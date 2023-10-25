Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 25)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
204 Chapel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $660,000
87 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,602-square-foot lot. $280,000
ACTON
33 Nagog Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
397 Great Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 1969, 1,488 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $488,000
AMESBURY
273 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,446 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,590-square-foot lot. $625,000
4 Marston St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
ANDOVER
6 Lockway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,001 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
22 Smithshire Est One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,954 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $945,000
216 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 2,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 129,373-square-foot lot. $900,000
5 Wagon Wheel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,853 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $870,000
56 Ballardvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $862,500
335 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,306-square-foot lot. $605,000
ARLINGTON
32-34 Orvis Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,838 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
69 Freeman St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,473 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
37 Appleton St. #37 Condo. $1,100,000
26-28 Foster St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,264 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,052,500
40 Smith St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1914, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
20-22 Peirce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 2,184 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $975,000
110 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $895,000
22 Adams St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000
41 Peirce St. One-family old style, built in 1921, 999 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $845,000
72 Williams St. #72 Condo/Apt, built in 1951, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $690,000
374 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1903, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000
108 Decatur St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 436 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
ASHLAND
243 Olive St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $639,000
83 E Bluff Road #83 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
61 America Blvd #61 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
262 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $400,000
72 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $330,000
AVON
22 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,249 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $500,000
260 E High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $470,000
BEDFORD
26 Shawsheen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,099-square-foot lot. $680,000
BELLINGHAM
505 Village Lane #505 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,344 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
1051 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,486-square-foot lot. $325,000
25 Indian Run Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $236,000
BELMONT
59 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,901 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,706-square-foot lot. $2,710,000
54 Townsend Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,695-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
15 Gilmore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
18 Harris St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,965 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,140,000
65-67 Lexington St. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,614 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,720-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
38 Bartlett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,782-square-foot lot. $782,500
210 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,414-square-foot lot. $634,500
BEVERLY
45 Rantoul St. #312 Condo Town House, built in 1912, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,750
26 Home St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,708-square-foot lot. $575,000
280-A Hale St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,066-square-foot lot. $530,000
BILLERICA
30 Whittier Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $751,214
5 Senna Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,320-square-foot lot. $715,000
216 Rangeway Road #161 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,421 square feet, 3 baths. $675,000
33 Chelmsford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,052-square-foot lot. $590,000
41 Boston Road #172 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,041 square feet, 2 baths. $495,000
8 Toma Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,712-square-foot lot. $485,000
2 Karen Circle #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
51 Bridle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $321,000
BOLTON
119 Wilder Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 256,873-square-foot lot. $950,000
BOSTON
78 Beacon St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 8,029 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $19,000,000
257 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 5,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,930-square-foot lot. $13,800,000
300 Boylston St. #1002 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 2,583 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,583-square-foot lot. $9,750,000
4 Acorn St. One-family row-middle, built in 1825, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 832-square-foot lot. $3,550,000
219-223 Columbus Ave. #702 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,857 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,857-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
27 Isabella St. #8 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,525,000
1 Avery St. #20D Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,036-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
47 Milford St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $2,325,000
29 Greenwich Park #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,644-square-foot lot. $2,210,000
1 Franklin St. #2008 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,566 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,100,000
360 Newbury St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 1,215 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
909 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 2012, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $1,158,000
298 Marginal St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000
65 Pinckney St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 858 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 858-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
234 Causeway St. #718 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,226-square-foot lot. $964,500
43 Westland Ave. #307 Condo mid-rise, built in 2014, 803 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $822,500
40 Dwight St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $810,000
160 Commonwealth Ave. #411 Condo mid-rise, built in 1881, 647 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 647-square-foot lot. $800,000
32 Traveler St. #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 691 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $800,000
3531 Washington St. #324 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $789,000
520 Beacon St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 429 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 429-square-foot lot. $680,000
101 Prince St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 749-square-foot lot. $675,000
1789 Centre St. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,235 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
420 W Broadway #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 557 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000
37 Harbor View St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000
636-638 Beacon St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 518 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 518-square-foot lot. $522,000
428 Marlborough St. #8 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 551 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 551-square-foot lot. $490,000
BOXBOROUGH
318 Codman Hill Road #36E Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 805 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
196 Swanson Road #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 494 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $208,000
BRAINTREE
6 Fallon Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
149 Hollingsworth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $825,000
83 Hawthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,441-square-foot lot. $800,000
21 Tingley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,762-square-foot lot. $750,000
22 Miller St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,667-square-foot lot. $680,000
93 Cardinal Court. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $670,000
161 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,660-square-foot lot. $650,000
75 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,303-square-foot lot. $633,000
24 Williams Court. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,649-square-foot lot. $575,100
142 Beechwood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,789-square-foot lot. $560,000
8 Myrtle Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,380-square-foot lot. $525,000
501 Commerce Drive #1210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $469,000
154 Beechwood Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $468,000
110 Lisle St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $450,000
260 Allerton Commons Lane #260 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
BRIDGEWATER
159 Plymouth St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $760,000
25 Butternut Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,679-square-foot lot. $735,000
21 Park Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 3,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $725,000
127 Mary Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,790-square-foot lot. $625,000
949 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,154 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $372,500
949 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,154 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $308,750
220 Bedford St. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
180 Main St. #B32 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000
BRIGHTON
27 Eastburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,105-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
29 Eastburn St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,753 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,387-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
31-R Eastburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,027-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
45 Dighton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1961, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,953-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1730 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $450,000
1872 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $399,000
95 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,570-square-foot lot. $250,000
BROCKTON
259 Belmont Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1899, 2,520 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $800,000
47 Bouve Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1940, 2,777 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $685,000
31 Saint Casimir Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,565-square-foot lot. $550,000
69 12th Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,879 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,281-square-foot lot. $540,000
34 Albert St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $435,000
527 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,214-square-foot lot. $410,000
69 Glen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,070-square-foot lot. $395,000
278 Court St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
278 Court St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
108 Algonquin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $380,000
116 Lenox St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,151-square-foot lot. $363,000
221 Oak St. #5-33 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
295 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 675 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $250,000
295 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 675 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $226,000
10 Exeter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,475-square-foot lot. $203,000
BROOKLINE
55 Park St. #4A Condo low-rise, built in 2004, 2,355 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,550,000
29 Elm St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,297-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
566 Heath St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1840, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000
BURLINGTON
15 Ganley Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,858 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $850,000
16 Leopold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $580,000
5 Ardmore Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,420-square-foot lot. $450,000
CAMBRIDGE
88 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1810, 6,013 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,992-square-foot lot. $10,250,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E1009 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,585 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,835,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,645,000
7 7th St. One-family row house, built in 1902, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993-square-foot lot. $902,000
6 Canal Park #PH8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 766 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $850,000
988 Memorial Drive #187 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $735,000
2353 Massachusetts Ave. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
CANTON
17 Mulberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $850,000
36 Grand St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $590,000
35 Ponkapoag Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,074-square-foot lot. $588,000
71 Morton St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,265-square-foot lot. $520,000
259 Norfolk St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 688 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $375,000
35 Will Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
90 Neponset St. #906 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
CARLISLE
19 Kays Walk #19 Condo. $1,120,021
394 E Riding Drive. One-family decker, built in 1967, 2,346 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $980,000
CARVER
14 Ba Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,702-square-foot lot. $651,000
27 Cedar Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1954, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $299,900
301 Meadow St. Two-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $227,000
CHARLESTOWN
50 Baldwin St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,792 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,452-square-foot lot. $2,030,000
16 Lawrence St. Three-family conventional, built in 1825, 3,850 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,231-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
15 Monument Sq #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 886 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $950,000
CHELMSFORD
8 Mill Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1700, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,760-square-foot lot. $700,000
33 Beech St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $675,000
15 Maple Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,185-square-foot lot. $669,500
21 Buckman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,482 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,648-square-foot lot. $650,000
33 Clover Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,143-square-foot lot. $600,000
18 Muirfield Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
74-76 Middlesex St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,620-square-foot lot. $515,000
96 Park Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,443-square-foot lot. $480,000
6 Sleigh Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 926 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,378-square-foot lot. $460,000
218 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,161-square-foot lot. $250,000
CHELSEA
118 Bellingham St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,816 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,732-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
19 Eden St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,078 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
13 Medford St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 524 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $409,900
COHASSET
76 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,705 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,288-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
439 King St. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 2,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
6 Heather Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1982, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,475-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
CONCORD
39 Musketaquid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 3,787 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
49 Minuteman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $810,000
42 Riverside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,428-square-foot lot. $717,500
27 Concord Greene #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $619,500
DANVERS
15 Doty Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,688-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
15 Huron Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,767-square-foot lot. $850,000
9 Ardmore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,478-square-foot lot. $784,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #504 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 949 square feet, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $740,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #507 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 949 square feet, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $740,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #508 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 949 square feet, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $740,000
25 Putnam St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 2,014 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,020-square-foot lot. $525,000
37 Constitution Lane #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
9 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,476-square-foot lot. $490,000
24 Stafford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $485,000
61 Burley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,125-square-foot lot. $428,000
DEDHAM
25 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,769-square-foot lot. $730,000
21 Border St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,050-square-foot lot. $690,000
99 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,786 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $688,000
173 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $629,000
20 Lewis Farm Road #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000
80 High St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $341,000
DORCHESTER
65 Intervale St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,434 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,987-square-foot lot. $995,000
22 Gaylord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,706-square-foot lot. $650,000
26 Speedwell St. #2 Condo. $640,000
30 Hill Top St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,255-square-foot lot. $575,000
49 Lenoxdale Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 985-square-foot lot. $520,000
69 Fuller St. #69 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,425-square-foot lot. $440,000
48 Coffey St. #8D Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 715 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 715-square-foot lot. $390,000
DOVER
37 Knollwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,395-square-foot lot. $1,289,000
3 Cornell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 4,225 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
DUXBURY
32 Blueberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,026-square-foot lot. $859,000
EAST BOSTON
334 Meridian St. Three-family row-end, built in 1900, 4,272 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
204 Marion St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $596,000
9-R Trenton St. #5 Condo. $510,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
35 Hereford Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 391,169-square-foot lot. $699,000
141 Crystal Water Drive #141 Condo free-standng, built in 1999, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
303 West St. #303 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
EASTON
67 Randall St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,934 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 119,354-square-foot lot. $750,000
14 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 2,268 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $710,000
112 Dean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $670,000
ESSEX
168 John Wise Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,997 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $950,000
56 Western Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $595,000
EVERETT
59 Swan St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,225-square-foot lot. $850,000
22 Irving St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $309,000
FOXBOROUGH
447 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 415,487-square-foot lot. $925,000
49 Beach St. One-family raised cape, built in 1985, 1,843 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 183,748-square-foot lot. $680,000
FRAMINGHAM
18 Stillmeadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,927 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,704-square-foot lot. $1,189,000
3 Dartmouth Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 3,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,277-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
40 Bridges St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1904, 3,539 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $995,000
70 Lockland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,459-square-foot lot. $650,000
17 Ordway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $610,000
57 Howe St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
111 Tripp St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1917, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $527,900
23 Fairview Road #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
23 Beech St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
58 Bishop Drive #58 Condo Town House, built in 1957, 1,001 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
2 Brackett Road #F Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
1323 Worcester Road #G11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 722 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $280,000
1550 Worcester Road #513 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $280,000
2 Universal St. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $277,000
150 2nd St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $200,000
FRANKLIN
838 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,282-square-foot lot. $640,000
838 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,282-square-foot lot. $640,000
224 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,741 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,954-square-foot lot. $600,000
332 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $530,000
204 School St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,863-square-foot lot. $515,000
47 Beaver St. #47 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,818 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $508,000
121 Highwood Drive #121 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,123 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
GEORGETOWN
21 Raymond Court #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000
127 W Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,570-square-foot lot. $561,000
GLOUCESTER
23 Castle View Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 3,105 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,357-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
41 Crafts Road. Two-family two family, built in 1973, 1,904 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
8-1/2 Myrtle Sq One-family conventional, built in 1900, 969 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 984-square-foot lot. $440,000
101 Gloucester Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 921 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
4 Raymond St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 435 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
GRAFTON
121 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $860,000
84 Wesson St. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $825,000
12 Elliot Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $750,000
GROVELAND
11 Stonebridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,248,000
2 Staunton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $600,000
101-1/2 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
HALIFAX
198 Thompson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,030-square-foot lot. $750,000
58 Mcclelland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 3,671 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $690,000
HANOVER
20 Briggs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,477 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $980,000
74 Maplewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,364 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $775,000
179 Dillingham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $595,000
HANSON
207 Lakeside Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,676 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,090-square-foot lot. $670,000
275 Whitman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $634,450
619 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 1,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
HAVERHILL
8 Hammond Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $815,000
45 Snow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $719,900
38 Coachmans Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,434-square-foot lot. $635,000
4 Avon Place. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,892 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,917-square-foot lot. $625,000
3 Chick Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,233 square feet, 15 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,354-square-foot lot. $550,000
66 Lamoille Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $515,000
140 Brickett Hill Circle #140 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
42 Hanscom Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $500,000
253 Hilldale Ave. #253 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
27 Kingsbury Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $425,000
17 Orchard Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
21 Wingate St. #603 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
75 River St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,900
4 8th Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $228,000
440 North Ave. #221 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $209,900
HINGHAM
81 Fearing Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,193 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,200-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
123 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
4 Rice Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,356-square-foot lot. $999,000
291 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,251-square-foot lot. $835,000
12 Lewis Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,830-square-foot lot. $600,000
HOLBROOK
24 Woodlawn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,880-square-foot lot. $560,000
13 Christies Way #13 Condo. $455,000
14 Christies Way #14 Condo. $455,000
18 Christies Way #18 Condo. $449,900
31 Linwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,002-square-foot lot. $415,000
41 Juniper Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,389 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $335,000
HOLLISTON
15 Birchwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 2,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $850,000
1385 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,884-square-foot lot. $640,000
32 Fairview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $380,000
1862 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $290,000
HOPKINTON
5 S Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,613 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,838-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
4 Alexander Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,052-square-foot lot. $880,000
6 Lowell Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,964 square feet, 3 baths. $710,000
33 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,873-square-foot lot. $620,000
40 Trevor Lane #40 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,889 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $467,809
35 Walcott Valley Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,500
HUDSON
1 Maxwell Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,693-square-foot lot. $779,900
66 Bennett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,687-square-foot lot. $740,000
88 Brigham St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,131-square-foot lot. $703,000
12 Crump St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,818-square-foot lot. $500,000
248 Main St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,149 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
134 River St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,822-square-foot lot. $318,000
136 River St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,763-square-foot lot. $282,000
HULL
26 T St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $750,000
95 Nantasket Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,343-square-foot lot. $570,000
46 Duck Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $484,514
121 Nantasket Ave. #207 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
34 Oceanside Drive #34 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 757 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $382,500
9 Park Ave. #614 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,109 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
HYDE PARK
17 Seminole St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,960-square-foot lot. $550,000
27-A Business Terrace #27A Condo low-rise, built in 2004, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,459-square-foot lot. $425,900
IPSWICH
32 Choate Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 3,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $840,000
16 Appleton Park #G3 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500
JAMAICA PLAIN
15 Meehan St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,737-square-foot lot. $1,628,500
19 Kenton Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,343 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,964-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
33 Southbourne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,778-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
20 Boylston St. Three-family conventional, built in 1911, 4,469 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,220-square-foot lot. $900,000
16 Green St. #16 Condo free-standng, built in 1869, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $888,000
42 Sedgwick St. #3 Condo. $875,000
75 Sedgwick St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,280-square-foot lot. $838,000
17 Oakdale St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,058-square-foot lot. $720,000
KINGSTON
17 Bay Side Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 2,955 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
3 Smiths Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,156 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,810-square-foot lot. $627,500
1 Sunset Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
4 Riverside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $453,000
8 Cole St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 772 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $395,000
LAKEVILLE
7 Alden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,783 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $555,750
5 Wildwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $330,000
15 Island Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 86,988-square-foot lot. $250,000
LAWRENCE
49-51 Bowdoin St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,864 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,979-square-foot lot. $750,000
17-19 Jennings St. Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 3,400 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,292-square-foot lot. $745,000
625 Andover St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $535,000
28-30 Magnolia St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $520,000
201-203 Ferry St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,763 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,939-square-foot lot. $490,000
10 Lynch St. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,123-square-foot lot. $450,000
97 Sylvester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $440,000
36 Orchard St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $319,000
LEXINGTON
4 Stedman Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,669-square-foot lot. $2,640,000
49 Baskin Road. One-family conventional, built in 1962, 3,129 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,780-square-foot lot. $2,165,000
78 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,667 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,989,000
15 Field Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
7 Whipple Road. One-family split entry, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
17 Ellison Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
7 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $804,000
81 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $640,000
LINCOLN
91 Weston Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1953, 2,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 594,139-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
39 Old Sudbury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,688-square-foot lot. $850,000
LITTLETON
141 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 211,702-square-foot lot. $827,500
LOWELL
193 Powell St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,644 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,410-square-foot lot. $906,400
113 Main St. Two-family duplex, built in 1985, 1,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $585,000
170 Andover St. Two-family duplex, built in 1831, 2,117 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,625-square-foot lot. $505,000
41 Campaw St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,116 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,510-square-foot lot. $500,500
1975 Middlesex St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $486,500
66 Farragut St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $475,000
48 Tolman Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,482-square-foot lot. $460,000
527 Pawtucket Blvd #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000
10 Cedar Court. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,056-square-foot lot. $395,000
54 Corbett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $265,680
LYNN
55 Ladd Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,264-square-foot lot. $935,000
24 Sanger Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,168 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,151-square-foot lot. $900,000
57 Den Quarry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $770,000
79 Fayette St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,416-square-foot lot. $650,000
97 Spring View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
4-8 Sheridan St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,970 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,788-square-foot lot. $640,000
20 Shorey St. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,811-square-foot lot. $540,000
70 Alden St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,429-square-foot lot. $535,000
133 Eastern Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,652-square-foot lot. $525,000
74 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,804-square-foot lot. $511,000
31 Standish Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
31 N Bend St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,595-square-foot lot. $490,000
81 Light St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 909 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,580-square-foot lot. $400,000
70 Exchange St. #301 Condo loft, built in 1924, 960 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 34,404-square-foot lot. $330,000
96 President St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,253-square-foot lot. $315,000
49 Laighton St. #1 Condo, built in 1964, 721 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,248-square-foot lot. $245,000
LYNNFIELD
10 Taylor Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,975 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,670-square-foot lot. $2,982,500
69 Bourque Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
MALDEN
26 Swan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,848-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
175 Adams St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,613-square-foot lot. $655,500
12 Mount Washington Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,905-square-foot lot. $600,000
387 Lynn St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000
68 Elwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,466-square-foot lot. $482,578
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
802 Summer St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 5,908 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,906-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
342 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,477-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
4 Willmonton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,762-square-foot lot. $370,000
MANSFIELD
2 Lewis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,744-square-foot lot. $865,000
33 Paine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,885 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,227-square-foot lot. $850,000
186 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,028-square-foot lot. $775,000
1 Necco Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,321 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,198-square-foot lot. $760,000
26 Webb Place #1A Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
26 Webb Place #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 734 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $260,000
MARBLEHEAD
65 Naugus Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,730 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $3,070,000
204 Atlantic Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,600-square-foot lot. $1,755,000
23 Abbot St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
19 Dodge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,605 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,348-square-foot lot. $1,255,000
27 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,828-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
77 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,698 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $840,000
202 Washington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 767 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000
MARLBOROUGH
26 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,436-square-foot lot. $640,000
27 Jefferson St. #105 Condo. $599,900
342 Hemenway St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,363-square-foot lot. $575,000
99 Berlin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,500-square-foot lot. $435,000
83 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,233 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $220,000
MARSHFIELD
909 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,074 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
25 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
16 Mallard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
25 Rayfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,950-square-foot lot. $667,500
207 Webster Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1951, 944 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $484,000
980 Plain St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 685 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $224,000
219 Bay Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 588 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $200,000
MATTAPAN
541 Norfolk St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,263-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
MAYNARD
5 Walcott St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $551,000
15 Pine St. #1C Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
6 Woodbine Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $495,000
MEDFIELD
355 Main St. #355 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
351 Main St. #351 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,097 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,375,000
242 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,976-square-foot lot. $930,000
7 Harman Way #4 Condo. $925,000
86 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,215-square-foot lot. $500,000
89 Pleasant St. #B11 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $319,500
MEDFORD
132 Traincroft NW One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,629 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,672-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
11 Valley Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
70 Orchard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,258-square-foot lot. $925,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #E301 Condo. $899,900
169 Ashcroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,389 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $785,000
101 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,872-square-foot lot. $669,900
131 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $638,000
616 Boston Ave. #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,014 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
89 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,819-square-foot lot. $575,000
8 9th St. #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,154 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
MEDWAY
21 Tulip Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
4 Koyview Place. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $585,000
MELROSE
37 Sherwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,729-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
19 Simonds Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,828-square-foot lot. $925,000
45 W Emerson St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
METHUEN
23 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 579,348-square-foot lot. $800,000
15 Trenton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,306-square-foot lot. $775,000
386 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 146,362-square-foot lot. $750,000
26 Glen Forest Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,298 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,030-square-foot lot. $649,900
5 Garside Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,289-square-foot lot. $570,000
6 Bartlett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $550,000
1065 Riverside Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,727 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $542,500
87 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
7 Louise Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,759-square-foot lot. $460,000
40 Strathmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,642-square-foot lot. $455,000
23 Hampshire Road #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
37 Baremeadow St. One-family old style, built in 1911, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $284,000
65 Mystic St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
632 Plymouth St. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 3,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,197-square-foot lot. $500,000
644 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 161,893-square-foot lot. $475,000
6 Nemasket St. One-family Colonial, built in 1838, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $400,000
94 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $350,000
10 Robinhood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $340,000
MIDDLETON
196 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,795 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,032-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
40 Village Road #1407 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,209 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $430,000
36 Village Road #713 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 846 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $402,000
36 Village Road #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
MILFORD
2 Hillcrest Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,624-square-foot lot. $580,000
5 Oak Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,456-square-foot lot. $569,900
31 Fiske Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,901-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Legion St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $486,000
17-1/2 Domenick St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $340,000
21 Shadowbrook Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
MILLIS
20 Jameson Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,099,999
67 Bullard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $930,000
208 Orchard St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $500,000
31 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $450,000
MILTON
40 Countryside Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,256-square-foot lot. $2,570,000
11 Horton Place. One-family old style, built in 1897, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,472-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
86 Belcher Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,859 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,703-square-foot lot. $979,000
206 Churchills Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
NATICK
28 Pauline Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 3,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,235-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Lenox St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,525-square-foot lot. $712,000
16 Walden Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
NEEDHAM
66 Woodlawn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $3,800,000
43 Rybury Hillway One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,150 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
42 Andrea Circle #42 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 2,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,250,000
94 Elder Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
52 Plymouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,052,000
1616 Great Plain Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1968, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $800,000
1210 Greendale Ave. #320 Condo, built in 1968, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
NEWBURY
7 45th St. One-family conventional, built in 1994, 2,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $587,500
NEWBURYPORT
66 Washington St. #66 Condo. $1,590,000
5 Dereks Path #6 Condo. $875,000
240 Merrimac St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,243 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000
4-6 Milk St. Two-family duplex, built in 1905, 2,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,410-square-foot lot. $740,000
2 Ashland St. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,938-square-foot lot. $531,000
6 Woodman Way #317 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $257,400
1 Dereks Path #8 Condo. $256,700
NEWTON
1471 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,554-square-foot lot. $3,425,000
74 Putnam St. One-family victorian, built in 1865, 4,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,917-square-foot lot. $2,825,000
18 Spiers Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,055-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
43 Peregrine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,608-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
53 Athelstane Road #55 Condo. $1,950,000
68 Washington St. #70 Condo. $1,905,000
517 Commonwealth Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1894, 3,308 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,191-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
20 Wetherell St. #20 Condo. $1,500,000
15 Nonantum St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,824 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,429-square-foot lot. $1,469,000
12 Durant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
1046 Centre St. #1046 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 2,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,100-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
276 Lexington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,470-square-foot lot. $950,000
28 Farmington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,160-square-foot lot. $899,000
9 Arlington St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,930-square-foot lot. $825,000
120 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,652-square-foot lot. $720,000
285 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,662-square-foot lot. $475,000
NORFOLK
79 Cleveland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,818-square-foot lot. $789,900
148 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 1,536 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $620,000
25 Meetinghouse Road #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
NORTH ANDOVER
14 2nd St. One-family, built in 1900, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $1,014,000
885 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,782 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
61 Fox Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,966-square-foot lot. $661,000
65 Marblehead St. One-family, built in 1900, 2,231 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $640,000
200 Chickering Road #205B Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $423,000
65 Beverly St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,845 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,637-square-foot lot. $375,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
103 Colonial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,340-square-foot lot. $675,000
42 Pleasant St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
NORTH READING
6 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,649,000
14 Belmont Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
9 Boxwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
11 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $695,000
15 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $620,000
72 Marblehead St. One-family conventional, built in 1946, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 252,648-square-foot lot. $565,000
NORTHBOROUGH
33 Talbot Road. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,504-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
490 Main St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 534,046-square-foot lot. $423,000
NORTON
35 Burt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $817,500
115 King Philip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 22,630-square-foot lot. $615,000
4 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
61 Richardson Ave. One-family log, built in 1984, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $520,000
14 Laurel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
NORWELL
314 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 197,327-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
17 Cushing Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000
213 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $452,000
NORWOOD
245 Hill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1950, 2,488 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,280-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
4-6 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 4,270 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,761-square-foot lot. $1,014,900
45 Yarmouth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $777,000
30 Sturtevant Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1898, 1,896 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
35 Elda Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,185 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,570-square-foot lot. $600,000
67 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,807-square-foot lot. $540,000
154 Gay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $400,000
PEABODY
8 Noble Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1991, 1,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,546-square-foot lot. $800,000
4 Gwinnett Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,111-square-foot lot. $795,000
13 Kittredge St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $740,000
43 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $660,000
2 Palmer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,395-square-foot lot. $555,000
12 Evergreen Way #12 Condo townhse-end, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
65 Lynn St. #65 Condo townhse-end, built in 1880, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
8 Walnut St. #202 Condo, built in 2005, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
8 Walnut St. #207 Condo, built in 2005, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
175 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,137-square-foot lot. $420,000
4 Ledgewood Way #24 Condo, built in 1981, 820 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000
PEMBROKE
169 Mountain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,146 square feet, 3 baths, on 28,359-square-foot lot. $795,000
25 Pine Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $645,000
30 Old Washington St. #9 Condo. $584,900
2 Hamilton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,450-square-foot lot. $545,000
PEPPERELL
1 Dow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $675,000
PLYMOUTH
10 Rocky Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 3,867 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 135,870-square-foot lot. $4,050,000
16 Rocky Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 112,783-square-foot lot. $4,050,000
6 Woody Nook One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 5,213 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,417-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
27 Chipping Hl One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
44 Tinkers Blf #44 Condo. $928,760
41 Skipping Stone One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 3,704 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,155-square-foot lot. $900,000
11 Dinah Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $780,000
39 Industrial Park Road #C Office condo, built in 2005, 3,728 square feet. $775,000
33 Perseverance Path One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,502 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $724,900
16 Burgess Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,956 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $650,000
487 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $615,000
106 Cliffside Drive #106 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
54 Kirk Circle. One-family gambrel, built in 1988, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $555,000
63-A Taylor Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 580 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,742-square-foot lot. $505,000
20 Skylark Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,361 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $465,000
28 Pond View Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $450,000
633 State Road #633 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
56-R Island Lake Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $400,000
30 Asiaf Way One-family cottage, built in 1940, 956 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
400 Court St. One-family, built in 1890, 1,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,840-square-foot lot. $311,000
5 Chapel Hill Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
25 Surrey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $250,000
11 Lake Shore Ave. One-family, built in 1950, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $235,000
QUINCY
291 Adams St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,929-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
1173 Sea St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,560 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,255-square-foot lot. $745,000
55 Sealund Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $740,000
264 Farrington St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $715,000
50 Cheriton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $633,500
10 Village Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
10 Seaport Drive #2218 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,159 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $609,999
6 Alvin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,187-square-foot lot. $590,000
87 Franklin St. #206 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,337 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
121 Elliot Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,080-square-foot lot. $549,900
851 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,555-square-foot lot. $480,000
100 W Squantum St. #512 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $447,500
500 Willard St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
86 Greenleaf St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000
1025 Hancock St. #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $302,000
RANDOLPH
5 EJ Griffin Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,688-square-foot lot. $900,000
37 Gloversbrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $585,000
19 Toscano Way #19 Condo. $584,200
36 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,238-square-foot lot. $546,000
38 Christopher Road #38 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
5 Bridle Path Circle #D Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
237 South St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,396-square-foot lot. $435,000
34 Pearl St. #34 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000
16 Brewster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $360,000
159 Bittersweet Lane #119 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $287,000
RAYNHAM
445 King Philip St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,315-square-foot lot. $715,000
126 Clubhouse Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
526 Judson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,853 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,543-square-foot lot. $540,000
70 Nottingham Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $372,000
READING
29 Canterbury Drive. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $803,000
239 Main St. #B10 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
REVERE
90 Whitin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 2,931 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $930,000
27 Ann Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $675,000
168 Harris St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,516-square-foot lot. $650,000
1465 N Shore Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,137-square-foot lot. $499,000
382 Ocean Ave. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,057 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $483,500
350 Revere Beach Blvd #10S Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
29 Martin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,252-square-foot lot. $365,000
495 Revere Beach Blvd #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $354,000
383 Revere Beach Blvd #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 389 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $215,000
ROCKLAND
44 George St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,006 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $740,000
370 Webster St. One-family antique, built in 1836, 2,213 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,404-square-foot lot. $545,000
106 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,444-square-foot lot. $500,000
106 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,444-square-foot lot. $500,000
172 Centre Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $495,000
436 E Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $370,000
483 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,739 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 15,464-square-foot lot. $355,000
135 John A Dunn Memorial Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,891-square-foot lot. $200,000
ROCKPORT
354 Granite St. One-family antique, built in 1843, 1,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,703-square-foot lot. $650,000
ROSLINDALE
45-47 Mount Hope St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,428 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,899-square-foot lot. $830,000
27 Knoll St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1918, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $520,000
301 Poplar St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,000
ROXBURY
200 Highland St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,880 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,484-square-foot lot. $940,000
25 Fountain St. #411 Condo. $314,000
743 Parker St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $250,000
SALEM
1-3 Lussier St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,046 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $890,000
10 Broad St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,426 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $877,500
10 Gables Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $640,000
333 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
67 School St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 908 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,278-square-foot lot. $465,000
100 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,900
17 Webb St. #1 Condo. $420,000
1 Orange St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1790, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $395,000
11 May St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
SAUGUS
5 Zito Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $985,000
10 Kayla Drive. One-family split entry, built in 2000, 2,953 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $892,500
7 Oakridge Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,016-square-foot lot. $785,000
12 Newhall St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $725,000
3 Farmland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $669,000
154 Central St. #154 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
88 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $465,000
1-15 Essex St. #7 Condo. $425,000
62 Fairmount Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,577-square-foot lot. $395,000
SCITUATE
27 Collier Road. One-family, built in 2012, 3,833 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,489-square-foot lot. $3,350,000
1 White Ash Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,348 square feet, 9 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,465-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
41 Cavanagh Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,402-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
113 Glades Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,553-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
21 Kenilworth St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $965,000
75 Captain Peirce Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,058-square-foot lot. $785,000
40 Driftway #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $721,000
28 Kane Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,392-square-foot lot. $575,000
66 Booth Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,684-square-foot lot. $447,000
SHARON
13 Bluff Head Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,594-square-foot lot. $707,500
25 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
SHERBORN
18 Ivy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
SHREWSBURY
8 Rolling Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,047 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,687-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
363 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,459 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $895,000
3 Bummet Brook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $800,000
48 Monroe St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,844-square-foot lot. $710,000
9 Vega Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,675-square-foot lot. $425,000
53-55 Edgewater Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $422,000
40 Cedar Road #40 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,500
426 Grafton St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1889, 2,494 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $300,000
SOMERVILLE
40 Cherry St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,900 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,165-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
29 Appleton St. #B Condo. $1,780,000
32 Line St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,621-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
20 Jay St. #1 Condo. $1,425,000
79 Hudson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,261 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
12 Windsor Road #2 Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,160,000
22 Cross St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,760 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,212-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #PHC Condo. $1,095,000
16 Walnut Road. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,999 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,707-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #PHB Condo. $975,000
12 Alston St. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $960,000
8 Lee St. #1 Condo. $850,000
1 Fitchburg St. #C220 Condo, built in 1880, 1,572 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000
82 Marion St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,780 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,415-square-foot lot. $800,000
11 Pembroke St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $799,000
60 Cross St. #310 Condo. $660,000
22 Houghton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $400,000
SOUTH BOSTON
945 E Broadway #9 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 2,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,187,000
665 E 7th St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 3,732 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,601-square-foot lot. $1,849,000
25 Channel Center St. #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,472 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,472-square-foot lot. $1,465,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #403 Condo. $1,125,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #402 Condo. $1,084,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #307 Condo. $985,000
31 Mercer St. #3 Condo. $900,000
9 Gates St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 597 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 597-square-foot lot. $497,050
SOUTHBOROUGH
117 Northboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $685,000
89 Turnpike Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,226-square-foot lot. $429,000
STONEHAM
25 Melba Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $980,000
7 Carol St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $819,000
55 Pilgrim Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,907 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,907-square-foot lot. $700,000
64 Main St. #53B Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
STOUGHTON
43 Mccormick Terrace #60 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
31 Jones Terrace #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
STOW
118 Old Bolton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $887,500
22 Billadell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 201,247-square-foot lot. $875,000
33 Box Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $675,000
33 Elm Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $308,112
SUDBURY
76 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
23 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $885,000
SWAMPSCOTT
76 Norfolk Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 827 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $336,000
TEWKSBURY
155 Patrick Road #155 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $460,000
28 Saint Marys Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,278 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $265,000
TOWNSEND
28 Brookline St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,699 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,269-square-foot lot. $350,000
UPTON
8 Francis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,842 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $995,000
11 Howarth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $927,500
WAKEFIELD
20 Bonair Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 3,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $950,000
182 Salem St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 2,972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $880,000
31 Park St. #1 Condo. $605,000
6 Woodcrest Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $583,000
1 Dillaway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,248-square-foot lot. $550,000
WALPOLE
67 Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,005-square-foot lot. $800,000
WALTHAM
9 Floyd St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,654 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,529-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
39 Circle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
46 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1844, 5,350 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,733-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
440 Waverley Oaks Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $870,000
30 Russell St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
79 Montclair Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $740,000
204 Clocktower Drive #410 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
1 Joyce Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $380,000
WATERTOWN
101 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,017,000
707 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,845-square-foot lot. $924,900
224 N Beacon St. #224 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000
151 Coolidge Ave. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 840 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
61 Eliot St. Two-family family flat, built in 1926, 2,646 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,672-square-foot lot. $400,000
940 Belmont St. #940 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $307,000
WAYLAND
15 Glen Oak Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,520,000
24 Pickwick Way #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
125 Woodridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,399 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
WELLESLEY
34 Bancroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,546-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
50 Cartwright Road. One-family garrison, built in 1964, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,393-square-foot lot. $1,714,500
31-B Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
9 Damien Road. One-family garrison, built in 1930, 2,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,365-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
37 River Rdg One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,009-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
31 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1912, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $935,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
31 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $606,000
621 N Elm St. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $350,000
31 Vital Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $251,000
WEST ROXBURY
303 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,449-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
126 Redlands Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1912, 2,778 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
152 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $905,000
5245 Washington St. #1 Condo. $810,000
1210 VFW Pkwy #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $439,500
WESTBOROUGH
6 Westminster Way One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,562-square-foot lot. $875,000
21 Deerfield Way #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $703,500
27 Powder Hill Way #27 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,554 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $640,000
11113 Peters Farm Way #11113 Condo, built in 2020, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $532,000
WESTFORD
9 Eagles Nest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
12 Little Bear Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
12 Village View Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,581-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
2 Fieldstone Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $930,179
37 W Prescott St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,549-square-foot lot. $550,000
6 Paddlers Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000
9 Boston Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
25 Bixby Lane #25 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
WESTON
483 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,432 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,326-square-foot lot. $2,690,000
29 Willard Road. One-family conventional, built in 1936, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $725,000
WESTPORT
288 Sanford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $355,000
WESTWOOD
130 University Ave. #1205 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,800
WEYMOUTH
44 Prescott St. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 844 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,848-square-foot lot. $960,000
22 Weyfair Path One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $895,000
1142 Commercial St. Two-family duplex, built in 1868, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,190-square-foot lot. $760,000
20-22 Randall Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,928 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,200-square-foot lot. $750,000
15 Field Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 921 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $535,000
14 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $505,000
4 Bradley Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,388-square-foot lot. $500,000
125 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,650-square-foot lot. $487,000
76 Squanto Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,611-square-foot lot. $438,000
10 Chapman St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
64 Weybosset St. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $330,000
24 Leslie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 956 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,002-square-foot lot. $250,000
WHITMAN
262 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,871-square-foot lot. $488,000
188 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,641 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,845-square-foot lot. $450,000
28 Star St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,982-square-foot lot. $320,000
WILMINGTON
36 Middlesex Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
120 Faulkner Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $350,000
WINCHESTER
29 Gershon Way #29 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,150,000
39-A Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
161 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,346-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
43 George Road #43 Condo Town House, built in 1963, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000
WINTHROP
59 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,818 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,794-square-foot lot. $960,000
65-67 Bay View Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,046 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,581-square-foot lot. $650,000
35 Somerset Ave. #3 Condo. $550,000
35 Somerset Ave. #1 Condo. $549,000
WOBURN
5 Archer Drive #22 Condo. $1,055,995
112 Burlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,850-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
WRENTHAM
15 Indian Head Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1984, 3,107 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $750,000
1275 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 956 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $510,000
100 Cypress Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $310,000
