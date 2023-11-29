In a ranking of the best suburbs in Mass., this town was tops

Address Newsletter
If you’re seeking a city-like lifestyle without the high cost, Burlington is the place to be, according to an analysis StorageCafe released Wednesday.
The self-storage website analyzed 40 Massachusetts towns with populations ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 in metro areas. The analysis looked at a variety of factors, from housing affordability, building permits and education to average income, health, safety, and businesses.
Middlesex County had the most communities in the top 10.
Known for its businesses, high quality education system, and healthcare facilities, Burlington reigned supreme on the list with its combination of historic feel and commercial atmosphere making it a quality suburb for its residents.
The town also has a variety of housing options — 28% of its residential units are apartments — with more construction on the docket.
Somerville and Brookline, however, led the pack in housing diversity with a high number of apartment-style units. The site ranked Wilmington, Lynnfield, and Dedham the highest for education.
Here are the top 10 suburbs and how they earned the ranking:
The other Massachusetts towns that made up the top 40 were:
