In Boston, 13 renters want the same apartment. In Providence, it’s 17.

Fewer Boston-area renters decided to renew their leases in 2023, report indicates.

The Boston skyline is illuminated and reflected in the waters of Boston Harbor.
Greater Boston saw a 1.83% increase in new apartment construction in 2023, according to an analysis by RentCafe. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Caroline Bunnell

Amid intense competition between renters and a lack of inventory, Greater Boston is the 17th hottest rental market in the country, according to RentCafe’s 2023 Year End Report

In the study, released Dec. 11, Miami-Dade County landed at No. 1, thanks to an influx of new renters, a lack of inventory, and its thriving business and technology scenes. 

The top 10 hottest rental markets, according to the analysis, were: 

RankMarketOccupied apartmentsProspective rentersLease renewal rateShare of new units
1Miami-Dade County96.9%2271.2%3.7%
2North Jersey96.3%1470.5%2.0%
3Milwaukee95.8%1469.6%2.9%
4Grand Rapids, Mich.95.5%1069.9%1.0%
5Suburban Chicago95.3%1466.7%1.6%
6Omaha, Neb.96.0%1363.9%2.7%
7Broward County95.3%1366.4%1.4%
8Suburban Philadelphia94.7%1175.4%0.9%
9Brooklyn96.1%964.6%0.9%
10Central Jersey95.9%982.5%1.7%
RentCafe

In Greater Boston, the percentage of renters renewing their leases decreased from 63.5% in 2022 to 58.7% in 2023.

Here is how the Greater Boston rental market measured up:

RankAverage vacant daysOccupied apartmentsProspective rentersShare of new units
173595.3%131.8%
RentCafe

The Bridgeport-New Haven also represented New England, ranking as the 12 hottest market:

RankOccupied apartmentsProspective rentersLease renewal rateShare of new units
1295.7%1462.3%1.9%
RentCafe

For small rental markets, three New England cities ranked among the top:

RankMarketOccupied apartmentsProspective rentersLease renewal rateShare of new units
2Providence96.6%1767.9%0.0%
4Portland, Maine96.9%2066.7%1.7%
21Worcester-Springfield95.7%1360.8%0.8%
RentCafe

To create the rankings, RentCafe compared apartment data across 139 major cities. Multifamily properties of at least 50 units were included in the study. The markets were then ranked based on five criteria: 

  1. Apartment occupancy rate
  2. Average total days vacant
  3. Prospective renters per vacant unit
  4. Renewal lease rate
  5. Share of new apartments completed during the same timeframe compared with the overall supply at the end of December 2022
