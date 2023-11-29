Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 29)

ABINGTON

205 Centre Ave. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

1018 Thayer St. #1018 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $421,000

ACTON

11 Barts Way #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 4,139 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 306,948-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

3 Farmstead Way One-family ranch, built in 2014, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,682-square-foot lot. $1,201,234

216 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,121-square-foot lot. $779,000

637 Massachusetts Ave. #637 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $407,500

ALLSTON

7 Guilford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,478 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,737-square-foot lot. $800,000

AMESBURY

60 Merrimac St. #909 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000

13 Lincoln Court. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,890 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $575,000

29 Whittier Meadows Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,646 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

138 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

ANDOVER

4 Talbot Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,902-square-foot lot. $852,500

51 Gould Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $735,000

4 Livingston Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,769-square-foot lot. $678,000

116 Lovejoy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $605,000

26 Sutherland St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $600,000

89 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,113-square-foot lot. $520,000

ARLINGTON

15 Mary St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,160,000

137 Webster St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,792 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

37 Ridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $880,000

55 Lennon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $875,000

66-68 Beacon St. #66 Condo. $840,000

15 Florence Ave. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $801,000

486 Summer St. #486 Condo/Apt, built in 1953, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

ASHLAND

191 Cedar St. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $760,000

183 Prospect St. One-family garrison, built in 1949, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $628,000

26 Voyagers Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,500

11 Tower Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $425,000

51 Spyglass Hill Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $412,000

112 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $350,000

AVON

15 Crane St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

AYER

75 Sandy Pond Road #34 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

25 Fletcher St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,533 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $295,100

6 Jackson St. Two-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $200,000

BEDFORD

102 South Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $685,000

BELLINGHAM

16 Pine Acres Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,371-square-foot lot. $908,500

BELMONT

21 Sunnyside Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,793 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

71 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

120 Elm St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

98 Elm St. #2 Condo. $267,500

BERLIN

72 Carter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1917, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 370,110-square-foot lot. $275,000

BEVERLY

13 Ober St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,850-square-foot lot. $985,000

27 Bertram St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $895,000

BILLERICA

45 Bellflower Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,157 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,015-square-foot lot. $745,000

2-4 Lowell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,174 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,852-square-foot lot. $625,000

23 Rexhame St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,700-square-foot lot. $320,000

22 Sheldon St. One-family old style, built in 1864, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $260,000

3 Karen Circle #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 593 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

BOLTON

3 John Powers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #34C Condo. $16,730,000

28 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 2,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,600,000

195 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,549-square-foot lot. $2,365,000

130 Arlington St. #132 Condo. $2,300,000

324-332 Beacon St. #115 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 1,354 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,354-square-foot lot. $2,238,000

285 Beacon St. #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1885, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,432-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #906 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,676,000

360 Newbury St. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

50 Commonwealth Ave. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

1 Franklin St. #1906 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 871 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,300,000

1 Nassau St. #2204 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,749-square-foot lot. $1,094,500

12 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1835, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000

65 E India Row #4E Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 838 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 838-square-foot lot. $740,000

5 W Hill Place #B Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 340 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $735,000

5 W Hill Place #C Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $735,000

274 Clarendon St. #10 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 638 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 638-square-foot lot. $540,000

61 Phillips St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 453 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 453-square-foot lot. $509,000

BOXFORD

34 Townsend Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,170 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 281,398-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

4-C Stiles Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,239 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 348,480-square-foot lot. $1,097,000

111 Killam Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,119 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $425,000

BRAINTREE

114 Addison St. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 4,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,639-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

109 Alida Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $730,000

30 Graziano Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,647-square-foot lot. $690,000

1 Arborway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $401,000

279 Pond St. One-family antique, built in 1732, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,178-square-foot lot. $370,000

7 Rose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,821-square-foot lot. $330,000

BRIDGEWATER

60 South Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,933 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $665,000

70 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,365-square-foot lot. $630,000

20 Partridge Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,117-square-foot lot. $615,000

42 Willow Ridge Drive #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

56 Mary Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

BRIGHTON

29-31 Litchfield St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,579 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,260-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

1933 Commonwealth Ave. #407 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 657 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 657-square-foot lot. $224,500

BROCKTON

110 Benham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,242-square-foot lot. $772,500

268 Bellevue Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $725,000

66 Rangley Ave. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,088-square-foot lot. $600,000

250 Linwood St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,463-square-foot lot. $550,000

101 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $501,000

88 Edward St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,509-square-foot lot. $490,000

35 Douglas Ave. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $467,500

55 Tripp Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $410,000

89 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,555-square-foot lot. $399,900

BROOKLINE

47 Penniman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,053 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,082-square-foot lot. $2,649,000

46 Vernon St. #46 Condo. $2,387,500

25 Plowgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,942 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,004-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

305 Goddard Ave. #305 Condo, built in 1985, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000

59 Auburn St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1927, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

439 Washington St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,325,000

50 Park St. #41 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $772,500

37 White Place #3 Condo decker, built in 1901, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $699,900

45 Longwood Ave. #712 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 941 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $580,000

BURLINGTON

7 Marigold Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

11 Upland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

CAMBRIDGE

95 Trowbridge St. Three-family decker, built in 1916, 5,856 square feet, 20 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,882-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

124 Holworthy St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 2,157 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,359-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

343 Broadway #1 Condo. $2,270,000

8-12 Museum Way #2006 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,050,000

27 Winslow St. #27 Condo. $1,780,000

390 Huron Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 3,087 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

14-16 Granville Road #3 Condo. $1,700,000

92 Normandy Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,437-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

17 Otis St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

676 Huron Ave. #44 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #416 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000

4-8 Trowbridge Place #4E&F Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000

5 Haskell St. #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 390 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

CANTON

50 Coppersmith Way #5201 Condo. $919,056

50 Coppersmith Way #211 Condo. $799,888

50 Coppersmith Way #5204 Condo. $758,575

50 Coppersmith Way #214 Condo. $732,030

50 Coppersmith Way #207 Condo. $731,510

36 Wentworth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,609-square-foot lot. $700,000

50 Coppersmith Way #5-210 Condo. $641,144

22 Redman Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,615-square-foot lot. $602,000

50 Coppersmith Way #203 Condo. $573,898

4 Forge Pond #D Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

50 Coppersmith Way #108 Condo. $282,000

CARLISLE

85 Highwoods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,059 square feet, 4 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

CARVER

19 Fairway Lndg #19 Condo. $579,802

CHARLESTOWN

461 Main St. One-family row-end, built in 2001, 2,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,664-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

44 Pleasant St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,030,000

CHELMSFORD

5 Montclair Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,370 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $858,000

5 Burton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $851,000

232 Old Westford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,766-square-foot lot. $665,000

168 Mill Road #168 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $607,500

15 Noble Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

24 Clarissa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,215 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,615-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 Technology Drive #312 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,745 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

622 Wellman Ave. #622 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

CHELSEA

61 Broadway Three-family family flat, built in 1857, 2,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

327 Washington Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1926, 4,242 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,435-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

8 Crescent Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,980-square-foot lot. $500,000

54 Beacon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000

CONCORD

25 Chestnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 2020, 3,606 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 17,200-square-foot lot. $2,950,000

50 Wayside Road #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 3,125 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,715,000

29 Edgewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $900,000

DANVERS

164 Hobart St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,150-square-foot lot. $705,000

152 Water St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,396 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

122 Burley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,007-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Ralph Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,220-square-foot lot. $550,000

320 Newbury St. #901 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900

DEDHAM

122 Trenton Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,378 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,222-square-foot lot. $585,000

DORCHESTER

32 Saxton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,522 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,696-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

553 Gallivan Blvd Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,536 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,879-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

19-21 Moseley St. #6 Condo. $944,000

4-6 Auckland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,929 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,597-square-foot lot. $850,000

30 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way Three-family conventional, built in 1895, 3,965 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $825,000

32 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 3,610 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $800,000

3 Castlerock St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,663 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,160-square-foot lot. $750,000

41 Newhall St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,693 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,066-square-foot lot. $650,000

34 Alpha Road #2 Condo. $624,900

34 Alpha Road #3 Condo. $600,000

38 Pleasant St. #9 Condo free-standng, built in 1860, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 955-square-foot lot. $510,000

64 Brent St. #1 Condo. $510,000

20 Wentworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,782 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

5 Hartwell St. #1 Condo. $200,000

DUXBURY

25 Tobey Garden St. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 3,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

33 Carriage Lane #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000

521 West St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,328 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $610,000

100 Parks St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $410,000

EAST BOSTON

185 Maverick St. #1 Condo. $510,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

38 Park Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $530,000

67 East St. Two-family conventional, built in 1894, 2,514 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,742-square-foot lot. $511,000

169 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $430,000

4 Keene Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,443 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,830-square-foot lot. $340,000

EASTON

6 Chickadee Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 4,690 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 390,733-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

11 Guinevere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 1,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,283-square-foot lot. $710,000

75 Foundry St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,482 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

41 Foundry St. #15-7 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

34 Greenwood Village St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,140 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,395

EVERETT

214 Main St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,741 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,169-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

3 Hampshire St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,846 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,454-square-foot lot. $800,000

42 Sammet St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $725,000

1 Evelyn Court. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,771 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $720,000

10 Waverly Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $589,900

FOXBOROUGH

25 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 4,098 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,166-square-foot lot. $935,000

14 Glenwood Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,654 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

FRAMINGHAM

37 Belknap Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1727, 4,443 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 186,511-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

1 Clearview Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,393-square-foot lot. $775,000

95 Winter St. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $770,000

1500 Worcester Road #831 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $395,000

1550 Worcester Road #618 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $331,000

1186 Worcester Road #611 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000

180 Arlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,853-square-foot lot. $275,000

FRANKLIN

413 Brenda Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,855-square-foot lot. $705,000

1 Cleveland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,195-square-foot lot. $540,000

117 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,620-square-foot lot. $525,000

205 Franklin Crossing Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

FREETOWN

15 King Philip Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $680,000

GEORGETOWN

22 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,658-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

92 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

10 Beverly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Searle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $477,000

GLOUCESTER

2 Saint Anthonys Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 2,232 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $940,000

109 Wheeler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1839, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,908-square-foot lot. $925,000

21 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1812, 2,144 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

60 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

66 Centennial Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 885 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,646-square-foot lot. $300,000

GRAFTON

15 Deernolm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,767 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $610,000

19 Hollywood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $575,000

GROVELAND

10 Cannon Hill Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,373-square-foot lot. $441,000

HALIFAX

497 Monponsett St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,276 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $399,000

HAMILTON

24 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,966 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $879,000

HANOVER

25 Franklin Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2016, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $755,000

25 Hemlock Circle #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

720 Washington St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 4,257 square feet. $600,000

HAVERHILL

76-78 Broadway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,975 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $737,000

22 Juniper Wood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,421-square-foot lot. $625,000

23 Manners Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $600,000

32 Tyler Park One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,325-square-foot lot. $600,000

4 Hannah St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

33-35 Charles St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,855 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $430,000

42 Arlington St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

67 Mercury Terrace #67 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

21 Orchard Ave. #E Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

144 Morgan Drive #144 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $334,000

22 View St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $315,000

40 Bateman St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,781-square-foot lot. $275,000

230 Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,390-square-foot lot. $250,000

HINGHAM

235 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1809, 4,178 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 114,488-square-foot lot. $2,437,500

23 Shipyard Drive #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,230,000

85 Whitcomb Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,610-square-foot lot. $997,500

2603 Hockley Drive #2603 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000

HOLBROOK

6 Christies Way #6 Condo. $449,900

HOPKINTON

63 S Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 159,234-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

4 D J Murphy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $867,896

12 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 1,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,248-square-foot lot. $520,500

HUDSON

8 Stevens Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

HULL

155 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Stoney Beach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,610-square-foot lot. $500,000

1171 Nantasket Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 513 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

HYDE PARK

8 Maple Leaf Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $990,000

11-15 Tampa St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

19 Millstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

18 Ayles Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

120 Bradlee St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $263,000

IPSWICH

10 4th St. Two-family Town House, built in 1920, 2,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $675,000

6-8 Kinsman Court. Two-family Town House, built in 1850, 2,720 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $619,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

17-19 Moraine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,590 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,365-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

4 Dalrymple St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,256 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,628,000

1000 Centre St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $750,000

42 Sedgwick St. #2 Condo. $689,000

1000 Centre St. #13 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,205-square-foot lot. $550,000

27 Goldsmith St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,266-square-foot lot. $540,000

5 Eileen Circle #2-11 Condo low-rise, built in 1988, 1,290 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $370,000

KINGSTON

133 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $857,000

2 Peters Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,732-square-foot lot. $515,000

4 Foundry Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $469,000

11 Gray Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 985 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $457,000

LAKEVILLE

6 Gloria Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

LAWRENCE

21 E Haverhill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,008 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,092-square-foot lot. $633,000

298-298A Lawrence St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,557 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,615-square-foot lot. $515,000

244 Mount Vernon St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

270 E Haverhill St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

LEXINGTON

12 Solomon Pierce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,969 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 62,670-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

180 Burlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,620-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

27 N Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,120 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

50 Prospect Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

1 Utica St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,865-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

511 Concord Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,210-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

149 Concord Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,163-square-foot lot. $935,000

39 Turning Mill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $770,000

1 Wallis Court #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,526 square feet, 1 rooms. $460,000

LITTLETON

120 Goldsmith St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

LOWELL

48 Boylston St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,759-square-foot lot. $700,000

51 Burnham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,358-square-foot lot. $632,000

1291 Varnum Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,121-square-foot lot. $463,000

9 L St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,633 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $460,000

100 Roper St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

106 A St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

306 Aiken Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $307,000

47 Whitney Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,878-square-foot lot. $280,000

256-C Market St. #3006 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $219,000

LYNN

104 Nells Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,462 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $825,000

2 Diane Circle #12 Condo. $739,000

37 Tracy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,267-square-foot lot. $580,000

120 Lawton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,685-square-foot lot. $535,000

348 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,191-square-foot lot. $530,000

15 Brookvale St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,471 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,366-square-foot lot. $490,000

21 Murphy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,158-square-foot lot. $450,000

16 Margin St. #11 Condo, built in 2006, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

152 Beacon Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,292 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,563-square-foot lot. $410,000

LYNNFIELD

195 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,490 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,099-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

48 Grey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 4,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,862-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

10 Richards Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,641-square-foot lot. $905,000

4 Nottingham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $795,000

805 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $780,000

MALDEN

61 Adams St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,928 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,021-square-foot lot. $890,000

54 2nd St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,375 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,003-square-foot lot. $884,000

64 Lanark Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

1 Rockingham Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 1,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $609,000

30 Holden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,179 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $521,000

244 Salem St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,151

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

38 Masconomo St. One-family mansion, built in 1993, 8,848 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, on 183,710-square-foot lot. $11,000,000

1 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $752,000

MANSFIELD

19 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,466 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,734-square-foot lot. $915,000

21 Otis St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,494 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,200-square-foot lot. $615,000

285 Hope St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,600-square-foot lot. $482,000

59 Stearns Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

MARBLEHEAD

47 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,701 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,420-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

195 Washington St. One-family antique, built in 1718, 2,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,237-square-foot lot. $867,000

35 Lincoln Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,963-square-foot lot. $660,000

MARLBOROUGH

20 Carver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $875,000

397 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,221 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,905-square-foot lot. $730,000

43 Curtis Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

MARSHFIELD

5 Atina Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,578-square-foot lot. $710,000

133 Summer St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,797 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $325,000

MATTAPAN

9 Stonecrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

70 Standard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $625,000

MAYNARD

9 Apple Rdg #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

MEDFIELD

8 Hillcrest Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,683-square-foot lot. $744,900

10 Green St. #12A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

21 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,842-square-foot lot. $400,000

MEDFORD

53 Madison St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $890,000

15 Brewster Road. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $810,000

20 Sterling St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $803,600

9 S Street Court. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,960-square-foot lot. $635,000

9 Bailey St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 909 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,950-square-foot lot. $560,000

108 Capen St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 902 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $525,000

MEDWAY

4 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $929,900

MELROSE

56 Dexter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,122-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

43 E Emerson St. One-family old style, built in 1874, 2,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,388-square-foot lot. $970,000

50 Boston Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $865,000

3 Winter Place #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

44 Mount Hood Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,843-square-foot lot. $600,000

MERRIMAC

18 Veterans Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000

METHUEN

10 Bumpy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $763,600

144-1/2 Oakland Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,308 square feet, 20 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $650,000

63 Olympic Village Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,465-square-foot lot. $650,000

11 Jefferson Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1980, 2,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,962-square-foot lot. $630,000

14 Farley St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $550,000

11 Glen Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $510,000

45 Washington St. #96 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

45 Washington St. #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000

1 Riverview Blvd #1-103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000

18 Christopher Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

112 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 203,275-square-foot lot. $720,000

13 Silo Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,419-square-foot lot. $610,000

24 Elisha Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

MIDDLETON

22 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

13 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $635,000

MILFORD

17 W Fountain St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,963-square-foot lot. $720,000

48 Harding St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,488 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 29,616-square-foot lot. $675,000

6 Asylum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,246-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Roland Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,024-square-foot lot. $590,000

21 Windsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,234-square-foot lot. $575,000

2 Dilla St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $560,000

2 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

97 E Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 1,301 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

49 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,343 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,001-square-foot lot. $365,000

MILLIS

31 Richardson Drive #254 Condo. $982,755

37 Acorn Place #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,099 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,500

5 Conway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $669,000

MILTON

34 California Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,659 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $925,000

149 Bradlee Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $830,000

124 Wood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,469-square-foot lot. $810,000

34 Fairbanks Road #2 Condo. $264,000

NAHANT

17 Simmons Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,859-square-foot lot. $800,000

NATICK

1 Jennison Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,504 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,963-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

7 Windsor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $825,000

1 Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,818-square-foot lot. $750,000

NEEDHAM

94 Brookside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,567 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $2,885,999

1327 Great Plain Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

21 Wyoming Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,263 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

38 Henderson St. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,009,000

25 Sachem Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $920,000

25 Sachem Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $890,000

NEWBURYPORT

6 Hart Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $985,000

20 Erie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,433-square-foot lot. $650,000

8 Zabriskie Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

3 Dereks Path #7 Condo. $220,900

NEWTON

14 Cottonwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,324-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

9 Larch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 3,316 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,212-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

30-32 Willow St. Three-family old style, built in 1895, 3,752 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,623-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

62 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,074-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

122-124 Cabot St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,620 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,128-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

11 Town House Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1967, 1,304 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,364-square-foot lot. $810,000

140 Derby St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $790,000

NORFOLK

16 Castle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,354 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,348-square-foot lot. $790,000

NORTH ANDOVER

242 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,735 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,295-square-foot lot. $785,000

4 Harvest Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

148 Main St. #B432 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

42 Farm Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,332-square-foot lot. $995,000

56 Oakhurst St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

70 Broadway #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

157 Westside Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,240-square-foot lot. $264,000

NORTH READING

15 Bishops Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,325 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,226-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

11 Marshall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $801,500

260 Martins Lndg #501 Condo. $776,680

53 Brassie Way #53 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,188 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

260 Martins Lndg #107 Condo. $601,810

260 Martins Lndg #308 Condo. $544,415

260 Martins Lndg #210 Condo. $544,335

260 Martins Lndg #211 Condo. $541,740

260 Martins Lndg #304 Condo. $479,460

260 Martins Lndg #203 Condo. $454,865

260 Martins Lndg #104 Condo. $433,390

NORTHBOROUGH

9 Brody Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $582,000

265 Main St. #A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,186 square feet, 2 baths. $345,000

NORTON

145 N Washington St. #10 Condo. $367,000

1 Wilbur Terrace #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $229,900

NORWOOD

439 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,304-square-foot lot. $725,000

786 Neponset St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,224-square-foot lot. $710,500

786 Neponset St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,224-square-foot lot. $675,000

80 Croydon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 2,907 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,219-square-foot lot. $650,000

31 Margaret St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,540-square-foot lot. $570,000

PEABODY

3 Maryvale Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $900,000

42 County St. Three-family old style, built in 1910, 2,426 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $788,000

11 Kosciusko St. Two-family old style, built in 1850, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $730,000

34 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,889-square-foot lot. $620,000

1200 Salem St. #196 Condo townhse-end, built in 1994, 1,788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $600,000

5 Blackstone St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

1100 Salem St. #17 Condo townhse-end, built in 1983, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

19 Bourbon St. #94 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $409,900

11 Ledgewood Way #7 Condo, built in 1987, 1,130 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000

PEMBROKE

163 Washington St. One-family antique, built in 1840, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,547-square-foot lot. $710,000

30 Old Washington St. #5 Condo. $547,500

3 Old Cart Path Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,730 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $240,000

PEPPERELL

111 Lawrence St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $500,000

PLYMOUTH

18 Forest Avenue Court. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,503 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

20 Forest Avenue Court. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,808 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

95 Hatherly Rise #95 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,969 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $942,000

51 Tinkers Blf #51 Condo. $914,743

32 Fuller Way One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,989-square-foot lot. $803,000

776 Ship Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,505 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 125,415-square-foot lot. $800,000

37 Howard Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $695,000

12 Margeson Row #12 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,000

67 7 Hills Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $615,000

12 Oriole Way One-family raised ranch, built in 2003, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $590,000

17 Alden Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $570,000

162 Old Field Road #162 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

19 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $525,000

115 Bettencourt Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $350,000

QUINCY

77 Rawson Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

9 Marsh St. #1 Condo. $785,000

24 Woodcliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,033-square-foot lot. $750,000

57 Lind St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,432-square-foot lot. $562,000

27 Field St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $463,000

41 Harrington Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

1025 Hancock St. #12F Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $348,800

934 Southern Artery #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

RANDOLPH

5 Ox Bow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $660,000

127 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,744-square-foot lot. $450,000

65 Union Sq #65 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $367,500

147 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,550-square-foot lot. $277,700

1 Royal Crest Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

136 Ridge Hill Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,836-square-foot lot. $200,000

RAYNHAM

105 Captains Lndg One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,417-square-foot lot. $690,000

30 Hemlock St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $540,000

109 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,099-square-foot lot. $500,000

48 Finch Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

110 South St E One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 272,263-square-foot lot. $400,000

112 Carver St. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 908 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $320,000

READING

605 Summer Ave. #3-21 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

605 Summer Ave. #3-8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

REVERE

149 Mountain Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,842 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $825,000

36 Irving St. Two-family two family, built in 1949, 1,989 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $647,000

31 Trifone Road. Two-family two family, built in 1967, 2,937 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,317-square-foot lot. $640,000

28 Randall Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,505-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Howard St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,943 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $560,000

37 Wentworth Road. Two-family two family, built in 1961, 2,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $485,000

46 Ford St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 827 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,383-square-foot lot. $380,000

ROCKLAND

135 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $630,000

189 Durbeck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

ROCKPORT

2 Moraine Court. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $549,000

41 Pigeon Hill St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $530,000

105 Granite St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1866, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000

11 Railroad Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,326-square-foot lot. $365,000

ROSLINDALE

85 Tyndale St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,653-square-foot lot. $775,000

48 Mount Hope St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $615,000

36 Lorraine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

ROWLEY

179 Hillside St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 3,091 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 127,954-square-foot lot. $925,000

144 Hillside St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,286 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,134-square-foot lot. $700,000

5 Cedarwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,729-square-foot lot. $500,000

870 Haverhill St. #16 Condo. $245,000

ROXBURY

16 Albion St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,532-square-foot lot. $509,900

SALEM

3 Osborne Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $940,000

38 Prince St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,054 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $900,000

19 Park St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $830,000

10 Outlook Hl One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,400-square-foot lot. $775,000

40 Broad St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,808-square-foot lot. $770,000

2 Orne Sq #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,991-square-foot lot. $680,000

2 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,685-square-foot lot. $652,000

7 Herbert St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,039-square-foot lot. $650,000

19 Varney St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $575,000

19 Bengal Lane #19 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

SALISBURY

9 Shea St. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 542 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,185-square-foot lot. $329,000

SAUGUS

8 Oakridge Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 2,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,144-square-foot lot. $780,000

19 Mount Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,986-square-foot lot. $580,000

358 Lincoln Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,837-square-foot lot. $560,000

12 Old County Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $550,000

29 Jefferson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,475-square-foot lot. $469,000

7 Thomas St. #J15 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

6 Manter Court. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,385 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $377,000

1 Essex St. #1B Condo. $375,000

5-A Essex St. #5A Condo. $365,000

SCITUATE

52 Oceanside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,881-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

604 1st Parish Road. One-family antique, built in 1847, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $995,000

50 Fay Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1951, 2,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $806,000

15 Lawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,651 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,680-square-foot lot. $789,900

43 Marion Rd Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $615,000

SHARON

36 Walpole St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,205-square-foot lot. $760,000

27 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 698 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

SHREWSBURY

106 Reservoir St. One-family Colonial, built in 1727, 2,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $895,000

79 Harrington Farms Way #79 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

29 Woodway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $552,000

15 Crescent St. One-family cottage, built in 1929, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,304-square-foot lot. $541,000

74 Harrington Farms Way #74 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,595 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

96 Harriet Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $370,000

259 Gulf St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $335,000

25 Eaglehead Terrace #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

81 Bay View Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $285,000

SOMERVILLE

28 Burnside Ave. #30 Condo. $1,700,000

61 Springfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,287-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

32 Bartlett St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,610 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,635-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

200 Willow Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1905, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

9 Central Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

8 Pembroke Court #8 Condo duplex, built in 1910, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $605,000

30 Springfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,852-square-foot lot. $350,000

SOUTH BOSTON

774 E 4th St. #1 Condo. $1,467,000

622 E 6th St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,789-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

49 L St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $925,000

125 B St. #3B Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $920,000

150 Dorchester Ave. #607 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $890,000

929 E 4th St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 4,595 square feet, 19 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $800,000

480 W Broadway #201 Condo. $780,000

195 W 5th St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 872-square-foot lot. $635,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

9 Stowe Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $680,000

STONEHAM

4 Rayner Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $762,000

12 Fairlane Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $730,000

20 South St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,338-square-foot lot. $720,000

187 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,657-square-foot lot. $500,000

300 Fellsview Terrace #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

64 Main St. #16B Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $426,000

STOUGHTON

669 Sumner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $565,000

69 Oakland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $555,400

SUDBURY

35 Taintor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,475 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,957,000

122 Heron Lane #26 Condo. $885,164

123 Heron Lane #47 Condo. $874,995

51 Plympton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 134,961-square-foot lot. $750,000

401 Emery Lane #207 Condo. $525,065

SWAMPSCOTT

645 Humphrey St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,881 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $870,000

TEWKSBURY

117 Kendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,988 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $670,000

42 Grasshopper Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 840 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,524-square-foot lot. $640,200

882 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 3,772 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $620,000

86 Juniper Lane #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,373 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $539,000

115 Mystic Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 950 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,220-square-foot lot. $505,000

438 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,368 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $492,000

TOPSFIELD

470 Boston St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $888,370

TOWNSEND

3 Warren Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,015-square-foot lot. $700,000

465 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,477-square-foot lot. $380,000

46 Mason Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,857 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,664-square-foot lot. $275,000

UPTON

53 Warren St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $593,000

WAKEFIELD

1 Walter Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,174-square-foot lot. $780,000

11 Rochelle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,851-square-foot lot. $719,000

14 Hanson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $681,000

14 Thistledale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $641,000

10 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $612,500

41 Eustis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $609,900

WALPOLE

11 Cherokee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,736-square-foot lot. $975,000

230 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 3,482 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,120-square-foot lot. $960,000

12 Pelican Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000

4 Stone Hill Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,845 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,308-square-foot lot. $635,000

36 Calvert Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,129-square-foot lot. $630,000

394 Stone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,516-square-foot lot. $576,000

207 Kendall St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $480,000

WALTHAM

13-15 Riverview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,141-square-foot lot. $820,000

23 Birch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,921 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,181-square-foot lot. $770,000

85 Sheffield Road. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 2,504 square feet, 3 baths, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $650,000

156 Robbins St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

15 Casey Circle #15 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

354 Newton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $563,000

251 Calvary St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,338-square-foot lot. $545,000

88 Vernon St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $469,000

20 Whitman Road #2-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $455,000

1 Munster Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,829-square-foot lot. $425,000

1105 Lexington St. #8-10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000

WATERTOWN

15 Arden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

549 Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 1,806 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

35 Wilmot St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $775,000

38 Carey Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $366,000

WAYLAND

31 High Rock Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,375-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

16 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $930,000

WELLESLEY

82 Beechwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,609-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

11 Oak St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

WENHAM

6 Kimball Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,393-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

123 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $325,000

WEST NEWBURY

137 River Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $630,000

WEST ROXBURY

25 Meredith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

72 Westover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,848-square-foot lot. $875,000

777 Vfw Pkwy Two-family duplex, built in 1946, 1,900 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $850,000

5245 Washington St. #6 Condo. $710,000

123 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $625,000

WESTBOROUGH

43 South St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1854, 3,503 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,927-square-foot lot. $875,000

WESTFORD

37 Magnolia Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 2,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,898-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

5 Bear Hill Terrace. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 2,029 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Sassafras Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $760,000

21 Pine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $755,000

122 Dunstable Road. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $700,000

9 Sassafras Road. One-family garrison, built in 1978, 2,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $675,000

7 Bobolink Road. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $661,250

131 Westview Drive #131 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

3 Polley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,342-square-foot lot. $580,000

18 Storey St. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $401,000

68 Concord Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 1,938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $400,000

WESTON

18 Shady Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,024-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

WESTPORT

82 White Oak Run One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $955,000

17 Reed Road. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 19,571-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Reed Road. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 19,571-square-foot lot. $450,000

WESTWOOD

10 Old Stone Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 3,434 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,155-square-foot lot. $2,408,000

298 Washington St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

157 Providence Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $605,000

WEYMOUTH

210 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1793, 2,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,900-square-foot lot. $764,000

9 Cassandra Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,248-square-foot lot. $640,000

21 Leahaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $617,000

46 Clematis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

114 Park Ave W One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,478-square-foot lot. $565,000

400 Justin Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

19 John Quincy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $451,200

44 Patterson St. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 435 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $406,000

11 Weybosset St. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $405,000

61 Broad Reach #M24B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

147 Liberty St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 21,951-square-foot lot. $332,500

160 Burkhall St. #415 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #G3 Condo. $525,000

338 Homeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $360,000

WILMINGTON

29 Boutwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $820,000

24 Grove Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $664,000

WINCHESTER

14 Hillcrest Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,863-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

34 Eaton St. One-family victorian, built in 1917, 2,577 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

1 Orient St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $1,252,000

5 Bates Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,918 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $852,000

WINTHROP

30 Underhill St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,075 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000

28 Pearl Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000

1100 Governors Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

WOBURN

299 Lexington St. #76 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

2 Lawson St. #2A Condo. $930,000

17 Morgan Way #17 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,900

10 Corpl Charles Oneill Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

15 Morgan Way #15 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

7 E Dexter Ave. #9 Condo. $719,900

39 Quimby Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $710,000

146-148 Wyman St. #146 Condo. $611,000

101 Montvale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 2,573 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,725-square-foot lot. $575,000

126-R Dragon Court. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,138-square-foot lot. $362,173

WRENTHAM

400 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,778-square-foot lot. $750,000

130 Creek St. Two-family duplex, built in 1973, 3,330 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,939-square-foot lot. $610,000

70 Park St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,082 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $540,000

25 Rebecca Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,456-square-foot lot. $525,000

19 Nadeau Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,494-square-foot lot. $450,000

