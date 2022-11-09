Real Estate Five N.H. listings we can’t stop thinking about A three-story fireplace. A massive modern kitchen. Creative tile work. An impressive wet bar. ... Heading north has never looked so appealing. The property at 191 North Shore Road in New Durham, N.H., features walls of windows and a three-story fireplace. Via MLS

New Hampshire is not just home to extraordinary scenery, but it can feature some fantastic listings that honor that beautiful backdrop. We found several properties this week that we can’t stop thinking about — from a lakeside cottage with a three-story stone fireplace and an interior “birdhouse” to a White Mountains retreat with a whimsical whiskey barrel wet bar.

Check them out:

191 North Shore Road, New Durham

$2,195,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,415 square feet

0.94-acre lot

***

40 Follensbee Road, Enfield

$1,295,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,496 square feet

5-acre lot

***

48 Manning St., Portsmouth

$1,495,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths

3,388 square feet

0.10-acre lot

***

53 Courtney Road, Woodstock

$1,200,000

4 bedrooms. 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,016 square feet

1.98-acre lot

***

14 Dew Point Lane, Center Harbor

$5,600,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,594 square feet

1.52-acre lot