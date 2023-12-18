Real Estate News In Boston, 13 renters want the same apartment. In Providence, it’s 17. Fewer Boston-area renters decided to renew their leases in 2023, report indicates. Greater Boston saw a 1.83% increase in new apartment construction in 2023, according to an analysis by RentCafe. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Amid intense competition between renters and a lack of inventory, Greater Boston is the 17th hottest rental market in the country, according to RentCafe’s 2023 Year End Report.

In the study, released Dec. 11, Miami-Dade County landed at No. 1, thanks to an influx of new renters, a lack of inventory, and its thriving business and technology scenes.

The top 10 hottest rental markets, according to the analysis, were:

Rank Market Occupied apartments Prospective renters Lease renewal rate Share of new units 1 Miami-Dade County 96.9% 22 71.2% 3.7% 2 North Jersey 96.3% 14 70.5% 2.0% 3 Milwaukee 95.8% 14 69.6% 2.9% 4 Grand Rapids, Mich. 95.5% 10 69.9% 1.0% 5 Suburban Chicago 95.3% 14 66.7% 1.6% 6 Omaha, Neb. 96.0% 13 63.9% 2.7% 7 Broward County 95.3% 13 66.4% 1.4% 8 Suburban Philadelphia 94.7% 11 75.4% 0.9% 9 Brooklyn 96.1% 9 64.6% 0.9% 10 Central Jersey 95.9% 9 82.5% 1.7% RentCafe

In Greater Boston, the percentage of renters renewing their leases decreased from 63.5% in 2022 to 58.7% in 2023.

Here is how the Greater Boston rental market measured up:

Rank Average vacant days Occupied apartments Prospective renters Share of new units 17 35 95.3% 13 1.8% RentCafe

The Bridgeport-New Haven also represented New England, ranking as the 12 hottest market:

Rank Occupied apartments Prospective renters Lease renewal rate Share of new units 12 95.7% 14 62.3% 1.9% RentCafe

For small rental markets, three New England cities ranked among the top:

Rank Market Occupied apartments Prospective renters Lease renewal rate Share of new units 2 Providence 96.6% 17 67.9% 0.0% 4 Portland, Maine 96.9% 20 66.7% 1.7% 21 Worcester-Springfield 95.7% 13 60.8% 0.8% RentCafe

To create the rankings, RentCafe compared apartment data across 139 major cities. Multifamily properties of at least 50 units were included in the study. The markets were then ranked based on five criteria:

Apartment occupancy rate Average total days vacant Prospective renters per vacant unit Renewal lease rate Share of new apartments completed during the same timeframe compared with the overall supply at the end of December 2022