Real Estate A fixer upper? Candidate for demolition sells for $2.3M in Cambridge. The 168-year-old house is sporting boarded up windows and a tarp on its roof. Via MLS

Living in Cambridge must be very appealing, as this “candidate for demolition or renovation” just sold for $2.3 million.

The 168-year-old house is sporting boarded up windows and a tarp on its roof. At 127 Western Ave., it’s just outside Central Square, close to both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The home has six bedrooms and three full bathrooms in its 6,115 square feet, according to its listing.

“We all call it the ghost house in this neighborhood because it looks scary and it’s creepy,” neighbor Cookie Baines told WCVB.

Located on a 5,089-square-foot lot with a curb cut, the house was listed in August of this year and sold Tuesday.

Advertisement:

“The phones started ringing the minute we put the house on the market,” Deb Hauser of Senné Real Estate told WCVB.

The buyer plans to tear the existing structure down, the real estate company said.

The house, built in 1854, was involved in a real estate scam in 2018 when a scammer forged signatures and altered documents, transferring ownership of the property away from its rightful owner. The scammer was sentenced to prison earlier this year in connection with a mortgage fraud scheme.