5 cool homes for sale in Waltham below the typical price

Waltham, a suburb just west of Boston, is home to Prospect Hill Park and Brandeis University‘s Rose Art Museum. Waltham is also known for Waltham Watch Factory, a force during the Industrial Revolution that garnered the city the nickname “Watch City.” The factory, shuttered in 1957, now offers housing, office space, and dining.
Here in “Watch City,” the median price for a single-family home increased by 3.6% to $725,000 in October, while the median cost of a condo rose 2.6% to $569,000, according to The Warren Group, a data analytics firm.
We found five homes below those price points. Check them out:
$724,900
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,970 square feet
0.14-acre lot
***
$510,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
823 square feet
0.07-acre lot
***
$549,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
918 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
***
$519,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
945 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 to noon
***
$369,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
660 square feet
