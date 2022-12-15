The company you escape: 5 homes for sale with great bedroom retreats

Address newsletter
The holiday season is in full swing, and with all its beauty comes the stress of it. Finding a retreat when the yuletide greetings become overwhelming is a must, so we have found five luxury homes with primary suites that could be an oasis from the chaos. It’s too late for this holiday season, but not for the next. Check them out:
$4,499,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half bath
7,827 square feet
3.07-acre lot
***
24 Fuller St., Unit 24, Brookline
$3,598,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,376 square feet
***
63 Mount Vernon St., Penthouse, Beacon Hill
$14,990,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 half baths
5,070 square feet
***
$3,649,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
6,516 square feet
7.78-acre lot
***
$9,975,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
5,730 square feet
0.16-acre lot
