Real Estate 5 must-see kitchens in homes for sale in Greater Boston Just in time for the holiday season. The kitchen of this Cambridge home offers plenty of cookbook storage. MLS

The kitchen. The heart of the home.

The place where tea kettles sing and coffee is ground. The space where cereal hits the bowl and tired morning voices chat over the kitchen sink or in front of an open fridge door, where cool air slides down to the floor. Most of us start and end our days in the kitchen and invite loved ones over to share in what the space can offer.

There is no question that kitchens are important.

We found five homes on the market with kitchens that set them apart. Check them out:

7 Centervale Park, Dorchester

$799,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths

1,976 square feet

0.10-acre lot

If you like stainless steel and open storage for easy access, this kitchen in a Victorian-era bungalow may be for you. Two windows and a sconce offer great light for reading cookbooks and highlight the shine of the floor-to-ceiling tile backsplash. Guests have ample space to move around while you entertain, and the adjoining butler’s pantry offers room for prep — or to squirrel away the dirty dishes before guests arrive.

Other highlights: Period lighting and great space, inside and out, for entertaining.

1 Mead St. Court, Charlestown

$849,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

974 square feet

This former worker’s cottage is now home to an updated and modern kitchen that respects the property’s history. The kitchen boasts subway tile in a traditional staggered stack, but the cabinets are white and sleek-fronted, paired with walnut floating shelves, high-end stainless steel appliances, and quartzite countertops. The kitchen is open to a dining area with exposed beams from the home’s construction in 1845.

Other highlights: a gas fireplace, a primary suite, and a brick patio.

9-E Bellis Circle, Cambridge

$899,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,191 square feet

0.03-acre lot

The kitchen in this contemporary single-family near Danehy Park has certainly gotten the message that a mix of natural materials lends warmth to a space. Light-colored lower cabinets pair well with flat-fronted wooden uppers and the wood ceiling. Custom bookshelves to hold cookbooks are within easy reach.

Other highlights: a gas cooktop, a post-and-beam cathedral ceiling, a dining area with a wood stove and sliders to a patio, skylights, open staircases, bookshelves galore, and off-street parking.

9 Caspian Way, Dorchester

$999,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,884 square feet

Counter space. Counter space. Counter space. There is enough room in the kitchen of this Savin Hill single-family to give a cooking demonstration mis en place to guests seated at the peninsula, with more than enough counter left in the L-shaped space to do the prep work. The white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and glass-front doors offer a updated-but-history-honoring look to the cottage. That clean look is found throughout the home.

Other highlights: a first-floor bedroom/home office, a rooftop terrace, a wrap-around deck, and a hot tub.

179 &179R Hesperus Ave., Gloucester

$1,115,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,800 square feet

1.46-acre lot

There is enough space in the eat-in kitchen of this North Shore ranch to indulge your appreciation for wine, coffee, cooking, and entertaining. The home is awash in warm woods, from the two-tone cabinetry to the parquet flooring to the exposed rough-hewn beams. The space also boasts stainless steel appliances.

Other highlights: a living room with a propane fireplace, a den with a bar and a wood-burning stove, an owner suite bath with radiant-heat flooring and a steam shower, a two-car heated garage, a tri-level deck, and a heated in-ground pool.

