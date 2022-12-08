For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston

Address newsletter
Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section.
Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is slated for completion in 2023, according to the listing agent, Chris Sanner of EVO Real Estate Group.
The unit is listed for $1,299,000.
The kitchen will feature a grand center island, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops.
The kitchen will be part of an open layout that includes the dining area and living room. There will be a bar area/beverage station off the living room that will be great for entertaining guests or making an after-the-workday cocktail. Enjoy that drink on the private deck.
The guest bedroom and a full bath will also be on this level.
The developer will offer three bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with a private balcony and a walk-in closet that has custom cabinetry.
The suite will include a bath with a soaking tub, a separate shower, and a double vanity.
The two remaining bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry space will complete this floor. The unit will come with its own private-access parking.
