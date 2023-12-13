Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Dec. 12)

Address newsletter
ABINGTON
172 Myers Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $565,000
960 Plymouth St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $440,000
ACTON
66 Skyline Drive #66 Condo/Apt., built in 2014, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
19 Quarry Road #19 Condo. $1,163,500
21 Quarry Road #21 Condo. $1,163,500
17 Quarry Road #17 Condo. $1,100,000
25 Quarry Road #25 Condo. $1,100,000
3 Minot Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,359 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,590-square-foot lot. $862,000
16 Joseph Reed Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,739-square-foot lot. $860,000
29 Faulkner Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,760-square-foot lot. $820,000
2 Jefferson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,598-square-foot lot. $785,000
15 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,431 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $695,000
133 Willow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,502 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $663,000
5 Hosmer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,125-square-foot lot. $620,000
243 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,360-square-foot lot. $600,000
44 Drummer Road #44 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
27 Hartland Way #201 Condo/Apt., built in 2001, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
19 Davis Road #A4 Condo/Apt., built in 1976, 634 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $240,000
AMESBURY
54 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,375 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,485-square-foot lot. $724,000
11 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,760-square-foot lot. $555,000
87 Friend St. #B Condo duplex, built in 1700, 1,845 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
154 Whittier Meadows Drive #154 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,290 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
4-A Congress St. #4A Condo family flat, built in 1920, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $387,000
8 Boardman St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,760-square-foot lot. $370,000
ANDOVER
7 West Holw One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 7,520 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 209,833-square-foot lot. $3,175,000
6 Monarch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,190-square-foot lot. $1,785,250
59 Bartlet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
261 High Plain Road. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
20 Birch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,819-square-foot lot. $1,045,000
22 Fosters Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,501-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
7 Sheridan Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 3,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,617-square-foot lot. $995,000
20 County Road. One-family old style, built in 1909, 2,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $936,000
22 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,056-square-foot lot. $904,625
96 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $885,000
64 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $850,000
199 Andover St. Two-family conventional, built in 1851, 2,088 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $690,000
19 Sagamore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $659,000
125 Haverhill St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,059-square-foot lot. $339,000
50 Colonial Drive #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1974, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
80 Washington Park Drive #9 Condo/Apt., built in 1965, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
6 Crescent Drive #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1969, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
ARLINGTON
42 Rhinecliff St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,780,000
45 Bellington St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
16-18 Plymouth St. #16 Condo. $1,350,000
11 Mohawk Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,889 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
27 Wright St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
427 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
41 Teel St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1872, 2,051 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,100,041
43 Old Middlesex Path One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
5 Thorndike St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1908, 2,321 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000
25-27 Melrose St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1923, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000
59 Rublee St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $855,000
15 Walnut St. #C Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $852,000
163 Park Ave Ext One-family old style, built in 1931, 1,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,354-square-foot lot. $850,000
138 N Union St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $835,000
103 Thorndike St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $655,000
35 Orvis Road #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1915, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $649,900
1 School St. #208 Condo/Apt., built in 1925, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $498,000
47 Mystic St. #7D Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 697 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
ASHLAND
56 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $879,000
41 Whittemore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $770,000
343 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,378 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $760,000
123 Warren Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $750,000
104 Warren Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $725,000
143 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $550,000
46 E Bluff Road #46 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
AVON
63 W Spring St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,360-square-foot lot. $560,000
306 E Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,650-square-foot lot. $200,000
AYER
145 Old Farm Way One-family ranch, built in 2012, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $925,000
2 Victor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $485,000
57 Wright Road. One-family conventional, built in 1947, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $470,000
BEDFORD
31 Hayden Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,060-square-foot lot. $940,000
2 Caesar Jones Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,905-square-foot lot. $885,000
3 Woodland Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,842-square-foot lot. $792,000
301 Springs Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,890 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,289-square-foot lot. $728,000
12 Perham St. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,207-square-foot lot. $725,000
172 South Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,832-square-foot lot. $685,500
431 Davis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Carter Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,705-square-foot lot. $252,000
BELLINGHAM
12 Pine Acres Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,722-square-foot lot. $900,000
9 Northern Lights Way One-family ranch, built in 2015, 2,754 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,523-square-foot lot. $683,000
50 Cedar Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
64-B Indian Run Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $480,000
10 Kathy Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,505-square-foot lot. $460,000
32 David Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,289-square-foot lot. $440,000
4 Tropeano Court #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $414,900
60 Winter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1901, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $335,000
104 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,883-square-foot lot. $305,000
15 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,540-square-foot lot. $240,000
BELMONT
5 Chilton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1883, 2,179 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,859-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
36 Beatrice Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,067 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,893-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
17 Philip Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 4,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,415-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
187 Lewis Road. One-family garrison, built in 1935, 2,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,334-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
30 Dunbarton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 2,436 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,610-square-foot lot. $1,357,500
34 Coolidge Road. One-family garrison, built in 1930, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,219-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
272 Cross St. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,532-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
183 White St. #183 Condo/Apt., built in 2002, 2,279 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
20 Vincent Ave. #20 Condo/Apt., built in 1921, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000
315 Waverley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 2,309 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,650-square-foot lot. $825,000
19 Burnham St. #E2 Condo/Apt., built in 1987, 1,774 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
717 Belmont St. #717 Condo/Apt., built in 1922, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $595,000
BERLIN
46 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,023 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 133,143-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
28 Village Lane #28 Condo/Apt., built in 2008, 1,549 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
BEVERLY
9 Brown St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,893 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,118-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
678 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,698-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
4 Independence Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,126-square-foot lot. $910,000
202 Hale St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,210-square-foot lot. $715,000
14 Brimbal Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,303-square-foot lot. $650,000
44 Baker Ave. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
13 Phillips St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $640,000
14 Heather St. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,372 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,494-square-foot lot. $600,000
177 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $600,000
16 Munroe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,388-square-foot lot. $577,500
9 Jasper St. One-family old style, built in 1934, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $540,000
41 Echo Ave. One-family old style, built in 1904, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $419,000
BILLERICA
7 Apple Orchard Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,400-square-foot lot. $740,251
6-10 Horman St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $735,000
21 Poe Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
17 Lindsay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 2,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,730-square-foot lot. $650,000
306 Andover Road. One-family old style, built in 1864, 3,653 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,128-square-foot lot. $637,100
28 Tomahawk Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
126 Baldwin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,267-square-foot lot. $525,000
13 7 Oaks Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,639-square-foot lot. $525,000
279 Rangeway Road. One-family old style, built in 1876, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 139,700-square-foot lot. $500,000
4 A St. Two-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,438-square-foot lot. $400,000
6 Call St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,604-square-foot lot. $350,000
284 Rangeway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $330,000
BOLTON
106 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,972 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
72 Golden Run Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 196,020-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
31 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $330,000
92 Sugar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 195,889-square-foot lot. $234,906
BOSTON
776 Boylston St. #PH2B Condo high-rise, built in 2008, 3,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,708-square-foot lot. $14,125,000
150 Seaport Blvd #10G Condo. $4,450,000
19 Bradford St. One-family row-middle, built in 1845, 2,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,073-square-foot lot. $3,700,000
350 North St. #902 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,187-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
257 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,852-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
55 Commercial Wharf #4 Condo mid-rise, built in 1832, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
240 Devonshire St. #5114 Condo. $1,745,000
330 Dartmouth St. #7N Condo mid-rise, built in 1897, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,216-square-foot lot. $1,695,000
77 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,408-square-foot lot. $1,540,000
1 Charles St S #1612 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
170 Tremont St. #1601 Condo high-rise, built in 1989, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $1,499,000
40 Mount Vernon St. #4A Condo mid-rise, built in 1850, 1,010 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
32 Fairfield St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 841-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
52 Fayette St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
257 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,425 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,425-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
110 Stuart St. #16H Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
193 Saint Botolph St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
29 Bay State Road #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1889, 1,145 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,145-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
39 Commercial Wharf #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1875, 1,089 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,089-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
8 Whittier Place #4H Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,413-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
350 North St. #400 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $999,000
370 Harrison Ave. #1006 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 809 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $999,000
4 Payne St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,621 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $990,000
350 North St. #600 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $940,000
167 Poplar St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000
125 Beacon St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 728 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 728-square-foot lot. $835,000
67 Spring Park Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $835,000
15 Thacher St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 880-square-foot lot. $763,000
483 Beacon St. #97 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 480 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 480-square-foot lot. $650,000
100 Lovejoy Wharf #4L Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 572 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $630,000
127 Hyde Park Ave. #B Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000
54-1/2 Temple St. #2 Condo. $629,900
105 Beacon St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 493 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 493-square-foot lot. $587,000
80 E Brookline St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1935, 587 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 587-square-foot lot. $580,000
11-C Waltham St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 529 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 557-square-foot lot. $570,000
70 Lexington St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 883 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
82 Jersey St. #44 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 631-square-foot lot. $550,000
56 Commonwealth Ave. #32 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 330 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 330-square-foot lot. $520,000
BOXBOROUGH
294 Codman Hill Road #23F Condo/Apt., built in 1975, 694 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
15 Spencer Road #12E Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $205,000
BOXFORD
6 Lawrence Road. One-family antique, built in 1790, 4,030 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 348,480-square-foot lot. $1,569,000
105 Georgetown Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 170,320-square-foot lot. $1,389,500
10 Fieldstone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $1,294,000
21 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $970,000
25 Lawrence Road. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $655,000
108 Stiles Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
BRAINTREE
87 Blossom Road. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 3,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $925,000
483 Liberty St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 3,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $780,000
410 Plain St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,921 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,477-square-foot lot. $640,000
66 Amherst Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,257-square-foot lot. $569,000
289 Middle St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $562,000
302 Tilden Commons Lane #302 Condo/Apt., built in 1995, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $483,000
BRIDGEWATER
210 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,292 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $765,000
640 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $680,000
45 Holly Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $671,771
106 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,579-square-foot lot. $550,000
39 Fremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $520,000
1000 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $497,000
620 Broad St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
420 High St. One-family split level, built in 1995, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 150,000-square-foot lot. $335,000
BRIGHTON
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #309 Condo. $749,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #509 Condo. $749,000
55 Lanark Road #55-06 Condo. $508,000
1722 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 719-square-foot lot. $475,000
13 Winship St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,648-square-foot lot. $460,000
233 Kelton St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $460,000
1486 Commonwealth Ave. #18 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $390,000
BROCKTON
55 Chester Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,273 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $915,000
710 N Montello St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 4,143 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,362-square-foot lot. $900,000
431 Crescent St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,465 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,128-square-foot lot. $865,000
162 Perkins Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,068 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $840,000
51 Herrod Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,855 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $780,000
414 Centre St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $680,000
58 Brett St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $625,000
36 Oak Ridge Dr E One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,354-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Ames Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $580,000
10 Linus Ave. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,727 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $569,000
97 Burkeside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $569,000
4 Alexander St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $560,000
8 Millett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,491 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $540,000
23 Trenton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,363-square-foot lot. $485,000
12 Calvin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $480,000
201 North Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $475,000
210 North Ave. One-family split level, built in 1987, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,595-square-foot lot. $475,000
5 Alexander St. One-family split level, built in 1988, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $475,000
7 Vinedale Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,730 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,369-square-foot lot. $465,000
331 Field St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $455,000
71 Cambo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $450,800
6 Alandale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,432-square-foot lot. $450,000
186 Sinclair Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $440,000
31 Hampden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,228-square-foot lot. $435,000
119 College Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $422,000
424 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,318-square-foot lot. $420,000
44 Galen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 917 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,268-square-foot lot. $410,000
84 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 977 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,244-square-foot lot. $400,000
423 W Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 930 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,043-square-foot lot. $392,206
278 Court St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
59 Sterling Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $384,000
17 Foster St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000
20 Oxford St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $380,000
17 Foster St. #9 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $379,900
22 Reservoir St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,000
11 Cairn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,173-square-foot lot. $330,000
40 Oneida Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,961-square-foot lot. $329,900
221 Oak St. #15-23 Condo/Apt., built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
16 Circle St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
63 Mulberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 985 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,359-square-foot lot. $250,000
46 Thayer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,889-square-foot lot. $248,000
61 E Ashland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,326-square-foot lot. $215,000
BROOKLINE
1160 Beacon St. #205 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 2,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,700,000
132 Arlington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,752 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
177 Thorndike St. #1 Condo. $2,400,000
62 Rangeley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 3,243 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 18,404-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
635 Chestnut Hill Ave. #1 Condo. $1,740,000
367 Newton St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,846 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,459-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
14 Independence Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,224-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
1824 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000
43 Hackensack Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
43 Prince St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,135,000
306 Tappan St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $915,000
70 Park St. #66 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,144 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $865,000
45 Longwood Ave. #704 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
11 Hurd Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1906, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000
1850 Beacon St. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 1984, 919 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $751,000
50 Longwood Ave. #719 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 784 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $679,900
67 Marion St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $679,000
149 Winthrop Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000
514-516 Harvard St. #3B Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000
19 Winchester St. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 698 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000
150 Saint Paul St. #109 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
BURLINGTON
34 Carey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,869-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
13 Arbor Court #13 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,353 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $805,500
8 Given Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 1,722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,725-square-foot lot. $800,000
6 Thistle Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,250-square-foot lot. $750,000
14 Corcoran Road. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,043-square-foot lot. $730,000
41 Hill Circle #41 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000
70 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $670,000
12 Randall Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
21 Cresthaven Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
129 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,257-square-foot lot. $290,000
CAMBRIDGE
18 Ash St. One-family victorian, built in 1854, 3,996 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,983-square-foot lot. $13,500,000
15 Ash St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,994-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
60 Martin St. #1 Condo. $3,050,000
116 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 3,587 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,371-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
114 Irving St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 4,545 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,458-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
168 Elm St. Three-family family flat, built in 1848, 2,795 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $1,705,000
383-387 Windsor St. #2 Condo. $1,650,000
57 Hovey Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1989, 1,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
12 Perry St. #5 Condo family flat, built in 1969, 1,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,327,500
10 Gibson St. #2 Condo. $1,110,000
18 S Normandy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,062,000
75 Alpine St. One-family townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,167-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
8-12 Museum Way #1604 Condo/Apt., built in 1998, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
30 Lowell St. #3 Condo. $950,000
7 Beech St. #319 Condo, built in 2021, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $880,000
18-20 Rice St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1926, 891 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000
659 Green St. #659 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000
8-12 Museum Way #529 Condo/Apt., built in 1998, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $839,000
10 Rogers St. #224 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 978 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $832,500
8-12 Museum Way #2123 Condo/Apt., built in 1998, 796 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $817,500
199 Franklin St. #2 Condo. $810,000
20 Chestnut St. #41 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
371 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1969, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $719,000
649 Green St. #649 Condo. $700,000
6 Washington Ave. #14 Condo/Apt., built in 1880, 433 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $690,000
6 Washington Ave. #8 Condo/Apt., built in 1880, 433 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $690,000
20 Chestnut St. #12 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $649,000
328 Prospect St. #B Condo family flat, built in 1873, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000
10 Rogers St. #217 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 722 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
165 Pleasant St. #307 Condo/Apt., built in 2002, 635 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $501,000
22 Concord Ave. #10 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 555 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
2595 Massachusetts Ave. #9 Condo/Apt., built in 1975, 339 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
30 Prince St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1873, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $160,000
CANTON
50 Coppersmith Way #102 Condo. $875,232
50 Coppersmith Way #109 Condo. $755,000
50 Coppersmith Way #209 Condo. $725,100
4 Walnut Knls Two-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 2,054 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,033-square-foot lot. $695,000
21 Rockland St. #Q Condo/Apt., built in 2008, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
22 Forge Pond #H Condo/Apt., built in 2002, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
82 Neponset St. #C Condo/Apt., built in 1981, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
354 Neponset St. #M Condo/Apt., built in 1984, 873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
50 Coppersmith Way #104 Condo. $327,200
CARVER
19 Santana Way #19 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $527,000
152 Plymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $440,000
143 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $401,138
CHARLESTOWN
20 Monument Sq Two-family row-middle, built in 1870, 5,791 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $3,950,000
41-43 Chappie St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,230,000
37 Chestnut St. #107 Condo. $1,050,000
33 Cordis St. Two-family conventional, built in 1845, 3,553 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $850,000
42 8th St. #5523 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
14 Monument St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $507,000
CHELMSFORD
226 Park Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $888,000
3 Johnson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,746-square-foot lot. $756,000
17 Stonegate Road #17 Condo salt box, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $707,000
44 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,753-square-foot lot. $700,000
7 Rack Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $700,000
36 Clover Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $650,000
9 Miner Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,068 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,905-square-foot lot. $635,000
12 Prairie Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $627,500
8 Kiberd Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,571-square-foot lot. $586,000
6 Technology Drive #337 Condo/Apt., built in 2001, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $574,000
16 Fairbanks Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,709-square-foot lot. $542,500
36 Sheppard Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $478,000
3 Morgan Drive #3 Condo duplex, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,900
92 Prescott Drive #92 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,998
82 Middlesex St. #82 Condo. $425,000
17 Scotty Hollow Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
86 Middlesex St. #86 Condo. $420,000
88 Middlesex St. #88 Condo. $290,000
CHELSEA
91 Chester Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,546 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,395-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
59 Winthrop Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,150 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $790,000
60 Franklin Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,326 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $725,000
84-86 Blossom St. #3 Condo. $665,000
155 Franklin Ave. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
51 Crescent Ave. #305 Condo. $555,000
40 Division St. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,624-square-foot lot. $480,000
932 Broadway #313 Condo/Apt., built in 2021, 595 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,900
56 Franklin Ave. #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
COHASSET
62 Black Rock Road. One-family gambrel, built in 2020, 3,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,899-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
20 Sanctuary Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,804 square feet, 5 baths, on 36,983-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
145 Fairoaks Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,824 square feet, 3 baths, on 29,450-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
87 Chittenden Lane #87 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 3,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000
11 James Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $880,000
CONCORD
45 Coburn Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
180 Park Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 3,852 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,780-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
281 Laws Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $1,815,000
5 Black Horse Place #5 Condo/Apt., built in 2016, 2,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 689,119-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
414 Powder Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
41 Winthrop St. #41 Condo/Apt., built in 2017, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,343-square-foot lot. $864,000
22 Hayward Mill Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,517 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $855,000
29 Concord Greene #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1977, 1,111 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $600,000
8 Concord Greene #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1977, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $500,000
18 Millrun Lane #18 Condo/Apt., built in 2021, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 205,603-square-foot lot. $484,700
16 Millrun Lane #16 Condo/Apt., built in 2021, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 205,603-square-foot lot. $220,000
DANVERS
27 Stafford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,437 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $850,000
152 Water St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $820,000
46 Nichols St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,049 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,130-square-foot lot. $780,000
10 Maple Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,284 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $730,000
23 Trask St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,435-square-foot lot. $730,000
8 Hardy St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,957 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $640,000
37 Constitution Lane #48 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
6 Massachusetts Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $579,900
47 Collins St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,497 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $579,000
9 Garfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $512,000
10 Prince Place. One-family old style, built in 1859, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $500,000
119 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,610-square-foot lot. $450,000
11 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
DEDHAM
53 Jenney Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 1,923 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,586-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
50 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,993-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
346 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,006-square-foot lot. $830,000
10 Pearl St. #10 Condo/Apt., built in 1786, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
17 Top Hill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,374-square-foot lot. $705,000
295 Mount Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,391-square-foot lot. $705,000
80 Crane St. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $675,000
48 Kimball Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,044-square-foot lot. $599,900
83 Hooper Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $545,000
32 Fairview St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1930, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $478,000
43 Barrows St. One-family ranch, built in 1939, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,493-square-foot lot. $450,000
60-62 Ridgeway St. #60 Condo. $408,888
DORCHESTER
394 Bowdoin St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,131 square feet, 19 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,470-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
28 Ballou Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,911 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,767-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
9-11 Greenmount St. #4 Condo. $1,000,000
96-98 Elmer Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,657-square-foot lot. $910,000
173 Minot St. #3 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
96 Dakota St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
12 Corwin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,848-square-foot lot. $682,500
50 Draper St. #2 Condo. $664,500
30 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,879-square-foot lot. $615,000
41 Stockton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,116-square-foot lot. $610,000
1-3 Rosselerin Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,809-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Louis Terrace #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2010, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 978-square-foot lot. $540,000
18 Fabyan St. #3 Condo. $517,000
5 Whitfield St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,060 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,233-square-foot lot. $500,000
88 Florida St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
DOVER
5 Crest Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,662 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $975,000
DUXBURY
387 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,060 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,785,000
24 Deerpath Trl N One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,611 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $935,000
281 Congress St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,425 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,574-square-foot lot. $759,000
EAST BOSTON
296-296A Meridian St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,690-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
148 Falcon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,598 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,187-square-foot lot. $938,000
170 Putnam St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,205 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $750,000
44 Cottage St. #2 Condo. $735,000
226 Havre St. #4 Condo. $715,000
33 Leyden St. #2 Condo. $679,900
226 Havre St. #2 Condo. $630,000
869 Saratoga St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $570,000
189 Trenton St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
72 Lubec St. #24 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 742-square-foot lot. $495,000
2-4 Lexington St. #1A Condo. $451,000
11 Cheever Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 881 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $400,000
1 Lisbon St. #101 Condo. $398,300
EAST BRIDGEWATER
627 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $595,000
35 Ashley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
140 Crystal Water Drive #140 Condo free-standng, built in 1998, 1,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000
28 Andrew Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
457 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,559-square-foot lot. $270,000
EASTON
109 Howard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 107,158-square-foot lot. $700,000
8 Water St. One-family antique, built in 1754, 2,794 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $675,000
254 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,849 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $668,900
125 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $650,000
3 Lothrop St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $605,000
156 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,635-square-foot lot. $595,000
342 Purchase St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,280-square-foot lot. $450,000
130 Foundry St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,970-square-foot lot. $430,000
489 Turnpike St. #3-6 Condo/Apt., built in 1983, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $365,000
26 Short St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,555 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,267-square-foot lot. $350,000
ESSEX
208 Southern Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 3,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
151 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,958 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,352-square-foot lot. $875,000
86 Belcher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 165,528-square-foot lot. $800,000
EVERETT
5 Timothy Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,038 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,644-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
24 Englewood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $975,000
23 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,722 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $840,000
50 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,409 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $800,000
114-116 Hancock St. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 2,788 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,912-square-foot lot. $750,000
60 Clinton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,328-square-foot lot. $750,000
44 Woodward St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,918-square-foot lot. $670,000
71 Wellington Ave. #2 Condo. $600,000
4 Heath St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,601-square-foot lot. $580,000
128 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,306-square-foot lot. $520,000
15 Staples Ave. #15 Condo/Apt., built in 1960, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $228,000
FOXBOROUGH
261-R East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,629 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 332,288-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
7 Shoreline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,271,700
162 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,046 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,220-square-foot lot. $510,000
96 Main St. #D5 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $175,000
FRAMINGHAM
180 Singletary Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1867, 5,912 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 76,317-square-foot lot. $950,000
65 Overlook Dr W One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,395 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,781-square-foot lot. $910,000
9 Juniper Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,665 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,562-square-foot lot. $870,000
1 Lavelle Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $867,000
4 Woodside Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1969, 2,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,296-square-foot lot. $825,000
16 Tower St. #16 Condo/Apt., built in 2016, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $736,000
7 Perry Henderson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $726,000
41 Foxhill Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,005-square-foot lot. $720,000
8 Antrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $695,000
28 Checkerberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,521-square-foot lot. $660,000
6 Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,189-square-foot lot. $660,000
17 Heather Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,306-square-foot lot. $650,000
14 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $628,000
93 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 2,458 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,408-square-foot lot. $625,000
538 Potter Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,863-square-foot lot. $590,000
19 Merrill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,656-square-foot lot. $561,000
24 Harrington Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $550,000
41 Guild Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $550,000
38 Woodmere Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,255-square-foot lot. $538,000
137 Florissant Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
221 Fountain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,899-square-foot lot. $500,000
21 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $490,000
180 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $480,000
14 David Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,161-square-foot lot. $400,000
9 Tower St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,022-square-foot lot. $338,000
9 Tower St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,022-square-foot lot. $320,000
46 Cochituate Road #409 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 555 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000
46 Cochituate Road #510 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $240,000
FRANKLIN
2 Juna Way One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 5,367 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,698-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
17 Lockewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
27 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,036 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $955,000
64 West St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,185-square-foot lot. $850,000
797 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,949 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 250,906-square-foot lot. $775,000
4 Matthew Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $750,000
205 Jordan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,357-square-foot lot. $725,000
734 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,694-square-foot lot. $706,000
3 Parmenter Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,255-square-foot lot. $675,000
605 Lincoln St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,394-square-foot lot. $525,000
513 Coronation Drive. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $500,000
202 Franklin Crossing Road #202 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
210 Franklin Crossing Road #210 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
204 Franklin Crossing Road #204 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000
139 King St. #201B Condo/Apt., built in 1983, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
53 Cliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Kendyl Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $789,900
8 Jacobs Mountain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $569,900
214 County Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $420,000
212 Middleboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $200,000
GEORGETOWN
39 Charles St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,866 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $817,500
123 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $700,000
GLOUCESTER
145 Atlantic Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 5,924 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
35 Fuller St. #302 Condo. $855,000
113 Mount Pleasant Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,208 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,790-square-foot lot. $800,000
43 Woodward Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,499 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,144-square-foot lot. $760,000
47 Englewood Road #A Condo. $640,000
1 Daniel Roy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $500,000
44 Lexington Ave. #36 Condo/Apt., built in 1966, 874 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,876
33 Maplewood Ave. #207 Condo/Apt., built in 1988, 865 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $270,000
17 Kondelin Road #4 Condo. $240,000
GRAFTON
32 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 3,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $710,000
62 Buttercup Lane #62 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,799 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $570,000
274 Providence Road #1 Condo. $569,900
13 Azalea Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 655,578-square-foot lot. $490,000
GROVELAND
268 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1790, 2,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
7 Savory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
20 Rollins St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,370-square-foot lot. $589,000
1 Cannon Hill Rd Ext One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $555,000
HALIFAX
41 Brandeis Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $557,000
112 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,863-square-foot lot. $525,000
110 Monponsett St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,730-square-foot lot. $510,000
140 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $449,900
281 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $380,000
16 Annawon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2010, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,930-square-foot lot. $339,000
1 Wood St N One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 467 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $265,000
239 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,659-square-foot lot. $160,000
HAMILTON
893 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,977 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
75 Greenbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,970 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $852,000
339 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,341 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $819,000
7 Lois St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,161-square-foot lot. $575,000
HANOVER
32 Stone Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,281 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
887 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1845, 3,216 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $700,000
35 Howland Park One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $685,000
126 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $650,000
HANSON
321 Birchbark Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $801,500
75 Big Rock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,000-square-foot lot. $555,000
125 Robinson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $512,000
1407 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $350,000
HARVARD
23 Fairbanks St. One-family antique, built in 1744, 2,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
3 Peninsula Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1967, 2,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 146,362-square-foot lot. $1,027,500
81 Old Shirley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 387,684-square-foot lot. $950,000
28 Scott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $810,000
33 Craggs Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $725,000
4 Trail Ridge Way #C Condo/Apt., built in 2018, 2,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
197 Still River Road. One-family antique, built in 1810, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $600,000
HAVERHILL
52 Lexington Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,282 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,896-square-foot lot. $775,000
65 Jackson St Ext Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,924 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,232-square-foot lot. $638,000
28 Brandon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,438-square-foot lot. $579,900
23 Newcomb St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $550,000
62 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,021 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $549,000
21 Lackey St. #21 Condo. $530,000
9 Lilac Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,538 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
335 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $505,000
118 Cogswell St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000
234 Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,522 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,674-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Coates Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
6 Hermon Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,894-square-foot lot. $470,000
19 Lackey St. #19 Condo. $460,000
4 Fay Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $415,000
42 Goodale St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $400,000
259 Farrwood Drive #259 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,000
165 Morgan Drive #165 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
28 Farrwood Drive #28 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
21 Atlanta St. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 1,354 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $350,000
28 Byron St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
440 North Ave. #198 Condo/Apt., built in 1980, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,000
1 Myles Standish Drive #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1981, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
86 Arlington St. #D Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000
HINGHAM
12 Hilltop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,083-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
37 Fearing Road. One-family antique, built in 1884, 2,911 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
6 Pheasant Run One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $1,715,000
22 Eldridge Court. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,889 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,480-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
15 Park View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,847-square-foot lot. $1,099,000
18 Presidents Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,022-square-foot lot. $950,000
10 Pinegrove Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $860,000
261 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 187,668-square-foot lot. $720,000
304 Tuckers Lane #304 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000
167 Old Derby St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,129-square-foot lot. $430,000
18 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt., built in 1979, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $398,000
31 Rhodes Circle #31 Condo. $220,000
HOLBROOK
255 Sycamore St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,846-square-foot lot. $525,000
12 Jewel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $495,000
1030 S Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1860, 2,680 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,153-square-foot lot. $460,000
1035 S Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $460,000
3 Christies Way #3 Condo. $449,900
4 Christies Way #4 Condo. $449,000
47 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $380,000
HOLLISTON
251 Gorwin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 3,885 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 149,367-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
1575 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,734-square-foot lot. $850,000
1282 Highland St. #1282 Condo duplex, built in 2019, 2,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
83 Hanlon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1946, 2,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $686,000
14 Walnut Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $682,000
219 Shaw Farm Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $645,000
623 Central St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,448-square-foot lot. $627,500
3 Norfolk Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 567 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $530,000
42 Westfield Drive. One-family, built in 1967, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $490,000
44 Burnap Road #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1965, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000
HOPKINTON
33 Proctor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,620-square-foot lot. $935,000
158 Wood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 2,333 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,062-square-foot lot. $829,900
1 Ray St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,520-square-foot lot. $680,000
26 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $335,200
44 Pinecrest Vlg #44 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
HUDSON
29 Grove St. #29B Condo. $810,000
54 Stevens Road #54 Condo/Apt., built in 2014, 2,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000
20 Pierce St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $635,000
250 Main St. #206 Condo/Apt., built in 2005, 1,119 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
425 Main St. #21D Condo/Apt., built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $328,000
200 Manning St. #24B Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
HULL
119 Beach Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1906, 4,414 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
11 Douglas Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,005-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
7 Whitehead Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,595-square-foot lot. $800,000
111 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $750,000
68 Cadish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,826-square-foot lot. $660,000
64 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,255-square-foot lot. $534,900
32 Commodore Court #32 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,629 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $476,751
9 Park Ave. #312 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 854 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $380,000
33 Merrill Road #D Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $353,000
93 Revere St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,695-square-foot lot. $315,000
HYDE PARK
77 Summit St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 4,567 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,188-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
135 Readville St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,048 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,935-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
135 Milton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,553-square-foot lot. $810,500
35 Brush Hill Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,266 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,221-square-foot lot. $725,000
31 Hallron St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $495,000
14 Kardon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1954, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,614-square-foot lot. $320,000
IPSWICH
26 Primrose Lane #26 Condo. $1,050,035
10 Lillian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $965,000
1 Dow Brook Circle #51 Condo. $939,900
1 Town Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $630,000
138 Linebrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,841-square-foot lot. $600,000
21 Appomattox Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $541,000
21 Topsfield Road #1 Condo. $373,500
21 Topsfield Road #2 Condo. $373,500
JAMAICA PLAIN
23 Eliot St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 4,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,396-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
105 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,168-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
90 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
382 Centre St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,290 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,053-square-foot lot. $850,000
16 Newbern St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $812,500
266 Arborway #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2001, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $795,000
230 Amory St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 716-square-foot lot. $580,000
301 Forest Hills St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1925, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $559,000
39 Saint Joseph St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $460,000
72 Sheridan St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 591 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 591-square-foot lot. $445,000
391 Hyde Park Ave. #208 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,166-square-foot lot. $435,000
332 Jamaicaway #206 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 463 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 463-square-foot lot. $394,900
242 S Huntington Ave. #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 581 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 581-square-foot lot. $390,000
391 Hyde Park Ave. #207 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,177-square-foot lot. $365,000
76 Elm St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 905-square-foot lot. $318,250
KINGSTON
12 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 283,576-square-foot lot. $630,000
6 Barnabas Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $456,250
22 Main St. #A Condo family flat, built in 1900, 921 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
LAKEVILLE
16 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,190-square-foot lot. $740,500
423 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,614-square-foot lot. $665,000
15 N Precinct St. One-family raised cape, built in 1985, 1,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $645,000
85 Pickens St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,553-square-foot lot. $622,000
2 Woods Edge Road #2 Condo/Apt., built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000
5 Vaughan St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,948-square-foot lot. $339,000
13 Summit Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $285,000
LAWRENCE
20-22 Holly St. Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 2,864 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $931,000
42 Gilbert St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,149 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,618-square-foot lot. $676,000
281 Merrimack St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
71-73 Osgood St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
107 Greenwood St. Two-family family flat, built in 1885, 1,978 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $510,000
68 Wesley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,642-square-foot lot. $470,000
21 Camden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $410,000
25 Marlboro St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,349-square-foot lot. $408,000
17 Adams St. #17 Condo/Apt., built in 1987, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000
11 Broadway Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,745-square-foot lot. $355,000
13 W Hawley St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $285,000
90 Beacon St. #8 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,500
39-41 Ohio Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,078 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $159,000
272 E Haverhill St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $115,000
LEXINGTON
155 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,891 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,522-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
6 Mead Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
82 Cary Ave. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,740 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,325-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
25 Fair Oaks Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,098-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
40 Turning Mill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,681-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
31 Lawrence Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
123 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
31 Ledgelawn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
19 Robinson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $790,000
33 Forest St. #311 Condo/Apt., built in 1891, 1,042 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $780,000
7 Drummer Boy Way #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1976, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $760,000
33 Stimson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
11 Sylvia St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
1475 Massachusetts Ave. #227 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $298,801
LINCOLN
27 Laurel Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
LITTLETON
143 Whitcomb Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 223,463-square-foot lot. $675,000
78 Harvard Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $440,000
63 Oak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,587 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $380,000
26 Concord Drive. One-family old style, built in 1934, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,254-square-foot lot. $350,000
LOWELL
688 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,348 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,865-square-foot lot. $900,000
45 Monadnock Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $785,000
821 Central St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,357 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,609-square-foot lot. $780,000
669 Westford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 4,300 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,292-square-foot lot. $775,000
220 Fletcher St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,460 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,272-square-foot lot. $700,000
216 Wentworth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
150 Florence Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,801 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,305-square-foot lot. $585,000
146 Woburn St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,540-square-foot lot. $570,000
30 Stewart St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $560,000
93 Carroll Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $545,000
34 D St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,930 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,677-square-foot lot. $530,000
647 Varnum Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $505,000
154 Chestnut St. #10 Condo/Apt., built in 2019, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $496,000
366 Rogers St. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,783-square-foot lot. $485,000
71 Varnum Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 2,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $485,000
62 Chambers St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,517 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,857-square-foot lot. $480,000
25 Fairgrove Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $450,000
16 Phoebe Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $435,000
75 Norcross St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,592 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,127-square-foot lot. $435,000
54 Laplume Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
58 Prescott St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1880, 1,345 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000
59 Huntington St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,657-square-foot lot. $420,000
117 Weed St. Two-family duplex, built in 1994, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,827-square-foot lot. $410,000
238 W London St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,355 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $410,000
140 Hampshire St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,487-square-foot lot. $400,000
16 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,440-square-foot lot. $391,000
43 Boylston Lane #43 Condo/Apt., built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
17 Harrison St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,386-square-foot lot. $385,000
18 Billings St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,710-square-foot lot. $385,000
10 L St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 918-square-foot lot. $259,000
375 Aiken Ave. #11 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $227,000
309 Pawtucket Blvd #13 Condo/Apt., built in 1969, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
14 Mount Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $190,000
LYNN
38 Mary Ellen Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,025-square-foot lot. $820,000
113 Maplewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,924-square-foot lot. $800,000
73 Beacon Hill Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1875, 4,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,887-square-foot lot. $775,000
7 Spinney Path #7 Condo/Apt., built in 2000, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,033-square-foot lot. $750,000
49 Dibble Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,569 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,334-square-foot lot. $740,000
23 Susan Drive #16 Condo. $739,000
300 Lynn Shore Drive #800 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $725,000
300 Lynn Shore Drive #801 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 525 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $725,000
4 Diane Circle #11 Condo. $709,000
76 Fays Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,036-square-foot lot. $685,000
59 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $675,000
122 Bowler St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
35 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,603 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,820-square-foot lot. $645,000
452 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $630,000
41 Millard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $620,000
269 Ocean St. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 3,673 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,413-square-foot lot. $600,000
95 Brookside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,702-square-foot lot. $575,000
110 Parkland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,218-square-foot lot. $550,000
69 Saunders Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,284-square-foot lot. $550,000
21 E Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $530,000
131 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
771 Boston St. #771 Condo duplex, built in 1987, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,387-square-foot lot. $475,000
196 Locust St. #2-106 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $412,000
17 Pennybrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,221-square-foot lot. $390,000
11 Brook St. #11 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,232-square-foot lot. $387,000
10 Pleasant St. #102 Condo, built in 1987, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $353,000
96 Sheridan St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,072-square-foot lot. $320,000
100 Magnolia Ave. #6 Condo, built in 1950, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $252,000
32 S Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,815-square-foot lot. $240,000
285 Lynn Shore Drive #506 Condo high-rise, built in 1893, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $125,000
LYNNFIELD
4 Stoneway One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,982-square-foot lot. $1,274,000
22 Chatham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,473 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
71 Carter Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,506 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $805,000
136 Moulton Drive. Two-family conventional, built in 1942, 2,851 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $580,000
MALDEN
504-506 Cross St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 3,036 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $931,000
10 Fairview Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,243 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,482-square-foot lot. $910,000
247 Salem St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,520 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,352-square-foot lot. $900,000
87 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,703 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,032-square-foot lot. $785,000
107 Linden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,210 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,271-square-foot lot. $690,000
11 Byron St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $650,000
54 Sheafe St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $620,000
33-35 Starbird St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
132 Belmont St. #132 Condo/Apt., built in 1930, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $420,000
87 Cedar St. #5 Condo/Apt., built in 1969, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
368 Pleasant St. #305 Condo. $400,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
17 Crooked Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 9,449 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 224,469-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
22 Hickory Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 2,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,478-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
24 Desmond Ave. #A Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 606 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $429,000
MANSFIELD
23 Millfarm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
20 Plowshare Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,980-square-foot lot. $889,000
14 Down Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,248-square-foot lot. $850,000
210 Stearns Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,205-square-foot lot. $850,000
578 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,900 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,020-square-foot lot. $710,000
24 Lawndale Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $670,000
207 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,639-square-foot lot. $655,000
33 Coral St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,667 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,845-square-foot lot. $635,000
231 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,058-square-foot lot. $402,000
MARBLEHEAD
349 Ocean Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 6,479 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 80,738-square-foot lot. $7,500,000
5 Leslie Cv One-family row house, built in 1969, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,270-square-foot lot. $1,249,000
245 Humphrey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,351-square-foot lot. $975,000
3 State St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 1,895 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $835,000
2 Brackett Place #B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
39 Prospect St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1930, 544 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000
MARION
16 Pumping Station Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $430,000
MARLBOROUGH
74 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,422 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $870,000
66 Nolan Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,649-square-foot lot. $823,000
31 Bowood Lane #31 Condo/Apt., built in 2014, 2,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $780,000
47 Walcott Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $760,000
5 Gagas Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,494 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,436-square-foot lot. $739,900
15 Beaman Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,341-square-foot lot. $667,800
81 Fremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $610,000
221 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,307-square-foot lot. $599,800
319 Hemenway St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $525,000
80 W Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,920-square-foot lot. $525,000
91 Denoncourt St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,086-square-foot lot. $525,000
68 Porter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
60 Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,685-square-foot lot. $409,000
26 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 923 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,630-square-foot lot. $265,000
158 Boston Post Rd E #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1964, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
MARSHFIELD
338 Prince Rogers Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
237 Damons Point Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $900,000
58 Vincent Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,120-square-foot lot. $890,000
381 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 164,657-square-foot lot. $870,000
28 Old Plain St. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,650-square-foot lot. $775,000
15 Iowa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,805-square-foot lot. $749,900
181 Webster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,378-square-foot lot. $710,000
683 Ocean St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $683,000
12 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,830 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,493-square-foot lot. $651,000
97 Foster Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1948, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,131-square-foot lot. $587,256
105 Grove St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,190-square-foot lot. $475,000
84 Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,203-square-foot lot. $475,000
110 Indiana St. One-family cottage, built in 1949, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $250,000
MATTAPAN
5-7 Lorna Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,724-square-foot lot. $840,000
472 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,323-square-foot lot. $670,000
MAYNARD
8 Maybury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $550,000
67 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,576-square-foot lot. $470,000
9 Bates Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $467,800
MEDFIELD
52 Harding St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,758 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,922-square-foot lot. $1,152,000
28 Evergreen Way One-family split level, built in 1968, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,401-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
89-R Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,818 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,498-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
12 Lantern Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,173-square-foot lot. $675,000
89 Pleasant St. #A3 Condo/Apt., built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,000
89 Pleasant St. #C4 Condo/Apt., built in 1972, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000
MEDFORD
23 Bower St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,325,000
201 Riverside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,223 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,689-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
60 Dartmouth St. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,124 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,585-square-foot lot. $1,013,000
199 Fellsway W One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,146-square-foot lot. $980,000
103 Grover Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,266 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,687-square-foot lot. $915,000
157 Middlesex Ave. #2 Condo. $906,001
12 Marion St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,225-square-foot lot. $875,000
17 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,673-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Benham St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,684-square-foot lot. $708,000
19 Smith St. #1 Condo. $700,000
49 Baxter St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,856-square-foot lot. $650,000
30 Revere Beach Pkwy #709 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
28 Cummings St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,552-square-foot lot. $570,000
35 Lambert St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000
5 Washington St. #11 Condo/Apt., built in 1990, 694 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000
35 Washington St. #5 Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 970 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $345,000
MEDWAY
17 Broken Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,696 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,419-square-foot lot. $1,029,900
8 Cedar Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,581-square-foot lot. $849,900
4 Bullard Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $780,000
18 Vernon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $510,000
MELROSE
5 Chestnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1870, 4,299 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,510-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
171 Warwick Road. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 2,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
115 Walton Park One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,018-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
13 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $950,000
35 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,711-square-foot lot. $933,000
158 Beech Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $880,000
16-18 Lynde St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,977-square-foot lot. $860,000
442 Lebanon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,146-square-foot lot. $830,000
135 Linden Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $720,000
69 Heywood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,629 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $685,000
75 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $589,000
MERRIMAC
23 Little Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,629 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,093-square-foot lot. $990,000
5 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $790,000
64 Church St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,920-square-foot lot. $600,000
6 Whittier Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,685 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,503-square-foot lot. $550,000
54 Harriman Road. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,510-square-foot lot. $549,000
METHUEN
5 Judith E Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $900,000
40 Arrowwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $865,000
32 Pine Tree Drive #32 Condo/Apt., built in 2018, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $799,900
27 Sable Run Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,069-square-foot lot. $790,000
199 Hampstead St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,772-square-foot lot. $679,900
43 Hideaway Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $660,000
1 Firenze St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $570,000
43 Deborah Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,517 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $555,000
25 Heather Drive #25 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,273 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $538,000
14 Tyler Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,827 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
27 Dexter St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,806-square-foot lot. $525,000
40 Williams St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,431 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $515,000
272 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,026-square-foot lot. $500,000
91-93 Haverhill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,941 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $480,000
78 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
37 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $420,000
45 Christopher Drive #134 Condo/Apt., built in 1987, 976 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
61 Mystic St. #23 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $231,000
30 Danbury Drive #11 Condo/Apt., built in 1972, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
21 Almont St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,382-square-foot lot. $141,430
MIDDLEBOROUGH
33 Forest St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $590,000
82 Rocky Meadow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $472,000
77 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 1,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $467,000
30 Summit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,421 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,750-square-foot lot. $455,000
26 Frank St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $450,000
MIDDLETON
14 King St. One-family conventional, built in 1855, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,096-square-foot lot. $665,000
173 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,127-square-foot lot. $340,000
MILFORD
7 Brookside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,783-square-foot lot. $630,000
4 Panda Court #41 Condo. $589,900
28 Kodiak Lane #14 Condo. $584,900
36 Kodiak Lane #18 Condo. $584,900
41 Village Circle #41 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000
37 Iadarola Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,786-square-foot lot. $490,000
12 Sherwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,738-square-foot lot. $470,000
82 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $435,000
17 University Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $401,000
10 Camp St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,684-square-foot lot. $380,000
71 School St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $379,900
8 Country Club Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000
10 Camp St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,684-square-foot lot. $270,000
31 Forest St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1890, 890 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
10 Shadowbrook Lane #68 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 1,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $155,000
MILLIS
22 Hemlock Circle #22 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $378,000
16 Bayberry Circle #16 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
12 Meadowbrook Road #12 Condo/Apt., built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,200
MILTON
139 Gerald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,865-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
10 Hazel St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,118,000
92 Squantum St. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $817,000
937 Blue Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $690,000
7 Verndale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,603 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $650,000
NATICK
17 Phillips Pond Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 3,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,190-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
33 Birch Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
6 Alden St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,976-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
44 Beaverdam Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,228-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
9 Wayside Road #5 Condo. $1,375,000
10 Farrant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
18 Terrane Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,798-square-foot lot. $999,000
83 Pine St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,458 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $867,500
13 Macarthur Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $800,000
15 Roxbury Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,933-square-foot lot. $771,350
60 Speen St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,922-square-foot lot. $674,000
71 Union St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,300-square-foot lot. $610,000
4 Winnemay St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1927, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,793-square-foot lot. $480,000
28 Walden Drive #14 Condo/Apt., built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
50 Silver Hill Lane #9 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
219 Pond St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1919, 571 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000
NEEDHAM
136 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,529 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $2,455,000
185 Hillside Ave. #185 Condo. $2,000,000
65 Charles River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 3,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $1,256,000
16 Manson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,922 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
233 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,860 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
73 Putnam St. #73 Condo, built in 1996, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
202 Lindbergh Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $361,822
6 Yurick Road #6 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $293,750
NEWBURY
65 Hanover St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 309,712-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
39 Middle Road #A Condo/Apt., built in 1991, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 134,600-square-foot lot. $560,000
NEWBURYPORT
24 Jefferson St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 3,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $1,995,000
178 Water St. One-family old style, built in 1710, 3,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,370-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
56 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
7 Norman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,012-square-foot lot. $1,677,555
412 Merrimac St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 2,006 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,528-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
68 Bromfield St. #68 Condo. $1,490,000
2 Atkinson St. One-family federalist, built in 1800, 2,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
3 Bromfield Court. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 2,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,430-square-foot lot. $950,000
26 Beacon Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $803,000
6 Lavalley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,837 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,900-square-foot lot. $800,000
14 Drew St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
14 Hines Way #14 Condo/Apt., built in 2020, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000
126 Merrimac St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1984, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
126 Merrimac St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1984, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
324-326 High St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1800, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
53 Warren St. #116 Condo/Apt., built in 1996, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $560,000
16 Tyng St. #E Condo/Apt., built in 1797, 1,370 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000
27 Charter St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1850, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $408,000
236 Low St. #11 Condo/Apt., built in 1969, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $180,000
NEWTON
21 Bonnybrook Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1923, 5,766 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,324-square-foot lot. $3,600,000
25 Beechcroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,123 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,742-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
36 Bonnybrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,102-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
11 Bunny Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,111-square-foot lot. $1,980,018
170 Pearl St. #170 Condo. $1,950,000
25 Hyde St. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,932-square-foot lot. $1,835,000
110 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
22 Howe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $1,649,000
1818 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,308-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
154 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,367 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,036-square-foot lot. $1,523,800
790 Watertown St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,090-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
26-28 Wetherell St. #26 Condo. $1,450,000
54 Bound Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,306 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,880-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
574 Auburn St. #574 Condo townhse-end, built in 1999, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,023-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
102 Arlington St. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,187 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
23 Drew Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,115-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
10 Weldon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
144 Newtonville Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
77 Court St. #111 Condo/Apt., built in 2017, 1,545 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $950,000
6 Caulfield Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,626-square-foot lot. $900,000
13 Dalby St. Three-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,136 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,908-square-foot lot. $875,000
150 Walnut St. #150 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,624-square-foot lot. $830,000
59-61 Westbourne Road. One-family victorian, built in 1912, 3,178 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,555-square-foot lot. $655,000
76 Boylston St. #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1945, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,580-square-foot lot. $586,000
NORFOLK
3 Barnstable Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,630-square-foot lot. $875,000
12 Fleetwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 2,038 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,615-square-foot lot. $695,000
18 Kingsbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 660 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,050-square-foot lot. $500,000
292 Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $310,000
NORTH ANDOVER
29 Anne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 6,602 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
45 Berrington Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,402 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
299 Dale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1000 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
37 Bradstreet Road. One-family, built in 1900, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,581-square-foot lot. $853,000
81 Lisa Lane. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $740,000
34 Troy Road. One-family, built in 1993, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $703,000
327 Salem St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1770, 3,704 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $685,000
26 Main St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $579,900
50 Marblehead St. #50 Condo/Apt., built in 1905, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
58 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1976, 2,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $535,000
2 Harvest Drive #212 Condo/Apt., built in 2006, 1,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
86 Andover St. One-family, built in 1920, 1,463 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $440,637
3 Harvest Drive #102 Condo/Apt., built in 2006, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $426,000
148 Main St. #S429 Condo/Apt., built in 1994, 1,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
30 Fernview Ave. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
144 Waverley Road #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
2 Raymond Tatro Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,175-square-foot lot. $660,000
21 Leonard St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,100 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,585-square-foot lot. $650,000
11 Thyme Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,374-square-foot lot. $575,000
10 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,048-square-foot lot. $535,000
228 Cumberland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,443 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,400-square-foot lot. $535,000
87 Anawan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,005-square-foot lot. $525,000
58 Reed Ave. #14 Condo/Apt., built in 2019, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
140 Commonwealth Ave. #28 Condo/Apt., built in 2005, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
470 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,702 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,150-square-foot lot. $410,000
475 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,281-square-foot lot. $375,000
63 Eddy St. #5 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
30 Juniper Road #24 Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 745 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $190,000
NORTH READING
22 Heritage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $950,000
260 Martins Lndg #7412 Condo. $704,999
260 Martins Lndg #7307 Condo. $663,905
20 Eames St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $649,000
260 Martins Lndg #7106 Condo. $641,075
260 Martins Lndg #7113 Condo. $622,080
260 Martins Lndg #7408 Condo. $585,970
260 Martins Lndg #7305 Condo. $549,140
260 Martins Lndg #7310 Condo. $541,405
260 Martins Lndg #7108 Condo. $536,130
260 Martins Lndg #7504 Condo. $522,350
260 Martins Lndg #7109 Condo. $520,455
7 Oakhurst Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $515,000
260 Martins Lndg #502 Condo. $512,520
135 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 3,037 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $500,000
260 Martins Lndg #7111 Condo. $499,845
260 Martins Lndg #7209 Condo. $485,555
260 Martins Lndg #7112 Condo. $476,620
260 Martins Lndg #7103 Condo. $468,540
260 Martins Lndg #204 Condo. $444,865
240 Martins Lndg #202 Condo/Apt., built in 2020, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000
260 Martins Lndg #7202 Condo. $439,999
63 Central St. #213 Condo/Apt., built in 2007, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,900
260 Martins Lndg #7105 Condo. $214,100
NORTHBOROUGH
386 Davis St. One-family antique, built in 1779, 2,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,700-square-foot lot. $795,000
161 Church St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,124-square-foot lot. $645,000
14 Hoover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,102-square-foot lot. $615,000
61 Valentine Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,285-square-foot lot. $580,000
23 Riley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,175-square-foot lot. $535,000
51 Deacon St. #51 Condo/Apt., built in 1995, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $530,000
NORTON
42 Evergreen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
42 Godfrey Drive #42 Condo/Apt., built in 2003, 2,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
4 Spring Lane #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 2,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
75 Burt St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,090 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,258-square-foot lot. $435,000
17 Wampum Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
164 Dean St. #B Condo. $275,000
26 Alder Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $239,860
NORWELL
4 Clapp Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
387 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 2,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
344 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $820,000
115 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $795,000
NORWOOD
251 Hill St. Three-family family flat, built in 1961, 2,488 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
9 High St. One-family conventional, built in 2003, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,073-square-foot lot. $884,000
132 Berwick Place. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
100 Cameron Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $730,000
52 Winslow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,991 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,114-square-foot lot. $682,500
16 Greenleaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,682-square-foot lot. $575,000
75 Heaton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $565,000
14 Kettering Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
56 Elm St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,755 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $520,000
PEABODY
9 Jones Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $931,000
10 Litchfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,277-square-foot lot. $925,000
26 Aberdeen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,644 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,259-square-foot lot. $705,000
4 Palmer Ave. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 2,733 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
34 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,889-square-foot lot. $620,000
17 Union St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,405 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,167-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Alden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $589,000
134 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $579,500
149 Lynn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $570,000
1 Highland Park One-family old style, built in 1850, 916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $500,000
1 Beeman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $442,000
14 Bourbon St. #32 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
84 Aborn St. #2105 Condo, built in 2005, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
1 Eagan Place #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 1,475 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,500
PEMBROKE
71 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,040 square feet, 3 baths, on 27,110-square-foot lot. $750,000
23 Ridge Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,140 square feet, 2 baths, on 30,527-square-foot lot. $710,000
179 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,056-square-foot lot. $582,000
29 Valley Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1974, 1,459 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $575,000
89 Harvard St. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,480-square-foot lot. $569,000
30 Old Washington St. #3 Condo. $549,147
44 High Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,235-square-foot lot. $250,000
PEPPERELL
8 Hyacinth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,981-square-foot lot. $625,000
31 Townsend St. One-family antique, built in 1819, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,520-square-foot lot. $500,000
123 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,560-square-foot lot. $380,000
34 Lowell Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
PLYMOUTH
17 Muster Fld One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
26 Bentgrass Mist #26BG Condo. $1,181,304
32 Bentgrass Mist #32BG Condo. $1,070,434
30 Bentgrass Mist #30BG Condo. $1,058,994
47 Poets Cor One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,927 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,949-square-foot lot. $967,500
40 Canoe Lndg One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 2,665 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,162-square-foot lot. $840,000
14 Sleepy Hollow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $820,000
50 Inkberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2017, 1,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,366-square-foot lot. $776,000
9 Fairway Drive #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $730,000
39 Cape Cod Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
94 Cliffside Drive #94 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
16 Southcliff Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $650,000
85 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,470-square-foot lot. $649,000
31 Debbie Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,155-square-foot lot. $580,000
36 Sandra Way One-family salt box, built in 1985, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $570,000
23 Cochituate Road. One-family ranch, built in 1937, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $537,000
18 Corvette Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $535,000
26 Southcliff Drive #26 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
57 Lakewood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,939-square-foot lot. $515,000
265 Sandwich St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $435,000
16 Winslow Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $430,000
21 Old Colony Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1955, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $430,000
4 S Wind Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,520-square-foot lot. $430,000
56 Westcliff Drive #56 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
23 Skylark Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $378,000
178 Long Pond Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $375,000
66 Westcliff Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000
27 Ocean Walk Drive #103 Condo. $348,000
47 Florida Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 921 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $335,000
4 Marc Drive #4C11 Condo/Apt., built in 2000, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $323,500
48 Hyannis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 944 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $313,500
41 Yale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
235 Standish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,911-square-foot lot. $271,000
278 Court St. #203 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 706 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,550
223 Manomet Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,363-square-foot lot. $200,000
QUINCY
14 Priscilla Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
23 Theresa Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,156-square-foot lot. $915,000
52 Parke Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2000, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,720-square-foot lot. $900,000
66 Kemper St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $880,000
80 Henry St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $853,500
172 Whitwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,803-square-foot lot. $780,000
17 Trevore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,982-square-foot lot. $730,000
77 Bromfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $730,000
248 Fenno St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,704-square-foot lot. $710,000
84 Standish Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,577-square-foot lot. $680,000
14 Standish Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,393-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Cliveden St. #505E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,183 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
51 Hovey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,074-square-foot lot. $660,000
15 Miriam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,351-square-foot lot. $635,000
108 Butler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $625,000
58 Common St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,362-square-foot lot. $625,000
17 Caledonia Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,330-square-foot lot. $612,000
12 Thomas St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $550,000
54 Jenness St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,028-square-foot lot. $550,000
100 Marina Drive #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
19 Ratchford Circle. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,078-square-foot lot. $530,000
18 Doble St. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,417-square-foot lot. $527,000
61 Crosby St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
359 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,666-square-foot lot. $480,000
45 Randlett St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $439,999
40 Cross St. #20 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $436,000
19 Filbert St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,596-square-foot lot. $390,000
35 Desmoines Road #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
179 Presidents Lane #2C Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,000
179 Presidents Lane #1F Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
RANDOLPH
14-16 Julian Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1985, 2,548 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $999,000
30 Hall St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
22 Barry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,034-square-foot lot. $575,000
14 Lewis Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,545-square-foot lot. $565,000
28 Marion St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,590-square-foot lot. $545,000
101 Lafayette St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $525,000
36 Ox Bow Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,934-square-foot lot. $505,000
5 Gerald Ave. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,516-square-foot lot. $460,000
90 Allen St. One-family conventional, built in 1825, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $455,000
56 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $330,000
7 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $290,000
159 Bittersweet Lane #112 Condo/Apt., built in 1978, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500
RAYNHAM
71 Cardinal Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,680-square-foot lot. $775,000
27 Phyllis Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,885 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,677-square-foot lot. $600,000
96 Essex Circle #22 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $567,000
498 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 48,365-square-foot lot. $505,000
87 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,802-square-foot lot. $500,000
405 Park Place #405 Condo/Apt., built in 1989, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $312,000
READING
34 Longview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 4,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,561-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
71 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1763, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,825-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
8 Sanborn St. #5003 Condo/Apt., built in 2019, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000
19 Chapel Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,477-square-foot lot. $890,000
9 Hunt St. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $840,000
21 Jacob Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000
17 Whittier Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $640,000
8 Crosby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,913-square-foot lot. $600,000
605 Summer Ave. #1-62 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
605 Summer Ave. #1-52 Condo/Apt., built in 1970, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $367,000
REVERE
83 Vane St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,983 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $760,000
86 Crescent Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,258-square-foot lot. $625,000
260 Salem St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
314 Reservoir Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,811 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,334-square-foot lot. $550,000
282 Squire Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,146-square-foot lot. $525,000
180 Gore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,844-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Blanchard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,718-square-foot lot. $470,000
1 Carey Circle #206 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #10F Condo/Apt., built in 1988, 889 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000
418 Malden St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $365,000
73 Fenno St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,346 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,482-square-foot lot. $82,717
9 Burnham St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,620-square-foot lot. $70,000
ROCKLAND
330 Beech St. One-family split level, built in 1998, 1,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $632,000
192 Vernon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,754-square-foot lot. $600,000
29 Blanchard St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,466-square-foot lot. $535,000
538 Market St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,445 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,028-square-foot lot. $525,000
767 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,166-square-foot lot. $505,000
361 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,916-square-foot lot. $480,000
322 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $475,000
7 Oak Court #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1988, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $470,000
31 Boxberry Lane #31 Condo/Apt., built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $405,000
173 Concord St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $319,966
ROCKPORT
5 Pleasant St. #5 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 2,655 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
ROSLINDALE
43 Ainsworth St. Three-family conventional, built in 1925, 3,808 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,208,000
51 Catherine St. #53 Condo. $1,200,000
32 Haydn St. One-family conventional, built in 2004, 3,001 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $988,000
83 Glendower Road #1 Condo. $740,000
96 Walter St. #1 Condo. $640,000
20 Rhoda St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $615,000
37 Montvale St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1915, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,029-square-foot lot. $605,000
301 Poplar St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 861 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
ROWLEY
83 Weldon Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,819 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 126,647-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
11 Ice Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,194-square-foot lot. $798,000
1 Heritage Way #1 Condo/Apt., built in 2013, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000
34 Railroad Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,149 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,975-square-foot lot. $654,000
20 Lawrence Road #13 Condo/Apt., built in 1960, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,900
45 Stackyard Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1880, 460 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 217,687-square-foot lot. $260,000
ROXBURY
43 Parker Hill Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 5,645 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,195-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
4 Montrose St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,519 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,741-square-foot lot. $705,000
173 Magnolia St. #4 Condo. $515,000
25 Fountain St. #303 Condo. $164,800
25 Fountain St. #406 Condo. $164,800
SALEM
11 Dalton Pkwy Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,257 square feet, 17 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,774-square-foot lot. $925,000
3 Spring St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000
3 Spring St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,183 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000
3 Spring St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,145 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $860,000
12 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,490 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $850,000
10 Crosby St. One-family split entry, built in 1999, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,067-square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Weatherly Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
40-42 School St. #2 Condo. $595,000
10 Valiant Way #10 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
70 Weatherly Drive #403 Condo/Apt., built in 1980, 1,458 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
5 Rice St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $516,000
19 Varney St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $515,000
1 Bengal Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
448 Lafayette St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1945, 1,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $500,000
193 Lafayette St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1930, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
90 Webb St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 1,435 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
181 North St. #102 Condo/Apt., built in 1980, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
14 Lathrop St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,108-square-foot lot. $350,000
26 Essex St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1820, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,075-square-foot lot. $340,000
16 Leavitt St. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1930, 861 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
SALISBURY
574 N End Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
72 Beach Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1996, 2,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $612,000
10 Partridge Lane #C Condo/Apt., built in 2007, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
275 N End Blvd #D1 Condo/Apt., built in 1974, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
13 Glenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,554-square-foot lot. $485,000
SAUGUS
34 Adams Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 3,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,683-square-foot lot. $775,000
8 Juliette Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $685,000
10 Bow St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,985 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,018-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $575,000
54 Dudley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000
19 Pinecrest Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,606-square-foot lot. $540,000
19 Freeman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $495,000
416 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,868-square-foot lot. $424,123
SCITUATE
6 Beach Plum Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,316-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
747 Country Way One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $1,300,143
90 Glades Road #101 Condo/Apt., built in 2003, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000
14 Bishops Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,806-square-foot lot. $675,000
6 Poplar Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
165 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
21 Beal Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $242,374
SHARON
15 Marcus Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 6,749 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
24 Paul Revere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
2 Manns Hill Cres One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,877-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
121 Bullard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,437 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 183,237-square-foot lot. $1,002,000
222 N Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,960 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,728-square-foot lot. $760,000
8 Lee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,465-square-foot lot. $749,900
335 East St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,596 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,152-square-foot lot. $620,000
10 Suffolk Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,094-square-foot lot. $602,878
15 Larason Farm Road #15 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $521,500
SHERBORN
20 Jackson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 4,932 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 193,842-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
25 Snow St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $890,000
62 Prospect St. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,419 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 259,618-square-foot lot. $820,000
SHREWSBURY
20 Blackthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,922 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,043-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
433 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,458-square-foot lot. $855,000
9 Red Coat Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,342 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
42 Farview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $725,000
33 Old Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,793-square-foot lot. $680,000
4 Ruthen Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,115-square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Cabot Drive #12 Condo/Apt., built in 1994, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
19 Whippoorwill Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,501-square-foot lot. $500,000
31 Colton Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,120-square-foot lot. $500,000
32 Villa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $500,000
10 Latura St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,993-square-foot lot. $487,500
39 Shirley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,382-square-foot lot. $460,000
18 Dalphen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,513-square-foot lot. $385,000
502 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $381,000
85 Commons Drive #401 Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $348,000
38 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
5 George St. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $305,000
26 Shrewsbury Green Drive #C Condo/Apt., built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
SOMERVILLE
81 Chandler St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,532 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
282 Summer St. Three-family family flat, built in 1875, 3,423 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $1,734,000
4 Emerson St. #2 Condo. $1,680,000
36 Burnside Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,498 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,260-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
8 Clyde St. #8 Condo decker, built in 1876, 2,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,570,000
4 Emerson St. #1 Condo. $1,540,000
41-43 Prichard Ave. #2 Condo. $1,462,500
23 Ibbetson St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
52-54 Alpine St. #52 Condo. $1,375,000
30 Chetwynd Road. Two-family decker, built in 1925, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
33 Spring St. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,801-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
104 North St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
233 Powder House Blvd Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,845 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,757-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
4 Tannery Brook Row #12 Condo, built in 1900, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,200,000
79 10 Hills Road #79 Condo. $1,152,000
26 Fellsway W Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,628 square feet, 20 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,279-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
20 Jaques St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $999,000
6 Macarthur St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,752 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,690-square-foot lot. $985,000
81 Gilman St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,582 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,565-square-foot lot. $975,450
310 Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,143 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,680-square-foot lot. $960,000
145 Bailey Road. Two-family decker, built in 1931, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,437-square-foot lot. $950,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2H Condo. $880,000
74 Hinckley St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,487 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,932-square-foot lot. $801,000
100 Bartlett St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $794,000
33 Wisconsin Ave. #33 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000
25 Atherton St. #14 Condo, built in 1900, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $711,010
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2C Condo. $710,000
6 Greenwood Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,811-square-foot lot. $655,000
354-A Broadway #2A Condo. $647,000
92 Putnam Road #92 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000
1 Lexington Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000
226 Pearl St. #3R Condo. $599,999
226 Pearl St. #1F Condo. $550,000
226 Pearl St. #2F Condo. $550,000
137 Highland Ave. #2L Condo conventional, built in 1885, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000
46 Farragut Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $320,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #3C Condo. $314,816
226 Pearl St. #1RR Condo. $220,000
SOUTH BOSTON
326 A St. #3B Condo mid-rise, built in 1893, 1,940 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,940-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
659 E 4th St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,101 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
853 E 4th St. #1 Condo. $1,370,000
765 E 3rd St. #303 Condo. $1,115,000
925 E 2nd St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,663-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
150 M St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 869-square-foot lot. $780,000
150 W Broadway #315 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $278,949
SOUTHBOROUGH
9 Banfill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
17 Clifford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,664-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
14 General Henry Knox Road. One-family garrison, built in 1968, 2,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $899,000
STONEHAM
38 Lawndale Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,387-square-foot lot. $1,049,000
10 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $915,000
90 Franklin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,618 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,706-square-foot lot. $880,000
181 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,176-square-foot lot. $775,000
11 Executive Drive #118 Condo/Apt., built in 2018, 1,410 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
14 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,451-square-foot lot. $685,000
10 Hersam St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $561,000
130 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1884, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $555,000
68 Main St. #46C Condo/Apt., built in 1967, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,900
64 Main St. #15B Condo/Apt., built in 1967, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $346,000
STOUGHTON
30 Lorraine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $650,000
195 Rogers Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,961 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $640,000
68 Spallus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,386-square-foot lot. $595,000
803 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,991 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $580,000
110 Morton St. One-family old style, built in 1835, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $500,000
234 York St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $450,000
51 Rosewood Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $428,000
STOW
326 Boxboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,163,250
513 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 107,593-square-foot lot. $890,000
43 Barton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,810 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $885,000
56 Harvard Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1971, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 197,762-square-foot lot. $748,000
260 Great Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,051 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $385,683
SUDBURY
15 Drum Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
120 Heron Lane #25 Condo. $1,068,035
22 Saxony Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
23 Tippling Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 190,717-square-foot lot. $750,000
103 Cold Brook Drive #14 Condo. $742,495
18 Greenhill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $720,000
22 Jason Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 29,530-square-foot lot. $275,000
10 Crown Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $198,200
SWAMPSCOTT
25 Longley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
8 Nason Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,926-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
12 Bradlee Ave. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $799,000
31 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $579,000
109 Foster Road. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $565,000
40 Eastman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $520,000
33 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $420,000
TEWKSBURY
34 Valewood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,014 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $775,000
35 Cooney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,476 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $750,000
35 Jills Way #35 Condo/Apt., built in 2010, 2,077 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $706,000
50 Ronald Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,907 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $690,000
108 County Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,074 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,971-square-foot lot. $685,000
27 Emerald Court #27 Condo/Apt., built in 2003, 2,025 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $669,900
180 County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,546 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $658,000
85 County Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,878-square-foot lot. $650,000
9 Jay St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $648,000
31 Newton Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,502-square-foot lot. $632,000
116 Arkansas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,160 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $605,000
61 Birdie Lane #61 Condo/Apt., built in 1998, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $520,000
920 Shawsheen St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 952 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $510,000
56 Heritage Drive #56 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000
7 Jerome Road #7 Condo/Apt., built in 2016, 1,400 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000
22 Fairway Drive #22 Condo/Apt., built in 1997, 1,008 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $439,000
79 Patrick Road #79 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $283,000
TOPSFIELD
94 Surrey Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $875,000
35 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,049-square-foot lot. $825,000
4 Comstock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,367-square-foot lot. $765,000
17-19 Main St. #2 Condo. $500,000
17-19 Main St. #1 Condo. $460,000
17-19 Main St. #3 Condo. $440,000
TOWNSEND
17 Saunders Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 2,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 679,100-square-foot lot. $750,000
17 Ponderosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $610,000
258 Main St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,479 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $270,000
UPTON
62 Chestnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 3,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90,039-square-foot lot. $997,000
184 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $910,000
31 Rockwood Lane #31 Condo Cape Cod, built in 2018, 2,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
61 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $785,000
48 Taft St. One-family log, built in 1986, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 164,657-square-foot lot. $650,000
55 Sienna Circle #43 Condo. $633,470
39 Knowlton Circle #39 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
10 Pearl St. One-family modular, built in 2003, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $375,000
WAKEFIELD
140 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,933 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,779-square-foot lot. $937,000
42 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $825,100
642 Main St. #300 Condo/Apt., built in 2018, 1,299 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000
12 Birch Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,225-square-foot lot. $651,000
29-A Avon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,690-square-foot lot. $500,000
186 Vernon St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1880, 608 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
WALPOLE
142 Baker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,931 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,745-square-foot lot. $935,000
47-49 Lewis Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $725,000
41 Barstow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $651,000
12 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $600,000
120 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,576-square-foot lot. $520,000
WALTHAM
81 Old County Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 4,877 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,702-square-foot lot. $1,682,000
4 Leslie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 5,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,619-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
51 Madison Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
119-121 Pine St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,719-square-foot lot. $950,000
1806 Trapelo Road. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,588-square-foot lot. $900,000
99 Graymore Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,500-square-foot lot. $890,000
595 Lincoln St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,451-square-foot lot. $872,500
105 Bishops Forest Drive #105 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
19 Woodlawn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,366 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $795,000
21 Summit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $790,000
231 Totten Pond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,954 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $785,000
170 Clocktower Drive #312 Condo/Apt., built in 2008, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $779,000
12 Waverley Oaks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $740,000
22 Rosemont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $700,500
164 Willow St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $680,700
744 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $680,000
105 Hamilton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,912-square-foot lot. $643,900
33 Cherry St. #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1910, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,500
52 Hiawatha Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $630,000
67 Seminole Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,306-square-foot lot. $626,000
39 Abbott Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $551,500
206 Adams St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000
32 Bacon St. #B Condo. $510,000
215 Ash St. #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $495,000
337 Newton St. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $489,900
54 Rockridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,776-square-foot lot. $450,000
20 Whitman Road #1-3 Condo/Apt., built in 1982, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $424,900
53 Knollwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,467 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $420,000
99 Villa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,406-square-foot lot. $415,000
172 River St. #B4 Condo/Apt., built in 1983, 617 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
WATERTOWN
81-83 Commonwealth Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $925,000
177 Boylston St. #177 Condo/Apt., built in 1915, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
106 Fayette St. Two-family Town House, built in 1860, 2,604 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,105-square-foot lot. $775,000
4 Angela Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
61 Pierce Road #61 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000
289 Waverley Ave. #1 Condo/Apt., built in 1920, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000
112 Mount Auburn St. #9 Condo/Apt., built in 1967, 518 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000
WAYLAND
10 Blossom Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,927-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
29 Forest Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 4,536 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 96,155-square-foot lot. $1,665,000
29 Adams Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,514 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,087-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
14 Hill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $860,000
80 Dudley Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1906, 784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $732,000
18 Steepletree Lane #18 Condo/Apt., built in 1979, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
160 Oxbow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $450,000
WELLESLEY
29 Hundreds Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 6,496 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 32,763-square-foot lot. $9,500,000
110 Hundreds Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 4,751 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,187-square-foot lot. $3,487,500
34 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,954 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,792-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
34 Upwey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,960-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
15 Cedar St. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,909-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
30 Overbrook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,022 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,300-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
7 Bacon St. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,280-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
WENHAM
59 Dodges Row One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,658-square-foot lot. $965,000
9 Walnut Road. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $700,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
147 E Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $750,000
151 E Center St. Two-family conventional, built in 1780, 4,281 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $750,000
463 N Elm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,365 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $610,000
260 S Elm St. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $532,900
351 N Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,421 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $515,000
45 Progressive Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 236,531-square-foot lot. $325,000
WEST NEWBURY
430 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 133,294-square-foot lot. $700,000
38 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $670,000
WEST ROXBURY
232 Allandale Road #1D Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,661 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,661-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
234 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 1,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $775,000
193 Saint Theresa Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $765,000
16 Blueview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,095-square-foot lot. $607,500
37 Hastings St. #304 Condo low-rise, built in 1987, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,102-square-foot lot. $574,000
733 Vfw Pkwy #735 Condo. $545,000
5050 Washington St. #338 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $375,000
225 Baker St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $325,000
99 Grove St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 605 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $320,000
WESTBOROUGH
2 Nauset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,858-square-foot lot. $1,192,000
109 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
7 Nipmuck Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,932-square-foot lot. $1,061,000
4 Janlyn Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $910,000
3 Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,201-square-foot lot. $800,000
21 Kay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,730-square-foot lot. $685,000
17 Sheffield Way #17 Condo/Apt., built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
9 Fairview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $531,000
11109 Peters Farm Way #11109 Condo, built in 2020, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $429,000
WESTFORD
16 Weetamoo Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,035 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $1,680,000
22 Lake Shore Dr N One-family camp/cabin, built in 1933, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $750,000
7 Craig Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $535,000
WESTON
7 Evergreen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $3,480,000
8 Longmeadow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,744-square-foot lot. $2,084,000
158 Hickory Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 4,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,098-square-foot lot. $2,025,000
34 Hilltop Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,200 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,326-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
10 Bittersweet Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,406,101
128 Sudbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 97,026-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
44 None Such Way One-family cottage, built in 1927, 1,155 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $965,000
36 Jericho Road #B Condo/Apt., built in 1980, 721 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $503,000
WESTPORT
25 Tupelo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
285 Briggs Road. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 3,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 30,817-square-foot lot. $830,000
32 Mackady Court. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 2,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 169,492-square-foot lot. $758,500
76 Jillian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $640,000
9 Rosalyn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $640,000
2 Katlyne Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $625,000
26 Jillian Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $620,000
27 Village Way #27 Condo cottage, built in 2005, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
690 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,786 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $545,000
123-125 Briggs Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1970, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 20,255-square-foot lot. $485,000
9 Greenwood Ave. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $405,000
80 Benoit St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 24,576-square-foot lot. $375,000
WESTWOOD
220 Fox Hill St. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 126,609-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
208 Dover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,807 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $1,456,000
37 Burgess Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,280-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
365 Blue Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
90 Wildwood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,965-square-foot lot. $945,000
5 Lull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,567 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,656-square-foot lot. $740,000
WEYMOUTH
45 Regatta Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 4 baths, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
99 Hollis St. Three-family conventional, built in 1887, 2,676 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 22,608-square-foot lot. $850,000
17 Sears Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $750,000
31 Eisenhower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,330-square-foot lot. $749,900
114 Broad St. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,447-square-foot lot. $735,000
774 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1768, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,830-square-foot lot. $735,000
61 Holly Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,953-square-foot lot. $725,000
20 Liberty St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,522-square-foot lot. $720,000
42 Worthen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,745-square-foot lot. $705,000
11 Malcomb Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,600-square-foot lot. $695,000
29 Deady Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
40 Carolyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,833-square-foot lot. $675,000
1183 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $669,000
81 Judson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,259-square-foot lot. $665,000
31 Emerson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,942-square-foot lot. $661,000
564 Ralph Talbot St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $660,000
194 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 684 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,614-square-foot lot. $650,000
32 Worthen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,745-square-foot lot. $650,000
427 Commercial St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,310-square-foot lot. $650,000
49 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $645,000
8 Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $635,000
101 Clarendon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $630,000
50 Nash Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $610,000
54 Lake Shore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $610,000
14 Fisk Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,374 square feet, 1 bath, on 8,435-square-foot lot. $590,000
51 Sandy Way One-family ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,493-square-foot lot. $559,000
14 Ridgewood Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,002-square-foot lot. $540,000
141 Middle St. One-family cottage, built in 1718, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,510-square-foot lot. $535,000
15 Elinor Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
31 Rosalind Road. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $500,000
498 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,708-square-foot lot. $484,000
65 Lake Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1918, 1,186 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $475,000
428 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $470,000
18 Taft Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,244-square-foot lot. $450,000
53 Gale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,510-square-foot lot. $440,000
263 Randolph St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,107-square-foot lot. $420,000
60 Pleasantview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,040 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,234-square-foot lot. $415,000
60 Mutton Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,075-square-foot lot. $375,000
204 Tall Oaks Drive #K Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
64 Broad Reach #109 Condo/Apt., built in 1988, 912 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000
18 Fountain Lane #11 Condo/Apt., built in 1968, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,500
40 Fountain Lane #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1968, 961 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
575 Broad St. #214 Condo/Apt., built in 1985, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
65 Greentree Lane #32 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
96 Fountain Lane #7 Condo/Apt., built in 1968, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
60 Mutton Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,075-square-foot lot. $315,000
8 Woodcrest Court #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1986, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
37 Fountain Lane #14 Condo/Apt., built in 1968, 919 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $175,000
WHITMAN
1005 Auburn St. #H1 Condo. $464,900
53 Stetson St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,483 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $440,000
WILMINGTON
27 Burt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
7 Frederick Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $849,500
168 Lowell St. #32 Condo. $730,000
Federal St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $626,000
8 Morse Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $359,745
WINCHESTER
30 Wedgemere Ave. One-family revival, built in 1905, 4,263 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,220-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
50 Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,370-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
3 Foxcroft Road. One-family revival, built in 1915, 2,849 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,179-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
12 Ardley Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $1,771,500
39 Graystone Circle #39 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,625,000
10 Carriage Lane. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,486-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
54 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 2,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
16 Hemingway St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $1,052,000
22 Grove Place #26 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,791 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,006,000
46 Edward Drive #46 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $925,000
6 Wolcott Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,139-square-foot lot. $912,500
WINTHROP
58 Banks St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,788 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,725-square-foot lot. $700,000
64 Temple Ave. #3 Condo/Apt., built in 1915, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000
36 Trident Ave. #B Condo/Apt., built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $474,900
700 Governors Drive #2 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 977 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
800 Governors Drive #8 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 977 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
900 Governors Drive #10 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
800 Governors Drive #6 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 772 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
1000 Governors Drive #5 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 772 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $157,500
300 Governors Drive #4 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 714 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $157,500
600 Governors Drive #22 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 821 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $157,500
600 Governors Drive #6 Condo/Apt., built in 1971, 772 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $157,500
WOBURN
1 Hiawatha Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,144-square-foot lot. $841,000
70 Nashua St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,040-square-foot lot. $791,000
2 Winning Farm Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $785,000
3 Wood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,220-square-foot lot. $751,000
13 Morgan Way #13 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900
52 Waverly Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $712,000
81 Willow St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,035 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $665,000
1083 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1720, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
79 Willow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
6 Skyview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $590,000
26 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,230-square-foot lot. $545,000
305 Salem St. #107 Condo/Apt., built in 1987, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
WRENTHAM
70 Whipple Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,528-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
337 Taunton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,975-square-foot lot. $660,000
45 Creek St. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,915-square-foot lot. $651,000
640 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,774 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $610,050
18 Davis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
