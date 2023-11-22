Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 22)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
73 Thicket St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 534 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,752-square-foot lot. $321,000
ACTON
18 Washington Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,291-square-foot lot. $935,000
3 Brookside Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,273-square-foot lot. $625,000
24 Brewster Lane #24 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,349 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
8 High St. #D2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
142 Butternut Holw #142 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,540 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $426,000
118 Parker St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
ALLSTON
37 Aldie St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $508,000
AMESBURY
110 Congress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 143,312-square-foot lot. $910,000
16 Lakeshore Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1951, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
11 Atlantic Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,186 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $660,000
2 Washington St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000
45 Macy St. #301A Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $279,900
ANDOVER
6 High Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,148-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
11 Blueberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,723 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,194-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
284 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,689-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
3 Deerberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 5,182 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,272-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
101 Holt Road. One-family antique, built in 1740, 3,517 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,735-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
10 Robert Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,350,000
261 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,675 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,821-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
33 Smithshire Est One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,537 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,503-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
17 Rutgers Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 3,983 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,606-square-foot lot. $785,000
24 Flint Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,628 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,145-square-foot lot. $760,000
1 Donald Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $580,000
26 Sutherland St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $500,000
16 Balmoral St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
16 Balmoral St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $343,000
ARLINGTON
39 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 4,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,254-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
185 Wachusett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
122 Spy Pond Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
22-24 Belknap St. #22 Condo. $1,700,000
152 Hutchinson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,676-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
117 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $930,000
51 Burch St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $909,000
31 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $835,000
35 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $831,800
7 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $825,000
509 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $700,000
84 Beacon St. #86 Condo. $685,000
ASHLAND
96 Independence Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,082,000
91-93 Homer Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,164 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $695,000
263 Cordaville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $560,000
17 E Bluff Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
109 Homer Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $406,000
373 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $205,000
BEDFORD
1 Prescott Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,934-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
42 Roberts Drive #42 Condo Town House, built in 1953, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $399,999
25 Genetti St. #25 Condo. $388,000
BELLINGHAM
922 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,026-square-foot lot. $650,000
88 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,308-square-foot lot. $635,400
131 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1931, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $560,000
BELMONT
85 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 6,404 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 69,824-square-foot lot. $2,775,000
36 Leicester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,315-square-foot lot. $1,765,000
210-212 Payson Road. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 3,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $1,755,000
78 Oliver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,746-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
111 Beech St. #2 Condo. $510,000
BEVERLY
17 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $1,605,750
3 Lawnbank Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,750-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
5 Boyles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,830-square-foot lot. $1,156,000
8 Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,559-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
15 Sherman St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 3,106 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,425-square-foot lot. $975,000
23 Wellesley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $835,000
576 Cabot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $685,000
18 Brimbal Ave. One-family raised cape, built in 1982, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,220-square-foot lot. $665,000
23 Bosworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,543-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Beach St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
26 Heather St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,896-square-foot lot. $570,000
60 Rantoul St. #310N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
91 Dodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,315 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $250,000
BILLERICA
47 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
218 Rangeway Road #261 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,613 square feet, 3 baths. $720,000
212 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,420-square-foot lot. $710,000
29 Mulcahy Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,594-square-foot lot. $670,000
13 Shane Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,794-square-foot lot. $650,000
3 Savage Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,818-square-foot lot. $650,000
37 Bridge St. #101 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,632 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
3 Sandberg Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,071-square-foot lot. $590,000
267 Salem Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $565,000
3 Cunningham Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1941, 1,443 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,134-square-foot lot. $555,000
14 Phillip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,075-square-foot lot. $550,000
166 Bridle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,082 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $550,000
28 Pondover Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,285-square-foot lot. $525,000
11 Lindsay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,380-square-foot lot. $520,000
60 Rangeway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59,895-square-foot lot. $475,000
65 Forest Park Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $370,000
6 New St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $337,000
20 Kenmar Drive #180 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
BOLTON
134 Long Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $870,000
348 S Bolton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $770,000
BOSTON
50 Park Plz #50 Office condo, 768,658 square feet, on 768,658-square-foot lot. $319,000,000
150 Seaport Blvd #150 Condo. $6,400,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #10 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 560 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 510 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 390 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 500 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 680 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 680 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 600 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 670 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 610 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
323 Commonwealth Ave. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 690 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
505 Tremont St. #414 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 2,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,193-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
73 Mount Vernon St. #4PH Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 2,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,900,000
2 Avery St. #23C Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,707-square-foot lot. $3,325,000
566 Columbus Ave. #611 Condo. $3,250,000
30 Concord Sq #2 Condo. $2,750,000
300 Pier 4 Blvd #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,347,500
400 Stuart St. #22B Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
17 Gloucester St. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1886, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,598-square-foot lot. $2,108,000
220 Commonwealth Ave. #1&2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,545-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
8 W Hill Place #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
903 Beacon St. #3 Condo. $1,694,000
566 Columbus Ave. #102 Condo. $1,675,000
100 Belvidere St. #5E Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 972-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
32 Traveler St. #710 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,376,000
234 Causeway St. #1205 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
80 Broad St. #1002 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,220-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
32 Traveler St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,100,000
191 Saint Botolph St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 995-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
349 Commonwealth Ave. #1B Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $940,000
55 Lagrange St. #1002 Condo. $925,000
135 Marlborough St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $900,000
400 Stuart St. #16L Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 589 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 589-square-foot lot. $865,000
49 Revere St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 733-square-foot lot. $841,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1612 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 495 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $830,000
57 Fulton St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,082 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $820,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1221 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 513 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $799,000
109-119 Beach St. #3C Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $777,000
236 Beacon St. #5B Condo mid-rise, built in 1869, 960 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $775,000
31 Mercer St. #2 Condo. $770,000
304 Sumner St. #1 Condo. $740,000
70 Lincoln St. #L516 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 741 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 741-square-foot lot. $725,000
110 Stuart St. #23I Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 512 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $625,000
80 Mount Vernon St. #12 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 362 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 362-square-foot lot. $569,000
BOXBOROUGH
1044 Liberty Square Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
520 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $888,000
59 Waite Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $880,000
114 Summer Road #114 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
72 Macintosh Lane #72 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
49 Cortland Lane #49 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,397 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
BOXFORD
10 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,486 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 125,017-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
4 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $870,000
5-A Endicott Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,051 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,268-square-foot lot. $730,000
BRAINTREE
453 Pond St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,467 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
61 Barstow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,904-square-foot lot. $883,500
63 Bellevue Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,418-square-foot lot. $705,000
414 John Mahar Hwy #A213 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
592 West St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,922-square-foot lot. $607,000
65 Sherbrooke Ave. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $502,000
284 Allerton Commons Lane #284 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,354 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000
501 Commerce Drive #3106 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
439 Pond St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 767 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
BRIDGEWATER
30 Calthrop Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,566-square-foot lot. $950,000
31-33 Mount Prospect St. Two-family duplex, built in 1898, 2,992 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,840-square-foot lot. $640,000
34 Beaver Dam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,676-square-foot lot. $622,000
510 Hayward St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,300-square-foot lot. $555,811
1164 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,566 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,800-square-foot lot. $535,000
39 Fremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $405,000
180 Main St. #6109 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,000
180 Main St. #E124 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
BRIGHTON
2400 Beacon St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 2,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,042-square-foot lot. $2,295,000
12 Bigelow Circle #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $649,500
16 Leamington Road #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,451 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,451-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Rushmore St. #17A Condo. $500,000
BROCKTON
267 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $650,000
132 Dover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,533-square-foot lot. $600,000
479 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $560,000
124 Dixon Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $530,000
30 Sprague St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,959-square-foot lot. $525,000
60 12th Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $500,000
135 Anne Marie Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,524-square-foot lot. $491,500
135 Deanna Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $475,000
51 Robert Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $450,000
88 Maplewood Circle. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $450,000
91 Thatcher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,913-square-foot lot. $425,000
212 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $405,000
437 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $344,900
17 Ida Ave. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $310,000
17 Denise Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $272,000
77 Colonel Bell Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000
BROOKLINE
147 Kent St. #3 Condo. $2,800,000
46 Verndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
32 Columbia St. #32 Condo decker, built in 1915, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,800,000
57-59 Highland Road. Two-family decker, built in 1960, 2,374 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
100 Bellingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,544-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
128 Gardner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,586-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
80 Park St. #65 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,320,000
12 Gibbs St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,170,000
185 Davis Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
566 Heath St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1840, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000
231 Rawson Road #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 947 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000
19 Winchester St. #207 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 698 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000
BURLINGTON
9 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,528-square-foot lot. $1,755,000
10 Carol Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
37 Locust St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 3,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $941,500
16 Phyllis Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 2,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $903,000
3 Arbor Court #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
15 Arbor Court #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
CAMBRIDGE
22 Fairmont Ave. #22 Condo, built in 1891, 1,398 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,025,000
134-136 Hancock St. #134 Condo. $2,600,000
33 Hurlbut St. One-family victorian, built in 1894, 2,893 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,784-square-foot lot. $2,525,000
62 Gorham St. One-family victorian, built in 1892, 1,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,365-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
171 Lake View Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1884, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,740,000
28 Upton St. One-family row-end, built in 1871, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,659-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
107-1/2 Inman St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1902, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000
26 Chestnut St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,377 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000
9 Harrington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,449-square-foot lot. $980,000
8 Newton St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000
2 Earhart St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $908,000
149 Bishop Richard Allen Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
143 Pleasant St. #2A Condo family flat, built in 1994, 1,240 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000
1572 Massachusetts Ave. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 817 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $833,333
1643 Cambridge St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
22-1/2 Sherman St. #22H Condo two story, built in 1891, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
5 Arlington St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 633 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000
1105 Massachusetts Ave. #3B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 619 square feet, 4 rooms. $590,000
31 Wheeler St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $539,000
395 Broadway #L4E Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 537 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
CANTON
5 Strawberry Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 4,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,435,000
352 York St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 1,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $1,001,000
50 Coppersmith Way #111 Condo. $888,926
23 Mohawk Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 4,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,900-square-foot lot. $875,000
50 Coppersmith Way #114 Condo. $804,479
50 Coppersmith Way #202 Condo. $720,531
15 Revolution Way #2005 Condo. $600,000
200 Revere St. #4310 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $549,000
2201 Davenport Ave. #2201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $455,000
CARLISLECARVER
26 Cranberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $605,000
15 Fairway Lndg #15 Condo. $555,675
47 Wenham Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $489,000
27 Copper Lantern Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
46 Pleasant St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $327,500
CHARLESTOWN
36 Monument Ave. Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,623 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,807-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
14 Soley St. #14 Condo row-end, built in 1968, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
425 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,359 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
107 Russell St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1970, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000
22 Belmont St. One-family row-end, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 944-square-foot lot. $200,000
CHELMSFORD
10-12 Tobin Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1975, 2,120 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,371-square-foot lot. $730,000
24 Whippletree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $721,000
15 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $640,000
32 Freeman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $636,000
3 Boyds Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
181 Littleton Road #327 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,085 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $355,000
3 Windemere Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $235,251
CHELSEA
11 John St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,440 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,393-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
5 Medford St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,000
51 Crescent Ave. #202 Condo. $270,000
COHASSET
241 Jerusalem Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 3,771 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,900-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
54 Old Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
CONCORD
17 Musterfield Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,125 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 77,026-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
284 Mattison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 9,420 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 86,098-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
120 Laurel St. One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 3,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $1,955,000
188 Independence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,606 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $1,877,000
315 Hunters Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 122,689-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
31 Highland St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $865,000
177 Williams Road. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $785,000
95 Conant St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,202 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,500
11 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $625,000
28 Concord Greene #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,111 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $610,000
DANVERS
18 Beaver Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,530-square-foot lot. $700,000
19 Regent Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,183-square-foot lot. $675,000
129 Conant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $615,000
44 Conant St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
6 Venice St. #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 574 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $291,000
6 Venice St. #D4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
DEDHAM
15 Fales Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,098-square-foot lot. $950,000
214 River St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,246 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $817,000
54 Hillsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $780,000
262 Whiting Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,219-square-foot lot. $690,000
50 Sprague St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,322-square-foot lot. $569,900
75 Durham Road #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $520,000
24 Riverview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,651 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
16 Lewis Farm Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
DORCHESTER
777 Columbia Road. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 4,428 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
15 Richview St. One-family Colonial, 1,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
76 Centre St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,520 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,125-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
125 Devon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,774 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
99 Adams St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,161 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,850-square-foot lot. $989,000
19-21 Moseley St. #5 Condo. $950,000
26 Minot St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,860 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $870,000
12 Denny St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,203-square-foot lot. $835,000
39 Dakota St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,290 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,488-square-foot lot. $750,000
104 Train St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,196-square-foot lot. $585,000
12 Normandy St. #1 Condo. $519,000
96 Buttonwood St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $505,000
8 Champlain Circle. One-family row-middle, built in 1984, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,545-square-foot lot. $440,000
16 Downer Court #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,657 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,657-square-foot lot. $430,000
DOVER
161 Walpole St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $2,042,000
24 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
DUXBURY
29 Duck Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
25 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $850,000
41 Carriage Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000
EAST BOSTON
87 Cottage St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1905, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 836-square-foot lot. $870,000
89 Cottage St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1905, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 836-square-foot lot. $870,000
370 Sumner St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,081-square-foot lot. $780,000
156 Porter St. #328 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 882 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $625,000
141 Chelsea St. #1 Condo. $623,250
137 Falcon St. #3 Condo. $621,000
2-4 Shelby St. #1 Condo. $437,000
309-R Sumner St. #2L Condo. $340,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
382 Belmont St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,264-square-foot lot. $450,000
64 Brookbend Way W #64 Condo free-standng, built in 2000, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900
EASTON
5 Sandy Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,663 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $928,250
136 Black Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $792,000
7 Bradford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 784,080-square-foot lot. $750,000
1 Galahad Way One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,172 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,095-square-foot lot. $740,000
8 Island Court #314 Condo. $650,000
8 Island Court #310 Condo. $635,000
262 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $530,000
40 Sharron Drive #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,200
25 Greenwood Village St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,900
ESSEX
210 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 4,515 square feet, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
EVERETT
132 Hancock St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,633 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
54 Staples Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,982-square-foot lot. $565,000
120 Wyllis Ave. #221 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
87 Madison Ave. #1 Condo. $550,000
111 Hancock St. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1902, 2,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
22 Ferry St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $333,000
23 Avon St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 758 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
15 Staples Ave. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 535 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $269,000
FOXBOROUGH
37 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,569-square-foot lot. $875,000
54 Railroad Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1995, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,419-square-foot lot. $743,000
1 Brandon Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,492-square-foot lot. $710,000
16 County St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,118 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $679,900
1 Sears Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,400-square-foot lot. $640,000
421 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 291,777-square-foot lot. $618,000
132 Beach St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 27,625-square-foot lot. $592,000
42 Sherman St. Two-family duplex, built in 1935, 2,372 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,440-square-foot lot. $570,000
101 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
170 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $387,000
FRAMINGHAM
25 Oxbow Road #25 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $910,000
30 Travis Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $880,000
94 Oxbow Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $771,000
49 Ledgewood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,503-square-foot lot. $750,000
330 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,628-square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Campbell Road. One-family split level, built in 2003, 1,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,820-square-foot lot. $700,000
163 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1837, 1,996 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,565-square-foot lot. $669,000
22 Livoli Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $601,000
55 Hemenway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,590-square-foot lot. $562,000
14 Victoria Gdn #A Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
78 Dunster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Foster Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $542,000
12 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $510,000
120 Arlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,361-square-foot lot. $430,000
1500 Worcester Road #828 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
92 Hastings St. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,831-square-foot lot. $376,000
1325 Worcester Road #A11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $287,000
FRANKLIN
5 Catherine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,196-square-foot lot. $995,000
6 Winterberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,877-square-foot lot. $950,000
23 Padden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,486-square-foot lot. $851,000
29 Village Way #29 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $840,000
12 Brushwood Hl One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,431-square-foot lot. $700,000
13 Magnolia Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
585 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,892-square-foot lot. $625,000
71 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,983-square-foot lot. $620,000
172 Highwood Drive #172 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
670 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 58,458-square-foot lot. $320,000
1612 Franklin Crossing Road #1612 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $268,500
GLOUCESTER
1 Old Salem Path One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,948 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,265-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
14 Pine St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 3,914 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,232-square-foot lot. $797,000
24 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 188,615-square-foot lot. $650,000
60 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,460-square-foot lot. $630,000
47 Woodward Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 864 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $600,000
1050 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,565 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $535,000
19 Atlantic Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 996 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
11 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 736 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $449,000
GRAFTON
122 Magill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,294 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
3 Gershom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $885,000
22 Eseks Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $635,000
161 Brigham Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1835, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $602,000
12 Azalea Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 655,578-square-foot lot. $495,000
16 Milford Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
17 Nottingham Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $370,000
15 Luka Drive #15 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $217,400
GROVELAND
502 Diane Circle #502 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000
HALIFAX
11 Hayward St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $800,000
501 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $460,000
31 12th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
32 4th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $400,000
27 Cedar Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,466-square-foot lot. $245,000
HAMILTON
193 Woodland Mead One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
9 Ricker Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1991, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $760,000
HANOVER
56 Cedarcrest Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $830,000
HANSON
401 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,448-square-foot lot. $519,488
229 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,711 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $445,000
122 Union Park St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $231,234
HARVARD
9 Eldridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
HAVERHILL
1195 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 253,084-square-foot lot. $875,000
38 Front 9 Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,734-square-foot lot. $750,000
58 Lamoille Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $690,000
184 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,996-square-foot lot. $615,000
53 Brockton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,421 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $610,000
128 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,719-square-foot lot. $605,000
15 Woodland Park Drive #15 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
3 Squaw Creek Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,946 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $525,000
28 Glines St. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,864-square-foot lot. $521,000
69 Denworth Bell Circle #69 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
31 Smith St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $500,000
21 Conover Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
635 Riverside Ave. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,375 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900
200 Amesbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $472,000
23 Pinedale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $472,000
137 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $445,000
44 Clement Court #44 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000
21 Steeplechase Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
227 Brandy Brow Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,681-square-foot lot. $365,000
134 Old Ferry Road #F Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000
57 Washington St. #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
HINGHAM
2 Cutter Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,912-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
47 Jones St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $975,000
175 Derby St. #5 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,794 square feet. $215,500
HOLBROOK
23 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,891 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $560,000
10 Christies Way #10 Condo. $455,000
221 N Franklin St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $449,000
1097 S Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $300,000
HOLLISTON
38 Peter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $880,000
159 Norfolk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,596-square-foot lot. $821,235
23 Bonney Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,602-square-foot lot. $703,000
14 Day Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $540,000
HOPKINTON
13 Breakneck Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,032 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,376-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
50 Primrose Circle #50 Condo, built in 2018, 2,279 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,045,000
231 W Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $850,000
16 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,669-square-foot lot. $655,000
24 Grove St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $515,000
210 Wood St. One-family antique, built in 1832, 2,084 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,097-square-foot lot. $506,381
HUDSON
9 Barnes Blvd #43 Condo. $930,463
7 Kattail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,129-square-foot lot. $800,000
42 Hummock Way #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000
7 1st St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,878-square-foot lot. $630,000
77 Brigham St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,219-square-foot lot. $602,000
16 Feltonville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,568-square-foot lot. $598,000
HULL
55 Summit Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1880, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,050-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
144 Kenberma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
158 N Truro St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,777 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,686-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
49 A St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,698 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $815,000
50-A Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 874 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $565,000
1 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,455 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,748-square-foot lot. $525,000
9 Park Ave. #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,394 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
HYDE PARK
233 Huntington Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,335-square-foot lot. $640,000
1008-1010 River St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000
60 Victoria Heights Road #60 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $469,000
6 Rock Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,812 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $458,000
1099 River St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1986, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $275,000
IPSWICH
29 Hawk Hill Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 8,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,213-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
81-83 High St. #2 Condo. $675,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
335 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,657,000
88 Perkins St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 2,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,647-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
24 Weld Hill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
73 Sheridan St. #B3 Condo. $1,285,000
6 May St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1926, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,964-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
241 Perkins St. #D401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1982, 1,903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,903-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
364-380 Amory St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,016-square-foot lot. $999,000
269 Lamartine St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,346 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $930,000
51-53 Walk Hill St. #2 Condo. $765,000
386 Riverway #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $645,000
61 Walk Hill St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 912-square-foot lot. $575,000
145-147 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 498 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 498-square-foot lot. $475,000
KINGSTON
153 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,735 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $580,000
35 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $557,500
7 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 966 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $504,500
38 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $504,000
LAKEVILLE
24 Stetson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,038-square-foot lot. $685,000
60 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $682,500
3 Birdie Court #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
39 Beechwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $335,000
LAWRENCE
136-138 Sanborn St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $710,000
174 Willow St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 2,602 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $659,000
51 May St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,866 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
19 Ridgewood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $590,000
15 Rockwood Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $580,000
14 Morton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
75 Byron Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,613-square-foot lot. $480,000
31 Border St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,945-square-foot lot. $442,000
251 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,680 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $280,000
LEXINGTON
8 Slocum Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,940-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
65 Outlook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,478 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,926-square-foot lot. $1,770,000
20 Shirley St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,790 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,169-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
4 Woodpark Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,273 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
7 Linmoor Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
4 Saddle Club Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,374-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
11 Wachusett Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
510 Waltham St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 2,762 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
365 Waltham St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1942, 478 square feet, 1 rooms. $200,000
LINCOLN
150 Lincoln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 90,790-square-foot lot. $801,000
25 S Commons #B Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000
LITTLETON
82 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
67 Wychwood Hts One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $540,000
147 Harwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $495,000
30 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $430,000
LOWELL
187 Hovey St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,237-square-foot lot. $920,000
793 Bridge St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,689 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $750,000
14 Luce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,277-square-foot lot. $600,000
12 Carroll Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $575,000
19 Bertram St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,793-square-foot lot. $567,000
486 E Merrimack St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,109-square-foot lot. $560,000
139 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,248-square-foot lot. $515,000
105 Columbia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $452,500
88 12th St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $440,000
38 Stavely St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,909-square-foot lot. $435,000
74 New York St. #74 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000
275 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,576-square-foot lot. $405,000
451 Douglas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $400,000
130 John St. #247 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,900
34-A Rockingham St. #1 Condo. $365,000
80 Smith St. #5C Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000
92 Belmont St. #92 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
165 Market St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1858, 1,312 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $294,000
306 Aiken Ave. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
82 Boylston Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
LYNN
26-28 Holyoke St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,072 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $899,000
297 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,166 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,265-square-foot lot. $780,000
56 Belmont Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $775,000
25 Verona St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,371-square-foot lot. $765,000
35 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,596 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,407-square-foot lot. $680,000
35 Rockingham St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,736-square-foot lot. $669,900
316-B Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,276-square-foot lot. $625,000
41 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,867-square-foot lot. $620,000
97 River St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,402-square-foot lot. $570,000
10 Campbell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $560,000
725 Lynnfield St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,243 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
22 Emerson Place. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,644-square-foot lot. $520,000
42 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $505,000
295 Lynn Shore Drive #401 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,413 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $500,000
11 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,529-square-foot lot. $410,000
382 Walnut St. #204 Condo, built in 2008, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,390-square-foot lot. $378,000
56 Sachem St. #5 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $375,000
56 Sachem St. #6 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $375,000
605 Eastern Ave. #203 Condo, built in 1986, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
56 Sachem St. #1 Condo, built in 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000
56 Sachem St. #2 Condo, built in 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000
56 Sachem St. #3 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000
56 Sachem St. #4 Condo, built in 1905, 802 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $344,000
33-A Jackson St. #302 Condo, built in 1988, 844 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,829-square-foot lot. $320,000
80 Newhall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,253-square-foot lot. $292,000
10-16 Stephen St. #6 Condo, built in 1973, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $280,000
74 Newhall St. #4 Condo, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,997-square-foot lot. $268,000
24 Bailey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $265,000
716 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,549-square-foot lot. $260,000
15 Murray St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $206,722
LYNNFIELD
15 Hutchins Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $1,448,500
20 Cortland Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,182-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
452 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $650,000
MALDEN
142 Glen St. One-family split level, built in 2005, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,524-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
17 Marlboro St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 1,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $800,000
19 Rudolph St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,846-square-foot lot. $800,000
163 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $730,000
42 High St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,269-square-foot lot. $677,000
154 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,526-square-foot lot. $650,000
226 Clifton St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
38 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1852, 2,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $560,000
83 Glen Rock Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $550,000
100 Kimball St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $475,000
34 Newman Road #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1955, 691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,500
146 Clifton St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 656 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,894-square-foot lot. $380,000
95-99 Maple St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 629 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $330,800
149 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,038-square-foot lot. $281,500
33 Lodgen Court #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $276,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
142 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,501-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Harold St. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 2,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,309-square-foot lot. $850,000
MANSFIELD
52 Wexford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,085-square-foot lot. $825,000
10 Van Gemert Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,116-square-foot lot. $790,000
16 Shawmut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,961 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,265-square-foot lot. $620,000
1 Williams St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $526,000
320 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,086-square-foot lot. $421,000
MARBLEHEAD
82 Front St. #82 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,475-square-foot lot. $1,072,000
1 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,191-square-foot lot. $925,000
MARLBOROUGH
535 Hemenway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,549-square-foot lot. $875,000
17 Lafayette Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $806,000
240 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,385 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $750,000
425 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,936-square-foot lot. $700,000
511 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,210-square-foot lot. $590,000
15 Clearview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,020-square-foot lot. $521,900
177 Framingham Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $500,000
109 Cook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,830-square-foot lot. $485,000
306 Berlin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,656 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $425,000
71 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,792-square-foot lot. $260,000
69 Phelps St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,238 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000
190 Bolton St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $222,000
MARSHFIELD
56 Cove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
35 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,973 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,349-square-foot lot. $1,322,500
42 Eastward Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,023 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
14 Mainsail Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000
54 Shawmut Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,103-square-foot lot. $725,000
12 Wyoming St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $690,000
47 Old Colony Lane #111 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
MATTAPAN
9 Leston St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,006 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,706-square-foot lot. $385,000
MAYNARD
79 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,870 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $675,000
173 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $566,000
7 Nick Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $520,000
16 Durant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $455,000
MEDFIELD
56 Indian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,195-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
25 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,317 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,554-square-foot lot. $765,000
433 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
MEDFORD
595 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
344 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,222-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
12 Gordon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,949-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
26 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,692 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,337-square-foot lot. $1,148,000
100 Station Lndg #1206 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,449 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,120,000
63-65 Kenmere Road #2 Condo. $990,000
25 Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,488-square-foot lot. $975,000
36 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,210-square-foot lot. $870,000
183 Fulton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,235-square-foot lot. $850,000
66 Arlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,406 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $802,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D107 Condo. $799,900
94 Mccormack Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $657,000
190 High St. #613 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $605,000
190 High St. #514 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $570,000
520 High St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,142 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $558,000
115 Wason St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1916, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
82 Circuit Road. One-family split level, built in 1990, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,112-square-foot lot. $500,000
190 High St. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $450,000
101 Main St. #207 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,470 square feet, 3 baths. $440,000
54 Forest St. #119 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $432,500
56 Wareham St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,335 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $394,000
29 Harvard Ave. #34 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $380,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D208 Condo. $281,600
320 Middlesex Ave. #E306 Condo. $249,200
MEDWAY
33 Broken Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,949 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 169,361-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
5 Crestview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,217-square-foot lot. $835,000
49 Village St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,651 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,134-square-foot lot. $700,000
15 Malloy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $655,000
36 Ellis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,391 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,185-square-foot lot. $520,000
6 Cutler St. #A Condo. $510,000
6 Cutler St. #B Condo. $495,000
59 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $460,000
166 Village St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $288,000
MELROSE
14 Gooch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $892,000
91 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,030-square-foot lot. $870,000
8 Church St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,388-square-foot lot. $825,000
36 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $715,000
14 Leah St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $671,830
19 Elliott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,016-square-foot lot. $640,000
134 W Foster St. #1 Condo. $631,000
130 Tremont St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
METHUEN
3 Chestnut Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,124 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $900,000
84 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,837 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $750,000
4 Ruskin Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,180 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,257-square-foot lot. $700,000
46-48 Birchwood Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,776 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $685,000
38 Herrick Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
63 Frye Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,046-square-foot lot. $590,000
6 Oakcrest Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $580,000
25 Stoney Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
37 Eastbrook Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $507,500
70 Derry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,963-square-foot lot. $500,000
49 Olive St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $477,500
15 Myrtle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,838 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $462,353
7 Miller St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,635-square-foot lot. $426,000
43 Monterey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,293-square-foot lot. $410,000
21 Hampshire Road #316 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
34 Burnham Road #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
86 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,894 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,852-square-foot lot. $782,000
12 Gibbs Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 2,310 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 230,718-square-foot lot. $625,000
16 Silo Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,109-square-foot lot. $605,000
8 Crowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $435,000
17 North St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,919 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $426,000
MIDDLETON
44 East St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $930,000
147 Forest St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 177,725-square-foot lot. $770,000
40 Village Road #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
MILFORD
42 Kodiak Lane #21 Condo. $599,900
76 Congress St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 2,525 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $586,000
12 Dell Ann Circle #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
148 Congress St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $354,000
8 Shadowbrook Lane #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
8 Shadowbrook Lane #63 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000
12 Asylum St. #12 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath. $200,000
MILLIS
10 Glen Ellen Blvd #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,595 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,105,000
29 Richardson Drive #255 Condo. $798,268
38 Acorn Place #38 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,103 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $689,900
237 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $685,000
212 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $475,000
86 Key St. #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
MILTON
89 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,684-square-foot lot. $980,000
54 Smith Road. One-family old style, built in 1941, 2,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $960,000
55 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $900,000
34 Clifton Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,868-square-foot lot. $760,000
34 Fairbanks Road #1 Condo. $264,000
NAHANT
2 Little Nahant Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,174-square-foot lot. $950,000
NATICK
19 Coachman Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1982, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,693-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
164 Boden Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,031-square-foot lot. $855,000
8 Spring Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,966 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $849,900
17 Harwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,328-square-foot lot. $695,000
86 North Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $560,000
NEEDHAM
183 Hillside Ave. #183 Condo. $2,000,000
28 Perry Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
66 Stevens Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,811,000
15 Meetinghouse Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $1,685,000
33 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
34 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 2,161 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
900 Greendale Ave. #14 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,430,000
68 Green St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
617 Highland Ave. #617 Condo, built in 1996, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,030,000
34 Horace St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $975,000
117 Manning St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $900,000
15 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $810,000
38 River Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $771,000
38 River Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $700,000
NEWBURY
5 44th St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $911,000
58 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $834,000
NEWBURYPORT
108 High St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 2,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,562,500
27 Harbor St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
1 Hines Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
4 Hope Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,425-square-foot lot. $747,100
220 High St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000
169 Merrimac St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000
12 Christie Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $468,000
NEWTON
41 Redwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 5,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 15,585-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
22 Barnstable Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,183 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,074-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
6 Hyde Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 4,049 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,814-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
24 Alban Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,756-square-foot lot. $2,270,000
54-56 Beecher Place #54 Condo. $2,199,000
113 Beaumont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
98 Manet Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
51 Oak Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,700-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
77 Court St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
548 California St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
67 Algonquin Road #67 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 215,718-square-foot lot. $1,266,000
152 Hagen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,810-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1411N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
4 June Lane. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $990,000
155 Washington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,571-square-foot lot. $954,000
22 Cavanaugh Path One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
181 Cabot St. #A Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $861,000
174 Adams St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,024-square-foot lot. $835,600
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #310S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $805,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #809N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $803,800
52 Heatherland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $765,000
90 Auburndale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $700,000
24 School St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $430,000
NORFOLK
1 Forest Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,206 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $663,000
35 Valley St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
15 Tucker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1916, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $275,000
NORTH ANDOVER
451 Andover St. #302 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 788 square feet. $1,400,560
451 Andover St. #330 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,397 square feet. $1,400,560
451 Andover St. #335 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 2,018 square feet. $1,400,560
10 Pine Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,707 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,625-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
54 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $715,000
451 Andover St. #301 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,670 square feet. $499,440
451 Andover St. #202 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,360 square feet. $283,400
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
473 Hickory Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2017, 4,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
55 Grandview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $860,000
20 Jonathan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,273 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,529-square-foot lot. $800,000
60 Rudon Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,380-square-foot lot. $780,000
1 Quail Creek Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,336-square-foot lot. $575,000
NORTH READING
260 Martins Lndg #201 Condo. $714,740
260 Martins Lndg #206 Condo. $685,750
8 Pilgrim St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000
24 Lindor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $650,000
260 Martins Lndg #410 Condo. $584,305
260 Martins Lndg #212 Condo. $545,025
260 Martins Lndg #402 Condo. $501,205
260 Martins Lndg #102 Condo. $500,275
260 Martins Lndg #208 Condo. $489,865
12 Hillside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $299,900
NORTHBOROUGH
17 Thayer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 4,074 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 179,297-square-foot lot. $1,234,000
167 E Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 3,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,427-square-foot lot. $860,000
412 Main St. #A Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $557,000
106 Hudson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,971 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $350,000
NORTON
6 Talbot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,442 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,015-square-foot lot. $885,000
61 Codding Road #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 3,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $862,500
14 Farm Lane. Two-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,689-square-foot lot. $597,000
143 Godfrey Drive #143 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $519,900
12 E Hodges St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,166-square-foot lot. $517,000
301 Reservoir St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 125,888-square-foot lot. $499,900
11 Sunset Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 572 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $360,000
131 N Washington St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
NORWELL
31 Hillcrest Circle #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,486 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000
34 Simon Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $722,500
90 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $505,000
100 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $244,180
NORWOOD
39 Chickering Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 2,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,138-square-foot lot. $939,000
159 Walpole St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,946-square-foot lot. $800,000
16 Day St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $655,000
202 Azalea Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,935-square-foot lot. $570,000
32 Redwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $560,000
PEABODY
4 Pzegeo Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,650-square-foot lot. $977,500
16 Leblanc Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 3,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $865,000
70 Emerson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $706,100
2 Englewood Road. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $685,000
11 Irving St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $680,000
5 Paul Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $627,500
323 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,241-square-foot lot. $600,000
35 Warren St. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $600,000
127 Lynn St. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $599,000
1100 Salem St. #70 Condo, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
21 N Central St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1850, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
112 Lowell St. #8 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
72 Aborn St. #2 Condo. $449,000
7 Felton St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
500 Northshore Road #7C Condo, built in 1975, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
PEMBROKE
66 Hemlock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,931-square-foot lot. $995,000
235 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,130-square-foot lot. $631,000
71 Valley St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,591 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
29 W Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,690-square-foot lot. $500,000
182 Birch St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,200-square-foot lot. $485,000
8 Willow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,575-square-foot lot. $430,000
PEPPERELL
4 Blueberry Hl One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 167,993-square-foot lot. $680,000
2 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $650,000
36 Emerson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,433-square-foot lot. $540,000
16 Nova Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
3 Nashua Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $205,000
PLYMOUTH
33 Lake Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $1,138,000
34 Lake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,235-square-foot lot. $1,138,000
21 Fore Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,000,000
26 Aberdeen #26 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $995,000
49 Tinkers Blf #49 Condo. $958,680
15 Wrens Nest #15 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,066 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $882,500
3 Cracstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,944 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $775,000
18 Red Leaf One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 2,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $755,000
16 Whitney Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1991, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,863-square-foot lot. $740,000
15 Clipper Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000
18 Oar And Line Road. One-family split level, built in 1969, 3,103 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $730,000
7 White Trellis One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 2,061 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,615-square-foot lot. $670,000
5 Pepperbush One-family Town House, built in 2019, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,478-square-foot lot. $640,000
34 Dunham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $632,500
4 Clifford Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1950, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $625,000
1 Mariners Way #1201 Condo. $624,900
53 Wagon Wheel Road. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 2,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,523-square-foot lot. $615,000
6 Adams St. One-family gambrel, built in 1971, 2,184 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $610,000
86 Esta Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,021-square-foot lot. $570,000
5 Peterson Road. One-family, built in 1915, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $470,000
22 Goelette Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $459,000
910 Head Of The Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,274-square-foot lot. $439,000
54 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
6 Oriole Way One-family garrison, built in 1968, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $420,000
80 Westcliff Drive #80 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
6 Marc Drive #6B6 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
8 Cypress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $217,000
QUINCY
1001 Marina Drive #807 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
3 Ashworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,192-square-foot lot. $827,000
25 Sunrise Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $810,000
67 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $780,000
70 Lawn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 1,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $760,000
7 James St. #7A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000
28 Arnold St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $740,000
511 Hancock St. #607 Condo. $738,000
93 Forbes Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,163-square-foot lot. $715,000
21 Buckley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $709,900
12 Viden Road. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $699,900
37 Wren Terrace #9 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
511 Hancock St. #507 Condo. $684,900
9 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,178-square-foot lot. $668,000
100 Standish Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1938, 2,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,120-square-foot lot. $620,000
118 Sea Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,508-square-foot lot. $615,000
9 Grossman St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,614-square-foot lot. $600,000
511 Hancock St. #608 Condo. $585,000
156 Quincy Shore Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,460 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,000
216 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $449,000
677 Quincy Shore Drive #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
200 Liberty St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
677 Quincy Shore Drive #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000
245 Sea St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
1025 Hancock St. #4M Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
200 Cove Way #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
45 Oval Road #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 536 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
45 Oval Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $277,500
RANDOLPH
66 Silver St. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $840,000
8 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1968, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,209-square-foot lot. $725,000
21 Toscano Way #21 Condo. $550,000
106 Meadow Lane #106 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,491 square feet, 3 baths. $439,900
32 Gold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $435,000
232 Canton St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
RAYNHAM
68 Bristol Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
READING
20 Colburn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $2,245,748
54 Dana Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,693-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
97 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 3,043 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,624-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
127 Johnson Woods Drive #127 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 3,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $980,000
211 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,180-square-foot lot. $852,000
REVERE
5 Campbell Court #1 Condo. $1,162,000
23 Mountain Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,038 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $900,000
38 Asti Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 2,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $670,000
36 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
44 Gore Road. Two-family two family, built in 1959, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $630,000
15 Ellerton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,395 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,599-square-foot lot. $615,000
259 Endicott Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,517 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,559-square-foot lot. $560,000
19 Cove St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $465,000
1129 N Shore Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $366,000
585 Revere Beach Pkwy #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 402 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $235,000
ROCKLAND
13 Bay Path Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,313-square-foot lot. $660,000
106 Webster St. Two-family antique, built in 1870, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $620,000
207 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,081 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 11,093-square-foot lot. $530,000
31 Robin Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,306,938-square-foot lot. $490,000
161 W Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,201-square-foot lot. $400,000
84 Hartsuff St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 21,875-square-foot lot. $341,000
266 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,930 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $266,938
ROCKPORT
4 High Street Court. One-family antique, built in 1834, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $829,000
ROSLINDALE
1 Prospect Ave. #2 Condo. $964,000
19 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,685 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,387-square-foot lot. $887,000
27 Wellsmere Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,405 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $850,000
194 Durnell Ave. #194 Condo free-standng, built in 2010, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,925-square-foot lot. $840,000
618 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $600,000
618 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $600,000
618 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $600,000
ROXBURY
609 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1999, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $965,000
2685 Washington St. #2685 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $655,000
SALEM
30 Summit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $2,625,000
17 Amanda Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,607-square-foot lot. $865,000
49 Broad St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $795,000
3 Linden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,541 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $760,000
10 West Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
5 Auburn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,974-square-foot lot. $722,500
24 Briggs St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1898, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,692-square-foot lot. $695,000
136 Bridge St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,678 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $645,000
70 Weatherly Drive #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1980, 1,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
6 Carlton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $585,000
20 Hancock St. #3 Condo. $550,000
35 Flint St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $520,000
9 Patriot Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000
20 Hancock St. #1 Condo. $310,000
SALISBURY
280 N End Blvd #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
125 N End Blvd Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,540 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,449-square-foot lot. $795,600
40 Locust St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,462-square-foot lot. $700,000
26 Mudnock Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1953, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,901-square-foot lot. $350,000
SAUGUS
49 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,589-square-foot lot. $875,000
22 Pearson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $765,000
15 Overlea Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $735,000
4 Evans St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $637,000
1008 Sherwood Forest Lane #1008 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,550
26 Hurd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $580,000
21 Wakefield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $575,000
37 Hesper St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $565,000
88 Basswood Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,673 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $525,000
83 Riverbank Road. One-family split entry, built in 1955, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $359,222
SCITUATE
43 Garrison Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,404 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,379-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
40 Driftway #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,249 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,250,000
7 Conihasset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $990,000
6 Judy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $600,000
36 Cliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $364,000
SHARON
86 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,964-square-foot lot. $900,000
46 Eagle Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,401-square-foot lot. $842,000
SHREWSBURY
40 Stonybrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,746-square-foot lot. $975,000
11 Aspen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,719 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,019-square-foot lot. $890,000
12 Eastern Point Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000
17 Eagle Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
51 Main Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
1 Cypress Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,034-square-foot lot. $569,900
70 S Quinsigamond Ave. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
28 Main St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,581 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,455-square-foot lot. $535,000
484 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,334-square-foot lot. $535,000
580 Lake St. #580 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
SOMERVILLE
55 Gorham St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,687 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,901-square-foot lot. $1,905,000
46 Spring St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 2,243 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,535,000
352 Highland Ave. #4 Condo. $1,399,000
18 Prichard Ave. #18 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
50 Powder House Blvd Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,322-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
48 Berkeley St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,749 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
174 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
79 Josephine Ave. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $970,000
15 Chandler St. #15 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
96 Partridge Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
103 Cross St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,420-square-foot lot. $880,000
37 Nashua St. One-family cottage, built in 1965, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,474-square-foot lot. $808,000
36 Line St. #36 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000
113 Governor Winthrop Road #113 Condo townhse-end, built in 1983, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
30 Summer St. #1 Condo, built in 1890, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
45 Pearl St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000
SOUTH BOSTON
326 A St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1893, 4,383 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,383-square-foot lot. $3,600,000
14-20 W Broadway #701 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000
767 E Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1875, 2,438 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
474 E 4th St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,439 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,439-square-foot lot. $1,107,000
1 Leonard Place #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,040,000
135 H St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $999,000
207 Athens St. One-family row-end, built in 1911, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 968-square-foot lot. $875,000
606 E 4th St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $850,000
60 H St. #B Condo row-end, built in 1890, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 854-square-foot lot. $610,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
84 Framingham Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $646,000
8 Gilmore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,347 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,571-square-foot lot. $549,900
166 Middle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $525,000
STONEHAM
26 William St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,918-square-foot lot. $565,000
147 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1881, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,535-square-foot lot. $550,000
157 Franklin St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 401 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
STOUGHTON
95 Corbett Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $665,000
613 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $555,000
2046 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $510,000
1990 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $489,900
342 Plain St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $435,000
312 Erin Road #312 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $407,000
9 Orangewood Drive #9 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
21 Rosewood Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
645 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,079-square-foot lot. $310,000
31 Jones Terrace #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
SUDBURY
187 Nobscot Road #187 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000
27 Hop Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,443-square-foot lot. $700,000
54 Stone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $640,000
106 Woodside Road. One-family antique, built in 1870, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $560,000
51 Plympton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 134,961-square-foot lot. $500,000
SWAMPSCOTT
864 Humphrey St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,985 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,966-square-foot lot. $1,522,000
64 Farragut Road. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $915,000
23 Suffolk Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $765,000
402 Paradise Road #2J Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $365,000
12 Shackle Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,700
TEWKSBURY
323 Marston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,210 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
11 Hampton Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,405 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
75 Juniper Lane #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,347 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $585,000
4 Boisvert Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 984 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
9 Revere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $526,200
1830 Main St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $415,000
TOWNSEND
113 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $589,000
UPTON
47 Southboro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,863 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $800,000
20 Shoemaker Lane #14 Condo. $760,791
3 Stoddard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $525,000
31 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $505,000
216 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $417,500
WAKEFIELD
84 Plymouth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $760,000
71 Eunice Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $750,000
31 Gould St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1910, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,439-square-foot lot. $705,000
21 Kingmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $679,500
15 Harding Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,989 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $650,000
295 Water St. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $635,000
205 Salem St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,107-square-foot lot. $550,000
69 Foundry St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $501,000
WALPOLE
4 Wind Chime Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $1,167,000
275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $720,000
15 Benny St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1954, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,726-square-foot lot. $700,000
8 Stonybrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,286-square-foot lot. $645,500
116 High Plain St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,293-square-foot lot. $552,000
27 Rainbow Pond Drive #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,000
4307 Pennington Drive #4307 Condo. $499,000
782 West St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
186 Gould St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $370,000
275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $263,000
WALTHAM
227 Ash St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 4,885 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
91 Ellison Park One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,723 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,977-square-foot lot. $960,375
12 Warwick Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $830,000
5 Charles Street Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,804 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 Fuller St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
985 Trapelo Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
985 Trapelo Road #22 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
95 Silver Hill Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,501-square-foot lot. $640,000
476 Waverley Oaks Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $630,000
52-54 Bacon St. #52 Condo. $565,000
116 Chestnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $556,250
19 Robbins St. #1-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 729 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,000
79 Lionel Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
202 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $250,000
WATERTOWN
55 Copeland St. #55 Condo. $1,295,000
24 Evans St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,615-square-foot lot. $900,000
28 Parker St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1869, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,000
21 Fayette St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1845, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $693,000
9 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $515,000
21 Fayette St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1845, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $462,000
59 Green St. #59 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
WAYLAND
204 Hayfield Lane #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 3,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,645,000
19 Westway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,528 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,800-square-foot lot. $1,209,100
506 Dahlia Drive #506 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000
198 W Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $940,000
WELLESLEY
146 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,160-square-foot lot. $4,525,000
8 Hampshire Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,262-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
580 Washington St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,100,000
45 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,487 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,094-square-foot lot. $2,825,000
21 Windsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 4,098 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,717-square-foot lot. $2,335,000
401 Weston Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,892-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
11 Oak St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
77 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,200 square feet, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $795,000
4-6 Plain St. MXU RES+COM, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $599,000
WEST NEWBURY
33 Moody Lane #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000
246 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,801 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $785,000
WEST ROXBURY
665 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,637-square-foot lot. $1,799,000
20 Wren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $940,000
104 Keith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $855,000
205 Park St. #2 Condo. $690,000
11 Hartlawn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $605,000
5269 Washington St. #D Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,076-square-foot lot. $570,000
4975 Washington St. #108 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $325,000
WESTBOROUGH
18 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,553-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
153 Milk St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
WESTFORD
6 Carriage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,331-square-foot lot. $968,500
55 Lake Shore Dr S One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $670,000
103 Jimney Drive #103 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000
8 1st St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $628,000
8 Woodridge Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
22 Hawthorne Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $500,000
25 Lazy Day Drive #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
5 Ridgeview Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000
6 White Pine Knl #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
WESTON
69 Drabbington Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,648 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 63,920-square-foot lot. $3,399,000
48 Bogle St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,870,000
26 Spruce Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,780-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
26 Bittersweet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,321 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,098-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
WESTPORT
434 Pine Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 6,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,100,255
13 Owls Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 76,971-square-foot lot. $871,200
48 Devol Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $810,000
15 Jordans Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Windsor Drive #23 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
226 Sanford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 12,920-square-foot lot. $400,000
7 1st St. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $256,250
31 Gifford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 26,486-square-foot lot. $230,000
WESTWOOD
21 Gay St. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 3,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,837-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
163 Providence Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $580,000
WEYMOUTH
470 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,915 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,409-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
127 Stonehaven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,408-square-foot lot. $705,000
41 King Oak Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,801-square-foot lot. $675,000
147 Belmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,194-square-foot lot. $615,000
70 Century Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,348-square-foot lot. $612,000
51 Broad Reach #T53A Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
1529 Commercial St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
23 Holbrook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1898, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $425,000
999 Washington St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,466-square-foot lot. $425,000
661 Pleasant St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
14 Sundin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
200 Burkhall St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
24 Leslie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 956 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,002-square-foot lot. $361,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #503 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
204 Tall Oaks Drive #I Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
988 Washington St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1955, 590 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
16 Oak Cliff Road. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,812-square-foot lot. $210,000
WHITMAN
1005 Auburn St. #G1 Condo. $464,900
175 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,683-square-foot lot. $420,000
WILMINGTON
14 Kansas St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 Ashwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,888 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $825,000
168 Lowell St. #24 Condo. $684,000
152 Lake St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $642,000
70 Mcdonald Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $440,000
WINCHESTER
11 Wickham Road. One-family revival, built in 2007, 4,601 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,842-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
9 Amberwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
18 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
43 Myrtle Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
32 Tufts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
7 Grant Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $980,000
5 Highland View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $960,000
7 Conant Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
WINTHROP
34-42 Siren St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,102 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $825,000
7 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $607,500
465 Winthrop St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,069-square-foot lot. $520,000
WOBURN
3 Archer Drive #23 Condo. $1,089,730
24 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,900-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
23 N Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,864-square-foot lot. $901,000
7 Munroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $835,000
2 Belford Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,047-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Sonrel St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $759,000
12 Edgehill Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,142 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,966-square-foot lot. $710,000
855 Main St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $606,000
3 Jones Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,242-square-foot lot. $556,750
WRENTHAM
721 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,220-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
16 George St. #16 Condo townhse-end, built in 2003, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
18 Washington St. #1 Condo. $255,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.