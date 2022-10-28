Real Estate 5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price From studios to three-bedroom units. This two-bedroom unit at 23 St. Stephen St. in Fenway is listed for $3,150 a month. The going rate for a two-bedroom in this neighborhood? $4,024. Via MLS

Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.

To aid in your Fall House Hunt, we found five apartments for rent in the Fenway/Kenmore area for under the median price:

118 Riverway, Unit 12A

$2,300 a month

Studio, 1 full bath

515 square feet

66 Queensberry St., Unit 116

$2,400 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

370 square feet

915 Beacon St., Unit 2

$3,450 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,073 square feet

23 St. Stephen

$3,150

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

650 square feet

131 Park Drive

$3,400 a month

3 bedrooms, 2 full bath

800 square feet