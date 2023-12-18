In Boston, 13 renters want the same apartment. In Providence, it’s 17.

Address Newsletter
Amid intense competition between renters and a lack of inventory, Greater Boston is the 17th hottest rental market in the country, according to RentCafe’s 2023 Year End Report.
In the study, released Dec. 11, Miami-Dade County landed at No. 1, thanks to an influx of new renters, a lack of inventory, and its thriving business and technology scenes.
The top 10 hottest rental markets, according to the analysis, were:
|Rank
|Market
|Occupied apartments
|Prospective renters
|Lease renewal rate
|Share of new units
|1
|Miami-Dade County
|96.9%
|22
|71.2%
|3.7%
|2
|North Jersey
|96.3%
|14
|70.5%
|2.0%
|3
|Milwaukee
|95.8%
|14
|69.6%
|2.9%
|4
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|95.5%
|10
|69.9%
|1.0%
|5
|Suburban Chicago
|95.3%
|14
|66.7%
|1.6%
|6
|Omaha, Neb.
|96.0%
|13
|63.9%
|2.7%
|7
|Broward County
|95.3%
|13
|66.4%
|1.4%
|8
|Suburban Philadelphia
|94.7%
|11
|75.4%
|0.9%
|9
|Brooklyn
|96.1%
|9
|64.6%
|0.9%
|10
|Central Jersey
|95.9%
|9
|82.5%
|1.7%
In Greater Boston, the percentage of renters renewing their leases decreased from 63.5% in 2022 to 58.7% in 2023.
Here is how the Greater Boston rental market measured up:
|Rank
|Average vacant days
|Occupied apartments
|Prospective renters
|Share of new units
|17
|35
|95.3%
|13
|1.8%
The Bridgeport-New Haven also represented New England, ranking as the 12 hottest market:
|Rank
|Occupied apartments
|Prospective renters
|Lease renewal rate
|Share of new units
|12
|95.7%
|14
|62.3%
|1.9%
For small rental markets, three New England cities ranked among the top:
|Rank
|Market
|Occupied apartments
|Prospective renters
|Lease renewal rate
|Share of new units
|2
|Providence
|96.6%
|17
|67.9%
|0.0%
|4
|Portland, Maine
|96.9%
|20
|66.7%
|1.7%
|21
|Worcester-Springfield
|95.7%
|13
|60.8%
|0.8%
To create the rankings, RentCafe compared apartment data across 139 major cities. Multifamily properties of at least 50 units were included in the study. The markets were then ranked based on five criteria:
