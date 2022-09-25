Real Estate This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. Cambridge was rated the most family-friendly city in the U.S. JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S.

The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes.

To create the list, it said, it tallied and analyzed family-friendly features in cities, including parks, museums, gardens, playgrounds, swimming pools, community centers, and proximity to schools.

“Finding a home that fits your dream list can be difficult. Add in a child (or two), and the criteria can get even tighter,” OpenDoor wrote in a release about the list.

OpenDoor said one important factor it considered was the quality of the schools in the city, as finding a better school district is one of the most common reasons families move.

It said it also looked at factors such as proximity to places where children can explore the great outdoors, as this has been shown to be beneficial for children’s development, and whether or not the city had a “small town feel.”

Cambridge was the only city in New England to make the top 15 most family-friendly cities, while states like California and Colorado had multiple entries.