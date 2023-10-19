Real Estate News Want to live above South Station? Sales have launched at Ritz-Carlton Residences, with prices starting at $1.3 million. The penthouse. Rendering by DBOX

You can have a home in a 21st century village in the sky right here in Boston.

A show home unveiled this week launched sales of the 166 units at the still-in-progress Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston, South Station Tower, which boasts a 1-acre parkway on the 11th floor. It’s not the top of the building, but it’s something that elevates the luxury tower as a spectacular addition to the city’s vertical residential development scene.

“The park became the center of the architectural design,” said Sue Hawkes, managing director of The Collaborative Companies, which is the exclusive sales agent for the condos. “We hope to program the space for residents to enjoy yoga, music, and all sorts of events.”

The park will not be open to the general public, serving only the condo residents and the commercial tenants in this mixed-use, 51-story tower built around Boston’s venerable train hub.

Along with the offices and condos, the South Station project includes the expansion and improvement of the Governor Michael S. Dukakis Transportation Center at South Station, to give it its full title.

When complete, the tower will be 51 stories. – Rendering by DBOX

Having the Ritz-Carlton brand behind the building’s management lured many would-be home buyers to sign up for the pre-sales launch wait list. (Move-ins are expected in 2025.)

“The brand is very meaningful,” Hawkes said. “Once the news of Ritz-Carlton’s involvement was announced, the outreach skyrocketed.”

Early buyers have preference on unit locations within the building (harbor views being very desirable) and on interior finishes — basically, a choice of darker- or lighter-colored wood cabinetry.

“At a certain point, the option disappears,” Hawkes said, “because we will have to finish all the units. But by then we will have a better understanding of what people want.”

Apart from the Ritz-Carlton brand gracing the residences, the South Station Tower has no relationship to the development of the Ritz-Carlton, Boston hotel and residences in Downtown Crossing, which were completed in 2003.

The parkway will be on the 11th floor. – Rendering by DBOX

The South Station Tower’s owner and developer, Hines, worked with architects Pelli Clarke & Partners and Cody Klein of OJB Landscape Architecture. Interior design is courtesy of Jeffrey Beers International.

All homes are on the 690-foot tower’s top 16 floors, beginning at the 36th, and each boasts floor-to-ceiling windows. Footprints range from junior one-bedrooms to three-bedrooms and start at 675 square feet. Pricing begins at $1.3m. Resident parking in the tower’s garage hasn’t been finalized yet. There will also be bicycle storage.

The indoor and outdoor amenities on the 36th floor include a gym, sports simulator and entertainment room, a private dining room and a fully equipped kitchen for residents to rent, and an extensive roof deck with a pool.

“On a clear day, you can see other states,” Hawkes said of the roof deck.

A bonus: The pet-friendly amenities include a dog run within the park.

“It is such an interesting feature,” Hawkes said of the futuristic green space. “To have trees and grass and walkways hundreds of feet up in the air is just stunning and unique. Residents have their very own park in the sky.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston, South Station Tower sales gallery is in Suite 4100 at 711 Atlantic Ave. southstationresidences.com