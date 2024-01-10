Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Jan. 10)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
12 Winthrop St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,065 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,790-square-foot lot. $750,000
ACTON
4 Fernwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,453-square-foot lot. $830,000
10 Balsam Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,400-square-foot lot. $729,999
1 Concord Place. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,099-square-foot lot. $712,500
120 Audubon Drive #120 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,144 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $579,000
5 Drummer Road #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 842 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
ALLSTON
9 Sorrento St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,075-square-foot lot. $760,000
57 Hano St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,313-square-foot lot. $600,000
AMESBURY
19 Granville Lane #88 Condo. $1,150,866
21 Granville Lane #21 Condo. $1,080,847
17 Granville Lane #85 Condo. $1,061,834
23 Granville Lane #88 Condo. $1,000,601
4 Andrews Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,330-square-foot lot. $697,000
5 Glen Devin St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
ANDOVER
11 Heather Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,290-square-foot lot. $882,500
6 Arthur Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $615,000
100 Brookside Drive #F Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
23 Summer St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 698 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000
16 Balmoral St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $339,900
6 Crescent Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
ARLINGTON
57 Foster St. #59 Condo. $1,300,000
50-52 Foster St. #50 Condo. $1,245,591
28 Chester St. One-family Tudor, built in 1937, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
77 Waverly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
3-5 Quincy St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 2,542 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
200 Jason St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 2,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
38-40 Newport St. #38 Condo. $985,000
23-25 Clark St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1919, 2,534 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $775,000
2 Old Colony Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
ASHLAND
11 Edward Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $736,000
409 America Blvd #409 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
AVON
70 Gill St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $360,000
AYER
14 Madigan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,824 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $650,000
BEDFORD
1 Radcliffe Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 3,544 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,239-square-foot lot. $1,322,000
42 Wildwood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,114-square-foot lot. $909,000
BELLINGHAM
29 Rawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,101-square-foot lot. $480,000
3 Roger Belanger Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,259-square-foot lot. $470,000
236 Blackstone St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,892 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,766-square-foot lot. $455,000
2 Saddleback Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $445,000
28 Chestnut St. #28 Condo. $410,000
20 Beechwood Road #1 Condo. $408,000
37 Mohawk St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $401,000
149 Patricia Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
77 Indian Run Road #77 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,000
BELMONT
275 Somerset St. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 5,660 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $6,750,000
128 Stony Brook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,753 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
53 S Cottage Road #53 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,457 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,615,000
3 Emerson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,576-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
458 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,870-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
42 Lorimer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,841 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $932,000
BERLIN
103 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 139,677-square-foot lot. $450,000
BEVERLY
24 Pickman Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 1,513 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,107-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
665 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,205-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
116 Livingstone Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 2,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
67 Grover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,507-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
151 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1881, 2,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,578-square-foot lot. $960,000
250 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $775,000
37 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $750,000
20 Sargent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,008-square-foot lot. $720,000
231 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $720,000
39 Chase St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,256 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $692,000
42 Williams St. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,876-square-foot lot. $625,000
15 Stone St. #H Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
91 Dodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,315 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $375,000
4 Judson St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 862 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
BILLERICA
4 March St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,047-square-foot lot. $925,000
3 Survey Circle #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,304 square feet. $630,000
36 Sachem St. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,311-square-foot lot. $365,000
171 Pollard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,290-square-foot lot. $330,660
BOSTON
1 Franklin St. #4500 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 4,538 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $11,150,000
110 Sudbury St. #4102 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,000,000
1 Franklin St. #PH1D Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 2,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,687,000
133 Seaport Blvd #708 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,500,000
492 Beacon St. #56 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 1,445 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,445-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,676,000
45-63 Atlantic Ave. #6C Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,244-square-foot lot. $1,659,000
17 Worcester St. #9 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
566 Columbus Ave. #403 Condo. $1,550,000
30 Hancock St. #M Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,230-square-foot lot. $1,470,000
47 Mansfield St. #47 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 2,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,465,000
12 Everett St. #3 Condo. $1,410,000
652 Massachusetts Ave. #PH Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,365,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1103 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 857 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,349,000
85 E India Row #22C Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,224 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $1,042,000
204 Beacon St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 1,050 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $920,080
4 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 781-square-foot lot. $905,000
45-63 Atlantic Ave. #10D Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $850,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1218 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 506 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $849,000
140 Chandler St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $652,000
145 Pinckney St. #615 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 460 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $535,000
121 Tremont St. #B4 Condo. $370,000
BOXBOROUGH
222 Middle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $855,000
121 Stow Road #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,389 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $466,000
773 Massachusetts Ave. #A6 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 634 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000
BOXFORD
23 Ingalls Village Way #23 Condo. $1,374,116
89 Ipswich Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $810,000
13 Highland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $749,000
10 Old Killam Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $400,000
BRAINTREE
57 Livoli Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
29-31 Elliot St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,556 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,279-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
6 Smith Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $820,000
192 Hollingsworth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,162-square-foot lot. $700,000
44 Rogers Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,801-square-foot lot. $660,000
501 Commerce Drive #4315 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 827 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
255 Elm St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
BRIDGEWATER
185 Pine St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 524 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 151,455-square-foot lot. $846,000
1 Mossie Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,323-square-foot lot. $735,000
253 Elm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,514-square-foot lot. $608,000
266 Vernon St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $515,000
BRIGHTON
26 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,777-square-foot lot. $2,280,000
40-42 Presentation Road. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,506 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,528-square-foot lot. $1,095,000
1504 Commonwealth Ave. #6G Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $545,000
1933 Commonwealth Ave. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 588 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 588-square-foot lot. $520,000
135-A Sutherland Road #135A Condo row-end, built in 1911, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 850-square-foot lot. $470,000
67 Colborne Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $450,000
BROCKTON
180 N Warren Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,078 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $859,777
56 Cottage Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,095-square-foot lot. $710,000
54 Kingman Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,346-square-foot lot. $650,000
47 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 3,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,652-square-foot lot. $575,000
526 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,157 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $490,000
124 Sharon St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,440-square-foot lot. $477,500
20 Moraine Place. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,064 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $475,000
100 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $465,000
439 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $450,000
54 Edson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,824-square-foot lot. $450,000
87 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $450,000
152 Dagmar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $430,000
20 Huntress Ave. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $430,000
278 Court St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $398,000
59 Bonney St. One-family split level, built in 1990, 1,389 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,152-square-foot lot. $390,000
BROOKLINE
30 Stetson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
14 Shailer St. #14 Condo. $1,850,000
16 Jenness Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,988-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
103 Wallis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,181-square-foot lot. $1,615,000
45 Longwood Ave. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 1,134 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
77 Pond Ave. #1507 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
45 Longwood Ave. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 361 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $480,000
BURLINGTON
14 Princeton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,666-square-foot lot. $875,000
Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,099-square-foot lot. $716,000
8 Morrison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $700,000
84 Francis Wyman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,299-square-foot lot. $600,000
16 Dearborn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $570,000
3 Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,557-square-foot lot. $345,000
CAMBRIDGE
93 Pearl St. #93 Condo. $2,350,000
14 Sacramento St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000
500 Huron Ave. #1 Condo. $1,400,000
86-88 5th St. #86 Condo. $1,132,750
17 Otis St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,082,000
22 Cottage Park Ave. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,519 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
179 Chestnut St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $975,000
2 Potter Park #2 Condo family flat, built in 1880, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
2 Potter Park #4 Condo. $925,000
97-99 Elmwood St. #104 Condo. $865,000
30 Union St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 914 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $705,000
227 Hurley St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 448 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,004
65 5th St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
CANTON
50 Coppersmith Way #402 Condo. $902,156
420 Bolivar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,354-square-foot lot. $705,000
11 Sandy Ave. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,533 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $700,000
50 Coppersmith Way #305 Condo. $662,672
50 Coppersmith Way #405 Condo. $654,491
15 Revolution Way #2005 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
50 Coppersmith Way #408 Condo. $562,392
1224 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $545,000
124 Shaw Farm Road #124 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $517,500
80 Walnut St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 833 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $331,000
360 Neponset St. #603 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
CARLISLE
381 Brook St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
CARVER
2 Commons Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,484-square-foot lot. $760,000
CHARLESTOWN
47 Harvard St. #A102 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000
265 Bunker Hill St. #265 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
84 Bunker Hill St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $605,500
CHELMSFORD
95 Locke Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 3,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,984-square-foot lot. $781,250
16 Jackson Road #16 Condo. $759,000
4 Laredo Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,400-square-foot lot. $750,000
14 Jackson Road #14 Condo. $749,000
14 Parkerville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,358-square-foot lot. $717,000
5 Jessie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $550,000
144 Acton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,517-square-foot lot. $545,000
62 Littleton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,775-square-foot lot. $480,000
894 Wellman Ave. #894 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $448,460
82-88 Middlesex St. #84 Condo. $405,250
5 Walter G Wiede St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,923-square-foot lot. $400,000
181 Littleton Road #324 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,102 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
19 Delwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 960 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $360,000
180 Tyngsboro Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 667 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $241,000
CHELSEA
51 Crescent Ave. #203 Condo. $630,000
4 Staffiery Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,331 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
128 Washington Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,158-square-foot lot. $585,000
50 Boatswains Way #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
COHASSET
249 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,486 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
240 Forest Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1969, 2,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
26 Bayberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $760,000
CONCORD
709 Sudbury Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,841-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
34 Center Village Drive #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 110,207-square-foot lot. $885,000
156 Prairie St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,044 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
DANVERS
31 N Belgian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $805,000
92 Wenham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,122 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
176 Locust St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,124-square-foot lot. $570,000
60 Water St. #1 Condo. $500,000
19 Garfield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,248-square-foot lot. $374,900
DEDHAM
43 Wilson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $1,134,428
64 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,387-square-foot lot. $735,000
7 Scott Circle. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,199 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $648,700
405 Whiting Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 907 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,162-square-foot lot. $587,000
39 Maynard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
DORCHESTER
25 Ronan St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,924 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
12 Magdala St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,082 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,565-square-foot lot. $850,000
41 Driscoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,220-square-foot lot. $735,000
22 Agawam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,485 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $720,000
76 Downer Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $662,000
5 Magdala St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,739-square-foot lot. $655,000
7 Grafton St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,449 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $650,000
29-31 Florida St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,234 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,393-square-foot lot. $640,000
20 Maryland St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000
39 Fenton St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2004, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $543,000
16 Magdala St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $523,000
11 Burgoyne St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1928, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,095-square-foot lot. $505,000
19 W Tremlett St. #2 Condo. $449,000
5 Emrose Terrace #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,114-square-foot lot. $384,000
DOVER
33 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,706 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,013,000
DUXBURY
3 Pheasant Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 120,150-square-foot lot. $1,545,000
1363 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1814, 4,162 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,295-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
79 Bravender Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,242 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 530,050-square-foot lot. $888,888
25 Templewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $660,000
EAST BOSTON
30 Monmouth St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,381 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
44 Cottage St. #4 Condo. $995,000
94 Princeton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $925,000
234 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,808 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $880,000
839 Saratoga St. #6 Condo. $865,000
839 Saratoga St. #5 Condo. $825,000
839 Saratoga St. #4 Condo. $799,000
839 Saratoga St. #2 Condo. $735,000
123 Saratoga St. #2 Condo. $704,000
93 Cowper St. #2 Condo. $625,000
309-R Sumner St. #3 Condo. $535,000
292 Marginal St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 592-square-foot lot. $480,000
123 Saratoga St. #1 Condo. $450,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
50 Harvard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
42 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $460,000
EASTON
339 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 151,153-square-foot lot. $851,500
5 County Lane. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,093-square-foot lot. $567,000
5 Meadowhill Court #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,304 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $410,000
3 Christopher Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,116 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $343,000
97 Village St. #97 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,499 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
741 Washington St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
ESSEX
79 Western Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1835, 2,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $907,000
EVERETT
25 Wolcott St. Two-family two family, built in 1972, 1,275 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $900,000
105 Winslow St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,938-square-foot lot. $780,000
167 Springvale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,927 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,441-square-foot lot. $705,000
43 Charlton St. #B102 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 969 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $545,000
FOXBOROUGH
2 Messinger Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $905,000
FRAMINGHAM
35 Berkeley Road. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,055-square-foot lot. $801,000
17 Clarks Hill Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
26 Mansfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $655,754
2 Lamphere Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $632,000
96 Simpson Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $546,850
71 Circle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,204-square-foot lot. $500,000
54 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $490,000
36 Harrison St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,454 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $370,000
17 Upper Joclyn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,873-square-foot lot. $350,000
1500 Worcester Road #117 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
15 Willis St. #13 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
1325 Worcester Road #C6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $270,000
FRANKLIN
15 Windsor Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 4,070 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
120 Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $770,000
5 Linda Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,783-square-foot lot. $633,000
108 Mill St. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 1,678 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 101,277-square-foot lot. $631,000
9 Midland Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $594,900
580 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,264 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $520,550
2 Clarendon Cmn #2 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $413,800
FREETOWN
51 Point Of Pines Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 154,290-square-foot lot. $565,000
1 Ducharme Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 105,851-square-foot lot. $325,000
GLOUCESTER
163 Atlantic Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,157 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,850,000
15 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $815,000
3 Pirmi Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
191-R E Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,148 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $565,000
GRAFTON
8 Clearview St. One-family, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
26 Bruce St. One-family raised cape, built in 1985, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $540,000
8 Deerfield Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $385,000
16 Elmwood St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1820, 3,246 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $362,000
GROVELAND
135 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,567-square-foot lot. $635,000
HAMILTON
14 Farrington Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,645 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 114,563-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
HANOVER
48 Brook Bend Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $670,000
27 Juniper Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
HANSON
139 Fairwood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2019, 2,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $975,000
134 Old Pine Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 2,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $634,900
HARVARD
306 Still River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 179,467-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
10 Ann Lee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 4,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $915,000
206 Ayer Road #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 939 square feet, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $330,500
206 Ayer Road #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 917 square feet, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $330,500
HAVERHILL
16-18 New Hampshire Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $715,000
80 Lincoln Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
29 John St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,046 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,541-square-foot lot. $600,000
3-5 Fay Place. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,432 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,189-square-foot lot. $580,000
147 Winona Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,982-square-foot lot. $520,000
359 Gile St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,604 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,771-square-foot lot. $520,000
39 W Meadow Road #39 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
48 W Meadow Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
112 Groveland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,554-square-foot lot. $425,000
80 Brandy Brow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $402,000
26 Littlefield Court #26 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
106 Hunters Run Place #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900
7 Worthen Place #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
7-9 Clinton St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,900
HINGHAM
1 Bradley Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,299-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
4 Oakcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $1,549,000
81 Whiting St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,556-square-foot lot. $775,000
210 Hull St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 111,438-square-foot lot. $685,000
HOLBROOK
40 Adams St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,553 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $500,000
62 Rindone St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,620-square-foot lot. $480,000
HOLLISTON
94 Bullard St. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,400 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $815,000
86 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 199,374-square-foot lot. $731,250
19 Alden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $670,000
449 Underwood St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $597,500
93 Beatrice Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $365,000
24 Bradford Jay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $315,000
HOPKINTON
37 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,385 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,002-square-foot lot. $890,000
42 Ash St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $611,000
204 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,157 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,731-square-foot lot. $475,000
HUDSON
43 Oneil St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,198-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Lark Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,921-square-foot lot. $520,000
34 Bennett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $520,000
55 Packard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,513-square-foot lot. $475,000
19 Marjorie St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,788-square-foot lot. $398,000
HULL
153-A Samoset Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,125-square-foot lot. $6,110,000
6 Atherton Road #B Condo. $399,000
155 George Washington Blvd #201 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,154 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
HYDE PARK
1491 River St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,588 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $850,000
11 Seminole St. Two-family two family, built in 1964, 2,480 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,109-square-foot lot. $585,000
343 Huntington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $437,000
IPSWICH
18 Bayview Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,334-square-foot lot. $1,080,724
250 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $950,000
17 Heard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $830,000
36 Newbury Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1976, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $785,000
101 Linebrook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $560,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
9 Lochstead Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,028-square-foot lot. $1,905,000
45-47 Mozart St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,624 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,675-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
73 Sheridan St. #C2 Condo. $1,090,000
11 Copley St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,291 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
65 Green St. #302 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000
124 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,450 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,530-square-foot lot. $900,000
66-66A Boylston St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,553-square-foot lot. $790,000
47 Hampstead Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,273-square-foot lot. $735,000
335 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo. $625,000
21 Atwood Sq #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 758 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000
83 Glen Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 897-square-foot lot. $554,000
59 Southbourne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,187-square-foot lot. $529,130
KINGSTON
20 Orchard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,306 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $540,000
282 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,666 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $480,000
1 Royson Drive #B9 Condo. $429,000
16 Schofield Road #16 Condo family flat, built in 1986, 1,030 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $397,000
18 Evergreen St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $375,000
46-B Summer St. #46B Condo family flat, built in 1840, 846 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,999
LAKEVILLE
18 Nachaomet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
3 Pace Court #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,900
100 Lebaron Blvd #3 Condo. $528,125
100 Lebaron Blvd #13 Condo. $222,200
LAWRENCE
12 Leroy Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1940, 2,036 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Boston St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,086 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,625-square-foot lot. $680,000
13-15 Falmouth St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,546 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $670,000
117 Allston St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $384,900
114 Byron Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $380,000
101 Sunset Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $378,000
8 Lexington St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $350,000
LEXINGTON
85 Pleasant St. One-family mansion, built in 1987, 5,547 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 134,544-square-foot lot. $3,650,000
4 Percy Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 4,192 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,196-square-foot lot. $1,860,000
3 Fern St. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 3,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,163-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
445-447 Massachusetts Ave. #447 Condo. $1,510,000
8 Blueberry Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,098-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
497 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1965, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $950,000
285 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $910,000
LINCOLN
223 Aspen Circle #223 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $805,000
LITTLETON
28 Juniper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $600,000
LOWELL
60 Florence St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $713,000
1400 Gorham St. #35 Condo. $699,900
97 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,574 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,381-square-foot lot. $565,000
1513 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,182-square-foot lot. $448,500
41 Gardner Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,627 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,356-square-foot lot. $440,000
530 Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $440,000
122 Swan St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
17 Alma St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
1541 Middlesex St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $396,500
357 Boylston St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000
1431 Pawtucket Blvd #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,101
58 Prescott St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 995 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
LYNN
82 Laurel St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,709-square-foot lot. $825,000
26 Tapley St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,656 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,656-square-foot lot. $815,000
57 Clovelly St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $765,000
51 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,411-square-foot lot. $600,000
86 Alden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,702-square-foot lot. $585,000
19 Glen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
191 Euclid Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
100 Cliff St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,602-square-foot lot. $535,000
87 Laighton St. One-family old style, built in 2005, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $480,000
13 Wyoma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,167-square-foot lot. $350,000
49 Munroe St. #302 Condo loft, built in 1900, 638 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,396-square-foot lot. $312,500
354 Broadway #11 Condo, built in 1985, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $250,000
LYNNFIELD
7 Ashley Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 7,707 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 98,202-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
3 Barnsley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 3,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,141-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
MALDEN
12 Auburn St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1929, 2,325 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $925,000
591 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,962-square-foot lot. $830,000
39 Garden St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,313 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,601-square-foot lot. $825,000
35 Lillian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,481-square-foot lot. $735,000
138 Cherry St. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 1,573 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $725,000
205 Harvard St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $653,000
30 Claremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $620,000
43 Rivers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $590,000
20 Havelock St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $566,000
141-143 Boylston St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $550,000
1 Andrew Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $539,000
131 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo. $495,000
36 Nichols Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,131-square-foot lot. $485,000
4 Cross St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 945 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000
95 Clifton St. #L2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
20 Chestnut St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000
MANSFIELD
263 Ware St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,189-square-foot lot. $475,000
MARBLEHEAD
239-241 Humphrey St. #A Condo. $935,000
49 Sewall St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,573 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $758,200
MARION
7 Zora Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,680 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,966-square-foot lot. $905,000
MARLBOROUGH
86 Thomas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,114-square-foot lot. $810,000
23 Sumner St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,044 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,178-square-foot lot. $730,000
86 Minehan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $695,000
304 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,484-square-foot lot. $445,000
87 Short St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,460-square-foot lot. $405,000
35 Hosmer St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $263,000
MARSHFIELD
672 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1675, 2,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,851-square-foot lot. $750,000
308 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $742,500
25 Rayfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,950-square-foot lot. $667,500
200 Foster Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1946, 1,672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,030-square-foot lot. $665,000
895 S River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $639,000
95 Towne Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,083-square-foot lot. $615,000
145 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,239 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $515,000
63 Careswell St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,478-square-foot lot. $486,000
50 June St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $425,000
MATTAPAN
72 Clarkwood St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 4,021 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $824,000
44 Hillsboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,448-square-foot lot. $600,000
53-A River St. #53A Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $592,000
1000 Harvard St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $350,000
MAYNARD
15 Brooks St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $705,000
4 Carbone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $683,000
72 Summer Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,598-square-foot lot. $533,500
104 Waltham St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $438,000
19 Sudbury St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $318,000
MEDFIELD
14 Sunset Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,356 square feet, 3 baths. $820,000
73 Spring St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
15 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,878-square-foot lot. $452,000
89 Pleasant St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
4 Harman Way #9 Condo. $277,000
MEDFORD
95 Winthrop St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,496 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,008-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
20 Hillsdale Road. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,926-square-foot lot. $980,000
298 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1685, 2,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,431-square-foot lot. $960,000
232 Riverside Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,848 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,884-square-foot lot. $950,000
252 Main St. #203 Condo. $935,000
43 Martin St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,921 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,423-square-foot lot. $890,000
73 Sherwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,526 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $880,000
92 Harvard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,812-square-foot lot. $825,000
124 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,926 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $810,000
16 Whitman Road. One-family conventional, built in 1780, 1,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,247-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
137 Fern Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $470,000
137 Fern Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $460,000
MEDWAY
28 Waterside Run #28 Condo. $685,344
256 Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $547,400
MELROSE
327 E Foster St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
10 Bay State Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $677,500
MERRIMAC
32 Freedom Way #32 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
3 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,815-square-foot lot. $300,000
METHUEN
75 Union St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $2,500,000
7 Pine Tree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,287-square-foot lot. $930,000
6 Apple Blossom Way One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,280 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,378-square-foot lot. $720,000
34 Rolling Ridge Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,774-square-foot lot. $590,000
27 Pinewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,718 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $548,800
66 Frye Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $499,900
907 Riverside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,386-square-foot lot. $465,000
18 Weisner Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1955, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,796-square-foot lot. $450,000
167 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $435,000
64 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $435,000
611 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1915, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,686-square-foot lot. $427,500
240 Washington St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $382,000
7 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $365,000
12 Glen Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,819 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $294,190
945 Riverside Drive #17B Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
5 Stacey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $543,500
MIDDLETON
171 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,262-square-foot lot. $880,000
147 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 1,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,005-square-foot lot. $865,000
14 Mount Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $649,000
40 Village Road #1602 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,765 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $603,000
5 Masi Meadow Lane #D Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
MILFORD
1 Sunnyside Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,228-square-foot lot. $440,000
MILLIS
126 Glen Ellen Blvd #126 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
104 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 123,275-square-foot lot. $870,000
45 Richardson Drive #298 Condo. $855,200
8 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $250,000
MILTON
131 Eliot St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $751,000
NATICK
7 Irving Road. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 2,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,271-square-foot lot. $860,000
7 Glen St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,651-square-foot lot. $845,000
3 Hopewell Farm Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000
9 Walkup Court. One-family gambrel, built in 1945, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,769-square-foot lot. $565,000
114 Bacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $475,000
NEEDHAM
68 Clarke Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 6,639 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $4,149,000
30 Woodlawn Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1940, 2,906 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
80 Sylvan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
19 Riverside St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
100 Rosemary Way #301 Condo, built in 1986, 669 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $440,000
1210 Greendale Ave. #339 Condo, built in 1968, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000
NEWBURY
10 Kent Way Two-family antique, built in 1658, 3,152 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $626,000
NEWBURYPORT
151 Merrimac St. One-family old style, built in 1707, 2,402 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,030-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
126 Merrimac St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,000
43-45 Middle St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000
25 Washington St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,160-square-foot lot. $300,000
1 Zabriskie Drive #E Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 752 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
NEWTON
154 Crafts St. #154 Condo. $1,965,000
503 Auburn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
89 Montrose St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,290 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,305-square-foot lot. $1,715,000
338 Nevada St. #338 Condo. $1,710,000
580 Quinobequin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,824 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
43 Walker St. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 2,568 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,602-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
712 Watertown St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,351-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
28 Truman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,927-square-foot lot. $1,132,950
45 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,200-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
10 Highland Park One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,680-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
173 Derby St. #173 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,861-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
43 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,198-square-foot lot. $849,000
91 Westland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $811,000
35 Commonwealth Ave. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,012 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 48,829-square-foot lot. $725,000
11 Warren Terrace #11 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,649 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $505,000
519 Parker St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,405-square-foot lot. $350,000
NORFOLK
5 Pheasanthill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,000-square-foot lot. $870,000
39 Needham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
89 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,264 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,187-square-foot lot. $394,000
6 Sumner St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000
NORTH ANDOVER
125 Marbleridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $475,000
148 Main St. #A211 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,097 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000
7 Walker Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
38 Thomas B Doolin Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
222 Elmwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $618,000
9 Diamond St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,115-square-foot lot. $605,000
277 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,030-square-foot lot. $375,000
15 Arch St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
NORTH READING
11 Equestrian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 131,116-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
68 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,340 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,547-square-foot lot. $1,314,900
16 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,097-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
44 Marblehead St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $905,000
3 Puritan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $786,000
13 Pomeroy Road. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 2,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $720,000
28 Linwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $497,000
1 Greenbriar Drive #108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $349,900
NORTHBOROUGH
11 John Edwards Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $550,000
NORTON
9 Perry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2017, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,908-square-foot lot. $490,000
NORWELL
96 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1981, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $829,000
445 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $600,000
NORWOOD
77 Croydon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,040-square-foot lot. $950,000
5 Morningside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $825,000
255 Walpole St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,106-square-foot lot. $719,000
135 Juniper Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,782-square-foot lot. $587,000
38 Winfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
19 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $525,000
242 Sunnyside Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,641-square-foot lot. $520,000
14 Mountain Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,540-square-foot lot. $485,000
32 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,339 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $485,000
140 Railroad Ave. #B216 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
PEABODY
7 Moulton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,987 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,068-square-foot lot. $900,000
116 Margin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,770-square-foot lot. $740,000
4 Hog Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,419-square-foot lot. $675,000
19 Buxton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,095 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,431-square-foot lot. $645,000
5 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $610,000
64 Foster St. #203 Condo, built in 1988, 568 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
PEMBROKE
173 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,400 square feet, 3 baths, on 44,900-square-foot lot. $599,900
30 Old Washington St. #8 Condo. $552,125
13 Suffolk St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,953-square-foot lot. $550,000
36 Redwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,344 square feet, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $540,000
300 High St. One-family antique, built in 1719, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,494-square-foot lot. $420,000
PEPPERELL
28 Ashley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,068-square-foot lot. $605,000
55 Shirley St. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $227,500
PLYMOUTH
14 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 3,089 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
24 Dawnslight One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 3,039 square feet, on 27,183-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
2 Skipping Stone One-family contemporary, built in 2015, 5,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,505-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
49 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 3,137 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $995,000
53 Tinkers Blf #12 Condo. $962,977
3 White Spruce Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2017, 2,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,070-square-foot lot. $849,900
19 Oar And Line Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $799,900
7 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,038-square-foot lot. $665,000
216 Water St. #205B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $644,000
29 Cherry St. Two-family, built in 1900, 1,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,360-square-foot lot. $625,000
19 Debbie Court. One-family gambrel, built in 1990, 2,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $595,000
19 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $559,000
21 Bay View Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,428-square-foot lot. $530,000
37 Sandra Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,917 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $530,000
33 Justine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $487,000
81 Gunners Exchange Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 2,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 194,240-square-foot lot. $465,000
22 Anawon Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1975, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $250,000
21 Chapel Hill Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
QUINCY
66 Brook St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 4,095 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
183 Holbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $980,000
23 N Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $930,000
108 Garfield St. Two-family duplex, built in 2018, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,891-square-foot lot. $880,000
511 Hancock St. #405 Condo. $808,000
9 Marsh St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $785,000
87 Dorchester St. Two-family two family, built in 1909, 1,866 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $770,000
72 Edwin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $760,000
108 Willow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,403-square-foot lot. $740,000
9 Davis St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $728,000
43 Deerfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $725,000
56 Penn St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 1,594 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
74 Arnold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $645,000
919 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $570,000
74 Village Drive #74 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
7 Dorchester St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $539,000
152 Quincy Shore Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
77 Adams St. #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 880 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $362,000
45 Oval Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $346,000
RANDOLPH
325-327 Canton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1964, 1,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $760,000
220 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,651-square-foot lot. $550,000
30 Isabel Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,579-square-foot lot. $518,676
2 Marconi Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,018-square-foot lot. $499,000
RAYNHAM
10 Ariana Way One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 3,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $927,280
70 Sandy Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $780,000
52 Ward St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1995, 3,333 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $700,000
674 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1797, 1,897 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,201-square-foot lot. $385,000
READING
8 Sanborn St. #5002 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,439 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,240,000
186 Summer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1848, 3,670 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,684-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
72 Mount Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,968-square-foot lot. $925,000
15 Pearl St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,263 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,075-square-foot lot. $699,000
1001 Gazebo Circle #1001 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
REVERE
133 Suffolk Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,686 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $875,000
44 Fenno St. Two-family two family, built in 1969, 2,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,326-square-foot lot. $810,000
220 Vane St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $735,000
128 Dolphin Ave. One-family old style, built in 1913, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $570,000
ROCKLAND
53 Lewis Park One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,309 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,690-square-foot lot. $525,000
87 Gardner St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,870-square-foot lot. $440,000
60 Willow Pond Drive #60 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $431,000
124 Huggins Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,775-square-foot lot. $400,000
ROCKPORT
7 Andrews Holw One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 3,609 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
2 Mount Pleasant St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1810, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000
ROSLINDALE
512 Poplar St. #514 Condo. $895,000
73-75 Pinehurst St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $705,000
81-83 Knoll St. Two-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,760 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
644 Hyde Park Ave. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $380,000
ROWLEY
62 Christopher Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,405-square-foot lot. $650,000
ROXBURY
80 Terrace St. #401 Condo. $915,000
111 Dale St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 4,065 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,088-square-foot lot. $790,000
35 Elmore St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $525,000
105 George St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1960, 1,253 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,253-square-foot lot. $430,000
25 Fountain St. #307 Condo. $221,700
25 Fountain St. #503 Condo. $221,700
SALEM
87 Leach St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,829 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,099-square-foot lot. $785,000
111 Leach St. #1 Condo. $724,900
8 Cottage St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $585,000
17 Cedarview St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $550,000
3 Bengal Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
5 Gardner St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $450,000
4 Dewey Drive #7A Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,655 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
6 Center St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 841 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $430,000
50 Freedom Holw #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,353 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,160
26 Barnes Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,159-square-foot lot. $375,000
56 Peabody St. #2W Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000
5 Laurent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,881-square-foot lot. $315,000
SALISBURY
233 Beach Road #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,762
135 Beach Road #B101 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
SAUGUS
3 Linwood St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,441-square-foot lot. $715,000
172 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $625,000
3 Stockade Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,707-square-foot lot. $625,000
33 Ballard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,456-square-foot lot. $580,000
8 Lothrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $545,000
54 Fairmount Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,752-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Burrill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $460,000
21 Mccullough Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,626 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,782-square-foot lot. $417,000
SCITUATE
85 Indian Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,981-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
21 5th Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
70 Arborway Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,773 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $740,000
52 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family antique, built in 1721, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,600-square-foot lot. $650,000
4 Carver Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,090-square-foot lot. $550,000
SHARON
44 Baldwin Drive #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 2,893 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $889,000
64 Richards Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1969, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,405-square-foot lot. $660,000
25 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $308,000
SHERBORN
28 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
22 Ash Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $875,000
262 Western Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $720,000
SHREWSBURY
526 Hartford Turnpike #B Condo. $1,016,190
4 Cranbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,702-square-foot lot. $729,900
8 Seneca St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 3,842 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $620,000
9 Jenny Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
5-A EK Court #5A Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 769 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
37 Old Laxfield Road #37 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $479,000
21 General Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $471,000
8 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $338,001
SOMERVILLE
101 Glenwood Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,498 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,935-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
72 Beacon St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,360 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
55 Dover St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,108 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,688-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
19 Howe St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,218,750
229 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,431-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
13 Langmaid Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,867 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,058-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
16 Hamlet St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,534 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,425-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
11 Sellon Place. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $800,000
95 Franklin St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,448-square-foot lot. $790,000
396 Broadway #1B Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000
12 Pembroke Court #12 Condo duplex, built in 1910, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000
41 Derby St. #41 Condo two family, built in 1915, 882 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $479,000
41-1/2 Derby St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
SOUTH BOSTON
793 E 4th St. One-family row-middle, built in 1910, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,243-square-foot lot. $2,725,000
726 E 8th St. #1 Condo. $2,400,000
726 E 8th St. #3 Condo. $2,289,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #116 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $950,000
205 E St. #3N Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
321 W 2nd St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,242-square-foot lot. $874,500
431 E 6th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,378-square-foot lot. $825,000
126 D St. #4 Condo. $734,000
572 E Broadway #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 725-square-foot lot. $580,000
529 E Broadway #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 495 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 495-square-foot lot. $518,500
534 Dorchester Ave. #534 Condo free-standng, built in 2005, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 882-square-foot lot. $400,000
881 E 2nd St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $323,379
472 W Broadway #504 Condo. $300,000
STONEHAM
12 S Hillside St. One-family split entry, built in 1992, 2,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,938-square-foot lot. $825,000
172 Collincote St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $780,000
35 Butler Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $517,000
107 Spring St. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,125-square-foot lot. $510,000
271 Main St. #205 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,883 square feet. $365,000
588 Main St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
STOUGHTON
492 Sumner St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,489 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,255-square-foot lot. $919,000
66 Winfisky Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,208-square-foot lot. $855,000
22 Caryl Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $620,000
191 William Kelley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $619,500
69 Elm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $610,000
501 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $570,000
742 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,914-square-foot lot. $405,000
SUDBURY
17 Briant Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,175 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,147-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
263 Morse Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 4,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 106,211-square-foot lot. $1,657,500
29 Firecut Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
150 North Road #51 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
39 July Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $570,000
SWAMPSCOTT
110 Bellevue Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 4,539 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,374-square-foot lot. $2,795,000
2 Preston Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 3,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,800,000
49 Bay View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,071 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $949,000
12-14 Rock Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1974, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,267-square-foot lot. $765,000
41 Bates Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,269-square-foot lot. $445,900
TEWKSBURY
20 Mclaren Road. One-family two story, built in 1993, 2,564 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $860,000
9 Country Club Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,852 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $715,000
215 Marshall St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,692 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,560-square-foot lot. $610,000
91 Fairway Drive #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,233 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $570,000
51 Chandler St. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,551 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $532,818
116 Merrimack Meadows Lane #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,380 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $411,000
1319 Emerald Court #1319 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $400,000
1275 Shawsheen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,022 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,180-square-foot lot. $320,000
TOPSFIELD
88 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,786 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,425-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
TOWNSEND
158 Fitchburg Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $415,000
UPTON
24 Shoemaker Lane #12 Condo. $802,698
WAKEFIELD
23 Montrose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $615,000
45 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,286-square-foot lot. $600,000
WALPOLE
32 Carl Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $910,000
38 Irving Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 894 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,017-square-foot lot. $545,000
51 Hoover Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 801 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,564-square-foot lot. $472,550
528 Elm Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $455,000
WALTHAM
34 Beal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $1,345,000
129 Lakeview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $908,000
69 Marivista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $882,000
156 Ash St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000
75 Cedarwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,342-square-foot lot. $800,000
1278 Trapelo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,583-square-foot lot. $720,000
52 Bacon St. #54 Condo. $490,000
14-R Russell St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $435,000
14-R Russell St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $435,000
WATERTOWN
70 Wilmot St. #70 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,040,000
203 Summer St. Two-family family flat, built in 1870, 2,465 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
32 York Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,406-square-foot lot. $990,000
17 Townly Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1955, 1,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
38 Kimball Road #1 Condo. $725,000
49-51 Union St. #49 Condo. $654,500
125 Coolidge Ave. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,207 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000
290 Pleasant St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,056 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000
WAYLAND
1403 Wisteria Way #1403 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000
WELLESLEY
115 Woodlawn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,333-square-foot lot. $5,850,000
24 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,949 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,818-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
85 Grove St. #412 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $800,000
12 Russell Road #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $499,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
8-10 Metacomet Road #10 Condo. $767,841
8-10 Metacomet Road #8 Condo. $762,581
38 Goldie Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $535,000
WEST ROXBURY
9 Vermont St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
891 Vfw Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,955-square-foot lot. $730,000
120 Russett Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $715,000
66 Keystone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,944-square-foot lot. $655,000
90 Oakmere St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,838-square-foot lot. $569,900
42 Lagrange St. #42 Condo free-standng, built in 1929, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,264-square-foot lot. $565,000
1210 VFW Pkwy #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,072 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $420,000
4975 Washington St. #108 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $350,000
111 Grove St. #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $340,000
20 Walnut Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,487-square-foot lot. $315,000
WESTBOROUGH
3 Stagecoach Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,791 square feet, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $228,800
WESTFORD
34 Elm Road. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $613,000
120 Lowell Road #B Condo Town House, built in 1783, 1,294 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
10 Groton Road #C2 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
WESTON
29 Pine Summit Circle #29 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,250,000
158 Hickory Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 4,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,098-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
17 Fields Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,093 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $1,880,000
WESTPORT
26 Tickle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 29,614-square-foot lot. $550,000
10 Adirondack Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $520,000
7 Lenox Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $460,000
WEYMOUTH
289 Randolph St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,500 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,016-square-foot lot. $825,000
59 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,114 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,563-square-foot lot. $770,000
114 Broad St. #D Condo. $769,000
179 Norton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $625,000
39 Unicorn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $577,500
43 Filomena St. One-family conventional, built in 1903, 1,085 square feet, 3 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $530,000
94 Old Quarry Drive #94 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $501,000
180 Pleasant St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,485-square-foot lot. $500,000
47 Elinor Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
51 Broad Reach #M32A Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000
25 Johnson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,656-square-foot lot. $365,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #601 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,000
398 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,430-square-foot lot. $300,000
50 Webster St. #104 Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000
WHITMAN
360 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 326,983-square-foot lot. $489,000
877 Auburnville Way #H2 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
44 Joyce Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,088-square-foot lot. $385,000
WILMINGTON
16 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $623,000
52 Roosevelt Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $600,000
20 Taplin Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2003, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $575,000
5 Oxford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $530,000
181 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $520,000
43 Marcus Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $475,000
168 Lowell St. #28 Condo. $285,300
WINCHESTER
27 Brooks St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,824-square-foot lot. $2,312,500
25 Lockeland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
30-32 Irving St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,477 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,039,000
1 Kenilworth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,132-square-foot lot. $760,000
WINTHROP
56 Willow Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $800,000
885 Shirley St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,211 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $600,000
400 Governors Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 977 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000
WOBURN
46 Wyman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,992-square-foot lot. $955,000
20 Archer Drive #10 Condo. $918,250
35 Sherman Place. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,559 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $880,000
15 Aspen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $820,000
1 Morgan Way #1 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,900
3 Morgan Way #3 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900
5 Morgan Way #5 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900
299 Lexington St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #21 Condo. $729,900
4 Clifford Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $680,000
22 James St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,020 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,232-square-foot lot. $555,000
10 Karen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,016-square-foot lot. $525,000
WRENTHAM
45 Chestnut St. One-family gambrel, built in 1979, 2,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,979-square-foot lot. $580,000
59 Geordan Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
