot. $565,000

41 Winthrop St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $550,000

136 Fay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,798-square-foot lot. $500,000

15 Trafton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $470,000

514 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $451,000

11 Weld St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $287,500

FRANKLIN

3 Bald Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $830,000

20 Lockewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $820,000

3 Margarets Cv One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,353-square-foot lot. $760,000

12 Innkeeper Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $725,000

889 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $675,000

13 Copperfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,031-square-foot lot. $650,000

272 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 115,347-square-foot lot. $570,000

112 Populatic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $560,000

824 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,264-square-foot lot. $525,000

Advertisement:

944 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $515,000

9 Eldon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,073-square-foot lot. $507,500

14 Pleasant St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 758 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

11 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $239,000

FREETOWN

27 Forge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $525,000

8 Cushman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,662-square-foot lot. $501,007

GEORGETOWN

43 Baldpate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,181-square-foot lot. $780,000

121 Lakeshore Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $769,000

88 W Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1857, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

GLOUCESTER

50 Shore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 2,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

23 Kennedy Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

5 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,050 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,840-square-foot lot. $952,500

977 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,620-square-foot lot. $870,000

21 Haskell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,388 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $795,000

594 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1985, 1,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,660-square-foot lot. $750,000

292 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,129 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $650,000

5 Field Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $601,000

19 Sadler St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 972 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $563,000

Advertisement:

6 Brightside Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

7-R Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,732-square-foot lot. $375,000

GRAFTON

1 Cider Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

39 Luka Drive #39 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $815,000

11 Bay Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,677 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $785,000

8 Eseks Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $710,000

19 Luka Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Countryside Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $520,000

50 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $300,000

GROVELAND

3 Bare Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,084-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

789 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,433 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,500-square-foot lot. $821,000

282 Center St. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,490-square-foot lot. $820,000

HALIFAX

16 Highland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,329-square-foot lot. $815,000

47 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,143-square-foot lot. $485,000

7 Lydon Lane #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

HAMILTON

8 Martel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,189 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,641-square-foot lot. $847,000

HANOVER

128 American Elm Ave. #128 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

12 Sugar Maple Circle #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

Advertisement:

300 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $655,000

338 Whiting St. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $630,000

723 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $470,000

HANSON

58 Surrey Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,820-square-foot lot. $525,000

17 Steven St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,892-square-foot lot. $475,000

161 Winter St. #26 Condo townhse-end, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

852 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $340,000

HARVARD

3 Sholan Circle. One-family Tudor, built in 2010, 4,001 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 291,852-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

HAVERHILL

21 Back 9 Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $895,000

15 Falcon Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $750,000

59 14th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,610 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $680,000

59 14th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,610 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $680,000

20 W Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,261-square-foot lot. $600,000

50 Lakewood Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,620-square-foot lot. $535,000

64 Cogswell St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,876-square-foot lot. $500,000

908 W Lowell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 222,156-square-foot lot. $485,000

11 Rainbow Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

33 Rainbow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $400,000

Advertisement:

71 Mercury Terrace #71 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

29 Kathy Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

19 Orchard Ave. #G Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $347,000

241 Farrwood Drive #241 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $316,000

90 White St. #90 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,837 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $275,000

8 Myles Standish Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

119 S Elm St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

440 North Ave. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,000

HINGHAM

901 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 2021, 422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 70,056-square-foot lot. $2,311,000

18 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 2,563 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,640-square-foot lot. $1,836,000

20 Black Rock Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 3,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,825,000

17 Winthrop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,492-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

169 Hersey St. One-family antique, built in 1835, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,933-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

9 Talbot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $817,000

10 Marshall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,705-square-foot lot. $792,500

33 Independence Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $705,000

3207 Tuckers Lane #3207 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

403 Tuckers Lane #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000

HOLBROOK

28 Edgewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $618,000

Advertisement:

195 Plymouth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,891 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $575,000

17 Christies Way #17 Condo. $450,000

11 Christies Way #11 Condo. $439,000

HOLLISTON

19 Partridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,399 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,658-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

11 Trailside Court #11 Condo free-standng, built in 2021, 2,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

76 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 278,697-square-foot lot. $613,000

HOPKINTON

4 Whirty Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,633 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

19 Daniel Shays Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,591-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

28 Primrose Circle #28 Condo, built in 2017, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,065,000

1 Hazel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,843-square-foot lot. $790,000

12 Locust Lane #12 Condo, built in 2019, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

6 Trevor Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,089 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $760,000

6 Beach Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $500,000

62 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,731-square-foot lot. $345,000

12 Mount Auburn St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $270,000

HUDSON

22 Forbes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,826 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,533-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

38 Barnes Blvd #23 Condo. $1,054,207

45 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $980,000

20 Wildflower Path #20 Condo. $718,760

12 Dover Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,465-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Autumn Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000

42 Priest St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,335-square-foot lot. $575,000

Advertisement:

12 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,795 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,920-square-foot lot. $493,000

425 Main St. #15D Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

200 Manning St. #12C Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

HULL

225 Nantasket Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,643 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,064-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

45 Andrew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,975-square-foot lot. $866,000

36 Barnstable Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,971-square-foot lot. $655,000

24 Packard Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $582,000

15 Park Ave. #114 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,428 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

HYDE PARK

33 Oak St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,626 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,243-square-foot lot. $950,000

94 Como Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,047-square-foot lot. $865,000

44 Central Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,411 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,879-square-foot lot. $850,000

339 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1963, 2,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $810,000

51 Joan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,781 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,034-square-foot lot. $595,000

40 Dedham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $551,000

95 Lewiston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,304-square-foot lot. $500,000

176 Ruskindale Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

IPSWICH

10 Buttonwood Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,650,000

35 Hilltop Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

Advertisement:

12 Hood Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,741 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

24 High St. One-family old style, built in 1810, 1,969 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

11 Spillers Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1968, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,482-square-foot lot. $1,051,000

12 Sagamore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $995,000

15 Labor In Vain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,926 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $943,475

7 Leslie Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $888,000

14 Heard Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1970, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,133-square-foot lot. $830,000

50-56 Market St. #2 Condo. $675,000

25 Topsfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $650,000

34 Appomattox Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $525,000

24 Green St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1864, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

64 Avery St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

47 Spring Park Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 4,722 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,223-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

6 Meyer St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,894 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,212,000

15-17 Forest Hills St. #15 Condo. $1,075,000

173 School St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,850 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,245-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

12-14 Porter St. #12 Condo. $940,000

22 Gay Head St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,841-square-foot lot. $886,000

42 Sedgwick St. #1 Condo. $815,000

28 Everett St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $720,000

51 Waterman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,544-square-foot lot. $649,000

Advertisement:

384 Riverway #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $645,000

22 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,243 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,243-square-foot lot. $565,000

76 Elm St. #106 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $522,000

11 Edge Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $520,000

425 S Huntington Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $433,000

KINGSTON

7 Hemlock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,344 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,536-square-foot lot. $960,000

LAKEVILLE

35 S Kingman St. One-family gambrel, built in 1982, 1,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

23 Lakeside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,258 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $499,900

2 Island Vw One-family ranch, built in 1950, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,075-square-foot lot. $290,000

LAWRENCE

115 Allston St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,636 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $790,000

108-110 Exeter St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 3,272 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $703,000

444 Mount Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,743-square-foot lot. $530,000

36 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,541 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $460,000

219 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $400,000

107 Greenwood St. Two-family family flat, built in 1885, 1,978 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $270,000

24 Inman St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 707 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

LEXINGTON

14 Scotland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

68 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,304 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $2,143,680

Advertisement:

11 Castle Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,664,000

31 Valleyfield St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,379 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,762-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

25 Woodpark Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,424-square-foot lot. $1,282,000

62 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,509-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

62 Gleason Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

18 Hilltop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1011 Massachusetts Ave. #1011 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $735,000

LITTLETON

496 Newtown Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,097-square-foot lot. $720,000

LOWELL

24 Monadnock Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,465 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $750,000

91 Mansur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 3,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,734-square-foot lot. $749,000

103 Merrill Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,920 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $670,000

44 6th St. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,933-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Nicole Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,722 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,660-square-foot lot. $580,000

67 Loring St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,944 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,603-square-foot lot. $555,000

300 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1946, 3,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,290-square-foot lot. $550,000

379 Lakeview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $542,500

12 Clifford St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,660-square-foot lot. $535,000

164 Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,080 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,852-square-foot lot. $520,000

Advertisement:

118 Wentworth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

180 Upham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,546-square-foot lot. $495,000

763 Wilder St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,172-square-foot lot. $487,209

419 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,761 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $485,000

19 Wetherbee Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,022-square-foot lot. $470,000

10 Eugene St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,744 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

12 Marsh St. Two-family two family, built in 1909, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

608 Stevens St. #F Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

97 Hildreth St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

73 Sprague Ave. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,791-square-foot lot. $350,000

80 Smith St. #6D Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

69 Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,789-square-foot lot. $330,000

977 Westford St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,000

371 Aiken Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

140 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $258,000

256-C Market St. #3513 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

137 Pine St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

LYNN

7-9 Saint Clair St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,690 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,808-square-foot lot. $955,000

8 French St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,075-square-foot lot. $860,000

Advertisement:

283 Eastern Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,827 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $810,000

17 Susan Drive #13 Condo. $729,000

70 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,475-square-foot lot. $720,000

51 Manson St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,704-square-foot lot. $685,000

25 Oakville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $650,000

152 Lynnway #1C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 726 square feet, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $625,000

28 Verdmont Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $610,000

36 Savory St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $605,000

24 Allerton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $575,000

262 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,033 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,065-square-foot lot. $550,000

35 Gilbert St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Tilton Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,317-square-foot lot. $513,000

16 Ocean Circle. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,671-square-foot lot. $450,000

37 Canal St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1987, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,538-square-foot lot. $430,000

876 Western Ave. #6 Condo. $329,900

34 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,735-square-foot lot. $320,000

285 Lynn Shore Drive #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1893, 469 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $213,000

3 George St. #3 Condo duplex, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,236-square-foot lot. $205,000

LYNNFIELD

537 Lowell St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 4,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 76,117-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

Advertisement:

344 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,024-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

MALDEN

23 Preston St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,110 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,352-square-foot lot. $660,000

14 Hills Court. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,827-square-foot lot. $600,000

29 Bayrd Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $590,000

12 Magnolia St. #3 Condo. $420,000

79 Waite St Ext #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 522 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths. $311,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

2 Tucks Point Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 5,162 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,070-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

MANSFIELD

35 Jacob Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 5,130 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

4 Piasecki Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,781-square-foot lot. $806,000

61 Oakland St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,563-square-foot lot. $649,000

27 Hall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $612,000

11 Newton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

26 N Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

MARBLEHEAD

7 Mariners Lane. One-family row house, built in 1948, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,991-square-foot lot. $1,711,000

1 Abbot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,594 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,850-square-foot lot. $980,500

214 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,390-square-foot lot. $720,000

71 Elm St. One-family row house, built in 1966, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,228-square-foot lot. $555,000

MARION

11 Bayberry Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1970, 2,605 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,923-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

22 Pinewood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 97,897-square-foot lot. $855,000

Advertisement:

10 Puckerbrush Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,196-square-foot lot. $830,000

1121 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,864-square-foot lot. $235,000

MARLBOROUGH

146 Framingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $845,000

14 Tremont St. Two-family two family, built in 1875, 2,893 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,690-square-foot lot. $650,000

151 Framingham Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,117-square-foot lot. $625,000

35 Wellington St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,936-square-foot lot. $585,000

1 Spruce St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,532-square-foot lot. $480,000

28 Broad St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

9 Brimsmead St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,082-square-foot lot. $330,000

MARSHFIELD

122 Pokanoket Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,598 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,640,000

29 Strawberry Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,043-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

200 Winslow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,733 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,867-square-foot lot. $825,000

224 Webster Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $730,000

34 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

57 Pilgrim Trl One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $540,000

99 Island St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $440,000

399 Plymouth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

MATTAPAN

Advertisement:

17 Standard St. #3 Condo. $650,000

MAYNARD

4 Dana Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $530,000

MEDFIELD

35 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,169-square-foot lot. $1,298,000

8 Harman Way #7 Condo. $1,000,000

71 Blacksmith Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,273-square-foot lot. $615,000

71 Blacksmith Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,273-square-foot lot. $527,000

14 Causeway Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,908-square-foot lot. $500,000

MEDFORD

64 Marshall St. #64 Condo. $1,261,000

17 Wildwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,578-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

87 Medford St. #504 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,369 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000

63-65 Kenmere Road #1 Condo. $930,000

51 Hancock Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,779-square-foot lot. $917,500

320 Middlesex Ave. #E408 Condo. $869,900

39 Thomas St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,870-square-foot lot. $850,000

72 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,616-square-foot lot. $830,000

46 Bradshaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $795,000

17 Stoughton St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,852 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,154-square-foot lot. $740,000

64 Ellsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,003-square-foot lot. $710,000

14 Holton St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $650,641

320 Middlesex Ave. #E103 Condo. $606,900

958 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E304 Condo. $579,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #E104 Condo. $499,900

MEDWAY

316 Village St. Three-family old style, built in 1860, 3,818 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $960,000

Advertisement:

7 Deerfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,720 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 115,870-square-foot lot. $950,000

6 Walnut Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,512-square-foot lot. $900,000

55 Milford St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Kimberly Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $705,000

10 Waterside Run #10 Condo. $654,400

8 Kingson Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $502,200

MELROSE

70 Otis St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

84 School St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,917-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

105-107 Lynde St. Two-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,585 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,538-square-foot lot. $978,478

14 Sylvan St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,665 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $975,000

27 Orchard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $925,000

41 Tappan St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,321-square-foot lot. $850,000

75 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,095-square-foot lot. $750,000

87 E Wyoming Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,008-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Spear St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $626,000

2 Blueberry Hill Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,009 square feet, 3 baths. $259,400

19 Berwick St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 527 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

MERRIMAC

14 Thorndike Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

21 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $410,000

Advertisement:

21 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $262,000

METHUEN

53 Sorrento Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $819,000

16 Stoney Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $675,000

47 Herrick Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $669,900

68 Cambridge St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,729-square-foot lot. $635,000

123 Pleasant Valley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $605,000

15 Hampshire Road #5B Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

19 Ponderosa Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,648-square-foot lot. $525,000

35 Elmwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $510,000

7 Tyler St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,693 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $507,000

284 Hampshire Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Riverview Blvd #1-212 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $379,900

46 Ashford St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

116 Tispaquin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $679,000

26 Cinnamon Ridge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,836-square-foot lot. $610,000

37 Woodlawn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $550,000

164 Fuller St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $485,000

49 Anderson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 76,665-square-foot lot. $275,000

Advertisement:

MIDDLETON

4 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,954-square-foot lot. $611,000

38 Village Road #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

MILFORD

62 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,218 square feet, 3 baths, on 15,102-square-foot lot. $780,000

2 Morey Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,556-square-foot lot. $770,000

15 Casey Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,185-square-foot lot. $675,000

18 Freedom St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

24 Bodio Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,906-square-foot lot. $600,000

39 Beach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $600,000

67 Kodiak Lane #34 Condo. $589,900

44 Kodiak Lane #22 Condo. $584,900

17 Cherry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $489,900

7 Governors Way #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,653 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000

136 West St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,345 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $445,000

31 Green St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

20 Lena Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,104 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

12 Purdue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $360,000

15 Country Club Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $321,000

MILLIS

8 Glen Ellen Blvd #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,275,000

2 Hattie Lane #186 Condo. $926,360

24 Rockville Mdws #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

175 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1905, 875 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $470,000

Advertisement:

152 Acorn St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

234 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $250,000

MILTON

59 Crestview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,884 square feet, 5 baths, on 41,839-square-foot lot. $2,235,888

36 Big Blue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,280-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

21 Harbor View Park One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,807-square-foot lot. $820,000

24 Lufbery St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,818-square-foot lot. $619,900

NAHANT

69 Fox Hill Road. One-family old style, built in 1941, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $650,000

NATICK

3 Point St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,441-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

33 Curtis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

65 Macarthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,209-square-foot lot. $915,000

26 Vernon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,161-square-foot lot. $657,000

10 Silver Hill Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $436,000

16 Village Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

11 Walden Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $342,500

NEEDHAM

83 Audrey Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $3,025,000

33 Lancaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

112 Jarvis Circle #112 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 3,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,590,000

51 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 2,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

3 Overlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

Advertisement:

34 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $935,000

1202 Greendale Ave. #134 Condo, built in 1968, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

NEWBURY

184 High Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $740,000

NEWBURYPORT

8 Jefferson Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

18 Toppans Lane. One-family federalist, built in 2002, 4,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,855-square-foot lot. $2,185,000

10-12 Walnut St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,793-square-foot lot. $950,000

21 Hines Way #12 Condo. $940,000

126 Merrimac St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 2,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000

133 Old Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $850,500

44-A Kent St. #44A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,319 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

16 Russia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $725,000

10 Christopher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,808-square-foot lot. $720,000

7 Hawthorne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $657,000

189 High St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1792, 2,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

3 Spring Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $575,000

51 Woodland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

162 High St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 602 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

234 Low St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

NEWTON

57 Lorna Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 3,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

271 Mount Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,744-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

Advertisement:

287 Hartman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,926-square-foot lot. $2,189,900

18-20 Athelstane Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,653 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $2,007,000

50 Tanglewood Road #50 Condo townhse-end, built in 2009, 3,686 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

125 Webster St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

41-43 Central Ave. #41 Condo. $1,650,000

154 Langley Road. Two-family victorian, built in 1845, 3,952 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,820-square-foot lot. $1,568,000

72 Kensington St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

31 Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,719 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

38 Knowles St. #38 Condo townhse-end, built in 1850, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $1,170,150

128 Charlemont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,380-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

32 Pine St. #32 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,882-square-foot lot. $885,000

3 Glenmore Terrace #1 Condo duplex, built in 1910, 1,705 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,952-square-foot lot. $853,777

429 Cherry St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,617-square-foot lot. $790,000

99 Crescent St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,081-square-foot lot. $780,000

10 Noble St. #10 Condo two family, built in 1935, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $619,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #313N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $572,500

20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $469,500

NORFOLK

2 Ariana Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,177-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

Advertisement:

8 Bush Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,595-square-foot lot. $775,000

48 Meetinghouse Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $640,000

6 Hanover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,908-square-foot lot. $503,000

NORTH ANDOVER

66 Coventry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

281 Andover St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1900, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $935,000

53 Marian Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $920,000

7 Parker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,336-square-foot lot. $620,000

297 Andover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,876-square-foot lot. $565,000

104 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1974, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $550,000

34 Sargent St. One-family, built in 1900, 927 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $440,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

261 Cliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $681,300

16 Old Wood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,604-square-foot lot. $668,000

62 Circular St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,246 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,557-square-foot lot. $600,000

141 Westside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

475 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,281-square-foot lot. $350,000

42 2nd Ave. #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

NORTH READING

19 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,516-square-foot lot. $1,570,000

3 Takoma Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

Advertisement:

5 Whitcomb Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $1,246,900

38 Brassie Way #38 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

2 Leclair St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $449,000

5 Greenbriar Drive #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $337,000

2 Greenbriar Drive #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

63 Central St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,896

NORTHBOROUGH

27 Copley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $947,000

34 Lydias Way #34 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 574,556-square-foot lot. $750,000

NORTON

257 Mansfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,609 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $750,000

1 Stillman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

129 King Philip Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $450,000

23 Colonial Drive #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

12 Village Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

14 Arrow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

138 N Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $324,900

NORWELL

175 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $489,999

7 Assinippi Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

NORWOOD

61 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $939,000

26 Barberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,821-square-foot lot. $890,000

Advertisement:

19 Orleans Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,080-square-foot lot. $695,000

70 Endicott St. #1306 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

46 Rose Court #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

407 Nahatan St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

9 Endicott St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

PEABODY

5 America Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,026 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,251-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

15 Hancock St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,980 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,494-square-foot lot. $760,000

18 Cedar Grove Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $701,000

21 Rockdale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $629,000

1200 Salem St. #151 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

217 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $592,000

7 Glendale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $555,000

1100 Salem St. #5 Condo, built in 1983, 1,501 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

53 Bartholomew St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Ledgewood Way #12 Condo, built in 1987, 1,445 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

75 Walnut St. #311 Condo, built in 2004, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

75 Walnut St. #311 Condo, built in 2004, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

PEMBROKE

8 Silverwood Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2019, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,547-square-foot lot. $785,000

94 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,160-square-foot lot. $540,000

34 Mattakeesett St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,206 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000

Advertisement:

46 Woodbine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,279-square-foot lot. $330,000

PEPPERELL

26 Bancroft St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 281,162-square-foot lot. $710,000

26 Tucker St. #1 Condo Cape Cod, built in 1860, 2,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,900

17 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,145 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $560,000

2 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $407,500

55 Park St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,688-square-foot lot. $274,000

34 Lowell Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

PLYMOUTH

7 Shutter Latch One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,147,500

82 Bay Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

14 Sedgewood One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 3,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,014-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

38 Snapping Bow One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 3,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,243-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

42 Tinkers Blvd #42TB Condo. $875,837

7 Arnold Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1940, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $750,000

92 Benjamins Gate #92 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,000

65 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,867 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,539-square-foot lot. $639,000

90 Cliffside Drive #90 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $622,500

261 Court St. One-family gambrel, built in 1876, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $615,000

60 Nathan Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $605,000

91 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,651-square-foot lot. $577,500

Advertisement:

25 Highland Terrace #2513 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $562,000

27 Tall Pines Road. One-family garrison, built in 1984, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

61 Blissful Meadow Drive #61 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,500

45 Sunflower Way One-family Town House, built in 2019, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,952-square-foot lot. $545,000

3 Mariners Way #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,000

204 White Cliff Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $512,000

12 Cordage Ter Ext #12 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $500,000

3 Mariners Way #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000

23 Nickerson St. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $453,000

113 Esta Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $448,000

101 Cherry St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,352 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

3 Pine Needle Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,727 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $435,000

36 Westcliff Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

18 Taylor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $400,000

151 Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $395,000

38 Cherry St. One-family, built in 1910, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,215-square-foot lot. $378,000

15 Park Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,400

27 Ocean Walk Drive #106 Condo. $348,000

7 Sunset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $322,000

6 Squanto Road. One-family, built in 1935, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,572-square-foot lot. $277,000

Advertisement:

14 Fresh Pond Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $264,000

2 S Wind Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $210,000

10 Tideview Path #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

QUINCY

16 Adams Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 4,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

25 Fairmount Way One-family conventional, built in 1914, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,971-square-foot lot. $968,000

52 Nelson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,496 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,118-square-foot lot. $900,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #203 Condo. $875,000

209 Victory Road #209 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,525 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

63 W Elm Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $785,000

194 Taylor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $755,000

77 Adams St. #103 Condo. $746,000

511 Hancock St. #504 Condo. $730,000

178 Robertson St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $716,000

24 Empire St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,413-square-foot lot. $701,000

34 Village Drive #34 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

85 Pontiac Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $673,000

49 Stewart St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $660,000

30 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,155-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Ricciuti Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

1 Cityview Lane #814 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000

10 Seaport Drive #2213 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

Advertisement:

148 Quincy Shore Drive #46 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,233 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

238 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $437,000

1 Adams St. #701 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,001 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

1 Adams St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000

22 Watson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

45 Oval Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,000

100 Grand View Ave. #6D Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 642 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

77 Adams St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

RANDOLPH

6 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $805,000

11 Toscano Way #11 Condo. $609,900

99 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,950-square-foot lot. $580,000

11 Englewood Ave E One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $570,000

21 Gerald Ave. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $520,000

33 Woodlawn St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $450,000

RAYNHAM

380 Mohawk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,514-square-foot lot. $949,000

9 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $565,000

902 Park Place #902 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $315,000

READING

299 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,826 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,937-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

16 California Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $925,000

121 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $915,000

Advertisement:

27 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,008-square-foot lot. $915,000

52 Van Norden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,422-square-foot lot. $908,000

58 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,915-square-foot lot. $875,000

116 John St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,420-square-foot lot. $755,000

22 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 2,155 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

53 Willow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $610,000

REVERE

27 Maggi Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $579,000

1473 N Shore Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,635-square-foot lot. $515,000

105 Eliot Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $470,000

7 Park Ave. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

15 Avalon St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 836 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,888-square-foot lot. $260,000

ROCKLAND

542 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,434-square-foot lot. $652,500

27 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1842, 3,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,080-square-foot lot. $476,151

35 Willow Pond Drive #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $470,000

164 Moncrief Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 818 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $460,000

ROCKPORT

3 Doctors Run One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

ROSLINDALE

40 Stellman Road. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 2,769 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $1,187,662

Advertisement:

39 Lorraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

335 Cornell St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $983,000

28 Cornell St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $715,000

644 Hyde Park Ave. #3R Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $402,500

ROWLEY

260 Dodge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $827,000

ROXBURY

29 Clarence St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1885, 2,076 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $867,000

23 Marcella St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $690,000

1 Centre Street Terrace #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $382,000

SALEM

106 Bridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,166 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $740,000

4 Tedesco Pond Place #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,961 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000

11 Pyburn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $667,500

32 Cavendish Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

37 Boardman St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $525,000

16 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $481,000

137 North St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $415,000

6 Burnside St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,330-square-foot lot. $350,000

15 Williams St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,380-square-foot lot. $330,000

20 Hancock St. #2 Condo. $330,000

Advertisement:

7 Hamilton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,946-square-foot lot. $312,500

SALISBURY

504 N End Blvd #F Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000

SAUGUS

10 Arrowhead Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $821,000

17-1/2 Putnam St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $820,000

101 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,223 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,076-square-foot lot. $590,000

15 Endicott St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,408-square-foot lot. $580,000

70 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,253-square-foot lot. $485,000

14 Houston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 Atlantic Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,415-square-foot lot. $300,000

SCITUATE

18 Captain Daniel Litchfield One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,017 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

9 Bittersweet Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,939-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

56 Common St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,719 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,150-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

2 Rachels Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000

129 Lawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,790-square-foot lot. $861,000

40 Driftway #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

71 Country Way One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,900-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Irving St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $526,000

20 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $369,391

Advertisement:

SHARON

69 Cottage St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,986 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,149-square-foot lot. $675,000

SHREWSBURY

11 Jamie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,361-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

87 Harrington Farms Way #87 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $570,000

88 Harrington Farms Way #88 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $544,000

19 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $510,000

25 Wesleyan Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,820-square-foot lot. $430,000

8 Brightside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $380,000

SOMERVILLE

54 Springfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,194 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

39 Pearson Road. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,413 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,772-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

38 Chester St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,255,000

40 Central Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,637 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,186-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

4 Tannery Brook Row #11 Condo, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,200,000

14 Rossmore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,317 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,561-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3F Condo. $1,075,000

60 Bonair St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,267 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,262-square-foot lot. $1,010,100

9 Vinal Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,981 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #PHA Condo. $875,000

59 Marshall St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $650,500

354-A Broadway #1A Condo. $632,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2E Condo. $630,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3B Condo. $560,000

Advertisement:

SOUTH BOSTON

50 Liberty Drive #11E Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,379 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,950,000

760 E Broadway Two-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 3,714 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $1,382,500

222 Bowen St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,259-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #304 Condo. $1,300,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #404 Condo. $1,295,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #301 Condo. $1,110,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #401 Condo. $1,077,500

765-785 E 3rd St. #201 Condo. $995,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #203 Condo. $949,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #205 Condo. $930,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #207 Condo. $905,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #206 Condo. $899,000

172 W 7th St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 2011, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 838-square-foot lot. $725,000

249 K St. #C Condo row-end, built in 1920, 873 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 873-square-foot lot. $660,000

183 W 5th St. #1 Condo. $610,000

177 H St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $580,000

51 Woodward St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $535,000

350 W 4th St. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 848-square-foot lot. $525,000

159 I St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $522,500

549 E 4th St. #D1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $480,000

404 W 1st St. #41 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $414,385

SOUTHBOROUGH

5 Kenley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 5,291 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,399-square-foot lot. $2,140,000

4 Kidder Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,045-square-foot lot. $1,421,500

4 Stub Toe Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $615,000

Advertisement:

167 Parkerville Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $580,000

STONEHAM

9 Spruce St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,372-square-foot lot. $945,000

4 Eastern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 2,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $820,000

320 Fellsview Terrace #321 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

51 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1855, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $400,000

68 Main St. #49C Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

STOUGHTON

2010 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $654,000

91 Brewster Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

47 Stoddard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $610,000

11 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $608,000

52 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $579,900

38 Smith Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $485,000

36 Claire Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,492 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $453,000

312 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $345,000

555 Page St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,334

STOW

19 Arbor Glen Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $450,000

SUDBURY

145 Dutton Road. One-family, built in 2008, 12,365 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 246,985-square-foot lot. $4,100,300

249 Dutton Road. One-family, built in 2006, 8,384 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 513,933-square-foot lot. $4,000,000

107 Orchard Drive #A30 Condo. $940,000

Advertisement:

355 Maynard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,401-square-foot lot. $490,000

SWAMPSCOTT

22 1 Salem St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,817 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,354-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

93 Stanley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,441 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $955,000

2 Valley Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,900

TEWKSBURY

326 Foster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,570 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $680,000

51 Nina Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,444 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $655,000

20 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,274 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $650,000

135 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $647,700

21 Babicz Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,700 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $525,000

50 Vale St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,248 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,090-square-foot lot. $500,000

34 Bay State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 966 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $326,112

TOWNSEND

50 Sauna Row Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $500,000

13 Woodland Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,962-square-foot lot. $405,000

211 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $375,000

UPTON

1 Howarth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,000 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $950,000

WAKEFIELD

175 North Ave. #508 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,500

1 Overlook Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $630,000

252 Albion St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $607,400

Advertisement:

6 Herbert St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,767-square-foot lot. $600,000

6 Lovis Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,637-square-foot lot. $545,000

380 Lowell St. #102A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $216,486

380 Lowell St. #102B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $216,486

WALPOLE

24 Cobble Knoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,917 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $885,000

28 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,003-square-foot lot. $855,000

173 High Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

23 Old Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,950-square-foot lot. $650,000

60 Fisher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,948-square-foot lot. $593,000

WALTHAM

58 Forest Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Bishops Forest Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 3,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $979,000

138 Kingston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,175-square-foot lot. $950,000

663 Trapelo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $925,000

182 Doty St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 3,700 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $920,000

14 Brook Ave. #1 Condo. $850,000

88 Worcester Lane #88 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

164 Ravenswood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $730,000

170 Pine Hill Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $625,000

26 Indian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,519-square-foot lot. $579,000

Advertisement:

204 Clocktower Drive #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000

19 Friend St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,657-square-foot lot. $227,778

WATERTOWN

202 Orchard St. #202 Condo. $1,450,000

204 Orchard St. #204 Condo. $1,450,000

37 Paul St. #2 Condo. $1,425,000

119 Church St. One-family victorian, built in 1930, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

34 Porter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

37 Paul St. #1 Condo. $1,140,000

107 Marshall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

145 Church St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,382 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $1,007,500

143 Spruce St. #2 Condo. $910,000

34 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $800,000

32 Commonwealth Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $681,000

47 Hersom St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

22 Belmont St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

330 Lexington St. #330 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $486,000

WAYLAND

142 Buckskin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 3,114 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,264-square-foot lot. $2,249,900

90 W Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,039-square-foot lot. $925,000

66 Dean Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,945-square-foot lot. $880,000

WELLESLEY

51 Radcliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,024-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

25 Upson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,196 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $1,592,500

19 Northgate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,004-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

55 Curve St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,813-square-foot lot. $1,059,000

Advertisement:

14 Oakencroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,021-square-foot lot. $900,000

63 Linden St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $620,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

6 Copper Beech Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,686-square-foot lot. $809,000

401 W Center St. #A4 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,114 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

WEST NEWBURY

10 Barberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $865,000

623 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 2,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $750,000

62 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $585,000

WEST ROXBURY

95 Russett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

188-190 Manthorne Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $972,500

39 Avalon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,220 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $958,000

41 Woodard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,849-square-foot lot. $890,500

50 Chesbrough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,737-square-foot lot. $865,000

2505 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $629,900

25 Keystone St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,658-square-foot lot. $510,000

20 Westgate Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $420,000

WESTBOROUGH

50 Townsend Blvd #50 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,199,000

23 Crestview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,077 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,799-square-foot lot. $872,500

11 Old Nourse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

8 Harvey Lane. Two-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,712 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,811-square-foot lot. $770,000

38 Arch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $672,000

31 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $655,000

2 Dover Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

7 Treetop Park #7 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

WESTFORD

7 Danley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,969-square-foot lot. $1,053,000

4 Wheeler Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1916, 3,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,163-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

12 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,009-square-foot lot. $837,000

16 Pierce Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $835,000

34 Navajo Terrace #34 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,917 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000

1 Dodge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,138 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,753-square-foot lot. $375,000

WESTON

7 Spruce Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 3,084 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,344-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

76 Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

39 Bradyll Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 2,051 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,782,000

597 South Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,860-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

WESTPORT

5 Songbird Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2011, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 139,523-square-foot lot. $967,000

190 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 41,071-square-foot lot. $605,000

12 Crestview Drive #12 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

480 Gifford Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 40,044-square-foot lot. $537,000

Advertisement:

11 Emerson St. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $330,000

WESTWOOD

385 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,881-square-foot lot. $620,000

401 Washington St. #409-2 Condo. $525,000

WEYMOUTH

130 Broad Reach #603 Condo, built in 2019, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $938,000

719 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,131 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,583-square-foot lot. $805,000

366 Middle St. Two-family conventional, built in 1924, 2,104 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

130 Broad Reach #506 Condo, built in 2019, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $756,200

135 Heritage Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $710,000

92 Randolph St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,061-square-foot lot. $701,000

46 Park Ave W One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,455-square-foot lot. $685,000

2 Friend St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,090-square-foot lot. $625,000

39 Holmes Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $525,000

134 Babcock Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,673 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,591-square-foot lot. $515,000

79 Pecksuot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $370,000

122 Tall Oaks Drive #W Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

300 River St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

55 Tall Oaks Drive #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

10 Donald St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 751 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

53 Gale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,510-square-foot lot. $275,000

WHITMAN

33 Bell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,003-square-foot lot. $745,000

Advertisement:

158 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,842-square-foot lot. $550,000

73 Auburn St. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $515,000

85 Jerome St. Two-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $515,000

69 Hogg Memorial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,463-square-foot lot. $490,000

1005 Auburn St. #H2 Condo. $479,000

1005 Auburn St. #H3 Condo. $461,400

53 Suffolk St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,313-square-foot lot. $450,000

372 School St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,944-square-foot lot. $410,000

5 Simmons Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,477-square-foot lot. $335,000

49 East Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $297,819

WILMINGTON

346-R Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 3,648 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,075,400

390 Andover St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $863,000

4 Wedgewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $785,000

42 Grace Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $680,000

5 Ballardvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $620,000

WINCHESTER

38 Cabot St. One-family revival, built in 1911, 3,516 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,848-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

20 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,005 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,695-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

11 Viking Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,748 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,886-square-foot lot. $1,485,000

6 Vinson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,292-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

Advertisement:

241 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1924, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,915-square-foot lot. $660,000

61 Sylvester Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,109-square-foot lot. $650,000

48 Charles Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 1963, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,100

WINTHROP

25 Locust St. #1 Condo. $833,000

25 Locust St. #2 Condo. $825,000

4 Pico Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,552-square-foot lot. $689,900

35 Somerset Ave. #5 Condo. $575,000

35 Somerset Ave. #6 Condo. $550,000

35 Somerset Ave. #4 Condo. $530,000

53 Trident Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 663 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000

283 Shirley St. #3 Condo. $308,000

WOBURN

2 Lawson St. #2B Condo. $940,000

20 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,182-square-foot lot. $881,000

273 Cambridge Road #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

80 N Warren St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 853 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000

WRENTHAM

987 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $850,000

70 Beach St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $207,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].