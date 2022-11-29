For $1.69m, a new Cambridge condo where the ceilings and windows soar

Address newsletter
Soaked in sunlight and filled with modern features in East Cambridge sits 154 Thorndike St., listed for $1,695,000. The new three-bedroom, three-bath detached condo boasts private outdoor space and a first-floor bedroom.
Britany Caruso and the William Senné Team have the listing.
The exterior stands out because the multi-level condo is a standalone with two rooflines. In front, the house has dark siding with an impressive array of large windows. Behind that, the siding is a contrasting white.
The front door, found in the light-sided section, opens into a welcoming open floor plan encompassing the living room and kitchen. The living room features the aforementioned wall of windows, recessed lighting, wide-plank wood flooring, a gas fireplace, and a cathedral ceiling. The kitchen offers white-paneled high-end appliances, quartz countertops, and an island with seating and waterfall edges. A door between the living room and kitchen opens to the private patio.
Beyond the kitchen sits the home’s first bedroom and full bath.
The second floor is devoted to the primary suite, which has a balcony. The adjoining bath comes with a tub-shower combination, a single vanity with a trough sink, and flooring with radiant heat.
The third bedroom and bath are in the walk-out basement, as well as additional living space with built-in seating and the laundry hookups.
The home offers 1,522 square feet of living space in total. It has a tankless water heater, an electric vehicle charging station, and force- air gas central heating.
The seller is open to a rent-to-own arrangement, according to the posting on the Multiple Listing Service. The home is available to rent at $6,000 a month.
The property offers on-street permit parking.
