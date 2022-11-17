Real Estate

5 cool homes for sale in Waltham below the typical price

The median prices for single-family homes and condos went up in the 'Watch City' in October.

Unit 32 at 32 Turner St., Waltham, listed at $519,000, has two bedrooms and one full bath. The agent will hold an open house on Sat., Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Waltham, a suburb just west of Boston, is home to Prospect Hill Park and Brandeis University‘s Rose Art Museum. Waltham is also known for Waltham Watch Factory, a force during the Industrial Revolution that garnered the city the nickname “Watch City.” The factory, shuttered in 1957, now offers housing, office space, and dining.

Here in “Watch City,” the median price for a single-family home increased by 3.6% to $725,000 in October, while the median cost of a condo rose 2.6% to $569,000, according to The Warren Group, a data analytics firm. 

We found five homes below those price points. Check them out: 

132 Pine Hill Circle

132 Pine Hill Cir exterior with so panels on the roof.
132 Pine Hill Cir kitchen with dining table and counter top space against the far wall.
132 Pine Hill Cir bed room with glass doors leading to the porch. Inside the room there is a bed in the center of the space.
132 Pine Hill Cir deck space with sitting area and large tree in the back in the homes yard.
$724,900

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths 

2,970 square feet 

0.14-acre lot 

***

222 College Farm Road 

222 College Farm Road Kitchen with upper and lower cabinets as well as stainless steel appliances.
222 College Farm Road living room with primary door to the right and a large window on the far wall.
222 College Farm Road with window on the left wall.
222 College Farm Road back yard are with door and pavers.
$510,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

823 square feet 

0.07-acre lot 

***

41 Columbus Ave., Unit 2 

41 Columbus Avenue exterior with fence and home with windows and siding in the background.
41 Columbus Avenue kitchen with stainless steel appliances and door with class.
41 Columbus Avenue living room with fireplaces and wainscoting.
41 Columbus Avenue bedroom with high ceilings and virtually staged with bed in the center of the room and a seat to the side.
$549,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath 

918 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. 

***

32 Turner St., Unit 32 

32 Turner Street kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
32 Turner Street living room virtually staged.
32 Turner Street bedroom virtually staged, with window on the far left side of the room.
32 Turner Street bathroom with tub and shower.
$519,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

945 square feet 

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 to noon

***

9 Barton St., Unit 31

9-barton-unit-31-waltham-living
9-barton-unit-31-waltham-kitchen
9-barton-unit-31-waltham-bedroom
$369,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

660 square feet 