Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 8)

ABINGTON

618 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $735,000

235 Chestnut St. #235 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

ACTON

6 Barts Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

33 Wetherbee St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,022 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,284-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

1 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,046-square-foot lot. $1,092,500

11 Adeline Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,577-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

115 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $820,000

39 Conant St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,333-square-foot lot. $670,000

47 Drummer Road #47 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000

386 Great Road #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

ALLSTON

71 Gardner St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,839 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

65 Gardner St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,313 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,347-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

59 Brainerd Road #410 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,038 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $725,000

AMESBURY

60 Merrimac St. #912 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $956,000

12 Woodwell Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,430-square-foot lot. $885,000

14 California St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,655-square-foot lot. $710,000

44 S Martin Road. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,740-square-foot lot. $435,000

1 Gales Court. One-family conventional, built in 1750, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,930-square-foot lot. $399,900

9 Morrill Place #9 Condo duplex, built in 1800, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $312,500

ANDOVER

39 Sunset Rock Road. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

1 Pendant Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,389 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

22 Pasho St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $867,750

4 Tiffany Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,425-square-foot lot. $820,000

13 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Francis Drive #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000

247 N Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

100 Main St. #I Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 662 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,000

ARLINGTON

33 Ridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,706 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,757-square-foot lot. $2,003,875

19 Menotomy Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,901 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

29 Henry St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

62 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 2,377 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

6-8 Belton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 3,080 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

102-104 Egerton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

21 Allen St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,647 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

10 Marathon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

14-16 Egerton Road #14 Condo. $865,000

815 Concord Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $801,000

66 Chandler St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000

38 Menotomy Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000

88 Park Ave. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000

ASHLAND

9 Revere Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $965,000

25 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $531,400

21 Cutler Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,442 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $530,000

91 E Bluff Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

126 Mountain Gate Road #126 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000

AVON

34 Noyes St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,612-square-foot lot. $585,000

44 Gill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,304-square-foot lot. $535,000

15 Noyes St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,612-square-foot lot. $496,000

AYER

1 Gardner Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $511,000

BEDFORD

28 Bonair Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $625,000

BELLINGHAM

16 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,791-square-foot lot. $867,500

20 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,672-square-foot lot. $690,000

1303 Old Bridge Lane #1303 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

20 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $460,000

197 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $347,500

BELMONT

76-78 Trowbridge St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

BEVERLY

1 Hickory Hill Way #2 Condo. $910,000

17 Brimbal Hills Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $899,900

132 Lothrop St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,391-square-foot lot. $880,000

4 Duck Pond Road #206 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

60 Rantoul St. #712N Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

22-R Lothrop St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

BILLERICA

96 Wyman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,916-square-foot lot. $770,000

215 Rangeway Road #33 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $748,000

52 Concord Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,038-square-foot lot. $400,000

3 Melody Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,784-square-foot lot. $325,000

7 Cartwright Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,035-square-foot lot. $300,000

10 Kenmar Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,000

24 Kenmar Drive #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #35B Condo. $13,600,000

39-41 Mount Vernon St. #1B Condo mid-rise, built in 1917, 3,429 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,875,000

16 Bond St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,691 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

352 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,855-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

505 Tremont St. #421 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,781-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

29 Upton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

35 Concord Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,662 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000

295-297 Beacon St. #42 Condo mid-rise, built in 1885, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

771 Harrison Ave. #PH3 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,555,000

34 Hancock St. #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

397 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,327 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,327-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

12 Bond St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,081-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,221 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,221-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

12 Greenwich Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1985, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,502-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

98 W Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,315,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #15E Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,067 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

65 E India Row #33G Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,207 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

430 Stuart St. #22D Condo. $1,218,750

9 Johnny Court. Two-family row-end, built in 1870, 1,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1597 Washington St. #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

19 Dwight St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 804-square-foot lot. $925,000

3531 Washington St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

79 Appleton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $785,000

24 Concord Sq #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 602 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 602-square-foot lot. $775,000

485-495 Harrison Ave. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 1914, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 926-square-foot lot. $722,500

126 Prince St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Hawthorne Place #2M Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,197-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Hawthorne Place #9H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $599,000

42-44 Beach St. #8C Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 759-square-foot lot. $595,000

BOXBOROUGH

48 Whitcomb Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2009, 3,610 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,048-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

BOXFORD

51 Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $900,000

571 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $535,000

BRAINTREE

100 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

16 Logan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $850,000

41 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $760,000

35 Lisle St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $700,000

36 Nickerson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,021-square-foot lot. $635,000

3 Cain Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,424 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $620,000

353 Commercial St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $565,000

501 Commerce Drive #3104 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

285 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $360,000

BRIDGEWATER

35 Brownfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,724-square-foot lot. $825,000

74 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,566-square-foot lot. $609,000

188 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,358-square-foot lot. $460,000

180 Main St. #1103 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

BRIGHTON

54 Tremont St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,906 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,684-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

2400 Beacon St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,170-square-foot lot. $965,000

141 Chiswick Road #5 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,194-square-foot lot. $588,800

1880 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $450,000

BROCKTON

24 Chester Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 4,438 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,734-square-foot lot. $985,000

42 Thorny Lea Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $779,900

15 Falmouth Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,555 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $660,000

11 Orchard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 4,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,431-square-foot lot. $650,000

45 Orchard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,570-square-foot lot. $540,000

176 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 856 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,733-square-foot lot. $425,000

11 Fitzpatrick Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $420,000

278 Court St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

14 Almon Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 624 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $340,000

71 Claremount Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $315,000

147 Centre St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,900

BROOKLINE

20 Chapel St. #C1005 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,515 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,675,000

109 Centre St. #B Condo, built in 1983, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

296 Tappan St. #296 Condo, built in 1926, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

8 Naples Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1926, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,695-square-foot lot. $1,092,500

41 Centre St. #102 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

33 Pond Ave. #1203 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,900

23 Warwick Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

BURLINGTON

21 Sarah St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $980,000

210 Winn St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $880,000

CAMBRIDGE

205 Pearl St. #205 Condo. $2,565,000

2 William St. #2 Condo. $2,275,000

30 Jay St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,230,000

1-3 7th St. Two-family row-end, built in 1902, 2,346 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,983-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

18 Lexington Ave. #18 Condo semi detachd, built in 1895, 2,431 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,575,000

263 Putnam Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 2,146 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,634-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

29 Hews St. #29 Condo semi detachd, built in 1886, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,185,000

1 Aberdeen Way #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $850,000

379 Walden St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1912, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

6 Reed Street Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,564-square-foot lot. $820,000

8-12 Museum Way #1623 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $806,000

190 Prospect St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $765,000

395 Broadway #R5G Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

4 Canal Park #PH10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 501 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $575,000

1800 Massachusetts Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 288 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,500

CANTON

25 Linden Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,429 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 45,010-square-foot lot. $1,408,000

225 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,293-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

5 Oxbow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,117 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,574-square-foot lot. $945,000

50 Coppersmith Way #112 Condo. $732,541

18 Brooksweld Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,652-square-foot lot. $726,000

21 Birchcroft Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $632,000

37 Evergreen Circle #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $571,500

50 Coppersmith Way #103 Condo. $535,635

125 Revere St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,262 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

45 Will Drive #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 767 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $209,625

CARVER

21 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1955, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,969-square-foot lot. $361,000

CHARLESTOWN

114 Elm St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1877, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

62 Sullivan St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $929,000

10 Prospect St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

374-398 Bunker Hill St. #115 Condo low-rise, built in 2016, 869 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000

CHELMSFORD

33 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,083-square-foot lot. $830,000

81 Swain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $750,000

77 Hunt Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

115 Westford St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $542,000

35 Mission Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

140 Stedman St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,500

181 Wellman Ave. #181 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,174 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

5 Mission Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

CHELSEA

99 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $650,000

COHASSET

79 Linden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,084 square feet, 3 baths, on 20,173-square-foot lot. $1,915,000

CONCORD

75 Oxbow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 8,430 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $3,431,250

57 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $1,403,000

92 Whits End Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,730-square-foot lot. $1,116,000

510 Lexington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,536 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,106-square-foot lot. $915,000

DANVERS

14 Morgan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,399-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

4 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $950,000

12-B Mcdermott Farm Road #12B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $527,000

43 Vista Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,950-square-foot lot. $525,000

15-1/2 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo. $425,000

8 Congress Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $375,000

38 High St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1865, 410 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

DEDHAM

55 Volk Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,760-square-foot lot. $930,000

137 Ledgewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,405-square-foot lot. $735,000

52 Trimount St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $700,000

21 Lamoine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $570,000

DORCHESTER

30 Port Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,543-square-foot lot. $1,318,000

139-141 Sydney St. Three-family decker, built in 1915, 3,171 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,742-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

23-25 Barry St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,545-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

23 Howell St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 4,050 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,439-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #B309 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,672-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

41 Stratton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1925, 3,380 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,863-square-foot lot. $840,000

38 Shepton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $802,000

1241-1255 Adams St. #WM212 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,251 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $735,000

944 Dorchester Ave. #20 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,332 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,332-square-foot lot. $673,000

12 Magnolia Sq One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,616 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,228-square-foot lot. $625,000

DUNSTABLE

68 School St. One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

DUXBURY

84 Duck Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

52 Strawberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

10 Highland Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,128-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

4 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $900,000

31 Trout Farm Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 502 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

EAST BOSTON

216 Bremen St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,925 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

35 Beachview Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 2,481 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

137 Falcon St. #1 Condo. $795,000

137 Falcon St. #4 Condo. $750,500

304 Sumner St. #4 Condo. $750,000

2-4 Lexington St. #2A Condo. $459,000

2-4 Lexington St. #1B Condo. $359,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

337 N Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1818, 2,754 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 322,780-square-foot lot. $665,000

189 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,331-square-foot lot. $625,000

622 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $483,000

15 Beech St. #15 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

82 Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,778-square-foot lot. $250,000

EASTON

36 Forest Edge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $850,000

12 Lenox Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

EVERETT

35 Waverly Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,437-square-foot lot. $950,000

196 Shute St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,831-square-foot lot. $715,000

82 Woodville St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $557,000

68 Jefferson Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1880, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $502,500

18 Spring St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

FOXBOROUGH

7 Hayden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,503 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,212,000

45 N Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,627-square-foot lot. $625,000

FRAMINGHAM

16 Hodder Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,928-square-foot lot. $799,900

193 Hemenway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,248-square-foot lot. $752,000

17 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $749,900

92 Fay Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,438 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,341-square-foot lot. $740,000

50 Williams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,737-square-foot lot. $560,000

17 Campello Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,014-square-foot lot. $505,000

1 Barbieri Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1980, 2,540 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $375,000

69 Nicholas Road #J Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,500

12 Kendall Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

FRANKLIN

907 Washington St. One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 143,356-square-foot lot. $875,000

6 Michelles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,314-square-foot lot. $650,000

17 Church Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,291-square-foot lot. $575,000

2207 Franklin Crossing Road #2207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

GEORGETOWN

393 Central St. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 1,176 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,657-square-foot lot. $1,237,243

5 Silver Mine Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $805,000

6 Tall Tree Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $779,000

GLOUCESTER

6 Rouse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

6 Pinecrest Ave. #6 Condo. $615,000

110 E Main St. #2 Condo. $405,000

GRAFTON

36 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $726,000

5 Beth Lee Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $649,000

36 Millbury St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $509,000

118-1/2 Old Westboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $412,500

GROVELAND

35 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $900,000

18-1/2 Cannon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,760-square-foot lot. $599,000

HANOVER

171 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,498 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 210,395-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

108 Pleasantwoods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,660 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

HANSON

41 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,509-square-foot lot. $447,825

HAVERHILL

12-14 Dover St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $665,000

690 E Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,027-square-foot lot. $630,000

140 North Ave. One-family old style, built in 1896, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,329-square-foot lot. $620,000

1 Railroad St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $575,000

33 Offer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $535,000

21 Rockland St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,824-square-foot lot. $520,000

190 Pilgrim Road #190 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $518,000

5-9 Pentucket St. Two-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $514,000

326 Kenoza Ave. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,682-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Waldo Court. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,553-square-foot lot. $485,000

38 Brickett Hill Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

96 Sterling Lane #96 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

14 Lucas Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,776-square-foot lot. $425,000

24 Morgan Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

19 Proctor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,936 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $370,000

78 S Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,828-square-foot lot. $319,800

6 Orchard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $280,000

440 North Ave. #267 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $216,000

HINGHAM

25 Mann St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 596 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,766-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

HOLBROOK

430 Weymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 3,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,100-square-foot lot. $620,000

214 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,303-square-foot lot. $565,000

77 Border Road. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $505,000

HOLLISTON

131 Jennings Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $675,000

60 Norland St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $562,000

52 Burnap Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

HOPKINTON

10 Summit Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,580,500

4 Bullmoose Run One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,022-square-foot lot. $970,000

100 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,789 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,059-square-foot lot. $565,500

14 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $450,000

HUDSON

40 Barnes Blvd #22 Condo. $966,804

1 Strawberry Lane #C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

HULL

83 Kenberma St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $482,500

20 Rockland House Road #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

836 Nantasket Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

HYDE PARK

42 Thompson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,716-square-foot lot. $905,000

973 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,478-square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Norris Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,640-square-foot lot. $650,000

34 Kardon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1949, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $550,000

IPSWICH

7 Cape Ann Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 4,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

1 Topsfield Road #A Condo. $450,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

73 Sheridan St. #C3 Condo. $1,340,000

43 Westchester Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,163,000

289 Chestnut Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,634 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,270-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

28-30 Chestnut Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1930, 4,068 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

82 Carolina Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,116-square-foot lot. $720,000

248 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo. $665,000

6 Goodrich Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1930, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $595,000

20 Atwood Sq #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 497 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 497-square-foot lot. $383,000

16-18 Walk Hill St. #9 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 390 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $340,000

KINGSTON

1 Alden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,242 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,498-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Longwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,000-square-foot lot. $487,000

8 Saint Francis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $435,000

LAKEVILLE

36 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

1 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1856, 2,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,307-square-foot lot. $560,000

LAWRENCE

24 N Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

6 Lorenzo Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,225-square-foot lot. $520,000

46 Linehan St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $450,000

5 Standish Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

24 Inman St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 707 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,900

LEXINGTON

201 Lincoln St. One-family mansion, built in 2014, 6,229 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,044-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

21 Ewell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

26 Locust Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,240-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

34 Outlook Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,543 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

243 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,687 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,940-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

4 Trotting Horse Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

7 Doran Farm Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000

11 Ross Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

504 Massachusetts Ave. #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,950-square-foot lot. $889,000

15 Bird Hill Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $781,000

LINCOLN

2 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 3,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,812-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

10 Hiddenwood Path One-family, built in 1965, 2,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,371-square-foot lot. $790,000

20 Indian Camp Lane #R Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

11 S Commons #A Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,703 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $551,000

LITTLETON

28 Ernies Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,068-square-foot lot. $705,000

LOWELL

591 Varnum Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 4,046 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,739-square-foot lot. $660,000

29 Paige St. #29 Condo. $659,500

19 Nesmith St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,213 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $650,000

308 Acropolis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $618,000

14 Circle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,687 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,441-square-foot lot. $600,889

46 W Meadow Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,110-square-foot lot. $590,000

14 Gershom Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,523-square-foot lot. $575,000

29 Paige St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,982-square-foot lot. $525,000

66 Elm Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

138 Chestnut St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

17 Percy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,730-square-foot lot. $488,000

18 C St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,544 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $464,285

15 Wright St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $461,000

539 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $440,000

92 Boisvert St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

206 Boylston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $375,000

417 Hildreth St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

51 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,108-square-foot lot. $355,000

421 Lakeview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $335,000

451 Douglas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $310,000

157 Nesmith St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 934 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

256-C Market St. #3411 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $273,000

351 Pawtucket Blvd #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $263,500

100 E Meadow Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 761 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

1241 Lawrence St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000

LYNN

37 Chatham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,111 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $944,000

101 Newhall St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,533-square-foot lot. $910,000

44 Timson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,971 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,518-square-foot lot. $830,000

285 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1877, 2,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,942-square-foot lot. $600,000

53 Lewis St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,893 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,006-square-foot lot. $575,000

124 Eutaw Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,354 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,265-square-foot lot. $558,000

14 Woodbury Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $555,000

19 Garfield Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,698-square-foot lot. $550,000

23 Mudge St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,510-square-foot lot. $535,000

72 Blakeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,130-square-foot lot. $525,000

30 Coburn St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,289-square-foot lot. $524,900

5 Hollingsworth St. One-family old style, built in 1874, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,521-square-foot lot. $385,000

150 Lynnway #401 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $375,000

11 Mace Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,293-square-foot lot. $362,000

86 Washington St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,805-square-foot lot. $360,000

35 Central Sq #302 Condo loft, built in 1903, 548 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $250,000

70 Mudge St. #13 Condo, built in 1970, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,183-square-foot lot. $220,000

LYNNFIELD

24 Bishops Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 2,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,332-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

928 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,225-square-foot lot. $800,000

MALDEN

63-65 Ashland St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $850,000

39 Avon St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,015 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,875-square-foot lot. $745,000

4 Arcadia St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,515-square-foot lot. $740,000

735 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $650,000

1245 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $649,900

51 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,334 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,158-square-foot lot. $640,000

130 Bellvale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $630,000

94 Cushing Road. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,266-square-foot lot. $610,000

118 Wyoming Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,256-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Magnolia St. #1 Condo. $539,000

20-30 Daniels St. #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 881 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $351,000

MANSFIELD

2 Jason Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,044-square-foot lot. $755,000

MARBLEHEAD

8 Riverside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,105-square-foot lot. $1,905,000

11 Hathaway Road #11 Condo. $1,082,500

35 Wharf Path #B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000

MARLBOROUGH

12 Ringold St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,899 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $660,000

75 Broad St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,956-square-foot lot. $350,000

688 Boston Post Rd E #320 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,000

MARSHFIELD

63 Ashburton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

673 S River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,378 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

67 Gilbert St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $950,000

359 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $830,000

737 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $680,000

104 Webster Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 Texas St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,999-square-foot lot. $569,000

25 Eustis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,075-square-foot lot. $510,000

79 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

25 Damons Point Circle. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $430,000

MATTAPANMAYNARD

138 Parker St. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $620,000

MEDFIELD

17 Bridlefield Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

18 Laurel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,278 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,011-square-foot lot. $980,000

23 Causeway St. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,683-square-foot lot. $890,300

74 Granite St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,136-square-foot lot. $805,000

MEDFORD

66 Bradlee Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 4,269 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,899-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

60 Terrace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

54 Lawler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,569-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

128 Bowdoin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,492-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

70 Greenleaf Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,266 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $980,000

278 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,519-square-foot lot. $960,000

46 Sheridan Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000

8 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,319 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $875,000

58 Dearborn St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $750,000

28 9th St. #406 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,128 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $565,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E106 Condo. $249,200

MEDWAY

26 Florence Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Barber St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $575,000

27 Sunset Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $495,100

MELROSE

402 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,664-square-foot lot. $880,000

52 W Emerson St. #6 Condo. $775,000

16 Willow St. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 705 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $440,000

252 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $360,000

MERRIMAC

81 W Main St. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $325,000

METHUEN

12 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $800,000

14 Buttonwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,629-square-foot lot. $775,000

10 Chippy Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $620,000

34 Sycamore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,348-square-foot lot. $440,000

105 Merrimack Road #105 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

71 Oakland Ave. #71 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

168 Cross St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $370,000

49 Gaston St. #49 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

5 Carmel St. One-family antique, built in 1730, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,750-square-foot lot. $425,000

42 Benson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $230,000

MILFORD

40 Kodiak Lane #20 Condo. $584,900

46 Kodiak Lane #23 Condo. $574,900

45 Zain Circle #45 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

29 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $460,000

13 Coolidge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,899-square-foot lot. $450,000

MILLIS

25 Richardson Drive #257 Condo. $1,037,318

3 Windcrest Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $890,000

8 Key St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

410 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $265,000

MILTON

100 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,221-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

120 Whittier Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 3,510 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,036-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

37 Hollingsworth Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $810,000

37 Revere St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $620,000

NAHANT

58 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 4,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,761-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

NATICK

10 Nouvelle Way #T722 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000

11 Cabot St. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 2,101 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,642-square-foot lot. $745,000

13 Morgan Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

19 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $675,000

21 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $600,000

106 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,643-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Village Rock Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $210,215

NEEDHAM

77 Webster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $2,530,000

1886 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

56 Howland St. One-family old style, built in 1869, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

58 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

267 Rosemary St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $899,000

1210 Greendale Ave. #341 Condo, built in 1968, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

NEWBURY

38 Pearson Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,063-square-foot lot. $860,000

6 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,226-square-foot lot. $829,000

NEWBURYPORT

180 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

5 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $900,000

131-A Prospect St. #131A Condo. $833,500

14 Christopher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,726-square-foot lot. $825,000

101 State St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000

20 Beacon Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $324,500

NEWTON

725 Chestnut St. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 3,296 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,040-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

30 Asheville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,198-square-foot lot. $2,020,000

35 Westfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,745 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,664-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

22-24 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 4,177 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 9,451-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

355 Walnut St. #1 Condo. $1,275,000

49 Nickerson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,682-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

40 North St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

19-21 Ricker Terrace #19 Condo. $944,000

384 Linwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,899 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,968-square-foot lot. $920,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1410S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $864,000

280 Boylston St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $825,000

34 Green Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $600,000

NORFOLK

3 Cleary Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

4 Sumner St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000

NORTH ANDOVER

31 Court St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1952, 4,622 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,077-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

10 Lorraine Ave. One-family, built in 1940, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,099-square-foot lot. $853,000

795 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $700,000

50 Jetwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

25 Massachusetts Ave. One-family, built in 1925, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $475,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

681 Paine Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 2,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

41 Jeffrey Drive. One-family customdesign, built in 2005, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,766-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

103 Mount Hope St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,227 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 86,249-square-foot lot. $975,000

14 Brookside Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,526-square-foot lot. $801,113

39 Kimberly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,789-square-foot lot. $530,000

156 Raymond Hall Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,972 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $480,000

NORTH READING

260 Martins Lndg #512 Condo. $784,730

260 Martins Lndg #7401 Condo. $783,585

260 Martins Lndg #7506 Condo. $775,190

260 Martins Lndg #507 Condo. $755,705

260 Martins Lndg #406 Condo. $716,105

260 Martins Lndg #511 Condo. $694,725

260 Martins Lndg #7509 Condo. $689,665

260 Martins Lndg #510 Condo. $659,225

260 Martins Lndg #7409 Condo. $641,995

260 Martins Lndg #508 Condo. $625,475

260 Martins Lndg #505 Condo. $599,995

260 Martins Lndg #7411 Condo. $596,000

260 Martins Lndg #405 Condo. $539,995

NORTHBOROUGH

26 Dennis Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,444-square-foot lot. $856,000

18 Birch Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,794-square-foot lot. $830,000

2 Chapin St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,777-square-foot lot. $387,189

NORTON

14 White St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

22 Strawstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,645-square-foot lot. $615,000

96 Dean St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,018-square-foot lot. $504,900

243 Old Taunton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,565 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $435,000

NORWOOD

78 Devon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,530-square-foot lot. $699,900

PEABODY

20 Vieira Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $950,000

23 Donegal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,014 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,848-square-foot lot. $760,000

6 Henry Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $585,000

2102 Pheasant Creek Lane #2102 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

27 Country Club Road #27 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $553,000

21 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $525,000

72 Aborn St. #1 Condo. $405,000

22 N Central St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

80 Foster St. #410 Condo, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

107 Foster St. #205 Condo, built in 2003, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $302,500

PEMBROKE

120 Pleasant St. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,121-square-foot lot. $430,000

PEPPERELL

29 Shattuck St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 188,467-square-foot lot. $450,000

10 Cottage St. #F Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $361,000

PLYMOUTH

36 Barnswallow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 3,771 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,889-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

2 Bayden Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,499 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 96,666-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

20 Snapping Bow One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 1,988 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,388-square-foot lot. $995,000

220 Manomet Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,530-square-foot lot. $900,000

45 Tinkers Blf #45TB Condo. $849,180

18 Kensington One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 2,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $835,000

7 Tadpole Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,762 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $835,000

27 Plantation Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,187 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

18 Sky Reach One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,819 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,228-square-foot lot. $725,000

51 White Oak Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $660,000

56 Stillwater Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $635,000

68 Lafayette Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,651 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $600,000

66 Raymond Road. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $565,000

3 Pinchion Vale #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

15 Greenside Way N One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,596-square-foot lot. $550,000

35 Justine Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $510,000

6 Circuit Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $440,000

3 Theatre Colony Way One-family cottage, built in 1940, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $350,000

17 Fresh Pond Circle. One-family gambrel, built in 1969, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $343,000

6 Ropewalk Court #4 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

7 Chapel Hill Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500

QUINCY

229 Victory Road #229 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,120,000

209-211 Kendrick Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1942, 3,176 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,870-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

511 Hancock St. #605 Condo. $864,000

80 Harbourside Road #80 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

60 Goddard St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $760,000

183-185 Liberty St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $738,000

19 Jenness St. One-family Tudor, built in 1932, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,948-square-foot lot. $730,000

44 Prospect Hill St. #B Condo. $640,000

69 Franklin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $610,000

25 Doble St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,230-square-foot lot. $581,000

140 Fayette St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,135-square-foot lot. $530,000

43 Kidder St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 817 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,381-square-foot lot. $475,000

234-B Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $470,000

179 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,815-square-foot lot. $456,000

258 Quincy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

73 Edinboro Road #73 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $389,000

200 Cove Way #808 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

RANDOLPH

14 Greenhouse Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,824-square-foot lot. $779,900

64 Woodlawn Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,687-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Devine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $640,000

69 Karen Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

28 Imrie St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,690-square-foot lot. $550,000

12 Darrell Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,271-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Hall St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

15 Thompson Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

RAYNHAMREADING

203 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,957-square-foot lot. $895,000

21 Gardner Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 2,737 square feet, 22 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,289-square-foot lot. $750,000

531 Main St. #1003 Condo. $710,000

531 Main St. #2003 Condo. $699,000

531 Main St. #2004 Condo. $699,000

531 Main St. #1001 Condo. $679,000

531 Main St. #2001 Condo. $669,000

3 Carnation Circle #A Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

531 Main St. #1002 Condo. $659,000

36 Abigail Way #3011 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

30 Carnation Circle #D Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $586,000

451 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $525,000

531 Main St. #533 Condo. $299,000

REVERE

10 Rice Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $849,500

143 Vinal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $700,000

29 Elmwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,025 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $665,000

117 Mills Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,203-square-foot lot. $550,000

770 Washington Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

9 Pratt Place #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

ROCKLAND

5 Icehouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,166-square-foot lot. $650,000

415 North Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1770, 1,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,205-square-foot lot. $500,000

632 Beech St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $282,000

ROCKPORT

5 Calebs Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,727-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

ROSLINDALE

674 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,730-square-foot lot. $899,900

67 Florence St. #2 Condo. $625,000

67 Florence St. #1 Condo. $607,000

73 Grew Ave. #VII5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $590,000

240 Kittredge St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $575,000

47 Cohasset St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1876, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $540,000

38-B Navarre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $408,620

ROXBURY

476 Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,528 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,619-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

91 Blue Hill Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,787 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,002-square-foot lot. $840,000

35 Vine St. Three-family row-end, built in 1890, 3,812 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,601-square-foot lot. $810,000

25 Fountain St. #511 Condo. $314,000

SALEM

9 Ocean Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,158-square-foot lot. $810,000

69 Orchard St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $740,000

106 Leach St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000

10 S Mason St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,661 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $674,500

87 Federal St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1893, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Central St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 Ord Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,241-square-foot lot. $525,000

56 Jefferson Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 2022, 3,864 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

185 Lafayette St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $300,000

SALISBURY

448 N End Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

445 N End Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1930, 677 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $482,500

233 Beach Road #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900

22 Ferry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,608-square-foot lot. $430,000

SAUGUS

9 Vinegar Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,690-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

12 Kayla Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,386 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,256-square-foot lot. $925,000

49 Susan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1997, 2,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,006-square-foot lot. $840,000

10 Marr Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,763-square-foot lot. $656,000

1 Elizabeth Court. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000

18 High St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $575,000

9 Broadway #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $492,000

135 Forest St. #W6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $436,000

41 Hawkes St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 782 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,043-square-foot lot. $415,000

141 Essex St. #B6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000

SCITUATE

616 Hatherly Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,073 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,896-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

2 Wendy Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

11 Wellesley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

3 Sangay Lane. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,938-square-foot lot. $760,000

3 Seagull Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

42 Shadwell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,956-square-foot lot. $650,000

SHARON

12 Laurel Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,649 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,265-square-foot lot. $675,000

6 Gabriel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $499,900

SHERBORN

4 Adams Lane #4 Condo. $995,000

SHREWSBURY

15 Waterville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,032 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,952-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

575 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,781-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

149 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $995,000

6 Glen Gery Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,548 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $980,000

455 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 2,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $855,000

63 Hillside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,880-square-foot lot. $650,000

35 Lakeside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,155 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,735-square-foot lot. $635,000

5 Beverly Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1923, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

77 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,430-square-foot lot. $485,000

8 Upland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $480,000

38 Rolfe Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $425,000

64 Eastwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,718-square-foot lot. $425,000

85 Commons Drive #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000

70 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,500

85 Commons Drive #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

SOMERVILLE

45 Russell St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 2005, 2,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,900,000

35-R Lexington Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 2014, 2,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,762,500

15 Grand View Ave. #2 Condo. $1,375,000

67 Victoria St. #67 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000

95 Shore Drive. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 3,003 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,683-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

48 Oxford St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

81 Marshall St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,887 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,596-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

6 Meacham St. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 2,721 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $1,028,000

29-R Albion St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000

360 Washington St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000

1252 Broadway #5 Condo. $755,000

33 Jaques St. #1 Condo. $653,000

80 Webster Ave. #2G Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 774 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $594,000

38 Dane St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $476,773

SOUTH BOSTON

621 E 8th St. Three-family decker, built in 1901, 3,579 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,407-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

322-324 W 4th St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,533-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #308 Condo. $1,035,000

628 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2014, 1,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,393-square-foot lot. $900,000

394 E 8th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,007-square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Peters St. #C Condo row-end, built in 1890, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 956-square-foot lot. $680,000

216 E St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2006, 627 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $580,000

21 Wormwood St. #223 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 781 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 781-square-foot lot. $536,055

177 H St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 770-square-foot lot. $510,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #204 Condo. $368,500

SOUTHBOROUGH

59 Southville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,319-square-foot lot. $525,000

STONEHAM

3 Stockwell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,806-square-foot lot. $900,000

109 Elm St. #A Condo. $855,000

42 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $840,000

100 Marble St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,339-square-foot lot. $692,000

96 Macarthur Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,851-square-foot lot. $672,000

13 Sherwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $621,500

21 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1869, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $459,000

STOUGHTON

45 Whitten Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,657-square-foot lot. $825,000

33 Lakewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Turnstone Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $795,000

29 Camelot Court #29 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $561,000

51 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $560,000

94 Cottonwood Drive #94 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,239 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

27 Glen St. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 725 square feet, 1 bath. $77,500

SUDBURY

76 Robert Best Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,037-square-foot lot. $910,001

SWAMPSCOTT

94 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $840,000

21 Pine Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $780,000

34 Elm Place. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $539,000

48 Puritan Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

1 Loring Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,143 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

TEWKSBURY

1 Wescott Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Ronald Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,480 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,982-square-foot lot. $675,000

26 Bay State Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,218 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,190-square-foot lot. $625,000

320 North St. One-family two story, built in 1992, 1,758 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000

10 Villa Roma Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000

TOPSFIELD

56 Ipswich Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,892-square-foot lot. $850,000

TOWNSEND

74 Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Pheasant Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 N End Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $339,000

10 W Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $295,000

UPTON

5 Chickadee Way #17 Condo. $761,620

95 Glenview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $725,000

4 Hazeltine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $610,000

WAKEFIELD

410 Salem St. #402 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,149 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

32 Mitchell Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $642,500

3 Bennett St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

31 Park St. #2 Condo. $500,000

WALPOLE

27 Wisteria Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,302 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,257-square-foot lot. $915,000

111 Bullard St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,127-square-foot lot. $775,000

71 Edgewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,743-square-foot lot. $650,000

1207 Pennington Drive #1207 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

14 Conifer Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,803-square-foot lot. $621,000

22 Morse St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,443-square-foot lot. $620,000

17 Drake Circle #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

782 West St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

WALTHAM

65 Hobbs Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,318-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

26 Grosvenor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

43 Wamsutta Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $900,000

111 Sheffield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $855,000

23 Ellison Park One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $852,000

14 Florence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $851,000

56 Montclair Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $810,000

102 Thornton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $797,000

77 Copeland St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,149-square-foot lot. $762,000

204 Clocktower Drive #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

239 Bishops Forest Drive #239 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $709,000

111 Ravenswood Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $470,000

WATERTOWN

15 Thurston Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 2,368 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,951-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

79 Morse St. #79 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,371 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,633-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

254 Sycamore St. #254 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

7 Yukon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,746-square-foot lot. $740,000

116 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,800

10 Harnden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $719,000

WAYLAND

2 Decatur Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

8 Oak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,820-square-foot lot. $1,112,000

107 Boston Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,294 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,240-square-foot lot. $755,000

WELLESLEY

68 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 32,136-square-foot lot. $3,005,000

11 Wilde Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,122 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

67 Overbrook Drive. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,939-square-foot lot. $905,000

WENHAM

4 Kimball Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,145 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 56,105-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

202 N Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $370,500

WEST ROXBURY

26 Whittemore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,696-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

21 Eagle St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

228 Allandale Road #2B Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,717-square-foot lot. $1,372,500

287 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,508-square-foot lot. $1,188,500

19 Thrush St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

52 Clement Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1909, 3,424 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,007-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

38 Cass St. #38 Condo. $980,000

5245 Washington St. #2 Condo. $830,000

11 Realton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $800,000

35 Sparrow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $760,000

6 Westmoor Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,975-square-foot lot. $749,000

31 Vershire St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1914, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,377-square-foot lot. $610,000

733 Vfw Pkwy #733 Condo. $565,000

57 Broadlawn Park #17A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 762-square-foot lot. $361,000

WESTBOROUGH

14 Kendall Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,494 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,234-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

136 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $446,000

226 W Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,826-square-foot lot. $225,000

WESTFORD

92 Concord Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $450,000

10 Groton Road #D1 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

WESTON

56 Myles Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,602 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,068-square-foot lot. $2,163,000

WESTPORT

37 Glen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 5,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 492,228-square-foot lot. $3,525,000

WESTWOOD

14 Phillips Brooks Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,188 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,377,000

18 Hedgerow Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 7,828 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 156,741-square-foot lot. $1,328,000

21 Strasser Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

16 Marshall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $910,000

WEYMOUTH

68 Jordan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 baths, on 25,021-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

53 Seabury St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,880-square-foot lot. $900,000

19 Heather Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,250-square-foot lot. $838,000

28 White St. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 1,758 square feet, 2 baths, on 18,468-square-foot lot. $775,000

103 Hill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,675-square-foot lot. $575,000

40 Sagamore Road. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $475,000

300 River St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

37 Raleigh Road. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,868-square-foot lot. $390,000

WILMINGTON

168 Lowell St. #22 Condo. $694,900

41 Oakdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,317 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $600,000

4 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,097 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $550,000

WINCHESTER

22 Berkshire Drive. One-family split level, built in 1967, 2,943 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,026-square-foot lot. $1,568,000

36 Elmwood Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

200 Swanton St. #627 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $369,000

WINTHROP

62 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,515 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,594-square-foot lot. $630,000

184 Woodside Ave. #1 Condo. $614,460

WOBURN

8 Harold Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

338 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,844-square-foot lot. $950,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #12 Condo. $869,900

7 E Dexter Ave. #7 Condo. $864,900

8 Archer Drive #4 Condo. $860,765

10 Ridgewood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,002-square-foot lot. $860,000

5 Packard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $730,000

15 Gatta Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,804-square-foot lot. $680,000

555 Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,445 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

11 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,040-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Cranes Court. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,545-square-foot lot. $629,900

30 Sturgis St. One-family conventional, built in 1848, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

121 Place Lane #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

WRENTHAM

265 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,606-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

300 Spring St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 2,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,843-square-foot lot. $880,000

210 Black Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

207 Janice Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $474,500

131 Creek St. #5 Condo family flat, built in 1969, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $229,000

