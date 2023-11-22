Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 22) . Adobe Stock

ABINGTON

73 Thicket St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 534 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,752-square-foot lot. $321,000

ACTON

18 Washington Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,291-square-foot lot. $935,000

3 Brookside Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,273-square-foot lot. $625,000

24 Brewster Lane #24 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,349 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

8 High St. #D2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

142 Butternut Holw #142 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,540 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $426,000

118 Parker St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000

ALLSTON

37 Aldie St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $508,000

AMESBURY

110 Congress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 143,312-square-foot lot. $910,000

16 Lakeshore Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1951, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

11 Atlantic Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,186 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $660,000

2 Washington St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000

45 Macy St. #301A Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $279,900

ANDOVER

6 High Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,148-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

11 Blueberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,723 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,194-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

284 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,689-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

3 Deerberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 5,182 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,272-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

101 Holt Road. One-family antique, built in 1740, 3,517 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,735-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

10 Robert Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,350,000

261 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,675 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,821-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

33 Smithshire Est One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,537 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,503-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

17 Rutgers Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 3,983 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,606-square-foot lot. $785,000

24 Flint Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,628 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $760,000

1 Donald Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $580,000

26 Sutherland St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Balmoral St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

16 Balmoral St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $343,000

ARLINGTON

39 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 4,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,254-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

185 Wachusett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

122 Spy Pond Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

22-24 Belknap St. #22 Condo. $1,700,000

152 Hutchinson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,676-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

117 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $930,000

51 Burch St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $909,000

31 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $835,000

35 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $831,800

7 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $825,000

509 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $700,000

84 Beacon St. #86 Condo. $685,000

ASHLAND

96 Independence Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,082,000

91-93 Homer Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,164 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $695,000

263 Cordaville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $560,000

17 E Bluff Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

109 Homer Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $406,000

373 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $205,000

BEDFORD

1 Prescott Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,934-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

42 Roberts Drive #42 Condo Town House, built in 1953, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $399,999

25 Genetti St. #25 Condo. $388,000

BELLINGHAM

922 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,026-square-foot lot. $650,000

88 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,308-square-foot lot. $635,400

131 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1931, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $560,000

BELMONT

85 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 6,404 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 69,824-square-foot lot. $2,775,000

36 Leicester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,315-square-foot lot. $1,765,000

210-212 Payson Road. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 3,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

78 Oliver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,746-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

111 Beech St. #2 Condo. $510,000

BEVERLY

17 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $1,605,750

3 Lawnbank Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,750-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

5 Boyles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,830-square-foot lot. $1,156,000

8 Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,559-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

15 Sherman St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 3,106 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,425-square-foot lot. $975,000

23 Wellesley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

576 Cabot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $685,000

18 Brimbal Ave. One-family raised cape, built in 1982, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,220-square-foot lot. $665,000

23 Bosworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,543-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Beach St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

26 Heather St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,896-square-foot lot. $570,000

60 Rantoul St. #310N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

91 Dodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,315 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $250,000

BILLERICA

47 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

218 Rangeway Road #261 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,613 square feet, 3 baths. $720,000

212 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,420-square-foot lot. $710,000

29 Mulcahy Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,594-square-foot lot. $670,000

13 Shane Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,794-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Savage Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,818-square-foot lot. $650,000

37 Bridge St. #101 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,632 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

3 Sandberg Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,071-square-foot lot. $590,000

267 Salem Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $565,000

3 Cunningham Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1941, 1,443 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,134-square-foot lot. $555,000

14 Phillip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,075-square-foot lot. $550,000

166 Bridle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,082 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $550,000

28 Pondover Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,285-square-foot lot. $525,000

11 Lindsay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,380-square-foot lot. $520,000

60 Rangeway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59,895-square-foot lot. $475,000

65 Forest Park Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

6 New St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $337,000

20 Kenmar Drive #180 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

BOLTON

134 Long Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $870,000

348 S Bolton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $770,000

BOSTON

50 Park Plz #50 Office condo, 768,658 square feet, on 768,658-square-foot lot. $319,000,000

150 Seaport Blvd #150 Condo. $6,400,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #10 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 560 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 510 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 390 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 500 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 680 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 680 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 600 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 670 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 610 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

323 Commonwealth Ave. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 690 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

505 Tremont St. #414 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 2,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,193-square-foot lot. $4,000,000

73 Mount Vernon St. #4PH Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 2,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,900,000

2 Avery St. #23C Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,707-square-foot lot. $3,325,000

566 Columbus Ave. #611 Condo. $3,250,000

30 Concord Sq #2 Condo. $2,750,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,347,500

400 Stuart St. #22B Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

17 Gloucester St. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1886, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,598-square-foot lot. $2,108,000

220 Commonwealth Ave. #1&2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,545-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

8 W Hill Place #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

903 Beacon St. #3 Condo. $1,694,000

566 Columbus Ave. #102 Condo. $1,675,000

100 Belvidere St. #5E Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 972-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

32 Traveler St. #710 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,376,000

234 Causeway St. #1205 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

80 Broad St. #1002 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,220-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

32 Traveler St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,100,000

191 Saint Botolph St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 995-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

349 Commonwealth Ave. #1B Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $940,000

55 Lagrange St. #1002 Condo. $925,000

135 Marlborough St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $900,000

400 Stuart St. #16L Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 589 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 589-square-foot lot. $865,000

49 Revere St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 733-square-foot lot. $841,000

135 Seaport Blvd #1612 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 495 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $830,000

57 Fulton St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,082 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $820,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1221 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 513 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $799,000

109-119 Beach St. #3C Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $777,000

236 Beacon St. #5B Condo mid-rise, built in 1869, 960 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $775,000

31 Mercer St. #2 Condo. $770,000

304 Sumner St. #1 Condo. $740,000

70 Lincoln St. #L516 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 741 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 741-square-foot lot. $725,000

110 Stuart St. #23I Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 512 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $625,000

80 Mount Vernon St. #12 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 362 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 362-square-foot lot. $569,000

BOXBOROUGH

1044 Liberty Square Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

520 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $888,000

59 Waite Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $880,000

114 Summer Road #114 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

72 Macintosh Lane #72 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

49 Cortland Lane #49 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,397 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

BOXFORD

10 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,486 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 125,017-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

4 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $870,000

5-A Endicott Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,051 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,268-square-foot lot. $730,000

BRAINTREE

453 Pond St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,467 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

61 Barstow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,904-square-foot lot. $883,500

63 Bellevue Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,418-square-foot lot. $705,000

414 John Mahar Hwy #A213 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

592 West St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,922-square-foot lot. $607,000

65 Sherbrooke Ave. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $502,000

284 Allerton Commons Lane #284 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,354 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000

501 Commerce Drive #3106 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

439 Pond St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 767 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

BRIDGEWATER

30 Calthrop Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,566-square-foot lot. $950,000

31-33 Mount Prospect St. Two-family duplex, built in 1898, 2,992 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,840-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Beaver Dam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,676-square-foot lot. $622,000

510 Hayward St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,300-square-foot lot. $555,811

1164 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,566 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,800-square-foot lot. $535,000

39 Fremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $405,000

180 Main St. #6109 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,000

180 Main St. #E124 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

BRIGHTON

2400 Beacon St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 2,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,042-square-foot lot. $2,295,000

12 Bigelow Circle #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $649,500

16 Leamington Road #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,451 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,451-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 Rushmore St. #17A Condo. $500,000

BROCKTON

267 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $650,000

132 Dover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,533-square-foot lot. $600,000

479 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $560,000

124 Dixon Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $530,000

30 Sprague St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,959-square-foot lot. $525,000

60 12th Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $500,000

135 Anne Marie Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,524-square-foot lot. $491,500

135 Deanna Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $475,000

51 Robert Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

88 Maplewood Circle. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $450,000

91 Thatcher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,913-square-foot lot. $425,000

212 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $405,000

437 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $344,900

17 Ida Ave. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $310,000

17 Denise Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $272,000

77 Colonel Bell Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

BROOKLINE

147 Kent St. #3 Condo. $2,800,000

46 Verndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

32 Columbia St. #32 Condo decker, built in 1915, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,800,000

57-59 Highland Road. Two-family decker, built in 1960, 2,374 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

100 Bellingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,544-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

128 Gardner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,586-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

80 Park St. #65 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,320,000

12 Gibbs St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,170,000

185 Davis Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

566 Heath St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1840, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000

231 Rawson Road #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 947 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000

19 Winchester St. #207 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 698 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000

BURLINGTON

9 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,528-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

10 Carol Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

37 Locust St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 3,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $941,500

16 Phyllis Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 2,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $903,000

3 Arbor Court #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

15 Arbor Court #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000

CAMBRIDGE

22 Fairmont Ave. #22 Condo, built in 1891, 1,398 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,025,000

134-136 Hancock St. #134 Condo. $2,600,000

33 Hurlbut St. One-family victorian, built in 1894, 2,893 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,784-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

62 Gorham St. One-family victorian, built in 1892, 1,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,365-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

171 Lake View Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1884, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,740,000

28 Upton St. One-family row-end, built in 1871, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,659-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

107-1/2 Inman St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1902, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000

26 Chestnut St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,377 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000

9 Harrington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,449-square-foot lot. $980,000

8 Newton St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000

2 Earhart St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $908,000

149 Bishop Richard Allen Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000

143 Pleasant St. #2A Condo family flat, built in 1994, 1,240 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000

1572 Massachusetts Ave. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 817 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $833,333

1643 Cambridge St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

22-1/2 Sherman St. #22H Condo two story, built in 1891, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

5 Arlington St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 633 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000

1105 Massachusetts Ave. #3B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 619 square feet, 4 rooms. $590,000

31 Wheeler St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $539,000

395 Broadway #L4E Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 537 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

CANTON

5 Strawberry Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 4,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

352 York St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 1,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

50 Coppersmith Way #111 Condo. $888,926

23 Mohawk Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 4,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,900-square-foot lot. $875,000

50 Coppersmith Way #114 Condo. $804,479

50 Coppersmith Way #202 Condo. $720,531

15 Revolution Way #2005 Condo. $600,000

200 Revere St. #4310 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $549,000

2201 Davenport Ave. #2201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $455,000

CARLISLECARVER

26 Cranberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $605,000

15 Fairway Lndg #15 Condo. $555,675

47 Wenham Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $489,000

27 Copper Lantern Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

46 Pleasant St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $327,500

CHARLESTOWN

36 Monument Ave. Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,623 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,807-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

14 Soley St. #14 Condo row-end, built in 1968, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

425 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,359 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

107 Russell St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1970, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

22 Belmont St. One-family row-end, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 944-square-foot lot. $200,000

CHELMSFORD

10-12 Tobin Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1975, 2,120 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,371-square-foot lot. $730,000

24 Whippletree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $721,000

15 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $640,000

32 Freeman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $636,000

3 Boyds Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

181 Littleton Road #327 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,085 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $355,000

3 Windemere Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $235,251

CHELSEA

11 John St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,440 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,393-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

5 Medford St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,000

51 Crescent Ave. #202 Condo. $270,000

COHASSET

241 Jerusalem Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 3,771 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,900-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

54 Old Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

CONCORD

17 Musterfield Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,125 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 77,026-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

284 Mattison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 9,420 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 86,098-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

120 Laurel St. One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 3,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $1,955,000

188 Independence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,606 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $1,877,000

315 Hunters Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 122,689-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

31 Highland St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $865,000

177 Williams Road. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $785,000

95 Conant St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,202 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,500

11 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $625,000

28 Concord Greene #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,111 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $610,000

DANVERS

18 Beaver Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,530-square-foot lot. $700,000

19 Regent Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,183-square-foot lot. $675,000

129 Conant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $615,000

44 Conant St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

6 Venice St. #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 574 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $291,000

6 Venice St. #D4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

DEDHAM

15 Fales Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,098-square-foot lot. $950,000

214 River St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,246 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $817,000

54 Hillsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $780,000

262 Whiting Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,219-square-foot lot. $690,000

50 Sprague St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,322-square-foot lot. $569,900

75 Durham Road #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $520,000

24 Riverview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,651 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

16 Lewis Farm Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

DORCHESTER

777 Columbia Road. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 4,428 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

15 Richview St. One-family Colonial, 1,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

76 Centre St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,520 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,125-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

125 Devon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,774 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

99 Adams St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,161 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,850-square-foot lot. $989,000

19-21 Moseley St. #5 Condo. $950,000

26 Minot St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,860 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $870,000

12 Denny St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,203-square-foot lot. $835,000

39 Dakota St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,290 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,488-square-foot lot. $750,000

104 Train St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,196-square-foot lot. $585,000

12 Normandy St. #1 Condo. $519,000

96 Buttonwood St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $505,000

8 Champlain Circle. One-family row-middle, built in 1984, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,545-square-foot lot. $440,000

16 Downer Court #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,657 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,657-square-foot lot. $430,000

DOVER

161 Walpole St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $2,042,000

24 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

DUXBURY

29 Duck Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

25 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $850,000

41 Carriage Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

EAST BOSTON

87 Cottage St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1905, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 836-square-foot lot. $870,000

89 Cottage St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1905, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 836-square-foot lot. $870,000

370 Sumner St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,081-square-foot lot. $780,000

156 Porter St. #328 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 882 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $625,000

141 Chelsea St. #1 Condo. $623,250

137 Falcon St. #3 Condo. $621,000

2-4 Shelby St. #1 Condo. $437,000

309-R Sumner St. #2L Condo. $340,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

382 Belmont St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,264-square-foot lot. $450,000

64 Brookbend Way W #64 Condo free-standng, built in 2000, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900

EASTON

5 Sandy Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,663 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $928,250

136 Black Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $792,000

7 Bradford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 784,080-square-foot lot. $750,000

1 Galahad Way One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,172 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,095-square-foot lot. $740,000

8 Island Court #314 Condo. $650,000

8 Island Court #310 Condo. $635,000

262 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $530,000

40 Sharron Drive #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,200

25 Greenwood Village St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,900

ESSEX

210 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 4,515 square feet, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

EVERETT

132 Hancock St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,633 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

54 Staples Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,982-square-foot lot. $565,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #221 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

87 Madison Ave. #1 Condo. $550,000

111 Hancock St. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1902, 2,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

22 Ferry St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $333,000

23 Avon St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 758 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000

15 Staples Ave. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 535 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $269,000

FOXBOROUGH

37 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,569-square-foot lot. $875,000

54 Railroad Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1995, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,419-square-foot lot. $743,000

1 Brandon Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,492-square-foot lot. $710,000

16 County St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,118 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $679,900

1 Sears Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,400-square-foot lot. $640,000

421 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 291,777-square-foot lot. $618,000

132 Beach St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 27,625-square-foot lot. $592,000

42 Sherman St. Two-family duplex, built in 1935, 2,372 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,440-square-foot lot. $570,000

101 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

170 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $387,000

FRAMINGHAM

25 Oxbow Road #25 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $910,000

30 Travis Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $880,000

94 Oxbow Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $771,000

49 Ledgewood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,503-square-foot lot. $750,000

330 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,628-square-foot lot. $710,000

10 Campbell Road. One-family split level, built in 2003, 1,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,820-square-foot lot. $700,000

163 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1837, 1,996 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,565-square-foot lot. $669,000

22 Livoli Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $601,000

55 Hemenway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,590-square-foot lot. $562,000

14 Victoria Gdn #A Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

78 Dunster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $550,000

16 Foster Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $542,000

12 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $510,000

120 Arlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,361-square-foot lot. $430,000

1500 Worcester Road #828 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

92 Hastings St. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,831-square-foot lot. $376,000

1325 Worcester Road #A11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $287,000

FRANKLIN

5 Catherine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,196-square-foot lot. $995,000

6 Winterberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,877-square-foot lot. $950,000

23 Padden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,486-square-foot lot. $851,000

29 Village Way #29 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $840,000

12 Brushwood Hl One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,431-square-foot lot. $700,000

13 Magnolia Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

585 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,892-square-foot lot. $625,000

71 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,983-square-foot lot. $620,000

172 Highwood Drive #172 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

670 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 58,458-square-foot lot. $320,000

1612 Franklin Crossing Road #1612 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $268,500

GLOUCESTER

1 Old Salem Path One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,948 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,265-square-foot lot. $4,500,000

14 Pine St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 3,914 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,232-square-foot lot. $797,000

24 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 188,615-square-foot lot. $650,000

60 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,460-square-foot lot. $630,000

47 Woodward Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 864 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $600,000

1050 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,565 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $535,000

19 Atlantic Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 996 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

11 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 736 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $449,000

GRAFTON

122 Magill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,294 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

3 Gershom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $885,000

22 Eseks Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $635,000

161 Brigham Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1835, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $602,000

12 Azalea Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 655,578-square-foot lot. $495,000

16 Milford Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

17 Nottingham Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $370,000

15 Luka Drive #15 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $217,400

GROVELAND

502 Diane Circle #502 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000

HALIFAX

11 Hayward St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $800,000

501 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $460,000

31 12th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

32 4th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

27 Cedar Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,466-square-foot lot. $245,000

HAMILTON

193 Woodland Mead One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

9 Ricker Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1991, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $760,000

HANOVER

56 Cedarcrest Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $830,000

HANSON

401 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,448-square-foot lot. $519,488

229 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,711 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $445,000

122 Union Park St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $231,234

HARVARD

9 Eldridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

HAVERHILL

1195 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 253,084-square-foot lot. $875,000

38 Front 9 Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,734-square-foot lot. $750,000

58 Lamoille Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $690,000

184 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,996-square-foot lot. $615,000

53 Brockton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,421 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $610,000

128 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,719-square-foot lot. $605,000

15 Woodland Park Drive #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

3 Squaw Creek Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,946 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $525,000

28 Glines St. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,864-square-foot lot. $521,000

69 Denworth Bell Circle #69 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

31 Smith St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $500,000

21 Conover Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

635 Riverside Ave. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,375 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900

200 Amesbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $472,000

23 Pinedale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $472,000

137 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $445,000

44 Clement Court #44 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000

21 Steeplechase Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

227 Brandy Brow Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,681-square-foot lot. $365,000

134 Old Ferry Road #F Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000

57 Washington St. #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

HINGHAM

2 Cutter Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,912-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

47 Jones St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $975,000

175 Derby St. #5 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,794 square feet. $215,500

HOLBROOK

23 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,891 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $560,000

10 Christies Way #10 Condo. $455,000

221 N Franklin St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $449,000

1097 S Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $300,000

HOLLISTON

38 Peter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $880,000

159 Norfolk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,596-square-foot lot. $821,235

23 Bonney Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,602-square-foot lot. $703,000

14 Day Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $540,000

HOPKINTON

13 Breakneck Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,032 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,376-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

50 Primrose Circle #50 Condo, built in 2018, 2,279 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,045,000

231 W Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $850,000

16 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,669-square-foot lot. $655,000

24 Grove St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $515,000

210 Wood St. One-family antique, built in 1832, 2,084 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,097-square-foot lot. $506,381

HUDSON

9 Barnes Blvd #43 Condo. $930,463

7 Kattail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,129-square-foot lot. $800,000

42 Hummock Way #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000

7 1st St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,878-square-foot lot. $630,000

77 Brigham St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,219-square-foot lot. $602,000

16 Feltonville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,568-square-foot lot. $598,000

HULL

55 Summit Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1880, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,050-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

144 Kenberma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

158 N Truro St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,777 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,686-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

49 A St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,698 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $815,000

50-A Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 874 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $565,000

1 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,455 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,748-square-foot lot. $525,000

9 Park Ave. #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,394 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

HYDE PARK

233 Huntington Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,335-square-foot lot. $640,000

1008-1010 River St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000

60 Victoria Heights Road #60 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $469,000

6 Rock Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,812 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $458,000

1099 River St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1986, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $275,000

IPSWICH

29 Hawk Hill Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 8,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,213-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

81-83 High St. #2 Condo. $675,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

335 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,657,000

88 Perkins St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,647-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

24 Weld Hill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

73 Sheridan St. #B3 Condo. $1,285,000

6 May St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1926, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,964-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

241 Perkins St. #D401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1982, 1,903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,903-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

364-380 Amory St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,016-square-foot lot. $999,000

269 Lamartine St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,346 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $930,000

51-53 Walk Hill St. #2 Condo. $765,000

386 Riverway #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $645,000

61 Walk Hill St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 912-square-foot lot. $575,000

145-147 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 498 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 498-square-foot lot. $475,000

KINGSTON

153 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,735 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $580,000

35 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $557,500

7 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 966 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $504,500

38 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $504,000

LAKEVILLE

24 Stetson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,038-square-foot lot. $685,000

60 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $682,500

3 Birdie Court #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

39 Beechwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $335,000

LAWRENCE

136-138 Sanborn St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $710,000

174 Willow St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 2,602 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $659,000

51 May St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,866 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

19 Ridgewood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

15 Rockwood Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

14 Morton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

75 Byron Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,613-square-foot lot. $480,000

31 Border St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,945-square-foot lot. $442,000

251 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,680 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $280,000

LEXINGTON

8 Slocum Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,940-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

65 Outlook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,478 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,926-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

20 Shirley St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,790 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,169-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

4 Woodpark Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,273 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

7 Linmoor Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

4 Saddle Club Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,374-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

11 Wachusett Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

510 Waltham St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 2,762 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

365 Waltham St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1942, 478 square feet, 1 rooms. $200,000

LINCOLN

150 Lincoln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 90,790-square-foot lot. $801,000

25 S Commons #B Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000

LITTLETON

82 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

67 Wychwood Hts One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $540,000

147 Harwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $495,000

30 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $430,000

LOWELL

187 Hovey St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,237-square-foot lot. $920,000

793 Bridge St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,689 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $750,000

14 Luce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,277-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Carroll Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $575,000

19 Bertram St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,793-square-foot lot. $567,000

486 E Merrimack St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,109-square-foot lot. $560,000

139 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,248-square-foot lot. $515,000

105 Columbia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $452,500

88 12th St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $440,000

38 Stavely St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,909-square-foot lot. $435,000

74 New York St. #74 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

275 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,576-square-foot lot. $405,000

451 Douglas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $400,000

130 John St. #247 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,900

34-A Rockingham St. #1 Condo. $365,000

80 Smith St. #5C Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000

92 Belmont St. #92 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

165 Market St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1858, 1,312 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $294,000

306 Aiken Ave. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

82 Boylston Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

LYNN

26-28 Holyoke St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,072 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $899,000

297 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,166 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,265-square-foot lot. $780,000

56 Belmont Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $775,000

25 Verona St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,371-square-foot lot. $765,000

35 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,596 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,407-square-foot lot. $680,000

35 Rockingham St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,736-square-foot lot. $669,900

316-B Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,276-square-foot lot. $625,000

41 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,867-square-foot lot. $620,000

97 River St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,402-square-foot lot. $570,000

10 Campbell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $560,000

725 Lynnfield St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,243 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

22 Emerson Place. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,644-square-foot lot. $520,000

42 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $505,000

295 Lynn Shore Drive #401 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,413 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $500,000

11 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,529-square-foot lot. $410,000

382 Walnut St. #204 Condo, built in 2008, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,390-square-foot lot. $378,000

56 Sachem St. #5 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $375,000

56 Sachem St. #6 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $375,000

605 Eastern Ave. #203 Condo, built in 1986, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

56 Sachem St. #1 Condo, built in 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000

56 Sachem St. #2 Condo, built in 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000

56 Sachem St. #3 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000

56 Sachem St. #4 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000

33-A Jackson St. #302 Condo, built in 1988, 844 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,829-square-foot lot. $320,000

80 Newhall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,253-square-foot lot. $292,000

10-16 Stephen St. #6 Condo, built in 1973, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $280,000

74 Newhall St. #4 Condo, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,997-square-foot lot. $268,000

24 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $265,000

716 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,549-square-foot lot. $260,000

15 Murray St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $206,722

LYNNFIELD

15 Hutchins Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $1,448,500

20 Cortland Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,182-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

452 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $650,000

MALDEN

142 Glen St. One-family split level, built in 2005, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,524-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

17 Marlboro St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 1,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Rudolph St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,846-square-foot lot. $800,000

163 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $730,000

42 High St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,269-square-foot lot. $677,000

154 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,526-square-foot lot. $650,000

226 Clifton St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

38 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1852, 2,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $560,000

83 Glen Rock Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $550,000

100 Kimball St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $475,000

34 Newman Road #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1955, 691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,500

146 Clifton St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 656 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,894-square-foot lot. $380,000

95-99 Maple St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 629 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $330,800

149 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,038-square-foot lot. $281,500

33 Lodgen Court #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $276,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

142 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,501-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Harold St. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 2,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,309-square-foot lot. $850,000

MANSFIELD

52 Wexford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,085-square-foot lot. $825,000

10 Van Gemert Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,116-square-foot lot. $790,000

16 Shawmut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,961 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,265-square-foot lot. $620,000

1 Williams St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $526,000

320 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,086-square-foot lot. $421,000

MARBLEHEAD

82 Front St. #82 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,475-square-foot lot. $1,072,000

1 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,191-square-foot lot. $925,000

MARLBOROUGH

535 Hemenway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,549-square-foot lot. $875,000

17 Lafayette Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $806,000

240 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,385 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $750,000

425 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,936-square-foot lot. $700,000

511 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,210-square-foot lot. $590,000

15 Clearview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,020-square-foot lot. $521,900

177 Framingham Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $500,000

109 Cook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,830-square-foot lot. $485,000

306 Berlin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,656 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $425,000

71 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,792-square-foot lot. $260,000

69 Phelps St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,238 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000

190 Bolton St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $222,000

MARSHFIELD

56 Cove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

35 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,973 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,349-square-foot lot. $1,322,500

42 Eastward Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,023 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

14 Mainsail Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

54 Shawmut Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,103-square-foot lot. $725,000

12 Wyoming St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $690,000

47 Old Colony Lane #111 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

MATTAPAN

9 Leston St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,006 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,706-square-foot lot. $385,000

MAYNARD

79 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,870 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $675,000

173 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $566,000

7 Nick Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Durant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $455,000

MEDFIELD

56 Indian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,195-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

25 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,317 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,554-square-foot lot. $765,000

433 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

MEDFORD

595 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

344 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,222-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

12 Gordon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,949-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

26 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,692 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,337-square-foot lot. $1,148,000

100 Station Lndg #1206 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,449 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,120,000

63-65 Kenmere Road #2 Condo. $990,000

25 Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,488-square-foot lot. $975,000

36 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,210-square-foot lot. $870,000

183 Fulton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,235-square-foot lot. $850,000

66 Arlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,406 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $802,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D107 Condo. $799,900

94 Mccormack Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $657,000

190 High St. #613 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $605,000

190 High St. #514 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $570,000

520 High St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,142 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $558,000

115 Wason St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1916, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

82 Circuit Road. One-family split level, built in 1990, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,112-square-foot lot. $500,000

190 High St. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $450,000

101 Main St. #207 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,470 square feet, 3 baths. $440,000

54 Forest St. #119 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $432,500

56 Wareham St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,335 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $394,000

29 Harvard Ave. #34 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $380,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D208 Condo. $281,600

320 Middlesex Ave. #E306 Condo. $249,200

MEDWAY

33 Broken Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,949 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 169,361-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

5 Crestview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,217-square-foot lot. $835,000

49 Village St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,651 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,134-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Malloy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $655,000

36 Ellis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,391 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,185-square-foot lot. $520,000

6 Cutler St. #A Condo. $510,000

6 Cutler St. #B Condo. $495,000

59 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $460,000

166 Village St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $288,000

MELROSE

14 Gooch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $892,000

91 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,030-square-foot lot. $870,000

8 Church St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,388-square-foot lot. $825,000

36 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $715,000

14 Leah St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $671,830

19 Elliott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,016-square-foot lot. $640,000

134 W Foster St. #1 Condo. $631,000

130 Tremont St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000

METHUEN

3 Chestnut Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,124 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $900,000

84 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,837 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Ruskin Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,180 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,257-square-foot lot. $700,000

46-48 Birchwood Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,776 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $685,000

38 Herrick Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

63 Frye Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,046-square-foot lot. $590,000

6 Oakcrest Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $580,000

25 Stoney Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

37 Eastbrook Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $507,500

70 Derry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,963-square-foot lot. $500,000

49 Olive St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $477,500

15 Myrtle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,838 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $462,353

7 Miller St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,635-square-foot lot. $426,000

43 Monterey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,293-square-foot lot. $410,000

21 Hampshire Road #316 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

34 Burnham Road #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

86 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,894 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,852-square-foot lot. $782,000

12 Gibbs Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 2,310 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 230,718-square-foot lot. $625,000

16 Silo Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,109-square-foot lot. $605,000

8 Crowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $435,000

17 North St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,919 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $426,000

MIDDLETON

44 East St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $930,000

147 Forest St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 177,725-square-foot lot. $770,000

40 Village Road #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

MILFORD

42 Kodiak Lane #21 Condo. $599,900

76 Congress St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 2,525 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $586,000

12 Dell Ann Circle #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

148 Congress St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $354,000

8 Shadowbrook Lane #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

8 Shadowbrook Lane #63 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000

12 Asylum St. #12 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath. $200,000

MILLIS

10 Glen Ellen Blvd #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,595 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,105,000

29 Richardson Drive #255 Condo. $798,268

38 Acorn Place #38 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,103 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $689,900

237 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $685,000

212 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $475,000

86 Key St. #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

MILTON

89 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,684-square-foot lot. $980,000

54 Smith Road. One-family old style, built in 1941, 2,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $960,000

55 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Clifton Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,868-square-foot lot. $760,000

34 Fairbanks Road #1 Condo. $264,000

NAHANT

2 Little Nahant Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,174-square-foot lot. $950,000

NATICK

19 Coachman Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1982, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,693-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

164 Boden Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,031-square-foot lot. $855,000

8 Spring Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,966 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $849,900

17 Harwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,328-square-foot lot. $695,000

86 North Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $560,000

NEEDHAM

183 Hillside Ave. #183 Condo. $2,000,000

28 Perry Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

66 Stevens Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,811,000

15 Meetinghouse Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $1,685,000

33 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

34 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 2,161 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

900 Greendale Ave. #14 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,430,000

68 Green St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

617 Highland Ave. #617 Condo, built in 1996, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,030,000

34 Horace St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $975,000

117 Manning St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $900,000

15 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $810,000

38 River Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $771,000

38 River Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $700,000

NEWBURY

5 44th St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $911,000

58 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $834,000

NEWBURYPORT

108 High St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 2,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,562,500

27 Harbor St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

1 Hines Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

4 Hope Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,425-square-foot lot. $747,100

220 High St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

169 Merrimac St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000

12 Christie Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $468,000

NEWTON

41 Redwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 5,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 15,585-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

22 Barnstable Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,183 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,074-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

6 Hyde Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 4,049 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,814-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

24 Alban Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,756-square-foot lot. $2,270,000

54-56 Beecher Place #54 Condo. $2,199,000

113 Beaumont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

98 Manet Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

51 Oak Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,700-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

77 Court St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

548 California St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

67 Algonquin Road #67 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 215,718-square-foot lot. $1,266,000

152 Hagen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,810-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1411N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

4 June Lane. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $990,000

155 Washington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,571-square-foot lot. $954,000

22 Cavanaugh Path One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

181 Cabot St. #A Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $861,000

174 Adams St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,024-square-foot lot. $835,600

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #310S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $805,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #809N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $803,800

52 Heatherland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $765,000

90 Auburndale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $700,000

24 School St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $430,000

NORFOLK

1 Forest Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,206 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $663,000

35 Valley St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

15 Tucker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1916, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $275,000

NORTH ANDOVER

451 Andover St. #302 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 788 square feet. $1,400,560

451 Andover St. #330 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,397 square feet. $1,400,560

451 Andover St. #335 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 2,018 square feet. $1,400,560

10 Pine Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,707 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,625-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

54 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $715,000

451 Andover St. #301 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,670 square feet. $499,440

451 Andover St. #202 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,360 square feet. $283,400

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

473 Hickory Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2017, 4,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

55 Grandview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $860,000

20 Jonathan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,273 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,529-square-foot lot. $800,000

60 Rudon Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,380-square-foot lot. $780,000

1 Quail Creek Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,336-square-foot lot. $575,000

NORTH READING

260 Martins Lndg #201 Condo. $714,740

260 Martins Lndg #206 Condo. $685,750

8 Pilgrim St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000

24 Lindor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $650,000

260 Martins Lndg #410 Condo. $584,305

260 Martins Lndg #212 Condo. $545,025

260 Martins Lndg #402 Condo. $501,205

260 Martins Lndg #102 Condo. $500,275

260 Martins Lndg #208 Condo. $489,865

12 Hillside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $299,900

NORTHBOROUGH

17 Thayer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 4,074 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 179,297-square-foot lot. $1,234,000

167 E Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 3,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,427-square-foot lot. $860,000

412 Main St. #A Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $557,000

106 Hudson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,971 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $350,000

NORTON

6 Talbot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,442 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,015-square-foot lot. $885,000

61 Codding Road #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 3,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $862,500

14 Farm Lane. Two-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,689-square-foot lot. $597,000

143 Godfrey Drive #143 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $519,900

12 E Hodges St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,166-square-foot lot. $517,000

301 Reservoir St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 125,888-square-foot lot. $499,900

11 Sunset Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 572 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $360,000

131 N Washington St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

NORWELL

31 Hillcrest Circle #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,486 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000

34 Simon Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $722,500

90 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $505,000

100 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $244,180

NORWOOD

39 Chickering Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 2,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,138-square-foot lot. $939,000

159 Walpole St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,946-square-foot lot. $800,000

16 Day St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $655,000

202 Azalea Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,935-square-foot lot. $570,000

32 Redwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $560,000

PEABODY

4 Pzegeo Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,650-square-foot lot. $977,500

16 Leblanc Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 3,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $865,000

70 Emerson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $706,100

2 Englewood Road. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $685,000

11 Irving St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $680,000

5 Paul Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $627,500

323 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,241-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 Warren St. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $600,000

127 Lynn St. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $599,000

1100 Salem St. #70 Condo, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

21 N Central St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1850, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

112 Lowell St. #8 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

72 Aborn St. #2 Condo. $449,000

7 Felton St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

500 Northshore Road #7C Condo, built in 1975, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

PEMBROKE

66 Hemlock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,931-square-foot lot. $995,000

235 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,130-square-foot lot. $631,000

71 Valley St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,591 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $585,000

29 W Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,690-square-foot lot. $500,000

182 Birch St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,200-square-foot lot. $485,000

8 Willow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,575-square-foot lot. $430,000

PEPPERELL

4 Blueberry Hl One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 167,993-square-foot lot. $680,000

2 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $650,000

36 Emerson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,433-square-foot lot. $540,000

16 Nova Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

3 Nashua Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $205,000

PLYMOUTH

33 Lake Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $1,138,000

34 Lake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,235-square-foot lot. $1,138,000

21 Fore Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,000,000

26 Aberdeen #26 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $995,000

49 Tinkers Blf #49 Condo. $958,680

15 Wrens Nest #15 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,066 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $882,500

3 Cracstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,944 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $775,000

18 Red Leaf One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 2,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $755,000

16 Whitney Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1991, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,863-square-foot lot. $740,000

15 Clipper Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000

18 Oar And Line Road. One-family split level, built in 1969, 3,103 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $730,000

7 White Trellis One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 2,061 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,615-square-foot lot. $670,000

5 Pepperbush One-family Town House, built in 2019, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,478-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Dunham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $632,500

4 Clifford Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1950, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $625,000

1 Mariners Way #1201 Condo. $624,900

53 Wagon Wheel Road. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 2,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,523-square-foot lot. $615,000

6 Adams St. One-family gambrel, built in 1971, 2,184 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $610,000

86 Esta Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,021-square-foot lot. $570,000

5 Peterson Road. One-family, built in 1915, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $470,000

22 Goelette Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $459,000

910 Head Of The Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,274-square-foot lot. $439,000

54 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

6 Oriole Way One-family garrison, built in 1968, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $420,000

80 Westcliff Drive #80 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

6 Marc Drive #6B6 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

8 Cypress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $217,000

QUINCY

1001 Marina Drive #807 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

3 Ashworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,192-square-foot lot. $827,000

25 Sunrise Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $810,000

67 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $780,000

70 Lawn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 1,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $760,000

7 James St. #7A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

28 Arnold St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $740,000

511 Hancock St. #607 Condo. $738,000

93 Forbes Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,163-square-foot lot. $715,000

21 Buckley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $709,900

12 Viden Road. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $699,900

37 Wren Terrace #9 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

511 Hancock St. #507 Condo. $684,900

9 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,178-square-foot lot. $668,000

100 Standish Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1938, 2,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,120-square-foot lot. $620,000

118 Sea Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,508-square-foot lot. $615,000

9 Grossman St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,614-square-foot lot. $600,000

511 Hancock St. #608 Condo. $585,000

156 Quincy Shore Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,460 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,000

216 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $449,000

677 Quincy Shore Drive #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

200 Liberty St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

677 Quincy Shore Drive #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000

245 Sea St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

1025 Hancock St. #4M Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

200 Cove Way #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

45 Oval Road #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 536 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000

45 Oval Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $277,500

RANDOLPH

66 Silver St. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $840,000

8 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1968, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,209-square-foot lot. $725,000

21 Toscano Way #21 Condo. $550,000

106 Meadow Lane #106 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,491 square feet, 3 baths. $439,900

32 Gold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $435,000

232 Canton St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

RAYNHAM

68 Bristol Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

READING

20 Colburn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $2,245,748

54 Dana Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,693-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

97 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 3,043 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,624-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

127 Johnson Woods Drive #127 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 3,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $980,000

211 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,180-square-foot lot. $852,000

REVERE

5 Campbell Court #1 Condo. $1,162,000

23 Mountain Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,038 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $900,000

38 Asti Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 2,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $670,000

36 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

44 Gore Road. Two-family two family, built in 1959, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $630,000

15 Ellerton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,395 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,599-square-foot lot. $615,000

259 Endicott Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,517 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,559-square-foot lot. $560,000

19 Cove St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $465,000

1129 N Shore Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $366,000

585 Revere Beach Pkwy #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 402 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $235,000

ROCKLAND

13 Bay Path Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,313-square-foot lot. $660,000

106 Webster St. Two-family antique, built in 1870, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $620,000

207 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,081 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 11,093-square-foot lot. $530,000

31 Robin Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,306,938-square-foot lot. $490,000

161 W Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,201-square-foot lot. $400,000

84 Hartsuff St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 21,875-square-foot lot. $341,000

266 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,930 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $266,938

ROCKPORT

4 High Street Court. One-family antique, built in 1834, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $829,000

ROSLINDALE

1 Prospect Ave. #2 Condo. $964,000

19 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,685 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,387-square-foot lot. $887,000

27 Wellsmere Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,405 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $850,000

194 Durnell Ave. #194 Condo free-standng, built in 2010, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,925-square-foot lot. $840,000

618 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $600,000

618 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $600,000

618 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $600,000

ROXBURY

609 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1999, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $965,000

2685 Washington St. #2685 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $655,000

SALEM

30 Summit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $2,625,000

17 Amanda Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,607-square-foot lot. $865,000

49 Broad St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $795,000

3 Linden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,541 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $760,000

10 West Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

5 Auburn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,974-square-foot lot. $722,500

24 Briggs St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1898, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,692-square-foot lot. $695,000

136 Bridge St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,678 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $645,000

70 Weatherly Drive #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1980, 1,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

6 Carlton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $585,000

20 Hancock St. #3 Condo. $550,000

35 Flint St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $520,000

9 Patriot Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000

20 Hancock St. #1 Condo. $310,000

SALISBURY

280 N End Blvd #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

125 N End Blvd Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,540 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,449-square-foot lot. $795,600

40 Locust St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,462-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Mudnock Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1953, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,901-square-foot lot. $350,000

SAUGUS

49 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,589-square-foot lot. $875,000

22 Pearson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $765,000

15 Overlea Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $735,000

4 Evans St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $637,000

1008 Sherwood Forest Lane #1008 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,550

26 Hurd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $580,000

21 Wakefield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $575,000

37 Hesper St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $565,000

88 Basswood Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,673 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $525,000

83 Riverbank Road. One-family split entry, built in 1955, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $359,222

SCITUATE

43 Garrison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,404 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,379-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

40 Driftway #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,249 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,250,000

7 Conihasset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $990,000

6 Judy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Cliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $364,000

SHARON

86 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,964-square-foot lot. $900,000

46 Eagle Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,401-square-foot lot. $842,000

SHREWSBURY

40 Stonybrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,746-square-foot lot. $975,000

11 Aspen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,719 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,019-square-foot lot. $890,000

12 Eastern Point Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

17 Eagle Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

51 Main Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

1 Cypress Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,034-square-foot lot. $569,900

70 S Quinsigamond Ave. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

28 Main St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,581 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,455-square-foot lot. $535,000

484 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,334-square-foot lot. $535,000

580 Lake St. #580 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

SOMERVILLE

55 Gorham St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,687 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,901-square-foot lot. $1,905,000

46 Spring St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 2,243 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,535,000

352 Highland Ave. #4 Condo. $1,399,000

18 Prichard Ave. #18 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

50 Powder House Blvd Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,322-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

48 Berkeley St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,749 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

174 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

79 Josephine Ave. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $970,000

15 Chandler St. #15 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

96 Partridge Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

103 Cross St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,420-square-foot lot. $880,000

37 Nashua St. One-family cottage, built in 1965, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,474-square-foot lot. $808,000

36 Line St. #36 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000

113 Governor Winthrop Road #113 Condo townhse-end, built in 1983, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

30 Summer St. #1 Condo, built in 1890, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

45 Pearl St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000

SOUTH BOSTON

326 A St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1893, 4,383 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,383-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

14-20 W Broadway #701 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000

767 E Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1875, 2,438 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

474 E 4th St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,439 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,439-square-foot lot. $1,107,000

1 Leonard Place #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,040,000

135 H St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $999,000

207 Athens St. One-family row-end, built in 1911, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 968-square-foot lot. $875,000

606 E 4th St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $850,000

60 H St. #B Condo row-end, built in 1890, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 854-square-foot lot. $610,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

84 Framingham Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $646,000

8 Gilmore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,347 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,571-square-foot lot. $549,900

166 Middle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $525,000

STONEHAM

26 William St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,918-square-foot lot. $565,000

147 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1881, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,535-square-foot lot. $550,000

157 Franklin St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 401 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

STOUGHTON

95 Corbett Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $665,000

613 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $555,000

2046 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $510,000

1990 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $489,900

342 Plain St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $435,000

312 Erin Road #312 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $407,000

9 Orangewood Drive #9 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000

21 Rosewood Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

645 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,079-square-foot lot. $310,000

31 Jones Terrace #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

SUDBURY

187 Nobscot Road #187 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000

27 Hop Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,443-square-foot lot. $700,000

54 Stone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $640,000

106 Woodside Road. One-family antique, built in 1870, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $560,000

51 Plympton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 134,961-square-foot lot. $500,000

SWAMPSCOTT

864 Humphrey St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,985 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,966-square-foot lot. $1,522,000

64 Farragut Road. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $915,000

23 Suffolk Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $765,000

402 Paradise Road #2J Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $365,000

12 Shackle Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,700

TEWKSBURY

323 Marston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,210 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

11 Hampton Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,405 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

75 Juniper Lane #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,347 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $585,000

4 Boisvert Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 984 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

9 Revere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $526,200

1830 Main St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $415,000

TOWNSEND

113 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $589,000

UPTON

47 Southboro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 Shoemaker Lane #14 Condo. $760,791

3 Stoddard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $525,000

31 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $505,000

216 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $417,500

WAKEFIELD

84 Plymouth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $760,000

71 Eunice Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $750,000

31 Gould St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1910, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,439-square-foot lot. $705,000

21 Kingmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $679,500

15 Harding Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,989 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $650,000

295 Water St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $635,000

205 Salem St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,107-square-foot lot. $550,000

69 Foundry St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $501,000

WALPOLE

4 Wind Chime Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $1,167,000

275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $720,000

15 Benny St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1954, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,726-square-foot lot. $700,000

8 Stonybrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,286-square-foot lot. $645,500

116 High Plain St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,293-square-foot lot. $552,000

27 Rainbow Pond Drive #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,000

4307 Pennington Drive #4307 Condo. $499,000

782 West St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

186 Gould St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $370,000

275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $263,000

WALTHAM

227 Ash St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 4,885 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

91 Ellison Park One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,723 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,977-square-foot lot. $960,375

12 Warwick Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $830,000

5 Charles Street Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,804 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $775,000

14 Fuller St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

985 Trapelo Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

985 Trapelo Road #22 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

95 Silver Hill Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,501-square-foot lot. $640,000

476 Waverley Oaks Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $630,000

52-54 Bacon St. #52 Condo. $565,000

116 Chestnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $556,250

19 Robbins St. #1-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 729 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,000

79 Lionel Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

202 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $250,000

WATERTOWN

55 Copeland St. #55 Condo. $1,295,000

24 Evans St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,615-square-foot lot. $900,000

28 Parker St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1869, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,000

21 Fayette St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1845, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $693,000

9 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $515,000

21 Fayette St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1845, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $462,000

59 Green St. #59 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

WAYLAND

204 Hayfield Lane #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 3,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,645,000

19 Westway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,528 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,800-square-foot lot. $1,209,100

506 Dahlia Drive #506 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000

198 W Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $940,000

WELLESLEY

146 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,160-square-foot lot. $4,525,000

8 Hampshire Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,262-square-foot lot. $4,100,000

580 Washington St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,100,000

45 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,487 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,094-square-foot lot. $2,825,000

21 Windsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 4,098 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,717-square-foot lot. $2,335,000

401 Weston Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,892-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

11 Oak St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

77 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,200 square feet, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $795,000

4-6 Plain St. MXU RES+COM, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $599,000

WEST NEWBURY

33 Moody Lane #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000

246 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,801 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $785,000

WEST ROXBURY

665 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,637-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

20 Wren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $940,000

104 Keith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $855,000

205 Park St. #2 Condo. $690,000

11 Hartlawn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $605,000

5269 Washington St. #D Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,076-square-foot lot. $570,000

4975 Washington St. #108 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $325,000

WESTBOROUGH

18 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,553-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

153 Milk St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

WESTFORD

6 Carriage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,331-square-foot lot. $968,500

55 Lake Shore Dr S One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $670,000

103 Jimney Drive #103 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000

8 1st St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $628,000

8 Woodridge Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

22 Hawthorne Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $500,000

25 Lazy Day Drive #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

5 Ridgeview Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000

6 White Pine Knl #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

WESTON

69 Drabbington Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,648 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 63,920-square-foot lot. $3,399,000

48 Bogle St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,870,000

26 Spruce Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,780-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

26 Bittersweet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,321 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,098-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

WESTPORT

434 Pine Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 6,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,100,255

13 Owls Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 76,971-square-foot lot. $871,200

48 Devol Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $810,000

15 Jordans Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $600,000

23 Windsor Drive #23 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

226 Sanford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 12,920-square-foot lot. $400,000

7 1st St. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $256,250

31 Gifford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 26,486-square-foot lot. $230,000

WESTWOOD

21 Gay St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 3,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,837-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

163 Providence Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $580,000

WEYMOUTH

470 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,915 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,409-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

127 Stonehaven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,408-square-foot lot. $705,000

41 King Oak Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,801-square-foot lot. $675,000

147 Belmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,194-square-foot lot. $615,000

70 Century Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,348-square-foot lot. $612,000

51 Broad Reach #T53A Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

1529 Commercial St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

23 Holbrook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1898, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $425,000

999 Washington St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,466-square-foot lot. $425,000

661 Pleasant St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

14 Sundin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

200 Burkhall St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

24 Leslie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 956 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,002-square-foot lot. $361,000

55 Tall Oaks Drive #503 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

204 Tall Oaks Drive #I Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

988 Washington St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1955, 590 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

16 Oak Cliff Road. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,812-square-foot lot. $210,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #G1 Condo. $464,900

175 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,683-square-foot lot. $420,000

WILMINGTON

14 Kansas St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

7 Ashwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,888 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $825,000

168 Lowell St. #24 Condo. $684,000

152 Lake St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $642,000

70 Mcdonald Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $440,000

WINCHESTER

11 Wickham Road. One-family revival, built in 2007, 4,601 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,842-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

9 Amberwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

18 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

43 Myrtle Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

32 Tufts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

7 Grant Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $980,000

5 Highland View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $960,000

7 Conant Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

WINTHROP

34-42 Siren St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,102 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $825,000

7 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $607,500

465 Winthrop St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,069-square-foot lot. $520,000

WOBURN

3 Archer Drive #23 Condo. $1,089,730

24 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,900-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

23 N Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,864-square-foot lot. $901,000

7 Munroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $835,000

2 Belford Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,047-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Sonrel St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $759,000

12 Edgehill Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,142 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,966-square-foot lot. $710,000

855 Main St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $606,000

3 Jones Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,242-square-foot lot. $556,750

WRENTHAM

721 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,220-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

16 George St. #16 Condo townhse-end, built in 2003, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

18 Washington St. #1 Condo. $255,000

