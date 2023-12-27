Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Dec. 27)

ABINGTON

105 Summit Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $560,000

220 Shaw Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,094-square-foot lot. $545,500

40 Bedford St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 3,132 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,848-square-foot lot. $453,248

303 Hampton Way #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000

ACTON

30 Carlton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,766 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,868-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

59 Conant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,341,825

19 Brewster Lane #19 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,144 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

524 Massachusetts Ave. #524 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,738 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

ALLSTON

147 Kelton St. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 797 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 797-square-foot lot. $528,000

AMESBURY

54 Whitehall Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $700,000

13 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $685,000

5 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1784, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 Cedar St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

12 Albion St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,103 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $415,000

9 Morrill Place #9 Condo duplex, built in 1800, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

266 Lions Mouth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $400,000

15 4th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

45 Macy St. #200C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

ANDOVER

1 Minuteman Road #3 Condo. $2,250,000

6 Whittemore Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,858 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,957-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

85 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1811, 1,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,112-square-foot lot. $812,500

13 Alden Road. One-family old style, built in 1955, 2,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,997-square-foot lot. $685,000

13 Canterbury St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $610,000

ARLINGTON

3 Crescent Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

20 Fordham St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1923, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

8 Exeter St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $950,000

355 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $949,000

26 Bonad Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $935,000

31 Ronald Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $902,000

42 Woodside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $865,000

26-28 Sutherland Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,766 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $835,000

7 Bow St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1953, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000

ASHLAND

26 Braeburn Lane #26 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

51 America Blvd #51 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

AVON

348 Old Pond St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $445,000

AYER

12 Bennetts Xing One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $600,000

BEDFORD

4 10 Acres Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,343 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,650-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

33 Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $855,000

23 Hilltop Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,803-square-foot lot. $750,000

BELLINGHAM

710 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,229 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

21 Carrier St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $376,000

159 Blackstone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

BELMONT

49 Albert Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,150 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,918-square-foot lot. $1,670,000

25 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,151-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

125 Trapelo Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

BERLIN

264-A Pleasant St. Three-family family flat, built in 1867, 2,535 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

BEVERLY

1 Hickory Hill Way #5 Condo. $950,000

1 Hickory Hill Way #4 Condo. $835,000

19 Jordan St. One-family, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $779,000

12 Pickett St. #G Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,900

12 Summit Ave. #14 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $368,000

BILLERICA

2 Edgebaston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Hemlock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,087-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Edgar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

216 Rangeway Road #173 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,421 square feet, 4 baths. $655,000

8 Fernwood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $517,000

9 Kenmar Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

BOLTON

182 Nourse Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 248,161-square-foot lot. $966,000

312 Sugar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $585,000

44 Pondside Drive #44 Condo row-middle, built in 2010, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

BOSTON

200-202 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,009 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,009-square-foot lot. $13,450,000

200-202 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 4,439 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $13,450,000

5 Union Park One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 5,555 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,719-square-foot lot. $10,525,000

1 Dalton St. #4001 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 3,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $9,440,000

398 Beacon St. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 3,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,426-square-foot lot. $6,999,000

45 Temple St. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,250,000

240 Devonshire St. #5908 Condo. $3,850,000

319 A St. #A Condo. $3,100,000

11 Claremont Park #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,975,000

287-295 Hanover St. #5-2 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 2,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,139-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

2 Avery St. #17E Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,362-square-foot lot. $1,945,000

580 Washington St. #202 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,703 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,703-square-foot lot. $1,915,000

580 Washington St. #PH6 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

188 Brookline Ave. #25D Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,330,000

40 Traveler St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,215,000

20 Tileston St. #2M Condo. $1,200,000

80 Broadway St. #4A Condo. $1,150,000

80 Broad St. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

390 Commonwealth Ave. #108 Office condo, 1,571 square feet, on 1,571-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

370 Marlborough St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

180 Commonwealth Ave. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 925-square-foot lot. $988,500

19 Union Park #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 841 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 841-square-foot lot. $961,852

423 Marlborough St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 866-square-foot lot. $880,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1621 Condo. $860,000

38-40 Saint Botolph St. #44 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $730,000

31 Brimmer St. #8 Condo. $495,000

BOXFORD

30 Silvermine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $805,000

157 Spofford Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $785,000

12 Brook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $750,000

BRAINTREE

182 Town St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $773,000

54 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

63 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $647,500

632 Washington St. #D5 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $568,000

31 Bradford Commons Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000

BRIDGEWATER

5 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $930,000

8 Erbeck Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $610,000

70 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $560,000

139 Wall St. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $504,000

186 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $487,400

48 Willow Ridge Drive #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000

180 Main St. #E106 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

BRIGHTON

168 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $580,000

156 Newton St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $550,000

103 Brooks St. #103 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,543-square-foot lot. $540,000

370 Chestnut Hill Ave. #B Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $425,000

354 Market St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 555 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 555-square-foot lot. $365,000

32 Sidlaw Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 346 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 346-square-foot lot. $295,000

BROCKTON

25 Parker Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1968, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $610,000

66 Custer St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Monson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $530,000

93 Maplewood Circle. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,777-square-foot lot. $530,000

90 Crickett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,904-square-foot lot. $510,000

33 Overlook Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $505,000

109 Burkeside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1917, 843 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $455,000

172 Moncrief St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

39 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 966 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $410,000

49 Clifford Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $325,000

75 Oakdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $325,000

64 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,564-square-foot lot. $321,000

79 Appleby St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $311,993

46 Thayer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,889-square-foot lot. $248,000

BROOKLINE

49 Summit Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,275,000

310 Hammond Pond Pkwy #101 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 2,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,599,000

77 Harvard Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

58 Greenough St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000

70 Park St. #44 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $784,500

86 Griggs Road #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $779,000

1600 Beacon St. #808 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $690,000

503 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $690,000

BURLINGTON

8 Murray Ave. #12 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,525-square-foot lot. $865,000

75 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,024-square-foot lot. $790,000

379 Cambridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,450-square-foot lot. $480,000

13 Harriett Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

CAMBRIDGE

343 Broadway #2 Condo. $2,280,000

343 Broadway #59 Condo. $1,990,000

10 Blanchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

27-29 Kinnaird St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,545,000

129-205 Richdale Ave. #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

4 Washington Ave. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 607 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $645,000

8-12 Museum Way #428 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $494,345

CANTON

480 York St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 5,650 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 258,311-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

6 Standish Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 4,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,578-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

7 Wayside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $900,000

5 White Sisters Way One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $860,000

4 Morris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,553-square-foot lot. $789,900

67 Oak Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $760,000

50 Coppersmith Way #5309 Condo. $724,990

50 Coppersmith Way #5306 Condo. $557,474

50 Coppersmith Way #308 Condo. $496,987

22 Forge Pond #B Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

354 Neponset St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

1 Centre St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $314,000

CARLISLE

220 Hanover Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 6,649 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $2,430,000

CARVER

1 Robbins Path One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,540-square-foot lot. $655,000

46 Spring St. #4 Condo. $325,000

CHARLESTOWN

4 Crystal Place #2 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000

3-A Lawnwood Place #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000

CHELMSFORD

20 Kelshill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,527-square-foot lot. $775,000

30 Cathy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $575,333

18 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,185-square-foot lot. $506,000

319 Wellman Ave. #319 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

8 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

1 Scott Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,517-square-foot lot. $200,000

CHELSEA

225 Chestnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,528 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $920,000

COHASSET

505 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 2,418 square feet, 2 baths, on 16,551-square-foot lot. $910,000

45 Elm Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 3,909-square-foot lot. $750,000

CONCORD

196 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

1362 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,660-square-foot lot. $1,651,362

315 College Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 3,105 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $1,486,000

2 Wright Farm #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 3,220 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,303,453-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

100 Keyes Road #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 919 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $580,000

DANVERS

11 Riverview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,110-square-foot lot. $820,000

22 Bradley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $637,000

47 Collins St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

170 Dayton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,775-square-foot lot. $389,280

DEDHAM

8 Coach Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,651 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,450-square-foot lot. $925,000

47 Clisby Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,880-square-foot lot. $651,500

819 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,088-square-foot lot. $630,000

DORCHESTER

26 Howes St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,834 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,213-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

5 Bellflower St. #1 Condo. $985,000

28 Spring Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,534 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $795,000

52 Withington St. #5 Condo. $690,000

52 Withington St. #6 Condo. $590,000

52 Withington St. #4 Condo. $587,550

34 Alpha Road #1 Condo. $582,500

19 W Tremlett St. #5 Condo. $555,000

12 Sudan St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1988, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 916-square-foot lot. $530,000

121 E Cottage St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $450,000

336 Adams St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 930-square-foot lot. $375,000

39-41 Bishop Joe L Smith Way #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $357,000

DOVER

5 Morningside Drive. One-family mansion, built in 2012, 8,051 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $2,445,000

20 Woodridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,468 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,825-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

12 Oakley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,018-square-foot lot. $625,000

DUXBURY

193 Saint George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

EAST BOSTON

1072 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,421 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

309-311 Sumner St. #2R Condo. $300,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

38 Parris Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $705,000

56 Wildwood Ave. #56 Condo duplex, built in 2000, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

5 Beech St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

63 West St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,397-square-foot lot. $410,000

EASTON

5 Sadie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $995,000

89 Gaslight Lane #89 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,479 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $445,000

20 Washington St. #1-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

ESSEX

17 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

EVERETT

47 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $850,000

70 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,176 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,841-square-foot lot. $817,000

68 Peirce Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $582,000

FOXBOROUGH

11 Brookside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $610,000

19 Bicknell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,967-square-foot lot. $585,000

FRAMINGHAM

109 Nobscot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 72,288-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

8 Callahan Drive #120 Condo. $1,237,210

23 Hickory Hill Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $913,900

38 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $610,000

3 Lamphere Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,668-square-foot lot. $565,000

5 Quinlan Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,891-square-foot lot. $560,000

36 Hampden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,043-square-foot lot. $535,000

375 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,944-square-foot lot. $535,000

57 Davidson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,896-square-foot lot. $535,000

13 Angela Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,338-square-foot lot. $520,000

798 Old Connecticut Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,127-square-foot lot. $515,000

17 Alfred Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $300,000

FRANKLIN

56 Stewart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,590 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,787-square-foot lot. $975,000

104 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,963 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,564-square-foot lot. $890,000

4 Parkview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $842,500

69 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,239-square-foot lot. $840,000

13 Annabel Lane. One-family raised cape, built in 1982, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $767,000

5 Birchtree Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

106 Peck St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,647-square-foot lot. $515,000

9 Sunken Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,515 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,273-square-foot lot. $500,000

17 Worsted St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,199 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,078-square-foot lot. $465,000

544 Coronation Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $425,000

211 Franklin Crossing Road #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

FREETOWN

37 Point Of Pines Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 292,897-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

GEORGETOWN

6 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,105-square-foot lot. $780,000

53 Searle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $740,000

GLOUCESTER

5 Jacques Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1979, 1,911 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $400,000

42 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,308 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,570-square-foot lot. $325,000

7 Deacon Farm Lane #B Condo. $313,500

44 Lexington Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 397 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

GRAFTON

11 Bicknell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $693,150

16 Vincent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,615 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $567,500

20 Rose Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $493,000

17 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $490,000

GROVELAND

1 Pike Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,450-square-foot lot. $437,000

HAMILTON

20 Beech St Ext One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,064 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $705,000

HANOVER

46 Riverside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,579 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $700,000

75 Oakland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $379,900

HANSON

842 E Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,286-square-foot lot. $525,000

226 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

HARVARD

190 E Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $550,000

HAVERHILL

166 Oxford Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,570 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,760-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

31 Cross Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,558-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

37 Hill St. One-family gambrel, built in 1996, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $660,000

344 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,783-square-foot lot. $575,000

452 N Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $540,000

222 N Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $530,000

42 Bennington St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $525,000

22 Hazel St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,540-square-foot lot. $490,000

64 Lamoille Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,528-square-foot lot. $430,000

104 Brook St. #104 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,900

47 Twin Brooks Circle #47 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $411,000

75 Farrwood Drive #75 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

440 North Ave. #200 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

680 W Lowell Ave. #680 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

225 Farrwood Drive #225 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,013 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

87 Cogswell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $350,000

4 Grand Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

HINGHAM

24 Farm Hills Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

531 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $975,000

3 Winfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,306-square-foot lot. $905,000

225 Hersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,216-square-foot lot. $850,000

HOLBROOK

18 Edgewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 2,383 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,500

48 Quincy St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,900-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Howard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1760, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $350,000

HOLLISTON

200 Jerrold St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $655,000

375 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,473-square-foot lot. $630,000

48 Roy Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $485,000

HOPKINTON

2 Brook Hollow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,957 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,855-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

4 Daniel Shays Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,448 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,034-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

10 Trevor Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,089 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $770,000

141 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,441 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,406-square-foot lot. $457,000

HUDSON

18 Cranston Way #64 Condo. $983,780

10 Barnes Blvd #46 Condo. $877,019

30 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,790-square-foot lot. $560,000

1 Merritt Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,761-square-foot lot. $545,400

HYDE PARK

64 Weybosset St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,565 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $750,000

6 Dana Ave. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $385,000

IPSWICH

398 Linebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,350,050

4 Farragut Road #1 Condo. $380,000

1 Primose Lane #1 Condo. $305,300

JAMAICA PLAIN

12 Everett St. #1 Condo. $1,286,999

120 School St. #2 Condo. $1,120,000

87 Parkton Road #1 Condo. $1,040,000

57 Cornwall St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,425 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,425-square-foot lot. $792,000

10-12 Saint Rose St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $647,500

3171 Washington St. #202 Condo. $635,500

15 Germania St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1870, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $529,000

76 Elm St. #313 Condo low-rise, built in 1926, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $450,000

KINGSTON

79 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,616 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $625,000

LAKEVILLE

7 Shamrock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $664,900

100 Lebaron Blvd #2 Condo. $457,102

8 Violet St. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 570 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $295,000

100 Lebaron Blvd #4 Condo. $222,200

LAWRENCE

65 Exeter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,393 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

35 Abbott St. Two-family family flat, built in 1879, 1,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $600,000

118 Brookfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 1,536 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,030-square-foot lot. $500,000

5 Mount Vernon Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $480,000

58 Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,102-square-foot lot. $389,000

LEXINGTON

37 Winchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $3,625,000

385 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

14 Tarbell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $969,000

LINCOLN

9 Smith Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 5,809 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 126,174-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

LITTLETON

11 New Estate Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $645,000

LOWELL

30 Monadnock Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,989 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $890,000

2 W 10th St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,092 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,137-square-foot lot. $615,000

716 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,584 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,814-square-foot lot. $600,000

529 Broadway St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,744-square-foot lot. $556,000

103 S Walker St. Two-family two family, built in 1908, 1,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,788-square-foot lot. $555,000

16 Campaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,567-square-foot lot. $500,000

39 Methuen St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,292 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $480,000

131 Grove St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $440,000

104 Shaw St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,245-square-foot lot. $351,000

491 Dutton St. #204 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,062 square feet. $350,000

285 Boylston St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

24 Beaver St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

18 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,734 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,276-square-foot lot. $285,000

1461 Pawtucket Blvd #4-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

LYNN

13 Adams Court. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,621 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,309-square-foot lot. $890,000

22 Susan Drive #18 Condo. $749,000

12 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,006-square-foot lot. $730,000

79 Emerald Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $719,900

60 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,029 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,613-square-foot lot. $689,000

75 Woodland S One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,827-square-foot lot. $640,000

107 Edgemere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,459-square-foot lot. $639,888

80 Starrett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $625,000

7 Rockdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $600,000

31 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $570,000

42 Atkins Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

15 Sanborn Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $516,000

131 N Common St. #4 Condo, built in 2005, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,110-square-foot lot. $435,000

226 Parkland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,720-square-foot lot. $420,000

38 Cherry St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $365,000

52-54 Waverly St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,028-square-foot lot. $310,000

LYNNFIELD

5 Sagamore Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,577-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

8 Ramsdell Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,965 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,150-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

26 Pinewood Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

2 Bryant St. One-family conventional, built in 1984, 4,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,919-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

15 Ramsdell Way #25 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

58 Perry Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $685,000

849 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,755-square-foot lot. $550,000

MALDEN

91 West St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,167 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,585-square-foot lot. $800,000

47 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,208-square-foot lot. $750,000

6 Highland Park One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,669-square-foot lot. $730,000

170 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,803-square-foot lot. $568,000

45 Loomis St. #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $403,000

28 Newman Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1955, 685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

1 Bigwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 603,877-square-foot lot. $1,790,000

337 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,538-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

37 Bennett St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,633-square-foot lot. $950,000

46 Brook St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1997, 2,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000

92 Summer St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1900, 995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

MANSFIELD

58-60 Shawmut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,466 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $737,000

22 Fairfield Park #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

21 East St. #1A Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

MARBLEHEAD

20 Shetland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,928-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

220 Humphrey St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

10 William Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

41 Atlantic Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,000

MARION

17 Moorings Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2022, 6,625 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 104,866-square-foot lot. $10,200,000

1001 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,535-square-foot lot. $300,000

MARLBOROUGH

12 Bowood Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000

60 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,485-square-foot lot. $635,000

110 Boston Post Rd E #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

MARSHFIELD

271 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $970,000

25 Lawrence St. One-family cottage, built in 1935, 554 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,375-square-foot lot. $859,000

16 Gilbert St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

58 Cedar Acres Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,227-square-foot lot. $760,000

71 Chandler Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,745-square-foot lot. $546,500

MATTAPAN

43 Ormond St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 2,792 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $790,000

19 Countryside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000

33 Outlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,640-square-foot lot. $600,000

MEDFIELD

14 Walden Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,543 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,033-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

25 Newport Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

10 Sunset Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

MEDFORD

571 Riverside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,352 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,975-square-foot lot. $1,061,500

9 Hale Ave. #2 Condo. $955,000

276 Boston Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $950,000

15 Grant Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,725-square-foot lot. $875,000

306 Spring St Ext Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,184 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $860,000

19 Billings Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $830,000

18 Edward St. #2 Condo. $805,000

22 Garfield Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,109 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,299-square-foot lot. $780,000

244 Central Ave. #8 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000

63 Century St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $662,000

MEDWAY

6 Legion Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $606,000

3 Shaw St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $400,000

MELROSE

401 Porter St. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,136-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

58 Maple Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,308-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

5 Sargent St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

14 Haverhill Place. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $700,000

196 Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $610,000

100 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,647-square-foot lot. $575,000

16 Willow St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

METHUEN

1 Holly St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,344 square feet, 3 baths, on 9,448-square-foot lot. $780,000

6 Fox Run Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $660,000

85 Riverdale St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000

127 Anderson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

18 Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $560,000

97 Riverview Blvd One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $525,000

3 Newhill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $465,000

597 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,859-square-foot lot. $450,000

20-22 Ashland Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,916 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $405,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

98 Plain St. #3 Condo. $335,000

MIDDLETON

19 Cranberry Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $899,900

MILFORD

156 Walden Way #156 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

26 Purchase St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,002 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,228-square-foot lot. $630,000

5 Panda Court #44 Condo. $584,900

4 Harvard Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,794 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,836-square-foot lot. $490,000

36 Depot St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,860 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $445,000

24 Ravenna St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $410,000

15 Aris Way #15 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,536 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

MILLIS

2 Glen Ellen Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,271,869

216 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $285,000

MILTON

38 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,766 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,595-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

29 Mechanic St. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,428 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,111-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

17 Spafford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,702-square-foot lot. $965,000

NATICK

164 Cottage St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,665-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

292 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

61 Washington St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 3,476 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

78 W Central St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,497 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,991-square-foot lot. $775,000

7 Elm St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $755,000

78 Kendall Lane. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,525-square-foot lot. $675,000

11 Thoreau Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $201,500

NEEDHAM

125 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

73 Saint Mary St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,085,000

21 Jayne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,970,000

90 Wyoming Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,487 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $870,000

65 Mann Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $850,000

NEWBURYPORT

6 Prince Place. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

5 Butler St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $812,000

40 Federal St. #A Condo. $679,000

186 State St. #186 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000

32-34 Milk St. #32 Condo. $500,000

53 Bromfield St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $428,000

NEWTON

230 Temple St. One-family contemporary, built in 1949, 3,143 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,589-square-foot lot. $2,617,500

102 Herrick Road. One-family victorian, built in 1882, 3,176 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,567-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

92 Charlemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,075-square-foot lot. $2,441,500

20 Kinmonth Road #104 Condo. $1,395,000

329-331 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,820 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,252-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

33 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 3,612 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,873-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

15 Woodcliff Road. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,835 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,113-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

53 Trowbridge Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,683 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,330-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

15 Camden Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $1,036,000

6-8 Jaffrey Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1931, 2,612 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,740-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

51 Hartford St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1893, 1,291 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,888-square-foot lot. $838,000

NORFOLK

12 Dupee St. #32 Condo. $850,000

15 Ridgefield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,009-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Priscilla Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2010, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $660,000

NORTH ANDOVER

50 Granville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

574 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,621 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $850,000

153 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $837,500

109 Brentwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $710,000

39 Park St. Two-family, built in 1926, 2,764 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,850-square-foot lot. $700,000

127 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family, built in 1900, 3,313 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $695,000

4 Harvest Drive #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

50 Edgelawn Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

15 Gregory Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,244 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $849,000

22 Olde Tower Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,243-square-foot lot. $782,000

18 George St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,343-square-foot lot. $610,000

971 Longview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

NORTH READING

13 Erwin Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $835,000

NORTHBOROUGH

1 Danforth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,176-square-foot lot. $825,000

8 Shady Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

453 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1700, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,134-square-foot lot. $405,000

74 Summer St. #A Condo duplex, built in 1987, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $344,464

NORTON

8 Wilbur St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,054-square-foot lot. $530,000

131 N Worcester St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,008-square-foot lot. $340,000

NORWELL

59 Loring Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

7 Assinippi Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

NORWOOD

93 Cameron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $830,000

135 Cottage St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 1,884 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,975-square-foot lot. $808,000

41 Sunset Ave. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

16 Edgehill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 Hillside Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $475,000

140 Railroad Ave. #B102 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

PEABODY

19 Willowbrae Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $840,000

9 Henrietta Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $750,000

1200 Salem St. #144 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

1200 Salem St. #121 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

14 Proctor Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $615,000

45 Hawthorne Circle #45 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $595,000

PEMBROKE

15 Kings Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,269-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Oak Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1961, 696 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $415,000

31 Patriot Way #31 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $328,460

PEPPERELL

74 Groton St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,901 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,774-square-foot lot. $505,000

38 Heald St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,253 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,168-square-foot lot. $399,900

PLYMOUTH

111 Manomet Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1916, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

201 Manomet Point Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,000,111

48 Tinkers Blf #48 Condo. $826,745

11 Ludlow Trl #11 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $820,605

109 Watercourse Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 2,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,407-square-foot lot. $810,000

8 Turner Run #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

96 Hatherly Rise #96 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $718,000

12 Carver St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

196 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,453-square-foot lot. $700,000

563 Wareham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,802-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Peck Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $575,000

22 Lawrence Road. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,007-square-foot lot. $535,000

47 Justine Road. One-family garrison, built in 1980, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $510,000

191 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,382-square-foot lot. $500,000

203 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1925, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $500,000

205 Herring Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1925, 420 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $500,000

176 Ellisville Road. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 74,015-square-foot lot. $431,000

65 Melix Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1954, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,100

158 Brook Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1973, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,002-square-foot lot. $310,000

QUINCY

148 Monroe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 4,875 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,970-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

41 Stoney Brae Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,560-square-foot lot. $990,000

51 Willow St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $970,000

143 Sumner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,028-square-foot lot. $840,000

7 Deerfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $785,000

37 Jenness St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

511 Hancock St. #203 Condo. $707,500

32 Malvern St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,978-square-foot lot. $615,000

25 Phillips St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,000

76 Scotch Pond Place #76 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $419,000

1 Wall St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,668-square-foot lot. $349,900

422 Hancock St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $259,900

RANDOLPH

19 Ledge Hill St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,050-square-foot lot. $735,000

17 Toscano Way #17 Condo. $550,000

28 Smith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,348-square-foot lot. $510,000

31 Wilmarth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $486,000

11 Gloria Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

34 Julian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,485-square-foot lot. $465,000

76 N Glenway Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,602-square-foot lot. $425,000

53 Cochato Park One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $420,000

32 Fernandez Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $405,976

222 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $332,000

59 Highland Glen Drive #331 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,000

59 Highland Glen Drive #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

RAYNHAM

12 Meghan Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 2,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,035-square-foot lot. $885,000

15 Miller Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $480,000

READING

94 King St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,550-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

26 Mark Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,405-square-foot lot. $820,000

605 Summer Ave. #1-46 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

REVERE

5 Campbell Ave. #2 Condo. $1,180,000

25 Fenno St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $790,000

77 Eustis St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,536-square-foot lot. $606,000

16 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 2,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $600,000

23 Frank Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $595,000

7 Park Ave. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

ROCKLAND

303 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $581,000

22 Robin Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,558 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,306,938-square-foot lot. $479,900

1 Jennifer Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 110,207-square-foot lot. $458,000

61 Boxberry Lane #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $415,000

ROCKPORT

11 Railroad Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,326-square-foot lot. $399,000

40 Main St. #E Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 413 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $302,500

ROSLINDALE

30 Alpheus Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $881,787

83 Glendower Road #2 Condo. $845,000

15 Ardent St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,854 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

12 Florence St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,824 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,351-square-foot lot. $780,000

18 Glencliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,569-square-foot lot. $640,000

35 Sheffield Road #2 Condo. $575,000

ROXBURY

84 Mount Pleasant Ave. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,529 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $860,000

SALEM

4 Moffatt Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,108 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $805,000

9 S Mason St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $647,000

19 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $599,000

4 Goodell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,762-square-foot lot. $520,000

1 Watson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1800, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $450,000

16 Appleby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,754-square-foot lot. $425,000

11 Church St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 963 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $383,000

8 Curtis St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $335,000

8 Curtis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $235,000

SALISBURY

115 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,858 square feet, 2 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $840,000

4 Florence Ave. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1930, 1,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $800,000

3 Mason Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

95 Ferry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $470,000

SAUGUS

27 Beachview Ave. Two-family contemporary, built in 1999, 3,043 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,696-square-foot lot. $975,000

459 Essex St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Ballard St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,021-square-foot lot. $575,000

28 Orcutt Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,520-square-foot lot. $480,000

36 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

SCITUATE

7 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

37 Old Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,380-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

408 Tilden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $775,000

265 Old Oaken Bucket Road #265 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $633,000

SHARON

51 Grape Shot Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,566 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,052-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

17 Azalea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $962,500

423 Massapoag Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 2,163 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $855,000

24 Cortland Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,000

42 Cortland Drive #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

SHREWSBURY

26 Brentwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,576-square-foot lot. $991,000

2 Applewood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,906-square-foot lot. $849,000

15 Red Coat Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,332-square-foot lot. $740,000

132 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 2,017 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,587-square-foot lot. $725,000

15 Spruce St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,506-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Cabot Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

10 Ladyslipper Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,253-square-foot lot. $425,000

SOMERVILLE

32 Appleton St. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 3,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $1,917,000

16 Elston St. #1 Condo. $1,330,000

142 Jaques St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,420 square feet, 19 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,738-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

48 Whitman St. #48 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

31 Minnesota Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,145 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $920,000

31 Fairfax St. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $820,000

240 Mystic Ave. #302 Condo. $800,000

60 Cross St. #323 Condo. $770,000

375-A Canal St. #902 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000

34 Lincoln Ave. One-family row-end, built in 1983, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,005-square-foot lot. $475,000

395 Alewife Brook Pkwy #2D Condo. $260,326

SOUTH BOSTON

357 K St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,066 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $2,499,000

532 E 3rd St. #5 Condo. $1,800,000

411 E 3rd St. #3 Condo. $1,320,000

9 Glover Court #4 Condo. $1,175,000

561-A E 6th St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,220-square-foot lot. $910,000

289 W 2nd St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $745,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

10 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $626,000

169 Southville Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $570,000

STONEHAM

11 Executive Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

2 Kimball Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $800,000

192 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,442-square-foot lot. $716,000

114 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $661,000

26 Windsor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $643,750

588 Main St. #4D Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,100

STOUGHTON

26 Chapman Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,115-square-foot lot. $680,000

82 Frances Drive #82 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

455 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,547-square-foot lot. $427,000

107 Walnut St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,000

68 Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $196,000

STOW

31 Gates Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,729-square-foot lot. $885,000

SUDBURY

126 Willard Grant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

11 Hunt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $785,000

401 Emery Lane #1209 Condo. $511,400

SWAMPSCOTT

35 Littles Point Road #W101 Condo. $3,000,000

44 Cherry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $323,700

TEWKSBURY

50 Jennies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,181 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,088-square-foot lot. $792,000

147 Carver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,169-square-foot lot. $699,900

15 Greenhalge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,306 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,068-square-foot lot. $535,000

TOWNSEND

3 Proctor Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $459,000

9 Emery Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,479-square-foot lot. $237,500

68 S Harbor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $93,253

UPTON

21 Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $640,000

WAKEFIELD

12 Middle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Crystal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $725,000

518 North Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,022 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,305-square-foot lot. $721,000

89 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,033-square-foot lot. $649,000

248 Albion St. #344 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

410 Salem St. #803 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,500

WALPOLE

24-28 Hoover Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 3,323 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,457-square-foot lot. $760,000

12 Lilac Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,916-square-foot lot. $375,000

WALTHAM

25 Tolman St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000

25 Tolman St. #1 Condo. $1,199,900

87 Clocktower Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

14 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,709-square-foot lot. $775,000

109 Copeland St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,302-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Friend St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 788 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $475,000

WATERTOWN

358-360 Arlington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,493-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

686 Belmont St. #686 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,426 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

20 Cuba St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 1,183 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000

12 Swetts Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1872, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

41 Berkeley St. One-family row house, built in 1910, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,126-square-foot lot. $516,000

WAYLAND

47 Claypit Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,148-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

8 Lillian Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,129,000

61 Sherman Bridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 3,023 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,087-square-foot lot. $775,000

98 Dudley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 1,410 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $690,000

16 Davelin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,413-square-foot lot. $665,000

WELLESLEY

36 S River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1864, 2,868 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

WENHAM

1 Lafayette Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,911-square-foot lot. $1,485,000

WEST NEWBURY

49 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $625,000

6 Training Field Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $500,000

WEST ROXBURY

14 Heron St. #307 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 883-square-foot lot. $380,000

WESTBOROUGH

4 Deerfield Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

14 Ruggles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,909-square-foot lot. $615,300

6 Whitney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,426-square-foot lot. $575,000

17 Bowman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,580-square-foot lot. $560,000

WESTFORD

22 Forge Village Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,539-square-foot lot. $500,000

WESTON

33 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,799 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,227-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

15 Bemis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,470 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,571-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

97 Westland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,761 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,160-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

WESTPORT

156 Cherry And Webb Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,498 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 204,732-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

9 Mackady Court. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 394,871-square-foot lot. $775,000

99 Sylvia Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $435,000

26 Russell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $340,000

WESTWOOD

142 Gay St. One-family mansion, built in 2002, 6,136 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,405-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

WEYMOUTH

35 Clinton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,627-square-foot lot. $659,000

23 Leonard Road. One-family cottage, built in 1927, 1,855 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,525-square-foot lot. $657,000

371 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1933, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,605-square-foot lot. $544,000

72 Gale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $465,000

12 Robinswood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #F3 Condo. $528,850

55 Plymouth St. #C12 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,484 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

33 Central St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,816-square-foot lot. $380,000

WILMINGTON

427 Middlesex Ave Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,158,000

12 Kendall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Carter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $375,000

WINCHESTER

8 Niles Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 7,094 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 25,043-square-foot lot. $4,750,000

16 Albamont Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

50 Winford Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

143 Horn Pond Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $890,000

431-433 Washington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1917, 2,764 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $500,000

200 Swanton St. #722 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000

WINTHROP

72 Sewall Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2009, 2,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,187-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

3 Almont St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,677-square-foot lot. $830,000

56 Waldemar Ave. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $735,000

25 Almont St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,706 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $729,900

14 Sargent St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,514-square-foot lot. $560,000

24 Beacon St. #1 Condo. $505,000

WOBURN

18 Archer Drive #9 Condo. $885,905

14 Archer Drive #7 Condo. $853,090

7 E Dexter Ave. #39 Condo. $726,900

21 Mayflower Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,047-square-foot lot. $600,000

273 Cambridge Road #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

22 Ward St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $445,000

10 Archer Drive #5 Condo. $311,800

100-A Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,360 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,672-square-foot lot. $300,000

27-A West St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,346-square-foot lot. $300,000

WRENTHAM

45 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,783 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,623-square-foot lot. $825,000

479 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,100-square-foot lot. $345,000

