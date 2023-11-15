Real Estate News Pre-leasing begins for 201-apartment development in Quincy Center & Stone, located in Quincy Center, is slated to open in January. Prices start at $2,160 for a studio. The complex contains 201 residential units and an on-site restaurant. @flauntboston on Instagram

A new apartment and retail development in Quincy Center named Center & Stone is available for preleasing, according to a press release FoxRock Properties and Bozzuto sent out Wednesday.

The real estate investment, development, and management firm is constructing two buildings on Hancock Street containing 201 residential units and space for retail. Bozzuto will manage the complex.

There will be studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. One of the buildings will hold 66 units (studios and one-bedroom apartments) that will be ready for January move-ins. The other building will house the remaining 135 units, which will also be available in the first half of next year.

“We can’t wait to introduce these properties to the Greater Boston community,” Jason Ward, managing director at FoxRock Properties, said in the press release. “Quincy Center has a special energy and vibrancy, and a lot of people throughout the region are waking up to that.”

Prices

Studios start at $2,160

One-bedrooms start at $2,320

Two-bedroom start at $3,410

Amenities

Residents will have access to a variety of amenities, including a pool, grills, fire pits, a common lounge space, a pet spa, club rooms, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. Residents will also enjoy ocean views from the roof deck, as well as a putting green.

For those working from home, lounges and other co-working spaces will be available. Residents will also be able to park in the garage for $150 a month. There will be 159 spaces.

The development, named Center & Stone. includes the restoration of Quincy Masonic Temple. The temple, built in 1926, will be a restaurant that is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

“We have been waiting for this moment since breaking ground in 2022,” said Kayla Mobarak, general manager at Center & Stone. “Our preleasing announcement brings us one step closer to opening our doors. We cannot wait to watch the reactions of our new residents and community members when they see firsthand both buildings, especially the Masonic Temple’s transformation.”

Location

The complex is across the street from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line.