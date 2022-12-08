5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

Address newsletter
The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:
|Unit type
|median list price
|median list price (Nov.)
|% change
|Studio
|$3,135
|$3,326
|-5.74
|1-bed
|$3,495
|$3,542
|-1.33
|2-bed
|$4,096
|$4,200
|-2.48
|3+-bed
|$5,025
|$4,990
|0.70
We found five stunning properties on the market at or below the typical asking rent in South Boston.
Check them out:
$3,250 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
775 square feet
***
$2,950 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
555 square feet
***
$3,300 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
800 square feet
***
$3,850 a month
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,081 square feet
***
$3,800 a month
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,298 square feet
