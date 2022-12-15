Real Estate

5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price

From one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments, including properties with stellar kitchens and standout décor.

34-selden-unit1-boston-bedroom
Unit 1 at 34 Selden St. has two bedrooms, one full bath, and an asking price of $2,500 a month.

By Grayson Rice

The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.

no. of bedroomsmedian rent%change
one$2,873-7.32
two$2,500-3.85
three-plus$3,2504.84

We found five pretty properties at or below the typical asking rents. Check them out: 

2-4 Denvir St., Unit 3

2-4-denvir-unit3-dorchester-interior
2-4-denvir-unit3-dorchester-bedroom
2-4-denvir-unit3-dorchester-exterior
$2,100 a month 

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet 

***

34 Selden St., Unit 1

34-selden-unit1-boston-bedroom-2
34-selden-unit1-boston-kitchen
34-selden-unit1-boston-exterior
$2,500 a month 

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,220 square feet 

***

38 Chickatawbut St., Unit 2

38 Chickatawbut Street exterior of home with dark blue exterior.
38 Chickatawbut Street kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
38 Chickatawbut Street back balcony with railing and seating for small table.
$2,500 a month 

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

975 square feet 

***

82 Ballou Ave., Unit 2

82 Ballou Ave living and kitchen space, both room that are open to each other has hardwood flooring.
82 Ballou Ave open living concept flows to kitchen with stainless steal appliances and bar top counter seating.
82 Ballou Ave bedroom with bed and desk in the space.
$3,200 a month 

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,447 square feet 

***

2 Howe Terrace, Unit 6 

2 Howe Ter, Unit 6 kitchen with bar top seating and wood cabinets.
2 Howe Ter, Unit 6 dining area that is open to the kitchen.
2 Howe Ter, Unit 6 living room with seating and center ceiling fan.
$3,250 a month 

3 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath 

1,490 square feet 