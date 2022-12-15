Real Estate

The company you escape: 5 homes for sale with great bedroom retreats

You love your relatives -- and you love to catch a few moments of peace.

63 Mount Vernon St., Unit PH, Beacon Hill bedroom image with bed in the center of the room and windows on the far side. Fireplace is to the left of the windows.
This penthouse unit at 63 Mount Vernon St. in Beacon Hill is on the market for $14,990,000 and features a fireplace to keep the winter chill at bay. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

The holiday season is in full swing, and with all its beauty comes the stress of it. Finding a retreat when the yuletide greetings become overwhelming is a must, so we have found five luxury homes with primary suites that could be an oasis from the chaos. It’s too late for this holiday season, but not for the next. Check them out:

21 Plain Road, Weston

21 Plain Rd primary suite with bed in the center of the room against a wall and seating around near windows.
. – Staged photo via MLS
21 Plain Rd bath tub under a square window.
. – Staged photo via MLS
21 Plain Rd bathroom area with tub, storage and sinks.
. – Staged photo via MLS

$4,499,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half bath

7,827 square feet 

3.07-acre lot 

***

24 Fuller St., Unit 24, Brookline

24 Fuller St primary bedroom with windows and bed in the center of the room.
. – Via MLS
24 Fuller St bathroom with double vanity and large mirror with lights.
. – Via MLS
24 Fuller St bathtub in primary bath, set in the corner with windows.
. – Via MLS

$3,598,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath 

3,376 square feet 

***

63 Mount Vernon St., Penthouse, Beacon Hill 

63 Mount Vernon bedroom with bed in the center of the room and large windows on the far wall.
. – Via MLS
63 Mount Vernon ample closet space with white and clear cabinets, and center storage island.
. – Via MLS
63 Mount Vernon bathroom with tub and white cabinets.
. – Via MLS

$14,990,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 half baths 

5,070 square feet 

***

11 Williams Road, Concord

11 Williams Rd., Concord bedroom with bed in the center of the room.
. – Via MLS
11 Williams Rd., Concord bathroom with double vanity and bathtub under window.
. – Via MLS
11 Williams Rd., Concord bathtub close up view under window. Towel is hanging from the side of the bathtub.
. – Via MLS

$3,649,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath 

6,516 square feet 

7.78-acre lot 

***

4 Willard St., Cambridge

4 Willard Street Cambridge Primary bedroom with three large windows, bed and sitting space.
. – Via MLS
4 Willard Street Cambridge bathroom with separate tub and shower.
. – Via MLS
4 Willard Street Cambridge porch area from the primary suite bathroom.
. – Via MLS

$9,975,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath 

5,730 square feet 

0.16-acre lot 