Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Jan. 24)

ABINGTON

362 Diane Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $615,000

ACTON

530 Great Road #530 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 3,233 square feet, 2 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $750,000

662 Pheasant Hl #662 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900

272 Main St. #1B Condo Town House, built in 1960, 832 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

AMESBURY

17 Monroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,670-square-foot lot. $510,000

ANDOVER

22 Powers Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 5,610 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,842-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

5 Courtney Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,332 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,407-square-foot lot. $999,900

26 Michael Way #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $347,900

6 Crescent Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

ARLINGTON

15 Arrowhead Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

37-37A Magnolia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1916, 2,666 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

9-13 Sutherland Road #2 Condo. $627,000

ASHLAND

45 Shore Road. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $660,000

186 Cordaville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $585,000

29 Spyglass Hill Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

35 Nickerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $450,000

BEVERLY

134 New Balch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,178-square-foot lot. $685,000

37 Macarthur Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,899-square-foot lot. $560,000

18 School St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

BILLERICA

29 Heritage Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 3,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $799,000

8 Jon Mar Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,593 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,001-square-foot lot. $725,000

BOSTON

240 Devonshire St. #4601 Condo. $4,915,000

240 Devonshire St. #5903 Condo. $3,050,000

355 Congress St. #602 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,800,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4J Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,700,000

255 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,567 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,567-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

324-332 Beacon St. #82 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 1,010 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $1,532,500

31 Bowdoin St. #CH Condo row-middle, built in 1975, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,352-square-foot lot. $1,468,000

485-495 Harrison Ave. #3509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1914, 1,386 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,386-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

133 Seaport Blvd #2005 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,279,000

80 Broad St. #PH1404 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,070 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

33 N Bennet St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,181 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,181-square-foot lot. $975,000

1721 Washington St. #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $850,000

65 Lewis St. #409 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $795,000

15 Thacher St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 880-square-foot lot. $680,000

55 Lagrange St. #805 Condo. $615,000

12 Stoneholm St. #319 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $425,000

74 Tyler St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 511 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 511-square-foot lot. $378,000

BOXFORD

118 Herrick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $888,000

BRAINTREE

414 John Mahar Hwy #A407 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,475 square feet, 3 baths. $615,000

6 Erickson St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $490,000

BRIDGEWATER

40 Christina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,061 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 baths, on 57,985-square-foot lot. $870,000

50 Oak Ridge Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,933-square-foot lot. $560,000

160 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,995-square-foot lot. $500,000

147 Park Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $455,000

BRIGHTON

2430 Beacon St. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 1887, 1,348 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

BROCKTON

82 Eisenhower Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

70 Parker St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,955-square-foot lot. $485,000

12 Whipple Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,392-square-foot lot. $470,000

6 Michael Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $465,000

32 Oneida Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $447,000

136 Kathleen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $435,000

81 Carl Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $430,000

137 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,512-square-foot lot. $425,000

612 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $380,000

66 Moraine St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1919, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,329-square-foot lot. $362,600

BROOKLINE

11 Laurel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 4,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 53,056-square-foot lot. $4,100,000

71-73 Green St. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 5,568 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,660-square-foot lot. $3,430,000

197-199 Winchester St. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 3,726 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

71 Harvard Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1870, 5,402 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,626-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

66 Winchester St. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,322,500

15 Linden St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $680,000

77 Pond Ave. #1108 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000

BURLINGTON

8 Cranberry Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

145 Wilmington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $475,000

CAMBRIDGE

15 Pleasant St. #2 Condo, built in 1902, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,300,000

387 Windsor St. #3 Condo. $1,562,500

500 Huron Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1916, 1,215 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,400,000

863 Massachusetts Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 280 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

CANTON

105 Waterman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,499,000

319 Sherman St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 2,969 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

224 York St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,962-square-foot lot. $900,000

50 Coppersmith Way #401 Condo. $869,785

10 Sioux Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 3,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,089-square-foot lot. $858,000

236 Dedham St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,771-square-foot lot. $856,991

50 Coppersmith Way #310 Condo. $637,321

360 Neponset St. #508 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

CARVER

8 Chance Court #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,549 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

73 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $415,000

CHARLESTOWN

18 Ferrin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,313 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,868-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

22 Belmont St. One-family row-end, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 944-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

CHELMSFORD

28 Montview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Arbutus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $745,000

19 Bentley Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

19 Clarissa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,330-square-foot lot. $685,000

11 Saint Andrews Way #11 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

20 Sharon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,824-square-foot lot. $560,000

23 Marinel Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $554,000

10 Diamond Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $520,000

28 Wildes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $470,000

249 Graniteville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,522-square-foot lot. $356,667

CHELSEA

84-86 Blossom St. #2 Condo. $640,000

COHASSET

2 Rose Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,117 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,051-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

447 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,674-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

84 Summer St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1992, 864 square feet, 2 baths. $560,000

CONCORD

48-Y Fitchburg Turnpike #A Condo. $1,900,000

48-Y Fitchburg Turnpike #B Condo. $1,900,000

24 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $725,000

11 Concord Greene #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 931 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $380,000

DANVERS

7 Sparrow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $1,294,900

100 Kirkbride Drive #216 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $681,000

285 Andover St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,880-square-foot lot. $450,000

DEDHAM

102 Jefferson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,666-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

178 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $825,000

43 Rosemary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $810,000

26 Chester Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,569 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $729,000

25 Glenway St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,501-square-foot lot. $640,000

219 Curve St. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $415,000

DORCHESTER

12 Spring Garden St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,279-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

28 Fernboro St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,740 square feet, 20 rooms, 14 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 3,284-square-foot lot. $765,000

404 Gallivan Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,322-square-foot lot. $720,000

558 Ashmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,144-square-foot lot. $629,000

50 Draper St. #3 Condo. $620,000

4 Kevin Road #1 Condo decker, built in 2018, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

DUXBURY

333 Franklin St. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 153,692-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

4 Deerpath Trl N One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,022-square-foot lot. $980,000

47 Summer St. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $675,000

227 Bay Road. One-family antique, built in 1700, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $600,000

30 Trout Farm Lane #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

EAST BOSTON

224 Lexington St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,916 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

5 Sumner Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

47 Saratoga St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 3,170 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $929,000

114 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,958-square-foot lot. $720,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

200 Anna Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,848-square-foot lot. $799,900

46 Cedar St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,418-square-foot lot. $635,000

31 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $525,000

29 Metzler Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $484,300

EASTON

876 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,386-square-foot lot. $575,000

EVERETT

35 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,965 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $850,000

71 Wellington Ave. #1 Condo. $460,000

881 Broadway #58 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $297,000

FRAMINGHAM

79 Winch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 151,153-square-foot lot. $990,000

102 Kendall St. #102 Condo. $775,000

8 Old Wood Road. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 2,187 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $710,000

62 Alexander St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 3,250 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $700,000

6 Crestwood Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 2,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $699,900

7 Philip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $637,500

1015 Pleasant St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,196-square-foot lot. $585,000

22 Hardy St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,518-square-foot lot. $500,000

117 Nob Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,321-square-foot lot. $467,500

17 Hilton St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $415,000

27 Fenwick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $400,000

126 Beaver St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 378 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $140,000

FRANKLIN

4 Jackson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,907 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,880-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

4 Teris Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,077-square-foot lot. $705,000

145 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1957, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,888-square-foot lot. $660,000

15 Summer St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

GEORGETOWN

5 Bartlett Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,233 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $739,000

GLOUCESTER

54 Grapevine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 912 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $665,000

7 Deacon Farm Lane #A Condo. $313,500

26 Vine St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,040 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

GRAFTON

12 High Point Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,426 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $795,000

15 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $600,000

50 Browns Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $325,000

GROVELAND

94 7 Star Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $750,000

1107 Alyssa Drive #1107 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,373 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

32 Groveland Commons Way #32 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

HALIFAX

216 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,070-square-foot lot. $550,000

HAMILTON

129 Cutler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,721 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $715,000

HANOVER

30 Mill Brook Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 3,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

20 Clark Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $935,000

1299 Hanover St. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $725,000

HANSON

223 E Washington St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $610,000

544 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $440,000

HAVERHILL

9 Woodcock Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $531,000

26 Burke St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $530,000

44 Charles St. #44 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

HINGHAM

76 Downer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,981 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,921-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

8 Backriver Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,429,000

3 Chatham Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,580-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

188 Hull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

HOLLISTON

253 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,051 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $940,000

HULL

16 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1744, 1,935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $600,000

HYDE PARK

1036 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $702,000

91 Victoria Heights Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,793 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,793-square-foot lot. $428,000

IPSWICH

20 New Mill Place #20 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

32 Malcolm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $745,000

97 Brookley Road #2 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

KINGSTON

16 3 Rivers Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,432 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,816-square-foot lot. $735,000

LAWRENCE

32-34 Dracut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,852 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $758,000

440 S Union St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,781 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $730,000

55-55A Dana St. Two-family family flat, built in 1963, 1,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Dana St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,470-square-foot lot. $465,000

264-266 Bailey St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,000 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,022-square-foot lot. $350,000

LEXINGTON

23 Winchester Drive. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

LINCOLN

21 S Commons #D Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

LOWELL

205 Clark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,808-square-foot lot. $639,000

174 4th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $605,000

104 Woodward Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,622 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,723-square-foot lot. $470,000

87 W 3rd St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,512-square-foot lot. $430,000

18 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,734 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,276-square-foot lot. $425,000

119 Billings St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $395,000

933 Varnum Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $377,500

345 Aiken Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000

200-A Market St. #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,412 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

8 Goward Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,906-square-foot lot. $300,000

18 Ludlam St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $290,000

LYNN

18 Linwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,076 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $710,000

9 Woodrow Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,205-square-foot lot. $676,000

111 South St. One-family, on 2,318-square-foot lot. $645,000

22 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

64 Coolidge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,071-square-foot lot. $525,000

281 Lynn Shore Drive #2 Condo, built in 1918, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,304-square-foot lot. $380,000

LYNNFIELD

10 Huntingdon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 5,333 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

231 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

MALDEN

53 Malden St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,664 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

17-19 Alcott Park Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 1,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,676-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

103 Bower St. One-family garrison, built in 1985, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,110-square-foot lot. $900,000

18-18R Playstead Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,099 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,435-square-foot lot. $859,000

46 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,988 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $812,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

28 Elm St. #3 Condo. $575,000

28 Elm St. #1 Condo. $485,000

MANSFIELD

19 Douglas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,571 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $925,000

149 Brown Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,300-square-foot lot. $480,000

11 Noonan St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $410,000

MARBLEHEAD

44 Nanepashemet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,913-square-foot lot. $1,812,500

81 W Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,650-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

239-241 Humphrey St. #B Condo. $850,000

26 Hereford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $785,000

MARION

36 Pitcher St. One-family antique, built in 1840, 2,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,587-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

25 Olde Sheepfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 2,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,495-square-foot lot. $880,000

1121 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,866-square-foot lot. $235,000

MARLBOROUGH

50 Norwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,201 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

18 Nashoba Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,663-square-foot lot. $560,000

73 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,652 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,583-square-foot lot. $340,250

94 Benjamin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,371-square-foot lot. $300,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A17 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

MARSHFIELD

544 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,715 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $830,000

97 Foster Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1948, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,131-square-foot lot. $541,000

MATTAPAN

23 Brockton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $625,000

53-55 Ellison Ave. #53 Condo. $525,000

MAYNARD

11 Spring Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $690,000

73 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,146 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $485,000

180 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $380,000

MEDFIELD

2 Monks Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,342 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,842-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

58 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,473-square-foot lot. $835,000

24 Charlesdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,002-square-foot lot. $642,000

MEDFORD

73-75 Clewley Road #73 Condo. $1,400,000

54 Allston St. #54 Condo. $1,350,000

20 Tesla Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,835-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

7 Larkin Road. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,656 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,460-square-foot lot. $1,044,000

16 Laird Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

32 Farragut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,122-square-foot lot. $950,000

71 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,828 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $850,000

238 Central Ave. #238 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

23 Joan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $700,000

620 Boston Ave. #5C Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #913 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,229 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $649,000

751 Fellsway W Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,770 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $640,000

21 Edison Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

MEDWAY

26 Waterside Run #26 Condo. $674,650

5 Virginia Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $525,000

2 Kingson Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,555 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

MELROSE

167 Porter St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,423-square-foot lot. $900,000

METHUEN

266 Hampstead St. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 2,686 square feet, 2 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $755,000

5 Harris St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $535,000

4-6 Belmont St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1960, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $450,000

11 Exeter Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $247,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

834 Plymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 3,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 940,746-square-foot lot. $512,500

14 Pine Tree Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,843-square-foot lot. $409,000

1105 Centre St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $360,000

MILFORD

42 Whitewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,594-square-foot lot. $725,000

32 Grove St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 1,866 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,088-square-foot lot. $531,000

10 Florence St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $425,000

75 Godfrey Lane #75 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

NATICK

9 Alger St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,234-square-foot lot. $825,000

28 Elmwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,506-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 River St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 3,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

236 N Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,826-square-foot lot. $575,000

NEEDHAM

18 Enslin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

246 Hunnewell St. #248 Condo. $1,700,000

51 Pilgrim Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

NEWBURY

79 Scotland Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 3,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $992,500

66 Hanover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,184-square-foot lot. $705,000

NEWBURYPORT

20 Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,063-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

11 Rawson Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,492 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,630-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

23 Harbor St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $984,200

19 Jefferson St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,030-square-foot lot. $980,000

6 Adams St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,732-square-foot lot. $915,000

22 Harbor St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,883-square-foot lot. $620,000

NEWTON

275 Brookline St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 8,984 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 48,832-square-foot lot. $7,100,000

20 Bound Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,658-square-foot lot. $4,000,000

28 Monadnock Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 4,310 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,527-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

63 Nehoiden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,664-square-foot lot. $1,948,000

55 Brookline St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,660-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

77 Florence St. #308S Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,243,268

23 High St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 2,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,350-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

235 California St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

NORFOLK

10 Keeney Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 4,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 57,178-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

84 North St. RES DEV LAND, on 62,025-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

NORTH ANDOVER

595 Chickering Road #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,600 square feet, 1 bath. $2,200,000

595 Chickering Road #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,600 square feet. $2,200,000

595 Chickering Road #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,600 square feet, 1 bath. $2,200,000

595 Chickering Road #5 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,600 square feet, 1 bath. $2,200,000

92 Sandra Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 2,570 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,811-square-foot lot. $885,000

92 Surrey Drive #92 Condo Town House, built in 1969, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $443,700

148 Main St. #S329 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

195 East St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,655 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,040-square-foot lot. $650,000

541 Towne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,131-square-foot lot. $620,000

551 Mount Hope St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,413 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,320-square-foot lot. $543,000

134 Ivy St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $495,000

NORTH READING

19 Tarbox Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 5,201 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

9 Chester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $995,000

1 Boxwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $718,000

4 Greenbriar Drive #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

NORTON

41 Reservoir St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,800-square-foot lot. $859,900

NORWELL

225 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,497 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

NORWOOD

5 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,491 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $545,000

PEABODY

17 Proctor St. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $830,000

4 Davis Terrace. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $770,000

20 Louis Road. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $730,000

102 Bartholomew St. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,544-square-foot lot. $670,000

3 Longwood Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,001 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

2605 Postgate Lane #2605 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $561,500

PEMBROKE

40 Canoe Club Lane. One-family customdesign, built in 2006, 5,634 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 144,760-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

47 Station St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,950 square feet, 3 baths, on 128,524-square-foot lot. $859,000

127 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 86,470-square-foot lot. $750,000

595 Washington St. #C9 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,696 square feet, 3 baths. $650,000

18 Bagnell Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,000

PEPPERELL

79 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,328-square-foot lot. $682,000

37-A East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 161,024-square-foot lot. $500,000

PLYMOUTH

25 Canterbury Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 2,904 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,780-square-foot lot. $800,000

52 Holbeck Cor #52 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $766,500

11 Sleepy Hollow Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1980, 2,036 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $657,500

216 Water St. #201B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,375

83 Cherry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

19 Williams Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

621 Wareham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $365,000

27 Ocean Walk Drive #102 Condo. $331,000

QUINCY

54 Grand View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,675-square-foot lot. $930,000

511 Hancock St. #501 Condo. $805,000

1022 Hancock St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $632,000

50 George Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $574,900

10 Sachem Park One-family ranch, built in 1907, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,049-square-foot lot. $568,000

975 Southern Artery One-family Cape Cod, built in 1918, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $540,000

76 Babcock St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,262-square-foot lot. $300,000

RANDOLPH

7 Alden Ave E One-family raised ranch, built in 2013, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $707,000

29 Woodlawn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

23 Toscano Way #23 Condo. $580,000

87 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

96 Wilmarth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $449,000

READING

78 Summer Ave. #1 Condo. $1,050,000

301 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,119-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Winslow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1944, 2,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,894-square-foot lot. $575,000

605 Summer Ave. #3-16 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,095 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

241 Main St. #C12 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

REVERE

143 Mills Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $660,000

108 Pearl Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000

210 Broadsound Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1975, 4,397 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,223-square-foot lot. $500,000

1235 N Shore Road #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

ROCKLAND

482 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,580-square-foot lot. $500,000

568 Hingham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,022-square-foot lot. $340,000

22 Everett St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,505-square-foot lot. $245,000

ROSLINDALE

51-53 Catherine St. #51 Condo. $1,209,500

273-275 Roslindale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $705,000

35 Sheffield Road #1 Condo. $599,000

SALEM

14 Bridge St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,984-square-foot lot. $745,000

28 Fairmount St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,043 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,365-square-foot lot. $675,000

30 Williams St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,238 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $656,500

18 Williams St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1820, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

161 Federal St. #1 Condo. $620,000

82 Webb St. #2L Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

4 Willow Ave. #2 Condo. $459,000

SAUGUS

30 Spencer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $705,000

35 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $699,000

85 Fairmount Ave. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $475,000

SCITUATE

111 Mann Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 3,365 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,411-square-foot lot. $1,885,000

14-16 Old Country Way #4 Condo. $779,000

24 Doctors Hill Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,109-square-foot lot. $500,000

SHARON

56 Eisenhower Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,780 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,682-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

2 Reynolds Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $564,500

SHREWSBURY

18 Olde Colony Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,442-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

78 S Quinsigamond Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000

11 Monroe St. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $675,000

153 Walnut St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

37 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,429 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,311-square-foot lot. $572,500

78 Howe Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $545,000

55 Lebeaux Drive #55 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $534,000

62 Shrewsbury Green Drive #J Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

SOMERVILLE

57-A Prescott St. #57A Condo conventional, built in 1870, 3,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,475,000

7-9 Aldersey St. #9A Condo. $1,250,000

43 Evergreen Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,887-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

27 Charnwood Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,787 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,522-square-foot lot. $800,000

SOUTH BOSTON

352 E 8th St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 930-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

132 W 9th St. #3 Condo. $1,025,000

5 Lark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,792-square-foot lot. $710,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

14 Joslin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,778-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

15 Constitution Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

27 Wildwood Drive #27 Condo duplex, built in 1998, 2,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,741-square-foot lot. $599,000

5 Oak Hill Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

STONEHAM

12 Benton St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

STOUGHTON

17 Wyman St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,534 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $650,000

60 Glover Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $612,000

70 Jamie Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,771-square-foot lot. $547,000

22 Donald Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $530,000

410 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $460,000

423 Pearl St. #423 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,540 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $204,000

STOW

44 Treaty Elm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,944 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,354-square-foot lot. $870,000

SUDBURY

34 Phillips Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,023-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

SWAMPSCOTT

18 Aspen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

TEWKSBURY

1286 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,421 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

TOPSFIELD

100 Perkins Row One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,999-square-foot lot. $711,000

TOWNSEND

49 Haynes Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1930, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $300,000

UPTON

124 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1828, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $320,000

WAKEFIELD

73 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $800,000

290 Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,179-square-foot lot. $730,000

19-21 Richardson St. Two-family duplex, built in 1943, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,412-square-foot lot. $700,000

65 W Park Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,985 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

279 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,416-square-foot lot. $680,000

WALPOLE

3 Heritage Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $710,000

10 Tilton Court #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

21 Washington Grn #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,296 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

WALTHAM

35 Hall St. #1 Condo. $1,580,000

35 Hall St. #2 Condo. $1,580,000

25 Hall St. #2 Condo. $1,220,000

18 Newton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,129 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,054-square-foot lot. $955,000

41 Auburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,557-square-foot lot. $720,000

31 Alderwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $714,000

172 Felton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,849-square-foot lot. $660,000

210 Church St. #210 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

99 Villa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,406-square-foot lot. $480,000

53 Lionel Ave. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

2 Winter St. #101 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 743 square feet. $390,000

2 Winter St. #103 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 790 square feet. $390,000

180-A River St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 334 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

WATERTOWN

52 York Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,605 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $800,000

126 Westminster Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $757,500

11 Woodleigh Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000

141 Coolidge Ave. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

248 N Beacon St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,013 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,948-square-foot lot. $630,000

10 Williams St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

WELLESLEY

26 Yarmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,114 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 25,139-square-foot lot. $5,800,000

16 Clifton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,687 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,096-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

10 Ingersoll Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,665 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,992-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

WEST ROXBURY

70 Brucewood St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $6,718,000

205 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,210-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

109 Clement Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,556-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

69 Sunset Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,083 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,645-square-foot lot. $880,000

15 Fensmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,035 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,468-square-foot lot. $562,600

WESTBOROUGH

12 Appleseed Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,451 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,377-square-foot lot. $952,511

12 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,603-square-foot lot. $860,000

3 Canfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $509,000

WESTFORD

476 Groton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,783 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,672-square-foot lot. $730,000

34 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $499,900

30 Waterview Drive #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

WESTON

6 Somerset Place #6 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,150,000

WESTWOOD

228 Oak St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $899,900

WEYMOUTH

237 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $894,000

41 Glendale St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

90 Trotter Road #3201 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

168 Webb St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1937, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,292-square-foot lot. $474,900

229 Lake St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $387,000

107 Wilson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 798 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,265-square-foot lot. $350,000

26 Greentree Lane #39 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

WILMINGTON

12 Lee St. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $694,000

295 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1825, 2,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $680,000

WINCHESTER

6 Glenwood Ave. #8 Condo. $1,260,000

5 Swan Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 4,090 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,133,333

47 Edward Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $727,500

WINTHROP

46 Jefferson St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

WOBURN

2 Spring St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,606 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,185-square-foot lot. $800,000

86 Cambridge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $575,000

42 Walnut St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 807 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

40 Walnut St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 807 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group.