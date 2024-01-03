Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Jan. 3) . Adobe Stock

ABINGTON

623 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,089 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,405-square-foot lot. $670,000

1521 Thayer St. #1521 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

75 Block St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $250,000

ACTON

26 Stoneymeade Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,993 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,104-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

59-61 Great Road #59 Condo. $1,125,000

16 Putnam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,362-square-foot lot. $980,000

307 Central St. #2 Condo. $920,000

11 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,044 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $750,000

ALLSTON

72 Easton St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,462 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,513-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

27 Gordon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $899,000

42 Saunders St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,077-square-foot lot. $850,000

15 N Beacon St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 557 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 557-square-foot lot. $430,000

AMESBURY

18 Woodwell Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,460-square-foot lot. $868,000

60 Merrimac St. #406 Condo, built in 2019, 1,545 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $849,000

81 High St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,200

ANDOVER

21 Ivana Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 4,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,265,000

3 Candlewood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,431-square-foot lot. $869,000

1 Wild Rose Drive #C Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $730,000

7 Robandy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,046-square-foot lot. $701,000

20 Colonial Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

1 Longwood Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $231,000

ARLINGTON

34 Bellevue Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,200 square feet, 4 baths, on 9,453-square-foot lot. $1,631,250

85 Jason St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

3 Lehigh St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $1,236,000

100 Columbia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

14 Egerton Road #16 Condo. $1,125,000

212 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 804 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $975,921

29 Trowbridge St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $835,000

65-67 Webster St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000

ASHLAND

5 Winesap Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $975,000

332 Trailside Way #332 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000

AVON

64 Pratt St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

510 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,695 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $505,000

AYER

3 Hedgeway St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $350,000

BEDFORD

20 Cutler St. #20 Condo. $384,000

BELLINGHAM

1102 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,100-square-foot lot. $510,000

14 Reservoir Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,099 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $490,000

1303 Old Bridge Lane #1303 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $384,000

71 Sheila Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

12 Paine St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,705-square-foot lot. $315,000

38 S Maple St. Two-family conventional, built in 1960, 2,408 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,308-square-foot lot. $250,000

BELMONT

21-23 Marion Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

BEVERLY

202 Bridge St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,585 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,201-square-foot lot. $835,000

9 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,487-square-foot lot. $825,000

21 Foster Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,171 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $820,000

6 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1921, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,436-square-foot lot. $802,000

12 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $675,000

38 Parramatta Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,593-square-foot lot. $625,000

14 Jordan St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $605,000

45 Sohier Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000

BILLERICA

4 University Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,666-square-foot lot. $830,000

34 Hattie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,857-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Sunrise Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $745,000

63 Glad Valley Drive. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,795-square-foot lot. $650,000

2 Monticello Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Stag Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $450,500

BOLTON

40 Corn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,743 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 211,135-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

56 Powder Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,777 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $930,000

178 Ballville Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,606 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 195,889-square-foot lot. $717,500

63 Sunset Ridge Lane #63 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

BOSTON

150 Beacon St. #G1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 471 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 471-square-foot lot. $17,250,000

150 Beacon St. #PH Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 6,365 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,365-square-foot lot. $17,250,000

250 Boylston St. #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 2,896 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,896-square-foot lot. $7,800,000

302 Marlborough St. One-family row-middle, built in 1876, 4,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $6,400,000

240 Devonshire St. #5112 Condo. $4,250,000

63 Mount Vernon St. #5 Condo. $3,415,000

151-153 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,023-square-foot lot. $3,325,000

90 Waltham St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 2,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,775,000

14 Wellington St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

180 Marlborough St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,405 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,405-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

45 Temple St. #105 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,100,000

370 Harrison Ave. #14C Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,049,000

430 Stuart St. #1614 Condo. $1,970,000

322 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,514-square-foot lot. $1,805,000

133 Seaport Blvd #617 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,700,000

27 Milford St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,192-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1705 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,435,000

652 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo. $1,365,000

30 Lawrence St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1868, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $1,269,000

6 Yarmouth St. #3 Condo. $1,100,000

15 Upton St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 814-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

80 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 777-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

20 W 5th St. #2I Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,076 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

251 Minot St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,321 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $906,000

228 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 858-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Medfield St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 952-square-foot lot. $844,000

5 Albemarle St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 898-square-foot lot. $838,000

416 Marlborough St. #503 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $769,000

234 Causeway St. #720 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 915-square-foot lot. $762,500

249 W Newton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $742,500

32 Braddock Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 542 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $685,000

25 Fountain St. #509 Condo. $221,700

25 Fountain St. #208 Condo. $202,900

BOXBOROUGH

411 Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1964, 2,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $460,000

146 Swanson Road #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

BOXFORD

40 Dana Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,725 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

16 Berry Patch Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 4,029 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 164,221-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

1 Tanglewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,821 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

21 Mill Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

31 Hillside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,809 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $929,000

BRAINTREE

25 Chestnut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,920-square-foot lot. $920,000

43 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1883, 2,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $900,000

144-146 Cleveland Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,698 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $797,550

211 Pond St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,113-square-foot lot. $680,000

51 Hobart St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

9 Independence Ave. #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,443 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900

67 Kimball Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $594,000

423 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,720-square-foot lot. $582,000

44 Williams St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,248-square-foot lot. $575,000

BRIDGEWATER

554 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,810-square-foot lot. $680,000

1474 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,628 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,195-square-foot lot. $605,000

32 Brick Kiln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000

389 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,150-square-foot lot. $475,000

17 Blueberry Knl #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,462 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $363,702

BRIGHTON

16 Breck Ave. #18 Condo. $1,150,000

35 Newton St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1865, 2,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,881-square-foot lot. $945,000

300 Allston St. #107 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $830,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #411 Condo. $725,000

44 Larch St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,722-square-foot lot. $645,000

99 Tremont St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 846 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $615,000

18 Lake Shore Court #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 821-square-foot lot. $520,000

354 Market St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $475,000

BROCKTON

377 Ash St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,768 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $850,000

171 Jon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,493-square-foot lot. $760,000

96 Manomet St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 2,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $710,000

58 Malvern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $570,000

396 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $546,900

47 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,607 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,361-square-foot lot. $545,000

75 Amark Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $534,000

44 Waldo St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $510,000

25 Frankton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,481 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $505,000

134 Tilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,224-square-foot lot. $499,000

329 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,416-square-foot lot. $455,000

338 Boylston St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,048-square-foot lot. $445,000

26 Marie Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,217-square-foot lot. $440,000

204 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $430,000

216 W Elm St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

226 Jon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,512-square-foot lot. $380,000

936 Centre St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $355,000

BROOKLINE

111 Jordan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,712-square-foot lot. $5,300,000

74 Harvard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,606-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

212 Aspinwall Ave. One-family old style, built in 1870, 3,796 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,214-square-foot lot. $2,425,000

183 Wallis Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1935, 3,592 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,681-square-foot lot. $2,326,600

24 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

126 Amory St. #12 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,225,000

465 Washington St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000

1180 Beacon St. #3C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 2,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 baths. $925,000

12 Colbourne Cres #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,137 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

52 Babcock St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1934, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $685,000

50 Longwood Ave. #317 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 957 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $640,000

15 Monmouth Court #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000

648 Washington St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $605,000

729 Hammond St. #729 Condo, built in 1972, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

BURLINGTON

22 Glen Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1994, 2,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,550-square-foot lot. $864,000

4 Theodore Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $830,000

8 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $820,000

10 Caroline St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $705,000

34 Locust St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $635,000

CAMBRIDGE

39-41 Saville St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,764 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,870,000

14-16 Granville Road #1 Condo. $1,535,000

19 Hubbard Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

8 Poplar Road #8C Condo. $1,300,000

29 Edward T Sullivan Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,879-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

139 Cushing St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1986, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,125,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E1103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $825,000

384 Prospect St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1883, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $790,000

43 Linnaean St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 993 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000

121 Sciarappa St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

25 Thingvalla Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1909, 2,073 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,783-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Rogers St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 514 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000

17 Otis St. #704 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 825 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,799

CANTON

100 Kensington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

60 Green Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,023-square-foot lot. $1,326,000

60 Indian Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,878-square-foot lot. $1,204,500

7 Ridge Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

50 Coppersmith Way #5311 Condo. $1,005,528

1945 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,016-square-foot lot. $900,000

50 Coppersmith Way #107 Condo. $724,671

64 Morton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $680,000

50 Coppersmith Way #206 Condo. $573,721

CARLISLE

252 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 222,156-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

430 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $909,000

CARVER

14 Commons Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,959-square-foot lot. $925,000

6 Watson St. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $490,000

CHARLESTOWN

27 Cook St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2016, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

38 9th St. #38 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,715,000

15 Walker St. One-family row-end, built in 1850, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 601-square-foot lot. $1,253,000

43 Mount Vernon St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1870, 1,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,345-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

45 Mount Vernon St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1870, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

15 Belmont St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $857,500

CHELMSFORD

8 Montcastle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 2,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,240-square-foot lot. $955,000

86 Locke Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,259-square-foot lot. $715,000

5 Windemere Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

5 Starlight Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $480,000

22 Scotty Hollow Drive #E Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

13 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $438,721

18 Kennedy Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

CHELSEA

223 Webster Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,463 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,440-square-foot lot. $710,000

51 Crescent Ave. #306 Condo. $620,000

60 Dudley St. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 1,014 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000

44 Lafayette Ave. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 723 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

COHASSET

7 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,549 square feet, 3 baths, on 37,402-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

58 Jerusalem Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,857 square feet, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

CONCORD

96 Southfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,534-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

308 Caterina Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 5,419 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 86,534-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

1586 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,535-square-foot lot. $1,377,000

216 Oak Hill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,520 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,394-square-foot lot. $1,112,500

146 Prairie St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $810,000

121 Holden Wood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $750,000

12 Damonmill Sq #EB3N Condo. $575,000

12 Damonmill Sq #EB3S Condo. $575,000

95 Conant St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,204 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000

DANVERS

25 Cherry St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $696,000

43 Needham Road #1 Condo. $644,500

6 Larrabee Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $455,000

12 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,383-square-foot lot. $450,000

37 Constitution Lane #62 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

28 Pine St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

DEDHAM

20 Highland St. One-family split level, built in 1951, 1,971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,981-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

25 Endicott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $705,000

63 Dartmouth Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1927, 2,204 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,826-square-foot lot. $650,000

319 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,505-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,736-square-foot lot. $525,000

47 Bayard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

DORCHESTER

50 Wheatland Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,587 square feet, 18 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,929-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

27 Bailey St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,465 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

47-49 Linden St. Three-family conventional, built in 1875, 4,033 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,989-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

182 Sydney St. #4 Condo. $979,000

63 Coleman St. Three-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,698 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,933-square-foot lot. $775,000

52 Withington St. #7 Condo. $589,999

59-69 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way #301 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 910-square-foot lot. $420,000

46 Adams St. #B6 Condo low-rise, built in 1962, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $255,000

DOVER

16 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1812, 3,798 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 123,902-square-foot lot. $2,335,000

42 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 5,529 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

DUXBURY

218 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,170 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,977-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

460 Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,106-square-foot lot. $668,000

EAST BOSTON

165 Bennington St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,122-square-foot lot. $790,000

839 Saratoga St. #3 Condo. $769,000

147 Trenton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 1,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,007-square-foot lot. $623,500

1 Prescott St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 934-square-foot lot. $470,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

3 Mia Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,788-square-foot lot. $755,000

79 Pleasant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,410-square-foot lot. $500,000

485 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,300-square-foot lot. $407,000

1359 Plymouth St. #1359 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

5 Robins St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

EASTON

18 Julie Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,863 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

15 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,259 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

92 Canton St. One-family ranch, built in 2013, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $795,000

12 Talcott Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

688 Foundry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $700,000

10 Calvin Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $496,500

ESSEX

109 Belcher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, on 83,200-square-foot lot. $770,000

EVERETT

15 Belmont Park Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,540 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,278-square-foot lot. $980,000

37-R Tappan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,326-square-foot lot. $649,900

210 Broadway #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 815 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $499,000

58 Coolidge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,779-square-foot lot. $435,000

22 Ferry St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 757 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $327,500

FOXBOROUGH

29 Morse St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,548-square-foot lot. $515,000

FRAMINGHAM

15 Highland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1892, 2,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $841,000

70 Oxbow Road #70 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $769,900

18 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,560-square-foot lot. $505,000

84 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,873 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,672-square-foot lot. $450,800

27 Willis St. #29 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $297,000

FRANKLIN

23 October Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 3,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

10 Cherrywood Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,831 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

373 Mucciarone Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $486,000

142 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,228-square-foot lot. $480,000

59 Bayberry Cmn #59 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $417,500

193 Beaver St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,821-square-foot lot. $285,000

151 King St. #110C Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

FREETOWN

15 Algonquin Way One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $495,000

GEORGETOWN

16 Lisa Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,454-square-foot lot. $940,000

GLOUCESTER

35 Fuller St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000

28-R Stanwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,444 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Lincoln St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,260 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,400-square-foot lot. $755,000

71 Hesperus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,795 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,990-square-foot lot. $740,000

152 Washington St. Two-family duplex, built in 1800, 3,005 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,204-square-foot lot. $600,000

6 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,104 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $589,000

38-R Bass Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 534 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,840-square-foot lot. $480,000

GRAFTON

22 Summerfield Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $489,000

GROVELAND

46 King St. #1 Condo. $499,900

196 Center St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,940-square-foot lot. $360,000

42 Garrison St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,554-square-foot lot. $353,339

HALIFAX

25 Highland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,324-square-foot lot. $800,000

HAMILTON

160 Woodland Mead One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,922 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

276 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,899-square-foot lot. $700,000

135 Chebacco Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 1,081 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 41,883-square-foot lot. $650,000

HANOVER

426 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $751,000

93 School St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $550,000

HANSON

1246 E Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,755-square-foot lot. $540,000

593 W Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $520,000

99 Ocean Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $259,000

HARVARD

5 Powell St. #A Condo. $699,999

HAVERHILL

5 Bradford Green Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $750,000

62 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $625,000

217 Lawrence St. Two-family conventional, built in 1906, 2,666 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,027-square-foot lot. $615,000

44 Oak Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,966 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $612,000

69 S Kimball St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $457,000

35 Pine Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Norfolk St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 3,318 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $449,900

412 Amesbury Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,773-square-foot lot. $440,000

11 Lockwood St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,137 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

13 Lockwood St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

9 Mountain Ave. #9 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

117 S Riverview St. #117 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,404 square feet, 2 baths. $421,100

4 Iris Way #14 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

82 Sterling Lane #82 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $401,000

271 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $395,000

1 Kelly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,689-square-foot lot. $375,000

70 Washington St. #606 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

18 Alton Ave. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,619 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $282,000

HINGHAM

65 Bradley Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,375-square-foot lot. $2,640,000

11 S Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

62 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 2,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,234-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

257-R Central St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,386-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

109 North St. #202 Condo. $1,100,000

23 Green St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,570-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

109 North St. #203 Condo. $1,099,000

109 North St. #204 Condo. $980,000

109 North St. #201 Condo. $950,000

52-A Canterbury St. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,172-square-foot lot. $860,000

18 Beals Cove Road #K Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 934 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $382,500

HOLBROOK

260 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,812-square-foot lot. $510,000

HOLLISTON

10 Pine Oak St. One-family contemporary, built in 1953, 3,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $988,000

662 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 362,768-square-foot lot. $765,000

256 Fiske St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $655,000

HOPKINTON

3 Baldwin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,691 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,659-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

74 Weston Lane #74 Condo. $814,000

13 Walcott St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,161 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $420,000

HUDSON

50 Priest St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,237-square-foot lot. $530,000

540 Main St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,124-square-foot lot. $506,300

HULL

644 Nantasket Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,005 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,467-square-foot lot. $625,000

1175 Nantasket Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 516 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

HYDE PARK

120 Needham Road. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $850,000

107 Readville St. #107 Condo. $795,000

16 Tacoma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,593-square-foot lot. $600,000

119 Ruskindale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $555,000

694 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $455,900

12 Mountfair Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $298,000

IPSWICH

24 Paradise Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1980, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 214,751-square-foot lot. $550,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

260 Moss Hill Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1935, 2,503 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

14 Meehan St. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,648-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

11-11A Herbertson Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1926, 2,927 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

100 Pond St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 1,525 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,525-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

23 Kenney St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,508 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,814-square-foot lot. $1,029,000

48 Rockview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,105-square-foot lot. $860,000

58 Round Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,606-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Atwood Sq #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,092-square-foot lot. $709,900

38-40 Wyman St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,129 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,129-square-foot lot. $599,000

21 Grovenor Road #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,006-square-foot lot. $580,000

8 Dresden St. #C Condo decker, built in 1910, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $535,000

269 Forest Hills St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1936, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $410,000

10 Jamaicaway #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $365,000

KINGSTON

11 Meeting House Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,584 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

6 Bonnie Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 2,192 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $886,000

32 Smiths Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 1,543 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $360,000

LAKEVILLE

121 Howland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,742-square-foot lot. $660,000

100 Lebaron Blvd #8 Condo. $577,165

100 Lebaron Blvd #11 Condo. $554,297

100 Lebaron Blvd #9 Condo. $549,848

100 Lebaron Blvd #6 Condo. $547,042

100 Lebaron Blvd #1 Condo. $501,934

100 Lebaron Blvd #14 Condo. $500,574

2 Wright Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1956, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $376,000

63 Vaughan St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,480-square-foot lot. $300,000

100 Lebaron Blvd #4 Condo. $222,200

LAWRENCE

103-105 Bowdoin St. Two-family family flat, built in 1917, 2,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $720,000

9 Campo Seco St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,136 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $630,000

50 Columbus Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,972-square-foot lot. $480,000

12 Chelmsford St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,612-square-foot lot. $450,000

24 Yale St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $429,900

33 Marique Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,653-square-foot lot. $415,000

LEXINGTON

6 Hawthorne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

8 Phinney Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

42 Courtyard Place #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,550,000

9 Belfry Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

10 Nickerson Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

28 Turning Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,068-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1031 Massachusetts Ave. #1031 Condo/Apt, built in 1826, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $910,000

10 Bartlett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,493-square-foot lot. $557,000

LINCOLN

5 Brooks Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,699 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 158,844-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

23 Deerhaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 3,063 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,744-square-foot lot. $960,000

LITTLETON

120 Whitcomb Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,701 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $560,000

LOWELL

23 Longmeadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $749,900

56 4th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,548 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $739,000

55 Varnum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,894 square feet, 13 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $650,000

164 Cross St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,710 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $585,000

216 Boylston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,134-square-foot lot. $577,500

88 Prescott St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

12 Puffer St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

69 Viola St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $500,000

335 Rogers St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,441-square-foot lot. $480,000

30 Lyons St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,567 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,476-square-foot lot. $420,000

132 Andrews St. #132 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $407,786

84 Barbara St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

171 Smith St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,618-square-foot lot. $355,000

14 Mount Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $285,000

94 Bigelow St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,150-square-foot lot. $275,000

51 Saint James St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 3,268 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,913-square-foot lot. $266,666

25 Bassett St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,522-square-foot lot. $242,000

LYNN

109 Lynn Shore Drive. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 4,338 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,575-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

383 Boston St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,805 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,140-square-foot lot. $800,000

35 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1826, 2,113 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,561-square-foot lot. $750,000

41 Apple Blossom Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 430,404-square-foot lot. $735,000

19 Bulfinch Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,768-square-foot lot. $640,000

32 Daigle Road. One-family split entry, built in 1988, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,412-square-foot lot. $625,000

19 W Sigourney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,044-square-foot lot. $615,000

136 Fays Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,827-square-foot lot. $594,000

28 Basset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,006-square-foot lot. $575,000

27 Cedar Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,589-square-foot lot. $560,000

10 Holyoke St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,083-square-foot lot. $528,000

5 Broadway Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,062-square-foot lot. $525,000

27 Phillips Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,217 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,512-square-foot lot. $500,000

98 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,512-square-foot lot. $495,000

17 Sunset Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,992-square-foot lot. $490,000

36 Birch St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $455,000

35 Cook St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 898 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,583-square-foot lot. $400,000

820 Boston St. Two-family two family, built in 1933, 3,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,186-square-foot lot. $377,000

23 Beyer Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,169 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,802-square-foot lot. $360,000

47 Eutaw Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,735-square-foot lot. $300,000

16 Mount Hood Terrace #4 Condo, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,544-square-foot lot. $260,000

23 Breed St. #9 Condo, built in 1940, 627 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,486-square-foot lot. $235,000

LYNNFIELD

725 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,727-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

1060 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,923 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,301-square-foot lot. $800,000

385 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,001-square-foot lot. $725,000

MALDEN

99 Washington St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 3,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $950,000

98 Bowman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,965-square-foot lot. $777,000

204-210 Highland Ave. #208 Condo. $700,000

204 Highland Ave. #210 Condo. $690,000

145 Glenwood St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

74 Beach St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $315,000

MANSFIELD

9 Cedar Ridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,105-square-foot lot. $925,000

30 Columbus Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,329 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,483-square-foot lot. $850,000

MARBLEHEAD

14 Corinthian Lane. One-family old style, built in 1890, 3,757 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

49 Harbor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 5,642 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 57,178-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

7 Riverside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,759 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

30 Auburndale Road. One-family split level, built in 1949, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,338-square-foot lot. $790,000

9 Rowland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,639-square-foot lot. $755,000

6 Colonial Court. One-family row house, built in 1969, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 976-square-foot lot. $599,000

MARION

1 Tucker Lane. One-family conventional, built in 2019, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 94,412-square-foot lot. $715,400

932 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $452,516

433 Front St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 103,995-square-foot lot. $394,000

MARLBOROUGH

16 Barrett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,742-square-foot lot. $731,500

262 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,988-square-foot lot. $545,000

89 Bigelow St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,661 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,856-square-foot lot. $530,500

542 Hosmer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,746-square-foot lot. $510,000

406 Lincoln St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 2,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000

76 Phelps St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,098-square-foot lot. $400,000

199 Framingham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,252-square-foot lot. $320,000

MARSHFIELD

186 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 1,982 square feet, on 29,840-square-foot lot. $985,000

58 Carolina Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,618-square-foot lot. $800,000

672 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $800,000

397 Plymouth Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1953, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $357,000

692 Ocean St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,670-square-foot lot. $340,000

MAYNARD

79 Nason St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $600,000

14-16 Hillside St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1912, 2,836 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,888-square-foot lot. $503,000

100 Parker St. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $420,000

38 Brooks St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $385,000

MEDFIELD

7 Tamarack Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,626-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

8 Tamarack Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $900,000

40 Park St. Two-family old style, built in 1880, 2,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,441-square-foot lot. $849,000

8 Sunset Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

88 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,141-square-foot lot. $770,000

12 Sunset Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,356 square feet, 3 baths. $660,000

9 Harman Way #5 Condo. $277,000

MEDFORD

75 Pearson Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,401,000

95 Hillsdale Road. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,734 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,540-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

139 Fellsway W Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,677-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

7 Temple St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,733 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,416-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

252 Main St. #201 Condo. $960,000

86 Orchard St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,658 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,398-square-foot lot. $900,001

100 Station Lndg #901 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,221 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $877,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #E108 Condo. $855,600

30 Main St. #4 Condo. $816,000

20 Garden St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,409 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,074-square-foot lot. $650,000

106 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,057 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,610-square-foot lot. $535,000

150 Park St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

MEDWAY

136 Holliston St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,782-square-foot lot. $551,746

110 Lovering St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $530,000

MELROSE

54 Lynde Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $970,000

12 Albion St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $725,000

501 Upham St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $705,000

54 Upham St. #54 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,709 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

185 Essex St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000

12 Owego Park #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

19 Berwick St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 527 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $323,000

MERRIMAC

81 W Main St. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,680-square-foot lot. $475,000

METHUEN

35 Sherwood Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 3,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

21-23 Gill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,981-square-foot lot. $680,000

84 Myrtle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,457 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $635,000

2 Village Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,722 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $631,000

30 Oakmeadow Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $555,000

12 Marjorie St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $485,000

16 Clayton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $470,000

914 Riverside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,168-square-foot lot. $450,000

386 Merrimack St. #3A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,629 square feet. $257,500

395 Merrimack St. #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $256,250

23 Pilgrim Circle #A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

61 Mystic St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $226,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

16 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $450,000

532 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $450,000

MIDDLETON

20 James Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

104 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,033 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,840-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

174 Boston St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,704-square-foot lot. $968,000

111 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $675,000

126 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,645-square-foot lot. $622,000

MILFORD

28 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $710,000

7 Ariel Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,652-square-foot lot. $670,000

38 Kodiak Lane #19 Condo. $619,900

17 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,897 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $496,500

42 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,002-square-foot lot. $430,000

9 Grant St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $375,000

MILLIS

38 Spencer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $555,000

MILTON

24 Brierbrook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,190-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

12 Forbes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,123-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

238 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,058-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

32 Pine Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,931-square-foot lot. $800,000

6 Preacher Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,652 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000

438 Central Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

32 Cheever St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $449,000

NATICK

7 Hunters Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,573 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,784-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

9 Western Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1875, 3,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $1,194,600

51 Wethersfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $885,000

20 Rockland St. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,491-square-foot lot. $860,000

32 Macarthur Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $620,000

10 Nouvelle Way #S403 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 875 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $560,000

10 D St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $491,000

52 Village Brook Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

NEEDHAM

26 Ardmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,320 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

171 Elmwood Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $2,820,000

29 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,060,000

671 Charles River St. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 4,500 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

119 Sylvan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

32 Thorpe Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

44 Colgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

60 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,033,000

161 Melrose Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,027,000

59 Oak St. #59 Condo duplex, built in 2018, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $970,000

32 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $805,000

NEWBURY

7 Hanover Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,421-square-foot lot. $535,000

NEWBURYPORT

11 Fox Run Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,074-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

8 Boyd Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 4,177 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

8 Nancy St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,402 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,959-square-foot lot. $970,000

2 Barker St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,180-square-foot lot. $820,000

54 Clipper Way #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,391 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900

38 Moseley Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

8 Colby Farm Lane #B Condo. $319,100

NEWTON

8 Lakewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,121 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,780-square-foot lot. $2,992,500

21 Nantucket Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 3,399 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,390-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

16 Blithedale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,458 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,709-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

78 Waban Park #80 Condo. $1,888,000

336 Cabot St. #2 Condo. $1,780,000

5 Agawam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,808 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,247-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

177 Baldpate Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,096 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 21,936-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

21 Beaumont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,422-square-foot lot. $1,640,000

346 Boylston St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,178 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 145,255-square-foot lot. $1,562,500

42 Chandler Place. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,032-square-foot lot. $1,545,000

336 Cabot St. #1 Condo. $1,488,000

180 Wiswall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,477 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,109-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

68 Los Angeles St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,121-square-foot lot. $900,000

173 Oak St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,239 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $740,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #109N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $699,562

86 West St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,456-square-foot lot. $584,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #401S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 989 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $570,000

43 Crafts St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,538-square-foot lot. $295,000

59 Dalby St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $230,000

NORFOLK

3 Standish Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 4,046 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,656-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

NORTH ANDOVER

5 Great Lake Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,543 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,172-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

157 Waverley Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,425 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,554-square-foot lot. $890,000

920 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,438 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $875,000

32-34 Johnson St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,124 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $685,000

9 Cabot Road. One-family, built in 1930, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,294-square-foot lot. $647,500

465 Wood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,064-square-foot lot. $585,000

70-72 Maple Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

947 Mount Hope St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $535,000

11 Whalen Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $487,000

74 Arnold Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $461,000

95 Peck St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,293 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,312-square-foot lot. $248,742

43 Bulfinch St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $212,000

NORTH READING

6 Yankee Woods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 4,296 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $1,099,900

260 Martins Lndg #207 Condo. $668,575

101 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $645,000

NORTHBOROUGH

6 Cherlyn Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,306-square-foot lot. $655,000

25 Crawford St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,064-square-foot lot. $625,000

11 Corey Way #11 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 257,440-square-foot lot. $397,000

2 Chapin St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,777-square-foot lot. $269,900

NORTON

69 N Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,769-square-foot lot. $480,000

9 Sanlin St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,520-square-foot lot. $415,000

148 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $400,000

5 Lagoon Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $370,000

17 Colonial Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,485 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000

3 Spruce Tree Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $355,000

125 Newland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 566,280-square-foot lot. $285,000

NORWELL

17 Fords Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

354 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

1037 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $925,000

3 Beers Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,711 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $800,000

97 River St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $462,048

NORWOOD

152 Albemarle Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

40 Woodland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,782-square-foot lot. $605,000

PEABODY

68 Prospect St. #16 Condo. $760,000

10 Lincoln Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,078-square-foot lot. $720,000

4 Sabino Farm Road. One-family split entry, built in 1994, 1,829 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $700,000

27 Louis Road. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $679,000

14 James St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,198-square-foot lot. $660,000

13 Stockton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $585,000

1100 Salem St. #24 Condo townhse-end, built in 1983, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

9 Oakland St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $530,000

14 Fairview Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $515,000

7 Roland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $485,000

28 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $445,000

3 Mcintyre Court. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,764-square-foot lot. $372,000

11 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $274,000

68 Prospect St. #18 Condo. $267,800

PEMBROKE

40 Pine Tree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

5 Barker Square Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,464

PLYMOUTH

14 Morning Stroll One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,057-square-foot lot. $1,243,125

6 Grey Shale One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,626-square-foot lot. $884,900

41 Pelham Walk #41 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $805,000

12 Farm Road. One-family, built in 2021, 2,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,876-square-foot lot. $765,000

20 Birmingham One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,021-square-foot lot. $749,000

30 Summersweet Circle #30 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,602 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $679,000

22 Rebeccas Lndg #22 Condo, built in 2010, 2,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

6 Pepperbush One-family Town House, built in 2019, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,473-square-foot lot. $645,000

7 Mildred St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $305,000

15 Chapel Hill Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

6 Chapel Hill Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

QUINCY

78 Plymouth St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,290-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

41 Norton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,479-square-foot lot. $875,000

21 Hudson St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,240 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,289-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Rice Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,912-square-foot lot. $765,000

30 Exeter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $680,000

40 Edison Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,953-square-foot lot. $660,000

69 Monroe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,953-square-foot lot. $660,000

164 Quincy Shore Drive #99 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,475 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

36 Pearl St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,020-square-foot lot. $540,000

60 Alton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,296-square-foot lot. $500,000

97 Wilson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,169-square-foot lot. $473,000

10 Weston Ave. #421 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

18 Johnson Ave. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

915 Hancock St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1949, 646 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $358,000

27 Keyes St. One-family conventional, built in 1941, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $330,000

115 W Squantum St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

422 Hancock St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

RANDOLPH

34-36 Petipas Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1970, 2,120 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,099-square-foot lot. $930,000

16 Brewster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Alice Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1964, 1,486 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $489,000

3 Decota Drive. Two-family family flat, built in 1965, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

56 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $370,000

11 Jane St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 856 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $357,500

RAYNHAM

167 Britton Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,111 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,060-square-foot lot. $710,000

76 Essex Circle #17 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

82 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $515,000

READING

489 Summer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 3,302 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,795-square-foot lot. $825,000

15 Libby Ave. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $716,000

8 Gardner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,655-square-foot lot. $660,000

52 Sanborn St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,600

605 Summer Ave. #4-7 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

REVERE

73 Thurlow Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 2,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $790,000

1012 N Shore Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,494 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $750,000

51 Charger St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $730,000

10 Fenley St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,772-square-foot lot. $589,000

46 Arnold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $459,000

175 Ward St. #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

ROCKLAND

112 E Water St. Three-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,315 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,585-square-foot lot. $590,000

25 Winding Way #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,879-square-foot lot. $310,000

ROCKPORT

20 Landmark Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1936, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $895,000

56 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $810,000

163 South St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,084 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $470,000

ROSLINDALE

40 Eastbourne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

73 Mount Hope St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1899, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,082-square-foot lot. $575,000

91 Aldrich St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1916, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $493,000

18 Hewlett St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $419,999

ROXBURY

813 Parker St. Three-family decker, built in 1893, 4,941 square feet, 17 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,275-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

158-158A Quincy St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,662 square feet, 20 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,161-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

19 Wabon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,665 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $879,000

34-R Marcella St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $690,000

69 Highland St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 912-square-foot lot. $480,000

SALEM

9 Vale St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,366 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $800,000

12 Harrison Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,131 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $790,000

18 Peabody St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,234 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,559-square-foot lot. $790,000

17 Central St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $650,000

9 Cousins St. #9 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,553-square-foot lot. $620,000

111 Highland Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,808-square-foot lot. $590,000

3 Eclipse Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

5 Oakland St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,326-square-foot lot. $550,000

2 Glover St. #2 Condo. $515,000

387 Lafayette St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1878, 2,638 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $475,000

389 Lafayette St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,686-square-foot lot. $475,000

12 Story Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $427,000

6 Border St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,284-square-foot lot. $400,000

20 Central St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 812 square feet, 7 baths, on 26,610-square-foot lot. $350,000

8 Burnside St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 593 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $310,000

SALISBURY

47 Atlantic Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,050

SAUGUS

350-352 Lincoln Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,186 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,934-square-foot lot. $875,000

15 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $740,000

18 Mary Lou Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $685,000

602 Sherwood Forest Lane #602 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $619,900

5 Atlantic Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,415-square-foot lot. $550,000

1104 Lewis O Gray Drive #1104 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,823 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

14 Seagirt Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

SCITUATE

2 Minot Light Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2018, 2,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

18 Damon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

31 Candlewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 281,833-square-foot lot. $902,500

497 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $885,000

29 1st Parish Road. One-family antique, built in 1814, 3,052 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $827,500

188 Mann Lot Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,498 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $822,000

25 Palfrey St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $566,000

66 Booth Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,684-square-foot lot. $535,000

SHARON

66 Morse St. One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,038-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

9 Glenhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 5,432 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 112,670-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

635 Old Post Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

SHERBORN

212 Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1964, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 205,603-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

SHREWSBURY

88 Old Faith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,994 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,039-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

3 Flintlock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,333-square-foot lot. $825,000

50 Maury Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,089-square-foot lot. $525,000

49 Maury Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,353-square-foot lot. $402,000

SOMERVILLE

16 Elston St. #2 Condo. $1,535,000

21 Howe St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,898-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

42 Curtis Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,901-square-foot lot. $1,007,500

18 Pinckney St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $630,000

50 Flint St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1890, 785 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $574,000

47 Cedar St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $487,000

SOUTH BOSTON

50 Liberty Drive #PH1H Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 946 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,775,000

760 E Broadway #1 Condo. $1,760,000

150 Dorchester Ave. #514 Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,557 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

33 Sleeper St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,328 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,328-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

106 G St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,081-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

346-354 Congress St. #209 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,033-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

765-785 E 3rd St. #208 Condo. $1,002,000

521 E 8th St. #6 Condo. $984,000

804 E 6th St. #3 Condo. $979,000

132 W 9th St. #1 Condo. $940,000

132 W 9th St. #2 Condo. $885,000

804 E 6th St. #2 Condo. $865,000

815 E 5th St. #2 Condo. $865,000

777 E 6th St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

63 Melcher St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 1916, 531 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $625,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

163 Parkerville Road. One-family raised cape, built in 2022, 2,078 square feet, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

36 Fisher Road. One-family old style, built in 1921, 2,082 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $803,000

2 Flagg Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,490 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $350,000

STONEHAM

Franklin St. #2 Condo. $7,619,700

28 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,970 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,388-square-foot lot. $910,000

19 Murdoch Road. Two-family split entry, built in 1982, 3,010 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,964-square-foot lot. $850,000

351 William St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,340-square-foot lot. $732,500

24 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,019 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $720,500

5 Hotin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,141-square-foot lot. $650,000

200 Ledgewood Drive #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

588 Main St. #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $297,500

STOUGHTON

48 Freely Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,439-square-foot lot. $970,000

50 Gonsalves Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $635,000

73 Laura Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $599,000

1012 Sumner St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $410,000

23 Patricia Drive #23 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

20 Brian Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000

STOW

144 Harvard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,907-square-foot lot. $579,900

SUDBURY

150 Prides Crossing Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 223,823-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

68 Willis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,153 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

118 Heron Lane #118 Condo. $938,025

116 Heron Lane #116 Condo. $933,265

15 Clark Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $890,000

13 Birchwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $805,000

161 Nobscot Road #161 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,712 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $730,000

SWAMPSCOTT

7 Tip Top Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

3 Williams Terrace. One-family contemporary, built in 1950, 3,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

6 Thorndike Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,439-square-foot lot. $760,000

73 Magnolia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $690,000

29-31 Suffolk Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,618 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $572,000

TEWKSBURY

95 Royal Crest Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,062-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 Blease Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,850-square-foot lot. $780,000

14 Kearsage St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,030 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $590,000

4 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,025 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,593-square-foot lot. $565,000

42 Quail Run #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $477,000

592 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1780, 1,148 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,423-square-foot lot. $390,000

TOPSFIELD

220 Perkins Row One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,525-square-foot lot. $975,003

TOWNSEND

2 Pepperell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,845 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $465,000

UPTON

22 Oak Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,633,369-square-foot lot. $762,000

1 Shannon Way #1 Condo ranch, built in 2019, 1,914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $759,995

WAKEFIELD

248 Albion St. #232 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $556,900

WALPOLE

38 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,832-square-foot lot. $936,000

5 Mill Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,022-square-foot lot. $722,000

10 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,508-square-foot lot. $700,000

351 Moosehill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $680,000

7 Breezewood Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,296-square-foot lot. $600,500

261 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,706-square-foot lot. $465,000

1 Drake Circle #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000

26 Winter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 864 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $200,000

WALTHAM

31 Hall St. #1 Condo. $1,175,000

11 Glen Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,502-square-foot lot. $904,000

663 Beaver St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 3,226 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,779-square-foot lot. $846,000

52 Winthrop St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $801,000

19 Miriam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,779 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $788,500

34 Piedmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $768,000

11 Arcadia Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,779-square-foot lot. $730,000

4 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $730,000

31 Murray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,412-square-foot lot. $688,000

15 Mount Ida Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $650,000

354 Newton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $540,000

181 Robbins St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000

WATERTOWN

22 Priest Road #22 Condo duplex, built in 1923, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

78 Dexter Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,142 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

20 Thurston Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $760,000

51 Franklin St. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $613,000

14 Riverside St. #G3 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 685 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $406,000

WAYLAND

36 Hillside Drive #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

43 Rich Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,311-square-foot lot. $821,000

WELLESLEY

49 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 4,798 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,752-square-foot lot. $4,395,000

19 Radcliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 3,582 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,708-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

6 Halsey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,184-square-foot lot. $2,838,000

23 Bobolink Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,866-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

76 Mclean St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,139-square-foot lot. $2,095,000

25 Francis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,283-square-foot lot. $2,015,000

3 Garrison Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,497-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

180 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 3,025 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,102-square-foot lot. $675,000

6 Tiffany Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $560,000

102 Brooks Place. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $440,000

82 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $320,500

WEST NEWBURY

163 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,715 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 191,664-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

WEST ROXBURY

156 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1888, 3,612 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,288-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

10 Vershire St. Three-family conventional, built in 1956, 2,778 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,541-square-foot lot. $899,999

2 Lillie Way One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,890-square-foot lot. $790,000

425 Lagrange St. #214 Condo. $695,000

21 Westgate Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 435 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $241,500

WESTBOROUGH

14 Church St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,969 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $619,500

3213 Peters Farm Way #3213 Condo. $544,995

134 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,318-square-foot lot. $425,000

WESTFORD

45 Stone Ridge Road #45 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

18 Jefferson Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $745,000

57 Stone Ridge Road #57 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

65 Oak Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,159-square-foot lot. $595,000

4 Kelly Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 2,793 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $300,000

WESTON

5 Clifford Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,867 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 55,845-square-foot lot. $2,870,000

61 Scotch Pine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,946-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

WESTPORT

46 Spinnaker Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 72,876-square-foot lot. $735,000

408 Sodom Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 1,611,720-square-foot lot. $670,000

90 Main Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $402,500

WESTWOOD

173 Gay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,361 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 137,935-square-foot lot. $1,577,000

WEYMOUTH

18 Millstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,235-square-foot lot. $899,000

2 Blair Grn One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,486-square-foot lot. $895,000

114 Broad St. #B Condo. $720,000

65 Whitman St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $715,000

1668 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,030 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,170-square-foot lot. $665,000

58 Nelson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,645-square-foot lot. $660,000

76 Holly Hill Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $600,000

70 Endicott St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $510,000

38 Colonial Road. One-family ranch, built in 1928, 1,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $445,000

8 Laudervale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,408-square-foot lot. $336,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #F2 Condo. $459,900

99 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $445,000

42 Dana St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,879-square-foot lot. $335,000

715 South Ave. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 392,062-square-foot lot. $250,000

WILMINGTON

10 Biggar Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $631,000

104 Mink Run Road. One-family conventional, built in 1992, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $450,000

43 Brand Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $310,000

WINCHESTER

47 Wedgemere Ave. One-family revival, built in 1917, 4,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

3 Priscilla Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $2,340,000

38 Graystone Circle #38 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,584,500

15 W Chardon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

7 Thornberry Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $850,000

WINTHROP

200 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,265 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,215-square-foot lot. $775,000

66 Wilshire St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

3 Seal Harbor Road #133 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 910 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

208 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,891-square-foot lot. $514,000

229 Washington Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

WOBURN

9 Watson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

17 Archer Drive #16 Condo. $1,095,100

6 Granny Smith Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,131-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

15 Archer Drive #17 Condo. $1,003,040

13 Archer Drive #18 Condo. $994,155

10 Loves Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $900,000

114 Russell St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,900-square-foot lot. $779,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #38 Condo. $726,900

31 Buttaro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $668,631

10 Elm Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1965, 1,260 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $630,000

295 Salem St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,252 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

8 Burlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,786-square-foot lot. $500,000

12 Stoddard St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

74 Beach St. #2-8 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 666 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,010

WRENTHAM

118 Franklin St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,663 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

253 Forest Grove Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $535,000

131 Creek St. #4 Condo family flat, built in 1969, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

