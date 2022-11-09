Real Estate

Five N.H. listings we can’t stop thinking about

A three-story fireplace. A massive modern kitchen. Creative tile work. An impressive wet bar. ... Heading north has never looked so appealing.

Living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace.
The property at 191 North Shore Road in New Durham, N.H., features walls of windows and a three-story fireplace. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

New Hampshire is not just home to extraordinary scenery, but it can feature some fantastic listings that honor that beautiful backdrop. We found several properties this week that we can’t stop thinking about — from a lakeside cottage with a three-story stone fireplace and an interior “birdhouse” to a White Mountains retreat with a whimsical whiskey barrel wet bar.

Check them out: 

191 North Shore Road, New Durham

191-North-Shore-Road-New-Durham-Exterior
191-North-Shore-Road-New-Durham-Birdnest
191-North-Shore-Road-New-Durham-Birds-View
191-North-Shore-Road-New-Durham-Fireplace
$2,195,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath 

4,415 square feet 

0.94-acre lot 

40 Follensbee Road, Enfield

40-Follensbee-Road-Enfield-Exterior
40-Follensbee-Road-Enfield-Mountain-View
40-Follensbee-Road-Enfield-Kitchen
40-Follensbee-Road-Enfield-Living Room
$1,295,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,496 square feet 

5-acre lot 

48 Manning St., Portsmouth 

48-Manning-Street-Portsmouth-Fireplace
48-Manning-Street-Portsmouth-Living
48-Manning-Street-Portsmouth-Second-Fireplace
48-Manning-Street-Portsmouth-Kitchen
$1,495,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths

3,388 square feet 

0.10-acre lot 

53 Courtney Road, Woodstock

53-Courtney-Road-Woodstock-Exterior
53-Courtney-Road-Woodstock-Living-Room
53-Courtney-Road-Woodstock-Bar
A soaking tub with an angled wall of mosaic tile depicting a mountain scene.
$1,200,000

4 bedrooms. 2 full baths, 1 half bath 

2,016 square feet 

1.98-acre lot

14 Dew Point Lane, Center Harbor

14-Dew-Point-Lane-Center-Harbor-Exterior
14-Dew-Point-Lane-Center-Harbor-Fireplace
14-Dew-Point-Lane-Center-Harbor-Living-Room
14-Dew-Point-Lane-Center-Harbor
$5,600,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,594 square feet

1.52-acre lot