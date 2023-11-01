Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 1)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
36 Thicket St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,818-square-foot lot. $911,000
11 Temple St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,356-square-foot lot. $550,000
627 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $500,000
410 Centre Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 484 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $305,000
ACTON
5 Milldam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,219-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
74 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1890, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $860,000
36 Mohegan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $840,000
26 Brewster Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,209 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
384 Great Road #B203 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000
ALLSTON
15 N Beacon St. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 699 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 699-square-foot lot. $452,000
AMESBURY
473 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,471 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,890-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
20 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,313 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
6 Locke Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,033-square-foot lot. $850,000
44 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1830, 2,788 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,510-square-foot lot. $565,000
144 Whitehall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,800-square-foot lot. $560,000
137 Whittier Meadows Drive #137 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
19 Whittier Meadows Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
27 Adams Court #27 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,000
ANDOVER
39 Smithshire Est One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
106 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,702-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
50 Whittier St. #2 Condo. $325,000
247 N Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
ARLINGTON
5 Grandview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
33-35 Dudley St. Two-family Town House, built in 1930, 1,563 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
10 Hathaway Circle. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,935-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
63 Orient Ave. #63 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000
16 Locke St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,269-square-foot lot. $739,000
156 Mystic Valley Pkwy #156 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $649,000
230 Massachusetts Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 567 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,900
ASHLAND
21 Braeburn Lane #21 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000
17 Braeburn Lane #17 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $664,000
BEDFORD
229 North Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,601-square-foot lot. $714,900
23 Riverside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,964-square-foot lot. $669,000
18 Jeffrey Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,101-square-foot lot. $600,000
BELMONT
30 Stewart Terrace. One-family garrison, built in 1954, 1,519 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,170-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
21-23 Wiley Road. Two-family old style, built in 1926, 3,006 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
BEVERLY
852 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 8,679 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 42,200-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
49 Thissell St. One-family contemporary, built in 1875, 3,592 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,725-square-foot lot. $950,000
5-7 Harris St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,142 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,840-square-foot lot. $855,000
22 King Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,287-square-foot lot. $766,000
14 Eisenhower Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,379-square-foot lot. $751,000
10 Sunset Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $640,000
BILLERICA
125 Partridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,050-square-foot lot. $765,025
12 Putney Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $625,000
8 Hickory Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $605,000
BOSTON
100 Shawmut Ave. #1301 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 2,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,800,000
126 Pembroke St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2014, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,232-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
21 Branch St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 797-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
11-1/2 Greenwich Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 1,893 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,600,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #2308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 2,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,162-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
430 Stuart St. #1514 Condo. $1,950,000
240 Devonshire St. #3805 Condo. $1,850,000
4 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1870, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,490,000
7 E Springfield St. #5B Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,102 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,450,000
69 Church St. #3 Condo. $1,349,000
160 Commonwealth Ave. #709 Condo mid-rise, built in 1881, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $1,308,000
20 Rowes Wharf #302 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 949-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
313 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 825 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 825-square-foot lot. $1,097,500
20 Rowes Wharf #604 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 691 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 691-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
280 Beacon St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 964-square-foot lot. $825,000
566 Columbus Ave. #COMMC Condo. $785,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 563 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $759,900
84 Gainsborough St. #5W Condo row-end, built in 1899, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 829-square-foot lot. $695,000
99 Sumner St. #209 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 707 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $674,900
142-144 Newbury St. #2C Condo. $640,000
265-275 Dartmouth St. #2C Condo mid-rise, built in 1885, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $640,000
29 Walton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
25 Clark St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 606 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 606-square-foot lot. $585,000
8 Garrison St. #710 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 370 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 370-square-foot lot. $515,000
357 Commercial St. #419 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $459,000
449-463 Washington St. #11A Condo high-rise, built in 1900, 1,667 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,667-square-foot lot. $455,714
8 Garrison St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 365 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 365-square-foot lot. $450,000
BOXFORD
18 Appleton Lane. One-family, built in 1986, 4,484 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
BRAINTREE
158 Alida Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,152 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,613-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
103 Hollis Ave. One-family old style, built in 1883, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $867,900
478 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 3,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,929-square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $835,000
149 Hollingsworth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $825,000
1210 Matthew Woods Drive #1210 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $750,000
426 John Mahar Hwy #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,475 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
107 Bradford Commons Lane #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
BRIDGEWATER
34 Springhill Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,590-square-foot lot. $419,900
596 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $400,000
BROCKTON
11 Monarch St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,612 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,698-square-foot lot. $750,000
13 Brides Court. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $600,000
20 E Nilsson St. Two-family two family, built in 1864, 3,116 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,167-square-foot lot. $570,000
17 Wayland St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,584-square-foot lot. $550,000
126 N Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,901-square-foot lot. $530,000
34 Morse Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $527,000
32 Camden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $510,000
27 Larch St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $484,000
120 Stephen Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $470,000
12 Johnson Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,208-square-foot lot. $455,000
28 Beaver St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,349 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,838-square-foot lot. $455,000
28 Angelo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $370,000
127 Tilton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $350,000
221 Oak St. #15-15 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
419 Main St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $205,000
BROOKLINE
178 Mason Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 2,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $4,450,000
60 Willard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,678 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,182-square-foot lot. $3,050,000
20 Kensington Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $2,675,000
101 Stearns Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,300,000
18 Bowker St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,472 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $1,860,000
2-14 Saint Paul St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,304 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
1731 Beacon St. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
BURLINGTON
3 Indian Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,930-square-foot lot. $920,000
2 Reserve Way #B Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000
5 Hallmark Gdns #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000
CAMBRIDGE
40 Royal Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1907, 3,182 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,380-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
95 Pearl St. #95 Condo. $2,449,000
50 Winslow St. #50 Condo, built in 2010, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,205,000
96 5th St. Two-family stack, built in 1902, 1,704 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,249-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
112 Berkshire St. #3 Condo two story, built in 1903, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,472-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
97-99 Elmwood St. #31 Condo. $1,095,000
129-205 Richdale Ave. #A24 Condo two story, built in 1988, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000
5 Arlington St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $665,000
24 Bay State Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $638,000
95-99 Elmwood St. #108 Condo. $625,000
CANTON
110 Green St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 12,679 square feet, 19 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 262,667-square-foot lot. $6,840,000
6 Pear Tree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,468-square-foot lot. $785,000
1 Patriots Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,050 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $635,000
36 Pleasant Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,237-square-foot lot. $595,000
80 Walnut St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $297,500
49 Will Drive #120 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 764 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $268,000
CARLISLE
189 Fiske St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $915,000
CARVER
66 Cranberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 4,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 152,896-square-foot lot. $835,000
2 Dawn Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,474-square-foot lot. $362,245
CHARLESTOWN
24 Pleasant St. One-family row-middle, built in 1840, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
12 Wood St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 2016, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,430,000
27-37 Chestnut St. #209 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,305,000
197 8th St. #330 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
42 8th St. #4401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,153 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $760,000
435 Main St. #R2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000
42 8th St. #1412 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000
42 8th St. #4211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000
CHELMSFORD
16 Castlewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,096-square-foot lot. $850,000
57 Stonegate Road #57 Condo salt box, built in 1992, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $721,000
76 Dunstable Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $545,000
360 Littleton Road #D1 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $376,000
CHELSEA
24 Reynolds Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,806 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,426-square-foot lot. $850,000
291 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,998-square-foot lot. $580,000
18-20 Congress Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
CONCORD
43 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1901, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,043-square-foot lot. $2,189,000
13 Concord Greene #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $520,000
DANVERS
90 Poplar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,843 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Popes Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,140-square-foot lot. $495,000
4 Loris Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,447-square-foot lot. $310,000
DEDHAM
68 Westchester Circle. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,681-square-foot lot. $755,000
72 Quincy Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,329-square-foot lot. $645,000
315 Colburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,395-square-foot lot. $575,000
DORCHESTER
11 Hansborough St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,149 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
94 Lonsdale St. Three-family conventional, built in 1889, 3,733 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,789-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
136 Wilmington Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,075 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
306 Talbot Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,847 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,941-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
68 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,444-square-foot lot. $950,000
25 Percival St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 3,935 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $638,000
10 Grant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $630,000
51 Richfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
12 Normandy St. #2 Condo. $505,000
DOVER
28 Tisdale Drive #28 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $662,500
DUNSTABLE
26 Alexander Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,624 square feet, 3 baths, on 42,035-square-foot lot. $925,000
DUXBURY
14 Treetop Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $699,999
EAST BOSTON
5 Gladstone St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,549 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,253-square-foot lot. $950,000
7 Everett Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $275,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
57 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,495 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $502,000
70 Murray Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $400,000
EASTON
222 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
8 Island Court #111 Condo. $660,000
14 Randall St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,026 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $500,000
41 Foundry St. #24-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
94 Sheridan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $405,000
75 Foundry St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,625 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $385,000
2 Adam St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 642 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
ESSEX
84 Martin St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,369 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,200-square-foot lot. $735,000
EVERETT
18 Woodward St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,696 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $1,021,000
10 Dunster Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,187 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,994-square-foot lot. $673,000
151 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,126-square-foot lot. $637,500
9 K K Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,975-square-foot lot. $550,000
28 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1886, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $545,000
66 Tileston St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
FOXBOROUGH
88 Cocasset St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
FRAMINGHAM
576 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,499-square-foot lot. $785,400
10 Lovering Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1867, 2,735 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $740,000
79 Oxbow Road #79 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
3 Bosworth Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,076-square-foot lot. $680,000
12 Warren Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,495 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,194-square-foot lot. $618,000
48 Agnes Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,569-square-foot lot. $549,897
56 Howe St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
150 2nd St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $203,100
FRANKLIN
58 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,824-square-foot lot. $870,000
14 Cobblestone Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 105,546-square-foot lot. $737,500
375 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,108-square-foot lot. $616,000
21 Hawthorne Vlg #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000
18 Hawthorne Vlg #A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,418 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
151 King St. #104C Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,500
FREETOWN
2 Freemens Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $615,000
22 Joaquin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,015-square-foot lot. $585,000
49 Winfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,501-square-foot lot. $355,000
11 Point Of Pines Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $207,500
GLOUCESTER
32 Lake Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,453-square-foot lot. $850,000
17 Ryan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,408 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,928-square-foot lot. $801,500
20 Reynard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,377 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $699,000
7 Glenmere Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $612,000
118 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,436 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,010-square-foot lot. $530,000
23 Wolf Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $260,000
GRAFTON
55 Potter Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $800,000
GROVELAND
10 Ashcroft Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
14 Benham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $535,000
802 Alyssa Drive #802 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,795 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
HAMILTON
153 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
45 Rockmaple Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 4,260 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,669,000
874 Bay Road. One-family conventional, built in 1740, 3,416 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,491-square-foot lot. $1,319,000
68 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $615,000
HANOVER
1078 Hanover St. #1 Condo. $499,900
HANSON
43 Waltham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,576 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $560,000
590 Indian Head St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $425,000
HAVERHILL
200 Boxford Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1985, 2,617 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,474-square-foot lot. $750,000
205 Kenoza St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 202,990-square-foot lot. $567,000
11 Sherwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,407-square-foot lot. $550,000
954 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,501-square-foot lot. $485,000
7 Hamel Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
433 Farrwood Drive #433 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
78 Riverview St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,529-square-foot lot. $390,000
30 Tiverton Ave. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,613 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
215 Morgan Drive #215 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
87 Cogswell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $350,000
122 Morgan Drive #122 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
32 Washington St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 2,252 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $270,000
402 River St. #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $233,000
440 North Ave. #97 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000
HINGHAM
240 Lazell St. One-family conventional, built in 2019, 5,207 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,019-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
183 Halsted Drive #183 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000
72 Sharp St. #C4 Condo. $1,500,000
244 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,700-square-foot lot. $870,000
57 Water St. #57 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 4,122 square feet. $850,000
13 Adams Court #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,763 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,900
6 Beals Cove Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $370,000
HOLBROOK
37 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,850-square-foot lot. $725,000
24 Woodcliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
45 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,025-square-foot lot. $551,000
HOLLISTON
6 Hattie Lane #188 Condo. $765,365
HOPKINTON
23 Overlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 6,254 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
1 Peppercorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,929-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
HUDSON
1 Deer Path #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
44 Deer Path #44 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000
10 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,683-square-foot lot. $580,000
12 Seneca Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $386,000
3 Howard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,059-square-foot lot. $378,413
250 Main St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,146 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
HULL
143 Nantasket Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,017-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
43 Beacon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,893-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
418 Nantasket Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,312 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,042-square-foot lot. $865,000
36 Ocean Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,421-square-foot lot. $652,000
633 Nantasket Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $600,000
1169 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 529 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
HYDE PARK
238 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,837-square-foot lot. $885,000
607 Poplar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $729,000
11 Radford Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,923-square-foot lot. $669,000
IPSWICH
30 Partridgeberry Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,239 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,063-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
28 Southpoint Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 2,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,470-square-foot lot. $925,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
7 Forbes St. Three-family row-end, built in 1890, 3,810 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,365-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
248 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo. $700,000
LAKEVILLE
8 Keith Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,900-square-foot lot. $354,900
LAWRENCE
106 Park St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,717 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $770,000
160 Mount Vernon St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 2,190 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,601-square-foot lot. $655,000
14 Liberty Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $605,000
41-43 Coolidge St. Two-family family flat, built in 1912, 2,729 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
24 Orchard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,676 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,838-square-foot lot. $360,000
LEXINGTON
24 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,283 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 50,037-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
3 Meadow Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,093 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,305-square-foot lot. $2,537,500
222 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,375-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
24 Hamblen St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,892 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 9,866-square-foot lot. $2,320,000
177 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,742-square-foot lot. $2,240,000
3 Seaborn Place #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $850,000
LINCOLN
19 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,438-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
LOWELL
120 Fairmount St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,736 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,306-square-foot lot. $650,000
151 Westview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,435-square-foot lot. $615,000
68 Temple St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $521,000
95 Wentworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
15 Alton St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
22 Wiggin St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
375 Aiken Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
1223 Pawtucket Blvd #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
1400 Skyline Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
212 Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,210-square-foot lot. $250,000
256-C Market St. #4305 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
LYNN
81 Kirtland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,460 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $785,000
41 Robinson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,620 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $750,000
17 Addison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,055-square-foot lot. $725,000
116 Myrtle St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,768-square-foot lot. $688,000
94 Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,884-square-foot lot. $680,000
3 Menlo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,671-square-foot lot. $620,000
18 Clairmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,014-square-foot lot. $590,000
15 Sheehan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $575,000
355 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1890, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,143-square-foot lot. $565,000
8 S Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,271-square-foot lot. $550,000
34 Pinkham St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,229 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,304-square-foot lot. $480,000
70 Robinson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,252-square-foot lot. $470,000
92 Pine Grove Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,040-square-foot lot. $460,000
14 Kensington Park #3 Condo, built in 1870, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,642-square-foot lot. $450,000
154 Lynnway #314 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $405,000
2 Windsor Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,935-square-foot lot. $400,000
70 Munroe St. #D Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 923 square feet, on 16,848-square-foot lot. $280,000
7 Central Sq #206 Condo loft, built in 1903, 718 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,540-square-foot lot. $250,000
LYNNFIELD
13 Hart Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 4,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,183-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
505 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,730-square-foot lot. $815,000
MALDEN
51 Converse Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,379 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $960,000
37 Chandler Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,828-square-foot lot. $820,000
12 Magnolia St. #2 Condo. $545,000
18 E Border Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $545,000
187 Harvard St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,870 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $400,000
20 Chestnut St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 477 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $315,000
MANSFIELD
38 Old North Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,041 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,006-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
49 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,374 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $600,000
18 Elyse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,426-square-foot lot. $450,000
10 Erick Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,540 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
MARBLEHEAD
124 Front St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,610-square-foot lot. $1,045,000
MARION
6 Jobs Cove Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $889,000
20 Giffords Corner Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,598-square-foot lot. $299,000
MARLBOROUGH
62 Hawkins Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $930,000
MARSHFIELD
172 Carolyn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 213,444-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
279 Standish St. One-family old style, built in 1957, 2,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
155 Meadowview St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $845,000
19 Hannah Brooke Waye #19 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
116 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,200-square-foot lot. $715,000
112 Woodlawn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,429 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $710,000
236 Ocean St. Two-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,730-square-foot lot. $440,000
20 Johnson Terrace. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
MATTAPAN
45 Ormond St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 2,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,349-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Stone Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,764-square-foot lot. $460,000
MAYNARD
17 Dettling Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,827-square-foot lot. $710,000
279 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,646-square-foot lot. $515,000
MEDFIELD
35 Pound St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
122 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,406-square-foot lot. $920,000
MEDFORD
107 Warren St. #109 Condo. $1,070,000
78 Summit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,820 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
100 Station Lndg #712 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $984,000
87 College Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,493-square-foot lot. $965,000
284 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $910,000
47 Wellington Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,080-square-foot lot. $880,000
52 Lyman Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,372 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $860,000
74 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $835,000
24 Fells Avenue Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,064-square-foot lot. $485,000
MEDWAY
44 Ellis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $690,000
MELROSE
55 Apple Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1953, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $975,000
21 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,314-square-foot lot. $865,000
342 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $670,000
88 Malvern St. #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
340 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 563 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
230 Tremont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $233,333
METHUEN
411 Oak St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $445,000
380 Merrimack St. #2E Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,070 square feet. $285,000
MILFORD
25 Ramble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,810-square-foot lot. $695,000
87 Highland St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $575,000
10 Longview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,245-square-foot lot. $550,000
2 Richmond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,074-square-foot lot. $491,000
6 Cabot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,561 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,061-square-foot lot. $455,000
2 Godfrey Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $368,000
MILLIS
23 Hattie Lane #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
6 Hattie Lane #188 Condo. $765,365
41 Pollard Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $600,000
MILTON
88 Cary Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,579 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,779-square-foot lot. $1,725,088
68 Revere St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $940,000
7 Quisset Brook Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 2,046 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000
28 Mathaurs St. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,475-square-foot lot. $700,000
175 Milton St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
10 Quarry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,176-square-foot lot. $410,000
NATICK
67 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1760, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
5 Park Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,485 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,151-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
11 Wayside Road #6 Condo. $1,375,000
6 Stanley St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Lookout Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,627-square-foot lot. $660,000
18 Walcott St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Walden Drive #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
30 Walden Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
NEEDHAM
32 Pleasant St. #32 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 2,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,195,000
91 Henderson St. One-family ranch, built in 1924, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
121 Reservoir St. One-family split level, built in 1988, 1,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $845,000
NEWBURY
23 Fatherland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,849 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 400,752-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
6 51st St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1950, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $925,000
6 Silver Ledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $810,000
NEWBURYPORT
26 Summit Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,561 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
236 High St. One-family federalist, built in 1802, 3,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,442-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
13 Federal St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,908 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000
37 Moulton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
1 Flora St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,830-square-foot lot. $550,000
NEWTON
480 Dudley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 4,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 17,674-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
20 Garland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,997 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,470-square-foot lot. $2,470,000
15 Fredana Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 4,294 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,050-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
104 Manet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
54 Beecher Place #56 Condo. $2,169,000
34 Eldredge St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 4,633 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,622-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
65 Washington St. One-family victorian, built in 1915, 4,978 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,805-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
81 Sharpe Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,292-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
5 Crehore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 3,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,033-square-foot lot. $1,702,500
93 Sevland Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 2,422 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,994-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
12 Charles St (Hgh) One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,130-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
113-115 Elliot St. #113 Condo. $1,225,000
1230 Commonwealth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
85 High St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,970-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
15 Ricker Terrace #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 2,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,237-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
131 Bridge St. #133 Condo. $1,010,000
15-17 Jewett Place. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $970,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1405S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $829,000
935 Washington St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,050-square-foot lot. $579,000
20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,063 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $487,000
37 Commonwealth Ave. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $478,000
549 Centre St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 718 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,859-square-foot lot. $400,000
NORFOLK
192 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,485 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 148,218-square-foot lot. $680,000
NORTH ANDOVER
517 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 5,594 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
89 Phillips Cmn One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,534 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $890,000
451 Andover St. #301 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,670 square feet. $418,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
526 Paine Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2012, 2,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 118,483-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
33 Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,310 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,603-square-foot lot. $705,000
467 Paine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $681,000
17 Crescent Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
193 Mendon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $485,000
8 Heather St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,511-square-foot lot. $425,000
306 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,420-square-foot lot. $390,000
13 Dexter St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
NORTH READING
2 Pickard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,134 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
NORTHBOROUGH
70 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 4,235 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,342-square-foot lot. $800,000
137 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,085-square-foot lot. $590,000
NORTON
23 Williams Road #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $713,000
27 Burt St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $585,000
36 Owen Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
7 Taylor Court #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $334,500
NORWELL
40 Barque Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,438,800
346 River St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
534 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 796 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $535,000
NORWOOD
89 Ledgeview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,286 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,119-square-foot lot. $950,000
30 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,338-square-foot lot. $749,995
20 Fieldbrook Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,774-square-foot lot. $702,000
324 Lenox St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,411 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $530,000
81 Nichols St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $422,000
PEABODY
3 Leonard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,614 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $760,000
5 Sherman St. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,700 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $650,000
58 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $650,000
7 Lexington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $619,000
25 Hawthorne Circle #25 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $596,000
22 Hawthorne Circle #22 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
10 Corey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $505,000
14 Sabino Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,033-square-foot lot. $350,000
PEMBROKE
8 Ironwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,347 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,551-square-foot lot. $850,000
35 Lowell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,097-square-foot lot. $620,000
11 Furnace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,132 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $215,000
PEPPERELL
16 Shirley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $649,000
31-33 High St. Two-family conventional, built in 1870, 2,906 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,834-square-foot lot. $505,000
14 Townsend St. One-family antique, built in 1824, 2,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,323-square-foot lot. $433,000
30 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,809 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,894-square-foot lot. $430,000
PLYMOUTH
102 Shore Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,372,500
40 Great Kame One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 4,283 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,571-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
91 Pinewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 2,454 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 296,606-square-foot lot. $800,000
50 Olmsted Terrace. One-family, built in 1890, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $758,000
5 Rigsdale Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
50 Clifford Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,958-square-foot lot. $675,000
9 Sunset Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $670,000
30 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $660,000
19 Olmsted Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,630-square-foot lot. $630,000
20-22 Hedge Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,688 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,443-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Main St. #302 Condo Town House, built in 1887, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
17 Minuteman Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,602-square-foot lot. $500,000
Saquish Beach Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1950, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
235 Carver Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $474,900
27 Ocean Walk Drive #207 Condo. $359,000
QUINCY
1001 Marina Drive #803 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000
56 John St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,219-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
23 Argonne St. One-family split level, built in 1948, 2,171 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,495-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
48 Pleasant St. Two-family duplex, built in 1925, 2,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $850,000
511 Hancock St. #403 Condo. $710,000
66 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $708,000
103 West St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 1,872 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,239-square-foot lot. $700,000
20 Isabella St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
100 W Squantum St. #114 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 598 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000
RANDOLPH
2 Brookside Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $545,000
565 N Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1800, 2,296 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
99 Webster St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $498,500
15 Linden Thomas Road. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,187-square-foot lot. $452,000
87 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
RAYNHAM
106 Tearall Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,043-square-foot lot. $835,000
READING
17 White Oaks Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,095,000
531 Main St. #2002 Condo. $709,000
7 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,435 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,779-square-foot lot. $700,000
REVERE
43 Elm St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,185 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
28 Marshall St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $739,000
325 N Shore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $510,000
145 Harris St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
ROCKLAND
83 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1849, 2,904 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,450-square-foot lot. $355,000
ROSLINDALE
103-105 Neponset Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1933, 2,640 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,880-square-foot lot. $775,000
69 Seymour St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
ROXBURY
3 Harold Park Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,867 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4 Sargent St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,719 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,833-square-foot lot. $715,000
17 Warwick St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 939-square-foot lot. $701,000
53 Edgewood St. #53 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,777
25 Fountain St. #501 Condo. $202,900
SALEM
24 Dearborn St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $940,000
33 Fort Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $860,000
13 Surrey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,959-square-foot lot. $700,000
36 Boardman St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $662,000
90 Freedom Holw #90 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
5 Cousins St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,553-square-foot lot. $580,000
63 Aurora Lane #63 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
32 America Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
193 Lafayette St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,268 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,000
4 Hardy St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $480,000
33 Essex St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 971 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $455,000
41 Harbor St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,516-square-foot lot. $370,000
184 Ocean Ave W #3R Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,500
SALISBURY
12 Jon St. Two-family duplex, built in 1964, 1,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,132-square-foot lot. $530,000
233 Beach Road #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
SAUGUS
201 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1950, 3,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $925,000
46-48 Western Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,946 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $720,000
305 Lewis O Gray Drive #305 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,923 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
7 Cliff St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $545,000
5 Thomas St. #P10 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
SCITUATE
25 Harvard St. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 1,434 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
83 Glades Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,625 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,267-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
74 Branch St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $651,500
SHARON
23 Cheryl Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $811,400
59 Mansfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1983, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,246-square-foot lot. $790,000
168 Wilshire Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,770-square-foot lot. $715,000
7 Johnson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $620,000
SHERBORN
29 Bear Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 4,011 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
SHREWSBURY
4 Flint Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,328-square-foot lot. $970,000
10 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,208-square-foot lot. $725,000
57 Maury Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,289 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $715,000
40 Blossom Tree Drive #40 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $593,250
28 Gulf St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,654-square-foot lot. $537,500
34 Saybrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,260-square-foot lot. $460,000
114 Old Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,692-square-foot lot. $417,000
36 Canna Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $385,000
20 Shrewsbury Green Drive #I Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
SOMERVILLE
45 Russell St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 2005, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,110,000
20 Jay St. #2 Condo. $1,800,000
916 Broadway #2 Condo. $1,601,100
67-69 Merriam St. #3 Condo. $885,000
23 Clark St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
14-16 Otis St. #3 Condo. $787,000
240 Mystic Ave. #316 Condo. $700,000
15 Prichard Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $649,000
28 Montrose St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
SOUTH BOSTON
301 W Broadway #1 Condo. $2,650,000
301 W Broadway #2 Condo. $2,650,000
301 W Broadway #4-1 Condo. $2,650,000
301 W Broadway #4-2 Condo. $2,650,000
301 W Broadway #4-3 Condo. $2,650,000
480 W Broadway #303 Condo. $1,005,000
480 W Broadway #204 Condo. $1,000,000
480 W Broadway #203 Condo. $980,000
480 W Broadway #104 Condo. $930,000
480 W Broadway #103 Condo. $925,000
765 E 3rd St. #101 Condo. $890,000
480 W Broadway #102 Condo. $800,000
56-58 Story St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 740-square-foot lot. $690,000
525 E 1st St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2014, 609 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $679,000
765 E 3rd St. #306 Condo. $252,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
44 Oregon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,810 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,971-square-foot lot. $895,000
STONEHAM
8 Harrison St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,373-square-foot lot. $810,000
6 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $780,000
9-A Jefts Terrace #9A Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $392,500
STOUGHTON
17 Pinetree Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,902 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $600,000
43 Park St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,127 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $570,000
18 Lowe Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,420-square-foot lot. $530,000
829 Turnpike St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,005-square-foot lot. $362,000
STOW
32 Orchard Drive #32 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $691,000
SUDBURY
121 Heron Lane #48 Condo. $884,995
107 Cold Brook Drive #12 Condo. $744,995
SWAMPSCOTT
5 Robin Lane. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
8 Littles Point Lane. One-family old style, built in 1883, 2,551 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
53-55 Suffolk Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1955, 2,339 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $800,000
18 King St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000
44 New Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,790-square-foot lot. $338,200
TEWKSBURY
11 Tennessee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,674 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $705,000
838 Shawsheen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 960 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,479-square-foot lot. $695,000
12 California Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,114 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
TOPSFIELD
12 Campmeeting Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,756 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $825,000
33 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,438-square-foot lot. $750,000
TOWNSEND
5 Capricorn Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,433-square-foot lot. $485,000
UPTON
44 W River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 83,200-square-foot lot. $850,000
13 Shoemaker Lane #6 Condo. $760,773
58 Hartford Ave S One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $580,000
4 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,659 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $430,000
WAKEFIELD
106 Greenwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $915,000
3 Nelly St. #A Condo. $835,000
8 Michael Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $820,000
6 Gerry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,944 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,855-square-foot lot. $756,000
89 Myrtle Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,301-square-foot lot. $750,000
192 Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,668-square-foot lot. $735,000
9 Kathleen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $700,000
17 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $691,200
8 Dell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 2,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $501,000
544-R Salem St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
WALPOLE
132 Diamond St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $785,000
75 Pelican Drive #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,118 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
1 Washington Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,437 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $605,000
1775 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,196-square-foot lot. $450,000
WALTHAM
8 Larchmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
30 Colonial Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,037-square-foot lot. $985,000
260 Bishops Forest Drive #260 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 3,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000
44 Grant Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,727-square-foot lot. $700,000
163 Ravenswood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,425 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $635,000
93 Winthrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $610,000
WATERTOWN
5 Fairview Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $1,149,000
6 5th Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1928, 2,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,917-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
WAYLAND
34 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,700-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
40 Bow Road. One-family conventional, built in 1879, 2,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $830,000
13 Astra #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $730,000
WELLESLEY
62-64 Prospect St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,396 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,866-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
41 Audubon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,540-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4 Grant Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
WENHAM
18 Kimball Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,185-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
9 Woodrow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,299-square-foot lot. $706,000
401 W Center St. #E2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
WEST ROXBURY
2420 Beacon St. #206 Condo. $2,400,000
34 Cerdan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,259-square-foot lot. $1,640,000
219 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,906-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
38 Cass St. #40 Condo. $985,000
8 Alaric St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $825,000
205 Park St. #1 Condo. $750,000
5245 Washington St. #5 Condo. $705,000
WESTBOROUGH
1 Reverend Thomas Hooker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,409-square-foot lot. $830,000
12 Westminster Way One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,181-square-foot lot. $700,000
16-A Mayberry Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
WESTFORD
2 Jonas Road #B Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $820,000
WESTON
741 Boston Post Road. One-family antique, built in 2022, 7,045 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 81,344-square-foot lot. $5,800,000
70 North Ave. One-family antique, built in 1878, 5,662 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,121-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
16 Forest Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,721 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,082-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
43 Jericho Road #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $729,000
WESTPORT
293 Tickle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 25,352-square-foot lot. $910,000
15 Tickle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $825,000
43 Meadowbrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $694,656
36 Newton St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 20,163-square-foot lot. $340,000
625-627 Gifford Road #1N Condo. $260,000
160-162 Old Bedford Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,633 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, on 161,172-square-foot lot. $230,762
WESTWOOD
70 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,120-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
48 Abbey Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
105 Tamarack Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,582 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $962,000
WEYMOUTH
33 Skyhawk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,829-square-foot lot. $899,900
58 Michele Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,314 square feet, 3 baths, on 15,377-square-foot lot. $865,000
108 Manzanetta Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $675,000
29 Homestead Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,148-square-foot lot. $668,000
247 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 2,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $560,000
78 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $490,000
45 Elinor Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
168 Webb St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1937, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,292-square-foot lot. $400,000
230 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,789-square-foot lot. $360,000
197 Lake St. #21 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
300 River St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
WHITMAN
4 Fox Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,929-square-foot lot. $720,000
154 Auburn St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,634-square-foot lot. $495,000
WILMINGTON
15 Allston Ave. One-family split level, built in 1988, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $759,000
18 New Hampshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $594,900
WINTHROP
600 Governors Drive #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 989 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
WOBURN
7 Archer Drive #21 Condo. $1,027,040
6 Archer Drive #3 Condo. $868,210
8 Skyview Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $815,000
33 Porter St. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
44 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1989, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
WRENTHAM
45 Eastside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,087-square-foot lot. $785,000
190 Hawes St. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 1,964 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $570,000
