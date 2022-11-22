Real Estate Home of the Week: A Savin Hill condo with a kitchen that will have you singing the (praises of) blues The recently converted unit, one of four, comes with two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen boasts on-trend blue cabinetry.





27 Saxton St., Unit 1, Dorchester

$850,000

Style Condo

Year built 1900/converted 2022

Square feet 1,065

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $323 a month

Taxes $1,576 (estimated)

Savin Hill is more than the neighborhood where Martin J. Walsh, the onetime Boston mayor and now the secretary of labor, grew up. It has both an eponymous Red Line station and a beach sharing a name with an illustrious California locale — Malibu.

More? There is a cluster of stores and restaurants, many of them one of a kind.

And this condo is near all of these attractions.

It’s a first-floor home in a multifamily property converted into four units, one of which is a freestanding 562-square-foot cottage marketed separately. A short porch on the left side of the house is the main entry into this home.

Inside, the home presents an open floor plan that combines the living and dining areas as well as the kitchen. The largest share is attributable to the 165-square foot living room. It’s the area closest to the front of the house and has a bank of three large windows in a classic three-decker bump-out. The 132-square-foot dining room follows, and natural light for this area is pulled in from another three-window bump-out.

The island is a gatekeeper for the 88-square-foot kitchen. It has a hickory countertop and space for seating. The sink, found in the island, sits under a pair of cylindrical pendant lights. The appliances are stainless steel, as is the backsplash behind the convection oven and induction cooktop. The majority of the cabinets are a smooth-front, on-trend blue, and the counters are white quartz. The pantry/laundry room is nestled in the back.

The flooring everywhere but the baths is a white oak with a Nordic-wash finish, and there is recessed lighting throughout the unit.

In the dining room, a door leads to a porch that connects to a private 276-square-foot terrace made of paving stones and red brick.

Back inside and deeper into the home, one finds the first full bathroom off the dining room. The flooring is a black honeycomb ceramic tile, and the single vanity has a white quartz counter. White subway tile covers the walls and forms the surround in the tub-shower combination.

The next stop is a 100-square-foot bedroom that features a pair of windows overlooking the private patio.

The final two rooms in the unit form a suite: the owner bedroom and bath. The bedroom area is 154 square feet and has a pair of windows. The walk-in closet with custom shelving is two-doors wide, befitting a primary bedroom. The adjoining bath offers a double vanity with espresso-colored cabinetry, a white quartz counter, and flooring that is a white rectangular tile. The standalone shower sits behind clear-glass doors and features a surround that is the color opposite of the first bath’s: white honeycomb tiles.

Storage space in the basement comes with the unit. Off-street parking is available for a separate purchase.

John Meunier of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in the South End has the listing.

John Meunier of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty in the South End has the listing.