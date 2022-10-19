Five homes for sale in Roslindale for under $600,000

Address
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Roslindale, affectionately known as Boston’s “garden suburb,” is now home to 33,000-plus people. Fun fact: Roslindale was formerly part of Roxbury, but Boston annexed it in 1873.
True to its garden nickname, Roslindale shares bragging rights for Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum with Jamaica Plain.
Home sales have plummeted in Massachusetts as more sellers hold off on marketing their properties and mortgage rates and prices climb, but what is the market like in Boston proper? In Massachusetts, the median sales prices for single-family homes and condos in September were $550,000 and $495,000, respectively, according to a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. But as you get closer to Boston, prices creep up. On Tuesday, the Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported a mixed bag for buyers in the city in September:
|condos
|Sept. 2021
|sept. 2022
|% change
|Median selling price
|$732,500
|$685,000
|– 6.5%
|Units sold
|524
|290
|– 44.7%
|New listings
|975
|706
|– 27.6%
|Days on market
|21
|26
|23.8 %
|Price per square foot
|$797
|$766
|– 3.9%
|Single-family homes
|SEPT. 2021
|SEPT. 2022
|% CHANGE
|Median selling price
|$722,000
|$829,000
|14.8%
|Units sold
|100
|79
|– 21%
|New listings
|164
|142
|-13.4
|Days on market
|18
|24
|33.3
|Price per square foot
|$473
|$490
|3.6%
Taking into account that homes cost more in Boston proper, and to ease your house hunt, we found five listings for under $600,000 in Roslindale:
$549,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
954 square feet
***
$595,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,216 square feet
0.21-acre lot
***
$529,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,245 square feet
***
$579,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
920 square feet
***
$599,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
924 square feet
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.