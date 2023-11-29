Real Estate News

In a ranking of the best suburbs in Mass., this town was tops

StorageCafe ranked 40 communities with an "urban vibe" on a variety of factors, including education, safety, and affordability.

Burlington ranked first on StorageCafe's best suburbs with an "urban vibe" in Massachusetts. -Globe staff/file

By Caroline Bunnell

If you’re seeking a city-like lifestyle without the high cost, Burlington is the place to be, according to an analysis StorageCafe released Wednesday.

The self-storage website analyzed 40 Massachusetts towns with populations ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 in metro areas. The analysis looked at a variety of factors, from housing affordability, building permits and education to average income, health, safety, and businesses. 

Middlesex County had the most communities in the top 10.

Known for its businesses, high quality education system, and healthcare facilities, Burlington reigned supreme on the list with its combination of historic feel and commercial atmosphere making it a quality suburb for its residents. 

The town also has a variety of housing options — 28% of its residential units are apartments — with more construction on the docket.

Somerville and Brookline, however, led the pack in housing diversity with a high number of apartment-style units. The site ranked Wilmington, Lynnfield, and Dedham the highest for education.

Here are the top 10 suburbs and how they earned the ranking:

1. Burlington

  • Business environment
  • Education
  • Health

2. Newton

  • Health
  • Transportation
  • Business

3. Wakefield

  • Residential 
  • Health
  • Education

4. Waltham

  • Business
  • Transportation
  • Health

5. Woburn

  • Business
  • Health
  • Transportation

6. Dedham

  • Amenities
  • Education
  • Business

7. Brookline

  • Residential
  • Transportation
  • Education

8. Norwood

  • Business
  • Amenities
  • Population

9. Hudson

  • Education
  • Health
  • Safety

10. Lynnfield

  • Education
  • Residential
  • Business

The other Massachusetts towns that made up the top 40 were: 

11. Medford

12. Danvers

13. Gloucester

14. Wilmington

15. Stoneham

16. Northampton

17. Somerville

18. Beverly

19. Maynard

20. Salem

21. Peabody

22. Milford

23. Saugus

24. Abington

25. Everett

26. Malden

27. Milton

28. Leominster

29. Lawrence

30. Somerset

31. Holbrook

32. Taunton

33. Revere

34. Haverhill

35. Fall River

36. Webster

37. Gardner

38. Fitchburg

39. Westfield

40. Chicopee

