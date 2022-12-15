5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.
|no. of bedrooms
|median rent
|%change
|one
|$2,873
|-7.32
|two
|$2,500
|-3.85
|three-plus
|$3,250
|4.84
We found five pretty properties at or below the typical asking rents. Check them out:
$2,100 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
850 square feet
***
$2,500 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,220 square feet
***
$2,500 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
975 square feet
***
$3,200 a month
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,447 square feet
***
$3,250 a month
3 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath
1,490 square feet
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.