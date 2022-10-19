Real Estate

Five homes for sale in Roslindale for under $600,000

The median sales price in Boston in September ranged from $685,000 for condos to $829,000 for single-family homes.

222-roslindale-ave-unit-2-boston
Unit 2 at 222 Roslindale Ave. in Roslindale has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a $599,000 price tag. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Roslindale, affectionately known as Boston’s “garden suburb,” is now home to 33,000-plus people. Fun fact: Roslindale was formerly part of Roxbury, but Boston annexed it in 1873.

True to its garden nickname, Roslindale shares bragging rights for Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum with Jamaica Plain.

Home sales have plummeted in Massachusetts as more sellers hold off on marketing their properties and mortgage rates and prices climb, but what is the market like in Boston proper? In Massachusetts, the median sales prices for single-family homes and condos in September were $550,000 and $495,000, respectively, according to a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. But as you get closer to Boston, prices creep up. On Tuesday, the Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported a mixed bag for buyers in the city in September:

condosSept. 2021sept. 2022% change
Median selling price$732,500$685,000– 6.5%
Units sold524290– 44.7%
New listings975706– 27.6%
Days on market212623.8 %
Price per square foot$797$766– 3.9%
Single-family homesSEPT. 2021SEPT. 2022% CHANGE
Median selling price$722,000$829,00014.8%
Units sold10079– 21%
New listings164142-13.4
Days on market182433.3
Price per square foot$473$4903.6%

Taking into account that homes cost more in Boston proper, and to ease your house hunt, we found five listings for under $600,000 in Roslindale:

Advertisement:

5 Denton Terrace, Unit 1

$549,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

954 square feet 

***

55 Paine St.

$595,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

1,216 square feet

0.21-acre lot

***

15 Whipple Ave., Unit 1

$529,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,245 square feet 

***

91 Metropolitan Ave., Unit 3

$579,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

920 square feet 

Take the virtual tour.

***

222 Roslindale Ave., Unit 2

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

924 square feet