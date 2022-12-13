Real Estate

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k.

15 Northway, Holliston Kitchen
The split-level home at 15 Northway St. in Holliston offers a kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and is on the market for $599,000. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out: 

8 Roberts Road, Ashland

8 Roberts Rd exterior of home with solar panels.
. – Via MLS
8 Roberts Rd kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
. – Via MLS
8 Roberts Rd living room with fireplace
. – Via MLS

$464,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,260 square feet 

0.23-acre lot 

***

101 Stow Road, Unit 7, Boxborough

101 Stow Road exterior with green shutters.
. – Via MLS
101 Stow Road living room with hardwood floors.
. – Via MLS
101 Stow Road bedroom with carpet and bed in the center of the room.
. – Via MLS

$429,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

2,608 square feet 

***

645 Fulton St., Medford

645 Fulton St. Medford living room with hardwoods.
. – Via MLS
645 Fulton St. Medford kitchen with white cabinets
. – Via MLS
645 Fulton St. Medford dining room with hardwoods.
. – Via MLS

$559,900

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths 

1,597 square feet 

0.07-acre lot 

***

15 Northway St., Holliston

15 Northway St Holliston exterior
. – Via MLS
15 Northway St Holliston living room with seating and windows.
. – Via MLS
15 Northway St Holliston sunroom
. – Via MLS

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,825 square feet 

0.63-acre lot 

***

22 Connecticut Ave., Unit 3, Somerville

22 Connecticut Ave Somerville kitchen area with island and seating.
. – Via MLS
22 Connecticut Ave Somerville living area with sectional.
. – Via MLS
22 Connecticut Ave Somerville bedroom with windows and bed in the center of the room.
. – Via MLS

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,040 square feet