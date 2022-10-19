Real Estate Five homes for sale in Roslindale for under $600,000 The median sales price in Boston in September ranged from $685,000 for condos to $829,000 for single-family homes. Unit 2 at 222 Roslindale Ave. in Roslindale has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a $599,000 price tag. Via MLS

Roslindale, affectionately known as Boston’s “garden suburb,” is now home to 33,000-plus people. Fun fact: Roslindale was formerly part of Roxbury, but Boston annexed it in 1873.

True to its garden nickname, Roslindale shares bragging rights for Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum with Jamaica Plain.

Home sales have plummeted in Massachusetts as more sellers hold off on marketing their properties and mortgage rates and prices climb, but what is the market like in Boston proper? In Massachusetts, the median sales prices for single-family homes and condos in September were $550,000 and $495,000, respectively, according to a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. But as you get closer to Boston, prices creep up. On Tuesday, the Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported a mixed bag for buyers in the city in September:

condos Sept. 2021 sept. 2022 % change Median selling price $732,500 $685,000 – 6.5% Units sold 524 290 – 44.7% New listings 975 706 – 27.6% Days on market 21 26 23.8 % Price per square foot $797 $766 – 3.9%

Single-family homes SEPT. 2021 SEPT. 2022 % CHANGE Median selling price $722,000 $829,000 14.8% Units sold 100 79 – 21% New listings 164 142 -13.4 Days on market 18 24 33.3 Price per square foot $473 $490 3.6%

Taking into account that homes cost more in Boston proper, and to ease your house hunt, we found five listings for under $600,000 in Roslindale:

5 Denton Terrace, Unit 1

$549,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

954 square feet

55 Paine St.

$595,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,216 square feet

0.21-acre lot

15 Whipple Ave., Unit 1

$529,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,245 square feet

91 Metropolitan Ave., Unit 3

$579,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

920 square feet

Take the virtual tour.

222 Roslindale Ave., Unit 2

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

924 square feet