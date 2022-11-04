Real Estate 4 pretty Somerville homes for sale below the typical price Including one property for less than $550,000. The single-family home at10 Spring Hill Terrace in Somerville is less than a half mile from the Magoun Square stop under construction on the Green Line. Via MLS

In Somerville — home to the “What The Fluff?” Festival, the annual homage to all things Marshmallow Fluff — the median sales price of a single-family home dropped 8.7% month over month in September, and the median cost of a condo sold rose 1.2%, according to a breakdown The Warren Group released earlier this month.

The city is a big draw for its art scene and diversity. According to the city’s official website, “only New York has more artists per capita than the City of Somerville,” and more than 50 languages are spoken in its public schools. The addition of new stores and residences at Assembly Row and the Green Line Extension project have also given the city a boost.

Advertisement:

The median cost for a condo here is $789,500, while the typical price of a single-family home is $1,050,000, according to The Warren Group. We found four pretty listings below these prices. Check them out:

110 Moreland St.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$675,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,194 square feet

0.06-acre lot

***

10 Spring Hill Terrace

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$1,100,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,054 square feet

.05-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

***

94 Bartlett St. Unit 3

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$525,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

921 square feet

***

60 Cross St. E., Unit 101

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$524,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

602 square feet