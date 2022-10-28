5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price
From studios to three-bedroom units.
Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.
To aid in your Fall House Hunt, we found five apartments for rent in the Fenway/Kenmore area for under the median price:
$2,300 a month
Studio, 1 full bath
515 square feet
$2,400 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
370 square feet
$3,450 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,073 square feet
$3,150
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
650 square feet
$3,400 a month
3 bedrooms, 2 full bath
800 square feet
