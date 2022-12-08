Real Estate

5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

458-east-7th-boston-kitchen
This two-bedroom unit on Seventh Street in South Boston is asking $3,300. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:

Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change
Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74
1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33
2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48
3+-bed$5,025 $4,990 0.70

We found five stunning properties on the market at or below the typical asking rent in South Boston.

Check them out:

16 Preble, Unit 3 

16 Preble Unit 3 Kitchen and Living Area
. – Via MLS
16 Preble Unit 3 Outdoor Area
. – Via MLS

$3,250 a month 

1 bedroom, 1 full bath 

775 square feet 

***

791 E. Sixth St., Unit 1 

791 East 6th St Unit 1 kitchen and living area, with an open living concept.
. – Via MLS
791 East 6th St Unit 1 outdoor patio area with grill and seating.
. – Via MLS

$2,950 a month 

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

555 square feet 

***

458 E. Seventh St.

478-east-7th-boston-living
. – Via MLS
478-east-7th-boston-bath
. – Via MLS

$3,300 a month 

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

800 square feet 

***

174 W. Ninth St., Unit 3 

174 W 9th St. kitchen space with living room area in the back.
. – Via MLS
174 W 9th St. living room with sectional soaked in light from the windows on the far wall.
. – Via MLS

$3,850 a month 

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,081 square feet 

***

129 D St., Unit 2 

129 D St. Living room with beams and view to kitchen area.
. – Via MLS
129 D St. outdoor seating with Edison bulbs strung on beams and seating area on porch.
. – Via MLS

$3,800 a month 

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,298 square feet 