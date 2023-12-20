Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Dec. 20)

ABINGTON

129 Vernon St. Two-family two family, built in 1899, 2,268 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,663-square-foot lot. $674,500

28 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $645,000

1016 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,314-square-foot lot. $590,000

106 Temple St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $580,000

52 Arch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $535,000

34 Crossley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,178-square-foot lot. $501,600

21 Greenwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $335,000

28 Niles St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,015-square-foot lot. $330,000

56 Townsend St. #C22 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 738 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

ACTON

1 Duggan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $790,000

24 Oakwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,422-square-foot lot. $600,000

140 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $528,500

110 Audubon Drive #110 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,209 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

17 Davis Road #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 966 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $321,000

17 Davis Road #DC3 Condo. $220,000

ALLSTON

12 Everett St. #2 Condo. $1,385,000

165 Everett St. #165 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $985,000

AMESBURY

12 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,581-square-foot lot. $1,441,000

177 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1884, 4,405 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,379-square-foot lot. $1,099,895

8 Birch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $695,000

60 Merrimac St. #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $625,000

6 Center St. #C Condo. $510,000

7 Acadia Kimball Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $341,000

45 Macy St. #305A Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $292,000

12 Pamela Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,205 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

1 Brown Ave. #1-44 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 649 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $256,000

ANDOVER

32 Bancroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,748 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,300-square-foot lot. $2,370,000

6 Cameron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $1,056,000

76 Wild Rose Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $880,000

20 Osgood St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,899 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $860,000

4 Maple Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,379 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $849,000

10 Serenity Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,500-square-foot lot. $800,000

6 Robandy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 4,254 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,269-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Bayberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $750,000

57 Elm St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 2,946 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

6 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,941-square-foot lot. $639,900

20 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Powder Mill Sq #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 897 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,500

22 Railroad St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 787 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $343,000

40 Colonial Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 886 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

24-R Pomeroy Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1925, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $285,000

ARLINGTON

22 Belknap St. #24 Condo. $1,750,000

47 Oakland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 837 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

65 Appleton St. #B Condo. $1,399,000

94 Stowecroft Road. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $1,203,000

64-66 Winter St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,392 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,665-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

72 Bay State Road. One-family garrison, built in 1949, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

80 Westminster Ave. One-family old style, built in 1882, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $975,000

71-73 Egerton Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $800,000

106 Mary St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $752,222

15 Thorndike St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

9 Berkeley St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Arizona Terrace #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

ASHLAND

40 Wadsworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,837 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

5 Irene Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1978, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $875,000

87 Alden St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $779,900

55-57 Raymond Marchetti St. Three-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Cedar Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $611,000

406 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $610,000

219 Leland Farm Road #219 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

7 Belcher Circle #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $500,000

4 E Bluff Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

55 Meeting House Path #55 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

176 Captain Eames Circle #176 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,414 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

85 Leland Farm Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,900

207 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $275,000

AVON

405 Page St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $610,000

265 Page St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $432,500

AYER

28 Robbins Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $631,000

21-23 Willard St. Two-family duplex, built in 1940, 2,204 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $500,000

707 Autumn Ridge Drive #707 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $476,000

BEDFORD

38 Pine St. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,187-square-foot lot. $935,000

6 Parker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $837,600

14 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,839-square-foot lot. $741,000

30 Shawsheen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,090-square-foot lot. $659,900

BELLINGHAM

55 Elbow St. Two-family conventional, built in 1933, 2,712 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,648-square-foot lot. $403,200

1029 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $389,999

7 David Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,663-square-foot lot. $225,000

BELMONT

41 Stanley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,809-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

40 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

3 Worcester St. Two-family old style, built in 1924, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,919-square-foot lot. $550,000

BEVERLY

4 Hawk Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,352 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,409-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

26 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,024-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

20 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,472-square-foot lot. $1,176,000

7 Wentworth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,656-square-foot lot. $925,000

1 Hickory Hill Way #1 Condo. $890,000

3 Boyles St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,845 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,738-square-foot lot. $780,000

19 Baker Ave. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1935, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,028-square-foot lot. $770,000

45 Rantoul St. #313 Condo Town House, built in 1912, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

27 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,566-square-foot lot. $625,000

31 Longmeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Longmeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,771-square-foot lot. $570,000

34 Guild Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,686-square-foot lot. $540,000

19 School St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

1-1A Mulberry St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $466,500

21 Mulberry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,058 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

15 Central St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

BILLERICA

4 Crystal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2020, 2,595 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $950,000

51 Harjean Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,507 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,326-square-foot lot. $875,000

17 Millers Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,945-square-foot lot. $839,900

20 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $782,000

3 Chesterfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $721,690

53 Baldwin Road #1701 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,255 square feet, 3 baths. $690,000

31 Savoy St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,391 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

19 Charme Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $585,000

26 Ichabod Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,520 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $550,000

23 Edgewood Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,325 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,240-square-foot lot. $540,000

150 Bridle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,563-square-foot lot. $530,000

26 Skyline Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

9 Kenmar Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $341,000

BOLTON

93 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

141 Green Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 206,474-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

52 Meadow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 2,700 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $925,000

242 Sugar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $650,000

422 Still River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,236 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 156,816-square-foot lot. $200,000

BOSTON

8 Arlington St. #4 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 4,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,158-square-foot lot. $11,275,000

240 Devonshire St. #6006 Condo. $7,536,000

30 Concord Sq #1 Condo. $3,750,000

28 Rutland Sq #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 2,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,381-square-foot lot. $2,830,000

195 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,404-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

280 Commonwealth Ave. #109 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,106 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,106-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

31 Worcester Sq #1 Condo row-end, built in 2015, 2,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,100,000

12 Durham St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,500 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

18 Symphony Road. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 2,861 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,501-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

1 Charles St S #412 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,235-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

165 Beacon St. #4&5 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

778 Boylston St. #8D Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000

406 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,461-square-foot lot. $1,735,000

201 Newbury St. #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

1 Cefalo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,923 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,404-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

566 Columbus Ave. #503 Condo. $1,550,000

44 Prince St. #503 Condo mid-rise, built in 2005, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,009-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

343 Commercial St. #104 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,042 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,042-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

32 Traveler St. #209 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,165 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

40 Traveler St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,349 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000

32 Traveler St. #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,247 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,230,000

350 North St. #404 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,174-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

1 Franklin St. #1809 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,100,000

43 Upton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 785-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

110 Stuart St. #22F Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 858 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 858-square-foot lot. $970,000

566 Columbus Ave. #612 Condo. $955,000

65 E India Row #19G Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,215 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $940,000

474 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 873-square-foot lot. $935,000

15 June St. #15 Condo Town House, 2,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $876,000

32 Temple St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 630-square-foot lot. $849,000

610 Rutherford Ave. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

725 Harrison Ave. #E303 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 794 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 794-square-foot lot. $785,000

351 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1894, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $700,000

112 Pinckney St. #41 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 701-square-foot lot. $675,000

174 Salem St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 625 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $620,000

BOXBOROUGH

110 Middle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $650,000

BOXFORD

7 Ingalls Village Way #5 Condo. $1,139,118

14 Ingalls Village Way #3 Condo. $1,042,597

8 Ingalls Village Way #1 Condo. $996,000

10 Ingalls Village Way #2 Condo. $942,225

248 Main St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,118 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,294-square-foot lot. $700,000

BRAINTREE

40 Hawthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,824-square-foot lot. $775,000

69 Plain St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,095 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,662-square-foot lot. $739,000

110 Lisle St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $525,000

149 Edge Hill Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $256,000

BRIDGEWATER

163 Lakeside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,589 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,876-square-foot lot. $375,000

BRIGHTON

56-58 Murdock St. Three-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,650 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,020-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

275-277 Summit Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,510 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,906-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

136 Academy Hill Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,248 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,371-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

46 Lane Park One-family Tudor, built in 1920, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,160-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

12 Nonantum St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,814 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,555-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

63 Parsons St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,011-square-foot lot. $615,000

142 Bigelow St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $556,000

46 Chiswick Road #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 493 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 493-square-foot lot. $480,000

22 Orkney Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 490-square-foot lot. $290,000

BROCKTON

7 Chilton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 3,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,847-square-foot lot. $905,000

454 Copeland St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,989-square-foot lot. $720,000

50 Fuller St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,230 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,375-square-foot lot. $700,000

110 Otis St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,510-square-foot lot. $650,000

90 Rangley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,232-square-foot lot. $580,000

60 Margery Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,736 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,388-square-foot lot. $565,000

18 Frost St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,812 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $520,000

79 Brookville Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $515,000

78 N Leyden St. One-family split level, built in 1982, 1,462 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,381-square-foot lot. $500,000

81 Southland Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,192-square-foot lot. $500,000

85 Edward St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $480,000

179 N Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,922-square-foot lot. $470,000

522 Plain St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,582-square-foot lot. $470,000

35 Delmar Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $460,000

73 Lafoye St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,065-square-foot lot. $450,000

84 Emmet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1834, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $436,000

27 Boundary Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,034-square-foot lot. $410,500

105 Dagmar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $400,000

22 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 941 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $375,000

391 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $367,500

112 Emory St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,446 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $315,000

598 N Montello St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

685 Oak St. #3-6 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

113 Oak Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

BROOKLINE

220 Aspinwall Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 3,933 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,097-square-foot lot. $2,725,000

12 Druce St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,990 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $2,520,000

195 Saint Paul St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 2,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,200,000

55 Linden St. Two-family decker, built in 1928, 2,600 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,455-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

629 Hammond St. #W202 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,435,000

133 Bonad Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

4 Bradford Terrace #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1923, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,190,000

1731 Beacon St. #508 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $680,000

50 Park St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 912 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $645,000

411 Washington St. #1B Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

19 Winchester St. #711 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 699 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $512,000

411 Washington St. #1B Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

24 Juniper St. #66 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

40 Winchester St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 447 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000

BURLINGTON

4 Caroline St. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

10 Laurel Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,123-square-foot lot. $760,000

1 Barbara Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,286-square-foot lot. $750,000

1 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

10 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

24 Chestnut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $400,000

CAMBRIDGE

12 Berkeley St. One-family victorian, built in 1882, 4,347 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,196-square-foot lot. $5,950,000

72 Dana St. Three-family victorian, built in 1889, 3,828 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,558-square-foot lot. $3,775,000

17 Wright St. #2 Condo. $2,800,000

60 Martin St. #2 Condo. $2,800,000

233 Brattle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 3,517 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,816-square-foot lot. $2,625,000

26 Jackson St. #26 Condo family flat, built in 1926, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

18 Brookford St. #18 Condo semi detachd, built in 1888, 1,723 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000

269 Mount Auburn St. #1 Condo. $1,075,000

192 Raymond St. #8 Condo family flat, built in 2015, 1,065 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000

206 Norfolk St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 944 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

17 Miller Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,552-square-foot lot. $910,000

773 Concord Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

35 Magnolia Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $792,500

2456-2460 Massachusetts Ave. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,069 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $778,000

29 Concord Ave. #707 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

348 Franklin St. #2C Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

41 Bowdoin St. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 621 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $665,000

170 Gore St. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

CANTON

21 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2017, 4,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 118,010-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

50 Coppersmith Way #304 Condo. $750,640

50 Coppersmith Way #303 Condo. $533,050

20 Meyer Terrace #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,000

152 Shaw Farm Road #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

84 Walpole St. #7G Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

CARLISLE

49 Concord St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

CARVER

31 Santana Way #31 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $489,000

6 Doreen Way One-family ranch, built in 1953, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $430,000

63 Cranberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 121,097-square-foot lot. $420,000

25 Copper Lantern Lane #25 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,794 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900

CHARLESTOWN

26 Concord St. Three-family decker, built in 1885, 3,538 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

3 Winthrop St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 659 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $690,000

45 1st Ave. #102 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

42 8th St. #3508 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $534,900

CHELMSFORD

185 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,097,712-square-foot lot. $4,113,900

6 Wildes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,340-square-foot lot. $720,000

6 Poultens Green Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $670,000

30 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $660,000

20 Middlesex St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1859, 2,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $630,000

40 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,496-square-foot lot. $580,000

6 Technology Drive #225 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

8 Lantern Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,523-square-foot lot. $240,000

CHELSEA

30 Eleanor St. One-family row house, built in 1890, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $475,000

175 Cottage St. #515 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

932 Broadway #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 571 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $344,900

51 Crescent Ave. #101 Condo. $255,000

118 Library St. #118 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $209,370

COHASSET

35 Rust Way One-family Colonial, built in 1883, 5,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

312 Jerusalem Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 Mendel Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 3,338 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $624,000

CONCORD

117 Channing Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 4,582 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 247,270-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

85 Alcott Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

85 The Valley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,988-square-foot lot. $1,256,000

56 Brook Trail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $850,025

19 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $527,500

DANVERS

23 Doty Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2009, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $880,000

6 Beaver Park Two-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,394 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,559-square-foot lot. $848,000

5 Colby Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,950-square-foot lot. $840,000

2 Little Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,484-square-foot lot. $800,000

74 Collins St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,942 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,266-square-foot lot. $780,000

30 Mohawk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,077 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,017-square-foot lot. $750,000

39 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1897, 2,063 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,420-square-foot lot. $660,000

107 Sylvan St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

152 Water St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000

115 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,029 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,790-square-foot lot. $590,000

2 Larrabee Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $385,000

57 Sylvan St. #4F Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

57 Sylvan St. #6E Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

6 Mcdewell Ave. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #308 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,045 square feet, 1 bath. $225,000

DEDHAM

82 Creston Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $930,000

27 Stoughton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,492-square-foot lot. $850,000

10 Fairview St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,239-square-foot lot. $740,000

58 Waldo St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $625,000

57 Bonham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

103 Elmwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $545,000

115 Intervale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,698 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,270-square-foot lot. $469,000

DORCHESTER

20 Pearl St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 6,142 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,925-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

5 Wayland St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,992 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,009-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

68 Stanton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,854 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,714-square-foot lot. $975,000

17 Wellesley Park One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 2,704 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,469-square-foot lot. $863,000

24-26 Saint Brendan Road. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $850,000

147 Elmer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,851 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $800,000

74 Edwin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,272-square-foot lot. $790,000

101 Floyd St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,212 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $760,000

604-606 Freeport St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2004, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,270-square-foot lot. $690,000

47 Harvest St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000

19 Pond St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020-square-foot lot. $565,000

46 Greenwood St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,339 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,861-square-foot lot. $522,000

28 Browning Ave. #1 Condo. $510,000

12-14 Branchfield St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 888-square-foot lot. $499,000

173 Magnolia St. #1 Condo. $480,000

24 Rowell St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 900-square-foot lot. $465,000

1111-1115 Blue Hill Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 675-square-foot lot. $324,466

45 Standish St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,228 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $260,000

DOVER

10 Farm St. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 209,088-square-foot lot. $950,000

DUNSTABLE

85 Forest St. One-family antique, built in 1813, 3,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 348,044-square-foot lot. $920,000

128 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,009-square-foot lot. $735,000

DUXBURY

56 Surplus St. Two-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,389 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

43 Temple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,383 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

62 Flint Locke Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,567 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,878-square-foot lot. $985,000

109 Templewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 138,010-square-foot lot. $850,000

7 Bassett Brook Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $800,000

594 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 3,049 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

83 Woodridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $351,180

EAST BOSTON

44 Cottage St. #3 Condo. $874,500

121 Havre St. #4 Condo. $805,000

31-33 Boardman St. #31-4 Condo. $750,000

44 Cottage St. #1 Condo. $749,900

156 Porter St. #407 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 985 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 985-square-foot lot. $740,000

226 Havre St. #3 Condo. $689,000

181 Cowper St. #202 Condo. $672,000

185 Maverick St. #3 Condo. $595,000

2 White Street Place. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $590,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

86 Eliab Latham Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,527-square-foot lot. $737,500

695 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2017, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $583,000

251 Broadmeadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,304-square-foot lot. $553,000

58 Metzler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,935-square-foot lot. $530,000

184 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,193-square-foot lot. $286,000

EASTON

8 Island Court #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

12 Pheasant Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Indian Cove Way #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $499,011

ESSEX

41 Wood Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $713,100

EVERETT

30-32 Autumn St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,138 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $935,000

499 Ferry St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,449 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,267-square-foot lot. $825,000

43-A Floyd St. Two-family two family, built in 1913, 2,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,339-square-foot lot. $795,000

51 Garland St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,921 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $725,000

15 Porter St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,460 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,879-square-foot lot. $706,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

153 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,297-square-foot lot. $530,000

39 Parlin St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $373,000

FOXBOROUGH

6 Garrett Spillane Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,327 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

19 Morningside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,888 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,848-square-foot lot. $890,000

1 Ridgewood Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $853,000

5 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $570,000

7 Farrington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $540,000

111 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,558-square-foot lot. $534,000

1 Roseland St. #1 Condo. $517,700

15 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $420,000

FRAMINGHAM

533 Edgell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,101-square-foot lot. $770,000

46 Badger Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,677-square-foot lot. $710,000

288 Union Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 3,814 square feet, 20 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $680,000

6 Hickey Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,456-square-foot lot. $675,000

135 Elm St. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $620,000

6 Maclean Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,426-square-foot lot. $595,000

16 Wood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $591,000

8 Brigati Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1961, 970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,219-square-foot lot. $545,000

32 Dunster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $541,000

9 Poskus Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,052-square-foot lot. $400,000

17 Weld St. #66 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $273,000

135 Winthrop St. #3A Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

131 Mellen St. #22A Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000

FRANKLIN

51 Lenox Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 4,505 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,058-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

34 Northern Spy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,331 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,297-square-foot lot. $850,000

94 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $750,000

368 Partridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $705,000

405 Oakland Pkwy One-family raised cape, built in 1975, 2,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $660,000

432 Oakland Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $525,000

17 Park Road. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 2,467 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,922-square-foot lot. $515,000

15 Walnut Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,883-square-foot lot. $510,000

35 Milliken Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,425-square-foot lot. $430,000

151 King St. #13 Condo. $210,000

FREETOWN

93 Narrows Road. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 3,071 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

GEORGETOWN

114 Thurlow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $690,000

43 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,910-square-foot lot. $499,000

GLOUCESTER

12 Brooks Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1987, 2,503 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

8 Rio Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,697 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $830,000

90 Langsford St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,991 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,073-square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Sadler St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $575,000

173 Western Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $573,000

74 E Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000

GRAFTON

59 Magill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,825 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $970,000

35 Blanchard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 2,342 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $786,000

18-1/2 Snow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1997, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $659,000

342 Providence Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $620,000

17 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1790, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $380,000

GROVELAND

1 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,370-square-foot lot. $640,000

HALIFAX

46 Harvard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $557,000

26 Dartmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $498,000

48 Madison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,621-square-foot lot. $475,000

2 Lydon Lane #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

HAMILTON

466 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1671, 4,616 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

220 Moulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,060 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 253,955-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

HANOVER

38 Old Shipyard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $879,750

30 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $793,000

754 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $789,000

362 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,753 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $750,000

75 Pine Tree Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,917 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $595,000

122 Tower Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $445,000

HANSON

282 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 270,072-square-foot lot. $700,000

6 Great Cedar Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

HARVARD

95 Old Littleton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 6,097 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 202,990-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

HAVERHILL

467 E Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 4,217 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

23 Wedgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,071-square-foot lot. $759,000

10-12 Lockwood St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,151 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,678-square-foot lot. $740,000

45-47 Blossom St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,270 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,347-square-foot lot. $715,000

18 Lawrence St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,456 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $675,000

57 S New St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,781-square-foot lot. $520,000

67 Atwood Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $415,000

75 Valley View Ave. #75 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

70 Ashworth Terrace #70 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000

59 Primrose St. #59 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

21 Grove St. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,625 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath. $209,000

HINGHAM

110 Black Rock Drive #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 3,435 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $3,400,000

64 Black Rock Drive #64 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 3,919 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,699,000

19 Del Prete Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,178 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,520-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

507 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1851, 4,541 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 98,806-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

82 Thistle Patch Way #82 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,635,000

15 S Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,940-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,057-square-foot lot. $875,000

10 Colonial Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $872,000

302 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1780, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 24,328-square-foot lot. $765,000

18 Beals Cove Road #J Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $376,500

HOLBROOK

27 Overlook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 648 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $255,000

HOLLISTON

167 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,744-square-foot lot. $800,000

125 Brooksmont Drive #125 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000

441 Chamberlain St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,369-square-foot lot. $510,000

65 Bradford Jay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $500,000

474 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $409,000

HOPKINTON

15 Connelly Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

9 Donna Pass One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,007-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

29 W Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,903-square-foot lot. $800,000

6 Priscilla Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,321 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,535-square-foot lot. $730,000

HUDSON

10 Cranston Way #60 Condo. $1,065,191

12 Barnes Blvd #44 Condo. $875,921

56 Priest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,001 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,048-square-foot lot. $585,000

7 Strawberry Lane #D Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

248 Main St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,133 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

32 River St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $257,725

HYDE PARK

1150 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $965,000

26 Massasoit St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,932 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Lewiston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,935-square-foot lot. $650,000

148 Ruskindale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $595,000

74 Harvard Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,194-square-foot lot. $560,000

151 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $412,500

IPSWICH

110 Town Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,907 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 136,343-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

3 Primrose Lane #3 Condo. $905,000

48 Bunker Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,787-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Ocean Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $701,000

2 Grant Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,586 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $569,000

16 Appleton Park #H5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $289,000

16 Appleton Park #G6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $287,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

19 Cheshire St. #LEFT Condo duplex, built in 1910, 2,559 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,595,000

9 Chilcott Place. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 3,699 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,085-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

69 Hampstead Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,531 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,514-square-foot lot. $930,000

70 Paul Gore St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,280-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Paul Gore St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,049-square-foot lot. $725,000

307 Perkins St. #A502 Condo free-standng, built in 1979, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,822-square-foot lot. $725,000

36 Southbourne Road. One-family row-end, built in 1910, 1,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,889-square-foot lot. $725,000

21 Boynton St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 947 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 947-square-foot lot. $679,000

50 Halliday St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

15 Germania St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1870, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $520,000

463 Arborway #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $407,000

KINGSTON

1 Royson Drive #B10 Condo. $435,000

1 Royson Drive #B6 Condo. $425,000

LAKEVILLE

29 Hybrid Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 1,874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $858,677

15 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $708,000

63 Kingman St. One-family gambrel, built in 1969, 2,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 161,040-square-foot lot. $706,000

LAWRENCE

3 Grove St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,305 square feet, 13 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $823,700

14 Liberty Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

104 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

89 Belknap St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,850-square-foot lot. $495,000

26 Wyman St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,450-square-foot lot. $440,000

11 E Platt St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $436,000

57 Hawley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

LEXINGTON

3 Brent Road. One-family mansion, built in 2002, 6,397 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,890-square-foot lot. $3,920,000

15 Balfour St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,050-square-foot lot. $2,460,000

3 Suzanne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

10 Appletree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,598-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6 Doran Farm Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

103 Burlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

135 Wood St. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

74 Shade St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $940,000

LINCOLN

14 Baker Bridge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,377-square-foot lot. $2,260,000

104 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,667 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

LITTLETON

88 Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,698-square-foot lot. $715,000

9 Fletcher Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,165-square-foot lot. $627,000

16 Long Lake Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $502,000

78 Foster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,462 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $499,000

24 Park Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,799-square-foot lot. $380,000

LOWELL

1508 Gorham St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

325 1st Street Blvd #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,100,000

100 Laurel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,954-square-foot lot. $690,000

21 State St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,274 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

238 Appleton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1881, 3,188 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,795-square-foot lot. $535,000

47 Moore St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,473-square-foot lot. $530,000

287 Hovey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,835-square-foot lot. $525,000

71 Lura St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,173-square-foot lot. $525,000

58 Prescott St. #2-6 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $517,000

24 Alice Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,990-square-foot lot. $515,000

29 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,060-square-foot lot. $480,000

44 5th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,608-square-foot lot. $403,000

26 Linden St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,091 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $395,000

97 Forest St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,257 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

810 Lawrence St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

38 Walker St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 708 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

256-C Market St. #3315 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $248,000

256-C Market St. #3013 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 556 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $227,000

LYNN

46 Whittier St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,726 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,263-square-foot lot. $905,000

98 Nells Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $815,000

145 Maple St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,580 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,608-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Susan Drive #14 Condo. $729,000

21 Susan Drive #15 Condo. $729,000

46 Bloomfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,620 square feet, 3 baths, on 6,449-square-foot lot. $670,500

100 Flint St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

133 Lynnfield St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,301-square-foot lot. $615,000

62 Superior St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $604,000

23 Sewall St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,355-square-foot lot. $560,000

12 Shoemaker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,198-square-foot lot. $540,000

217 Jenness St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,032-square-foot lot. $529,500

91 Brookside Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,975-square-foot lot. $525,000

23 Sweetser Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,289-square-foot lot. $500,000

87 Myrtle St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $500,000

169 Fayette St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,022 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $492,000

36 Bruce Place. One-family old style, built in 1896, 1,657 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,754-square-foot lot. $480,000

91 Cook St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,812-square-foot lot. $461,000

50 Cottage St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,960-square-foot lot. $460,000

35 Columbia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,902-square-foot lot. $430,000

89 Broad St. #1 Condo, built in 1923, 797 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $424,900

42 Lyman St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,195-square-foot lot. $420,000

530 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,279 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,361-square-foot lot. $412,000

716 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,549-square-foot lot. $385,000

200 Locust St. #605 Condo high-rise, built in 1989, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $352,000

89 Ontario St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,265-square-foot lot. $350,000

35 Tudor St. #10 Condo, built in 1930, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,237-square-foot lot. $320,000

56 Sagamore St. #1 Condo, built in 1903, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,703-square-foot lot. $270,150

10 Surfside Road #8 Condo, built in 1920, 497 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,924-square-foot lot. $250,000

LYNNFIELD

16 Yorkshire Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,354-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

36 Alexandra Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 5,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 256,076-square-foot lot. $900,000

31 Vokes Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $765,000

MALDEN

463-465 Fellsway E Two-family Town House, built in 1989, 3,410 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,219-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

258 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,627-square-foot lot. $970,000

23-25 Church St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,607 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $900,000

64 Linden Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,723 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $900,000

38-40 Wigglesworth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,751 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $855,000

57-59 Spring St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,632 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,866-square-foot lot. $852,500

32 Central Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,645-square-foot lot. $780,000

27 Church St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,519-square-foot lot. $730,000

18 Grover St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,371 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $720,000

16 Cross St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $685,000

30 Baker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $670,000

50 Newland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

102 Summer St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

30 Franklin St. #410 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

68 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,043-square-foot lot. $489,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

48 Union St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 350 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

MANSFIELD

162 Lawndale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,931 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $730,000

16 Bird Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,787 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,088-square-foot lot. $725,000

237 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,870-square-foot lot. $678,000

158 Jewell St. One-family split level, built in 1978, 1,852 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,625-square-foot lot. $665,000

99 Otis St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $593,500

37-39 Draper Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $580,000

43 Lakeview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,350-square-foot lot. $556,000

26 Cottage St. Two-family two family, built in 1904, 1,959 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,080-square-foot lot. $500,000

1024 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $415,000

MARBLEHEAD

5 Harbor View Lane. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,233 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $3,010,000

27 Schooner Rdg One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,429-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

22 Arrowhead Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,902-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

25 Green St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 2,193 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,991-square-foot lot. $1,014,250

40 Lee St. One-family antique, built in 1710, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,650-square-foot lot. $880,000

3 Warwick Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,585-square-foot lot. $795,000

155 Green St. #155 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000

6 Palmer Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,251 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $706,000

24 Lee St. #B6 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $630,000

16 Turner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,860-square-foot lot. $599,000

MARION

16 Cottage St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,262,500

11 Olde Sheepfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,260-square-foot lot. $875,000

812 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,143-square-foot lot. $383,000

MARLBOROUGH

84 Mosher Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,274-square-foot lot. $830,000

43 Dibuono Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,276-square-foot lot. $740,000

11 Dirado Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,454-square-foot lot. $685,000

219 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1860, 2,403 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,373-square-foot lot. $625,000

43 Blanchette Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 2,018 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,648-square-foot lot. $595,000

10 Ames Place. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,725-square-foot lot. $515,000

15 Mcintyre Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $480,000

12 Mountain Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,123-square-foot lot. $380,000

35 Hosmer St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

MARSHFIELD

19 Barouche Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $700,000

304 Ocean St. #1 Condo. $590,000

123 Texas St. One-family ranch, built in 1919, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

69 Helena Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $500,000

MATTAPAN

586 Walk Hill St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,200 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,490-square-foot lot. $695,000

246 Itasca St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

11 Clancy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,886-square-foot lot. $425,000

MAYNARD

256 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,818-square-foot lot. $555,000

73 Brooks St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $477,500

7 Apple Rdg #2 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000

MEDFIELD

3 Hennery Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,422 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $925,000

53 Frairy St. One-family antique, built in 1881, 2,447 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,812-square-foot lot. $780,000

608 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1834, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,902-square-foot lot. $675,000

55 West St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

MEDFORD

28 Medford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,286 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $980,000

15 Stearns Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,570 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,402-square-foot lot. $950,000

50 Belle Ave. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $939,000

16 Sheridan Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,624 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,924-square-foot lot. $900,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E107 Condo. $859,900

49 Stanley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $801,000

256 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $740,000

48 Sherwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,888-square-foot lot. $735,000

371 Fulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $695,000

20 Ship Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

58 Metcalf St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $639,000

30 Bower St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

41 Golden Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000

8 9th St. #603 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,264 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

289 Elm St. #44 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $550,000

2500 Mystic Valley Pkwy #502 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,337 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $535,000

956 Highland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

67 Harrison St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,660-square-foot lot. $450,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E102 Condo. $281,600

MEDWAY

7 Millbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,582 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,944-square-foot lot. $900,000

3 Daniels Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $747,000

MELROSE

38 W Hill Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 4,499 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,451-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

12 Holland Road. One-family old style, built in 1914, 2,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $1,100,100

45 Ashland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,258-square-foot lot. $785,000

37 Greenwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,339-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Willow St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $546,000

79 Green St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,389 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

190 Sylvan St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

53 Melrose St. #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $352,000

MERRIMAC

1 Brush Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,900-square-foot lot. $687,000

79 Bear Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,550-square-foot lot. $590,000

5 Veterans Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,527 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $492,000

9 Pine Bluff Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,778 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,020-square-foot lot. $480,000

37 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,270-square-foot lot. $435,000

METHUEN

146 Camden St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,371 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $807,000

452-454 Prospect St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 5,481 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,350-square-foot lot. $797,500

30 Blueberry Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,991 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $715,000

56 Sycamore Road. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,233-square-foot lot. $620,000

595 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

19 Winter Hill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,485-square-foot lot. $575,000

109 Harris St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $530,000

31 Chippy Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,634 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,685-square-foot lot. $530,000

6 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,419-square-foot lot. $500,000

119 Myrtle St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $475,000

59 Golf Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $440,000

134 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,458-square-foot lot. $410,000

1 Pleasant View St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $395,000

5 Bentley Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 849 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

31 Sheffield Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 3,407 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $799,900

52 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 117,462-square-foot lot. $760,000

358 Marion Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $606,000

108 N Grove St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 2,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,443-square-foot lot. $562,500

1151 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $530,000

34 Mayflower Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,030-square-foot lot. $515,000

79 Plympton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,261 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 264,694-square-foot lot. $500,000

496 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $419,000

31 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $320,000

MIDDLETON

1 Kenney Road #3 Condo. $285,000

1-3 Kenney Road #1 Condo. $285,000

MILFORD

59 Purchase St. Two-family two family, built in 1953, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $570,000

73 Congress St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,613-square-foot lot. $545,000

24 Harding St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $505,000

147 W Spruce St. One-family old style, built in 1877, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $408,000

51 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,633 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $400,000

MILLIS

260 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $990,000

88 Glen Ellen Blvd #88 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $917,500

5 May Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,130 square feet, on 15,307-square-foot lot. $899,900

260 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Bayberry Circle #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

28 Key St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000

MILTON

20 Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

25 Gaskins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,737-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

177 Harbor View Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,735 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $875,000

60 Antwerp St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,563-square-foot lot. $730,000

131 Eliot St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $727,000

13 Quisset Brook Road #13 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

48 Dyer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $700,000

131 Eliot St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,161 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000

400 Blue Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,069-square-foot lot. $645,000

NATICK

213 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,057 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,344-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

67 Summer St. #67 Condo. $1,455,000

6 Ash St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

97 Bacon St. #C Condo. $1,099,000

97 Bacon St. #D Condo. $1,099,000

10 Nouvelle Way #T621 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,579 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

9 Fiske St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,839-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Rockland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,099-square-foot lot. $844,500

6 Willow St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,420 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $715,000

81 Bacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,183-square-foot lot. $580,000

62 E Central St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 886 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

NEEDHAM

26 Stonecrest Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

25 Curtis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

80 Sachem Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

11 Sunnyside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 4,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

1200 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,798,000

33 Horace St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,528,000

100 Mary Chilton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

125 Charles River St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,412,500

362 Hillcrest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

21 Lancaster Road. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

57 Oak St. #57 Condo duplex, built in 2018, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $965,000

518 Great Plain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $935,000

128 Webster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $875,000

100 Rosemary Way #307 Condo, built in 1986, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

NEWBURY

11 45th St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,413 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,126-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

5 Seagate #5 Condo. $1,750,000

20 Scotland Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,972-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

2 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,483-square-foot lot. $733,000

8 Jackson Way One-family camp/cabin, built in 1952, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,762-square-foot lot. $650,000

NEWBURYPORT

17 Federal St. One-family antique, built in 1777, 5,998 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,371-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

11 73rd St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

2 Fruit St. One-family federalist, built in 1800, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

33 Erie Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,244-square-foot lot. $1,129,000

74 Purchase St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,530-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

48 Liberty St. #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $949,900

42 Federal St. #A Condo. $650,000

1 Hill St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000

NEWTON

140 Roundwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,090-square-foot lot. $2,810,000

287 Langley Road #46 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 552,226-square-foot lot. $2,180,000

172 Pearl St. #172 Condo. $1,903,000

415 Dedham St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,907 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,240,857-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

334 Linwood Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 4,410 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,282-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

20 Kinmonth Road #302 Condo. $1,625,000

18 Meredith Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,555-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

73-75 Oak Ave. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1998, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

177 Wiswall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,817-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

198 California St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,294-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

20 Kinmonth Road #103 Condo. $1,180,000

20 Kinmonth Road #307 Condo. $1,095,000

20 Kinmonth Road #107 Condo. $1,035,000

77 Court St. #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,575 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $969,000

49 Pierrepont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $950,000

169 Washington St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,381-square-foot lot. $835,000

280 Boylston St. #611 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $755,000

173 Oak St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $720,000

17 Prospect St. #17 Condo victorian, built in 1890, 1,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,021-square-foot lot. $660,000

58 River St. #58 Condo old style, built in 1854, 1,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,462-square-foot lot. $575,000

46 Gardner St. One-family old style, built in 1881, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,206-square-foot lot. $536,500

42 Gardner St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 897-square-foot lot. $388,500

44 Gardner St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,281-square-foot lot. $388,500

NORFOLK

83 Meetinghouse Road #83 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

9 Ridgefield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,998 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,009-square-foot lot. $680,000

18 Park St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,296 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $465,000

NORTH ANDOVER

40 Duncan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 546,242-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

72 Pheasant Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,530 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

116 Peach Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,141 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,680-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

99 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,335 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $922,000

78 Penni Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $870,000

80 Sandra Lane. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,959 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,689-square-foot lot. $674,000

30 Upland St. One-family, built in 1911, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $640,000

495 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,067 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $625,000

21 Pembrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,248-square-foot lot. $425,000

156 Chestnut St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

31 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,997-square-foot lot. $415,000

26 Pond View Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,705-square-foot lot. $349,900

5 Al Pace Drive #A Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $293,000

12 Keenan Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

9 Al Pace Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

NORTH READING

10 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

13 Lindor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,128,000

30 Marshall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,690 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

14 Laurel Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $810,000

25 Eames St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $660,000

260 Martins Lndg #7306 Condo. $659,230

200 Martins Lndg #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $654,000

1 Greenbriar Drive #306 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

18 Poplar Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 756 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $299,000

209 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $250,000

NORTHBOROUGH

32 Maynard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,565-square-foot lot. $680,000

3 Silas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1844, 4,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $650,000

37 Sunset Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,376-square-foot lot. $472,000

3 Newton St. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,207-square-foot lot. $342,000

36 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,815-square-foot lot. $240,000

NORTON

12 Crowe Farm Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,666 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,992-square-foot lot. $649,900

7 Country Circle #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $562,000

22 Eisenhower Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

106 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1800, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,697-square-foot lot. $450,000

1 Wilbur Terrace #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

NORWELL

339 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 3,371 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

88 Old Meeting House Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 3,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

39 May Elm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

115 Tiffany Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

58 Till Rock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,141 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $885,000

52 Donovan Farm Way #52 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $876,000

54 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $817,500

62 Brantwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $550,000

7 Assinippi Ave. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

7 Assinippi Ave. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

58 Ea Joseph Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,055 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $325,000

NORWOOD

768 Neponset St. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 3,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,648-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

70 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,653-square-foot lot. $925,000

44 Albemarle Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $780,100

48 Windsor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Carpenter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,716-square-foot lot. $625,000

222 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $529,900

61 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,990-square-foot lot. $525,000

183 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

20-22 Highview St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,672 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,750-square-foot lot. $459,000

43 Ridgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,961-square-foot lot. $447,300

140 Railroad Ave. #B407 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $394,000

259 Rock St. #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 416 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

PEABODY

32 Sandra Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,128-square-foot lot. $910,000

5 Stratis Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,275-square-foot lot. $860,000

68 Prospect St. #15 Condo. $819,000

24 Upham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $770,000

38 Clement Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1880, 2,656 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,732-square-foot lot. $700,000

8 N Central Court #A Condo/Apt, built in 1936, 689 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $673,000

8 N Central Court #D Condo/Apt, built in 1936, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $673,000

3 Moulton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,486 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,455-square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Perley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $648,000

2 Franklin Street Court. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $550,000

12 Arnold Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,085-square-foot lot. $530,000

13 Oak Leaf Way #13 Condo townhse-end, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

8 Ledgewood Way #18 Condo, built in 1985, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $471,000

17 Andover St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

18 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1835, 2,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Bourbon St. #82 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000

11 Bourbon St. #46 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000

44 Glen Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,299-square-foot lot. $391,667

12 Earley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,962-square-foot lot. $366,667

PEMBROKE

19 Taylor St. One-family antique, built in 1835, 2,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $910,000

595 Washington St. #C8 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,696 square feet, 3 baths. $639,900

9 Suffolk St. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,216-square-foot lot. $610,000

8 Packet Lndg #A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,298 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

10 Belle Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $388,700

25 Reservoir Road #C2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,240 square feet, 2 baths. $385,000

58 Kings Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,738 square feet, 2 baths, on 87,717-square-foot lot. $280,000

PEPPERELL

35 Boynton St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,972-square-foot lot. $440,000

PLYMOUTH

42 Orchard Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,829-square-foot lot. $1,308,000

8 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 3,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,036-square-foot lot. $1,127,450

46 Tinkers Blf #46 Condo. $1,025,489

15 Farm Road. One-family, built in 2021, 3,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,107-square-foot lot. $840,000

15 Taylor Ave. #1512 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,416 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

10 Cape Cod Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Cliffside Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,994 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

1 Bay View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $778,000

17 Dorset Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $752,000

86 Hatherly Rise #86 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

25 Deirdra Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $710,000

537 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,552 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,504-square-foot lot. $689,000

27 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2015, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,568-square-foot lot. $662,000

470 Lunns Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1999, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $570,000

38 Micajah Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

29 Sunflower Way One-family Town House, built in 2020, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,949-square-foot lot. $551,500

96 Forest Ave Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Highland Terrace #2511 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,000

29 Glen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,170-square-foot lot. $535,000

45 Old School House Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,939-square-foot lot. $510,000

55 Alden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $505,000

541 White Cliff Drive #541 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $479,900

15 Surrey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $465,000

107 Agawam Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 80,113-square-foot lot. $440,000

6 Westcliff Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

52 Westcliff Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

230 Roxy Cahoon Road. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $275,000

3 Marc Drive #3C3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $229,000

11 Tideview Path #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,700

10 Tideview Path #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 743 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $207,000

QUINCY

67 Dewson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

58 Taylor St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,910 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

23 Harbourside Road #23 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,016,250

55-57 Channing St. Two-family two family, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

22 Hayden St. Two-family duplex, built in 1960, 3,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,823-square-foot lot. $868,000

341 Granite St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,778-square-foot lot. $850,000

81 Putnam St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,771-square-foot lot. $800,000

45 Shoreham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $783,000

25 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $731,000

121 Edgewater Drive. One-family conventional, built in 2019, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,919-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Eddie St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,170-square-foot lot. $715,000

21 Buckley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $709,900

265 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,085-square-foot lot. $602,500

68 Ames St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $597,000

134 Sherman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Weston Ave. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $428,000

1247 Sea St. #1247 Condo. $402,000

90 Quincy Shore Drive #812 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $387,000

200 Cove Way #807 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

1025 Hancock St. #9E Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000

RANDOLPH

30 Payson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 2,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,999-square-foot lot. $675,000

44 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,510-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Maple Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,131-square-foot lot. $460,000

12 Pine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,520-square-foot lot. $446,000

21 Ely St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $290,000

RAYNHAM

748 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,233 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,353-square-foot lot. $675,000

57 Sunflower Drive #57 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

53 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

502 Park Place #502 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $315,000

READING

71 Johnson Woods Drive #71 Condo. $1,185,000

1 Charles St. #Y Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,838 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $602,000

712 Gazebo Circle #712 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,000

260 Martins Lndg #7309 Condo. $529,760

REVERE

19 Thorndike St. Two-family two family, built in 1988, 2,184 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $905,000

75 Johnny Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $780,000

776 Winthrop Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $700,000

11 Franklin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $670,000

265 Fenno St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,393-square-foot lot. $590,000

60 Florence Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #9T Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 483 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $350,000

585 Revere Beach Pkwy #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 401 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $245,000

ROCKLAND

56 Butternut Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 baths, on 22,431-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Tanglewood Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,610,849-square-foot lot. $520,000

2 Jennifer Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $495,000

23 Cottonwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,310-square-foot lot. $490,000

8 Redwood Court #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $459,000

115 Weymouth St. #115 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,363 square feet, 2 baths. $360,000

135 Grove St. #124 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 911 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $282,800

ROCKPORT

3 Pigeon Hill Wharf One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,333 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $5,310,000

8 Marchant St. One-family contemporary, built in 1998, 4,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 935,233-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

3 Pigeon Hill Wharf One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,333 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

52 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

ROSLINDALE

7 Meyer St. #7 Condo. $1,189,000

847 South St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000

636 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,106-square-foot lot. $775,000

44 Ramsdell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,226-square-foot lot. $700,000

30-32 Coniston Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 1,511 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,511-square-foot lot. $625,000

562 Poplar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,812-square-foot lot. $543,000

28 Fletcher St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $455,000

624 Hyde Park Ave. #C4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $245,000

ROWLEY

22 Ice Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,638-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

23 Rowley Country Club Road #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $884,340

6 Wilson Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,458-square-foot lot. $875,000

391 Wethersfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,252 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,431-square-foot lot. $850,000

ROXBURY

36 Moreland St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,807 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $670,000

25 Fountain St. #309 Condo. $314,000

25 Fountain St. #302 Condo. $269,200

132 Terrace St. #1 Condo. $225,000

SALEM

23 Gardner St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1868, 3,708 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,374-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

28-1/2 Grove St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,381 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $975,000

6 Hanson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,703-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Hibernia Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,000

8 Countryside Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

40-42 School St. #1 Condo. $540,000

11 Prescott St. #2 Condo. $490,000

35 Aurora Lane #35 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,900

21 Boardman St. #1 Condo. $450,000

8 Cushing St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $441,013

4 Willow Ave. #3 Condo. $355,000

289 Essex St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 628 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,530-square-foot lot. $350,000

24 Cabot St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 835 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $325,000

SALISBURY

2 Souther Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,384-square-foot lot. $620,000

275 N End Blvd #B10 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

37 True Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 1,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $275,000

SAUGUS

15 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,478-square-foot lot. $880,000

12 Elmwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $700,000

420 Central St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1908, 1,983 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,494-square-foot lot. $658,887

16 Sterling Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $645,000

30 Athens Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,713 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,477-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Dewey St. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,337-square-foot lot. $550,000

21 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 921 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $535,000

29 Columbus Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,309-square-foot lot. $530,000

42 Pearson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $475,000

36 Bailey Ave. One-family old style, built in 1973, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,959-square-foot lot. $350,000

SCITUATE

288 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

40 Sandy Hill Circle #40 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,263 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $829,000

11 Lawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,914-square-foot lot. $818,280

69 Kenneth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Milton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $675,000

185 Beaver Dam Road #185 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,801 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $576,550

93 Barker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,876-square-foot lot. $525,000

8 Rebecca Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $480,000

SHARON

27 Manns Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,298-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

149 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,380-square-foot lot. $915,000

15 Baldwin Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 2,279 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

89 Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,127-square-foot lot. $600,000

348 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $525,000

14 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,475-square-foot lot. $332,000

SHREWSBURY

11 Sunset Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 1,564 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,089-square-foot lot. $950,000

63 Maple Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,575-square-foot lot. $677,400

23 Commonwealth Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,242 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

6 Richard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,704-square-foot lot. $640,000

74 S Quinsigamond Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

7 Adin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,357-square-foot lot. $515,000

6 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

79 Orchard Meadow Drive #79 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000

20 Main Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,887-square-foot lot. $440,000

23 Bay View Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1917, 866 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,763-square-foot lot. $380,000

SOMERVILLE

8 Waldo Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,951 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

23 Day St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,622 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

71 School St. #1 Condo. $1,350,000

106 Josephine Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,586 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

344 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,650 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,213-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

30 Teele Ave. #30 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,000

7 Glenwood Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,724 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,421-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

17 Crocker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,708 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,872-square-foot lot. $950,000

38 Oxford St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000

63-65 Merriam St. #2 Condo. $815,000

82 Pearson Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

97 Electric Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

67-69 Merriam St. #2 Condo. $759,900

17 Moore St. #A Condo two family, built in 1900, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $736,000

94 Summer St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000

17 Waldo St. #17 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $724,900

1 Fitchburg St. #C416 Condo, built in 1880, 1,207 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $720,000

37-39 Bond St. #37 Condo. $609,000

15 Myrtle St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 989 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,900

9 Nashua St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $519,000

226 Pearl St. #1R Condo. $319,000

SOUTH BOSTON

257 W 3rd St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,953 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,953-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

327 K St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,238 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

602-R E 3rd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,029-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

584 E 4th St. #1 Condo. $870,000

173 H St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $785,000

330 Dorchester St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,047 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $775,000

360 W 2nd St. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 1,087 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,087-square-foot lot. $760,000

433 W 4th St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $660,000

159 W 7th St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $520,000

765 E 3rd St. #405 Condo. $252,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

71 Carriage Hill Circle #71 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $763,000

4 Middle Road. One-family old style, built in 1812, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,708-square-foot lot. $620,000

STONEHAM

15 East St. One-family old style, built in 1884, 2,029 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $790,000

41 Walsh Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,866-square-foot lot. $790,000

4 Rodgers Road. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,289-square-foot lot. $730,000

47 Governor Road. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $685,000

82 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,707-square-foot lot. $650,000

100 Ledgewood Drive #113 Condo. $370,000

STOUGHTON

206 William Kelley Road. One-family split level, built in 1977, 2,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,164-square-foot lot. $755,000

160 Charles Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,170-square-foot lot. $650,000

54 Wentworth Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $500,000

37 Columbus Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $410,000

23 Mccormick Terrace #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

75 Mccormick Terrace #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

SUDBURY

25 Ronald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $1,820,000

12 Drum Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $975,000

36 Pelham Island Road. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $850,000

105 Cold Brook Drive #13 Condo. $749,995

401 Emery Lane #1203 Condo. $485,940

401 Emery Lane #1104 Condo. $423,995

SWAMPSCOTT

71 Roy St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $475,000

1002 Paradise Road #PHE Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,000

13 Roy St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1915, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000

TEWKSBURY

8 Darby St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $769,000

18 Judique Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,988 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

50 Devonshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,742 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $650,000

41 Geiger Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,118 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $635,000

115 French St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,914 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,250-square-foot lot. $602,000

70 Lynnes Way #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,022 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $582,500

9 Charme Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 960 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $559,900

40 Geiger Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,118 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Marion Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,191 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $505,000

54 Patrick Road #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000

2 Euclid Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $498,000

129 Heritage Drive #129 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $492,000

65 Heritage Drive #65 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $480,000

203 Merrimack Meadows Lane #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,100 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $464,500

5 Bay State Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 735 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $405,000

TOPSFIELD

15 Timber Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

19 Normandy Row One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,199-square-foot lot. $850,500

90 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1832, 3,772 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,299-square-foot lot. $580,000

TOWNSEND

170 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $500,000

35 Turner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $460,000

41 Worcester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1716, 3,709 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 527,076-square-foot lot. $390,000

UPTON

14 Francis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $900,000

41 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,630 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,790-square-foot lot. $835,000

46 W River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,797 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,732-square-foot lot. $815,000

WAKEFIELD

26 Pheasantwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,351-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

4 Sidney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,146-square-foot lot. $800,000

28 Meriam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,281-square-foot lot. $725,000

65 Woodcrest Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,124-square-foot lot. $710,000

19 Sumner Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,794-square-foot lot. $639,900

10 Wakefield Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

23 Vale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,152-square-foot lot. $520,000

11 Traverse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 Woodville Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $400,000

4 Biggs Court. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,259-square-foot lot. $325,000

WALPOLE

32 Pine Hill Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

15 Brown Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,791-square-foot lot. $831,000

60 Coney St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

135 Rustic Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,020-square-foot lot. $635,000

1503 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $625,000

7 Rainbow Pond Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

1108 Pennington Drive #1108 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000

34 Washington Grn #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 896 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

WALTHAM

87 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,911-square-foot lot. $1,339,000

25 Hall St. #2 Condo. $1,220,000

13 Sherbourne Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

178-180 Weston St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,740 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

175 Bishops Forest Drive #175 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 3,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $947,000

244 Linden St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 2,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,067-square-foot lot. $875,000

423 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $851,000

99 Bishops Forest Drive #99 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $805,000

266 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $780,000

501 Lexington St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

34 Marlborough Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $700,000

169 Chestnut St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,491 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $671,000

224 Robbins St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $627,500

67 Bruce Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $625,000

28 Hardy Pond Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $610,000

142 Calvary St. One-family old style, built in 1867, 1,923 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,899-square-foot lot. $590,000

82 Bacon St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,941 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

1133 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,181 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,421-square-foot lot. $465,000

3 Amory Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $451,900

40 Wheelock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $425,000

91 Cherry St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

WATERTOWN

19-21 Fifield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

13 Sparkill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $800,000

50 Watertown St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

WAYLAND

211 Oxbow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,568-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

280 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,437-square-foot lot. $641,000

WELLESLEY

11 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 7,833 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 32,113-square-foot lot. $5,050,000

22 Oakridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 5,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,342-square-foot lot. $3,850,000

106 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,809 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,519-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

47 Audubon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,797-square-foot lot. $2,410,000

619 Washington St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1876, 4,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000

98 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,158-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

93 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,188-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

16-18 Brook St. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

65 Grove St. #147 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,330,000

19 Harris Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,894 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,070-square-foot lot. $1,168,000

WENHAM

11 William Fairfield Drive. One-family, built in 1912, 4,666 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 116,218-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

7 Settlers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,240 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

161 Matfield St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,945 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $700,000

19 Scotland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $650,000

236 Matfield St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $525,000

621 N Elm St. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $520,000

132 Brooks Place. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $453,500

WEST NEWBURY

83 River Road. One-family victorian, built in 1994, 3,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 179,467-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

85 Bachelor St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 3,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Brake Hill Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 798 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $287,000

WEST ROXBURY

16 Alward Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $965,000

204-206 Manthorne Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,915 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

41 Bogandale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,054-square-foot lot. $705,000

2 Goethe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,733-square-foot lot. $699,000

50 Linnet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,853 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,052-square-foot lot. $666,665

11 Stimson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,824-square-foot lot. $630,000

425 Lagrange St. #110 Condo. $585,000

54 Bryon Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $325,000

WESTBOROUGH

5 Brewer Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,431-square-foot lot. $1,437,500

22 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,257-square-foot lot. $820,000

11 Sheffield Way #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

210 Deacon Shattuck Way #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $556,000

12207 Peters Farm Way #12207 Condo, built in 2021, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

153 Milk St. #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

WESTFORD

3 Nabnasset St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,862-square-foot lot. $701,000

73 Parkhurst Drive #73 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $630,000

93 West St. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,860 square feet, 3 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $572,000

99 Forge Village Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,409-square-foot lot. $535,000

145 Groton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $262,000

WESTON

129 Rockport Road. One-family split level, built in 1973, 3,324 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

55 Westerly Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 3,937 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,193,750

26 Willard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 3,161 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,065-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

WESTPORT

204 Main Road. Two-family antique, built in 1890, 1,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $615,000

16 J Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 2,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 19,592-square-foot lot. $585,000

171 Gifford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,926 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $500,000

27 Christine Drive. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 40,039-square-foot lot. $492,000

WESTWOOD

18 Hedgerow Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 7,828 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 156,741-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

172 Carroll Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,570-square-foot lot. $880,000

136 Phillips Brooks Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,105-square-foot lot. $875,000

46 Westland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,534-square-foot lot. $799,500

WEYMOUTH

42 Sherricks Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,781-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

250 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $701,000

233 Idlewell Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $700,000

271 Thicket St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $650,000

200 Burkhall St. #605 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

54 Rockcroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $615,000

80 Branch Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $590,000

154 Jaffrey St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $540,000

11 Birchbrow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $535,000

187 Lake St. #A3 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

59 Weyham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $510,000

130 Broad Reach #202 Condo, built in 2019, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000

121 Front St. Two-family conventional, built in 1878, 2,584 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,701-square-foot lot. $450,000

65 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,444-square-foot lot. $440,000

14 Overlook Road. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $342,500

10 Donald St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

18 Gifford Way One-family split level, built in 1987, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 16,547-square-foot lot. $200,000

WHITMAN

262-264 Park Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $676,000

236 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,957 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,750-square-foot lot. $625,000

306 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,948-square-foot lot. $424,900

15 Reed Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,374-square-foot lot. $393,000

141 Auburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,311-square-foot lot. $375,000

728 Auburn St. #F5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,146 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

WILMINGTON

15 Palmer Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

640 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

44 Butters Row One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $775,000

3 Marie Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $725,000

168 Lowell St. #30 Condo. $694,900

168 Lowell St. #26 Condo. $687,500

168 Lowell St. #29 Condo. $687,500

1 Marcus Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $635,000

229 Shawsheen Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $607,000

9 Concord St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $310,000

WINCHESTER

404 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,839-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

108 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,293-square-foot lot. $2,569,000

18 Alden Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

18 Royalston Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,084-square-foot lot. $2,365,000

27 S Gateway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

9 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $945,000

55 Thornberry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 2,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,040-square-foot lot. $545,000

WINTHROP

38 Banks St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,259-square-foot lot. $830,000

31 Emerson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,749 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $800,000

500 Winthrop St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,425-square-foot lot. $556,000

258 Shirley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $401,000

100 Governors Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

800 Governors Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 989 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

WOBURN

10 Maura Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $965,000

3 Kathleen Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1986, 1,901 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,529-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $781,000

9 Munroe Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $760,000

17 Nashua St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

170 Montvale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,816-square-foot lot. $659,000

29 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,891-square-foot lot. $653,000

17 Floyd St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,565-square-foot lot. $650,000

12-14 Porter St. #12 Condo. $600,000

17 Buckman St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,758-square-foot lot. $470,000

924 Main St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

78 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,820-square-foot lot. $360,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #11 Condo. $278,400

WRENTHAM

175 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,963 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,670-square-foot lot. $865,000

75 Blake Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,044-square-foot lot. $730,000

98 Phillips Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,479-square-foot lot. $560,000

