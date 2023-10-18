Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 18)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
54 Indian Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,344-square-foot lot. $888,000
1066 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,326-square-foot lot. $530,000
307 Regency Lane #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000
13 Doris Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $457,275
ACTON
3 Fort Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 5,171 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,136-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
30 Nagog Park #30 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 13,164 square feet, 2 baths, on 51,964-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
163 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 120,946-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
1 Maillet Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $950,000
159 Prospect St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000
75 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $870,000
ALLSTON
42 Pratt St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,790 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,039-square-foot lot. $475,000
AMESBURY
4 Roselett Way #4 Condo. $705,000
48 Fern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2008, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,370-square-foot lot. $610,000
39 Macy St. Two-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $530,000
29 Field St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,278 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $500,000
20 Collins St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $480,000
39 Millyard #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,012 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
ANDOVER
6 David Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $1,705,000
19 Robert Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,650,000
15 Rennie Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 5,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,376-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
28 Crenshaw Lane #28 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 4,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,370,000
26 Brundrett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,982 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,586-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
6 Keystone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,977 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,823-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
12 Regis Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 3,076 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,248-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
27 Rutgers Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 3,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
80 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
8 Nicoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,141-square-foot lot. $950,000
48 Gray Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,954-square-foot lot. $800,000
7 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,362-square-foot lot. $797,000
2 High Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $755,000
492 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $670,000
8 Binney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $520,000
5 Porter Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
10 Colonial Drive #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 470 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $210,000
ARLINGTON
31 Lantern Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 3,271 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,462-square-foot lot. $2,699,000
21 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1820, 2,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
113 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,146 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
7 Bellevue Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,935-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
292 Mystic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
97 Sylvia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1965, 2,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
20 Mystic Valley Pkwy #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000
ASHLAND
433 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
11 Thomas St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,959 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $785,000
61 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $765,000
5 Fruit St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $730,000
12 Boulder Hill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $728,000
45 Cross St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,145 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $690,000
26 Strobus Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $685,000
405 America Blvd #405 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
14 Mulberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $435,000
5 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $335,000
AVON
33 Walnut Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
AYER
206 Haymeadow Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $685,000
92 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $470,000
BEDFORD
3 El Will Farm Road. One-family garrison, built in 1992, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,426-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
11 Fletcher Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
BELLINGHAM
250 Shirley Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 2,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,316-square-foot lot. $615,000
27 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $485,000
12 Debra Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,656 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
BELMONT
578 School St. Two-family old style, built in 1915, 2,480 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
45 Marlboro St. Three-family old style, built in 1905, 4,194 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,590,000
81 Marsh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,520-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
21 Gorham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,170-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
14 Herbert Road. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,914-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
258 Concord Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
1 Winslow Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000
BERLIN
172 River Rd W One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $975,000
26 Brook Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
28 Wheeler Hill Road #28 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $201,700
BEVERLY
1 Hickory Hill Way #3 Condo. $995,000
60 Grover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $910,000
22 Hobart Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,233 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $899,900
17 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,058-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 E Corning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,016 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,732-square-foot lot. $440,000
36 Dunham Road #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000
60 Rantoul St. #107N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $336,000
BILLERICA
21 Bennett Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,612 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $930,833
57 Pollard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,924-square-foot lot. $670,000
621 Boston Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,766 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,365-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Truman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
5 Dolan Road. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,106-square-foot lot. $581,000
590 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
73 Whipple Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $435,000
17 Charnstaff Lane. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $385,000
27 Connolly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,599 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $275,000
BOLTON
189 Forbush Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $750,000
BOSTON
430 Stuart St. #33C Condo. $15,000,000
430 Stuart St. #34B Condo. $13,250,000
430 Stuart St. #34A Condo. $11,000,000
4 W Cedar St. One-family row-middle, built in 1899, 4,138 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $6,350,000
18 Union Wharf #18 Condo Town House, built in 1855, 2,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,286-square-foot lot. $4,950,000
4-1/2 Arlington St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1915, 2,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,545-square-foot lot. $4,800,000
430 Stuart St. #22A Condo. $4,190,000
86 Pembroke St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 3,634 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,632-square-foot lot. $3,850,000
75 Marlborough St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 2,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,045-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
240 Devonshire St. #5110 Condo. $2,775,000
251 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,953 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,953-square-foot lot. $2,475,000
1-A Joy St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1999, 1,668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,668-square-foot lot. $2,408,303
5 Wellington St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
324-332 Beacon St. #113 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 1,354 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,354-square-foot lot. $1,970,000
1 Huntington Ave. #203 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 1,584 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,584-square-foot lot. $1,935,000
31 Brimmer St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,367-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
100 Lovejoy Wharf #PH3B Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,799,000
240 Devonshire St. #5014 Condo. $1,725,000
350 Columbus Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,341-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
198 W Springfield St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,298-square-foot lot. $1,505,000
8-10 Grimes St. #8 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,365,000
1 Avery St. #12A Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
7 Columbus Sq #2 Condo. $875,000
214 Market St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
3 Avery St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,748-square-foot lot. $810,000
717 Atlantic Ave. #7D Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $780,000
80 E Brookline St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1935, 641 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 641-square-foot lot. $740,000
85 E India Row #8H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 878 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 878-square-foot lot. $726,000
53 Garden St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 642-square-foot lot. $686,000
449-463 Washington St. #4E Condo high-rise, built in 1900, 830 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $655,000
113 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 608 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 608-square-foot lot. $629,000
5-9R Trenton St. #7 Condo. $615,000
131 Park Drive #36 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $610,000
258 Everett St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
40-42 Beach St. #7A Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $550,000
30-34 E Concord St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 525 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 525-square-foot lot. $536,000
6 Whittier Place #10J Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 802 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $455,000
6 Whittier Place #11F Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $425,000
8 Garrison St. #700 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 275 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 275-square-foot lot. $410,000
BOXBOROUGH
318 Reed Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 137,214-square-foot lot. $1,106,000
108 Blanchard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,901 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
379 Stow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $831,972
318 Codman Hill Road #35E Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,000
BOXFORD
25 Baldpate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,068 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
5 Pinehurst Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000
8 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $825,000
44 Curtis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $775,000
9 School St. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 2,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $725,000
BRAINTREE
63 Fountain St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,979-square-foot lot. $875,000
801 Granite St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,285 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,359-square-foot lot. $799,000
41 Sheppard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,018-square-foot lot. $665,000
426 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,328-square-foot lot. $650,000
424 John Mahar Hwy #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
111 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $590,000
79 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $575,000
BRIDGEWATER
950 Vernon St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $587,000
305 North St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,540-square-foot lot. $525,000
BRIGHTON
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #609 Condo. $1,600,000
41 Madeline St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,955-square-foot lot. $890,000
135-137 Nonantum St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,092 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,160-square-foot lot. $875,000
191 Washington St. #315 Condo. $590,000
180 Telford St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $588,000
160 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $510,000
1742 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1940, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $510,000
155 Strathmore Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $410,000
1992 Commonwealth Ave. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 936-square-foot lot. $400,000
120 Lanark Road #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1947, 627 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 627-square-foot lot. $340,000
61 Colborne Road #B2 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 470 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $293,000
BROCKTON
31 Lyman St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,296 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,053-square-foot lot. $812,000
33 Cypress Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 5,047 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,157-square-foot lot. $791,000
455 W Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,770 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,111-square-foot lot. $782,000
199 Healey Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1948, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,118-square-foot lot. $725,000
20 Johnson Court. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $669,000
192 Hovenden Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $530,000
7 Toby Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $515,000
25 Louis St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $505,000
33 Breer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,639-square-foot lot. $505,000
63 Woodland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,064-square-foot lot. $500,000
25 Juneau Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,929-square-foot lot. $490,000
9 Corala Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,918-square-foot lot. $441,000
83 11th Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $420,000
93 Jacob St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $420,000
66 S Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $410,000
157 Tina Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $405,000
59 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 899 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $355,000
64 Elm Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $326,000
221 Oak St. #11-15 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
170 Boundary St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $250,000
221 Oak St. #6-31 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000
303 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $210,000
BROOKLINE
195 Middlesex Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 5,235 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,594-square-foot lot. $4,800,000
245 Woodland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 3,725 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
1160 Beacon St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,150,000
56 Addington Road. Two-family decker, built in 1927, 3,624 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,643-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
47 University Road. Three-family decker, built in 1898, 3,179 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
690 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,918-square-foot lot. $1,555,000
99 Pond Ave. #423 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,767 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,360,000
17 Stearns Road #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $885,000
1856 Beacon St. #PHA Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000
17 Roberts St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000
24 Juniper St. #61 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $203,100
BURLINGTON
64 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,262,500
56 7 Springs Lane #E Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,249,500
41 Mountain Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,786 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,502-square-foot lot. $800,000
11 Randall Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $755,000
12 Sarah St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $676,000
5 Francis Wyman Road. One-family conventional, built in 1798, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,250-square-foot lot. $615,000
59 Center St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $261,900
CAMBRIDGE
74 Hammond St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,260 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,132-square-foot lot. $5,025,000
37 Larch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 3,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,424-square-foot lot. $3,050,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $3,000,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,000,000
50 Sacramento St. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 2,923 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
466 Putnam Ave. #466 Condo. $2,100,000
130 Garden St. Two-family two family, built in 1897, 2,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,721-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
6-8 Watson St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1873, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,145,000
113 Richdale Ave. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
84 Clifton St. #84 Condo family flat, built in 1923, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,008,000
515 Green St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1838, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $985,000
CANTON
44 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
187 Indian Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,859-square-foot lot. $830,000
8 Stonewood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,807-square-foot lot. $700,000
690 Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,644-square-foot lot. $650,000
67 Sherman St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,908 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,091-square-foot lot. $620,000
25 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,573-square-foot lot. $587,000
27 Maple St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $518,800
106 Shaw Farm Road #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
CARVER
5 Kestrel Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,477 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,477-square-foot lot. $800,000
265 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $500,000
11 Lillian Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $487,000
24 Cranberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $250,000
CHARLESTOWN
7 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,103-square-foot lot. $995,000
106 13th St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $719,000
45 1st Ave. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $668,000
45 1st Ave. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000
CHELMSFORD
53 Brick Kiln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $839,900
73 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,069-square-foot lot. $785,000
36 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
10 Galloway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,580-square-foot lot. $689,900
245 Graniteville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,534-square-foot lot. $595,000
29 Janet Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,027 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,217-square-foot lot. $580,000
12 Crabapple Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,250-square-foot lot. $565,333
54 Westview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $517,500
311 Littleton Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000
188 Dunstable Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
522 Wellman Ave. #522 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
181 Littleton Road #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
182 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,510-square-foot lot. $350,000
1 Courthouse Lane #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 812 square feet, 3 baths. $220,000
1 Courthouse Lane #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 812 square feet, 3 baths. $220,000
CHELSEA
60 Dudley St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 1,241 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000
157 Winnisimmet St. #73A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $389,000
165 Cottage St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $380,000
44 Lafayette Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
COHASSET
50 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,012-square-foot lot. $710,000
279 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 40,538-square-foot lot. $662,000
CONCORD
96 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,764 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
143 Hunters Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,404 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,276-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
100 Keyes Road #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $535,000
DANVERS
14 Shawmut Ave. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 151,589-square-foot lot. $950,000
5 Locksley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $925,000
100 Kirkbride Drive #105 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000
4 Tomahawk Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,005-square-foot lot. $690,777
8 Cortland Road. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,556-square-foot lot. $665,000
40 Garden St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,745-square-foot lot. $621,000
2 High Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1824, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
34 Riverview Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
4 Mcdewell Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $336,000
DEDHAM
561 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,481 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
25 Coronation Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,073-square-foot lot. $750,000
75 Maple Place. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $729,875
152 River St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
7 Chauncey St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,980 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,714-square-foot lot. $636,000
253 Sprague St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,170-square-foot lot. $615,000
19 Sprague St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $601,000
17 Harding Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $551,000
DORCHESTER
4 Fields Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,775-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
23 Beale St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $1,363,000
62 East St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,080 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,752-square-foot lot. $1,126,000
14 Sagamore St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,370 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
147 Bowdoin St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,735 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,094-square-foot lot. $700,000
593 Gallivan Blvd #1 Condo. $595,000
593 Gallivan Blvd #2 Condo. $595,000
10 Saco St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $565,000
73 Mount Ida Road #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,900
80 Florida St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 892-square-foot lot. $495,000
30 Hill Top St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 986-square-foot lot. $485,000
345 Ashmont St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1939, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $420,000
179 Geneva Ave. #179 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
14 Dudley Terrace. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,277-square-foot lot. $360,000
218-220 E Cottage St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $315,000
DOVER
17 Farm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,788-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
21 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
25 Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
7 Circle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,343 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,612-square-foot lot. $985,000
DUXBURY
24 Orchard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,629-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
EAST BOSTON
68 Orient Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,852 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
23 Eutaw St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 3,102 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
669 Saratoga St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $968,500
63 Webster St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,175-square-foot lot. $699,000
86 Princeton St. #3 Condo. $693,000
181 Cowper St. #103 Condo. $675,000
181 Cowper St. #302 Condo. $660,000
137 Falcon St. #2 Condo. $645,140
204 E Eagle St. #3 Condo. $555,000
156 Porter St. #102 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 776 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 712-square-foot lot. $385,300
EAST BRIDGEWATER
25 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,545-square-foot lot. $680,000
549 Plymouth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1887, 2,718 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $620,000
210 Washington St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 2021, 1,756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
52 Surrey Lane #52 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900
107 Hillcrest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $464,000
534 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,530-square-foot lot. $440,000
316 Bedford St. #316 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
236 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $240,000
EASTON
4 Depot Place. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 2,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $885,000
11 Coughlin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,392 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $729,000
545 Foundry St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $658,900
121 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,075-square-foot lot. $625,000
72 Black Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,248 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
ESSEX
7 John Wise Ave. #2 Condo old style, built in 1900, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $853,500
EVERETT
6 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1882, 3,256 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $900,000
11 Foster St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $840,000
1-A Wilbur St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,548 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,513-square-foot lot. $793,000
60 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1903, 1,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $690,000
25 Parker St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,169-square-foot lot. $689,000
60 Windsor St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $635,000
148 Cottage St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,418-square-foot lot. $620,000
54 Sycamore St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,894-square-foot lot. $605,000
23 Mohan St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $510,000
FOXBOROUGH
247 Cocasset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,291-square-foot lot. $990,000
6 Capone Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
19 North St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,900
63 S Grove St. One-family contemporary, built in 1935, 2,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,300-square-foot lot. $525,000
9 Hallowell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,506-square-foot lot. $317,000
83 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,805-square-foot lot. $249,000
FRAMINGHAM
2 Woodstock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,215-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
20 Blackberry Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Hodder Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $802,000
47 Indian Head Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,656 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,486-square-foot lot. $740,000
74 Lovering Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,564-square-foot lot. $701,000
55 Overlook Dr W One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,255-square-foot lot. $700,000
3 Bonito Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $690,000
495 Water St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,906 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $660,000
157 Fay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,459-square-foot lot. $565,000
41 Winthrop St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $550,000
136 Fay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,798-square-foot lot. $500,000
15 Trafton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $470,000
514 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $451,000
11 Weld St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $287,500
FRANKLIN
3 Bald Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $830,000
20 Lockewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $820,000
3 Margarets Cv One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,353-square-foot lot. $760,000
12 Innkeeper Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $725,000
889 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $675,000
13 Copperfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,031-square-foot lot. $650,000
272 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 115,347-square-foot lot. $570,000
112 Populatic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $560,000
824 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,264-square-foot lot. $525,000
944 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $515,000
9 Eldon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,073-square-foot lot. $507,500
14 Pleasant St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 758 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
11 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $239,000
FREETOWN
27 Forge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $525,000
8 Cushman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,662-square-foot lot. $501,007
GEORGETOWN
43 Baldpate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,181-square-foot lot. $780,000
121 Lakeshore Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $769,000
88 W Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1857, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $575,000
GLOUCESTER
50 Shore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 2,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
23 Kennedy Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000
5 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,050 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,840-square-foot lot. $952,500
977 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,620-square-foot lot. $870,000
21 Haskell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,388 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $795,000
594 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1985, 1,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,660-square-foot lot. $750,000
292 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,129 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $650,000
5 Field Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $601,000
19 Sadler St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 972 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $563,000
6 Brightside Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
7-R Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,732-square-foot lot. $375,000
GRAFTON
1 Cider Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
39 Luka Drive #39 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $815,000
11 Bay Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,677 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $785,000
8 Eseks Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $710,000
19 Luka Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $650,000
22 Countryside Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $520,000
50 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $300,000
GROVELAND
3 Bare Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,084-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
789 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,433 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,500-square-foot lot. $821,000
282 Center St. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,490-square-foot lot. $820,000
HALIFAX
16 Highland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,329-square-foot lot. $815,000
47 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,143-square-foot lot. $485,000
7 Lydon Lane #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
HAMILTON
8 Martel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,189 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,641-square-foot lot. $847,000
HANOVER
128 American Elm Ave. #128 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000
12 Sugar Maple Circle #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
300 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $655,000
338 Whiting St. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $630,000
723 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $470,000
HANSON
58 Surrey Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,820-square-foot lot. $525,000
17 Steven St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,892-square-foot lot. $475,000
161 Winter St. #26 Condo townhse-end, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
852 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $340,000
HARVARD
3 Sholan Circle. One-family Tudor, built in 2010, 4,001 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 291,852-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
HAVERHILL
21 Back 9 Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $895,000
15 Falcon Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $750,000
59 14th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,610 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $680,000
59 14th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,610 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $680,000
20 W Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,261-square-foot lot. $600,000
50 Lakewood Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,620-square-foot lot. $535,000
64 Cogswell St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,876-square-foot lot. $500,000
908 W Lowell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 222,156-square-foot lot. $485,000
11 Rainbow Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
33 Rainbow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $400,000
71 Mercury Terrace #71 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
29 Kathy Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
19 Orchard Ave. #G Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $347,000
241 Farrwood Drive #241 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $316,000
90 White St. #90 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,837 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $275,000
8 Myles Standish Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
119 S Elm St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
440 North Ave. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,000
HINGHAM
901 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 2021, 422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 70,056-square-foot lot. $2,311,000
18 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 2,563 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,640-square-foot lot. $1,836,000
20 Black Rock Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 3,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,825,000
17 Winthrop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,492-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
169 Hersey St. One-family antique, built in 1835, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,933-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
9 Talbot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $817,000
10 Marshall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,705-square-foot lot. $792,500
33 Independence Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $705,000
3207 Tuckers Lane #3207 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
403 Tuckers Lane #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000
HOLBROOK
28 Edgewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $618,000
195 Plymouth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,891 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $575,000
17 Christies Way #17 Condo. $450,000
11 Christies Way #11 Condo. $439,000
HOLLISTON
19 Partridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,399 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,658-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
11 Trailside Court #11 Condo free-standng, built in 2021, 2,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
76 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 278,697-square-foot lot. $613,000
HOPKINTON
4 Whirty Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,633 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
19 Daniel Shays Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,591-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
28 Primrose Circle #28 Condo, built in 2017, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,065,000
1 Hazel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,843-square-foot lot. $790,000
12 Locust Lane #12 Condo, built in 2019, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000
6 Trevor Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,089 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $760,000
6 Beach Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $500,000
62 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,731-square-foot lot. $345,000
12 Mount Auburn St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $270,000
HUDSON
22 Forbes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,826 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,533-square-foot lot. $1,345,000
38 Barnes Blvd #23 Condo. $1,054,207
45 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $980,000
20 Wildflower Path #20 Condo. $718,760
12 Dover Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,465-square-foot lot. $630,000
1 Autumn Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000
42 Priest St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,335-square-foot lot. $575,000
12 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,795 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,920-square-foot lot. $493,000
425 Main St. #15D Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
200 Manning St. #12C Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
HULL
225 Nantasket Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,643 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,064-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
45 Andrew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,975-square-foot lot. $866,000
36 Barnstable Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,971-square-foot lot. $655,000
24 Packard Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $582,000
15 Park Ave. #114 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,428 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
HYDE PARK
33 Oak St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,626 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,243-square-foot lot. $950,000
94 Como Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,047-square-foot lot. $865,000
44 Central Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,411 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,879-square-foot lot. $850,000
339 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1963, 2,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $810,000
51 Joan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,781 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,034-square-foot lot. $595,000
40 Dedham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $551,000
95 Lewiston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,304-square-foot lot. $500,000
176 Ruskindale Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
IPSWICH
10 Buttonwood Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,650,000
35 Hilltop Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
12 Hood Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,741 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
24 High St. One-family old style, built in 1810, 1,969 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
11 Spillers Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1968, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,482-square-foot lot. $1,051,000
12 Sagamore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $995,000
15 Labor In Vain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,926 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $943,475
7 Leslie Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $888,000
14 Heard Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1970, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,133-square-foot lot. $830,000
50-56 Market St. #2 Condo. $675,000
25 Topsfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $650,000
34 Appomattox Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $525,000
24 Green St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1864, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
64 Avery St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
47 Spring Park Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 4,722 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,223-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
6 Meyer St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,894 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,212,000
15-17 Forest Hills St. #15 Condo. $1,075,000
173 School St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,850 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,245-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
12-14 Porter St. #12 Condo. $940,000
22 Gay Head St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,841-square-foot lot. $886,000
42 Sedgwick St. #1 Condo. $815,000
28 Everett St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $720,000
51 Waterman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,544-square-foot lot. $649,000
384 Riverway #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $645,000
22 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,243 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,243-square-foot lot. $565,000
76 Elm St. #106 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $522,000
11 Edge Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $520,000
425 S Huntington Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $433,000
KINGSTON
7 Hemlock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,344 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,536-square-foot lot. $960,000
LAKEVILLE
35 S Kingman St. One-family gambrel, built in 1982, 1,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Lakeside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,258 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $499,900
2 Island Vw One-family ranch, built in 1950, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,075-square-foot lot. $290,000
LAWRENCE
115 Allston St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,636 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $790,000
108-110 Exeter St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 3,272 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $703,000
444 Mount Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,743-square-foot lot. $530,000
36 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,541 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $460,000
219 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $400,000
107 Greenwood St. Two-family family flat, built in 1885, 1,978 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $270,000
24 Inman St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 707 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
LEXINGTON
14 Scotland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
68 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,304 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $2,143,680
11 Castle Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,664,000
31 Valleyfield St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,379 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,762-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
25 Woodpark Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,424-square-foot lot. $1,282,000
62 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,509-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
62 Gleason Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
18 Hilltop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
1011 Massachusetts Ave. #1011 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $735,000
LITTLETON
496 Newtown Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,097-square-foot lot. $720,000
LOWELL
24 Monadnock Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,465 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $750,000
91 Mansur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 3,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,734-square-foot lot. $749,000
103 Merrill Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,920 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $670,000
44 6th St. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,933-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Nicole Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,722 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,660-square-foot lot. $580,000
67 Loring St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,944 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,603-square-foot lot. $555,000
300 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1946, 3,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,290-square-foot lot. $550,000
379 Lakeview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $542,500
12 Clifford St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,660-square-foot lot. $535,000
164 Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,080 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,852-square-foot lot. $520,000
118 Wentworth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
180 Upham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,546-square-foot lot. $495,000
763 Wilder St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,172-square-foot lot. $487,209
419 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,761 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $485,000
19 Wetherbee Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,022-square-foot lot. $470,000
10 Eugene St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,744 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
12 Marsh St. Two-family two family, built in 1909, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
608 Stevens St. #F Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
97 Hildreth St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
73 Sprague Ave. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,791-square-foot lot. $350,000
80 Smith St. #6D Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
69 Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,789-square-foot lot. $330,000
977 Westford St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,000
371 Aiken Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
140 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $258,000
256-C Market St. #3513 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000
137 Pine St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
LYNN
7-9 Saint Clair St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,690 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,808-square-foot lot. $955,000
8 French St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,075-square-foot lot. $860,000
283 Eastern Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,827 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $810,000
17 Susan Drive #13 Condo. $729,000
70 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,475-square-foot lot. $720,000
51 Manson St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,704-square-foot lot. $685,000
25 Oakville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $650,000
152 Lynnway #1C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 726 square feet, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $625,000
28 Verdmont Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $610,000
36 Savory St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $605,000
24 Allerton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $575,000
262 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,033 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,065-square-foot lot. $550,000
35 Gilbert St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
7 Tilton Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,317-square-foot lot. $513,000
16 Ocean Circle. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,671-square-foot lot. $450,000
37 Canal St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1987, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,538-square-foot lot. $430,000
876 Western Ave. #6 Condo. $329,900
34 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,735-square-foot lot. $320,000
285 Lynn Shore Drive #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1893, 469 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $213,000
3 George St. #3 Condo duplex, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,236-square-foot lot. $205,000
LYNNFIELD
537 Lowell St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 4,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 76,117-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
344 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,024-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
MALDEN
23 Preston St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,110 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,352-square-foot lot. $660,000
14 Hills Court. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,827-square-foot lot. $600,000
29 Bayrd Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $590,000
12 Magnolia St. #3 Condo. $420,000
79 Waite St Ext #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 522 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths. $311,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
2 Tucks Point Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 5,162 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,070-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
MANSFIELD
35 Jacob Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 5,130 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
4 Piasecki Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,781-square-foot lot. $806,000
61 Oakland St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,563-square-foot lot. $649,000
27 Hall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $612,000
11 Newton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
26 N Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
MARBLEHEAD
7 Mariners Lane. One-family row house, built in 1948, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,991-square-foot lot. $1,711,000
1 Abbot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,594 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,850-square-foot lot. $980,500
214 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,390-square-foot lot. $720,000
71 Elm St. One-family row house, built in 1966, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,228-square-foot lot. $555,000
MARION
11 Bayberry Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1970, 2,605 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,923-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
22 Pinewood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 97,897-square-foot lot. $855,000
10 Puckerbrush Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,196-square-foot lot. $830,000
1121 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,864-square-foot lot. $235,000
MARLBOROUGH
146 Framingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $845,000
14 Tremont St. Two-family two family, built in 1875, 2,893 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,690-square-foot lot. $650,000
151 Framingham Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,117-square-foot lot. $625,000
35 Wellington St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,936-square-foot lot. $585,000
1 Spruce St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,532-square-foot lot. $480,000
28 Broad St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
9 Brimsmead St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,082-square-foot lot. $330,000
MARSHFIELD
122 Pokanoket Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,598 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,640,000
29 Strawberry Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,043-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
200 Winslow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,733 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,867-square-foot lot. $825,000
224 Webster Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $730,000
34 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
57 Pilgrim Trl One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $540,000
99 Island St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $440,000
399 Plymouth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $400,000
MATTAPAN
17 Standard St. #3 Condo. $650,000
MAYNARD
4 Dana Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $530,000
MEDFIELD
35 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,169-square-foot lot. $1,298,000
8 Harman Way #7 Condo. $1,000,000
71 Blacksmith Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,273-square-foot lot. $615,000
71 Blacksmith Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,273-square-foot lot. $527,000
14 Causeway Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,908-square-foot lot. $500,000
MEDFORD
64 Marshall St. #64 Condo. $1,261,000
17 Wildwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,578-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
87 Medford St. #504 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,369 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000
63-65 Kenmere Road #1 Condo. $930,000
51 Hancock Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,779-square-foot lot. $917,500
320 Middlesex Ave. #E408 Condo. $869,900
39 Thomas St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,870-square-foot lot. $850,000
72 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,616-square-foot lot. $830,000
46 Bradshaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $795,000
17 Stoughton St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,852 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,154-square-foot lot. $740,000
64 Ellsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,003-square-foot lot. $710,000
14 Holton St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $650,641
320 Middlesex Ave. #E103 Condo. $606,900
958 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #E304 Condo. $579,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #E104 Condo. $499,900
MEDWAY
316 Village St. Three-family old style, built in 1860, 3,818 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $960,000
7 Deerfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,720 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 115,870-square-foot lot. $950,000
6 Walnut Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,512-square-foot lot. $900,000
55 Milford St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $750,000
4 Kimberly Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $705,000
10 Waterside Run #10 Condo. $654,400
8 Kingson Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $502,200
MELROSE
70 Otis St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
84 School St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,917-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
105-107 Lynde St. Two-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,585 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,538-square-foot lot. $978,478
14 Sylvan St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,665 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $975,000
27 Orchard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $925,000
41 Tappan St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,321-square-foot lot. $850,000
75 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,095-square-foot lot. $750,000
87 E Wyoming Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,008-square-foot lot. $700,000
16 Spear St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $626,000
2 Blueberry Hill Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,009 square feet, 3 baths. $259,400
19 Berwick St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 527 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
MERRIMAC
14 Thorndike Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $550,000
21 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $410,000
21 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $262,000
METHUEN
53 Sorrento Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $819,000
16 Stoney Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $675,000
47 Herrick Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $669,900
68 Cambridge St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,729-square-foot lot. $635,000
123 Pleasant Valley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $605,000
15 Hampshire Road #5B Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
19 Ponderosa Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,648-square-foot lot. $525,000
35 Elmwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $510,000
7 Tyler St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,693 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $507,000
284 Hampshire Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $500,000
1 Riverview Blvd #1-212 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $379,900
46 Ashford St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
116 Tispaquin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $679,000
26 Cinnamon Ridge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,836-square-foot lot. $610,000
37 Woodlawn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $550,000
164 Fuller St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $485,000
49 Anderson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 76,665-square-foot lot. $275,000
MIDDLETON
4 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,954-square-foot lot. $611,000
38 Village Road #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
MILFORD
62 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,218 square feet, 3 baths, on 15,102-square-foot lot. $780,000
2 Morey Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,556-square-foot lot. $770,000
15 Casey Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,185-square-foot lot. $675,000
18 Freedom St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,002-square-foot lot. $600,000
24 Bodio Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,906-square-foot lot. $600,000
39 Beach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $600,000
67 Kodiak Lane #34 Condo. $589,900
44 Kodiak Lane #22 Condo. $584,900
17 Cherry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $489,900
7 Governors Way #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,653 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000
136 West St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,345 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $445,000
31 Green St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
20 Lena Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,104 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
12 Purdue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $360,000
15 Country Club Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $321,000
MILLIS
8 Glen Ellen Blvd #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,275,000
2 Hattie Lane #186 Condo. $926,360
24 Rockville Mdws #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000
175 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1905, 875 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $470,000
152 Acorn St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
234 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $250,000
MILTON
59 Crestview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,884 square feet, 5 baths, on 41,839-square-foot lot. $2,235,888
36 Big Blue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,280-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
21 Harbor View Park One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,807-square-foot lot. $820,000
24 Lufbery St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,818-square-foot lot. $619,900
NAHANT
69 Fox Hill Road. One-family old style, built in 1941, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $650,000
NATICK
3 Point St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,441-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
33 Curtis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
65 Macarthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,209-square-foot lot. $915,000
26 Vernon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,161-square-foot lot. $657,000
10 Silver Hill Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $436,000
16 Village Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
11 Walden Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $342,500
NEEDHAM
83 Audrey Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $3,025,000
33 Lancaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
112 Jarvis Circle #112 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 3,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,590,000
51 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 2,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
3 Overlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
34 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $935,000
1202 Greendale Ave. #134 Condo, built in 1968, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
NEWBURY
184 High Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $740,000
NEWBURYPORT
8 Jefferson Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
18 Toppans Lane. One-family federalist, built in 2002, 4,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,855-square-foot lot. $2,185,000
10-12 Walnut St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,793-square-foot lot. $950,000
21 Hines Way #12 Condo. $940,000
126 Merrimac St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 2,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000
133 Old Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $850,500
44-A Kent St. #44A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,319 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000
16 Russia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $725,000
10 Christopher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,808-square-foot lot. $720,000
7 Hawthorne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $657,000
189 High St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1792, 2,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
3 Spring Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $575,000
51 Woodland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
162 High St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 602 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
234 Low St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
NEWTON
57 Lorna Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 3,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
271 Mount Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,744-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
287 Hartman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,926-square-foot lot. $2,189,900
18-20 Athelstane Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,653 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $2,007,000
50 Tanglewood Road #50 Condo townhse-end, built in 2009, 3,686 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
125 Webster St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
41-43 Central Ave. #41 Condo. $1,650,000
154 Langley Road. Two-family victorian, built in 1845, 3,952 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,820-square-foot lot. $1,568,000
72 Kensington St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
31 Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,719 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
38 Knowles St. #38 Condo townhse-end, built in 1850, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $1,170,150
128 Charlemont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,380-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
32 Pine St. #32 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,882-square-foot lot. $885,000
3 Glenmore Terrace #1 Condo duplex, built in 1910, 1,705 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,952-square-foot lot. $853,777
429 Cherry St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,617-square-foot lot. $790,000
99 Crescent St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,081-square-foot lot. $780,000
10 Noble St. #10 Condo two family, built in 1935, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $619,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #313N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $572,500
20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $469,500
NORFOLK
2 Ariana Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,177-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
8 Bush Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,595-square-foot lot. $775,000
48 Meetinghouse Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $640,000
6 Hanover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,908-square-foot lot. $503,000
NORTH ANDOVER
66 Coventry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
281 Andover St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1900, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $935,000
53 Marian Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $920,000
7 Parker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,336-square-foot lot. $620,000
297 Andover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,876-square-foot lot. $565,000
104 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1974, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $550,000
34 Sargent St. One-family, built in 1900, 927 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $440,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
261 Cliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $681,300
16 Old Wood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,604-square-foot lot. $668,000
62 Circular St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,246 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,557-square-foot lot. $600,000
141 Westside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
475 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,281-square-foot lot. $350,000
42 2nd Ave. #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
NORTH READING
19 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,516-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
3 Takoma Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
5 Whitcomb Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $1,246,900
38 Brassie Way #38 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
2 Leclair St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $449,000
5 Greenbriar Drive #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $337,000
2 Greenbriar Drive #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
63 Central St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,896
NORTHBOROUGH
27 Copley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $947,000
34 Lydias Way #34 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 574,556-square-foot lot. $750,000
NORTON
257 Mansfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,609 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $750,000
1 Stillman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
129 King Philip Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $450,000
23 Colonial Drive #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
12 Village Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
14 Arrow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $325,000
138 N Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $324,900
NORWELL
175 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $489,999
7 Assinippi Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
NORWOOD
61 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $939,000
26 Barberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,821-square-foot lot. $890,000
19 Orleans Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,080-square-foot lot. $695,000
70 Endicott St. #1306 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
46 Rose Court #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
407 Nahatan St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
9 Endicott St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
PEABODY
5 America Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,026 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,251-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
15 Hancock St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,980 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,494-square-foot lot. $760,000
18 Cedar Grove Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $701,000
21 Rockdale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $629,000
1200 Salem St. #151 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
217 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $592,000
7 Glendale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $555,000
1100 Salem St. #5 Condo, built in 1983, 1,501 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
53 Bartholomew St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
12 Ledgewood Way #12 Condo, built in 1987, 1,445 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
75 Walnut St. #311 Condo, built in 2004, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
75 Walnut St. #311 Condo, built in 2004, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000
PEMBROKE
8 Silverwood Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2019, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,547-square-foot lot. $785,000
94 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,160-square-foot lot. $540,000
34 Mattakeesett St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,206 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000
46 Woodbine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,279-square-foot lot. $330,000
PEPPERELL
26 Bancroft St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 281,162-square-foot lot. $710,000
26 Tucker St. #1 Condo Cape Cod, built in 1860, 2,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,900
17 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,145 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $560,000
2 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $407,500
55 Park St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,688-square-foot lot. $274,000
34 Lowell Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
PLYMOUTH
7 Shutter Latch One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,147,500
82 Bay Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
14 Sedgewood One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 3,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,014-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
38 Snapping Bow One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 3,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,243-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
42 Tinkers Blvd #42TB Condo. $875,837
7 Arnold Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1940, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $750,000
92 Benjamins Gate #92 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,000
65 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,867 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,539-square-foot lot. $639,000
90 Cliffside Drive #90 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $622,500
261 Court St. One-family gambrel, built in 1876, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $615,000
60 Nathan Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $605,000
91 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,651-square-foot lot. $577,500
25 Highland Terrace #2513 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $562,000
27 Tall Pines Road. One-family garrison, built in 1984, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
61 Blissful Meadow Drive #61 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,500
45 Sunflower Way One-family Town House, built in 2019, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,952-square-foot lot. $545,000
3 Mariners Way #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,000
204 White Cliff Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $512,000
12 Cordage Ter Ext #12 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $500,000
3 Mariners Way #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000
23 Nickerson St. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $453,000
113 Esta Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $448,000
101 Cherry St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,352 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
3 Pine Needle Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,727 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $435,000
36 Westcliff Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
18 Taylor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $400,000
151 Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $395,000
38 Cherry St. One-family, built in 1910, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,215-square-foot lot. $378,000
15 Park Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,400
27 Ocean Walk Drive #106 Condo. $348,000
7 Sunset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $322,000
6 Squanto Road. One-family, built in 1935, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,572-square-foot lot. $277,000
14 Fresh Pond Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $264,000
2 S Wind Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $210,000
10 Tideview Path #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
QUINCY
16 Adams Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 4,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
25 Fairmount Way One-family conventional, built in 1914, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,971-square-foot lot. $968,000
52 Nelson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,496 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,118-square-foot lot. $900,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #203 Condo. $875,000
209 Victory Road #209 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,525 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
63 W Elm Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $785,000
194 Taylor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $755,000
77 Adams St. #103 Condo. $746,000
511 Hancock St. #504 Condo. $730,000
178 Robertson St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $716,000
24 Empire St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,413-square-foot lot. $701,000
34 Village Drive #34 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
85 Pontiac Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $673,000
49 Stewart St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $660,000
30 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,155-square-foot lot. $625,000
12 Ricciuti Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
1 Cityview Lane #814 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000
10 Seaport Drive #2213 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
148 Quincy Shore Drive #46 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,233 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
238 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $437,000
1 Adams St. #701 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,001 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000
1 Adams St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000
22 Watson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $330,000
45 Oval Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,000
100 Grand View Ave. #6D Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 642 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
77 Adams St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
RANDOLPH
6 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $805,000
11 Toscano Way #11 Condo. $609,900
99 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,950-square-foot lot. $580,000
11 Englewood Ave E One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $570,000
21 Gerald Ave. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $520,000
33 Woodlawn St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $450,000
RAYNHAM
380 Mohawk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,514-square-foot lot. $949,000
9 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $565,000
902 Park Place #902 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $315,000
READING
299 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,826 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,937-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
16 California Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $925,000
121 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $915,000
27 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,008-square-foot lot. $915,000
52 Van Norden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,422-square-foot lot. $908,000
58 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,915-square-foot lot. $875,000
116 John St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,420-square-foot lot. $755,000
22 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 2,155 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
53 Willow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $610,000
REVERE
27 Maggi Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $579,000
1473 N Shore Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,635-square-foot lot. $515,000
105 Eliot Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $470,000
7 Park Ave. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
15 Avalon St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 836 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,888-square-foot lot. $260,000
ROCKLAND
542 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,434-square-foot lot. $652,500
27 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1842, 3,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,080-square-foot lot. $476,151
35 Willow Pond Drive #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $470,000
164 Moncrief Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 818 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $460,000
ROCKPORT
3 Doctors Run One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
ROSLINDALE
40 Stellman Road. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 2,769 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $1,187,662
39 Lorraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
335 Cornell St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $983,000
28 Cornell St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $715,000
644 Hyde Park Ave. #3R Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $402,500
ROWLEY
260 Dodge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $827,000
ROXBURY
29 Clarence St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1885, 2,076 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $867,000
23 Marcella St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $690,000
1 Centre Street Terrace #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $382,000
SALEM
106 Bridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,166 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $740,000
4 Tedesco Pond Place #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,961 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000
11 Pyburn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $667,500
32 Cavendish Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
37 Boardman St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
16 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $481,000
137 North St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $415,000
6 Burnside St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,330-square-foot lot. $350,000
15 Williams St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,380-square-foot lot. $330,000
20 Hancock St. #2 Condo. $330,000
7 Hamilton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,946-square-foot lot. $312,500
SALISBURY
504 N End Blvd #F Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000
SAUGUS
10 Arrowhead Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $821,000
17-1/2 Putnam St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $820,000
101 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,223 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,076-square-foot lot. $590,000
15 Endicott St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,408-square-foot lot. $580,000
70 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,253-square-foot lot. $485,000
14 Houston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $480,000
5 Atlantic Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,415-square-foot lot. $300,000
SCITUATE
18 Captain Daniel Litchfield One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,017 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
9 Bittersweet Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,939-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
56 Common St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,719 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,150-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
2 Rachels Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000
129 Lawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,790-square-foot lot. $861,000
40 Driftway #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
71 Country Way One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,900-square-foot lot. $650,000
13 Irving St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $526,000
20 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $369,391
SHARON
69 Cottage St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,986 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,149-square-foot lot. $675,000
SHREWSBURY
11 Jamie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,361-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
87 Harrington Farms Way #87 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $570,000
88 Harrington Farms Way #88 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $544,000
19 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $510,000
25 Wesleyan Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,820-square-foot lot. $430,000
8 Brightside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $380,000
SOMERVILLE
54 Springfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,194 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
39 Pearson Road. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,413 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,772-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
38 Chester St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,255,000
40 Central Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,637 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,186-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
4 Tannery Brook Row #11 Condo, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,200,000
14 Rossmore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,317 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,561-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3F Condo. $1,075,000
60 Bonair St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,267 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,262-square-foot lot. $1,010,100
9 Vinal Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,981 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $950,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #PHA Condo. $875,000
59 Marshall St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $650,500
354-A Broadway #1A Condo. $632,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2E Condo. $630,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3B Condo. $560,000
SOUTH BOSTON
50 Liberty Drive #11E Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,379 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,950,000
760 E Broadway Two-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 3,714 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $1,382,500
222 Bowen St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,259-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #304 Condo. $1,300,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #404 Condo. $1,295,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #301 Condo. $1,110,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #401 Condo. $1,077,500
765-785 E 3rd St. #201 Condo. $995,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #203 Condo. $949,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #205 Condo. $930,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #207 Condo. $905,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #206 Condo. $899,000
172 W 7th St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 2011, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 838-square-foot lot. $725,000
249 K St. #C Condo row-end, built in 1920, 873 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 873-square-foot lot. $660,000
183 W 5th St. #1 Condo. $610,000
177 H St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $580,000
51 Woodward St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $535,000
350 W 4th St. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 848-square-foot lot. $525,000
159 I St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $522,500
549 E 4th St. #D1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $480,000
404 W 1st St. #41 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $414,385
SOUTHBOROUGH
5 Kenley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 5,291 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,399-square-foot lot. $2,140,000
4 Kidder Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,045-square-foot lot. $1,421,500
4 Stub Toe Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $615,000
167 Parkerville Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $580,000
STONEHAM
9 Spruce St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,372-square-foot lot. $945,000
4 Eastern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 2,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $820,000
320 Fellsview Terrace #321 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
51 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1855, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $400,000
68 Main St. #49C Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
STOUGHTON
2010 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $654,000
91 Brewster Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
47 Stoddard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $610,000
11 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $608,000
52 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $579,900
38 Smith Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $485,000
36 Claire Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,492 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $453,000
312 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $345,000
555 Page St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,334
STOW
19 Arbor Glen Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $450,000
SUDBURY
145 Dutton Road. One-family, built in 2008, 12,365 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 246,985-square-foot lot. $4,100,300
249 Dutton Road. One-family, built in 2006, 8,384 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 513,933-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
107 Orchard Drive #A30 Condo. $940,000
355 Maynard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,401-square-foot lot. $490,000
SWAMPSCOTT
22 1 Salem St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,817 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,354-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
93 Stanley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,441 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $955,000
2 Valley Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,900
TEWKSBURY
326 Foster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,570 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $680,000
51 Nina Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,444 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $655,000
20 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,274 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $650,000
135 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $647,700
21 Babicz Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,700 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $525,000
50 Vale St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,248 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,090-square-foot lot. $500,000
34 Bay State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 966 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $326,112
TOWNSEND
50 Sauna Row Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $500,000
13 Woodland Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,962-square-foot lot. $405,000
211 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $375,000
UPTON
1 Howarth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,000 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $950,000
WAKEFIELD
175 North Ave. #508 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,500
1 Overlook Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $630,000
252 Albion St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $607,400
6 Herbert St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,767-square-foot lot. $600,000
6 Lovis Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,637-square-foot lot. $545,000
380 Lowell St. #102A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $216,486
380 Lowell St. #102B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $216,486
WALPOLE
24 Cobble Knoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,917 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $885,000
28 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,003-square-foot lot. $855,000
173 High Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
23 Old Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,950-square-foot lot. $650,000
60 Fisher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,948-square-foot lot. $593,000
WALTHAM
58 Forest Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Bishops Forest Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 3,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $979,000
138 Kingston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,175-square-foot lot. $950,000
663 Trapelo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $925,000
182 Doty St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 3,700 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $920,000
14 Brook Ave. #1 Condo. $850,000
88 Worcester Lane #88 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000
164 Ravenswood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $730,000
170 Pine Hill Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $625,000
26 Indian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,519-square-foot lot. $579,000
204 Clocktower Drive #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000
19 Friend St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,657-square-foot lot. $227,778
WATERTOWN
202 Orchard St. #202 Condo. $1,450,000
204 Orchard St. #204 Condo. $1,450,000
37 Paul St. #2 Condo. $1,425,000
119 Church St. One-family victorian, built in 1930, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
34 Porter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
37 Paul St. #1 Condo. $1,140,000
107 Marshall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,095,000
145 Church St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,382 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $1,007,500
143 Spruce St. #2 Condo. $910,000
34 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $800,000
32 Commonwealth Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $681,000
47 Hersom St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
22 Belmont St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000
330 Lexington St. #330 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $486,000
WAYLAND
142 Buckskin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 3,114 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,264-square-foot lot. $2,249,900
90 W Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,039-square-foot lot. $925,000
66 Dean Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,945-square-foot lot. $880,000
WELLESLEY
51 Radcliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,024-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
25 Upson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,196 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $1,592,500
19 Northgate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,004-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
55 Curve St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,813-square-foot lot. $1,059,000
14 Oakencroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,021-square-foot lot. $900,000
63 Linden St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $620,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
6 Copper Beech Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,686-square-foot lot. $809,000
401 W Center St. #A4 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,114 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
WEST NEWBURY
10 Barberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $865,000
623 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 2,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $750,000
62 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $585,000
WEST ROXBURY
95 Russett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
188-190 Manthorne Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $972,500
39 Avalon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,220 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $958,000
41 Woodard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,849-square-foot lot. $890,500
50 Chesbrough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,737-square-foot lot. $865,000
2505 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $629,900
25 Keystone St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,658-square-foot lot. $510,000
20 Westgate Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $420,000
WESTBOROUGH
50 Townsend Blvd #50 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,199,000
23 Crestview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,077 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,799-square-foot lot. $872,500
11 Old Nourse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Harvey Lane. Two-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,712 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,811-square-foot lot. $770,000
38 Arch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $672,000
31 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $655,000
2 Dover Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
7 Treetop Park #7 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
WESTFORD
7 Danley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,969-square-foot lot. $1,053,000
4 Wheeler Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1916, 3,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,163-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
12 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,009-square-foot lot. $837,000
16 Pierce Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $835,000
34 Navajo Terrace #34 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,917 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000
1 Dodge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,138 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,753-square-foot lot. $375,000
WESTON
7 Spruce Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 3,084 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,344-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
76 Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
39 Bradyll Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 2,051 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,782,000
597 South Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,860-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
WESTPORT
5 Songbird Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2011, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 139,523-square-foot lot. $967,000
190 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 41,071-square-foot lot. $605,000
12 Crestview Drive #12 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
480 Gifford Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 40,044-square-foot lot. $537,000
11 Emerson St. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $330,000
WESTWOOD
385 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,881-square-foot lot. $620,000
401 Washington St. #409-2 Condo. $525,000
WEYMOUTH
130 Broad Reach #603 Condo, built in 2019, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $938,000
719 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,131 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,583-square-foot lot. $805,000
366 Middle St. Two-family conventional, built in 1924, 2,104 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
130 Broad Reach #506 Condo, built in 2019, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $756,200
135 Heritage Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $710,000
92 Randolph St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,061-square-foot lot. $701,000
46 Park Ave W One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,455-square-foot lot. $685,000
2 Friend St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,090-square-foot lot. $625,000
39 Holmes Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $525,000
134 Babcock Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,673 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,591-square-foot lot. $515,000
79 Pecksuot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $370,000
122 Tall Oaks Drive #W Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
300 River St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
10 Donald St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 751 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
53 Gale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,510-square-foot lot. $275,000
WHITMAN
33 Bell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,003-square-foot lot. $745,000
158 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,842-square-foot lot. $550,000
73 Auburn St. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $515,000
85 Jerome St. Two-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $515,000
69 Hogg Memorial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,463-square-foot lot. $490,000
1005 Auburn St. #H2 Condo. $479,000
1005 Auburn St. #H3 Condo. $461,400
53 Suffolk St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,313-square-foot lot. $450,000
372 School St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,944-square-foot lot. $410,000
5 Simmons Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,477-square-foot lot. $335,000
49 East Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $297,819
WILMINGTON
346-R Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 3,648 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,075,400
390 Andover St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $863,000
4 Wedgewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $785,000
42 Grace Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $680,000
5 Ballardvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $620,000
WINCHESTER
38 Cabot St. One-family revival, built in 1911, 3,516 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,848-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
20 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,005 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,695-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
11 Viking Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,748 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,886-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
6 Vinson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,292-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
241 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1924, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,915-square-foot lot. $660,000
61 Sylvester Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,109-square-foot lot. $650,000
48 Charles Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 1963, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,100
WINTHROP
25 Locust St. #1 Condo. $833,000
25 Locust St. #2 Condo. $825,000
4 Pico Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,552-square-foot lot. $689,900
35 Somerset Ave. #5 Condo. $575,000
35 Somerset Ave. #6 Condo. $550,000
35 Somerset Ave. #4 Condo. $530,000
53 Trident Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 663 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000
283 Shirley St. #3 Condo. $308,000
WOBURN
2 Lawson St. #2B Condo. $940,000
20 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,182-square-foot lot. $881,000
273 Cambridge Road #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
80 N Warren St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 853 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000
WRENTHAM
987 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $850,000
70 Beach St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $207,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.