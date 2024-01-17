Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Jan. 17)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
657 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,007-square-foot lot. $800,000
285 Spruce St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $510,000
719 Thayer St. #719 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
717 Hampton Way #717 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,886 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $386,110
ACTON
8 Fletcher Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 3,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,057-square-foot lot. $2,023,872
6 Nashoba Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 3,457 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,787-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
6 Haynes Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,875-square-foot lot. $770,000
ALLSTON
25 Gardner St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,407 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,267-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
AMESBURY
60 Merrimac St. #403 Condo, built in 2017, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,900
15 N Martin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,243-square-foot lot. $648,000
23 Clarks Road #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
20 Mason Court #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 730 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $219,350
ANDOVER
28 Sagamore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,849 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,643-square-foot lot. $1,699,000
3 Larchmont Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,597-square-foot lot. $870,000
8 Burton Farm Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,777-square-foot lot. $780,000
66 High St. One-family old style, built in 1855, 1,247 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $610,000
170 Haverhill St. #133 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000
22 Railroad St. #502 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,475 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $529,000
5 Reservation Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $527,150
40 Stevens St. #40 Condo. $479,000
ARLINGTON
6-8 Park Street Place. Two-family Town House, built in 1865, 1,872 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $1,239,000
101 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
49-49A Fairmont St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,398 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $1,145,000
89 Egerton Road #89 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,554 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000
46-48 Lakehill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1923, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $575,000
6 Dundee Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $511,500
108 Decatur St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 678 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,000
2 Granton Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $385,000
ASHLAND
28 Lyndon Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $640,000
160 Algonquin Trl #160 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,962 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
119 Cordaville Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $537,000
108 Olive St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $465,000
AYER
3 Oak Grove St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $707,500
BEDFORD
4 Hilda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,985-square-foot lot. $2,198,000
9 Beacon St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,404-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
292 Old Billerica Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,610-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
52 Roberts Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 1953, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $222,500
BELMONT
58 Hoitt Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
39-41 Upland Road. Two-family old style, built in 1933, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,391-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
30 Hermon St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $830,000
BEVERLY
204-R Dodge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,565-square-foot lot. $750,000
1-3 Garden St. Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 2,928 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,913-square-foot lot. $695,000
20-R Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,565-square-foot lot. $675,000
5 Kinsman St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $665,000
4 Paradise Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,881-square-foot lot. $625,000
7 Windsor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $605,000
6 Pratt Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1839, 2,084 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,851-square-foot lot. $600,000
6 Sunnycrest Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $540,000
BILLERICA
61 Old Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
50 Bellflower Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,738-square-foot lot. $620,000
154 Pollard St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1916, 2,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,764-square-foot lot. $480,000
33 Ox Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,488-square-foot lot. $230,000
BOLTON
47 Sunset Ridge Lane #47 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $212,000
BOSTON
8 Byron St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,587-square-foot lot. $5,850,000
17 Claremont Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 2,415 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,415-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
35 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,717 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $2,738,500
25 Chestnut St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1520 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,255 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,315,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #703 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,300,000
324-332 Beacon St. #154 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 1,010 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
4 Clarendon St. #4 Office condo, 1,725 square feet, on 1,725-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #3501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,077 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,077-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
133 Seaport Blvd #2103 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,299,000
37 Beacon St. #55 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 850-square-foot lot. $922,500
114 Fenway #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $867,000
234 Causeway St. #1103 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,233 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,233-square-foot lot. $850,000
151 Tremont St. #14A Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $825,000
160 Commonwealth Ave. #520 Condo mid-rise, built in 1871, 698 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 698-square-foot lot. $752,000
99-105 Broad St. #4B Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 702-square-foot lot. $707,500
560 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1945, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 661-square-foot lot. $702,025
40-42 Beach St. #6D Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 884 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $690,000
8 Garrison St. #711 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $650,000
80 Revere St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 657 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 657-square-foot lot. $625,000
80-82 Fenwood Road #611 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 569 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $620,000
84 Gainsborough St. #105W Condo row-end, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $620,000
59 W Cedar St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 490-square-foot lot. $447,000
BOXBOROUGH
110 Summer Road #110 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
BOXFORD
18 Rock Brook Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,373 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
35 Lakeshore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000
BRAINTREE
318-320 Quincy Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,900 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $800,000
132 Jefferson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $783,000
31 Pleasant View Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $610,000
56 Blanchard Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,632-square-foot lot. $510,000
501 Commerce Drive #4308 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $448,000
138 Common St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,388-square-foot lot. $446,000
501 Commerce Drive #3315 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
426 John Mahar Hwy #108 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $428,000
BRIDGEWATER
73 Rowayne Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $545,000
44 Douglas Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,420-square-foot lot. $510,000
79 Laurel St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
145 Bradley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,505-square-foot lot. $360,000
BRIGHTON
14 Chestnut Hill Ave. Three-family row-middle, built in 1920, 3,193 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,437-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
16 Chestnut Hill Ave. Three-family row-end, built in 1920, 3,178 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,463-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
6 Sparhawk St. Two-family conventional, built in 1898, 3,840 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #507 Condo. $695,000
6 Lake Shore Terrace #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826-square-foot lot. $535,000
100 Washington St. #19 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 686 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 686-square-foot lot. $392,500
BROCKTON
820 N Main St. BANK, built in 1920, 4,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,846-square-foot lot. $925,000
23 S Leyden St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $657,000
76 Coolidge Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,468-square-foot lot. $590,000
678 N Cary St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $540,000
763 Ash St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,197-square-foot lot. $499,999
4 N Belcher Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $499,500
109 Morse Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $485,000
26 Olive St. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,769-square-foot lot. $485,000
279 W Elm St. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 2,301 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,821-square-foot lot. $485,000
957 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $480,000
644 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $445,000
404 Moraine St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $435,000
78 Malvern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $400,000
46 Belding Circle. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,687-square-foot lot. $373,000
49 E Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1859, 1,149 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,756-square-foot lot. $368,362
519 Plain St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,924-square-foot lot. $361,000
13 Clinton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,387-square-foot lot. $250,000
BROOKLINE
120 Seaver St. #C201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 2,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,309,825
80 Park St. #24 Condo high-rise, built in 1961, 1,577 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,625,000
26 Dean Road #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1925, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000
25 Williams St. #25 Condo, built in 1980, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
60 Longwood Ave. #908 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 974 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $670,000
42 Browne St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $660,000
21 Warwick Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,000
98 Sewall Ave. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 697 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000
BURLINGTON
14 Hillsdale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
17 S Bedford St. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,051-square-foot lot. $740,000
14 Maple Ridge Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
12 Washington Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $695,000
8 Gayland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,854-square-foot lot. $652,000
CAMBRIDGE
53 Raymond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 5,041 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,366-square-foot lot. $16,000,000
100 Prospect St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,405 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,853-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
21 Cottage Park Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1889, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,520-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
361 Harvard St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,311 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,095,000
97-99 Elmwood St. #303 Condo. $880,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E804 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $845,000
119 Antrim St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1875, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
381-383 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. #2F Condo. $700,000
34 Ash St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $651,000
CANTON
60 Coppersmith Way #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
10 Draper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $835,000
60 Algonquin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $751,000
50 Coppersmith Way #410 Condo. $671,577
64 Maple St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
40 Evergreen Circle #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
50 Coppersmith Way #208 Condo. $282,000
CHARLESTOWN
42 8th St. #3501 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,351 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000
106 13th St. #240 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $769,000
83 Cambridge St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1875, 678 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,500
CHELMSFORD
21 Jackson Road #21 Condo. $749,000
20 Augusta Way #20 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $732,500
10 Carriage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,759-square-foot lot. $610,000
11 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $325,434
CHELSEA
35 Sagamore Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,042 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,976-square-foot lot. $960,000
COHASSET
29 Arrowwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,631-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
CONCORD
55 Staffordshire Lane #C Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $450,000
DANVERS
3 Seneca Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $835,000
47 Collins St. #78 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $582,400
37 Abington Road #37 Condo. $415,000
6 Venice St. #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
DEDHAM
1 Intervale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,106,000
989 East St. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,419 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
46 Turner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,156-square-foot lot. $595,000
43 Fairview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,430-square-foot lot. $585,000
17 Kiely Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,619-square-foot lot. $569,000
79 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $499,900
49 Clough Road #49 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 969 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
DORCHESTER
32 Boutwell St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,444 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $900,000
10 Hecla St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,294 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,364-square-foot lot. $601,000
60 Dix St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $585,000
20 Wentworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,782 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $465,000
329 Norfolk Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,427-square-foot lot. $450,000
114 Brunswick St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,542-square-foot lot. $210,000
DOVER
6 Sanger Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 6,553 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,270-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
28 Yorkshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,437 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
DUXBURY
74 Tussock Brook Road #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,732 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
870 Temple St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $625,000
37 Pine Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1933, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
EAST BOSTON
323 Maverick St. #3 Condo. $1,100,000
129 Trenton St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1870, 2,008 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $900,000
664-664R Bennington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,548-square-foot lot. $790,000
50 Monmouth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,972 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,366-square-foot lot. $785,000
323 Maverick St. #2 Condo. $700,000
323 Maverick St. #1 Condo. $679,000
93 Cowper St. #1 Condo. $615,000
185 Maverick St. #2 Condo. $595,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
10 Rodeo Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,132-square-foot lot. $407,000
EASTON
81 Short St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Woodland Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $661,200
306 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $495,000
393 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $425,000
4 Nancy Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $309,000
104 Norton Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $294,000
EVERETT
121 Hancock St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,152 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,067-square-foot lot. $750,000
12 Hamilton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 669 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000
FRAMINGHAM
559 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,785-square-foot lot. $825,000
47 Hayes St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1877, 3,472 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $795,000
17 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,325 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,469-square-foot lot. $750,000
1116 Old Connecticut Path One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,355-square-foot lot. $595,000
18 Woodmere Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,581 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,412-square-foot lot. $550,000
150 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $470,400
910 Edgell Road #608 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
126 Beaver St. #167 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 378 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $145,000
FRANKLIN
605 Franklin Crossing Road #605 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
FREETOWN
8 Dunham Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2013, 3,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $875,000
GEORGETOWN
9 Pine Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 99,677-square-foot lot. $500,000
GLOUCESTER
9 Blynman Ave. #9B Condo. $680,000
3 Cunningham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,162 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,400-square-foot lot. $582,500
120 Maplewood Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $532,000
16-R Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 848 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,030-square-foot lot. $495,000
13 Cedarwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,096 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,750-square-foot lot. $200,000
GRAFTON
205 Old Westboro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $425,000
37 Samuel Drive #37 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
HALIFAX
21-21A Dwight St. Two-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,000-square-foot lot. $570,000
6 Lydon Lane #E2 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,900
HAMILTON
639 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
153 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,428 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $570,000
HANOVER
24 Winter St. One-family antique, built in 1836, 2,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $832,000
11 Heritage Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $820,000
128 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $405,000
51 Monroe Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $360,000
HANSON
232 Spring St. Two-family conventional, built in 1835, 1,772 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $425,100
133 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $270,000
69 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,338-square-foot lot. $254,512
HARVARD
62 W Bare Hill Road. One-family antique, built in 1700, 3,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
97 Old Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 2,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $580,000
HAVERHILL
7 Fernwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,921-square-foot lot. $560,000
25 Sunrise St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,400-square-foot lot. $555,000
27 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,376-square-foot lot. $550,000
610 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1750, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $475,000
35 Farrwood Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
376 Farrwood Drive #376 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
208 Morgan Drive #208 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,550
27 5th Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
HINGHAM
38 Turkey Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,677-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
4 Harborview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,563 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,428-square-foot lot. $950,000
4 Rockwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,677-square-foot lot. $920,000
43 Bonnie Brier Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $700,000
23 Ridgewood Xing #24 Condo. $252,500
HOLBROOK
429 South St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $525,000
8 Christies Way #8 Condo. $469,900
610 S Franklin St. #A102 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $288,000
HOLLISTON
75 Alpine Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,516 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,200-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
17 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $519,000
12 Regal St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $507,000
354 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $425,000
27 Regency Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 1962, 718 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
HOPKINTON
4 Forest Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,900
18 Turnbridge Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000
HUDSON
7 Dover Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,950-square-foot lot. $555,000
278 Manning St. #1302 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
HULL
116 Spring St. One-family antique, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,908-square-foot lot. $475,000
HYDE PARK
21 Danny Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $648,000
55 Williams Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
64 Braeburn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $498,687
38 Pleasantview St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1915, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $460,000
32 New Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,727 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,553-square-foot lot. $350,000
IPSWICH
11 New Mill Place #11 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
20 Upper River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $515,000
18 Arrowhead Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,649-square-foot lot. $410,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
156 Porter St. #416 Condo. $690,000
175 Heath St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,996 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,204-square-foot lot. $600,000
47-R Creighton St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $600,000
1000 Centre St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $595,000
335 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo. $560,000
4 Robinwood Ave. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 756-square-foot lot. $505,000
34 Catherine St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 857 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 857-square-foot lot. $480,000
87 Green St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 764-square-foot lot. $478,000
KINGSTON
32 Kennedy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,304-square-foot lot. $679,000
70 Summer St. #2 Condo. $550,000
14-1/2 Wapping Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,086 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,959-square-foot lot. $520,000
LAWRENCE
6-8 Reservoir Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,416 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $745,000
103-105 Spruce St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,927 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $700,000
95 Newton St. Two-family duplex, built in 2005, 2,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $670,000
133-135 Bowdoin St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,220 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $550,000
20 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,136-square-foot lot. $475,000
91 Butler St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $450,000
23 Lenox Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $344,000
LEXINGTON
76 Meriam St. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 3,838 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,147-square-foot lot. $2,575,000
127 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,793 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
445-447 Massachusetts Ave. #445 Condo. $1,440,000
91 Emerson Gardens Road #91 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $640,000
LINCOLN
341 S Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $725,000
LITTLETON
25 Ernies Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,133 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,412-square-foot lot. $900,000
70 Goldsmith St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $475,000
LOWELL
1413 Varnum Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 3,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,325-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
46 Virginia Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,140-square-foot lot. $590,000
23 Linda Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,458 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,564-square-foot lot. $550,000
33 Eastview St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,345-square-foot lot. $550,000
17 Genest Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,579 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,929-square-foot lot. $490,000
45 Townsend Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,714 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,137-square-foot lot. $469,900
44 Lundberg St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
702 Lawrence St. #1 Condo. $429,800
11 Brian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,162-square-foot lot. $420,000
10 3rd Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,422-square-foot lot. $403,000
35 Anderson St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,227 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $402,000
10 3rd Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,422-square-foot lot. $360,000
200-A Market St. #318 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $357,500
52 Methuen St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,524-square-foot lot. $355,000
1221 Pawtucket Blvd #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000
257 Pine St. #257 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
1508 Gorham St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
20 Powell St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 549 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
LYNN
23 Baker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,604 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,662-square-foot lot. $840,000
99 Memorial Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $745,000
54 W Sigourney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $669,000
20 Milton St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,442-square-foot lot. $599,900
67 Carter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $570,000
86 Winnepurkit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,673-square-foot lot. $550,000
40 Norton St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
59 Lynnfield St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,273 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $362,500
59 Lynnfield St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,273 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $362,500
24 Stephen Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1870, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,832-square-foot lot. $252,000
LYNNFIELD
29 Midland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 3,138 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,713-square-foot lot. $1,001,000
900 Lynnfield St. #J39 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
MALDEN
200-202 West St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,521 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
7 Lyle St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,044-square-foot lot. $825,999
72 Wiley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,477-square-foot lot. $700,000
16 Walnut Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,951 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $680,000
47 Leonardo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,645-square-foot lot. $610,000
26 Saint Mary St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $598,000
85 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 576 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $400,000
47 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,087-square-foot lot. $350,000
30 Franklin St. #407 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $346,336
MANSFIELD
89 East St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $737,000
338 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
207 Union St Ext #1 Condo. $320,000
MARBLEHEAD
286 Ocean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
10 Risley Road. One-family conventional, built in 2002, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,535,000
61 Jersey St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $805,000
3 Glover Sq One-family antique, built in 1880, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $625,000
MARION
130 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,673-square-foot lot. $749,900
MARLBOROUGH
768 Hemenway St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 6,587 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,710-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
188 Stearns Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,132-square-foot lot. $1,128,750
333 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 2,870 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,538-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
73 Millham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Evelina Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,041-square-foot lot. $525,000
353 Pleasant St. #353 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $473,000
23 Hurley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,936-square-foot lot. $445,000
64 Crystal Brook Way #A Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $388,000
688 Boston Post Rd E #128 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000
689 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 236,966-square-foot lot. $220,000
MARSHFIELD
169 Macombers Way One-family conventional, built in 1993, 2,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $975,000
221 Standish St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,925-square-foot lot. $850,000
11 Constantine Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $800,000
173 Arnold Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,077 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
8 Royal Dane Drive #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
MATTAPAN
19-21 Standard St. #3 Condo. $400,000
MAYNARD
10 Carriage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,853 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,889-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
30 Dix Road. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Florida Court #2 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
MEDFIELD
1 Harman Way #1 Condo. $277,000
MEDFORD
146 Summer St. #146 Condo. $1,370,000
32-34 Sherman St. #32 Condo. $1,250,000
15 Cypress Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,380 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,365-square-foot lot. $975,000
31 Cotting St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $930,000
30 Main St. #3 Condo. $750,000
78 Ashcroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
391 Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,697 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $675,000
58 Watervale Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,432-square-foot lot. $672,500
64 Forest St. #231 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,135 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $625,000
100 Station Lndg #207 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 767 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $590,000
92 High St. #32 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths. $345,000
MEDWAY
288 Village St. #C Condo. $686,600
MELROSE
2 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $950,000
19 Magnolia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $876,000
98 Washington St. #98 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $695,000
63 W Emerson St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000
MERRIMAC
6 Little Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,050-square-foot lot. $880,000
5 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,571-square-foot lot. $615,000
9 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,982 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,380-square-foot lot. $317,000
METHUEN
5-7 Kensington Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 3,150 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,348-square-foot lot. $710,000
37 Greenhalge St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,588-square-foot lot. $625,000
11 Haverhill St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,488 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,436-square-foot lot. $580,000
1 Gaywood Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $520,000
43 Russell St. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,936-square-foot lot. $500,000
12 Glen Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,819 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $360,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
70 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,062-square-foot lot. $575,000
119 Peirce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $505,000
17 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $365,000
MILFORD
95 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $419,000
94 S Main St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,900
27 Country Club Lane #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $367,500
39 Hayward St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $355,000
MILLIS
29-31 Island Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1974, 2,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $550,000
MILTON
17 Rose St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,075-square-foot lot. $850,000
64 Antwerp St. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $810,000
131 Eliot St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,000
NAHANT
3 Nautical Lane. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,636-square-foot lot. $760,000
NATICK
67 Summer St. #67 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,455,000
18 Wheeler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,875 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,807-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
6 Melvin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $784,000
7 Greenleaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,772-square-foot lot. $700,000
168 Hartford St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,362-square-foot lot. $600,000
67 Union St. #504 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1 rooms. $210,000
67 Union St. #505 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1 rooms. $210,000
NEEDHAM
484 Charles River St. One-family mansion, built in 1900, 10,194 square feet, 26 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,538,677-square-foot lot. $15,000,000
84 Wildwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 3,517 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $2,925,000
99 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 3,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
114 Garden St. One-family Tudor, built in 1931, 1,852 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
31 Highland Court #31 Condo, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000
NEWBURYPORT
6 Vernon St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $765,000
154 Low St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,603-square-foot lot. $747,172
27 Merrill St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,720-square-foot lot. $679,900
15-17 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,093 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
10 75th St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,033-square-foot lot. $400,000
236 Low St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
NEWTON
34 Esty Farm Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,488-square-foot lot. $4,400,000
140 Dartmouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,809 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,487-square-foot lot. $4,050,000
89 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,646 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,071-square-foot lot. $3,975,000
3 Valley Spring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,984-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
20 Kinmonth Road #105 Condo. $1,150,000
19 Newtonville Ave. #19 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,958-square-foot lot. $939,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #305S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $715,000
1268 Boylston St. #A Condo old style, built in 1900, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,812-square-foot lot. $495,000
NORTH ANDOVER
96 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,481 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
288 Foster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $878,650
37 Sullivan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $810,000
134 Mablin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $585,000
271 Barker St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $582,000
148 Main St. #S130 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 885 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
4 Lake Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $875,000
51 Robyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $650,000
5 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,971-square-foot lot. $495,000
25 W Bulfinch St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,149 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
54 Norborough Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,855-square-foot lot. $335,000
426 Mount Hope St. #507 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
NORTH READING
50 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,824 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $765,200
20 Lindor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $633,200
NORTHBOROUGH
26 Alcott Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,886 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 222,988-square-foot lot. $900,000
36 Maynard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,035-square-foot lot. $725,000
93 Maple Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,036-square-foot lot. $685,000
51 Shady Lane Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1957, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1865, 1,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $395,000
NORWELL
26 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1939, 2,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
2 Arrowhead Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $950,000
NORWOOD
35 Tremont St. Two-family duplex, built in 2005, 3,392 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,512-square-foot lot. $935,000
140 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,051 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,559-square-foot lot. $750,000
111 6th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,866-square-foot lot. $625,000
PEABODY
2 Carell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,048-square-foot lot. $759,000
4 Brentwood Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $710,000
8 Elm St. Two-family old style, built in 1860, 2,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $700,000
256 Lynn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,530-square-foot lot. $698,000
8 Jeffrey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $685,000
7 Coolidge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $608,000
48 Linden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $585,000
16 Downing Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $270,000
PEMBROKE
18 Bagnell Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,000
37 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $575,000
345 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 404,205-square-foot lot. $375,000
3 Maquan St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 522 square feet, 1 bath, on 9,265-square-foot lot. $275,000
5 Maquan St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 771 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,950-square-foot lot. $275,000
PEPPERELL
30-A Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 2,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 154,446-square-foot lot. $620,000
PLYMOUTH
28 Bentgrass Mist #28BG Condo. $1,082,111
55 Tinkers Blf #55TB Condo. $956,796
115 Bradstreete Xing #115 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $669,000
52 Alden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $529,000
190 Rocky Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $495,000
25 Milford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2008, 1,622 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $477,000
15 Florida Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $425,000
27 Ocean Walk #102 Condo. $331,000
235 Standish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,911-square-foot lot. $312,500
5 Marc Drive #5B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $245,000
QUINCY
24 Mill St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,199-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
10 Calvin Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $525,000
215 Thomas Burgin Pkwy #B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
1 Cityview Lane #504 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
28 Lind St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $360,000
77 Adams St. #505 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000
21 Linden St. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $288,000
RANDOLPH
3 Amvets Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
18 Glen Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $494,800
394 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $480,000
11 Martindale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $467,000
46 Anderson Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,452-square-foot lot. $450,000
76 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $375,000
43 Vine St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,425-square-foot lot. $340,000
RAYNHAM
89 Elizabeth Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $550,000
READING
30 Johnson Woods Drive #30 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,176,000
61 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,690-square-foot lot. $887,000
36 Abigail Way #4008 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900
75 Green St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $487,500
REVERE
115 Larkin St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $915,000
75 Reservoir Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $650,000
67 Trevalley Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,526-square-foot lot. $630,000
56 Curtis Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,646 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,657-square-foot lot. $620,000
128 Ridge Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $555,000
1 Carey Circle #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,229 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
549 Malden St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $465,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #3T Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 479 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $340,000
12 Argyle St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,041-square-foot lot. $327,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #2R Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 456 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $310,000
146 Dolphin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,419-square-foot lot. $301,000
ROCKLAND
20 Eleanor Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,596-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Tirrell Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 31,733-square-foot lot. $585,000
83 Green St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,263-square-foot lot. $505,000
2 Redwood Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $465,000
375 Salem St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 30,495-square-foot lot. $400,000
ROCKPORT
7 Phillips Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $500,000
4-A&B Highland Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $480,000
ROSLINDALE
66-68 Glendower Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,700 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $830,000
35 Sheffield Road #3 Condo. $600,000
34 Rosecliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $350,000
ROWLEY
46 Fenno Drive. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,583-square-foot lot. $532,000
582 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 326,587-square-foot lot. $499,000
ROXBURY
22 Pompeii St. Three-family row-end, built in 1894, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,896-square-foot lot. $775,000
25 Fountain St. #202 Condo. $202,900
SALEM
160 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,791-square-foot lot. $739,000
83-1/2 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1895, 1,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,019-square-foot lot. $650,000
18 Weatherly Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000
34 America Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
80 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,687-square-foot lot. $390,000
19 Webb St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,082-square-foot lot. $350,000
SALISBURY
2 Ferry Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $579,900
141 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,983-square-foot lot. $575,000
60 Seabrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 169,884-square-foot lot. $233,800
SAUGUS
32 Wendell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,390 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,567-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $600,000
569 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Western Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,874-square-foot lot. $575,000
6 Springdale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,693-square-foot lot. $519,000
11-C Essex St. #11C Condo. $329,000
SCITUATE
67 Lawson Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,656 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,448-square-foot lot. $970,428
54 Marys Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $850,000
25 Berkshire Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
23 11th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $515,000
SHARON
29 Eisenhower Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 5,301 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
7 Ashcroft Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,528-square-foot lot. $500,000
15 Robs Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,007-square-foot lot. $393,300
32 Harold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,669-square-foot lot. $330,000
SHERBORN
117 Bogastow Brook Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,617 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 200,942-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
SHREWSBURY
4 Wheelock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,408-square-foot lot. $833,000
6 Shearson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,145-square-foot lot. $640,000
81 Harrington Farms Way #81 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,587 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
62 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,300-square-foot lot. $460,000
22 Williamsburg Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
6 Shrewsbury Green Drive #K Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
SOMERVILLE
37 Elmwood St. #2 Condo. $1,562,500
9 Medford St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,085 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000
303 Lowell St. #35 Condo low-rise, built in 1979, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $539,000
31 Spencer Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,141 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,526-square-foot lot. $412,996
48 Laurel St. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,371 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,641-square-foot lot. $363,336
SOUTH BOSTON
50 Liberty Drive #12B Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 2,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $10,400,000
10 Farnsworth St. #4B Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 2,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,375,000
36 A St. #2C Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,370-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #210 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,286 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,286-square-foot lot. $950,000
820-R E 6th St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,334-square-foot lot. $930,000
9 W Broadway #516 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 931 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 931-square-foot lot. $820,000
126 D St. #3 Condo. $678,000
119 Dorchester St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $529,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
4 Brookside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,421 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,706-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
40 Bigelow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $875,000
117 Carriage Hill Circle #117 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,181 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $800,742
STONEHAM
11 Skyewood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,227-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
57 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,683-square-foot lot. $700,000
39 Warren St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,265-square-foot lot. $680,000
2 Gould St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000
STOUGHTON
25 Cedarwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $640,000
113 Walnut St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $247,000
SUDBURY
12 Stubtoe Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $850,000
51 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $560,000
SWAMPSCOTT
15 Lincoln House Pt #15 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,375,000
51 Sheridan Road. One-family split level, built in 1951, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
445 Essex St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,088 square feet, 2 baths. $500,000
TEWKSBURY
444 N Billerica Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,664 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,793-square-foot lot. $630,000
53 Decarolis Drive #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $422,000
258 Apache Way #258 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $415,000
8 Randolph Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $400,000
TOPSFIELD
23 Main St. #1 Condo. $438,000
23 Main St. #2 Condo. $435,000
WAKEFIELD
7 June Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,703-square-foot lot. $1,109,000
210 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $885,000
13 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1878, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $750,000
WALPOLE
98 Allen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,015-square-foot lot. $720,000
3 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $655,000
32 Cinnamon Circle #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
WALTHAM
154 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,514 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,915-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
38 Gregory St. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 3,696 square feet, 4 baths, on 6,068-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
31 Hall St. #2 Condo. $1,250,000
105 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,461-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
130 Weston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $755,000
55 Silver Hill Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,895 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $750,000
1163 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,427 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
18-20 Hammer St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,318 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,899-square-foot lot. $510,000
132 College Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $500,000
WATERTOWN
8 Lovell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,599,999
38 Kimball Road #2 Condo. $875,000
980 Belmont St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,231 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,288-square-foot lot. $810,000
7 Appleton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1913, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000
290 Pleasant St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 762 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $480,250
227 Coolidge Ave. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 838 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
32 Whites Ave. #F5501 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000
12 Cuba St. Two-family family flat, built in 1888, 3,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $200,000
WAYLAND
49 Orchard Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,209-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
WELLESLEY
91 Old Colony Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1938, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,215-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
27 Heckle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,963 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,348-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
12 Curve St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,262-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
24-26 Metacomet Road #24 Condo. $749,297
13 Sunset Ave. One-family old style, built in 1780, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $530,000
67 Thayer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,812-square-foot lot. $472,500
WEST NEWBURY
528 Main St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1805, 3,488 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $580,000
WEST ROXBURY
4 Clement Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,257-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
11 Bonair St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $960,000
39 Linnet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $830,000
34 Elgin St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,250 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $615,000
425 Lagrange St. #207 Condo. $615,000
57 Rockland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,391 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $432,000
57 Broadlawn Park #4B Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 753-square-foot lot. $345,000
WESTBOROUGH
6 Crestview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,702-square-foot lot. $730,000
4 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $560,000
4301 Peters Farm Way #4301 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,995
55 Belknap St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $350,000
WESTFORD
4 Colonel Rolls Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 3,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,562-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
177 Depot St. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $770,000
76 Providence Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,556-square-foot lot. $756,000
58 Old Lowell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 137,214-square-foot lot. $575,000
56 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $470,000
WESTON
279 South Ave. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
12 Ellis Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1955, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,276-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
WESTPORT
40 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 65,993-square-foot lot. $899,900
40 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 65,993-square-foot lot. $899,900
8 Faith St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 546 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, on 21,844-square-foot lot. $385,000
67 Ridgeline Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,906 square feet, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $371,633
WEYMOUTH
108 Grant St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $720,000
274 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,600-square-foot lot. $690,000
40 Woronoco Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $637,000
67 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,441-square-foot lot. $630,000
90 Ellis Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 baths, on 15,037-square-foot lot. $600,000
102 Lambert Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,394-square-foot lot. $580,000
77 Susan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,184 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,272-square-foot lot. $500,000
45 Phillips St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,716-square-foot lot. $375,000
30 Chapman St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 925 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $339,900
73 Broad Reach #M63C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $324,900
WHITMAN
25 Hancock St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,531 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $310,000
WILMINGTON
168 Lowell St. #38 Condo. $704,900
21 Sherwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $700,000
WINCHESTER
25 Ledgewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 4,084 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 79,475-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
11 Priscilla Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2023, 6,974 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $2,398,000
73 Bacon St. One-family revival, built in 1912, 4,808 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $2,249,000
10 Albamont Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,611-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
955 Main St. #101 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,075 square feet, 1 bath. $1,035,425
955 Main St. #102 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 957 square feet, 1 bath. $477,543
17 Fairmount St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $400,000
WINTHROP
239 Winthrop Shore Drive. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $896,000
550 Pleasant St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
308-310 Shirley St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $336,000
308-310 Shirley St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $251,000
WOBURN
6 Dix Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #41 Condo. $1,004,900
22 Archer Drive #11 Condo. $972,390
7 Morgan Way #7 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900
26 Buttaro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $730,000
43 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,709-square-foot lot. $729,900
6 Manomet Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $575,000
429 Place Lane #429 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000
72 Nashua St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,950-square-foot lot. $525,000
16 Archer Drive #8 Condo. $311,800
WRENTHAM
5 Lealand Peck Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $679,900
395 Bennett St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $579,900
370 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 867 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,124-square-foot lot. $372,000
376 Hancock St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 123,460-square-foot lot. $355,000
70 Beach St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,245 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000
