Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 8)

ABINGTON
618 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $735,000
235 Chestnut St. #235 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
ACTON
6 Barts Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
33 Wetherbee St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,022 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,284-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
1 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,046-square-foot lot. $1,092,500
11 Adeline Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,577-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
115 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $820,000
39 Conant St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,333-square-foot lot. $670,000
47 Drummer Road #47 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000
386 Great Road #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
ALLSTON
71 Gardner St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,839 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
65 Gardner St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,313 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,347-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
59 Brainerd Road #410 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,038 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $725,000
AMESBURY
60 Merrimac St. #912 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $956,000
12 Woodwell Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,430-square-foot lot. $885,000
14 California St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,655-square-foot lot. $710,000
44 S Martin Road. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,740-square-foot lot. $435,000
1 Gales Court. One-family conventional, built in 1750, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,930-square-foot lot. $399,900
9 Morrill Place #9 Condo duplex, built in 1800, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $312,500
ANDOVER
39 Sunset Rock Road. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
1 Pendant Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,389 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
22 Pasho St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $867,750
4 Tiffany Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,425-square-foot lot. $820,000
13 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $500,000
4 Francis Drive #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000
247 N Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
100 Main St. #I Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 662 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,000
ARLINGTON
33 Ridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,706 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,757-square-foot lot. $2,003,875
19 Menotomy Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,901 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
29 Henry St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
62 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 2,377 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
6-8 Belton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 3,080 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
102-104 Egerton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
21 Allen St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,647 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
10 Marathon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
14-16 Egerton Road #14 Condo. $865,000
815 Concord Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $801,000
66 Chandler St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000
38 Menotomy Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000
88 Park Ave. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000
ASHLAND
9 Revere Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $965,000
25 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $531,400
21 Cutler Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,442 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $530,000
91 E Bluff Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
126 Mountain Gate Road #126 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000
AVON
34 Noyes St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,612-square-foot lot. $585,000
44 Gill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,304-square-foot lot. $535,000
15 Noyes St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,612-square-foot lot. $496,000
AYER
1 Gardner Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $511,000
BEDFORD
28 Bonair Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $625,000
BELLINGHAM
16 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,791-square-foot lot. $867,500
20 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,672-square-foot lot. $690,000
1303 Old Bridge Lane #1303 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
20 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $460,000
197 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $347,500
BELMONT
76-78 Trowbridge St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000
BEVERLY
1 Hickory Hill Way #2 Condo. $910,000
17 Brimbal Hills Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $899,900
132 Lothrop St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,391-square-foot lot. $880,000
4 Duck Pond Road #206 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
60 Rantoul St. #712N Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
22-R Lothrop St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $280,000
BILLERICA
96 Wyman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,916-square-foot lot. $770,000
215 Rangeway Road #33 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $748,000
52 Concord Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,038-square-foot lot. $400,000
3 Melody Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,784-square-foot lot. $325,000
7 Cartwright Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,035-square-foot lot. $300,000
10 Kenmar Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,000
24 Kenmar Drive #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
BOSTON
430 Stuart St. #35B Condo. $13,600,000
39-41 Mount Vernon St. #1B Condo mid-rise, built in 1917, 3,429 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,875,000
16 Bond St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,691 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
352 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,855-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
505 Tremont St. #421 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,781-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
29 Upton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $2,175,000
35 Concord Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,662 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000
295-297 Beacon St. #42 Condo mid-rise, built in 1885, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
771 Harrison Ave. #PH3 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,555,000
34 Hancock St. #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
397 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,327 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,327-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
12 Bond St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,081-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
416 Commonwealth Ave. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,221 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,221-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
12 Greenwich Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1985, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,502-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
98 W Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,315,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #15E Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,067 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
65 E India Row #33G Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,207 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
430 Stuart St. #22D Condo. $1,218,750
9 Johnny Court. Two-family row-end, built in 1870, 1,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1597 Washington St. #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
19 Dwight St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 804-square-foot lot. $925,000
3531 Washington St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000
79 Appleton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $785,000
24 Concord Sq #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 602 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 602-square-foot lot. $775,000
485-495 Harrison Ave. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 1914, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 926-square-foot lot. $722,500
126 Prince St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Hawthorne Place #2M Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,197-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Hawthorne Place #9H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $599,000
42-44 Beach St. #8C Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 759-square-foot lot. $595,000
BOXBOROUGH
48 Whitcomb Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2009, 3,610 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,048-square-foot lot. $1,251,000
BOXFORD
51 Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $900,000
571 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $535,000
BRAINTREE
100 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
16 Logan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $850,000
41 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $760,000
35 Lisle St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $700,000
36 Nickerson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,021-square-foot lot. $635,000
3 Cain Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,424 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $620,000
353 Commercial St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $565,000
501 Commerce Drive #3104 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
285 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $360,000
BRIDGEWATER
35 Brownfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,724-square-foot lot. $825,000
74 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,566-square-foot lot. $609,000
188 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,358-square-foot lot. $460,000
180 Main St. #1103 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
BRIGHTON
54 Tremont St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,906 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,684-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
2400 Beacon St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,170-square-foot lot. $965,000
141 Chiswick Road #5 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,194-square-foot lot. $588,800
1880 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $450,000
BROCKTON
24 Chester Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 4,438 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,734-square-foot lot. $985,000
42 Thorny Lea Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $779,900
15 Falmouth Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,555 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $660,000
11 Orchard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 4,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,431-square-foot lot. $650,000
45 Orchard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,570-square-foot lot. $540,000
176 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 856 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,733-square-foot lot. $425,000
11 Fitzpatrick Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $420,000
278 Court St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
14 Almon Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 624 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $340,000
71 Claremount Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $315,000
147 Centre St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,900
BROOKLINE
20 Chapel St. #C1005 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,515 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,675,000
109 Centre St. #B Condo, built in 1983, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000
296 Tappan St. #296 Condo, built in 1926, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
8 Naples Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1926, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,695-square-foot lot. $1,092,500
41 Centre St. #102 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000
33 Pond Ave. #1203 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,900
23 Warwick Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
BURLINGTON
21 Sarah St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $980,000
210 Winn St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $880,000
CAMBRIDGE
205 Pearl St. #205 Condo. $2,565,000
2 William St. #2 Condo. $2,275,000
30 Jay St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,230,000
1-3 7th St. Two-family row-end, built in 1902, 2,346 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,983-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
18 Lexington Ave. #18 Condo semi detachd, built in 1895, 2,431 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000
263 Putnam Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 2,146 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,634-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
29 Hews St. #29 Condo semi detachd, built in 1886, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,185,000
1 Aberdeen Way #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $850,000
379 Walden St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1912, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
6 Reed Street Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,564-square-foot lot. $820,000
8-12 Museum Way #1623 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $806,000
190 Prospect St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $765,000
395 Broadway #R5G Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
4 Canal Park #PH10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 501 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $575,000
1800 Massachusetts Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 288 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,500
CANTON
25 Linden Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,429 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 45,010-square-foot lot. $1,408,000
225 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,293-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
5 Oxbow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,117 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,574-square-foot lot. $945,000
50 Coppersmith Way #112 Condo. $732,541
18 Brooksweld Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,652-square-foot lot. $726,000
21 Birchcroft Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $632,000
37 Evergreen Circle #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $571,500
50 Coppersmith Way #103 Condo. $535,635
125 Revere St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,262 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
45 Will Drive #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 767 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $209,625
CARVER
21 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1955, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,969-square-foot lot. $361,000
CHARLESTOWN
114 Elm St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1877, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
62 Sullivan St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $929,000
10 Prospect St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000
374-398 Bunker Hill St. #115 Condo low-rise, built in 2016, 869 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000
CHELMSFORD
33 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,083-square-foot lot. $830,000
81 Swain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $750,000
77 Hunt Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
115 Westford St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $542,000
35 Mission Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
140 Stedman St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,500
181 Wellman Ave. #181 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,174 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
5 Mission Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
CHELSEA
99 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $650,000
COHASSET
79 Linden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,084 square feet, 3 baths, on 20,173-square-foot lot. $1,915,000
CONCORD
75 Oxbow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 8,430 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $3,431,250
57 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $1,403,000
92 Whits End Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,730-square-foot lot. $1,116,000
510 Lexington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,536 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,106-square-foot lot. $915,000
DANVERS
14 Morgan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,399-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
4 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $950,000
12-B Mcdermott Farm Road #12B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $527,000
43 Vista Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,950-square-foot lot. $525,000
15-1/2 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo. $425,000
8 Congress Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $375,000
8 Congress Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $299,000
38 High St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1865, 410 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
15-1/2 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo. $208,000
DEDHAM
55 Volk Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,760-square-foot lot. $930,000
137 Ledgewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,405-square-foot lot. $735,000
52 Trimount St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $700,000
21 Lamoine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $570,000
DORCHESTER
30 Port Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,543-square-foot lot. $1,318,000
139-141 Sydney St. Three-family decker, built in 1915, 3,171 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,742-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
23-25 Barry St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,545-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
23 Howell St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 4,050 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,439-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
1241-1251 Adams St. #B309 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,672-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
41 Stratton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1925, 3,380 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,863-square-foot lot. $840,000
38 Shepton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $802,000
1241-1255 Adams St. #WM212 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,251 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $735,000
944 Dorchester Ave. #20 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,332 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,332-square-foot lot. $673,000
12 Magnolia Sq One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,616 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,228-square-foot lot. $625,000
DUNSTABLE
68 School St. One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
DUXBURY
84 Duck Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
52 Strawberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
10 Highland Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,128-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
4 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $900,000
31 Trout Farm Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 502 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
EAST BOSTON
216 Bremen St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,925 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
35 Beachview Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 2,481 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000
137 Falcon St. #1 Condo. $795,000
137 Falcon St. #4 Condo. $750,500
304 Sumner St. #4 Condo. $750,000
2-4 Lexington St. #2A Condo. $459,000
2-4 Lexington St. #1B Condo. $359,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
337 N Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1818, 2,754 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 322,780-square-foot lot. $665,000
189 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,331-square-foot lot. $625,000
622 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $483,000
15 Beech St. #15 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
82 Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,778-square-foot lot. $250,000
EASTON
36 Forest Edge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $850,000
12 Lenox Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
EVERETT
35 Waverly Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,437-square-foot lot. $950,000
196 Shute St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,831-square-foot lot. $715,000
82 Woodville St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $557,000
68 Jefferson Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1880, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $502,500
18 Spring St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000
FOXBOROUGH
7 Hayden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,503 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,212,000
45 N Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,627-square-foot lot. $625,000
FRAMINGHAM
16 Hodder Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,928-square-foot lot. $799,900
193 Hemenway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,248-square-foot lot. $752,000
17 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $749,900
92 Fay Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,438 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,341-square-foot lot. $740,000
50 Williams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,737-square-foot lot. $560,000
17 Campello Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,014-square-foot lot. $505,000
1 Barbieri Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1980, 2,540 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $375,000
69 Nicholas Road #J Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,500
12 Kendall Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
FRANKLIN
907 Washington St. One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 143,356-square-foot lot. $875,000
6 Michelles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,314-square-foot lot. $650,000
17 Church Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,291-square-foot lot. $575,000
2207 Franklin Crossing Road #2207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
GEORGETOWN
393 Central St. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 1,176 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,657-square-foot lot. $1,237,243
5 Silver Mine Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $805,000
6 Tall Tree Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $779,000
GLOUCESTER
6 Rouse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
6 Pinecrest Ave. #6 Condo. $615,000
110 E Main St. #2 Condo. $405,000
GRAFTON
36 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $726,000
5 Beth Lee Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $649,000
36 Millbury St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $509,000
118-1/2 Old Westboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $412,500
GROVELAND
35 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $900,000
18-1/2 Cannon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,760-square-foot lot. $599,000
HANOVER
171 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,498 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 210,395-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
108 Pleasantwoods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
HANSON
41 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,509-square-foot lot. $447,825
HAVERHILL
12-14 Dover St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $665,000
690 E Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,027-square-foot lot. $630,000
140 North Ave. One-family old style, built in 1896, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,329-square-foot lot. $620,000
1 Railroad St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $575,000
33 Offer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $535,000
21 Rockland St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,824-square-foot lot. $520,000
190 Pilgrim Road #190 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $518,000
5-9 Pentucket St. Two-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $514,000
326 Kenoza Ave. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,682-square-foot lot. $500,000
14 Waldo Court. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,553-square-foot lot. $485,000
38 Brickett Hill Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
96 Sterling Lane #96 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000
14 Lucas Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,776-square-foot lot. $425,000
24 Morgan Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
19 Proctor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,936 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $370,000
19 Proctor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,936 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $360,000
78 S Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,828-square-foot lot. $319,800
6 Orchard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $280,000
440 North Ave. #267 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $216,000
HINGHAM
25 Mann St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 596 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,766-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
HOLBROOK
430 Weymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 3,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,100-square-foot lot. $620,000
214 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,303-square-foot lot. $565,000
77 Border Road. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $505,000
HOLLISTON
131 Jennings Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $675,000
60 Norland St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $562,000
52 Burnap Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
HOPKINTON
10 Summit Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,580,500
4 Bullmoose Run One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,022-square-foot lot. $970,000
100 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,789 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,059-square-foot lot. $565,500
14 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $450,000
HUDSON
40 Barnes Blvd #22 Condo. $966,804
1 Strawberry Lane #C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
HULL
83 Kenberma St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $482,500
20 Rockland House Road #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
836 Nantasket Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
HYDE PARK
42 Thompson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,716-square-foot lot. $905,000
973 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,478-square-foot lot. $900,000
16 Norris Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,640-square-foot lot. $650,000
34 Kardon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1949, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $550,000
IPSWICH
7 Cape Ann Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 4,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
1 Topsfield Road #A Condo. $450,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
73 Sheridan St. #C3 Condo. $1,340,000
43 Westchester Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,163,000
289 Chestnut Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,634 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,270-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
28-30 Chestnut Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1930, 4,068 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
82 Carolina Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,116-square-foot lot. $720,000
248 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo. $665,000
6 Goodrich Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1930, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $595,000
20 Atwood Sq #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 497 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 497-square-foot lot. $383,000
16-18 Walk Hill St. #9 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 390 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $340,000
KINGSTON
1 Alden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,242 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,498-square-foot lot. $550,000
32 Longwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,000-square-foot lot. $487,000
8 Saint Francis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $435,000
LAKEVILLE
36 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1856, 2,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,307-square-foot lot. $560,000
LAWRENCE
24 N Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $540,000
6 Lorenzo Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,225-square-foot lot. $520,000
46 Linehan St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
5 Standish Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
24 Inman St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 707 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,900
LEXINGTON
201 Lincoln St. One-family mansion, built in 2014, 6,229 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,044-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
21 Ewell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
26 Locust Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,240-square-foot lot. $1,540,000
34 Outlook Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,543 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
243 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,687 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,940-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
4 Trotting Horse Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 Doran Farm Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000
11 Ross Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
504 Massachusetts Ave. #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,950-square-foot lot. $889,000
15 Bird Hill Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $781,000
LINCOLN
2 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 3,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,812-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
10 Hiddenwood Path One-family, built in 1965, 2,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,371-square-foot lot. $790,000
20 Indian Camp Lane #R Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
11 S Commons #A Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,703 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $551,000
LITTLETON
28 Ernies Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,068-square-foot lot. $705,000
LOWELL
591 Varnum Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 4,046 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,739-square-foot lot. $660,000
29 Paige St. #29 Condo. $659,500
19 Nesmith St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,213 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $650,000
308 Acropolis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $618,000
14 Circle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,687 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,441-square-foot lot. $600,889
46 W Meadow Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,110-square-foot lot. $590,000
14 Gershom Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,523-square-foot lot. $575,000
29 Paige St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,982-square-foot lot. $525,000
66 Elm Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
138 Chestnut St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
17 Percy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,730-square-foot lot. $488,000
18 C St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,544 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $464,285
15 Wright St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $461,000
539 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $440,000
92 Boisvert St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $400,000
206 Boylston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $375,000
417 Hildreth St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
51 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,108-square-foot lot. $355,000
421 Lakeview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $335,000
451 Douglas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $310,000
157 Nesmith St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 934 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
256-C Market St. #3411 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $273,000
351 Pawtucket Blvd #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $263,500
100 E Meadow Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 761 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
1241 Lawrence St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000
LYNN
37 Chatham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,111 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $944,000
101 Newhall St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,533-square-foot lot. $910,000
44 Timson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,971 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,518-square-foot lot. $830,000
285 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1877, 2,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,942-square-foot lot. $600,000
53 Lewis St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,893 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,006-square-foot lot. $575,000
124 Eutaw Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,354 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,265-square-foot lot. $558,000
14 Woodbury Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $555,000
19 Garfield Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,698-square-foot lot. $550,000
23 Mudge St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,510-square-foot lot. $535,000
72 Blakeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,130-square-foot lot. $525,000
30 Coburn St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,289-square-foot lot. $524,900
5 Hollingsworth St. One-family old style, built in 1874, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,521-square-foot lot. $385,000
150 Lynnway #401 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $375,000
11 Mace Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,293-square-foot lot. $362,000
86 Washington St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,805-square-foot lot. $360,000
35 Central Sq #302 Condo loft, built in 1903, 548 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $250,000
70 Mudge St. #13 Condo, built in 1970, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,183-square-foot lot. $220,000
LYNNFIELD
24 Bishops Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 2,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,332-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
928 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,225-square-foot lot. $800,000
MALDEN
63-65 Ashland St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $850,000
39 Avon St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,015 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,875-square-foot lot. $745,000
4 Arcadia St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,515-square-foot lot. $740,000
735 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $650,000
1245 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $649,900
51 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,334 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,158-square-foot lot. $640,000
130 Bellvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $630,000
94 Cushing Road. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,266-square-foot lot. $610,000
118 Wyoming Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,256-square-foot lot. $600,000
12 Magnolia St. #1 Condo. $539,000
20-30 Daniels St. #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 881 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $351,000
MANSFIELD
2 Jason Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,044-square-foot lot. $755,000
MARBLEHEAD
8 Riverside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,105-square-foot lot. $1,905,000
11 Hathaway Road #11 Condo. $1,082,500
35 Wharf Path #B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000
MARLBOROUGH
12 Ringold St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,899 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $660,000
75 Broad St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,956-square-foot lot. $350,000
688 Boston Post Rd E #320 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,000
MARSHFIELD
63 Ashburton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
673 S River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,378 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
67 Gilbert St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $950,000
359 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $830,000
737 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $680,000
104 Webster Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
35 Texas St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,999-square-foot lot. $569,000
25 Eustis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,075-square-foot lot. $510,000
79 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
25 Damons Point Circle. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $430,000
MATTAPANMAYNARD
138 Parker St. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $620,000
MEDFIELD
17 Bridlefield Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
18 Laurel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,278 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,011-square-foot lot. $980,000
23 Causeway St. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,683-square-foot lot. $890,300
74 Granite St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,136-square-foot lot. $805,000
MEDFORD
66 Bradlee Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 4,269 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,899-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
60 Terrace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
54 Lawler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,569-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
128 Bowdoin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,492-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
70 Greenleaf Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,266 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $980,000
278 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,519-square-foot lot. $960,000
46 Sheridan Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000
8 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,319 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $875,000
58 Dearborn St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $750,000
28 9th St. #406 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,128 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $565,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #E106 Condo. $249,200
MEDWAY
26 Florence Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $675,000
5 Barber St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $575,000
27 Sunset Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $495,100
MELROSE
402 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,664-square-foot lot. $880,000
52 W Emerson St. #6 Condo. $775,000
16 Willow St. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 705 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $440,000
252 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $360,000
MERRIMAC
81 W Main St. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $325,000
METHUEN
12 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $800,000
14 Buttonwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,629-square-foot lot. $775,000
10 Chippy Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $620,000
34 Sycamore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,800-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,348-square-foot lot. $440,000
105 Merrimack Road #105 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000
71 Oakland Ave. #71 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
168 Cross St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $370,000
49 Gaston St. #49 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
5 Carmel St. One-family antique, built in 1730, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,750-square-foot lot. $425,000
42 Benson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $230,000
MILFORD
40 Kodiak Lane #20 Condo. $584,900
46 Kodiak Lane #23 Condo. $574,900
45 Zain Circle #45 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
29 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $460,000
13 Coolidge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,899-square-foot lot. $450,000
MILLIS
25 Richardson Drive #257 Condo. $1,037,318
3 Windcrest Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $890,000
8 Key St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
410 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $265,000
MILTON
100 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,221-square-foot lot. $1,665,000
120 Whittier Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 3,510 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,036-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
37 Hollingsworth Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $810,000
37 Revere St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $620,000
NAHANT
58 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 4,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,761-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
NATICK
10 Nouvelle Way #T722 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000
11 Cabot St. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 2,101 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,642-square-foot lot. $745,000
13 Morgan Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000
19 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $675,000
21 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $600,000
106 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,643-square-foot lot. $500,000
1 Village Rock Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $210,215
NEEDHAM
77 Webster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $2,530,000
1886 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
56 Howland St. One-family old style, built in 1869, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
58 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
267 Rosemary St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $899,000
1210 Greendale Ave. #341 Condo, built in 1968, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
NEWBURY
38 Pearson Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,063-square-foot lot. $860,000
6 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,226-square-foot lot. $829,000
NEWBURYPORT
180 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
5 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $900,000
131-A Prospect St. #131A Condo. $833,500
14 Christopher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,726-square-foot lot. $825,000
101 State St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000
20 Beacon Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $324,500
NEWTON
725 Chestnut St. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 3,296 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,040-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
30 Asheville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,198-square-foot lot. $2,020,000
35 Westfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,745 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,664-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
22-24 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 4,177 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 9,451-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
355 Walnut St. #1 Condo. $1,275,000
49 Nickerson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,682-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
40 North St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
19-21 Ricker Terrace #19 Condo. $944,000
384 Linwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,899 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,968-square-foot lot. $920,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1410S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $864,000
280 Boylston St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $825,000
34 Green Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $600,000
NORFOLK
3 Cleary Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000
4 Sumner St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000
NORTH ANDOVER
31 Court St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1952, 4,622 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,077-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
10 Lorraine Ave. One-family, built in 1940, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,099-square-foot lot. $853,000
795 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $700,000
50 Jetwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $650,000
25 Massachusetts Ave. One-family, built in 1925, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $475,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
681 Paine Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 2,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
41 Jeffrey Drive. One-family customdesign, built in 2005, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,766-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
103 Mount Hope St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,227 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 86,249-square-foot lot. $975,000
14 Brookside Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,526-square-foot lot. $801,113
39 Kimberly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,789-square-foot lot. $530,000
156 Raymond Hall Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,972 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $480,000
NORTH READING
260 Martins Lndg #512 Condo. $784,730
260 Martins Lndg #7401 Condo. $783,585
260 Martins Lndg #7506 Condo. $775,190
260 Martins Lndg #507 Condo. $755,705
260 Martins Lndg #406 Condo. $716,105
260 Martins Lndg #511 Condo. $694,725
260 Martins Lndg #7509 Condo. $689,665
260 Martins Lndg #510 Condo. $659,225
260 Martins Lndg #7409 Condo. $641,995
260 Martins Lndg #508 Condo. $625,475
260 Martins Lndg #505 Condo. $599,995
260 Martins Lndg #7411 Condo. $596,000
260 Martins Lndg #405 Condo. $539,995
NORTHBOROUGH
26 Dennis Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,444-square-foot lot. $856,000
18 Birch Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,794-square-foot lot. $830,000
2 Chapin St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,777-square-foot lot. $387,189
NORTON
14 White St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
22 Strawstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,645-square-foot lot. $615,000
96 Dean St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,018-square-foot lot. $504,900
243 Old Taunton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,565 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $435,000
NORWOOD
78 Devon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,530-square-foot lot. $699,900
PEABODY
20 Vieira Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $950,000
23 Donegal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,014 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,848-square-foot lot. $760,000
6 Henry Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $585,000
2102 Pheasant Creek Lane #2102 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
27 Country Club Road #27 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $553,000
21 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $525,000
72 Aborn St. #1 Condo. $405,000
22 N Central St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
80 Foster St. #410 Condo, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
107 Foster St. #205 Condo, built in 2003, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,500
PEMBROKE
120 Pleasant St. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,121-square-foot lot. $430,000
PEPPERELL
29 Shattuck St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 188,467-square-foot lot. $450,000
10 Cottage St. #F Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $361,000
PLYMOUTH
36 Barnswallow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 3,771 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,889-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
2 Bayden Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,499 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 96,666-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
20 Snapping Bow One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 1,988 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,388-square-foot lot. $995,000
220 Manomet Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,530-square-foot lot. $900,000
45 Tinkers Blf #45TB Condo. $849,180
18 Kensington One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 2,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $835,000
7 Tadpole Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,762 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $835,000
27 Plantation Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,187 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $795,000
18 Sky Reach One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,819 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,228-square-foot lot. $725,000
51 White Oak Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $660,000
56 Stillwater Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $635,000
68 Lafayette Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,651 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $600,000
66 Raymond Road. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $565,000
3 Pinchion Vale #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
15 Greenside Way N One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,596-square-foot lot. $550,000
35 Justine Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $510,000
6 Circuit Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $440,000
3 Theatre Colony Way One-family cottage, built in 1940, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $350,000
17 Fresh Pond Circle. One-family gambrel, built in 1969, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $343,000
6 Ropewalk Court #4 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
7 Chapel Hill Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500
18 Sky Reach One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,819 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,228-square-foot lot. $255,000
QUINCY
229 Victory Road #229 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,120,000
209-211 Kendrick Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1942, 3,176 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,870-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
511 Hancock St. #605 Condo. $864,000
80 Harbourside Road #80 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000
60 Goddard St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $760,000
183-185 Liberty St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $738,000
19 Jenness St. One-family Tudor, built in 1932, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,948-square-foot lot. $730,000
44 Prospect Hill St. #B Condo. $640,000
69 Franklin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $610,000
25 Doble St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,230-square-foot lot. $581,000
140 Fayette St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $570,000
11 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,135-square-foot lot. $530,000
43 Kidder St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 817 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,381-square-foot lot. $475,000
234-B Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $470,000
179 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,815-square-foot lot. $456,000
258 Quincy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $450,000
73 Edinboro Road #73 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $389,000
200 Cove Way #808 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
60 Goddard St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $339,750
RANDOLPH
14 Greenhouse Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,824-square-foot lot. $779,900
64 Woodlawn Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,687-square-foot lot. $650,000
4 Devine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $640,000
69 Karen Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
28 Imrie St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,690-square-foot lot. $550,000
12 Darrell Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,271-square-foot lot. $500,000
16 Hall St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000
15 Thompson Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
RAYNHAMREADING
203 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,957-square-foot lot. $895,000
21 Gardner Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 2,737 square feet, 22 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,289-square-foot lot. $750,000
531 Main St. #1003 Condo. $710,000
531 Main St. #2003 Condo. $699,000
531 Main St. #2004 Condo. $699,000
531 Main St. #1001 Condo. $679,000
531 Main St. #2001 Condo. $669,000
3 Carnation Circle #A Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
531 Main St. #1002 Condo. $659,000
36 Abigail Way #3011 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
30 Carnation Circle #D Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $586,000
451 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
531 Main St. #533 Condo. $299,000
REVERE
10 Rice Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $849,500
143 Vinal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $700,000
29 Elmwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,025 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $665,000
117 Mills Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,203-square-foot lot. $550,000
770 Washington Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
9 Pratt Place #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
ROCKLAND
5 Icehouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,166-square-foot lot. $650,000
415 North Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1770, 1,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,205-square-foot lot. $500,000
632 Beech St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $282,000
ROCKPORT
5 Calebs Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,727-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
ROSLINDALE
674 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,730-square-foot lot. $899,900
67 Florence St. #2 Condo. $625,000
67 Florence St. #1 Condo. $607,000
73 Grew Ave. #VII5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $590,000
240 Kittredge St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $575,000
47 Cohasset St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1876, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $540,000
38-B Navarre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $408,620
ROXBURY
476 Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,528 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,619-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
91 Blue Hill Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,787 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,002-square-foot lot. $840,000
35 Vine St. Three-family row-end, built in 1890, 3,812 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,601-square-foot lot. $810,000
25 Fountain St. #511 Condo. $314,000
SALEM
9 Ocean Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,158-square-foot lot. $810,000
69 Orchard St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $740,000
106 Leach St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000
10 S Mason St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,661 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $674,500
87 Federal St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1893, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Central St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $550,000
5 Ord Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,241-square-foot lot. $525,000
56 Jefferson Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 2022, 3,864 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000
185 Lafayette St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $300,000
SALISBURY
448 N End Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
445 N End Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1930, 677 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $482,500
233 Beach Road #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900
22 Ferry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,608-square-foot lot. $430,000
SAUGUS
9 Vinegar Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,690-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
12 Kayla Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,386 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,256-square-foot lot. $925,000
49 Susan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1997, 2,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,006-square-foot lot. $840,000
10 Marr Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,763-square-foot lot. $656,000
1 Elizabeth Court. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000
18 High St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $575,000
9 Broadway #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $492,000
135 Forest St. #W6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000
41 Hawkes St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,043-square-foot lot. $415,000
141 Essex St. #B6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000
SCITUATE
616 Hatherly Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,073 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,896-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
2 Wendy Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
11 Wellesley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
3 Sangay Lane. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,938-square-foot lot. $760,000
3 Seagull Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
42 Shadwell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,956-square-foot lot. $650,000
SHARON
12 Laurel Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,649 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,265-square-foot lot. $675,000
6 Gabriel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $499,900
SHERBORN
4 Adams Lane #4 Condo. $995,000
SHREWSBURY
15 Waterville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,032 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,952-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
575 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,781-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
149 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $995,000
6 Glen Gery Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,548 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $980,000
455 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 2,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $855,000
63 Hillside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,880-square-foot lot. $650,000
35 Lakeside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,155 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,735-square-foot lot. $635,000
5 Beverly Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1923, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
77 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,430-square-foot lot. $485,000
8 Upland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $480,000
38 Rolfe Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $425,000
64 Eastwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,718-square-foot lot. $425,000
85 Commons Drive #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000
70 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,500
85 Commons Drive #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
SOMERVILLE
45 Russell St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 2005, 2,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,900,000
35-R Lexington Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 2014, 2,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,762,500
15 Grand View Ave. #2 Condo. $1,375,000
67 Victoria St. #67 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000
95 Shore Drive. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 3,003 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,683-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
48 Oxford St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
81 Marshall St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,887 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,596-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
6 Meacham St. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 2,721 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $1,028,000
29-R Albion St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000
360 Washington St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000
1252 Broadway #5 Condo. $755,000
33 Jaques St. #1 Condo. $653,000
80 Webster Ave. #2G Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 774 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $594,000
38 Dane St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $476,773
SOUTH BOSTON
621 E 8th St. Three-family decker, built in 1901, 3,579 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,407-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
322-324 W 4th St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,533-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #308 Condo. $1,035,000
628 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,393-square-foot lot. $900,000
394 E 8th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,007-square-foot lot. $780,000
9 Peters St. #C Condo row-end, built in 1890, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 956-square-foot lot. $680,000
216 E St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2006, 627 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $580,000
21 Wormwood St. #223 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 781 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 781-square-foot lot. $536,055
177 H St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 770-square-foot lot. $510,000
765-785 E 3rd St. #204 Condo. $368,500
SOUTHBOROUGH
59 Southville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,319-square-foot lot. $525,000
STONEHAM
3 Stockwell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,806-square-foot lot. $900,000
109 Elm St. #A Condo. $855,000
42 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $840,000
100 Marble St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,339-square-foot lot. $692,000
96 Macarthur Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,851-square-foot lot. $672,000
13 Sherwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $621,500
21 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1869, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $459,000
STOUGHTON
45 Whitten Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,657-square-foot lot. $825,000
33 Lakewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $800,000
30 Turnstone Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $795,000
29 Camelot Court #29 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $561,000
51 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $560,000
94 Cottonwood Drive #94 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,239 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
27 Glen St. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 725 square feet, 1 bath. $77,500
SUDBURY
76 Robert Best Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,037-square-foot lot. $910,001
SWAMPSCOTT
94 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $840,000
21 Pine Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $780,000
34 Elm Place. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $539,000
48 Puritan Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
1 Loring Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,143 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
TEWKSBURY
1 Wescott Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $700,000
14 Ronald Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,480 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,982-square-foot lot. $675,000
26 Bay State Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,218 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,190-square-foot lot. $625,000
320 North St. One-family two story, built in 1992, 1,758 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000
10 Villa Roma Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000
TOPSFIELD
56 Ipswich Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,892-square-foot lot. $850,000
TOWNSEND
74 Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Pheasant Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $480,000
5 N End Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $339,000
10 W Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $295,000
UPTON
5 Chickadee Way #17 Condo. $761,620
95 Glenview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $725,000
4 Hazeltine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $610,000
WAKEFIELD
410 Salem St. #402 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,149 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900
32 Mitchell Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $642,500
3 Bennett St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
31 Park St. #2 Condo. $500,000
WALPOLE
27 Wisteria Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,302 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,257-square-foot lot. $915,000
111 Bullard St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,127-square-foot lot. $775,000
71 Edgewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,743-square-foot lot. $650,000
1207 Pennington Drive #1207 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
14 Conifer Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,803-square-foot lot. $621,000
22 Morse St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,443-square-foot lot. $620,000
17 Drake Circle #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
782 West St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
WALTHAM
65 Hobbs Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,318-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
26 Grosvenor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
43 Wamsutta Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $900,000
111 Sheffield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $855,000
23 Ellison Park One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $852,000
14 Florence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $851,000
56 Montclair Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $810,000
102 Thornton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $797,000
77 Copeland St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,149-square-foot lot. $762,000
204 Clocktower Drive #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000
239 Bishops Forest Drive #239 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $709,000
111 Ravenswood Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $470,000
WATERTOWN
15 Thurston Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 2,368 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,951-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
79 Morse St. #79 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,371 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,633-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
254 Sycamore St. #254 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
7 Yukon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,746-square-foot lot. $740,000
116 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,800
10 Harnden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $719,000
WAYLAND
2 Decatur Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
8 Oak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,820-square-foot lot. $1,112,000
107 Boston Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,294 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,240-square-foot lot. $755,000
WELLESLEY
68 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 32,136-square-foot lot. $3,005,000
11 Wilde Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,122 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
67 Overbrook Drive. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,939-square-foot lot. $905,000
WENHAM
4 Kimball Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,145 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 56,105-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
202 N Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $370,500
WEST ROXBURY
26 Whittemore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,696-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
21 Eagle St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
228 Allandale Road #2B Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,717-square-foot lot. $1,372,500
287 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,508-square-foot lot. $1,188,500
19 Thrush St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
52 Clement Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1909, 3,424 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,007-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
38 Cass St. #38 Condo. $980,000
5245 Washington St. #2 Condo. $830,000
11 Realton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $800,000
35 Sparrow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $760,000
6 Westmoor Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,975-square-foot lot. $749,000
31 Vershire St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1914, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,377-square-foot lot. $610,000
733 Vfw Pkwy #733 Condo. $565,000
57 Broadlawn Park #17A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 762-square-foot lot. $361,000
WESTBOROUGH
14 Kendall Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,494 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,234-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
136 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $446,000
226 W Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,826-square-foot lot. $225,000
WESTFORD
92 Concord Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $450,000
10 Groton Road #D1 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
WESTON
56 Myles Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,602 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,068-square-foot lot. $2,163,000
WESTPORT
37 Glen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 5,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 492,228-square-foot lot. $3,525,000
WESTWOOD
14 Phillips Brooks Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,188 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,377,000
18 Hedgerow Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 7,828 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 156,741-square-foot lot. $1,328,000
21 Strasser Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
16 Marshall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $910,000
WEYMOUTH
68 Jordan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 baths, on 25,021-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
53 Seabury St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,880-square-foot lot. $900,000
19 Heather Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,250-square-foot lot. $838,000
28 White St. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 1,758 square feet, 2 baths, on 18,468-square-foot lot. $775,000
103 Hill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,675-square-foot lot. $575,000
40 Sagamore Road. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $475,000
300 River St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
37 Raleigh Road. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,868-square-foot lot. $390,000
WILMINGTON
168 Lowell St. #22 Condo. $694,900
41 Oakdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,317 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,097 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $550,000
WINCHESTER
22 Berkshire Drive. One-family split level, built in 1967, 2,943 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,026-square-foot lot. $1,568,000
36 Elmwood Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
200 Swanton St. #627 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $369,000
WINTHROP
62 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,515 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,594-square-foot lot. $630,000
184 Woodside Ave. #1 Condo. $614,460
WOBURN
8 Harold Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
338 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,844-square-foot lot. $950,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #12 Condo. $869,900
7 E Dexter Ave. #7 Condo. $864,900
8 Archer Drive #4 Condo. $860,765
10 Ridgewood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,002-square-foot lot. $860,000
5 Packard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $730,000
15 Gatta Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,804-square-foot lot. $680,000
555 Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,445 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
11 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,040-square-foot lot. $650,000
10 Cranes Court. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,545-square-foot lot. $629,900
30 Sturgis St. One-family conventional, built in 1848, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
30 Sturgis St. One-family conventional, built in 1848, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
121 Place Lane #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
WRENTHAM
265 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,606-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
300 Spring St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 2,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,843-square-foot lot. $880,000
210 Black Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
207 Janice Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $474,500
131 Creek St. #5 Condo family flat, built in 1969, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $229,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
