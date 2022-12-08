Real Estate 5 South Boston rentals below the typical price Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. This two-bedroom unit on Seventh Street in South Boston is asking $3,300. Via MLS

The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:

Unit type median list price median list price (Nov.) % change Studio $3,135 $3,326 -5.74 1-bed $3,495 $3,542 -1.33 2-bed $4,096 $4,200 -2.48 3+-bed $5,025 $4,990 0.70

We found five stunning properties on the market at or below the typical asking rent in South Boston.

Check them out:

16 Preble, Unit 3

$3,250 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

775 square feet

791 E. Sixth St., Unit 1

$2,950 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

555 square feet

458 E. Seventh St.

$3,300 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

800 square feet

174 W. Ninth St., Unit 3

$3,850 a month

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,081 square feet

129 D St., Unit 2

$3,800 a month

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,298 square feet