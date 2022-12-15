Real Estate The company you escape: 5 homes for sale with great bedroom retreats You love your relatives -- and you love to catch a few moments of peace. This penthouse unit at 63 Mount Vernon St. in Beacon Hill is on the market for $14,990,000 and features a fireplace to keep the winter chill at bay. Via MLS

The holiday season is in full swing, and with all its beauty comes the stress of it. Finding a retreat when the yuletide greetings become overwhelming is a must, so we have found five luxury homes with primary suites that could be an oasis from the chaos. It’s too late for this holiday season, but not for the next. Check them out:

21 Plain Road, Weston

. – Staged photo via MLS

. – Staged photo via MLS

. – Staged photo via MLS

$4,499,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half bath

7,827 square feet

3.07-acre lot

***

24 Fuller St., Unit 24, Brookline

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,598,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,376 square feet

***

63 Mount Vernon St., Penthouse, Beacon Hill

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$14,990,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 half baths

5,070 square feet

***

11 Williams Road, Concord

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,649,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

6,516 square feet

7.78-acre lot

***

4 Willard St., Cambridge

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$9,975,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

5,730 square feet

0.16-acre lot