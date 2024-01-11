Real Estate News Mass. named the best state to raise a family Four others New England states made the top 10. Massachusetts ranked No. 1 for education and health care, No. 9 for family fun, No. 5 for health and safety, No. 3 for affordability (based on cost of living and salaries), and No. 21 on socio-economics. Adobe Stock

Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family, according to a new report.

WalletHub’s “Best & Worst States to Raise a Family (2024)” suggested Wednesday that Massachusetts offers the best combination of economic and educational opportunities, safe conditions, and health care when it comes to raising children.

The rankings were based on five key factors that contribute to family-friendliness: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics. These dimensions were evaluated using 50 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions. Each state’s weighted average was then calculated and ranked based on overall score.

Advertisement:

These states made the top 10:

RANK STATE POINTS 1. Massachusetts 66.97 2. North Dakota 62.15 3. Minnesota 62.00 4. Nebraska 58.96 5. New York 58.46 6. Maine 58.36 7. New Hampshire 57.92 8. South Dakota 57.83 9. Rhode Island 57.53 10. Vermont 57.23 Source: WalletHub

Connecticut landed at No. 12.

The Bay State ranked third for affordability, fifth for health and safety, ninth for family fun, third for affordability, and 21st for socio-economics. It came in first for education and child care, topping other states in quality of water, rate of insured children, and low infant mortality rate.

The report also suggested that Massachusetts has one of the lowest unemployment rates, an abundance of job opportunities, and the best school systems in the country. Though “not the cheapest state” when it comes to housing and childcare, according to the report, residents are able to make up for it with high incomes.

“The ideal state is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation and also offers high safety and good job prospects, on top of quality education, health care and entertainment,” the report read.

According to LivingCosts.org, the cost of living (with rent) in Massachusetts is $2,689 for one person per month and $6,151 for a family of four. The cost of living for a single person is 1.24 times more expensive than the U.S. average, according to the site. The average salary after taxes in Massachusetts is $4,943.

Advertisement:

New Mexico ranked last on WalletHub’s list, brining up the rear on median family income and education and child care.

Here’s the rest of the bottom 10:

RANK STATE POINTS 50. New Mexico 30.47 49. Mississippi 32.87 48. West Virginia 36.18 47. Alabama 38.86 46. Arkansas 39.40 45. Louisiana 39.51 44. Nevada 39.83 43. Oklahoma 39.90 42. South Carolina 41.03 41. Arizona 41.19 Source: WalletHub

These were the highest-ranked states in each category:

Family fun: California

Health & safety: Vermont

Education & child care: Massachusetts

Affordability: Minnesota

Socio-economics: North Dakota