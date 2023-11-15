Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 15)

ABINGTON

323 Regency Lane #323 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,500

ACTON

11 Fort Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

23 Quarry Road #23 Condo. $1,160,000

15 Old Village Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,174-square-foot lot. $1,098,000

26 Revolutionary Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,716 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,420-square-foot lot. $1,011,000

38 Skyline Drive #99 Condo. $850,000

13 Lawsbrook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $720,000

420 Great Road #C4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 652 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000

AMESBURY

39 Riverfront Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,379-square-foot lot. $1,007,500

32 Bartletts Reach #32 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

45 Macy St. #100A Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

ANDOVER

54 Gray Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,039-square-foot lot. $960,000

28 Candlewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,343-square-foot lot. $950,000

23 Iron Gate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,289-square-foot lot. $847,500

ARLINGTON

24 Bowdoin St. #24 Condo. $1,375,000

26 Bowdoin St. #26 Condo. $1,340,000

65 Appleton St. #65A Condo. $1,300,000

14 Wyman Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1912, 2,388 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

90 Dickson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

211 Park Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $970,000

1 School St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

108 Fairmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,831-square-foot lot. $670,000

13 Old Colony Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

12 Arizona Terrace #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 457 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

ASHLAND

1 Ridgewood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

10 Braeburn Lane #10 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 2,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

14 Clark St. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $715,000

56 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $525,000

22 Douglas Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 902 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $465,000

11 Meeting House Path #11 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

AYER

23 Shirley St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $485,000

100 Central Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000

BELLINGHAM

34 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,905-square-foot lot. $850,000

301 Old Bridge Lane #301 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $506,000

10 Paine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,630-square-foot lot. $280,500

BELMONT

100 Gilbert Road #100 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $737,000

19 Holden Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1929, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000

BERLIN

161 Randall Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,369 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 452,438-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

BEVERLY

16 Beaver Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,944-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

40 Hale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,347-square-foot lot. $949,500

35 Wallis St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,810-square-foot lot. $700,000

109 Water St. #404 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,725 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

14 Brimbal Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,303-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Stone St. #I Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $556,000

72 Chase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $225,000

BILLERICA

4 Waverly St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,721-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

72 Marshall St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

52 Dyer St. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,721 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,042-square-foot lot. $830,000

20 Passaconaway Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,573-square-foot lot. $775,000

3 Matthew Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

71 Andover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,625-square-foot lot. $691,000

18 Cedarwood Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1988, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $668,000

14 Autumn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,775-square-foot lot. $555,100

10 Monson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,123 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,766-square-foot lot. $515,000

BOLTON

99 Golden Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $800,000

123 Nourse Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 352,705-square-foot lot. $350,000

BOSTON

122 Commonwealth Ave. #PH Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $14,400,000

240 Devonshire St. #6001 Condo. $11,995,000

142 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 3,913 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $9,675,000

430 Stuart St. #24C Condo. $5,655,000

14 Claremont Park Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 4,362 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,980-square-foot lot. $3,560,000

29 Brimmer St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 2,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,172-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

327-329 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,300,000

98 Chestnut St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,389 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,389-square-foot lot. $2,234,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #704 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,000,000

220 Boylston St. #1106 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 938 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 938-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

40 Traveler St. #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,485,000

148 Athens St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000

19 Worcester Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,625 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

210 South St. #9-6 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,645-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

1387 Washington St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1999, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,064-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

18 Cooper St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,477-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

496 Columbus Ave. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 881 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

40 Appleton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $990,000

242 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1884, 913 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 913-square-foot lot. $937,000

96 Walter St. #2 Condo. $915,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1211 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $876,900

124 Chandler St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $750,000

175 Poplar St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $726,000

11 Myrtle St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $661,000

1 Nassau St. #1104 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 551 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 551-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Cazenove St. #306 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 417 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 417-square-foot lot. $549,000

127 Washington St. #3 Condo. $475,000

17 Bowdoin St. #1B Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 412 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 412-square-foot lot. $460,000

44 Prince St. #212 Condo mid-rise, built in 2005, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $448,240

15 Park St. #25 Condo. $413,950

51 Hancock St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 195 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 195-square-foot lot. $342,100

BOXBOROUGH

1138 Hill Road #1138 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $747,500

202 Swanson Road #521 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

BOXFORD

14 Woodcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,323 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $812,000

BRAINTREE

39 Holmes St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,512-square-foot lot. $785,000

202 Middle St. One-family old style, built in 1882, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,597-square-foot lot. $650,000

175 Burroughs Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $630,000

16 Spencer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $590,000

258 Allerton Commons Lane #258 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,343 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

86 Trefton Drive. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $490,000

BRIDGEWATER

187 Pine St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 524 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 158,800-square-foot lot. $820,000

115 Colonial Post Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,869-square-foot lot. $640,000

704 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,938 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,800-square-foot lot. $525,000

84 Crapo St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 28,020-square-foot lot. $475,000

45 Flagstone Place #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

110 Crapo St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,575-square-foot lot. $399,900

BRIGHTON

47 Brackett St. Three-family decker, built in 1938, 3,789 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

99 Tremont St. #319 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

117 Lake Shore Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $600,000

153 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $600,000

574 Washington St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,074-square-foot lot. $427,500

BROCKTON

15 Rock Meadow Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,810-square-foot lot. $729,000

1177 W Elm St Ext One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,874-square-foot lot. $680,000

6 Angerer Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $680,000

225 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

397 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $615,000

203 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,076-square-foot lot. $511,000

10 Oakside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $505,000

23 Brown St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $505,000

87 Downey Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $500,000

294 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,293-square-foot lot. $450,000

300 Menlo St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,617-square-foot lot. $450,000

29 Calmar St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,444-square-foot lot. $375,000

103 Colonel Bell Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

BROOKLINE

90 Bellingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,517-square-foot lot. $1,268,000

5 Washburn Terrace #1 Condo decker, built in 1903, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,175,000

33 Pond Ave. #219 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $853,500

135 Pleasant St. #104 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

1162 Boylston St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $291,000

BURLINGTON

31 Bedford St. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,498 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

95 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,097-square-foot lot. $800,000

CAMBRIDGE

7 Beech St. #305 Condo, built in 2021, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,150,000

7 Beech St. #306 Condo, built in 2021, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,150,000

15 Pleasant St. #2 Condo. $2,300,000

6 Rockwell St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 2,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,059-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

98-100 Erie St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1956, 2,019 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,595,000

22 Lilac Court. One-family Town House, built in 1981, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,523-square-foot lot. $1,487,500

1 Lamont Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 2,346 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,099-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

20 Norris St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,036 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,136,500

34 Cambridge Terrace #2 Condo family flat, built in 1905, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

169 Otis St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,174-square-foot lot. $920,000

6-8 Oakland St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

3 Arlington St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $701,000

42 Winter St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

118 Pleasant St. #C Condo family flat, built in 1894, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000

45-47 Maple Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1929, 606 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

CANTON

50 Coppersmith Way #5101 Condo. $1,044,140

50 Coppersmith Way #106 Condo. $629,563

50 Coppersmith Way #110 Condo. $600,321

53 Shaw Farm Road #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

CARVER

1 Canterbury Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $545,000

CHARLESTOWN

74 High St. #R Condo. $2,486,000

28 Mount Vernon St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1855, 2,769 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,943-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

42 8th St. #2103 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

27 Parker St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

45 1st Ave. #107 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

42 8th St. #4109 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 774 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

2 Harvard Place #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 499 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

CHELMSFORD

44 Spaulding Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,340-square-foot lot. $919,000

10 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $887,000

20 Reid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,067-square-foot lot. $828,000

15 Collins Circle #15 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $573,892

717 Wellman Ave. #717 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

73 Littleton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,282-square-foot lot. $540,000

CHELSEA

86 Orange St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,686 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,167-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

4 Hooper St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

50 Boatswains Way #502 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

10 Grandview Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,210-square-foot lot. $550,000

21 Chestnut St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 650 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

124 Addison St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

COHASSET

597 Jerusalem Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,614-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

CONCORD

444 Old Marlboro Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

20 Darton St. One-family contemporary, built in 1943, 3,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $985,000

284 Oak Hill Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

30 Upland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,630 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,770-square-foot lot. $785,000

DANVERS

6 Beaver Park Two-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,394 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,559-square-foot lot. $833,000

86 North St. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 3,145 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $765,000

3 Riverside St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $700,000

81 Burley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,036 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $635,000

DEDHAM

80 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,793 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

7 Bussey St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $780,000

46 Grandfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1909, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $710,000

74 Pine Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,633-square-foot lot. $630,000

DORCHESTER

32 Saxton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,522 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,696-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

87 Lonsdale St. Two-family conventional, built in 1918, 3,092 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,661-square-foot lot. $980,000

572 Freeport St. #302 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,625 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,197-square-foot lot. $810,000

20 Ufford St. #1 Condo. $715,000

214 Westville St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

19 Leroy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,497 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

37 Moseley St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 990-square-foot lot. $625,000

19 W Tremlett St. #3 Condo. $560,000

19 W Tremlett St. #5 Condo. $555,000

19 W Tremlett St. #6 Condo. $550,000

204 Centre St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,900

1-A Puritan Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,934 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,203-square-foot lot. $514,000

127 Washington St. #2 Condo. $487,500

173 Magnolia St. #3 Condo. $480,000

40 Hancock St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $375,000

46 Adams St. #C4 Condo low-rise, built in 1962, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $265,000

DOVER

15 Sterling Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,362-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

DUNSTABLE

601 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,972 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,950-square-foot lot. $800,000

DUXBURY

21 Glass Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

21 Maple Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

35 Christina Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $884,000

EAST BOSTON

110 Bennington St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,108 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

117 Eutaw St. Three-family row-end, built in 1900, 3,332 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

138 Lexington St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1880, 2,094 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $790,000

459 Meridian St. #3 Condo. $629,000

5-9R Trenton St. #4 Condo. $610,000

48 Paris St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,657 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $535,000

51 Jeffries St. #3 Condo. $450,000

51 Jeffries St. #2 Condo. $441,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

555 Harvard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,613-square-foot lot. $611,000

1290 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $549,900

134 Thayer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 952 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,774-square-foot lot. $530,000

EASTON

19 Pheasant Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

18 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,085-square-foot lot. $460,000

190 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1860, 2,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $382,500

2 Janet Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 642 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

EVERETT

48 Hillside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1885, 2,574 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,663-square-foot lot. $700,000

116 Shute St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $630,000

FOXBOROUGH

8 Orchard Place #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $450,000

31 Cocasset St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

29 Meadowview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,102-square-foot lot. $234,000

FRAMINGHAM

26 Temple Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,823-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

136 Oxbow Road #136 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $824,500

12 Cider Mill Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,299-square-foot lot. $790,000

987 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,275-square-foot lot. $615,000

26 Riverview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $600,000

22 Francine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $510,000

26 Mayhew St Ext One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $412,000

1325 Worcester Road #A5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

38 Joclyn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,276-square-foot lot. $200,000

FRANKLIN

15 Marthas Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $836,500

115 Conlyn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,845-square-foot lot. $485,000

510 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $280,000

GEORGETOWN

12 Littles Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,743 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,500-square-foot lot. $955,000

1-3 Tenney Court. Two-family two family, built in 1959, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $262,500

GLOUCESTER

9 Blynman Ave. #9A Condo. $749,000

408 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $719,000

10 Oak St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 883 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

33 Maplewood Ave. #215 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 862 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000

298 Essex Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 980 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,211-square-foot lot. $350,000

GRAFTON

6 Silver Spruce Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

4 Mary Ann Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $510,000

192 Brigham Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $360,000

GROVELAND

59 Uptack Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $790,000

HAMILTON

300 Willow St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 3,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

HANOVER

23 Heritage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $750,000

143 Dillingham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,644 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $720,000

97 Fair Acres Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $695,000

53 King St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $680,000

272 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $650,000

HANSON

808 Whitman St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $500,000

166 Pine Grove Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,800-square-foot lot. $325,000

HARVARD

139 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 222,592-square-foot lot. $1,811,000

HAVERHILL

9 S Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $820,000

15 Kingsbury Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,084-square-foot lot. $625,000

24 Bellevue Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,198 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,318-square-foot lot. $575,000

7 Stafford Court. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,649-square-foot lot. $565,000

24 Strathmore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $550,000

118 Cogswell St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

86 Chestnut St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,850 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $490,000

13 Braewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $475,000

66 Fairlawn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $460,000

5 S Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,375-square-foot lot. $455,000

21 Gile St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,277 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,078-square-foot lot. $436,000

27 9th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $427,000

10 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $400,000

10 Danforth Court #10 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

11 Lawrence St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,413-square-foot lot. $370,000

24 Washington St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 1,230 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

21 Wingate St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900

HINGHAM

15 Sentinel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,967-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

18 Sunset Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,684 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,102-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

239 North St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1760, 844 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

HOLBROOK

27 Sprague Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,898 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,821-square-foot lot. $560,000

29 Louise Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $472,000

9 Christies Way #9 Condo. $469,000

5 Christies Way #5 Condo. $450,000

HOLLISTON

88 Central St. Three-family conventional, built in 1800, 2,919 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $725,000

23 Skyview Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $577,000

36 Gregory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $550,000

52 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1871, 959 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $500,000

HOPKINTON

30 Stoney Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,403 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 49,567-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

36 Rocky Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,884 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,351-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

45 Weston Lane #45 Condo. $914,000

224 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,217-square-foot lot. $865,000

18 Bandon Lane #18 Condo, built in 2022, 2,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,000

2 Whalen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,781-square-foot lot. $630,000

212 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,017-square-foot lot. $485,000

HUDSON

14 Barnes Blvd #42 Condo. $1,084,705

175 White Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $855,000

4 Avon Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,023-square-foot lot. $590,000

45 Green St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,984-square-foot lot. $530,000

HULL

140 Cadish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,243-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

63 H St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,080-square-foot lot. $835,000

9 Park Ave. #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,757 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

HYDE PARK

67 Williams Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,913-square-foot lot. $730,000

1485 Hyde Park Ave. #1485 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 2,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,247-square-foot lot. $685,000

27 Pinefield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,915-square-foot lot. $678,000

895 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,339-square-foot lot. $435,000

25 Alpine St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 586-square-foot lot. $284,000

IPSWICH

7 Lakemans Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,181 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

221 Linebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

3 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,667 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,924-square-foot lot. $590,000

9 Mayfair Court #9 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,431 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

21 Brownville Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,181-square-foot lot. $561,000

71 Linebrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 County St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,072 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $432,000

16 Appleton Park #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 757 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $278,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

7 Boylston St. #B Condo. $1,325,000

24 Weld Hill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

18 Wenham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,861 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,313-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

427-429 S Huntington Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1912, 1,973 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,973-square-foot lot. $830,000

29 Pershing Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1928, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $607,500

246 S Huntington Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 582-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 South St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $380,000

KINGSTON

10 Rosewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,148 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

7 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,360-square-foot lot. $787,000

4 Surrey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,829 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,227-square-foot lot. $665,000

54 Indian Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,656 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,219-square-foot lot. $665,000

7 Woodland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 936 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

29 Cole St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 740 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $385,000

LAKEVILLE

7 Long Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $474,000

16 Violet St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

6 Hollis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,281 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $230,000

LAWRENCE

207 Carleton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

4 Packard St. Two-family duplex, built in 1970, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,401-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 Leeds Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 2009, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,967-square-foot lot. $550,000

30-32 Alma St. #30 Condo. $500,000

142 E Haverhill St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $388,000

145 Prospect St. #145 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

10 Wilbur St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

LEXINGTON

5 Cedarwood Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,568-square-foot lot. $4,800,000

55 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,974 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,071-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

15 Tyler Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

15 Peachtree Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

5 Fessenden Way One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

54 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 2,184 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,120,517

13 Doran Farm Lane #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

7 Seaborn Place #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $945,000

61 Cliffe Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,471 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,026-square-foot lot. $825,000

LINCOLN

172 Bedford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1970, 3,941 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 213,991-square-foot lot. $1,499,000

13 Oak Meadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 115,434-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

LITTLETON

7 Dogwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 921 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $370,000

LOWELL

165 Lincoln Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,029-square-foot lot. $760,900

33 Christman Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1963, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

43 Methuen St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,834 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $680,000

31 Paige St. #31 Condo. $665,000

16 Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,356 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,920-square-foot lot. $640,000

124 River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,955-square-foot lot. $625,000

144 A St. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,088 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $585,000

369 University Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1958, 1,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,775-square-foot lot. $575,000

73 Kearney Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $560,000

81 Alma St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,989 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

18 May St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,001 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,947-square-foot lot. $550,000

79 Mount Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,077-square-foot lot. $480,000

36 W L St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,878 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,297-square-foot lot. $462,000

14 Watson St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

55 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,231 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $402,000

1232 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,327 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,418-square-foot lot. $400,000

20 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $385,000

200 Rogers St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

130 John St. #345 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

114 Warwick St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,824-square-foot lot. $315,000

126 Felton St. #126 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $279,000

LYNN

55 Atlantic St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1871, 4,369 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,670-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

163-165 Tracy Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 3,027 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $918,000

14 Cobb Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

235 Woodland N #1 Condo. $715,000

23 Cowdrey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,080-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,239-square-foot lot. $580,000

230 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,050 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,884-square-foot lot. $530,000

24 Norton St. One-family split entry, built in 2006, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

90 Lexington St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,859-square-foot lot. $517,500

109 Lake View Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $490,000

87 Broad St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $389,000

95 Nahant St. #33 Condo high-rise, built in 1978, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $370,000

22 Portland St. #1 Condo, built in 1823, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,414-square-foot lot. $330,000

17 Kensington Park #3 Condo, built in 1900, 796 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $300,000

100 Magnolia Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1950, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $235,000

LYNNFIELD

271 Main St. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 106,665-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

378 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,799-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

16 Keniston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,501-square-foot lot. $750,000

662 Salem St. One-family antique, built in 1779, 2,131 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,141-square-foot lot. $650,000

MALDEN

137 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,970-square-foot lot. $850,000

12 1st St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $727,000

12 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,207-square-foot lot. $685,588

48 Bower St. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $670,000

78 Revere St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $602,000

11 Magnolia St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,038-square-foot lot. $600,000

33 Lanark Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

19 Winter Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,723-square-foot lot. $450,000

27 Crescent Lane. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,129 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $413,666

10 Linwood St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 587 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $380,000

10 Linwood St. #C3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $368,000

27 Crescent Lane. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,129 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $350,000

45 Loomis St. #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $305,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

6 Smith Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 1956, 2,103 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,059,000

3 Brook St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,286-square-foot lot. $950,000

MANSFIELD

141 Rumford Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $710,000

441 Stearns Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $408,000

44 Fairfield Park #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 813 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

MARBLEHEAD

39 Wharf Path #39 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,225,000

41 Robert Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,026-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

25 Cloutmans Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,620-square-foot lot. $845,000

39 Intrepid Circle #302 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $809,000

98 Clifton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $754,000

190 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,789 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,848-square-foot lot. $712,000

33 Intrepid Circle #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

MARLBOROUGH

15 Robert Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,242-square-foot lot. $920,000

249 Lakeshore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1952, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Minehan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $740,000

171 Wayside Inn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $675,000

42 Maple St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,058 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $620,000

511 Bigelow St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,679 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Stevens St. One-family antique, built in 1889, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,615-square-foot lot. $575,000

24 Clinton St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,117-square-foot lot. $500,000

655 Brigham St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,975-square-foot lot. $465,000

3 Hunter Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $453,000

14 Summit Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,412-square-foot lot. $440,000

799 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,682-square-foot lot. $400,000

MARSHFIELD

42 Damons Point Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $975,000

271 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,275-square-foot lot. $900,000

859 S River St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,305 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,118-square-foot lot. $820,000

35 Robert Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 3,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,700-square-foot lot. $695,000

159 Arnold Road. One-family cottage, built in 1962, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

MATTAPAN

109 Rockdale St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,855 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $875,500

24-26 Almont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,919 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $825,000

46 Astoria St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,456 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,260-square-foot lot. $760,000

36 Fremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,570 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $670,000

2 Colorado St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,047-square-foot lot. $540,000

183 Almont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $489,000

53 Savannah Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $385,000

53 Savannah Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $360,000

MAYNARD

27 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $590,000

MEDFIELD

5 Harman Way #3 Condo. $925,000

MEDFORD

73 Bristol Road. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,262 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,222,500

107-109 Warren St. #107 Condo. $1,043,400

99 George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,565-square-foot lot. $950,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D307 Condo. $829,900

261 Governors Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $815,000

51 Charnwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 844 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,137-square-foot lot. $645,000

33 Washington St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 970 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $487,500

12 9th St. #106 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $485,000

MEDWAY

15 Alexsandria Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,494-square-foot lot. $874,500

12 Walker St. #1 Condo. $722,500

12 Walker St. #2 Condo. $722,500

99 Milford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $618,000

5 Douglas St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $445,000

MELROSE

17 Echo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,798-square-foot lot. $788,000

22 Bratley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,756-square-foot lot. $760,000

50 Briggs St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,037-square-foot lot. $719,900

134 W Foster St. #2 Condo. $675,000

243 1st St. One-family old style, built in 1855, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $625,000

MERRIMAC

10 Crossing Way #10 Condo. $685,000

METHUEN

47 Riverview Blvd One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $600,000

24 Channing St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,945 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $485,500

19 Emery St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,659 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $455,000

34 Burnham Road #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

525 Wareham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $650,000

104 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1855, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,681-square-foot lot. $540,000

73 Ashley Lane #73 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

5 Mitchell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,090-square-foot lot. $350,000

35 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $330,000

MIDDLETON

52 Boston St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,205-square-foot lot. $744,000

72 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,141-square-foot lot. $650,000

38 Village Road #702 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

MILFORD

11 Princess Pine Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,683-square-foot lot. $616,200

58 Village Circle #58 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,851 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $520,000

9 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

4 Grant St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,063-square-foot lot. $429,000

5 Godfrey Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,434 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

45 Madden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $410,000

10 Shadowbrook Lane #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $287,000

MILLIS

27 Richardson Drive #256 Condo. $906,115

4 Hattie Lane #187 Condo. $758,128

969-975 Main St. #2-6 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,084 square feet, 1 bath. $280,000

MILTON

188 Churchills Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,455 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,099-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

11 Waldo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $955,000

71 Antwerp St. #71 Condo. $735,000

51 Winthrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,953-square-foot lot. $710,000

137 Thacher St. #137 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000

NAHANT

202 Wilson Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,751 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,827-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

NATICK

22 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,494 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,819-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

1 Wayside Road #1 Condo. $1,325,000

7 Wayside Road #4 Condo. $1,325,000

27 Connecticut Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

10 Indian Ridge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,258-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

17 Stacey St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,982-square-foot lot. $951,000

20 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,456-square-foot lot. $925,000

4 Malden St. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,265 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,326-square-foot lot. $900,000

54 Park Ave. #56 Condo. $700,000

26 2nd St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,232-square-foot lot. $605,000

17 Morgan Drive #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,250

30 Walden Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $323,000

NEEDHAM

113 Livingston Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $2,056,000

1 Wellesley Ave. #A Condo. $1,550,000

83 Elder Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

346 Hunnewell St. #346 Condo duplex, built in 2004, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,115,240

NEWBURYPORT

124 High St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 318 square feet. $2,200,000

124 High St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 386 square feet. $2,200,000

124 High St. #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 883 square feet. $2,200,000

124 High St. #4 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 418 square feet. $2,200,000

124 High St. #5 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 165 square feet. $2,200,000

249 Merrimac St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 692 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

NEWTON

16 Pine Ridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1951, 3,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

17 Montrose St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 4,061 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 26,580-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

180 Kent Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 3,477 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 34,400-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

5 Kappius Path One-family ranch, built in 1947, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,448-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

143 Stanton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,883 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,565-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

1 Regina Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,173-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

204 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,320-square-foot lot. $1,955,000

37-39 Perkins St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1845, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,702-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

8 Jenison St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 3,590 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

3 Tanglewood Road #3 Condo townhse-end, built in 2002, 2,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,070-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

75 Walker St. Three-family victorian, built in 1900, 3,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,420-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

64 Sumner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,331-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

196 Tremont St. Two-family victorian, built in 1890, 3,021 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

39 Court St. #6 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 3,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,732-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

46 Bothfeld Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

1111 Beacon St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 2,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,253-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

90 Truman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

13 Cook St. #13 Condo old style, built in 1910, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,373-square-foot lot. $1,068,000

22 Stafford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

68 Chestnut St. #5 Condo. $612,500

42 North St. #42 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,385-square-foot lot. $545,000

543 Centre St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,859-square-foot lot. $462,000

NORFOLK

120 Warren Drive. One-family customdesign, built in 2016, 5,219 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,689-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

16 Brookside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,890-square-foot lot. $938,000

34 Miller St. One-family antique, built in 1792, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,256-square-foot lot. $380,000

67 Seekonk St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,156 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,946-square-foot lot. $370,000

NORTH ANDOVER

41 Sherwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,697-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

190 Granville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $950,000

75 French Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,866 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $950,000

72 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $885,000

503 Boston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $825,000

1 Chatham Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,000

79 Moody St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,674-square-foot lot. $525,000

350 Greene St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

120 Kingston St. #120 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900

148 Kingston St. #148 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 1,729 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

1 John Wescott Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

52 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,406-square-foot lot. $830,000

61 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $695,000

126 Freeman St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,440-square-foot lot. $680,000

57 Bellevue Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,207-square-foot lot. $500,000

24 Roland Baxter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,980-square-foot lot. $481,180

2 Sylvan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $400,000

NORTH READING

147 Elm St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $825,000

260 Martins Lndg #301 Condo. $711,565

260 Martins Lndg #313 Condo. $703,530

260 Martins Lndg #407 Condo. $687,320

260 Martins Lndg #213 Condo. $668,315

260 Martins Lndg #312 Condo. $510,000

260 Martins Lndg #404 Condo. $501,435

260 Martins Lndg #311 Condo. $496,110

220 Martins Lndg #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $477,500

260 Martins Lndg #403 Condo. $459,995

260 Martins Lndg #302 Condo. $458,385

260 Martins Lndg #303 Condo. $454,965

9 Hawthorne Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1937, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $410,000

13 Audubon Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $406,600

7 Greenbriar Drive #108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $329,900

NORTHBOROUGH

22 Intervale Farm Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $590,600

315 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,748-square-foot lot. $475,000

NORTON

288 S Worcester St. Two-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,219 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $610,000

58 Burt St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,866-square-foot lot. $575,000

154 Godfrey Drive #154 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

13 Ledge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $527,000

1 Top Flight Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

17-R Meadowbrook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 107,158-square-foot lot. $480,000

114 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $300,500

NORWELL

61 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $745,000

270 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $725,000

NORWOOD

23 Hartford St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,512 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,563-square-foot lot. $770,000

86 Devon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,040-square-foot lot. $701,500

16 Baker St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,587 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $505,000

315 Neponset St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

23 Lawndale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $275,000

PEABODY

24 Eisenhower Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 3,652 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $919,000

11 Harrison Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $715,000

11 Esquire Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,333-square-foot lot. $655,000

3 N Central Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Cottage St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

36 Reed Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $515,000

11 Bourbon St. #47 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000

PEMBROKE

16 Ironwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,556-square-foot lot. $905,000

313 Edgewater Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,650-square-foot lot. $800,000

238 Oldham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,472-square-foot lot. $770,000

64 Adams Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,160-square-foot lot. $510,000

56 Chapel St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,277-square-foot lot. $410,000

PEPPERELL

10 Bayberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,623-square-foot lot. $675,000

19 Pine St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,689 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $511,000

54 Emerson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $450,000

83 Groton St. One-family old style, built in 1901, 1,641 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $354,000

PLYMOUTH

28 Muirfield #28 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000

73 Seaview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,880 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $960,000

2 Aberdeen #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $914,500

24 Shoals Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,850 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,075-square-foot lot. $850,000

6 Muster Fld One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,815 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $850,000

47 Tinkers Blf #47 Condo. $842,898

10 Great Pointe One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,039 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,676-square-foot lot. $705,000

27 Haven Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,363-square-foot lot. $640,000

23 White St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

28 Hall St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $530,000

20 Evelyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $506,205

45 Alewife Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1989, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,375-square-foot lot. $455,000

12 Tall Pines Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $435,000

11 Gould Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,488-square-foot lot. $430,000

51 Donna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $415,000

30 Carol Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $400,000

58 Packard St. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $335,000

36 Carolyn Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,924-square-foot lot. $288,000

242 Sandwich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1775, 1,166 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $286,000

19 Chapel Hill Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

QUINCY

43 Highfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,230-square-foot lot. $800,000

2 Cliveden St. #206E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

31 Rogers St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

77 Adams St. #1110 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 880 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000

366 Quincy Ave. #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 867 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

1025 Hancock St. #12A Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

RANDOLPH

156 Allen St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $797,000

2 Smith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $605,000

52 Bartlett Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1952, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,452-square-foot lot. $515,000

58 Fitch Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,675-square-foot lot. $500,000

2 Millhouse Ave. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $450,000

22 Christy Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 876 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,585-square-foot lot. $425,000

425 High St. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,330-square-foot lot. $415,000

RAYNHAM

48 Aspen Holw One-family split level, built in 2009, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,952-square-foot lot. $605,000

30 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $390,000

READING

12 White Oaks Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

9 Warren Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $783,000

608 Gazebo Circle #608 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

REVERE

112 Lynnway Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,707 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $889,000

40 Oxford Park Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,510 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $837,000

33 Bateman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $600,000

106 Asti Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1969, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,506-square-foot lot. $550,000

1 A St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

ROCKLAND

719 Hingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

103 Grove St. #343 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 638 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $235,000

ROSLINDALE

31 Averton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1916, 2,976 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,429-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

296-298 Kittredge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,210-square-foot lot. $700,000

24 Brahms St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

48 Montvale St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,188-square-foot lot. $585,000

134 Tyndale St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 903 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 903-square-foot lot. $560,000

25 Harrison St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,729-square-foot lot. $545,000

83 Newburg St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $519,000

71 Farquhar St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $355,000

ROXBURY

45-45R Holworthy St. Three-family row-end, built in 1915, 4,041 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,468-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

5245 Washington St. #3 Condo. $820,000

84 Mount Pleasant Ave. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,529 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $812,500

25 Fountain St. #204 Condo. $202,900

SALEM

50 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,857 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000

44 Calumet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,202-square-foot lot. $752,500

39 Buena Vista Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,571-square-foot lot. $710,000

97 Essex St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1761, 1,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

50 Freedom Holw #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,799 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

55 Perkins St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,925 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,864-square-foot lot. $615,000

10 Andrew St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1805, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $465,000

270 Lafayette St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $460,000

4 Halsey Way #25C Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,682 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

4 Herbert St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 853 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,812-square-foot lot. $415,000

11 Church St. #513 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,074 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $369,000

SALISBURY

1 Sunset View Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000

11 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $535,000

24 CCC Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,859-square-foot lot. $515,000

131 Atlantic Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 357 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

SAUGUS

9 Athens Drive. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,001-square-foot lot. $761,000

47 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,635-square-foot lot. $569,000

12 Lothrop St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1895, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

9 Broadway #224 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000

5 Essex St. #5B Condo. $365,000

SCITUATE

64 Woodworth Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

7 Gannett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,019-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

57 Oceanside Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

230 Central Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $1,351,000

17 Whitcomb Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,282-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

22 Forest Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 3,355 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $990,000

14 Sassamon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $940,000

91 Front St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000

415 1st Parish Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $710,000

53 Pratt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

50 Barker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,845-square-foot lot. $652,143

SHARON

15 Gannett Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $749,000

3 Bella Road. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 1,471 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,838-square-foot lot. $610,000

SHERBORN

111 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 8,575 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

37 Nason Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 4,047 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 199,505-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

SHREWSBURY

32 Sandpiper Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,575-square-foot lot. $910,000

15 Lakeside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $749,000

12 Pheasant Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $720,000

23 Latura St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,216-square-foot lot. $650,000

38 Hunting Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,632-square-foot lot. $528,000

69 Francis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,124-square-foot lot. $485,000

2 Williamsburg Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

SOMERVILLE

1025 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,939 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,016-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

10 Brastow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,727-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

18 Bromfield Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,206 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,352-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

72 Rogers Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,264 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

71 Albion St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,856 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,112-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

9 Olive Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,487-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

50 Beacon St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,012,000

22 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way One-family, built in 1900, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,294-square-foot lot. $890,000

63-65 Merriam St. #3 Condo. $865,000

25 Delaware St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $860,000

34 Garrison Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1930, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $695,000

429 Norfolk St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2003, 587 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $551,000

58 Hinckley St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 408 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

SOUTH BOSTON

22 Liberty Drive #2G Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,425,000

673 E 6th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 1,747 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,411-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

677 E 5th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,684-square-foot lot. $1,204,500

167 W 3rd St. One-family row-middle, built in 1927, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,536-square-foot lot. $775,000

STONEHAM

139 Franklin St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,994 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

6 Windsor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,630-square-foot lot. $775,000

51 Westwood Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,949-square-foot lot. $585,000

8 Gilmore St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

146 Marble St. #507 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

66 Main St. #49A Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 921 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $401,800

STOUGHTON

509 Morton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,191-square-foot lot. $592,000

35 10th St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 2,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 Roach Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $550,000

105 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1734, 1,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,587-square-foot lot. $402,000

24 Faxon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

STOW

6 Sudbury Road. One-family antique, built in 1710, 3,582 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

62 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $535,000

SUDBURY

9 Amanda Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,247 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,068-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

74 Cutler Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,969-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

17 Witherell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,810-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

123 White Pond Way #A15 Condo. $1,091,245

125 White Pond Way #A14 Condo. $1,062,345

254 Horse Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,503-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

124 White Pond Way #A13 Condo. $964,900

273 Lincoln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $755,000

22 Farmstead Lane #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000

5 Easy St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $400,000

SWAMPSCOTT

66 Phillips Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,478 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 29,577-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

28 Vaughan Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $875,000

16 Hillcrest Circle. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $769,999

28 Parsons Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $735,000

7 Thorndike Terrace #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,034-square-foot lot. $402,000

TEWKSBURY

309 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 1,371 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,480-square-foot lot. $669,000

50 Lynnes Way #50 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,207 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

41 Preservation Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

14 Chester Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,074 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $603,000

22 S Oliver St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,114-square-foot lot. $576,000

34 Villa Roma Drive #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $495,000

83 Heritage Drive #83 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $485,000

TOPSFIELD

22 Canterbury Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,833 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,149-square-foot lot. $900,000

TOWNSEND

145 Wallace Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,723 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,298-square-foot lot. $735,500

468 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 139,915-square-foot lot. $460,000

14 Reagan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,212-square-foot lot. $346,920

105 Fitchburg Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,536-square-foot lot. $310,000

UPTON

4 Shoemaker Lane #20 Condo. $659,900

99 Crockett Road. Two-family two family, built in 1942, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $650,000

WAKEFIELD

30 Druid Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,416-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

9 Stedman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,214-square-foot lot. $783,000

2 Findlay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $780,000

8 Crosby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $765,000

43 Friend St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $740,000

1008 Main St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $535,000

10 Foster St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $345,000

135 Nahant St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,975-square-foot lot. $300,000

WALPOLE

15 Covey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,567-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

13 Tilton Court #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

41 Barstow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $651,000

11 Cinnamon Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,597 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

9 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,012-square-foot lot. $490,000

46 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $401,000

WALTHAM

39 Stearns St. #1 Condo. $1,382,500

22 Mount Walley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,875 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

41 High St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 3,272 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,903-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

63-65 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,829 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,268-square-foot lot. $933,000

14 Brook Ave. #2 Condo. $830,000

17 Elmwood Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1951, 1,892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $810,000

124 Russell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,636-square-foot lot. $750,000

87 Clocktower Drive #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $737,000

13 Howard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $715,000

82 Lionel Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

WATERTOWN

73 Piermont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,433 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

134 Mount Auburn St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000

104-106 Waverley Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,658 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

2 N Park St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,115,000

10 Porter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,164 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

38 Prentiss St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,177-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

21-23 Springfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1927, 2,747 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $980,000

199 Coolidge Ave. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $665,000

13-15 Putnam St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 2,669 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,118-square-foot lot. $600,000

66 California St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $598,000

5 Repton Circle #5305 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 602 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $425,000

WAYLAND

20 Dean Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,013-square-foot lot. $2,088,000

19 Sherman Bridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,900-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

3 Emerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

10 Pequot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,880-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Beech Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 540 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $575,000

615 Trout Brook Road #615 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,082 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $241,900

WELLESLEY

17 Crown Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,229 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,831-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

1 Brookfield Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,030-square-foot lot. $1,681,000

447 Weston Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,893-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

120 Crest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

57 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,107-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

2 Shirley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,022-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

27 Boulevard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

15 Cunningham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,529-square-foot lot. $1,137,500

75 Grove St. #223 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

855 Worcester St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,807-square-foot lot. $760,000

WENHAM

2 Wallis Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

242 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $480,000

21 Metacomet Road #21 Condo. $230,000

WEST NEWBURY

72 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,695,000

419 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 132,858-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

8 Crescent Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $709,000

WEST ROXBURY

3 Hollywood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 2,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,872-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

59 Desoto Road. Two-family two family, built in 1966, 2,052 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $960,000

24 Manthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,004-square-foot lot. $915,000

61 Willowdean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

97-99 Chesbrough Road. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $900,000

87 Buchanan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $860,000

61 Robin St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,312-square-foot lot. $700,000

29 Cowing St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,364-square-foot lot. $630,000

24 Maple St. #24 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,428-square-foot lot. $600,000

87 Dent St. #87 Condo free-standng, built in 1922, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 974-square-foot lot. $500,000

1100 VFW Pkwy #101 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 691 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 691-square-foot lot. $420,000

WESTBOROUGH

20 Kendall Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,183-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

38 Nourse St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,806-square-foot lot. $875,000

43 Townsend Blvd #43 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,993 square feet, 4 baths. $800,000

3405 Peters Farm Way #3405 Condo. $505,995

WESTFORD

16 Preservation Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 8,437 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 126,760-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

9 Rosebud Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,766-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

123 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $710,000

8 Alder Pt #8 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

12 Brookside Road #34 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,591 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $532,000

38 Lake Shore Dr S One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,811-square-foot lot. $414,000

WESTON

36 Whitney Tavern Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,356-square-foot lot. $1,677,000

31 Forest Ridge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,992-square-foot lot. $550,000

WESTPORT

183 Beeden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 68,738-square-foot lot. $585,000

11 Keith Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

304 Sanford Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 12,700-square-foot lot. $220,000

WESTWOOD

20 Meadowbrook Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,025 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

116 Weatherbee Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,968 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,276-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

181 Burgess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,189-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

110 Country Lane. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,477 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,172-square-foot lot. $929,000

670-672 High St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1814, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

WEYMOUTH

46 Revere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,113-square-foot lot. $825,000

27 Fairview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,609-square-foot lot. $670,000

164 Cornish St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $640,000

75 Pierce Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,379-square-foot lot. $590,000

19 Vine St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

38 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $560,000

9 Vine St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,020-square-foot lot. $560,000

62 W Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $506,000

7 Baker Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,325-square-foot lot. $439,000

116 Tall Oaks Drive #T Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

WHITMAN

63 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,590-square-foot lot. $490,000

1005 Auburn St. #G2 Condo. $444,900

67 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,567-square-foot lot. $323,400

WILMINGTON

157 Shawsheen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

14 Earles Row One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $950,000

14 Houghton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $875,000

WINCHESTER

1 Socrates Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,123 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,688-square-foot lot. $1,712,500

16 Marshall Road. One-family split entry, built in 1951, 2,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,193-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

28 Henry St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,279 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $715,000

171 Swanton St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $703,000

7 Conant Road #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

WINTHROP

89-R Upland Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,628-square-foot lot. $750,000

35 Somerset Ave. #2 Condo. $510,000

66 Sunnyside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,635 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $500,000

79 Read St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,514 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,645-square-foot lot. $380,000

WOBURN

11 Archer Drive #19 Condo. $1,037,600

12 Archer Drive #6 Condo. $893,770

20 Arthur G Pernokas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,133-square-foot lot. $829,900

33 Auburn St. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,721 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,043-square-foot lot. $826,100

19 Bird St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $775,000

6 Conn St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #10 Condo. $719,900

7 E Dexter Ave. #8 Condo. $691,900

2 Inwood Drive #2014 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $652,500

185 Place Lane #185 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

24 Northwoods Circle #24 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $518,000

26 Naples Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

WRENTHAM

4 Lealand Peck Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,691-square-foot lot. $752,000

55 Stoney Brook Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 2,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $660,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].