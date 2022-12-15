Real Estate 5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price From one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments, including properties with stellar kitchens and standout décor. Unit 1 at 34 Selden St. has two bedrooms, one full bath, and an asking price of $2,500 a month. Via MLS

The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.

no. of bedrooms median rent %change one $2,873 -7.32 two $2,500 -3.85 three-plus $3,250 4.84

We found five pretty properties at or below the typical asking rents. Check them out:

2-4 Denvir St., Unit 3

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$2,100 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet

***

34 Selden St., Unit 1

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$2,500 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,220 square feet

***

38 Chickatawbut St., Unit 2

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$2,500 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

975 square feet

***

82 Ballou Ave., Unit 2

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,200 a month

Advertisement:

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,447 square feet

***

2 Howe Terrace, Unit 6

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,250 a month

3 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath

1,490 square feet