Real Estate News Boston has 5 of the most costly ZIP codes for rentals in the U.S. Connecticut also had three cities rank in RentHop's top 100. Boston's waterfront has an average two-bedroom rental price of $7,500.

Boston has become notorious for sky-high rental prices, and an analysis RentHop released Tuesday does nothing to dispel that notion.

The top 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the country are in only seven states, according to the report from the online rental marketplace. New York led the way with 42, followed by California, Florida, and Massachusetts.

In a bit of good news, the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in metro Boston increased by only 6.7% in 2023, according to the report. Compare that with the 19% jump in 2022. The most expensive Massachusetts ZIP codes were all in Boston:

Rank ZIP Code 1-Bed Price 2-Bed Price 13 (02110) Downtown Waterfront $3,800 $7,500 31 (02210) Seaport $4,176 $6,400 66 (02116) Back Bay $3,300 $5,174 70 (02111) Leather District | Chinatown $3,500 $5,000 96 (02108) Beacon Hill $3,000 $4,500 Source: RentHop

Connecticut was the other New England representative on the list, with three cities ranking in the top 100:

Rank ZIP Code 1-Bed Price 2-Bed Price 57 Old Greenwich $2,300 $5,350 58 Westport $2,921 $5,300 68 Darien $3,775 $5,100 Source: RentHop

The most expensive ZIP code in the United States was Fisher Island, Fla., with an average rent of $20,000 for a two-bedroom and $12,000 for a one-bedroom rental.

To produce the ranking, RentHop took the median rent for two-bedroom and one-bedroom units for every ZIP code in the country. Analysts sorted the results by two-bedroom price from most expensive to least, as this unit type was the most common across all ZIP codes. In the result of a tie, a ZIP code’s one-bedroom rent was used as a tie-breaker. The site examined more than 1.9 million active listings from RentHop’s national rental database, from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15.