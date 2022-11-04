4 pretty Somerville homes for sale below the typical price
Including one property for less than $550,000.
In Somerville — home to the “What The Fluff?” Festival, the annual homage to all things Marshmallow Fluff — the median sales price of a single-family home dropped 8.7% month over month in September, and the median cost of a condo sold rose 1.2%, according to a breakdown The Warren Group released earlier this month.
The city is a big draw for its art scene and diversity. According to the city’s official website, “only New York has more artists per capita than the City of Somerville,” and more than 50 languages are spoken in its public schools. The addition of new stores and residences at Assembly Row and the Green Line Extension project have also given the city a boost.
The median cost for a condo here is $789,500, while the typical price of a single-family home is $1,050,000, according to The Warren Group. We found four pretty listings below these prices. Check them out:
$675,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,194 square feet
0.06-acre lot
***
$1,100,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,054 square feet
.05-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
***
$525,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
921 square feet
***
$524,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
602 square feet
