Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Dec. 6)

AMESBURY
60 Merrimac St. #909 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000
29 Whittier Meadows Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,646 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
ANDOVER
26 Sutherland St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $600,000
BEVERLY
13 Ober St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,850-square-foot lot. $985,000
27 Bertram St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $895,000
BOXFORD
4-C Stiles Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,239 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 348,480-square-foot lot. $1,097,000
BRAINTREE
109 Alida Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $730,000
30 Graziano Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,647-square-foot lot. $690,000
1 Arborway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $401,000
BROOKLINE
47 Penniman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,053 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,082-square-foot lot. $2,649,000
25 Plowgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,942 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,004-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
305 Goddard Ave. #305 Condo, built in 1985, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000
59 Auburn St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1927, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
50 Park St. #41 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $772,500
CANTON
36 Wentworth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,609-square-foot lot. $700,000
DANVERS
164 Hobart St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,150-square-foot lot. $705,000
152 Water St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,396 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
122 Burley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,007-square-foot lot. $650,000
EASTON
41 Foundry St. #15-7 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
FOXBOROUGH
25 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 4,098 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,166-square-foot lot. $935,000
FRANKLIN
1 Cleveland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,195-square-foot lot. $540,000
117 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,620-square-foot lot. $525,000
205 Franklin Crossing Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
GEORGETOWN
92 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $725,000
GLOUCESTER
21 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1812, 2,144 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
60 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $365,000
HAVERHILL
42 Arlington St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
144 Morgan Drive #144 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $334,000
22 View St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $315,000
230 Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,390-square-foot lot. $250,000
LYNN
348 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,191-square-foot lot. $530,000
21 Murphy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,158-square-foot lot. $450,000
16 Margin St. #11 Condo, built in 2006, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
LYNNFIELD
48 Grey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 4,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,862-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
4 Nottingham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $795,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
38 Masconomo St. One-family mansion, built in 1993, 8,848 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, on 183,710-square-foot lot. $11,000,000
MEDFIELD
8 Hillcrest Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,683-square-foot lot. $744,900
10 Green St. #12A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
METHUEN
63 Olympic Village Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,465-square-foot lot. $650,000
11 Glen Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $510,000
1 Riverview Blvd #1-103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000
MILLIS
37 Acorn Place #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,099 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,500
MILTON
34 California Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,659 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $925,000
149 Bradlee Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $830,000
NAHANT
17 Simmons Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,859-square-foot lot. $800,000
NEEDHAM
94 Brookside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,567 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $2,885,999
38 Henderson St. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,009,000
25 Sachem Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $920,000
NORTH ANDOVER
148 Main St. #B432 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
56 Oakhurst St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
NORWOOD
439 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,304-square-foot lot. $725,000
786 Neponset St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,224-square-foot lot. $710,500
80 Croydon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 2,907 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,219-square-foot lot. $650,000
31 Margaret St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,540-square-foot lot. $570,000
PEABODY
11 Kosciusko St. Two-family old style, built in 1850, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $730,000
34 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,889-square-foot lot. $620,000
QUINCY
57 Lind St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,432-square-foot lot. $562,000
41 Harrington Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000
RANDOLPH
5 Ox Bow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $660,000
127 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,744-square-foot lot. $450,000
RAYNHAM
105 Captains Lndg One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,417-square-foot lot. $690,000
109 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,099-square-foot lot. $500,000
48 Finch Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
ROWLEY
5 Cedarwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,729-square-foot lot. $500,000
SALEM
38 Prince St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,054 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $900,000
19 Park St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $830,000
2 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,685-square-foot lot. $652,000
19 Bengal Lane #19 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
SAUGUS
12 Old County Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $550,000
STOUGHTON
69 Oakland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $555,400
WALPOLE
11 Cherokee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,736-square-foot lot. $975,000
36 Calvert Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,129-square-foot lot. $630,000
207 Kendall St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $480,000
WESTWOOD
298 Washington St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
WEYMOUTH
210 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1793, 2,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,900-square-foot lot. $764,000
9 Cassandra Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,248-square-foot lot. $640,000
114 Park Ave W One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,478-square-foot lot. $565,000
WRENTHAM
400 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,778-square-foot lot. $750,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
