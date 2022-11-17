Real Estate 5 cool homes for sale in Waltham below the typical price The median prices for single-family homes and condos went up in the 'Watch City' in October. Unit 32 at 32 Turner St., Waltham, listed at $519,000, has two bedrooms and one full bath. The agent will hold an open house on Sat., Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Via MLS

Waltham, a suburb just west of Boston, is home to Prospect Hill Park and Brandeis University‘s Rose Art Museum. Waltham is also known for Waltham Watch Factory, a force during the Industrial Revolution that garnered the city the nickname “Watch City.” The factory, shuttered in 1957, now offers housing, office space, and dining.

Here in “Watch City,” the median price for a single-family home increased by 3.6% to $725,000 in October, while the median cost of a condo rose 2.6% to $569,000, according to The Warren Group, a data analytics firm.

We found five homes below those price points. Check them out:

Advertisement:

132 Pine Hill Circle

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$724,900

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,970 square feet

0.14-acre lot

***

222 College Farm Road

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$510,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

823 square feet

0.07-acre lot

***

41 Columbus Ave., Unit 2

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$549,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

918 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

***

Address newsletter Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

32 Turner St., Unit 32

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$519,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

945 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 to noon

***

9 Barton St., Unit 31

(Virtually staged) – Via MLS

(Virtually staged) – Via MLS

(Virtually staged) – Via MLS

$369,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

660 square feet