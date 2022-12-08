Real Estate For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston TheSaratoga will have six units in all. Unit 1 will be the biggest. The construction is slated to be done in the new year. (Renderings) O'Kane Marketing

Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section.

Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is slated for completion in 2023, according to the listing agent, Chris Sanner of EVO Real Estate Group.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

The unit is listed for $1,299,000.

The kitchen will feature a grand center island, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

The kitchen will be part of an open layout that includes the dining area and living room. There will be a bar area/beverage station off the living room that will be great for entertaining guests or making an after-the-workday cocktail. Enjoy that drink on the private deck.

Advertisement:

The guest bedroom and a full bath will also be on this level.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

The developer will offer three bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with a private balcony and a walk-in closet that has custom cabinetry.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

The suite will include a bath with a soaking tub, a separate shower, and a double vanity.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing

The two remaining bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry space will complete this floor. The unit will come with its own private-access parking.

. – (Renderings) O’Kane Marketing