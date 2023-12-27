Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Dec. 27)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
105 Summit Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $560,000
220 Shaw Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,094-square-foot lot. $545,500
40 Bedford St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 3,132 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,848-square-foot lot. $453,248
303 Hampton Way #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000
ACTON
30 Carlton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,766 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,868-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
59 Conant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,341,825
19 Brewster Lane #19 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,144 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
524 Massachusetts Ave. #524 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,738 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
ALLSTON
147 Kelton St. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 797 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 797-square-foot lot. $528,000
AMESBURY
54 Whitehall Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $700,000
13 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $685,000
5 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1784, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Cedar St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
12 Albion St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,103 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $415,000
9 Morrill Place #9 Condo duplex, built in 1800, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
266 Lions Mouth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $400,000
15 4th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
45 Macy St. #200C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
ANDOVER
1 Minuteman Road #3 Condo. $2,250,000
6 Whittemore Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,858 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,957-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
85 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1811, 1,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,112-square-foot lot. $812,500
13 Alden Road. One-family old style, built in 1955, 2,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,997-square-foot lot. $685,000
13 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $610,000
ARLINGTON
3 Crescent Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
20 Fordham St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1923, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
8 Exeter St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $950,000
355 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $949,000
26 Bonad Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $935,000
31 Ronald Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $902,000
42 Woodside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $865,000
26-28 Sutherland Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,766 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $835,000
7 Bow St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1953, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000
ASHLAND
26 Braeburn Lane #26 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
51 America Blvd #51 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
AVON
348 Old Pond St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $445,000
AYER
12 Bennetts Xing One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $600,000
BEDFORD
4 10 Acres Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,343 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,650-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
33 Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $855,000
23 Hilltop Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,803-square-foot lot. $750,000
BELLINGHAM
710 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,229 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
21 Carrier St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $376,000
159 Blackstone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $280,000
BELMONT
49 Albert Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,150 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,918-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
25 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,151-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
125 Trapelo Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000
BERLIN
264-A Pleasant St. Three-family family flat, built in 1867, 2,535 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
BEVERLY
1 Hickory Hill Way #5 Condo. $950,000
1 Hickory Hill Way #4 Condo. $835,000
19 Jordan St. One-family, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $779,000
12 Pickett St. #G Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,900
12 Summit Ave. #14 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $368,000
BILLERICA
2 Edgebaston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $950,000
11 Hemlock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,087-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Edgar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
216 Rangeway Road #173 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,421 square feet, 4 baths. $655,000
8 Fernwood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $517,000
9 Kenmar Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
BOLTON
182 Nourse Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 248,161-square-foot lot. $966,000
312 Sugar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $585,000
44 Pondside Drive #44 Condo row-middle, built in 2010, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
BOSTON
200-202 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,009 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,009-square-foot lot. $13,450,000
200-202 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 4,439 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $13,450,000
5 Union Park One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 5,555 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,719-square-foot lot. $10,525,000
1 Dalton St. #4001 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 3,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $9,440,000
398 Beacon St. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 3,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,426-square-foot lot. $6,999,000
45 Temple St. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,250,000
240 Devonshire St. #5908 Condo. $3,850,000
319 A St. #A Condo. $3,100,000
11 Claremont Park #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,975,000
287-295 Hanover St. #5-2 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 2,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,139-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
2 Avery St. #17E Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,362-square-foot lot. $1,945,000
580 Washington St. #202 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,703 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,703-square-foot lot. $1,915,000
580 Washington St. #PH6 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
188 Brookline Ave. #25D Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,330,000
40 Traveler St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,215,000
20 Tileston St. #2M Condo. $1,200,000
80 Broadway St. #4A Condo. $1,150,000
80 Broad St. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
390 Commonwealth Ave. #108 Office condo, 1,571 square feet, on 1,571-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
370 Marlborough St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
180 Commonwealth Ave. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 925-square-foot lot. $988,500
19 Union Park #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 841 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 841-square-foot lot. $961,852
423 Marlborough St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 866-square-foot lot. $880,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1621 Condo. $860,000
38-40 Saint Botolph St. #44 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $730,000
31 Brimmer St. #8 Condo. $495,000
BOXFORD
30 Silvermine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $805,000
157 Spofford Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $785,000
12 Brook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $750,000
BRAINTREE
182 Town St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $773,000
54 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
63 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $647,500
632 Washington St. #D5 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $568,000
31 Bradford Commons Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000
BRIDGEWATER
5 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $930,000
8 Erbeck Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $610,000
70 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $560,000
139 Wall St. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $504,000
186 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $487,400
48 Willow Ridge Drive #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000
180 Main St. #E106 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000
BRIGHTON
168 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $580,000
156 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $550,000
103 Brooks St. #103 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,543-square-foot lot. $540,000
370 Chestnut Hill Ave. #B Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $425,000
354 Market St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 555 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 555-square-foot lot. $365,000
32 Sidlaw Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 346 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 346-square-foot lot. $295,000
BROCKTON
25 Parker Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1968, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $610,000
66 Custer St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Monson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $530,000
93 Maplewood Circle. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,777-square-foot lot. $530,000
90 Crickett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,904-square-foot lot. $510,000
33 Overlook Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $505,000
109 Burkeside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1917, 843 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $455,000
172 Moncrief St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
39 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 966 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $410,000
49 Clifford Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $325,000
75 Oakdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $325,000
64 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,564-square-foot lot. $321,000
79 Appleby St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $311,993
46 Thayer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,889-square-foot lot. $248,000
BROOKLINE
49 Summit Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,275,000
310 Hammond Pond Pkwy #101 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 2,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,599,000
77 Harvard Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
58 Greenough St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000
70 Park St. #44 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $784,500
86 Griggs Road #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $779,000
1600 Beacon St. #808 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $690,000
503 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $690,000
BURLINGTON
8 Murray Ave. #12 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,525-square-foot lot. $865,000
75 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,024-square-foot lot. $790,000
379 Cambridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,450-square-foot lot. $480,000
13 Harriett Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
CAMBRIDGE
343 Broadway #2 Condo. $2,280,000
343 Broadway #59 Condo. $1,990,000
10 Blanchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
27-29 Kinnaird St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,545,000
129-205 Richdale Ave. #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
4 Washington Ave. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 607 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $645,000
8-12 Museum Way #428 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $494,345
CANTON
480 York St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 5,650 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 258,311-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
6 Standish Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 4,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,578-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
7 Wayside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $900,000
5 White Sisters Way One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $860,000
4 Morris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,553-square-foot lot. $789,900
67 Oak Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $760,000
50 Coppersmith Way #5309 Condo. $724,990
50 Coppersmith Way #5306 Condo. $557,474
50 Coppersmith Way #308 Condo. $496,987
22 Forge Pond #B Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
354 Neponset St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
1 Centre St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $314,000
CARLISLE
220 Hanover Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 6,649 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $2,430,000
CARVER
1 Robbins Path One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,540-square-foot lot. $655,000
46 Spring St. #4 Condo. $325,000
CHARLESTOWN
4 Crystal Place #2 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000
3-A Lawnwood Place #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000
CHELMSFORD
20 Kelshill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,527-square-foot lot. $775,000
30 Cathy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $575,333
18 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,185-square-foot lot. $506,000
319 Wellman Ave. #319 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
8 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
1 Scott Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,517-square-foot lot. $200,000
CHELSEA
225 Chestnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,528 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $920,000
COHASSET
505 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 2,418 square feet, 2 baths, on 16,551-square-foot lot. $910,000
45 Elm Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 3,909-square-foot lot. $750,000
CONCORD
196 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
1362 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,660-square-foot lot. $1,651,362
315 College Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 3,105 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $1,486,000
2 Wright Farm #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 3,220 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,303,453-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
100 Keyes Road #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 919 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $580,000
DANVERS
11 Riverview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,110-square-foot lot. $820,000
22 Bradley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $637,000
47 Collins St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
170 Dayton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,775-square-foot lot. $389,280
DEDHAM
8 Coach Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,651 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,450-square-foot lot. $925,000
47 Clisby Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,880-square-foot lot. $651,500
819 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,088-square-foot lot. $630,000
DORCHESTER
26 Howes St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,834 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,213-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
5 Bellflower St. #1 Condo. $985,000
28 Spring Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,534 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $795,000
52 Withington St. #5 Condo. $690,000
52 Withington St. #6 Condo. $590,000
52 Withington St. #4 Condo. $587,550
34 Alpha Road #1 Condo. $582,500
19 W Tremlett St. #5 Condo. $555,000
12 Sudan St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1988, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 916-square-foot lot. $530,000
121 E Cottage St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $450,000
336 Adams St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 930-square-foot lot. $375,000
39-41 Bishop Joe L Smith Way #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $357,000
DOVER
5 Morningside Drive. One-family mansion, built in 2012, 8,051 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $2,445,000
20 Woodridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,468 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,825-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
12 Oakley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,018-square-foot lot. $625,000
DUXBURY
193 Saint George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
EAST BOSTON
1072 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,421 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
309-311 Sumner St. #2R Condo. $300,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
38 Parris Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $705,000
56 Wildwood Ave. #56 Condo duplex, built in 2000, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
5 Beech St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
63 West St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,397-square-foot lot. $410,000
EASTON
5 Sadie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $995,000
89 Gaslight Lane #89 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,479 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $445,000
20 Washington St. #1-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
ESSEX
17 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
EVERETT
47 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $850,000
70 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,176 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,841-square-foot lot. $817,000
68 Peirce Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $582,000
FOXBOROUGH
11 Brookside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $610,000
19 Bicknell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,967-square-foot lot. $585,000
FRAMINGHAM
109 Nobscot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 72,288-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
8 Callahan Drive #120 Condo. $1,237,210
23 Hickory Hill Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $913,900
38 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $610,000
3 Lamphere Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,668-square-foot lot. $565,000
5 Quinlan Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,891-square-foot lot. $560,000
36 Hampden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,043-square-foot lot. $535,000
375 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,944-square-foot lot. $535,000
57 Davidson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,896-square-foot lot. $535,000
13 Angela Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,338-square-foot lot. $520,000
798 Old Connecticut Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,127-square-foot lot. $515,000
17 Alfred Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $300,000
FRANKLIN
56 Stewart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,590 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,787-square-foot lot. $975,000
104 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,963 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,564-square-foot lot. $890,000
4 Parkview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $842,500
69 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,239-square-foot lot. $840,000
13 Annabel Lane. One-family raised cape, built in 1982, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $767,000
5 Birchtree Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
106 Peck St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,647-square-foot lot. $515,000
9 Sunken Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,515 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,273-square-foot lot. $500,000
17 Worsted St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,199 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,078-square-foot lot. $465,000
544 Coronation Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $425,000
211 Franklin Crossing Road #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
FREETOWN
37 Point Of Pines Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 292,897-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
GEORGETOWN
6 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,105-square-foot lot. $780,000
53 Searle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $740,000
GLOUCESTER
5 Jacques Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1979, 1,911 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $400,000
42 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,308 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,570-square-foot lot. $325,000
7 Deacon Farm Lane #B Condo. $313,500
44 Lexington Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 397 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
GRAFTON
11 Bicknell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $693,150
16 Vincent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,615 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $567,500
20 Rose Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $493,000
17 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $490,000
GROVELAND
1 Pike Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,450-square-foot lot. $437,000
HAMILTON
20 Beech St Ext One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,064 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $705,000
HANOVER
46 Riverside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,579 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $700,000
75 Oakland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $379,900
HANSON
842 E Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,286-square-foot lot. $525,000
226 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
HARVARD
190 E Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $550,000
HAVERHILL
166 Oxford Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,570 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
31 Cross Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,558-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
37 Hill St. One-family gambrel, built in 1996, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $660,000
344 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,783-square-foot lot. $575,000
452 N Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $540,000
222 N Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $530,000
42 Bennington St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $525,000
22 Hazel St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,540-square-foot lot. $490,000
64 Lamoille Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,528-square-foot lot. $430,000
104 Brook St. #104 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,900
47 Twin Brooks Circle #47 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $411,000
75 Farrwood Drive #75 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
440 North Ave. #200 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
680 W Lowell Ave. #680 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
225 Farrwood Drive #225 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,013 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
87 Cogswell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $350,000
4 Grand Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
HINGHAM
24 Farm Hills Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
531 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $975,000
3 Winfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,306-square-foot lot. $905,000
225 Hersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,216-square-foot lot. $850,000
HOLBROOK
18 Edgewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 2,383 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,500
48 Quincy St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,900-square-foot lot. $550,000
3 Howard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1760, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $350,000
HOLLISTON
200 Jerrold St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $655,000
375 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,473-square-foot lot. $630,000
48 Roy Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $485,000
HOPKINTON
2 Brook Hollow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,957 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,855-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
4 Daniel Shays Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,448 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,034-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
10 Trevor Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,089 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $770,000
141 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,441 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,406-square-foot lot. $457,000
HUDSON
18 Cranston Way #64 Condo. $983,780
10 Barnes Blvd #46 Condo. $877,019
30 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,790-square-foot lot. $560,000
1 Merritt Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,761-square-foot lot. $545,400
HYDE PARK
64 Weybosset St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,565 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $750,000
6 Dana Ave. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $385,000
IPSWICH
398 Linebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,350,050
4 Farragut Road #1 Condo. $380,000
1 Primose Lane #1 Condo. $305,300
JAMAICA PLAIN
12 Everett St. #1 Condo. $1,286,999
120 School St. #2 Condo. $1,120,000
87 Parkton Road #1 Condo. $1,040,000
57 Cornwall St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,425 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,425-square-foot lot. $792,000
10-12 Saint Rose St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $647,500
3171 Washington St. #202 Condo. $635,500
15 Germania St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1870, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $529,000
76 Elm St. #313 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $450,000
KINGSTON
79 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,616 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $625,000
LAKEVILLE
7 Shamrock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $664,900
100 Lebaron Blvd #2 Condo. $457,102
8 Violet St. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 570 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $295,000
100 Lebaron Blvd #4 Condo. $222,200
LAWRENCE
65 Exeter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,393 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
35 Abbott St. Two-family family flat, built in 1879, 1,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $600,000
118 Brookfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 1,536 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,030-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Mount Vernon Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $480,000
58 Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,102-square-foot lot. $389,000
LEXINGTON
37 Winchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
385 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
14 Tarbell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $969,000
LINCOLN
9 Smith Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 5,809 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 126,174-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
LITTLETON
11 New Estate Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $645,000
LOWELL
30 Monadnock Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,989 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $890,000
2 W 10th St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,092 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,137-square-foot lot. $615,000
716 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,584 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,814-square-foot lot. $600,000
529 Broadway St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,744-square-foot lot. $556,000
103 S Walker St. Two-family two family, built in 1908, 1,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,788-square-foot lot. $555,000
16 Campaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,567-square-foot lot. $500,000
39 Methuen St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,292 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $480,000
131 Grove St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $440,000
104 Shaw St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,245-square-foot lot. $351,000
491 Dutton St. #204 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,062 square feet. $350,000
285 Boylston St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
24 Beaver St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
18 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,734 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,276-square-foot lot. $285,000
1461 Pawtucket Blvd #4-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
LYNN
13 Adams Court. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,621 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,309-square-foot lot. $890,000
22 Susan Drive #18 Condo. $749,000
12 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,006-square-foot lot. $730,000
79 Emerald Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $719,900
60 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,029 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,613-square-foot lot. $689,000
75 Woodland S One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,827-square-foot lot. $640,000
107 Edgemere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,459-square-foot lot. $639,888
80 Starrett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $625,000
7 Rockdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $600,000
31 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $570,000
42 Atkins Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000
15 Sanborn Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $516,000
131 N Common St. #4 Condo, built in 2005, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,110-square-foot lot. $435,000
226 Parkland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,720-square-foot lot. $420,000
38 Cherry St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $365,000
52-54 Waverly St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,028-square-foot lot. $310,000
LYNNFIELD
5 Sagamore Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,577-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
8 Ramsdell Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,965 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,150-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
26 Pinewood Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
2 Bryant St. One-family conventional, built in 1984, 4,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,919-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
15 Ramsdell Way #25 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000
58 Perry Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $685,000
849 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,755-square-foot lot. $550,000
MALDEN
91 West St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,167 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,585-square-foot lot. $800,000
47 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,208-square-foot lot. $750,000
6 Highland Park One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,669-square-foot lot. $730,000
170 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,803-square-foot lot. $568,000
45 Loomis St. #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $403,000
28 Newman Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1955, 685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
1 Bigwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 603,877-square-foot lot. $1,790,000
337 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,538-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
37 Bennett St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,633-square-foot lot. $950,000
46 Brook St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1997, 2,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000
92 Summer St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1900, 995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000
MANSFIELD
58-60 Shawmut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,466 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $737,000
22 Fairfield Park #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
21 East St. #1A Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
MARBLEHEAD
20 Shetland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,928-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
220 Humphrey St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
10 William Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
41 Atlantic Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,000
MARION
17 Moorings Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2022, 6,625 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 104,866-square-foot lot. $10,200,000
1001 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,535-square-foot lot. $300,000
MARLBOROUGH
12 Bowood Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000
60 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,485-square-foot lot. $635,000
110 Boston Post Rd E #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
MARSHFIELD
271 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $970,000
25 Lawrence St. One-family cottage, built in 1935, 554 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,375-square-foot lot. $859,000
16 Gilbert St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
58 Cedar Acres Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,227-square-foot lot. $760,000
71 Chandler Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,745-square-foot lot. $546,500
MATTAPAN
43 Ormond St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 2,792 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $790,000
19 Countryside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
33 Outlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,640-square-foot lot. $600,000
MEDFIELD
14 Walden Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,543 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,033-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
25 Newport Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $1,470,000
10 Sunset Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
MEDFORD
571 Riverside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,352 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,975-square-foot lot. $1,061,500
9 Hale Ave. #2 Condo. $955,000
276 Boston Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $950,000
15 Grant Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,725-square-foot lot. $875,000
306 Spring St Ext Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,184 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $860,000
19 Billings Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $830,000
18 Edward St. #2 Condo. $805,000
22 Garfield Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,109 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,299-square-foot lot. $780,000
244 Central Ave. #8 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
63 Century St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $662,000
MEDWAY
6 Legion Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $606,000
3 Shaw St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $400,000
MELROSE
401 Porter St. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,136-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
58 Maple Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,308-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
5 Sargent St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
14 Haverhill Place. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $700,000
196 Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $610,000
100 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,647-square-foot lot. $575,000
16 Willow St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
METHUEN
1 Holly St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,344 square feet, 3 baths, on 9,448-square-foot lot. $780,000
6 Fox Run Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $660,000
85 Riverdale St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000
127 Anderson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $580,000
18 Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $560,000
97 Riverview Blvd One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
3 Newhill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $465,000
597 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,859-square-foot lot. $450,000
20-22 Ashland Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,916 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $405,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
98 Plain St. #3 Condo. $335,000
MIDDLETON
19 Cranberry Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $899,900
MILFORD
156 Walden Way #156 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
26 Purchase St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,002 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,228-square-foot lot. $630,000
5 Panda Court #44 Condo. $584,900
4 Harvard Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,794 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,836-square-foot lot. $490,000
36 Depot St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,860 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $445,000
24 Ravenna St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $410,000
15 Aris Way #15 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,536 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
MILLIS
2 Glen Ellen Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,271,869
216 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $285,000
MILTON
38 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,766 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,595-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
29 Mechanic St. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,428 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,111-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
17 Spafford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,702-square-foot lot. $965,000
NATICK
164 Cottage St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,665-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
292 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
61 Washington St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 3,476 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
78 W Central St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,497 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,991-square-foot lot. $775,000
7 Elm St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $755,000
78 Kendall Lane. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,525-square-foot lot. $675,000
11 Thoreau Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $201,500
NEEDHAM
125 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
73 Saint Mary St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,085,000
21 Jayne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,970,000
90 Wyoming Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,487 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $870,000
65 Mann Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $850,000
NEWBURYPORT
6 Prince Place. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $1,865,000
5 Butler St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $812,000
40 Federal St. #A Condo. $679,000
186 State St. #186 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000
32-34 Milk St. #32 Condo. $500,000
53 Bromfield St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $428,000
NEWTON
230 Temple St. One-family contemporary, built in 1949, 3,143 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,589-square-foot lot. $2,617,500
102 Herrick Road. One-family victorian, built in 1882, 3,176 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,567-square-foot lot. $2,525,000
92 Charlemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,075-square-foot lot. $2,441,500
20 Kinmonth Road #104 Condo. $1,395,000
329-331 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,820 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,252-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
33 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 3,612 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,873-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
15 Woodcliff Road. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,835 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,113-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
53 Trowbridge Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,683 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,330-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
15 Camden Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $1,036,000
6-8 Jaffrey Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1931, 2,612 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,740-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
51 Hartford St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1893, 1,291 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,888-square-foot lot. $838,000
NORFOLK
12 Dupee St. #32 Condo. $850,000
15 Ridgefield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,009-square-foot lot. $750,000
7 Priscilla Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2010, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $660,000
NORTH ANDOVER
50 Granville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
574 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,621 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $850,000
153 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $837,500
109 Brentwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $710,000
39 Park St. Two-family, built in 1926, 2,764 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,850-square-foot lot. $700,000
127 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family, built in 1900, 3,313 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $695,000
4 Harvest Drive #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
50 Edgelawn Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
15 Gregory Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,244 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $849,000
22 Olde Tower Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,243-square-foot lot. $782,000
18 George St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,343-square-foot lot. $610,000
971 Longview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
NORTH READING
13 Erwin Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $835,000
NORTHBOROUGH
1 Danforth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,176-square-foot lot. $825,000
8 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
453 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1700, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,134-square-foot lot. $405,000
74 Summer St. #A Condo duplex, built in 1987, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $344,464
NORTON
8 Wilbur St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,054-square-foot lot. $530,000
131 N Worcester St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,008-square-foot lot. $340,000
NORWELL
59 Loring Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
7 Assinippi Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
NORWOOD
93 Cameron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $830,000
135 Cottage St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 1,884 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,975-square-foot lot. $808,000
41 Sunset Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
16 Edgehill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
18 Hillside Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $475,000
140 Railroad Ave. #B102 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
PEABODY
19 Willowbrae Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $840,000
9 Henrietta Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $750,000
1200 Salem St. #144 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000
1200 Salem St. #121 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000
14 Proctor Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $615,000
45 Hawthorne Circle #45 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $595,000
PEMBROKE
15 Kings Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,269-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Oak Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1961, 696 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $415,000
31 Patriot Way #31 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $328,460
PEPPERELL
74 Groton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,901 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,774-square-foot lot. $505,000
38 Heald St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,253 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,168-square-foot lot. $399,900
PLYMOUTH
111 Manomet Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1916, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
201 Manomet Point Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,000,111
48 Tinkers Blf #48 Condo. $826,745
11 Ludlow Trl #11 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $820,605
109 Watercourse Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 2,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,407-square-foot lot. $810,000
8 Turner Run #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000
96 Hatherly Rise #96 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $718,000
12 Carver St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
196 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,453-square-foot lot. $700,000
563 Wareham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,802-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Peck Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $575,000
22 Lawrence Road. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,007-square-foot lot. $535,000
47 Justine Road. One-family garrison, built in 1980, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $510,000
191 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,382-square-foot lot. $500,000
203 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1925, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $500,000
205 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1925, 420 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $500,000
176 Ellisville Road. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 74,015-square-foot lot. $431,000
65 Melix Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1954, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,100
158 Brook Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1973, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,002-square-foot lot. $310,000
QUINCY
148 Monroe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 4,875 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,970-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
41 Stoney Brae Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,560-square-foot lot. $990,000
51 Willow St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $970,000
143 Sumner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,028-square-foot lot. $840,000
7 Deerfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $785,000
37 Jenness St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
511 Hancock St. #203 Condo. $707,500
32 Malvern St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,978-square-foot lot. $615,000
25 Phillips St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,000
76 Scotch Pond Place #76 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $419,000
1 Wall St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,668-square-foot lot. $349,900
1 Wall St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,668-square-foot lot. $349,900
422 Hancock St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $259,900
RANDOLPH
19 Ledge Hill St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,050-square-foot lot. $735,000
17 Toscano Way #17 Condo. $550,000
28 Smith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,348-square-foot lot. $510,000
31 Wilmarth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $486,000
11 Gloria Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
34 Julian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,485-square-foot lot. $465,000
76 N Glenway Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,602-square-foot lot. $425,000
53 Cochato Park One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $420,000
32 Fernandez Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $405,976
32 Fernandez Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
222 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $332,000
59 Highland Glen Drive #331 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,000
59 Highland Glen Drive #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
RAYNHAM
12 Meghan Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 2,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,035-square-foot lot. $885,000
15 Miller Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $480,000
READING
94 King St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,550-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
26 Mark Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,405-square-foot lot. $820,000
605 Summer Ave. #1-46 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
REVERE
5 Campbell Ave. #2 Condo. $1,180,000
25 Fenno St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $790,000
77 Eustis St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,536-square-foot lot. $606,000
16 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 2,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Frank Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $595,000
7 Park Ave. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
ROCKLAND
303 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $581,000
22 Robin Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,558 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,306,938-square-foot lot. $479,900
1 Jennifer Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 110,207-square-foot lot. $458,000
61 Boxberry Lane #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $415,000
ROCKPORT
11 Railroad Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,326-square-foot lot. $399,000
40 Main St. #E Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 413 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $302,500
ROSLINDALE
30 Alpheus Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $881,787
83 Glendower Road #2 Condo. $845,000
15 Ardent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,854 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
12 Florence St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,824 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,351-square-foot lot. $780,000
18 Glencliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,569-square-foot lot. $640,000
35 Sheffield Road #2 Condo. $575,000
ROXBURY
84 Mount Pleasant Ave. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,529 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $860,000
SALEM
4 Moffatt Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,108 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $805,000
9 S Mason St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $647,000
19 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $599,000
4 Goodell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,762-square-foot lot. $520,000
1 Watson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1800, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $450,000
16 Appleby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,754-square-foot lot. $425,000
11 Church St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 963 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $383,000
8 Curtis St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $335,000
8 Curtis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $235,000
SALISBURY
115 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,858 square feet, 2 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $840,000
4 Florence Ave. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1930, 1,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $800,000
3 Mason Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
95 Ferry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $470,000
SAUGUS
27 Beachview Ave. Two-family contemporary, built in 1999, 3,043 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,696-square-foot lot. $975,000
459 Essex St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $660,000
12 Ballard St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,021-square-foot lot. $575,000
28 Orcutt Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,520-square-foot lot. $480,000
36 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
SCITUATE
7 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
37 Old Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,380-square-foot lot. $1,049,000
408 Tilden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $775,000
265 Old Oaken Bucket Road #265 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $633,000
SHARON
51 Grape Shot Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,566 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,052-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
17 Azalea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $962,500
423 Massapoag Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 2,163 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $855,000
24 Cortland Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,000
42 Cortland Drive #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
SHREWSBURY
26 Brentwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,576-square-foot lot. $991,000
2 Applewood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,906-square-foot lot. $849,000
15 Red Coat Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,332-square-foot lot. $740,000
132 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 2,017 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,587-square-foot lot. $725,000
15 Spruce St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,506-square-foot lot. $530,000
7 Cabot Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
10 Ladyslipper Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,253-square-foot lot. $425,000
SOMERVILLE
32 Appleton St. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 3,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $1,917,000
16 Elston St. #1 Condo. $1,330,000
142 Jaques St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,420 square feet, 19 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,738-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
48 Whitman St. #48 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000
31 Minnesota Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,145 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $920,000
31 Fairfax St. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $820,000
240 Mystic Ave. #302 Condo. $800,000
60 Cross St. #323 Condo. $770,000
375-A Canal St. #902 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000
34 Lincoln Ave. One-family row-end, built in 1983, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,005-square-foot lot. $475,000
395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2D Condo. $260,326
SOUTH BOSTON
357 K St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,066 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $2,499,000
532 E 3rd St. #5 Condo. $1,800,000
411 E 3rd St. #3 Condo. $1,320,000
9 Glover Court #4 Condo. $1,175,000
561-A E 6th St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,220-square-foot lot. $910,000
289 W 2nd St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $745,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
10 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $626,000
169 Southville Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $570,000
STONEHAM
11 Executive Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
2 Kimball Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $800,000
192 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,442-square-foot lot. $716,000
114 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $661,000
26 Windsor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $643,750
588 Main St. #4D Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,100
STOUGHTON
26 Chapman Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,115-square-foot lot. $680,000
82 Frances Drive #82 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
455 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,547-square-foot lot. $427,000
107 Walnut St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,000
68 Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $196,000
STOW
31 Gates Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,729-square-foot lot. $885,000
SUDBURY
126 Willard Grant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,345,000
11 Hunt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $785,000
401 Emery Lane #1209 Condo. $511,400
SWAMPSCOTT
35 Littles Point Road #W101 Condo. $3,000,000
44 Cherry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $323,700
TEWKSBURY
50 Jennies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,181 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,088-square-foot lot. $792,000
147 Carver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,169-square-foot lot. $699,900
15 Greenhalge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,306 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,068-square-foot lot. $535,000
TOWNSEND
3 Proctor Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $459,000
9 Emery Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,479-square-foot lot. $237,500
68 S Harbor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $93,253
UPTON
21 Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $640,000
WAKEFIELD
12 Middle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Crystal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $725,000
518 North Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,022 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,305-square-foot lot. $721,000
89 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,033-square-foot lot. $649,000
248 Albion St. #344 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
410 Salem St. #803 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,500
WALPOLE
24-28 Hoover Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 3,323 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,457-square-foot lot. $760,000
12 Lilac Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,916-square-foot lot. $375,000
WALTHAM
25 Tolman St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000
25 Tolman St. #1 Condo. $1,199,900
87 Clocktower Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
14 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,709-square-foot lot. $775,000
109 Copeland St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,302-square-foot lot. $700,000
26 Friend St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 788 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $475,000
WATERTOWN
358-360 Arlington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,493-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
686 Belmont St. #686 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,426 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
20 Cuba St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 1,183 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000
12 Swetts Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1872, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
41 Berkeley St. One-family row house, built in 1910, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,126-square-foot lot. $516,000
WAYLAND
47 Claypit Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,148-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
8 Lillian Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,129,000
61 Sherman Bridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 3,023 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,087-square-foot lot. $775,000
98 Dudley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 1,410 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $690,000
16 Davelin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,413-square-foot lot. $665,000
WELLESLEY
36 S River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1864, 2,868 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
WENHAM
1 Lafayette Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,911-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
WEST NEWBURY
49 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $625,000
6 Training Field Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $500,000
WEST ROXBURY
14 Heron St. #307 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 883-square-foot lot. $380,000
WESTBOROUGH
4 Deerfield Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
14 Ruggles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,909-square-foot lot. $615,300
6 Whitney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,426-square-foot lot. $575,000
17 Bowman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,580-square-foot lot. $560,000
WESTFORD
22 Forge Village Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,539-square-foot lot. $500,000
WESTON
33 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,799 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,227-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
15 Bemis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,571-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
97 Westland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,761 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,160-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
WESTPORT
156 Cherry And Webb Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,498 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 204,732-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
9 Mackady Court. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 394,871-square-foot lot. $775,000
99 Sylvia Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $435,000
26 Russell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $340,000
WESTWOOD
142 Gay St. One-family mansion, built in 2002, 6,136 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,405-square-foot lot. $3,150,000
WEYMOUTH
35 Clinton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,627-square-foot lot. $659,000
23 Leonard Road. One-family cottage, built in 1927, 1,855 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,525-square-foot lot. $657,000
371 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1933, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,605-square-foot lot. $544,000
72 Gale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $465,000
12 Robinswood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
WHITMAN
1005 Auburn St. #F3 Condo. $528,850
55 Plymouth St. #C12 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,484 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
33 Central St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,816-square-foot lot. $380,000
WILMINGTON
427 Middlesex Ave Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,158,000
12 Kendall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $800,000
5 Carter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $375,000
WINCHESTER
8 Niles Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 7,094 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 25,043-square-foot lot. $4,750,000
16 Albamont Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $1,145,000
50 Winford Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
143 Horn Pond Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $890,000
431-433 Washington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1917, 2,764 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $500,000
200 Swanton St. #722 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000
WINTHROP
72 Sewall Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2009, 2,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,187-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
3 Almont St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,677-square-foot lot. $830,000
56 Waldemar Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $735,000
25 Almont St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,706 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $729,900
14 Sargent St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,514-square-foot lot. $560,000
24 Beacon St. #1 Condo. $505,000
WOBURN
18 Archer Drive #9 Condo. $885,905
14 Archer Drive #7 Condo. $853,090
7 E Dexter Ave. #39 Condo. $726,900
21 Mayflower Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,047-square-foot lot. $600,000
273 Cambridge Road #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
22 Ward St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $445,000
10 Archer Drive #5 Condo. $311,800
100-A Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,360 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,672-square-foot lot. $300,000
27-A West St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,346-square-foot lot. $300,000
WRENTHAM
45 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,783 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,623-square-foot lot. $825,000
479 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,100-square-foot lot. $345,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.