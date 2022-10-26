Real Estate For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. The home is 1,054 square feet and sits on 0.03 of an acre. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath listing sits at 360 East Eighth St., a block from the ocean. The front door opens into a vestibule, offering a place for everyone to shed their shoes to preserve the home’s wood flooring. A door with stained glass opens to the second floor, into a living area with a wall of exposed brick.

The space features hardwood flooring, custom built-ins, and a decorative fireplace. There is a full bathroom with a tiled shower and window off the living room.

The first floor of the home features an open layout encompassing a kitchen with a peninsula and seating and a dining area with ample space for a table.

The home’s top floor holds the owner and guest bedrooms, as well as a half bath. The carpeted primary bedroom comes with two windows and two ceiling fans for circulating that ocean breeze. The guest bedroom is also carpeted and could serve as a home office.

The centerpiece of this home, however, is the backyard, which features a tiered patio that beckons gardeners.

Parking is on-street.

Maureen Moran at Leading Edge Real Estate has the listing.